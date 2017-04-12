Projectreport

1 Programming Languages spring-2017 SCRATCH/APP INVENTOR GOWTHAM KOLA
2 CONTENTS: 1. Programming language history 3 2. Paradigm/Classification. 6 3.Compilers: 6 4. Applications: 8 5. Program S...
3 Programming language Research: App Inventor History:  App inventor is a programming language forcreating applications f...
4  It uses Graphical user interface for coding .  Thefirst version of thesoftwarewas madeavailable in the year 2010  Th...
5  Thelanguage was influenced by other visualprogramming languages like Logo, Hyper Card, StarLogoetc.  Jargon tobe fami...
6  A typical cap block looks like source: scratch.mit.edu  Second version of thelanguage was scratch 1.1 which was relea...
7  Scratch is an interpreted language all the implementations are executeddirectly.  Scratch is interpreted by ActionScr...
8 source: scratch.mit.edu Program Structure App Inventor:  TheApp Inventormainly has blocks that are categorized intoseve...
9  App Inventoris mainly usedfor programming mobile applications for android operating system.  Thebasic interface of th...
10  Andthe designer side where all visible part like buttons andimages and other animations are dropped looks like  Andt...
11 Data Types/Objects:  All the datatypes are in theform of blocks in Scratch called “DataBlocks”.  Different types of D...
12  A Boolean block is a special form of Reporter Block that report either trueor false  A typical Boolean block looks s...
13 There are 5 control c blocks they are Andfinally the controlcap blocks are All of the sequence control is managed by th...
14 As the block pauses its script until a condition is true, it is mainly used when a script must wait for an event. Input...
15 and an example for the answer block is as follows below is the example for how answer block works using a small game ro...
16  output in Scratch can be outputtedthrough say blockor custom blocks.  It can alsobe broadcasted through event blocks...
17 The program involved in this is going to be. output of this program is going to be.
18
19 that concludes the addition of two numbers program. The List if questions that were being asked in thewebsite.
20 1. What do you want toknow about Scratch? History Applications ControlStructures 2. Happy tohear that you are intereste...
21 The screenshots of what’s happening in the website are attached below.
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31 CONCLUSION: I learnt that Visualprogrammingis an entertainingway of programming. And I made my first website ever. Whic...
×