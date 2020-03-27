Modulo 3 pedagogia_y_didactica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DIDÁCTICA
MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA RESULTADO DE APRENDIZAJE: Comprende los conceptos que se asocian a la Didáctica en la sociedad del con...
¿Qué es Didáctica? Los objetos de estudio de la Didáctica La Didáctica, entre la teoría y la práctica La Didáctica entre l...
La palabra Didáctica tiene origen del griego didasticós, que significa “el que enseña” y concierne a la instrucción; didas...
Comenius concibe la didáctica como la “técnica de la enseñanza”, fue un gran crítico de los modelos de enseñanza de retenc...
que forma primero sus órganos internos y así sucesivamente etc..., empieza su ordenamiento de adentro así afuera. El conce...
 “La Didáctica es una disciplina reflexivo- aplicativa que se ocupa de los procesos de formación y desarrollo personal en...
La didáctica es parte de la pedagogía que se interesa por el saber, se dedicada a la formación dentro de un contexto deter...
para que contribuyan al proceso enseñanza aprendizaje, aportando estrategias educativas que permitan facilitar dicho proce...
 La instrucción. Es un proceso más concreto, reducido a la adquisición de conocimientos y habilidades.     La formaci...
Obstáculos epistemológicos: Relacionados con el propio concepto, por ejemplo, las diferentes definiciones de un concepto q...
Las sociedades necesitan que los saberes transciendan y sean aplicados o enseñados, para que esto suceda deben sufrir tran...
permite la adaptación o transformación del saber (conjunto de conocimientos, adquiridos mediante el estudio o la experienc...
Para que el contrato didáctico se establezca de manera efectiva debe haber: 1. Consentimiento mutuo. 2. Aceptación positiv...
Los contratos de aprendizaje no son sólo una técnica para ayudar al alumno a aprender, son sobre todo, una forma de entend...
El temario de contenidos: “contenidos” de las asignaturas o de las clases presenciales y los trabajados autónomos y la eva...
La didáctica contempla tanto las estrategias de enseñanza como las de aprendizaje, las de enseñanza son las que son plante...
Algunas de las estrategias didácticas que puede utilizar el docente para el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje son: Las expo...
Lluvia de ideas: Incrementar el potencial creativo en un grupo, recolectar mucha y variada información, resolver problemas...
Mapas conceptuales, representación gráfica de esquemas de conocimiento (indican conceptos y explicaciones), realiza una co...
En este último caso, que es el que corresponde a la educación informal existen dudas sobre la plenitud del tratamiento did...
En la enseñanza, el pensamiento y las prácticas de los profesores están obteniendo en este momento la máxima atención de l...
En cambio, cuando se ve con una proximidad o un estatus socioeconómico similar, cuando el lenguaje utilizado deja de ser e...
Esta estructura supera a la anterior porque "la teoría se acomoda más a las condiciones de la práctica, surge como elabora...
La Didáctica entre las ciencias de la educación Las ciencias de la educación son ciencias humanas y, como tales, no tienen...
Clasificación interna de la Didáctica Didáctica General La parte fundamental y global es la Didáctica General, ya que se o...
Didáctica Diferencial Llamada también Diferenciada, puesto que se aplica más específicamente a situaciones variadas de eda...
DIDÁCTICA ESPECIAL O DIDÁCTICAS ESPECÍFICAS Trata de la aplicación de las normas didácticas generales al campo concreto de...
LA DIDÁCTICA ENTRE LAS CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN Las ciencias de la educación son ciencias humanas y, como tales, no tienen...
Clasificación y lugar de la Didáctica Existen variadas clasificaciones de las ciencias de la educación. El grado de coinci...
