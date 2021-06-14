Successfully reported this slideshow.
ULTRASONOGRAPHY (USG) AND ULTRASOUND BIOMICROSCOPY(UBM) DR.GAURAV SHUKLA ICARE EYE HOSPITAL, NOIDA
INTRODUCTION  USG of the eye – A very important tool in the diagnosis of ocular & orbital abnormalities.  First used in ...
PRINCIPLES OF USG  Ultrasound wave has a frequency more than 20 KHz.  With increase in frequency, the wavelength decreas...
 So USG probes used in ophthalmology have higher frequency (10MHz) as less tissue penetration is required & have higher r...
INSTRUMENT  An USG unit is composed of : Pulser Receiver Display screen Transducer  High freq. sound waves, transmit...
PRINCIPLE OF IMAGING IN USG  Pulse Echo System.  Probe- an oscillating sound beam is emitted, passing through the eye. ...
A scan B scan A- Amplitude B- Brightness One dimensional Two dimensional Echoes appear on the screen as amplitude spikes E...
A-scan.  A-scan (A=amplitude) is used less frequently in other disciplines.  Employed for biometry and tissue diagnosis...
1- Initial spike, 2- Iris spike/ Anterior lens spike. 3- Post lens spike. 4- Base line is vitreous base line, 5- Retinal s...
SALIENT FEATURES OF A SCAN  Unique sound amplification system  Probe design  Tissue model
B-SCAN  Is a two-dimensional slice of image of ocular tissue.  It is created from (numerous) A-scan spikes where each s...
TYPES OF B-SCAN  Low frequency: Useful in detecting orbital pathology  Moderate frequency:(7-10MHz) Useful in globe exam...
Its Nothing but the compilation of multiple A scans. Eye dedicated scans- whose focal zone coincides with posterior globe ...
SALIENT FEATURES OF B SCAN.  . Real Time - B-scan images visualized at approx. 32 frames/second. - That allows motion of ...
 Time gain compensation (TGC) is an amplification function. • TGC amplifies deeper signals disproportionally more than su...
FUNDAMENTAL OBJECTIVES FOR HIGH QUALITY B SCAN  Lesion must be in centre of scanning beam.  Beam must be perpendicular t...
INDICATIONS OF USG B SCAN
INSTRUMENTATION  B scan probe is oval/ round in shape.  Has a marker that contains a transducer, gives the orientation o...
 Eg. Area of interest is 3 o’clock position - probe at 9 o’clock position - marker aimed upwards - center of probe aiming...
SCREENING TECHNIQUE  Methyl cellulose is applied to the probe.  Probe is placed on the globe opposite the area to be exa...
PROBE POSITIONING  3 basic probe positions: 1. Transverse 2. Longitudinal 3. Axial
TRANSVERSE SCANS  Shows lateral extent of lesion.  Beam travels many meridians but scanning through lens is avoided thus...
Movement of probe from limbs to fornix, scanning opposite to globe wall.
LONGITUDINAL SCANS  Shows anterior-posterior extent of a lesion along one meridian only, from the optic nerve(lower part ...
LONGITUDINAL SCAN OF A NORMAL EYE  Shows Optic nerve, post fundus on inferior portion & peripheral fundus on upper part.
AXIAL SCANS  Patient is asked to fix his gaze in primary position & probe tip is centered on the cornea.  Easy to interp...
 Technique of ultrasound scanning of the globe in Axial probe position- a. Vertical with the marker pointing towards the ...
Mainly used for posterior pole lesion & membrane attachment to Optic Nerve head
AXIAL SCAN OF A NORMAL EYE  The Optic Nerve is shown at the centre as a sonoluscent structure surrounded by a highly refl...
GENERAL OCULAR SCREENING  Overlapping 4 Transverse sections of the globe  Transverse 12  Transverse 3  Transverse 6  ...
NORMAL B-SCAN  Cornea, AC and Anterior capsule- seen with immersion technique  Lens –oval high reflective structure  Vi...
 Sclera – 100% reflective  Optic nerve-wedge shaped acoustic void in retrobulbar space on axial scan  Extraocular muscl...
DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS OF INTRAOCULAR LESIONS-  Topographic -Location -Extension -Shape  Quantitative -Reflectivity -Int...
TOPOGRAPHIC ECHOGRAPHY  Performed to determine its shape, location, extent and configuration.  B-scan is ideally suited ...
 Abnormal topographic finding classified as –  Mass lesion  Membranous opacity  Single or vitreous opacities  Abnorma...
REFLECTIVITY-  Evaluated by observing the spike height on A-scan and the signal brightness on B-scan.  On A-scan reflect...
ON B-SCAN-  Assessment of signal brightness is only a gross estimation.  Not as precise as is determining spike height o...
INTERNAL STRUCTURE  Evaluated by noting the differences in height and length of the A-scan spikes and difference in echo-...
 Irregular internal structure -heterogenous architecture -marks differences in echo appearance  Moderately irregular str...
SOUND ATTENUATION-  Occurs when the sound energy is scattered, reflected or absorbed by a given medium.  Indicated by pr...
 Bone, calcium, and most foreign bodies produce strong sound attenuation.  Results in decreasing signal strength or an a...
KINETIC ECHOGRAPHY  Mobility (After movement) -observing motion of the echoes -non solid lesion (e.g. vitreous membrane) ...
VITREOUS-  NORMAL : Echo-lucent  AGEING : Low reflective vitreous opacities & PVD (seen as mobile, thin, low reflective ...
