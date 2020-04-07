Successfully reported this slideshow.
Por: Joaquin Ignacio Barcos Díaz Hecho en Venezuela
PROLOGO En lo personal, me es imposible comenzar a hablar de Amor de los zorros sin antes mencionar el orgullo que siento ...
CAPÍTULO I Esta es la historia de un zorro y una zorra que están bajo un hechizo de amor, que siempre ha existido, pero nu...
Pero mientras estaban ahí en la fiesta, una intrusa siniestra entró al castillo, su nombre era Shuriki, una loba bruja mal...
Rafael dijo: que pensaras hacer en el futuro, ya sabes para tu vida animal. Johnny le respondió: bueno si pensé un poco en...
CAPÍTULO II En la fiesta podre conocer a la princesa y podría danzar con ella, imaginaba Johnny, quien se la pasaba pensan...
Y así Johnny y Xolia se estrecharon las manos y Johnny le vio el collar y le dijo que era muy hermoso y que jamás había co...
CAPÍTULO III Un poco más tarde, Stuart llegó a la casa de Johnny para visitarlo, ya que Stuart era muy sociable. -oye John...
Johnny dijo claramente. Bueno yo voy a participar en esa fiesta de primavera y además estoy muy emocionado y creo que invi...
CAPÍTULO IV Así que Shuriky tomó un libro y encontró información sobre una rosa hipnótica que cualquiera que la olfateara ...
–pero hija ese zorro que estaba en la parte del bosque, no crees que ese sujeto sea algo obstinado solo para ti y además s...
Pero a Johnny le faltó algo importante, porque soñó que Xolia le pidió un regalo y recordó que era una flor y se fue al bo...
–Obedeceré todas tus órdenes. Shuriky le dijo que le llevara la rosa hipnótica al castillo y cuando llevará esa flor tambi...
pues creo que tú puedes tener toda la razón quizás si te enseño que Johnny es una buena pareja para mi le otorgas la bendi...
CAPITULO V Mientras tanto Stuart, Tad y Rafael esperaban a Johnny y cuando iban a ir al baile solos Johnny regreso, y le p...
-Que en serio lo dices, se sorprendió Xolia. - Si, lo digo de verdad, contestó Johnny, Así lo dijo Johnny, y Stuart se sor...
Y aparece Shuriki con su risa malévola y les dijo sorpresa, todos se asustaron y temblaban de miedo, el rey Gulag que sabí...
Stuart le dijo que deberían saltar para escapar, así que juntaron las patas y saltaron para lograr sobrevivir, por suerte ...
Rafael le dijo que esto lo resolvería mañana, pero debería alejarse del reino por su bien, así que se marcharon lejos y Jo...
CAPÍTULO VI A la mañana siguiente, Johnny y sus compañeros, incluyendo a Xolia, se levantaron y Stuart le dijo que era un ...
Xolia le dijo con seriedad que estaba de acuerdo y Stuart le dijo que debería ir al bosque para solucionarlo todo, pero aú...
bruja lo había hipnotizado - Marcela le entendió y comenzó a contarles una historia – verán, hace mucho tiempo atrás había...
estaba pensando si Johnny estaba pidiendo sus disculpas por lo que paso en la fiesta. Tad le dijo con seriedad –estas segu...
Mientras tanto, todos siguieron el camino y cuando llegaron vieron que el lago era muy, muy grande y pensaron que no podrí...
Stuart le dijo que llegaron y se dieron cuenta que el bosque era aterrador, Johnny, Xolia, Stuart, Rafael, y Tad estaban a...
Canción: yo jamás he conocido a alguien igual, que alguien podría entender lo que me pasaba a mí y este momento aquí sería...
Y Xolia estaba sentada en los arboles viendo el collar y llorando muy enojada y quitó el collar de su padre le había regal...
toda la verdad. Entonces le dijo a Xolia –supongo que debería acabar contigo para siempre para que el reino del bosque sea...
horrenda y Shuriki le respondió –tu zorra está profundamente dormida y Johnny y los demás vieron a Xolia y estaba dormida ...
que haría si pudiera hacer oooh jojojojojo. Luego apareció el rey y pregunto qué estaba pasando y Johnny le explico que se...
y solo hablaba con Stuart y los dos se reconciliaron y Johnny recordó que Shuriki aún tenía el collar y quiere destruirlo,...
Y así Shuriki intentousar su magia en Johnnypero él uso el collar para que Shuriki se desvaneciera para siempre, y escalo ...
Canción: al principio yo creí que el amor era solo un sueño, pero ya me di cuenta que era real, algunos cuentos son mágico...
Joaquin Ignacio Barcos Díaz. La vida es para disfrutar la alegría y vivir los momentos buenos y también malos, a veces est...
Amor de los zorros Patrocinado por la empresa Sergeca, La Victoria, Edo. Aragua. Hecho en Venezuela. Autor: Joaquín Ignaci...