CIBERGRAFÍA http://www.xtec.cat/~tperulle/act0696/notesUned/tema1.pdf http://www.fadp.edu.co/uploads/ui/articulos/LA_DIDAC...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Modulo 3 pedagogia_y_didactica

21 views

Published on

Modulo 3 pedagogia_y_didactica

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Modulo 3 pedagogia_y_didactica

  1. 1. DIDÁCTICA
  2. 2. MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA RESULTADO DE APRENDIZAJE: Comprende los conceptos que se asocian a la Didáctica en la sociedad del conocimiento actual. BIENVENIDOS AL TERCER MÓDULO EN PADAGOGÍA Y DIDÁCTICA INTRODUCCIÓN Entre tantas definiciones sobre la didactica, una de las más simple y no menos acertada podría ser la de Dolch (1952): "Ciencia del aprendizaje y de la enseñanza en general". Nos dice claramente de qué trata, cuál es su objeto, sin añadir nada más. Fernández Huerta (1985, 27) apunta que la "Didáctica tiene por objeto las decisiones normativas que llevan al aprendizaje gracias a la ayuda de los métodos de enseñanza". Escudero (1980, 117) insiste en el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje: "Ciencia que tiene por objeto la organización y orientación de situaciones de enseñanza- aprendizaje de carácter instructivo, tendentes a la formación del individuo en estrecha dependencia de su educación integral". Por tanto, a la vista de lo anterior, podemos apuntar ya que la Didáctica es la ciencia de la educación que estudia e interviene en el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje con el fin de conseguir la formación intelectual del educando. CONTENIDO Título: DIDÁCTICA WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 1
  3. 3. ¿Qué es Didáctica? Los objetos de estudio de la Didáctica La Didáctica, entre la teoría y la práctica La Didáctica entre las ciencias de la educación Clasificación interna de la Didáctica Didáctica Especial o Didácticas específicas DESARROLLO DE LAS TEMÁTICAS ¿QUE ES LA DIDÁCTICA? WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 2
  4. 4. La palabra Didáctica tiene origen del griego didasticós, que significa “el que enseña” y concierne a la instrucción; didasco que significa “enseño” a esta se le ha considerado parte principal de la Pedagogía que permite dar reglas para la enseñanza, fue por esto que un principio se interpretó como “el arte o la ciencia de enseñar o instruir”. En el siglo XVI Wolfang Riatke1 (1571-1631), al introducir su nuevo sistema educativo para Alemania, se atribuyo el título de didacticus. Pero fue Juan Amós Comenius2 (1592-1670), con su libro Didáctica Magna, quien convirtió la palabra didáctica en un término más conocido. Este módulo coloca al estudiante como el centro del fenómeno educativo al cual todo tenía que concurrir: docentes, textos, aulas y métodos etc. A él se atribuye la creación de la escuela popular a la que todos sin distinción tienen acceso. En esta escuela se implanta el método “aprender haciendo” donde es el estudiante el que crea su propio conocimiento, con la experiencia antes que con la memoria de las palabras. El libro Didáctica Magna, se divide en tres partes: Didáctica General, que concibe al hombre como semejanza de Dios; Didáctica Especial, que se relaciona a las buenas costumbres y virtudes que pueden ser enseñadas, la organización Escolar, que relaciona el inicio de la educación de lo más fácil a lo más difícil, siempre vigilada para corregir, llegando al fondo jamás se queda con la primera impresión. WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 3
  5. 5. Comenius concibe la didáctica como la “técnica de la enseñanza”, fue un gran crítico de los modelos de enseñanza de retención memorística y mecánica teoriza “la asimilación consciente” como la condición fundamental para el aprendizaje, el profesor debe garantizar que el estudiante no solo recuerde lo que él explica, sino que reflexione sobre lo que debe hacer, por esta razón existen para el docente dos elementos fundamentales a la hora de ejercer su labor y son: la organización que significa que debe tener un método y un instrumento para llevar al cabo el proceso de enseñanza y la conducción, que es guiar al estudiante para que el mismo asimile el conocimiento, esto garantizara que dicho proceso se establezca de forma coherente. El proceso de aprendizaje del estudiante se establece en tres etapas: la comprensión, la asimilación y la aplicación estas etapas van relacionadas con el concepto del “principio de conformidad con la naturaleza”, que se entiende como el orden conciente de las cosas, como el ejemplo de un huevo WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 4
  6. 6. que forma primero sus órganos internos y así sucesivamente etc..., empieza su ordenamiento de adentro así afuera. El concepto de didáctica, lo han definido diferentes autores, desprendido conceptos como:  “La didáctica un conjunto de técnicas a través de las cuales se realiza la enseñanza; para ello reúne con sentido práctico todas las conclusiones que llegan a la ciencia de la educación”. Nerici .     “La Didáctica es el campo del conocimiento de investigaciones, de propuestas teóricas y prácticas que se centran sobre todo en los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje”. Zabalza.  WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 5
