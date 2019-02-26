Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PMI Exam CAPM Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)� Verson: Demo [ Total Questions: 10 ]
Topic 1, Volume A Units of measure, level of precision, level of accuracy, control thresholds, and rules of performance me...
Topic 2, Volume B The component of the human resource management plan that includes ways in which team members can obtain ...
Grouping the stakeholders based on their level of authority and their level of concern regarding project outcomes describe...
Topic 4, Volume D Which of the following schedule network analysis techniques is applied when a critical path method calcu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Realexamdumps.com CAPM Exam Dumps With PDF Study Material

9 views

Published on

We have made a successful attempt to help IT students in their IT exam preparation by introducing CAPM dumps as a handy study material. You can keep this study guide in PDF form after getting it in very reasonable price from Realexamdumps.com. Experts have followed a concise pattern of explanation while assembling all the required information in one bundle. You can go through it quickly which will help you to save your time for practice at online practice test. CAPM dumps will help you catch every important point in the syllabus and then online practice test will polish your knowledge and will solidify it. Before you download original PDF file you can through your look on demo questions which are free of cost to help you know about the material validity in advance. You will also get online updates about exam which will be a free service with CAPM questions and answers.
For More Info : https://www.realexamdumps.com/pmi/capm-practice-test.html

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Realexamdumps.com CAPM Exam Dumps With PDF Study Material

  1. 1. PMI Exam CAPM Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)� Verson: Demo [ Total Questions: 10 ]
  2. 2. Topic 1, Volume A Units of measure, level of precision, level of accuracy, control thresholds, and rules of performance measurement are examples of items that are established in the: A. Cost management plan. B. Work performance information. C. Quality management plan. D. Work breakdown structure. Answer: A The basis of identification for current or potential problems to support later claims or new procurements is provided by: A. A risk urgency assessment. B. The scope baseline. C. Work performance information. D. Procurement audits. Answer: C A project charter is an output of which Process Group? A. Executing B. Planning C. Initiating D. Closing Answer: C Question No : 1 - (Topic 1) Question No : 2 - (Topic 1) Question No : 3 - (Topic 1)
  3. 3. Topic 2, Volume B The component of the human resource management plan that includes ways in which team members can obtain certifications that support their ability to benefit the project is known as: A. recognition and rewards B. compliance C. staff acquisition D. training needs Answer: D Which schedule method allows the project team to place buffers on the project schedule path to account for limited resources and project uncertainties? A. Critical path method B. Critical chain method C. Resource leveling D. Schedule network analysis Answer: B During which process does the project team receive bids and proposals? A. Conduct Procurements B. Plan Procurements C. Estimate Costs D. Control Budget Answer: A Question No : 4 - (Topic 2) Question No : 5 - (Topic 2) Question No : 6 - (Topic 2)
  4. 4. Grouping the stakeholders based on their level of authority and their level of concern regarding project outcomes describes which classification model for stakeholder analysis? A. Influence/impact grid B. Power/influence grid C. Power/interest grid D. Salience model Answer: C Which quality tool may prove useful in understanding and estimating the cost of quality in a process? A. Checksheets B. Histograms C. Flowcharts D. Control charts Answer: C Topic 3, Volume C The procurement process that documents agreements and related documentation for future reference is known as: A. Plan Procurements. B. Control Procurements. C. Close Procurements. D. Conduct Procurements. Answer: C Question No : 7 - (Topic 2) Question No : 8 - (Topic 2) Question No : 9 - (Topic 3)
  5. 5. Topic 4, Volume D Which of the following schedule network analysis techniques is applied when a critical path method calculation has been completed and resources availability is critical? A. Applying calendars B. Resource leveling C. Resource planning D. Resource conflict management Answer: B Question No : 10 - (Topic 4) CAPM Dumps Question

×