  1. 1. Por: Joaquin Ignacio Barcos Díaz Hecho en Venezuela
  2. 2. PROLOGO En lo personal, me es imposible comenzar a hablar de Amor de los zorros sin antes mencionar el orgullo que siento al hacerlo. Para aquellos que no conozcan personalmente a Joaquin podrán pensar que este es sólo un cuento de fantasía más pero, para todos aquellos que hemos estado al lado de él durante mucho tiempo y, a mí, en particular, que pude ver su esfuerzo y dedicación, su constancia, su disciplina y empeño en lograr su deseo de escribir y publicar este cuento, observando como fue plasmando sus ideas y dándole forma a este fresco e inocente cuento infantil, el cual, no sólo refleja la posible ingenuidad de su creador, sino también su deseo de trascender y entregarle una parte de su imaginación para el disfrute de los más pequeños. Siendo un adolescente dentro del espectro autista, en Amor de los zorros, de una manera simple y hasta sin intención, Joaquin expresa sus valores como lo son el amor, la verdad, la amistad y la lealtad, representada en los inseparables y muy diversos compañeros de Johnny, quienes lo apoyan a lo largo de esta aventura en la búsqueda de recuperar el amor de Xolia y, aunque la misma, parezca mostrar solamente la visión romántica del amor y del héroe en rescate de su princesa, también nos enseña el valor de la verdad y el respeto a los sentimientos de los demás. Esta aventura nos muestra, que el perdón de nuestros errores se busca no sólo con el corregir las acciones que causaron mal, sino también con el reconocimiento consiente de éstas y el esfuerzo legítimo por enmendarlas, mostrado por los múltiples obstáculos encontrados en su travesía por el bosque oscuro. Asimismo, como todo cuento infantil, a pesar de la simpleza de sus personajes, su visión del mal, personificada en la villana de este cuento, la malvada bruja Shuriki, nos muestra, como estos sentimientos de envidia y codicia, llevan a las personas a fingir y causar daños a los demás, pero también, que tarde o temprano los malvados encontrarán quien los enfrente y lo venza. Como dije al principio, me siento muy orgulloso que puedan disfrutar este cuento que refleja la visión romántica, por así decirlo, de la fantasía e imaginación de su autor. Te quiero hijo. Tu orgulloso padre, Gustavo
  3. 3. CAPÍTULO I Esta es la historia de un zorro y una zorra que están bajo un hechizo de amor, que siempre ha existido, pero nunca te han contado porque nadie conoce la historia. Pero yo voy a contárselas, y si prestaran un poco más de atención, verán y creerán que la magia del amor si existe. Había una vez un reino mágico muy muy lejano que se hacía llamar el reino de El Bosque, allí vivían mapaches, zorros, cuervos, ardillas, lobos, conejos y marmotas, pero dentro de ese reino, también había una parte solían llamarla El Bosque Oscuro, donde vivían murciélagos, plantas malignas, y otros seres temibles como arañas e insectos venenosos, este sitio del reino era muy aterrador, era oscuro, tenebroso y dicen que, si entrabas ahí, jamás saldrían con vida. Un día se celebraba el bautismo de la nueva bebe del rey Gulag, quien estaba muy orgulloso de su hija y había invitado a todos los animales del reino, el rey Gulag no dejaba de decir a todos lo orgulloso y feliz que se sentía y les agradecía por venir al bautizo. Durante el bautizo, como regalo de su parte, el rey le dio a su hija un collar rojo muy hermoso, para que la protegiera y la ayudara a buscar a alguien que la amara.
  4. 4. Pero mientras estaban ahí en la fiesta, una intrusa siniestra entró al castillo, su nombre era Shuriki, una loba bruja maligna a quien todos hacía mucho tiempo solían creer que era de fiar, pero era una impostora obsesionada por tomar el reino y que sentía odio y envidia de la familia real, y que sólo quería vengarse porque el rey, ya que cuando este descubrió que era una impostora la desterró y le había dicho que nunca sería bienvenida en su reino. Shuriki al ser descubierta en la fiesta exclamó que sólo quería ver a la bebe porque escuchó rumores de lo hermosa que era, entonces el rey exclamó – Usted sólo quiere matarla para tomar mi reino-. Shuriki se acercó para ver a la bebe y para tratar alcanzarla para lanzarle un hechizo para que se durmiera muy profundo, pero el rey Gulag impidió que la tocara por lo que Shuriki se enojó mucho y le dijo a todos que volvería algún día para vengarse de todos en el reino por impedir hechizar a la princesa. Esto hizo que el rey Gulag se preocupara mucho por la amenaza de la bruja y decidió que nadie podría estar allí con su hija, pidiendo a todos que se marcharan. Unos años después un lindo día había unos animales paseando en el bosque, ellos eran tan felices juntos, un zorro llamado Johnny con sus amigos, Stuart la ardilla que era muy simpático e inteligente, Tad el mapache, que era muy bueno y honesto y Rafael que era una marmota y era muy simpático, todos ellos eran los mejores amigos y siempre estaban juntos paseando y divirtiéndose en el bosque. Canción: hoy es un día tan hermoso, en un día muy soleado y estoy, con mis amigos paseando juntos, una pareja de la amistad y solamente ellos y nadie más, toda la vida podrá estar en un lugar feliz y divertido, junto siempre estaremos juntos, este día es muy soleado para mis amigos y cumplir por la felicidad, podemos estar feliz, y cuando mis amigos están cerca de mi yo puedo recordarles a todos mis amigos estén junto a mí, siempre tengo un lugar feliz para mí un lugar feliz para mí y todos están juntos a mí y siempre tengo un lugar feliz.
  5. 5. Rafael dijo: que pensaras hacer en el futuro, ya sabes para tu vida animal. Johnny le respondió: bueno si pensé un poco en eso, pero no sé que pueda ocurrir en mi vida. Tad le dijo: por qué tú no puedes pensar un poco en tu futuro. Johnny le dijo porque solo podría estar aferrándome al tiempo. Stuart estaba siendo muy amable con Johnny y le dice –bueno Johnny eres muy amable, pero en la fiesta de primavera puedes danzar con la princesa, recuerda el rey Gulag nos invitó y será mañana en la noche a las 7:30 pm. Johnny dijo con seriedad –miren amigos, solo quiero ir sin importar como lo haga, pero solo les pido que sean pacientes.
  6. 6. CAPÍTULO II En la fiesta podre conocer a la princesa y podría danzar con ella, imaginaba Johnny, quien se la pasaba pensando mucho en ella, hasta la veía cuando estaba distraído. En eso, Johnny se chocó con alguien y la mira a los ojos vio a una zorra y se quedó paralizado, ella le dice - oye tenga cuidado por dónde va, y Johnny le responde. -Oh lo siento mucho no quise chocarte, y ella le responde. –bueno está bien, a todo el mundo le puede pasar. -Cómo te llamas?, le pregunto Johnny, y ella le respondió con su nombre. -yo soy Xolia-, y él hizo una expresión de felicidad. Johnny estaba sorprendido porque el nombre de la zorra era Xolia, era una princesa y él no podía creerlo y le dijo: bueno yo no sabía que eras la princesa. Y sus compañeros se sorprendieron mucho y Rafael le dijo: que increíble ya conoces a la princesa, y Johnny le dijo a la princesa: vaya yo nunca había visto una princesa como tú.
  7. 7. Y así Johnny y Xolia se estrecharon las manos y Johnny le vio el collar y le dijo que era muy hermoso y que jamás había conocido a alguien como ella, y sentía que su corazón se aceleraba, ya saben, algunas veces cuando una pareja se conoce sus latidos se hacen más fuertes. Luego apareció el rey que estaba buscando a Xolia, preguntándole a ella en donde se había metido y muy serio le dice a Johnny - oye ¿qué haces con mi hija?-. Johnny se disculpa y le explicó al rey lo sucedido y cómo conoció a Xolia y mientras Tad le decía que no se metiera en problemas.