  7. 7.  “La Didáctica es una disciplina reflexivo- aplicativa que se ocupa de los procesos de formación y desarrollo personal en contextos intencionadamente organizados”. De la Torre.      “La Didáctica es la parte de la pedagogía que estudia los procederes para conducir al educando a la progresiva adquisición de conocimientos, técnicas, hábitos así como la organización del contenido”. Villalpando  WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 6
  8. 8. La didáctica es parte de la pedagogía que se interesa por el saber, se dedicada a la formación dentro de un contexto determinado por medio de la adquisición de conocimientos teóricos y prácticos, contribuye al proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje, a través del desarrollo de instrumentos teóricos-prácticos, que sirvan para la investigación, formación y desarrollo integral del estudiante. Al realizar este proceso de reconocimiento y comparación de conceptos de didáctica se inicia el proceso de reflexión orientado a que los docentes aprendan a "dudar" de sus propios procesos y estrategias de enseñanza y a descubrir otras posibilidades para sus metodologías, desarrollar habilidades didácticas en la labor docente y en la práctica del modelo educativo. Los cambios en la forma de ejercer la docencia no son fáciles pero se pueden lograr, reconociendo lo más importante qué es identificar lo requiere nuestra realidad o entorno, actualmente se enfoca el rol del docente como: un transmisor de conocimientos en un entorno de aprendizaje activo, donde el estudiante es el principal actor del proceso, por tanto, el desempeño del docente debe ir más allá del cumplimiento de un programa o de la formulación de una simple pregunta cómo ¿entendieron?, se deben crear las condiciones para realizar actividades de aprendizaje cercanas a nuestro mundo real, de esa forma el docente se exige en actualizar y fortalecer sus competencias pedagógicas, las cuales incluyen aplicar nuevas tecnologías en el aula, (como las clases virtuales, TICS Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación etc.), formulación de un discurso más dialógico (como seminarios etc.), que fomente el debate, la reflexión y la duda, en general, acompañar a los estudiantes en el proceso de adquisición de nuevos conocimientos. Se podría decir después de este análisis que es deber del docente reflexionar su práctica, cambiar o fortalecer procesos de enseñanza, teniendo en cuenta que deben estar enfocadas y adaptados al modelo pedagógico institucional WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 7
  9. 9. para que contribuyan al proceso enseñanza aprendizaje, aportando estrategias educativas que permitan facilitar dicho proceso. El siguiente cuadro nos permite hacer una distinción sobre cuales son las diferencias de la enseñanza-aprendizaje desde diferentes procesos y prácticas y cuál es el resultado que se logra. LOS OBJETOS DE ESTUDIO DE LA DIDÁCTICA Los objetos de estudio de la Didáctica son:  Enseñanza. Es la actividad intencional que aplica el currículum y tiene por objeto el acto didáctico, es dirigir el proceso de aprendizaje, es hacer que el alumno aprenda.     Aprendizaje. Es el proceso mediante el cual se origina o se modifica un comportamiento o se adquiere un conocimiento de una forma más o menos permanente.  WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 8
  10. 10.  La instrucción. Es un proceso más concreto, reducido a la adquisición de conocimientos y habilidades.     La formación. Es el proceso de desarrollo que sigue el sujeto hasta alcanzar un estado de plenitud personal.    La comunicación de conocimientos.    El sistema de comunicación.    Los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje.  La situación Didáctica es el conjunto de relaciones establecidas entre un estudiante con un medio y un sistema educativo con la finalidad de posibilitar su aprendizaje. El docente podrá crear problemas para que el estudiante tenga un desafío y aprenda de estos, puede también generar un ambiente a través de herramientas como (películas, cine, etc.) pero siempre deberá dejar claro que existe un objetivo y enmarcarlo para que el estudiante se concentre en obtener la información que le permitirá cumplir con este, algunas veces esos procesos de aprendizaje no culminan de manera efectiva porque el estudiante puede tener impedimentos o dificultades para aprender, Brousseau8 ha identificado tres obstáculos de lo que no permite aprender: Obstáculos ontogénicos (a veces llamados obstáculos psicogenéticos): son debidos a las características del desarrollo del niño, social, psicológicas. Obstáculos didácticos: resultan de la mala elección didácticas hechas para establecer la situación de enseñanza, herramientas, tipos de temas, etc. WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 9
