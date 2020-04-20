MVP Week 2020 - Aplicações Modernas com Blazor WASM

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GUSTAVO BELLINI BIGARDI Aplicações web modernas utilizando C# com Blazor WASM
https://... JS
Blazor ◦ Produzir aplicações Web com C# ao invés de JS ◦ Produzir components reutilizáveis com C# e Razor ◦ Compartilhamen...
.NET
Arquitetura básica do Blazor WebAssembly https://... DOM Razor Components .NET WebAssembly
Arquitetura básica do Blazor Server Side https... DOM .NET Core SignalR Razor Components .NET
Vantagens e desvantagens dos modelos Blazor WebAssembly Blazor Server Pro: - Menor download, carrega rápido - Suporte ao a...
Iniciando com o Blazor ◦ https://blazor.net ◦ Instalar o .NET Core 3.1 LTS ◦ (Windows) Instalar o Visual Studio 2019 16.4 ...
DEMO
DEMO https://github.com/gustavobigardi/mvpweek_blazor
DÚVIDAS?
Slides de minha apresentação sobre aplicações modernas com Blazor Web Assembly no evento MVP Week LATAM 2020.

  1. 1. GUSTAVO BELLINI BIGARDI Aplicações web modernas utilizando C# com Blazor WASM
  2. 2. https://... JS
  3. 3. Blazor ◦ Produzir aplicações Web com C# ao invés de JS ◦ Produzir components reutilizáveis com C# e Razor ◦ Compartilhamento de Código entre cliente e servidor. ◦ Executar bibliotecas JS ou APIs do browser
  4. 4. .NET
  5. 5. Arquitetura básica do Blazor WebAssembly https://... DOM Razor Components .NET WebAssembly
  6. 6. Arquitetura básica do Blazor Server Side https... DOM .NET Core SignalR Razor Components .NET
  7. 7. Vantagens e desvantagens dos modelos Blazor WebAssembly Blazor Server Pro: - Menor download, carrega rápido - Suporte ao ambiente completo .NET - Código permanece no servidor - Arquitetura de front simplificada Con: - Latência e instabilidade de rede - Sem suporte a offline - Aumento no consumo de servidor. Pro: - Age como SPA, boa experiência ao usuário - Utiliza recursos do cliente - Suporte a offline, recursos estáticos e PWA. Con: - Download grande - Requer suporte ao WA - Ainda em preview
  8. 8. Iniciando com o Blazor ◦ https://blazor.net ◦ Instalar o .NET Core 3.1 LTS ◦ (Windows) Instalar o Visual Studio 2019 16.4 ou Preview ◦ (Mac/Linux) Instalar Visual Studio Code com a extensão C# ◦ Instalar os templates pelo CLI do .NET Core dotnet new -i Microsoft.AspNetCore.Components.WebAssembly.Templates::3.2.0-preview4.20210.8
  9. 9. DEMO
  10. 10. DEMO https://github.com/gustavobigardi/mvpweek_blazor
  11. 11. DÚVIDAS?