  8. 8. CAPÍTULO III Un poco más tarde, Stuart llegó a la casa de Johnny para visitarlo, ya que Stuart era muy sociable. -oye Johnny ¿ estás bien?, dime ¿que te ocurre?, lo que paso allí fue algo muy interesante. Y Johnny dice: Bueno es que cuando vi a la princesa Xolia en persona yo me enamore de ella, me imagino bailando con ella en el baile de primavera y a Xolia con el vestido más elegante bailando a la luz de la luna disfrutando y divirtiéndose bajo las estrellas, allí le pediría matrimonio y le pediría el rey su bendición. Y Stuart se sorprendió y dijo: Aaah ¡!!!!, en serio amigo y ¿acaso le agradas mucho? Y Johnny le dijo a Stuart: es que yo nunca he visto una princesa en mi vida hasta ahora. Canción: yo siento mucho amor por dentro en mi interior por ella, siento algo muy extraordinario, la vi con mis propios ojos una belleza única una belleza única, una mirada para mi podría hacer y una importancia tan bella y alguien tan dulce como yo. Podría creer que en su interior puede ser valiente o capaz seriamente podría entender muy bien que tú eres un buen amigo y además yo te entiendo dentro de mi siento alguna expresión dentro de mi corazón ella tiene una belleza muy hermosa yo creo que se ve tan hermosa dentro de mi corazón oh oh oh 3x realmente quiero hablar, junto con ella, pero no sé cómo podría explicar en mí. Y Stuart dijo con seriedad que si le interesaría casarse con ella.
  9. 9. Johnny dijo claramente. Bueno yo voy a participar en esa fiesta de primavera y además estoy muy emocionado y creo que invitare a bailar a Xolia jamás he visto una princesa como esta en mi vida. Pero había alguien espiándolo y ese alguien era Shuriky y dijo con maldad. -Bueno, bueno parece que este reino será mío y controlaré a todos y será mío, todo mío y todo será gracias a Johnny porque yo tengo un plan para él y por eso yo tomare el poder buahahahahahaha.
  10. 10. CAPÍTULO IV Así que Shuriky tomó un libro y encontró información sobre una rosa hipnótica que cualquiera que la olfateara se quedaría bajo su hechizo y obedecería todas sus órdenes. Se le ocurrió un plan diabólico, pero encontró una cura y era si alguien destruyera la flor rompería el hechizo y se despertaría, por lo que se enojó mucho por eso y tenía que pensar un poco para que esto nunca pasara. –yo creo que puedo darle una sorpresa a la princesa después de todo, creo que seré la reina, pero si debo hacerlo entonces tengo que pensar como impedir que el rey se interponga en mis planes. Un poco más tarde en el castillo, el rey Gulag estaba un poco molesto porque su hija se escapó y además no debería desobedecer a su padre –hija mía, no has pensado un momento en casarte, porque hay muchos animales apuestos en el reino. -hija es la última vez que te escapas. –lo sé papa, pero quiero conocer otros animales, le dijo Xolia. -Hija escúchame eres grande ahora y no quiero que te escapes y debes elegir a un animal cuando eres joven, le dijo el rey. Y yo pudiera elegir a cualquier sujeto dijo Xolia. Suspiro el rey, y le dijo que esto es tu gran oportunidad hija, serás reina y deberás empezar a ser responsable, y Xolia le dijo, yo lo sé pero yo solo quiero casarme con el zorro y su padre le dijo.
  11. 11. –pero hija ese zorro que estaba en la parte del bosque, no crees que ese sujeto sea algo obstinado solo para ti y además se debería preparar para esta fiesta. Y no crees que deberías conseguir una pareja con quien entenderte mejor y aceptar su destino y así tu gobernarías y serias una grandiosa reina y este es el destino que vas a cumplir. Y Xolia le dijo a su padre que cuando lo vio se sentía muy cercana a él y si pudieras entenderlo así sería un yerno maravilloso y el rey le exclamo –escúchame si tú quieres pasarla bien en esta fiesta y si escoges alguna pareja para el baile entonces tendré su bendición, pero hasta entonces cálmate. Y Xolia entendió y se fue a su cuarto. Un poco más tarde esa noche Johnny estaba pensando lo que dijo Stuart acerca de este asunto de la princesa y pensó, y si le pido la bendición al rey, sería como un sueño hecho realidad. Y se acostó a dormir y soñó algo inesperado, soñó que estaba en el bosque y que Xolia estaba preocupada por él, y que él salía corriendo para preguntarle que le pasaba y ella le dijo –por favor Johnny tráeme una flor para animarme y cuando iba alcanzarla, se despertó. Estaba pensando lo que dijo en su sueño a la mañana siguiente por lo que Johnny estaba algo despreocupado porque tenía la oportunidad de hablar con la princesa, y cuando iba directo al castillo se encontró a sus amigos y les saludo. -Hola chicos como les va hoy, están listos para la fiesta del bosque. Y ellos le dijeron que están bien y estaban muy listos para ir al baile juntos. -Hola Stuart oye estuve pensando lo que dijiste, pues tal vez yo tomaré tu consejo de ayer como una buena señal para mi día. Y Stuart le respondió: que bueno que lo tomes, pero olvidaste algo.