  11. 11. Obstáculos epistemológicos: Relacionados con el propio concepto, por ejemplo, las diferentes definiciones de un concepto que van relacionadas con la historia o contextos de los mismos. La Transposición didáctica permite la adaptación o transformación del saber (conjunto de conocimientos, adquiridos mediante el estudio o la experiencia, sobre alguna área, disciplina, ciencia o arte) en contenidos enseñables, en un tiempo, lugar o contexto dado. Para que esto sea posible se debe dar un proceso de descontextualización y recontextualización, los saberes nacen y crecen en ciertos contextos, sociales, culturales, históricos etc., WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 10
  12. 12. Las sociedades necesitan que los saberes transciendan y sean aplicados o enseñados, para que esto suceda deben sufrir transformaciones o adaptaciones que correspondan al lugar o contexto donde se van a difundir de este modo los saberes generales que aplican algún área de estudio están relacionados a ámbitos específicos, por esto el estudiante se abordara en primer lugar, en el tiempo histórico, social y cultural en el que se desarrolla, es también ubicarlo en una institución educativa y en una situación de aprendizaje, existiendo un vínculo entre su entorno familiar, social, con el docente, con sus compañeros y con el objeto de conocimiento. Como mencionan Chevallard: “el aprendizaje constituye un proceso de construcción activa de significados por parte del sujeto que aprende. Este proceso implica la relación entre lo que cada uno sabe y puede hacer, y los nuevos contenidos que ha de aprender. El proceso de aprender no es lineal sino pluridimensional y dinámico, signado, con frecuencia, por avances desiguales, que requiere de constantes y múltiples reorganizaciones […] El aprendizaje se construye en interacción con el entorno; las otras personas, adultos o pares, son interlocutores relevantes que aportan perspectivas, modelos para imitar o superar, indicios, informaciones, recursos para favorecer u obstaculizar la tarea. Es en este sentido que se concibe al aprendizaje como un proceso de construcción conjunta, a partir de la cooperación, la confrontación de ideas y de significados, la búsqueda de acuerdos y consensos.” En todo proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje debe existir un acuerdo o “contrato” entre profesor y estudiantes como pactos implícitos y explícitos que regulan los comportamientos, interacciones y relaciones de los La Transposición didáctica WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 11
  13. 13. permite la adaptación o transformación del saber (conjunto de conocimientos, adquiridos mediante el estudio o la experiencia, sobre alguna área, disciplina, ciencia o arte) en contenidos enseñables, en un tiempo, lugar o contexto dado. En todo proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje debe existir un acuerdo o “contrato” entre profesor y estudiantes como pactos implícitos y explícitos que regulan los comportamientos, interacciones y relaciones de los docentes y los estudiantes (normas, programas de la asignatura, etc.) a este se le denomina contrato didáctico. Con el contrato se dan los parámetros entre el docente y el estudiante, de forma que las normas implícitas sean, normas explícitas, logrando que exista un “aula diversificada” (tiempos, espacios, contenidos, objetivos etc.). Existe un contrato didáctico o de aprendizaje cuando los estudiantes y profesor de forma explícita intercambian sus opiniones, comentan sus necesidades, sus expectativas, comparten proyectos y deciden la forma de llevar a cabo el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje y lo reflejan oralmente o por escrito. WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 12
  14. 14. Para que el contrato didáctico se establezca de manera efectiva debe haber: 1. Consentimiento mutuo. 2. Aceptación positiva del estudiante, en tanto que es quien mejor se conoce y quien en definitiva realiza la actividad de aprender. 3. Negociación de los diferentes partes. 4. Compromiso recíproco entre el profesor y el estudiante de cumplir el contrato. En general se trata de una metodología de enseñanza-aprendizaje “personalizada” que permite dirigir el trabajo independiente o presencial del estudiante promoviendo su autonomía y su capacidad de aprender. Anderson y Sampson 10, (1996), señalan los siguientes beneficios o razones para emplear contratos didácticos: • Relevancia. Cuando los estudiantes han identificados sus propias necesidades, los contratos identifican las necesidades/intereses de los estudiantes. • Autonomía. Los contratos de aprendizaje permiten una considerable libertad para elegir qué aprender y cómo aprenderlo. • Estructura. Proporciona un esquema formal conocido y compartido por profesores y estudiantes para estructurar las actividades de aprendizaje. Al mismo tiempo proporcionan un alto grado de flexibilidad. • Equidad. Facilitan el acceso a los contextos y la equidad dentro de los cursos. Además son muy útiles con asignaturas basadas en competencias y en prácticas, cuando los alumnos trabajan de manera autónoma, como medio de combinar o sustituir las clases presenciales. WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 13
