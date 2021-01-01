Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GET** Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling Author : Erika Johansen Pages : 420 pages Publisher : Transworld Digital L...
Books Excerpt The Tearling has reverted to feudalism, a far cry from the utopia it was founded to be. As the gap between r...
q q q q q q Books Details Author : Erika Johansen Pages : 420 pages Publisher : Transworld Digital Language : eng ISBN-10 ...
How to get this book ? �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
GET** Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

GET** Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling

13 views

Published on

The Tearling has reverted to feudalism, a far cry from the utopia it was founded to be. As the gap between rich and poor widens and famine threatens the land, sparking unrest, rumors of a prophecy begin to spread: a great hope, a True Queen who will rise up and save the kingdom. But rumors will not help Lazarus, a man raised to kill in the brutal clandestine underworld of the Creche, nor Aislinn, a farm girl who must reckon with her own role in the growing rebellion. In the Keep, the crown princess, Elyssa, finds herself torn between duty to the throne and the lure of the Blue Horizon, a group of fierce idealists who promise radical change . . . but Elyssa must choose quickly, before a nefarious witch and her shadowy master use dark magic to decide for her. It is only a matter of time before all three will be called into the service of something bigger than they have ever imagined: a fight for a better world. .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

GET** Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling

  1. 1. GET** Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling Author : Erika Johansen Pages : 420 pages Publisher : Transworld Digital Language : eng ISBN-10 : 53321692-beneath-the-keep ISBN-13 :
  2. 2. Books Excerpt The Tearling has reverted to feudalism, a far cry from the utopia it was founded to be. As the gap between rich and poor widens and famine threatens the land, sparking unrest, rumors of a prophecy begin to spread: a great hope, a True Queen who will rise up and save the kingdom. But rumors will not help Lazarus, a man raised to kill in the brutal clandestine underworld of the Creche, nor Aislinn, a farm girl who must reckon with her own role in the growing rebellion. In the Keep, the crown princess, Elyssa, finds herself torn between duty to the throne and the lure of the Blue Horizon, a group of fierce idealists who promise radical change . . . but Elyssa must choose quickly, before a nefarious witch and her shadowy master use dark magic to decide for her. It is only a matter of time before all three will be called into the service of something bigger than they have ever imagined: a fight for a better world. . �
  3. 3. q q q q q q Books Details Author : Erika Johansen Pages : 420 pages Publisher : Transworld Digital Language : eng ISBN-10 : 53321692-beneath-the-keep ISBN-13 : . �
  4. 4. How to get this book ? �
  5. 5. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  6. 6. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  7. 7. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  8. 8. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  9. 9. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  10. 10. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  11. 11. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  12. 12. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  13. 13. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  14. 14. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  15. 15. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  16. 16. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  17. 17. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  18. 18. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  19. 19. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  20. 20. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  21. 21. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  22. 22. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  23. 23. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  24. 24. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  25. 25. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  26. 26. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  27. 27. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �
  28. 28. Keyword Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling . �

×