  12. 12. Pero a Johnny le faltó algo importante, porque soñó que Xolia le pidió un regalo y recordó que era una flor y se fue al bosque. Pidió a sus compañeros que se quedaran allí porque él iba a buscar algunas flores en el bosque para regalarle a la princesa. Ya en el bosque Johnny estaba recogiendo unas flores para la princesa, pero no sabía que flores regalarles así que eligió a muchas y pensaba en el baile con Xolia –desearía encontrar una flor muy hermosa para mi doncella para que el rey Gulag vea mi generosidad y me de su bendición. Canción: yo deseo regalarle a mi corazón todo mi afecto y podría enseñarle que tengo oportunidad para conquistar a esta hermosa princesa y tendré la esperanza de demostrar mi amor de mi vida, yo le enseñare que en mi interior yo la amo mucho y seré su amor. le enseñare que puedo regalarle todo mi afecto y por fin seré un zorro de buen corazón y le voy a enseñar un regalo que nunca olvidara y seré un zorro muy apuesto lo enseñare lo enseñare a todo el mundo que tengo amor en mi interior lo enseñare que tengo mucho amor dentro de mí. Mientras tanto, Shuriky terminó de crear su flor y busco a Johnny, y cuando lo encontró le dijo. -vaya Johnny parece que estás buscando algo muy especial pues te tengo algo solo para ti que te va a agradar. Johnny estaba asustado porque escuchaba voces y le preguntó quién eres tú y como sabes mi nombre, Shuriky le dijo que podría ayudarte a llamar la atención de la princesa con una flor, pero Johnny no sabía que lo estaban engañando para conquistar el reino esa noche. Pero Johnny estaba desesperado por impresionar a la princesa así que le dijo - ¿una flor?, pues yo busco una flor para mi princesa Xolia para dársela esta noche. Shuriky le dijo que podría darle una flor especial si él juraba dársela a la princesa, que era una flor muy hermosa y casi perfecta, así que de repente apareció una flor muy rara y muy brillante y cuando Johnny la vio y olfateo se quedó hipnotizado y dijo:
  13. 13. –Obedeceré todas tus órdenes. Shuriky le dijo que le llevara la rosa hipnótica al castillo y cuando llevará esa flor también llevará una roca brillante y así Xolia quedara enamorada de ti. Johnny le hizo caso, levanto la flor y agarro la roca brillante. A veces los engaños puedan tener efecto. Canción: ahora tengo mi oportunidad de salir y que todo el mundo vea en lo que me he convertido y la realeza va a pagar lo que me hizo, yo solía ser muy importante para todo el reino pero la realeza me ha desterrado porque yo quería tener el reino en mi poder yo solo quería gobernar el trono y sentir el poder, pero me han derrotado pero ahora me verán a mí en el poder de la oscuridad es lo más maligno, el poder de la oscuridad es lo más poderoso y muy pronto yo tendré mi venganza al fin y pronto lo verán y me respetaran lo que seré cuando todo el mundo esté allí, yo los controlare y los condenare y mi oportunidad ya llegara y gobernara y seré la más poderosa reina que nunca se imaginaran y pronto seré la más poderosa que existirá en el poder de la oscuridad es una pesadilla el poder de la oscuridad será lo mejor y nadie me lo va a impedir mi camino. Risa maléfica buahahahahaahhaaha. Mientras tanto Xolia estaba pensando en Johnny y decidió hablar con su padre y le dijo – oye papa yo estaba pensando lo que dijiste ayer,
  14. 14. pues creo que tú puedes tener toda la razón quizás si te enseño que Johnny es una buena pareja para mi le otorgas la bendición. Pero el rey Gulag le dijo con seriedad –escúchame entiendo que tu amas a Johnny pero algunas veces la vida no es como tú la planeas. Xolia dice que debería ir al bosque, pero no muy adentro y el rey Gulag dijo que no puede salir sin su permiso y además le dijo que volviera antes de la fiesta. Xolia se lo prometió y salió a pasear y estaba viendo el paisaje y pensando en Johnny. –desearía que este zorro llegara a la fiesta porque cuando lo vea me sentiré muy enamorada de él. Canción: en toda la vida yo solo soñé conocer a ese sujeto que pueda ser muy encantador como en mis sueños, he visto héroes de cuentos, solo quería conocer a un héroe con quien pueda tener una relación, un gran amor. Yo soñé conocerlo en persona para poder admirar y ver su cara, y que mi corazón y el de él puedan entenderse y así vivir un amor que yo soñé así. Y regreso tan pronto como fue posible y su padre dijo que estaba muy orgulloso de ella porque alguien se va a casar, pero Shuriki dijo que pronto estaría aquí porque ya tenía un sirviente que puede llevarla.
  15. 15. CAPITULO V Mientras tanto Stuart, Tad y Rafael esperaban a Johnny y cuando iban a ir al baile solos Johnny regreso, y le preguntaron dónde estaba, el respondió –yo estaba en el bosque buscando un regalo para esta hermosa princesa. Y llevaba una flor y también estaba llevando una piedra y Stuart era el único que notaba algo raro y Johnny dijo que se iría a la fiesta, pero Stuart le preocupaba el comportamiento de su mejor amigo, pero Johnny le dijo que iría al castillo porque estaba controlado por Shuriki. Un poco más tarde en esa noche Johnny y sus amigos se fueron al castillo para la fiesta y todos en el reino estaba invitados. Johnny le llevaba la flor de Shuriki y Stuart estaba algo preocupado y además veía a Johnny hipnotizado y de repente la música de las trompetas sonó y el maestro de ceremonias le presento al rey con su hija y le dio la bienvenida a todo el reino y le dijo alguien quiere bailar con la princesa y Johnny insistió y acompaño a Xolia a dar un baile juntos, pero Stuart se sorprendió y Tad le dijo. -yo sé que puedes hacerlo, ahora ve y baila con ella. Shuriki estaba viendo todo y ya estaba preparada para entrar y conquistar el reino y no podía soportar esto. Xolia se sorprendió de ver a Johnny otra vez, él le enseño la flor y dijo que ella era muy hermosa. Además le impresiono mucho pero ella no sabía que Johnny estaba hipnotizado por esa flor, él también había traído una piedra muy brillante que le había regalado la bruja para engañar a los demás. Johnny le pidió un baile a la princesa y Stuart se sorprendió por haberla invitado a bailar, pero Shuriki estaba lista para entrar y Johnny estaba ocupado llamando la atención y Xolia estaba contando que cuando era pequeña jugaba mucho en el patio y Johnny le explico como era su infancia y que sus padres lo amaban en el fondo de su corazón y era felices y Xolia le dijo que cuando era una zorrita era feliz y a su madre la amaba mucho y le enseño el collar que le había regalado cuándo se terminó la música Johnny le pidió matrimonio.
  16. 16. -Que en serio lo dices, se sorprendió Xolia. - Si, lo digo de verdad, contestó Johnny, Así lo dijo Johnny, y Stuart se sorprendió tanto que aún no podía creerlo. El rey Gulag le pregunto a Johnny si se quiere casar con su hija debería pedirle su bendición y Johnny le contestó. Canción: veras yo siento muchos sentimientos y quiero explicarlo frente a todos que tengo una burbuja de amor y solo quiero tener un poder de amar para verte mucho mejor y solo puedo resistir a tu encanto y una burbuja de amor. Yo no puedo dejar de pensar en ti cuando te veo no puedo parar de pensar, en verdad cuando tengo una burbuja de amor y si siento algo por ti, no puedo dejar de soñar junto a ti y solo podría tener una conexión por ti, y se debe tener una oportunidad para tu burbuja de amor, solo tengo sentimientos secretos que no puedo soportar de ocultarlo, esto y una burbuja de amor y no la puedo romper porque si la rompo podría dejar de amar y tengo que tener mucha expresión para ti una burbuja de amor una emoción que yo tengo en mi corazón y expreso como una burbuja de amor ohh.