  15. 15. Los contratos de aprendizaje no son sólo una técnica para ayudar al alumno a aprender, son sobre todo, una forma de entender la educación. El uso del contrato implica dotarse de un currículo para planificar la propuesta docente, del cual debe contener: • OBJETIVOS: Precisar la finalidad que se persigue con el uso del contrato. • METODOLOGIA: Decidir qué aspectos de la docencia van a ser negociables por el alumno y como se va a usar el contrato: ¿Qué aprender? ¿Cómo aprender? ¿Cómo evaluar la calidad del aprendizaje? (objetivos, metodología, calendario, evaluación, etc.). • EVALUACIÓN: Decidir cómo el estudiante demostrara que se ha alcanzado los objetivos de aprendizaje (informes, resúmenes, comentarios, artículos, practicas, etc.) • RECURSOS: Seleccionar los recursos didácticos y/o de apoyo que se van a ofrecer a los alumnos para facilitar su aprendizaje autónomo (bibliografías, visitas, talleres, internet, grupos de estudio, etc.). Otros elementos que debe tener en cuenta el docente y que debe quedar plasmado en el contrato didáctico es la organización del docente en cómo va a encaminar sus clase (por sesiones de tutorías, seguimiento de trabajo autónomo, clase magistral etc.), WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 14
  16. 16. El temario de contenidos: “contenidos” de las asignaturas o de las clases presenciales y los trabajados autónomos y la evaluación del rendimiento del alumno, criterios de evaluación (por ejemplo asistir a cierta cantidad de clases, hacer prácticas, trabajo final), en otra parte el contrato didáctico permite dejar claras desde el inicio de la asignatura cuales serán las normas o reglas en el aula de clase y no solo académicas sino también de tipo social comportamiento entre compañeros y docente. Las estrategias didácticas son prácticas que se relacionan con los contenidos de aprendizaje y ponen en juego las habilidades, conocimientos y destrezas de los estudiantes. Para utilizarlas es necesario planearlas con anticipación y definir cuál es el momento adecuado para realizarlas. Además de tener en cuenta el grupo de estudiantes o e individuos que participan. WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 15
  17. 17. La didáctica contempla tanto las estrategias de enseñanza como las de aprendizaje, las de enseñanza son las que son planteadas por el docente para facilitar un procesamiento más profundo de la información, estos procedimientos o recursos promueve el aprendizaje, las condiciones de estas estrategias es empezar con una programación, elaboración y realización de los contenidos estas deben estimular a los estudiantes a observar, analizar, opinar, reflexionar y buscar soluciones para descubrir el conocimiento por sí mismos, esa estimulación se puede dar organizando las clases con ambientes para que los estudiantes aprendan. Las estrategias de aprendizaje son las aquellas con las que se logra aprender, recordar y usar la información, consiste en un conjunto de habilidades que el estudiante adquiere y emplea como instrumento para aprender y a solucionar problemas en estas estrategias la responsabilidad es totalmente del estudiante, en estas estrategias se pasan por diferentes procesos reconocer el nuevo conocimiento, revisar, organizar y restaurar sus conocimientos previos, los compara con los nuevos, los asimila e interpreta. WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 16
  18. 18. Algunas de las estrategias didácticas que puede utilizar el docente para el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje son: Las exposiciones: Presentar de manera organizada información a un grupo. Por lo general es el profesor quien expone; sin embargo en algunos casos también los estudiantes exponen, estimula la interacción entre los integrantes del grupo, el profesor debe desarrollar habilidades para interesar y motivar al grupo en su exposición. Método de proyectos: La realización de un proyecto de trabajo desde una académica o de investigación, se definen claramente las habilidades, actitudes y valores que se estimularán en el proyecto, el docente debe dar asesoría y seguimiento a los alumnos a lo largo de todo el proyecto. Método de casos: Acercar una realidad concreta a un ambiente académico por medio de un caso real o diseñado, el caso debe estar bien elaborado y expuesto, se debe reflexionar con el grupo de estudiantes en torno a los aprendizajes logrados. Aprendizaje basado en problemas: Los estudiantes deben trabajar en grupos, sintetizar y construir el conocimiento para resolver los problemas, que por lo general han sido tomados de la realidad, se debe retroalimentar constantemente a los alumnos sobre su participación en la solución del problema. Panel de discusión: Dar a conocer a un grupo diferentes orientaciones con respecto a un tema, el docente debe aclarar al grupo el objetivo del panel y el papel que le toca a cada participante, hacer una cuidadosa selección del tema en el panel y de la orientación de los invitados, el moderador debe tener experiencia en el ejercicio de esa actividad. WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 17
