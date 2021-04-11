Copy Link Here : https://greatfull.readbooks.link/1631062948

Now you can cook classic Italian recipes as if you were born there (or your grandmother was) with the long-awaited debut cookbook from popular web TV series Cooking with Nonna!To Rossella Rago, host of Cooking with Nonna, Italian cooking was never just about the food: it was about family, community, history, and culture as an Italian-American. Rossella grew up cooking with her Nonna Romana every Sunday, learning the traditional recipes of the Italian region of Puglia. And in her popular web TV series, Cooking with Nonna, Rossella takes her trademark style and expands her knowledge of Italian cooking to other regions of Italy, learning the classic dishes and flavors of each region and sharing them with eager fans all over the worl