  17. 17. Y aparece Shuriki con su risa malévola y les dijo sorpresa, todos se asustaron y temblaban de miedo, el rey Gulag que sabía quién era esa bruja y le dijo: ¿que estás haciendo aquí?, te pedí que no volvieras a poner un pie en estas tierras. Su hija estaba escuchando lo que estaba pasando, pero que no conocía a esta loba Shuriki dijo, que solo volvió para tomar el trono y dijo que fue Johnny quien la trajo de vuelta al reino y les explico que estaba él estaba hipnotizado por su flor y lo trajo al palacio para estar allí. Y todo el mundo se dio cuenta y Stuart dijo: sabía que algo raro le pasaba y era eso. -Johnny despierta por favor, dijo Xolia preocupada por Johnny, pero él no estaba escuchando. Y el rey Gulag se molestó y quería acabar con la bruja y pidió a uno de sus guardias que la detuvieran antes que hiciera una maldad. Shuriki los congeló y ella les advirtió que volvería para vengarse de todos para tomar el reino y controlar a todo el mundo. Xolia estaba preocupada y Stuart vio la flor y se la quitó de encima, entonces Johnny se despertó y vio a todo el mundo y Stuart le explicó todo lo que había pasado y Johnny vio a Shuriki y le dijo: Ahora puedo ver porqué tu querías entrar al castillo. Shuriki se puso molesta porque Stuart había destruido la flor y el rey Gulag acusó a Shuriki por haber controlado a un súbdito, así que Shuriki al no tener más opción trató de petrificar a Xolia, para darle una lección, pero su padre la empujo para salvarla. Xolia se sintió tan devastada por lo que vio y todo el mundo se asustó, y Shuriki les lanzo el hechizo y se quedaron hipnotizados. Johnny y todos los demás estaban rodeados y Johnny se sentía culpable.
  18. 18. Stuart le dijo que deberían saltar para escapar, así que juntaron las patas y saltaron para lograr sobrevivir, por suerte aterrizaron en los arbustos, Johnny les dijo que estaban bien pero sus amigos no estaban contentos, entonces y la princesa Xolia le pego muy fuerte a Johnny porque estaba muy molesta por lo que él hizo. -mira lo que hiciste todo es tu culpa y ahora mi papa ya se convirtió en piedra y todo el mundo está bajo el control mental de esa bruja y tu fuiste un sirviente para ella, le dijo Xolia muy molesta y Johnny le respondió con sarcasmo, –oye Xolia, perdóname lo que hice fue buscar una flor para ti, así que Rafael le dijo a Johnny enfadado -amigo enserio hiciste esto por una flor, y entonces Tad también habló y le dijo a Johnny -acabas de poner en riesgo al reino. Johnny quería pedirle perdón por lo que hizo, porque todo empezó por un sueño y le explico todo, pero Xolia no quería aceptarlo porque estaba molesta, –en serio soñaste que quería una flor. Así dijo molesta Y Johnny le respondió que si. Stuart le dijo ¿por qué no nos dijiste esto antes? y Johnny dijo que eso les intentaba decir en la fiesta y a sus compañeros y lo que hizo, pero Xolia se alejó y no quería mirarle a los ojos por un momento y dijo que lo amaba en verdad, que era importante para ella pero no lo suficiente y se recostó.
  19. 19. Rafael le dijo que esto lo resolvería mañana, pero debería alejarse del reino por su bien, así que se marcharon lejos y Johnny estaba viendo el reino en riesgo e intentaba ir a salvarlo, pero en el castillo Shuriki gobernaba a todo el mundo y estaba bajo un trance y le pidió a los guardias que aseguraran que no habría ningún incidente y le pidió a los demás echar las cosas de la familia real y estaba viendo la estatua de rey Gulag y admirándose con su victoria, pero estaba molesta porque se habían escapado, pero los iban a encontrar. Shuriki estaba pensando que podría buscarlos y así acabar con ellos de una vez por todas y observo el collar y pensó que si podría destruir el collar podría acabar por el amor para siempre.
  20. 20. CAPÍTULO VI A la mañana siguiente, Johnny y sus compañeros, incluyendo a Xolia, se levantaron y Stuart le dijo que era un nuevo día para ir a otro bosque y así Johnny arreglaría las cosas como deben ser. Johnny estaba de acuerdo y Tad le dijo que todo saldría bien, pero Johnny vio que Xolia estaba aún molesta y Johnny quería decirle que podría arreglar todo, pero ella estaba enfadada por lo que hizo, entonces le dijo –como se supone que lo lograras eh-, Johnny le contestó que podría destruir la bruja y además salvar al reino. Tad le dijo que esto podría ser algo arriesgado, pero Johnny le dijo que era la solución y que la bruja estaba en el bosque oscuro e iba encontrarla, pero antes debería hablar con Xolia. Johnny fue a verla y vio que no estaba de buen humor para hablar, pero igual se acercó para decirle cuanto sentía lo que paso, pero Xolia aún pensaba lo que había pasado ayer, y Johnny le explicó que él estaba hipnotizado y que la bruja le estaba controlando, pero Xolia aunque lo entiende aún se siente decepcionada y le dijo a Johnny -pues espero que vayas a ese bosque oscuro y prohibido -, pero Johnny le quería demostrar cuanto la quería. Canción: solo quería mostrarte mi afecto, a ti, pero la verdad me deje llevar por todo esto y ahora voy a intentar arreglarlo y lo que hice estuvo mal pero lo voy a solucionar tratando de arreglarlo de todas las formas y tratar de animarte y así y puedo derrotar al mal y salvaremos al reino y quiero demostrártelo con un buen ritmo un buen solo para convencerte a ti y eso quiero que veas lo bueno que soy para ti y además si tu vieras que no estaba siendo malo como crees, podría animarte y demostrarte que no pude tratarte mal así un buen ritmo para que tu veas que puedo demostrarte que te aprecio mucho como si vieras mi personalidad y solo quiero arreglar mi error yo solo quiero demostrarte que ya cambie si crees en mí solo quiero demostrarte.