  19. 19. Lluvia de ideas: Incrementar el potencial creativo en un grupo, recolectar mucha y variada información, resolver problemas, reflexionar con los estudiantes sobre lo que aprenden al participar en un ejercicio como éste. Método de preguntas: Con base en preguntas llevar a los alumnos a la discusión y análisis de información pertinente a la materia, el profesor desarrolla habilidades para el diseño y planteamiento de las preguntas. Otras estrategias pedagógicas son el uso de los mapas mentales, el análisis de imágenes, Representación visual de los conceptos, objetos o situaciones de una teoría o tema específico (fotografías, dibujos, gráficas, etc.), facilita la codificación visual de la información. WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 18
  20. 20. Mapas conceptuales, representación gráfica de esquemas de conocimiento (indican conceptos y explicaciones), realiza una codificación visual y semántica de conceptos, contextualiza las relaciones entre los conceptos. Parece que la Didáctica debería ocuparse de los procesos que tienen lugar en un contexto curricular o institucional. ¿Recibirá con propiedad la consideración de curricular una actuación en educación no formal? ¿Y en educación informal? Nos inclinamos a aceptar esta consideración positiva en las situaciones susceptibles de planificación y desarrollo. Mientras que en aquellos casos menos organizados a priori, el aspecto didáctico puede estar presente como concepción artística de la comunicación educativa, pero no tanto como componente científico. WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 19
  21. 21. En este último caso, que es el que corresponde a la educación informal existen dudas sobre la plenitud del tratamiento didáctico. LA DIDÁCTICA, ENTRE LA TEORÍA Y LA PRÁCTICA Siendo la enseñanza a la vez una actividad práctica y una "ciencia práctica", se tratará de combinar adecuadamente el saber didáctico –la teoría– con el hacer didáctico –la práctica– que consiste en la realización del acto didáctico. Para Titone (1976), Didáctica es una ciencia práctico-poyética, una teoría de la praxis docente. Se puede también considerar a la teoría de la enseñanza como una teoría– práctica. El valor de la práctica de la enseñanza es muy grande. La práctica se halla omnipresente tanto en las actividades de los alumnos como en las de los profesores. Desde Dewey se destaca el papel de la experiencia: aprendemos por experiencia. Y también enseñamos por experiencia . El peligro es la rutina y la solución puede estar en la reflexión individual y colectiva. Es ya un tópico decir que no hay mejor práctica que una buena teoría, como decían Kurt Lewin y Henri Poincaré. También es frecuente oír que alguien diga: "Esto estará muy bien en teoría, pero en la práctica, no funciona". Si una teoría no sirve para explicar la realidad práctica, entonces es que se trata de una mala teoría. Ciertamente, se puede ser un buen teórico y al mismo tiempo un práctico deficiente, de la misma manera que también puede ocurrir lo contrario. WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 20
  22. 22. En la enseñanza, el pensamiento y las prácticas de los profesores están obteniendo en este momento la máxima atención de los investigadores. Poco valorado por los mismos interesados, hoy sabemos que es una fuente de conocimiento profesional de primera mano muy valiosa. Separar la teoría de la práctica tiene como consecuencia la consideración separada de los roles y la distinta valoración, así como la consiguiente jerarquización entre los teóricos y los prácticos. Es por esta razón que los prácticos desconfían de los teóricos que ni les resuelven los problemas, y además se presentan ante ellos como unos "expertos" que sin tenerles en cuenta van a decirles lo que deben hacer. La desconfianza se convierte en una sensación incómoda e incluso amenazadora cuando se presentan revestidos de una autoridad académica, social e incluso política. WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 21
