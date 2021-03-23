Download Book PDF The Office Rival - Kat T. Masen

Arrogant, cocky, immature—how many ways can I describe my co-worker?I should have called in sick that day and stuck to my rule of keeping my personal life private.But like always, he got to me and pushed all the wrong buttons.Then we made one mistake. To prove just how much we hated each other…Presley Malone knew her relationship with her fiancé had run its course.The second that ring came off her finger, she didn't expect to be the pawn in an immature game played by her stuck-up co-worker.Haden Cooper enjoyed playing games, and when it came to Presley Malone, it was all too easy. Miss Know-it-all, with her over-the-top OCD, was soon going to get a taste of what it was like to live on the edge.But what starts as an innocent prank in the office soon becomes an unhealthy obsession. **This title was previously published as #JERK. It has been extensively rewritten, re-edited, and has a new cover.