  21. 21. Xolia le dijo con seriedad que estaba de acuerdo y Stuart le dijo que debería ir al bosque para solucionarlo todo, pero aún tenían un problema, no sabían cómo llegar al bosque oscuro, hasta que algo sucedió, fue que alguien estaba en los arbustos y mágicamente apareció una bruja muy buena y amable con vestido muy hermoso como la luz del sol. Todos se quedaron boquiabiertos y le preguntaron quién era y que hacia ahí, y ella les dijo que su nombre era Marcela que estaba paseando por estos arbustos, y les preguntó que estaban haciendo ellos ahí a lo que contestaron que estaban perdidos y que Johnny estaba buscando una flor para la princesa Xolia para que ella se enamorara de él. Xolia dijo –para empezar yo lo amaba, pero una
  22. 22. bruja lo había hipnotizado - Marcela le entendió y comenzó a contarles una historia – verán, hace mucho tiempo atrás había una loba que era muy diferente porque tenía talentos inimaginables y quería ser la reina de todo el bosque, pero ella estaba muy celosa de Gula, así que uso la magia negra para destruirlos, pero el rey la desterró por su traición al reino y la envió al bosque oscuro, pero ella juró que volvería para vengarse. Después de escuchar la historia, Xolia entendió todo porque su padre estaba muy preocupado y Johnny también, pero aún no puede negar que esto sea su culpa, pero Marcela dijo que si alguien comete un error debes arreglarlo. Canción: alguna vez si cualquiera puede cometer un error lo único que podrían hacer es superarlo, si tienen un problema deberían resolverlo entre ustedes y así podrían enamorarse y podrían convertirse en una pareja perfecta. Pero el único problema es que no pueden decírselo a nadie y si lo dicen entendería lo que estaba hablando justo con el corazón, y esto sería muy considerado y si le regala algo para su belleza que hay aquí. Marcela les dijo que el bosque oscuro está en el norte y cuando vean el árbol gigante que está cruzando el sendero al otro lado del lago hasta llegar allí y Marcela se esfumo y Xolia le dijo que esto sería una misión muy peligrosa, pero podrían hacerlo juntos y se fueron al norte para buscar a Shuriki. Caminaron por horas hasta encontrar el árbol gigante y vieron su enorme tamaño, entonces Rafael dijo que tal vez deberían subir para ver más de cerca y así Johnny se trepo al árbol para ver mejor y vio la vista desde el cielo mientras los demás estaban preguntándole que estaba haciendo allí arriba y Xolia les dijo que Johnny estaba viendo el bosque, y en eso Johnny bajó para decirles que el lago estaba a la izquierda. Luego todos lo siguieron a Johnny, pero Shuriki estaba observando y quería deshacerse de ellos antes que intenten romperle el hechizo y se le ocurrió un plan para intentar destruirlos. Mientras tanto, Xolia
  23. 23. estaba pensando si Johnny estaba pidiendo sus disculpas por lo que paso en la fiesta. Tad le dijo con seriedad –estas seguro que este es el camino?, y Johnny le contesto –bueno puede ser y además esta bruja fue muy amable al decirnos que debíamos tomar este camino y agregó que tan malo puede ser. Entonces ocurrió algo muy terrible, las flores cobraron vida y atrapo a Xolia así que Johnny tenía que hacer algo, así que mordió estas flores para que la soltaran, Xolia se sentía muy agitada y Johnny dijo que no hay nada que temer, luego las flores se desvanecieron de ahí, por lo que Shuriki se molestó e intento pensar en otro plan.
  24. 24. Mientras tanto, todos siguieron el camino y cuando llegaron vieron que el lago era muy, muy grande y pensaron que no podrían pasarlo así que a Johnny se le ocurrió una idea para cruzarlo, por lo que propuso que deberían construir una balsa, Xolia acepto esta idea y se pusieron a trabajar y así empezaron a buscar leños para hacerlo, al terminar la balsa todos se montaron para cruzar el lago, el cual tenía unas aguas muy calmadas. Stuart estaba orgulloso y también sus compañeros, pero aún tenían un trabajo por hacer. Canción: es una oportunidad de arreglar las cosas cuando sea necesario y solucionarlas y en esta oportunidad puedo intentar cambiar y así puedo arreglar y puedo ser diferente y ser diferente se puede cambiar todo eso y les probare que hoy tengo razón y puedo hacer lo que quiera y esta vez puedo pedirle que yo podría decirle que lo amo mucho y puedo ser diferente y además soy un zorro y quiero que todo sea perfecto para mí y quiero ser diferente esta vez quiero arreglarlo y mostrarle que tengo opor. Y Johnny vio un campo de rosas rojas y Xolia no sabía que estas flores eran hipnóticas, pero Johnny sabía que estas flores no eran hipnóticas y se le mostro a Xolia y olfateo y no se quedó hipnotizado y se sorprendió y se la puso en la cabeza para decorarse.
  25. 25. Stuart le dijo que llegaron y se dieron cuenta que el bosque era aterrador, Johnny, Xolia, Stuart, Rafael, y Tad estaban asustados, pero debían entrar y Johnny dijo vamos. Shuriki por fin espero pacientemente y era la hora y le lanzo un hechizo a los árboles y Xolia estaba pensando que no deberían estar allí y Johnny le respondió – ¿porque tú piensas eso? Xolia le contesto -es que este lugar me da mucho miedo y de repente los árboles , cobraron vida y los atraparon y dijeron que los llevarían a Shuriki y nuestros aventureros debían escaparse de allí antes que se los lleven. Y Stuart pensó una idea, que deberían buscar su punto débil para luego derribarlos y Rafael vio algunas ramas grandes y todos les lanzaron las ramas y las usaron como unas balas para bloquearle el paso y los árboles se destruyeron. Ya estaban a salvos cuando de pronto aparecieron unos murciélagos e intentaron atacarlos y los demás huyeron y se escondieron en una cueva, cuando salieron estaban mejor y Xolia les agradeció a Johnny por salvarlos. Tad le dijo que era el momento y Johnny dijo que iba a conseguir frutas por ahí. Shuriki se molestó porque habían logradp escapar y estaba sorprendida por el amor entre Xolia y Johnny, así que pensó que si algunos de ellos se separaban los atraparía por lo empezó a trazar el plan, mientras tanto Johnny recogía frutas pensaba en Xolia.