  23. 23. En cambio, cuando se ve con una proximidad o un estatus socioeconómico similar, cuando el lenguaje utilizado deja de ser esotérico y no se presentan revestidos de autoridad, los teóricos podrían trabajar junto con los prácticos en una labor de reflexión y de investigación cooperativa fructífera para todos. Mejorando la práctica. Grundy (1987, 115-116) considera la actividad de desarrollo del currículum como una forma de praxis o acción práctica según los principios siguientes: a. Los elementos constitutivos de la praxis son la acción y la reflexión. b. La praxis tiene lugar en el mundo real, no en el hipotético. c. La praxis se hace efectiva en el mundo de la interacción, el mundo social y cultural. d. El mundo de la praxis es el construido, no el mundo natural. e. La praxis supone un proceso de construcción de significados, reconociendo este proceso como construcción social. 22 WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA En definitiva, habría que partir –con el reconocimiento de modestia que esto supone– de la práctica para construir a partir de ella la teoría que podrá influir a su vez en la nueva práctica reflexiva y mejorada. Zabalza, en la introducción a la obra de Saturnino de la Torre (1993) expone magistralmente la situación anterior y propone una solución actualizada. Según Zabalza, es evidente que se ha venido actuando en Didáctica de acuerdo con el siguiente esquema: teoría > práctica > teoría De forma que ha prevalecido un "modelo de aproximación a la realidad en el cual predominan los discursos teóricos y nominalistas, basados más en creencias que en datos contrastados". La solución propuesta pasa por otroesquema: práctica > teoría > práctica
  24. 24. Esta estructura supera a la anterior porque "la teoría se acomoda más a las condiciones de la práctica, surge como elaboración justificada a partir del estudio de las prácticas y condicionada por las características y variables, por la complejidad que caracteriza esas prácticas" (Zabalza, en Introducción a de la Torre, 1993). Sin partir de la práctica tendremos pocas posibilidades de poder incidir sobre ella para cambiarla. La elaboración de una teoría de la enseñanza es una necesidad sentida por todos los que cultivamos el área de la Didáctica. Se preconiza una Teoría de la Enseñanza diferenciada de la Teoría del Aprendizaje, pero en estrecha relación con ella. La teoría de la enseñanza es más amplia que la del aprendizaje porque contiene mayor número de elementos. Pero dado su alto grado de inmadurez en muchos aspectos, puede caer fácilmente en una pura aplicación a la praxis de decisiones normativas procedentes de otras disciplinas o del mismo sentido común. Ahora bien, si esta teoría de la enseñanza parte de la práctica real e integra a la teoría del aprendizaje, puede servir para explicar el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje, cómo ocurre, qué resultados logra en unas determinadas situaciones socioculturales y personales. Hasta el punto de poder contribuir a ordenar la acción de la enseñanza, es decir, ser más normativa que explicativa. El aspecto teórico de la Didáctica está relacionado con los conocimientos que elabora sobre los procesos de enseñanza y de aprendizaje. Mientras que su aspecto práctico consiste en la aplicación de aquellos conocimientos, en la intervención efectiva en los procesos reales de enseñanza-aprendizaje. WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 23
  25. 25. La Didáctica entre las ciencias de la educación Las ciencias de la educación son ciencias humanas y, como tales, no tienen las mismas características de las ciencias físico-naturales. Más bien se trata de cuerpos de conocimientos que constituyen ciencias borrosas, inacabadas y poco formalizadas. La misma intervención en los procesos de enseñanza- aprendizaje que propugna la Didáctica consigue transformar los fenómenos que estudia. Por imperativos éticos no se puede dejar de intervenir en multitud de ocasiones. Los fenómenos educativos, por otra parte, están sujetos a variables menos conocidas o poco controlables. Variables que no siempre dependen del investigador que trata de descifrarlas. WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 24
  26. 26. Clasificación interna de la Didáctica Didáctica General La parte fundamental y global es la Didáctica General, ya que se ocupa de los principios generales y normas para dirigir el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje hacia los objetivos educativos. Estudia los elementos comunes a la enseñanza en cualquier situación ofreciendo una visión de conjunto. También ofrece modelos descriptivos, explicativos e interpretativos generales aplicables la enseñanza de cualquier materia y en cualquiera de las etapas o de los ámbitos educativos. Aunque debe partir de realidades concretas, su función no es la aplicación inmediata a la enseñanza de una asignatura o a una edad determinada. Se preocupa más bien de analizar críticamente las grandes corrientes del pensamiento didáctico y las tendencias predominantes en la enseñanza contemporánea (Mattos, 1974, 30). WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 25
