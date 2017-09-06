Senior Portfolio_Class 1

GINA COLLURA SENIOR PORTFOLIO CLASS ONE_MONDAY, 8/28/17
YOUR PORTFOLIO • WILL HELP YOU GET INTERVIEWS, INTERNSHIPS + JOBS — Your work has to be incr...
FOR THE NEXT 4 WEEKS, WE WILL BE BREAKING DOWN YOUR BOOK • CLASS ONE: OVERVIEW + GET YOUR LI...
PUT YOUR TITLE HERE LET YOUR BRAND TAKE SHAPE 15-MINUTE, IN-CLASS ASSIGNMENT TAKE THIS QUIZ: WHAT'S YOUR BRAND ARCHETYPE? WWW.KAYEPUTNAM.COM/BRANDALITY-QUIZ
GINACOLLURAFIT SEPTEMBER + OCTOBER THE NEXT 2 MONTHS WILL FLY BY GINACOLLURAFIT • CLASS 1: MONDAY, 8/28 • SCHOOL CLOSED: 9...
GINACOLLURAFIT OCTOBER: SH** GETS REAL GINACOLLURAFIT • CLASS 5: MONDAY, 10/2 • SCHOOL CLOSED: 10/9: KEEP WORKING • CLASS ...
GINACOLLURAFIT NOVEMBER: IT GETS REAL-ER START APPLYING FOR INTERNSHIPS, INTERVIEWING GINACOLLURAFIT • CLASS 9: MONDAY, 11...
GINACOLLURAFIT DECEMBER: CONTINUE APPLYING FOR INTERNSHIPS, INTERVIEWING, ACCEPTING GINACOLLURAFIT • CLASS 13: MONDAY, 12/...
DON'T BE THE ONE… • WHO DOESN'T GET AN INTERNSHIP UNTIL THE LAST WEEK OF JANUARY
GINACOLLURAFIT WHERE WILL YOU INTERN? GINACOLLURAFIT • WE HAVE APPROXIMATELY 10 AGENCIES THAT HAVE TAKEN FIT INTERNS FOR T...
GINACOLLURAFIT WHERE WILL YOU INTERN? GINACOLLURAFIT • IF YOU HAVE CONTACTS/PREVIOUS INTERNSHIPS, TAP INTO THEM FOR A SPRI...
Your Domain + Branding The WORK The Descriptions About Page Your Resume Contact Info
GINACOLLURAFIT DUE WEEK 1 + 2: YOUR DOMAIN + YOUR BRANDING GINACOLLURAFIT • DO YOU HAVE A DOMAIN + A LIVE PORTFOLIO SITE? ...
GINACOLLURAFIT DUE WEEK 2 + 3: YOUR WORK GINACOLLURAFIT • IS IT AWESOME? • DO YOU HAVE DIGITAL FOR ALL OF YOUR CAMPAIGNS? ...
GINACOLLURAFIT DO YOU NEED BRIEFS? GINACOLLURAFIT • YOUNGSHITS.COM HAS MONTHLY BRIEFS + CONTESTS • ASK ME: I HAVE TONS OF ...
GINACOLLURAFIT DUE WEEK 3 + 4: SIDE HUSTLE, ABOUT PAGE, RESUME, CONTACT INFO GINACOLLURAFIT • WHAT’S YOUR SIDE HUSTLE/CREA...
GREAT PORTFOLIOS CLASS OF 2017 THESE STUDENTS GOT MULTIPLE INTERNSHIP OFFERS + JOB OPPS
KELLYBRIANNA.COM/ABOUT
I ASKED THE CLASS OF 2017 TO GIVE YOU ADVICE FOR THIS CLASS
everyone has different opinions. take portfolio feedback with a grain of salt. —ALUMNI, CLASS OF 2017
be funky with your portfolio. —ALUMNI, CLASS OF 2017
listen to gina. it goes fast: your portfolio deadline will be here before you know it and then you'll be looking for internships. —ALUMNI, CLASS OF 2017
every single one of your portfolio projects should have digital. —ALUMNI, CLASS OF 2017
integrated campaigns need to be bigger: so do something bigger than just print/digital/social. —ALUMNI, CLASS OF 2017
this class will make you cry. —MULTIPLE ALUMNI, CLASS OF 2017
invent something that solves a real problem. —GINA COLLURA
YOUR PORTFOLIO IS DUE ON MONDAY, 10/30 5-MINUTE-STAND-UP PRESENTATION
GINACOLLURAFIT TODAY: DUE WEEK 1 + 2: YOUR DOMAIN + YOUR BRANDING GINACOLLURAFIT • DO YOU HAVE A DOMAIN + A LIVE PORTFOLIO...
×