  26. 26. Canción: yo jamás he conocido a alguien igual, que alguien podría entender lo que me pasaba a mí y este momento aquí sería un gran honor y cuando estemos juntos en este lugar será muy emocionante que le deseo su bendición, yo pensé que sería así, alguien que me entendiera así. Stuart vino y le dijo que estaba pasando mucho tiempo pensando en esta princesa que estaba comportándose en forma obsesiva y Johnny le contesto – Stuart escúchame, yo solamente me he interesado cuando la conocí y tu solamente estas celoso. Y Stuart le dice que no estaba celoso y que su obsesión le estaba causando muchos problemas y Johnny le responde. –así pues entonces si no quieres ayudarme déjame en paz. Stuart le dijo que Xolia necesita a alguien bueno que no sea egoísta. Johnny se enojó por lo que había hablado con Stuart, así que cuando Xolia vino a verlo, Johnny le dijo que si nunca jamás la hubiera conocido no estaría justo aquí y la vida sería muy justa, y cuando Xolia escucho todo se marchó.
  27. 27. Y Xolia estaba sentada en los arboles viendo el collar y llorando muy enojada y quitó el collar de su padre le había regalado porque ya no quería sentirse amada. Luego escucho una voz que venía de los arbustos –vaya parece que te ha abandonado pues creo que puedo enseñarte y Xolia vio una luz verde que venía de allí y ella soltó el collar y sin darse cuenta la atraparon. Mientras tanto Johnny estaba arrepentido pensando en lo que había pasado y salió a buscarla, pero vio que no estaba y se puso muy preocupado, empezó a pensar que algo malo le había pasado, así que cuando vio el collar se dio cuenta que se la habían llevado. Stuart, Tad y Rafael le preguntaron que le pasaba y Johnny les contesto –Xolia parece que está desaparecida y creo que Shuriki la secuestro y Rafael vio unas huellas y Johnny dijo que deberían que seguirlas. Mientras tanto Xolia se despertó y vio a Shuriki y le pregunto en donde estaba Johnny, y Xolia le contesto –yo no quiero hablar de esto y no quiero verlo nunca en mi vida, porque me dijo que no estaba interesado en mí. Shuriki se sorprendió y dijo que debió entender mal porque a Johnny sólo le importas tú, Xolia le contesto –no quiero decirle en donde estoy porque estoy molesta. Entonces Shuriki le dijo que se parecía mucho a ella y Xolia dijo que no se parecía para nada a ella, porque ya sabía todo acerca de Shuriki, porque una bruja amable le había explicado su historia. Shuriki se sorprendió y dijo que si ella cree que esta bruja le había contado toda la historia entonces ya sabía
  28. 28. toda la verdad. Entonces le dijo a Xolia –supongo que debería acabar contigo para siempre para que el reino del bosque sea mío por siempre, así que Shuriki le enseño la misma flor que había hechizado a Johnny y le iba hacer lo mismo a Xolia, pero ella no quiso olfatearla así que Shuriki no tuvo más remedio que agarrarla por la cabeza para que no se moviera y cuando Xolia la olfateo Shuriki le pidió que se durmiera para siempre y se quedó dormida. Shuriki vio cómo se durmió y para asegurarse que no se despertara puso un campo de fuerza, por lo que su plan estaba casi estaba completo, sólo necesitaba a Johnny y su collar porque era la fuente de su poder. Shuriki solo podía pensar que si Johnny podía caminar hacia a su trampa con uno de sus amigos y llegaran juntos entonces se quedarían aquí para siempre. Mientras tanto Johnny y sus amigos estaban buscando a Xolia para que él pudiera decirle que lamentaba mucho el decir groserías y Stuart dijo que la huella se terminaba allí, pero Johnny no podía entender porque se había esfumado en forma tan extraña. Rafael vio una luz más allá y caminaron hasta que unas plantas agarraron la cola de Johnny y sus compañeros le jalaron la cola con mucha fuerza, y se soltaron, Tad vio una cueva y los cuatro héroes entraron y cuando entraron se cayeron a un agujero negro y estaban encerrados en unos barrotes, Shuriki apareció y se sorprendió al encontrar a Johnny y a sus compañeros y Johnny le pregunto seriamente - ¿Qué fue lo que hicisteis con Xolia? Bruja
  29. 29. horrenda y Shuriki le respondió –tu zorra está profundamente dormida y Johnny y los demás vieron a Xolia y estaba dormida y ya era demasiado tarde y él se quedó devastado y dijo que la despertaría. Pero Shuriki dijo que la liberaría de su hechizo si le diera algo y Johnny vio el collar de Xolia y Stuart dijo que solo es una trampa pero Johnny no tuvo otra opción, le dio el collar y Shuriki dijo que no la liberaría quedaría dormida por siempre y para siempre y Johnny fue engañado. Shuriki dijo que la única forma de deshacerse del amor de una vez por todas es tratando de quitarle lo más preciado de su amor y los dejo a Johnny y a sus compañeros encerrados y Stuart dijo que era una trampa pero no quizo hacerle caso y nada de esto hubiera pasado si hubieras dejado las cosas como estaban antes y Johnny se puso muy triste y dijo que todo eso era su culpa , si no hubiera olfateado esa flor y hubiera llevado esta piedra al palacio nada de esto hubiera pasado. Y nunca debí haberle dicho a Xolia que no me importaba y nunca nada de esto hubiera pasado y se puso a llorar y le salió lágrimas en sus ojos. Canción: que haría si todo esto estaría perdido, que podría hacer si nunca hubiera sido muy egoísta, yo creí que esto nunca podría pasar aquí yo pensé que si hiciera bien sería un sueño hecho realidad, que desearía decirle cuanto lo siento, que haría si todo estaría perdido, que podría hacer si esto nunca hubiera pasado aquí si en verdad pudiera importarme y si pudiera decirle que lamento mucho por lastimarla,