  27. 27. Didáctica Diferencial Llamada también Diferenciada, puesto que se aplica más específicamente a situaciones variadas de edad o características de los sujetos. En el momento actual, toda la Didáctica debería tener en cuenta esta variedad de situaciones y hallar las necesarias adaptaciones a cada caso. Por tanto, estrictamente, la Didáctica Diferencial queda incorporada a la Didáctica General mientras ésta llegue a dar cumplida respuesta a los problemas derivados de la diversidad del alumnado. Bien es cierto que, en algunos casos como con alumnado de necesidades educativas especiales, se exige una adaptación profunda de las estrategias a utilizar. Pero no es otro tipo de Didáctica, sino una aplicación a casos especiales. En general, la Didáctica puede responder a la diversidad del alumnado mediante adaptaciones como las que recoge el Currículum de Educación Secundaria en Cataluña: WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 26
  28. 28. DIDÁCTICA ESPECIAL O DIDÁCTICAS ESPECÍFICAS Trata de la aplicación de las normas didácticas generales al campo concreto de cada disciplina o materia de estudio. Hoy día se utiliza también la denominación de Didácticas específicas, entendiendo que hay una para cada área distinta: Didáctica del lenguaje, de la matemática, de las ciencias sociales o naturales, de la expresión plástica, de la educación física, etc. Objeto de estudio y de intervención de la Didáctica El proceso de enseñanzaaprendizaje: Toda ciencia tiene un objeto material (quod) y un objeto formal (quo). El primero es la misma realidad que estudia. Y el segundo se refiere al enfoque o perspectiva desde la cual se contempla el objeto material. El objeto material de la Didáctica es el estudio del proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje. Y su objeto formal consiste en la prescripción de métodos y estrategias eficaces para desarrollar el proceso mencionado. Muchos autores consideran que el objeto de la Didáctica es –simplemente– la enseñanza o bien, como objeto formal, la instrucción educativa (Oliva, 1996, 58). En algunos casos, a ello añaden otros elementos, como Benedito (1987, 10), quien apunta también como el contenido semántico que es objeto de la Didáctica:  La enseñanza,   El aprendizaje,   La instrucción,   La comunicación de conocimientos,   El sistema de comunicación,   Los procesos de enseñanza-aprendizaje. WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 27
  29. 29. LA DIDÁCTICA ENTRE LAS CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN Las ciencias de la educación son ciencias humanas y, como tales, no tienen las mismas características de las ciencias físico-naturales. Más bien se trata de cuerpos de conocimientos que constituyen ciencias borrosas, inacabadas y poco formalizadas. La misma intervención en los procesos de enseñanza-aprendizaje que propugna la Didáctica consigue transformar los fenómenos que estudia. Por imperativos éticos no se puede dejar de intervenir en multitud de ocasiones. Los fenómenos educativos, por otra parte, están sujetos a variables menos conocidas o poco controlables. Variables que no siempre dependen del investigador que trata de descifrarlas. WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 28
  30. 30. Clasificación y lugar de la Didáctica Existen variadas clasificaciones de las ciencias de la educación. El grado de coincidencia entre todas es notable, aun cuando difieran en los criterios. Un enfoque sistemático y taxonómico llevado a las últimas consecuencias no sería demasiado necesario para nuestros fines. Nos bastará con señalar nuestro marco. No nos interesa perder de vista que el objetivo es destacar la presencia de la Didáctica como campo del saber pedagógico con sus variados enfoques. CLASIFICACIÓN INTERNA DE LA DIDÁCTICA En la figura siguiente presentamos las ciencias de la educación más próximas a la Didáctica por su objeto de estudio o por su contribución a la solución de los problemas didácticos. La Teoría de la Educación ofrece los objetivos principales a los que ha de tender la acción educativa, también la labor instructiva o didáctica. A través de la Historia de la Educación y de la Pedagogía Comparada podemos saber cómo se han resuelto los problemas didácticos en otros momentos o en otros países actualmente. Pero es mediante las aportaciones de la Psicología de la Educación, del Aprendizaje y de la Instrucción como se va construyendo el edificio de la Didáctica. Sin olvidar, hoy cada vez más en boga, a la Sociología de la Educación. No se trata de ciencias meramente auxiliares, sino de disciplinas independientes pero en muchos casos próximas y útiles para progresar en el conocimiento del objeto propio de la Didáctica. WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 29
  31. 31. CIBERGRAFÍA http://www.xtec.cat/~tperulle/act0696/notesUned/tema1.pdf http://www.fadp.edu.co/uploads/ui/articulos/LA_DIDACTICA.pdf ELABORADO POR: REVISADO POR: APROBADO POR: Comité de Diseño Curricular Consejo Académico Rectoría FECHA: FECHA: FECHA: Enero 10 de 2017 Enero 13 de 2017 Enero 13 de 2017 WWW.FUNDACIONVITER.COM.CO |GUÍA MÓDULO 3: DIDÁCTICA 30

×