  30. 30. que haría si pudiera hacer oooh jojojojojo. Luego apareció el rey y pregunto qué estaba pasando y Johnny le explico que se sentía culpable y Stuart tenía razón nunca debí haberme obsesionado por ser egoísta y el rey dijo que algunas veces cuando todo está perdido solo debes levantarte y empezar de nuevo, los demás intentaron ayudar a Johnny pero Rafael recordó que en los cuentos de hadas solo el beso del verdadero amor podría salvar a la princesa y Johnny no sabía si Xolia lo amaba, después de lo que le dijo, Stuart dijo que si viera por dentro entonces entendería y deberían salir de esta jaula y Tad dijo que estaría muy seguro y Johnny abrió la jaula y busco algo solo para destruir este campo y vio una botella, la abrió y se rompió el campo y vio a Xolia y le dio un beso de verdadero amor y Xolia se despertó y vio a Johnny. -Johnny en serio eres tú, lLe pregunto, Y Johnny le respondió que sí y le pidió disculpas. Canción: si tú puedes perdonarme lo que te hice a ti, no fue mi intención ser grosero contigo, me darías otra oportunidad porque me siento mal por lo que te hice, no quise lastimar tus sentimientos aquí en tu corazón solo quería que me apreciara para que tú te dieras cuenta que las cosas no son como parecían algunas personas cometen errores sin sentido expreso mis lamentos contigo, vea mis ojos de tristeza y perdóname por lastimarte por mis acciones que te metí y podemos reconciliar. Así que quiero que me des otra oportunidad y lamento lo que te hice, quiero que me perdones. Y así Johnny le conto que no era lo que dijo
  31. 31. y solo hablaba con Stuart y los dos se reconciliaron y Johnny recordó que Shuriki aún tenía el collar y quiere destruirlo, Xolia se sorprendió y a Johnny se le ocurrió una idea de cómo recuperar el collar. Mientras tanto Shuriki intentaba destruir el collar con una piedra, pero Johnny llego y Shuriki se sorprendió al verlo y se enojó mucho y le pregunto que cómo se escapó rápido y Johnny le respondió – yo escale y ahora dame el collar de Xolia. Pero Shuriki se negó a dárselo y Johnny quería tomarlo y dijo que si no me lo das ahora entonces tendría consecuencias y Shuriki se negó a dárselo. Luego la atraparon por sorpresa, pero Shuriki se soltó el collar y le cayó en los pies a Stuart y Johnny dijo que la lanzara y él lo lanzo, pero Shuriki la agarro con magia y ella dijo –buen intento, pero ya sabrán que les pasa si se meten conmigo y si intentan acabarme entonces les enseñare con quien se meten. Y Johnny enfrento a Shuriki y Xolia le dijo a Johnny que Shuriki podría acabar con él y el le contesto –Xolia debo de hacerlo por el bien de todos y se montó sobre Shuriki y agarro el collar pero se cayeron al pozo y cuando Johnny se despertó tenía el collar, pero estaba Shuriki y estaba harta de estos juegos y Johnny le dijo que ya esto se acabó. Canción: te enseñare a no meterte en mi camino, yo soy muy poderosa para ti, ya lo sé pero yo tengo mucho amor y quiero acabarte y no volverás a amenazar. Tú crees que puedes derrotarme con esto, no es muy poderoso, claro que sí y además yo te mostrare que estas mal y yo amo mucho a mis amigos y también a mi doncella que la amo mucho, eso nunca jamás cambiaras lo que eres, trato de arreglar mi único error ahora veo las acciones de los demás y puedo vencerte con mi magia, tu no obtienes poder contra mí y además soy más poderosa que tú, tú no eres bastante poderosa, pero yo tengo habilidades en mi corazón y el poder que tengo en verdad.
  32. 32. Y así Shuriki intentousar su magia en Johnnypero él uso el collar para que Shuriki se desvaneciera para siempre, y escalo a la superficie y Xolia le agarro la pata y estaba muy orgullosa al igual que sus compañeros y Stuart no quería arruinar el momento y Johnny y Xolia se besaron. Y así nuestros aventureros regresaron a casa sanos y salvos, y el reino del bosque se restauró y los ciudadanos se liberaron de su sueño y también el rey Gulag ya no es de piedra, y todo el mundo vio a Johnny y a Xolia. Cuando el rey vio a Xolia estaba feliz y cuando vio a Johnny creyó que le castigaría por haber traicionado al reino así que Johnny se enfrentó y le conto lo que paso y le ofreció unas disculpas por haber dejado que Shuriki arruinara la fiesta y el rey no iba a castigarlo porque él sabía que no fue su intención y le acepto sus disculpas por lo que hizo y también a su hija por no haberle contado lo que sucedió y Johnny se sintió mejor y acepto la bendición. Johnny y Xolia se casaron y Johnny dijo que cambiaría todo el reino para siempre.
  33. 33. Canción: al principio yo creí que el amor era solo un sueño, pero ya me di cuenta que era real, algunos cuentos son mágicos, pero debes esforzarte para que se cumplan y lo que soñé fue real y ya entendí que todo eso era realidad si tú crees en ellos se harán realidad y hay que vivir el momento aquí y si tú crees que los sueños son reales se cumplirán todos sus sueños y esperanzas por aqui. Y marcera le dijo al rey Gulag –sabía que esto tendría un final feliz para todos, pero solo debiste saberlo porque tu creíste que era solo una fantasía. Y el rey Gulag le respondió –bueno al final todo salió de maravilla, muy hermosa. Y así todos vivieron felices para siempre. El fin.
  34. 34. Joaquin Ignacio Barcos Díaz. La vida es para disfrutar la alegría y vivir los momentos buenos y también malos, a veces estas cosas nos hacen muy felices. El amor conquista el odio que llevas dentro de ti. A menos que si el mundo podría llenarse de amor y eso cambiaria todo y nada la cambiaria jamás. El amor es el verdadero hechizo que nunca se rompe. Canción: por siempre felices (3x) algunos cuentos que se imaginan como este, siempre tendrá un final muy feliz. Una nueva historia que cuentan debe que terminar con un final muy feliz cuando creas una fantasía muy poderosa se hace muy real, para ti (4x) cuando te sientes triste debes que escuchar a tu corazón y todos queremos que se acaben igual, por siempre felices (3x) como los otros cuentos o películas los héroes ayudan a sus amigos para lograr, sus sueños (2x) por siempre felices (3x) cuando una persona te ayude, así cuando estés deprimido debes que animarte, por siempre felices (3x). Todo es increíble si todos pueden trabajar en equipo. Los malos pensamientos que tienen debes que olvidarlos para seguir adelante y ver el futuro.
  35. 35. Amor de los zorros Patrocinado por la empresa Sergeca, La Victoria, Edo. Aragua. Hecho en Venezuela. Autor: Joaquín Ignacio Barcos Díaz. Editorial: Imaginación. Versión: venezolana. Idioma: español latino. Musical. Basado en un sueño inspirador. Amar o no amar, toda la gente tiene sentimientos que puede expresar. Puedes imaginar todo lo que quieras cuando tienes sentimientos que debes expresarlos. Tus sentimientos son una oportunidad para que tú puedas amar y entonces debes que creer en ti mismo para cumplir tus sueños. El futuro es el mejor regalo de la vida. Cuando alguien está muy cerca de ti nada podrá cambiarlo. El amor es la fuerza que nos mantienen unidos. Algunas veces los sueños se hacen realidad. Todo el mundo puede ser feliz para siempre.