POSTERIOR VITREOUS DETACHMENT Can be total or partial. On B scan detached posterior face is smooth & may be thick if lay...
ASTEROID HYALOSIS  Multiple pinpoint, highly reflective vitreous opacities  Opacities move with eye movement  Echo free...
VITREOUS HEMORRHAGE Gain must be increased to visualize vitreous echo in a patient suspected to have a VH. Fresh VH Old VH...
Vitreous hemorrhage Asteroid hyalosis Low reflectivity Disappears when gain reduced to 60 dB Highly reflective Visible whe...
VITREOUS INFLAMMATION  Clumps of inflammatory cells- scattered particles or large aggregates.  Dense echogenic collectio...
Dislocated lens  Round or globular structure in posterior vitreous & strand of vitreous may be attached to dislocated len...
TRAUMA  Membranous track which may end in the vitreous cavity or at an impact site opposite the entry site.  Following t...
Posterior globe rupture  Breach of scleral & choroidal tissue with associated choroidal thickening
INTRA OCULAR FOREIGN BODY  Metallic foreign body:- Very bright signals that persist on lowering gain  Produce very high ...
RETINAL TEAR  Can be detected using longitudinal approach.  Posterior vitreous hyaloid may be attached to the retinal fl...
RETINAL DETACHMENT Highly reflective undulating membrane Initially RD is mobile Translucent sub-retinal space
LONG STANDING RD: Retinal cysts may be present RD may become partially calcified Sub-retinal space is filled with chole...
TRACTIONAL RD: Vitreoretinal tractional bands: focal/broad Vitreoretinal tractional bands: focal/broad
EXUDATIVE RD:  Configuration of detachment is convex & bullous
RETINOSCHISIS  Clinical differentiation from RD is difficult.  Retinoschisis is more focal, smooth, dome shaped & thin m...
RETINOBLASTOMA  U/L or B/L.  B scan is commonly used for the initial & follow up of retinoblastoma.  Small tumor: smoot...
PERSISTENT FETAL VASCULATURE  U/L condition  Seen in longitudinal scan as very thin vitreous band (persistent hyaloid ve...
RETINOPATHY OF PREMATURITY  B/L disease  Affects mainly the vitreous and peripheral retina  Retinal loops  USG can det...
COATS DISEASE  U/L condition.  Presence of cholesterol in the sub-retinal space.  Retina is thickened in the area of te...
CHOROIDAL DETACHMENT  Smooth, dome shaped membrane that does not insert on optic nerve  May be localized or involve enti...
CHROIDAL MELANOMA  Solid consistency  Collar button (i.e. mushroom) shape - pathognomic -when tumor breaks through the b...
 Sound attenuation: Large melanomas produce significant internal sound attenuation  Choroidal excavation: - Noted at the...
 Posterior scleral bowing- -caused by increased concavity of the sclera underlying the tumor
Metastatic choroidal carcinoma  Appear diffuse, typical bumpy & irregular contour with central elevation.
Choroidal hemangioma  Acoustically solid lesion with the sharp anterior surface & high internal reflectivity but without ...
Choroidal naevus  Localized flat or slightly elevated lesion with internal acoustic reflectivity
CHOROIDAL COLOBOMA  Excavation of posterior pole with sharp edges  Associated features: microphthalmos & RD
SCLERA  Posterior staphyloma  Shallow excavation of posterior pole with smooth edges in highly myopic eyes
POSTERIOR SCLERITIS  Scleral thickening  Scleral nodules  Fluid in tenon space leading to accentuation of reflective sp...
OPTIC NERVE  OPTIC DISC CUPPING
OPTIC DISC DRUSEN  Calcified nodules that produce echoes of high reflectivity at or within optic nerve head
PAPILLOEDEMA  Increased subarachnoid fluid around the optic nerve  Crescent sign -An echo-lucent circle within the optic...
ORBITAL ULTRASONOGRAPHY
SCAN POSITIONS
 Trans-ocular- lesions within posterior and mid aspects of orbit  Para-ocular- lesions within lids or anterior orbit.
HYDATID CYST  Cystic lesion in the intraconal space  “Double wall sign” from the wall of endocyst and ectocyst
CYSTICERCOSIS • Ultrasound B-scan shows curvilinear high echo corresponding to the cyst wall of intravitreal cysticercosis...
UBM ULTRASOUND ( BIOMICROSCOPY )  Similar to optical biomicroscopy i.e. observation of living tissue at microscopic resol...
HIGH FREQUENCY ULTRASOUND :-  To produce images at near microscopic resolution. • Tissue micro-imaging. • Higher frequen...
PRINCIPLE • Achieving goal of real time B-mode imaging at higher frequencies has been facilitated by development of three ...
 50-100 MHz transducer is moved linearly over the imaging field up to 4 mm collecting radiofrequency ultrasound data.  T...
0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 Bone LENS Muscle BLOOD Soft tissue AQU / VIT Water Fat Air 4080 1641 1580 1570 1540 1532 1480 1...
DIFF B/W CONVENTIONAL USG AND UBM  USG Bio-microscopy • Frequency 50-100MHz. • Higher resolution 20-50 microns. • Limited...
UBM MACHINE
TECHNIQUE  The patient is in supine position and the eye is open. Topical anesthesia is instilled  Methylcellulose, dist...
FUNCTIONAL MODALITIES The basic functional modalities of UBM include:  B mode :- provides two-dimensional images of the o...
NORMAL CORNEA STRUCTURE epithelium bowman’s membrane stroma Descemet’s membrane endothelium
ANTERIOR CHAMBER  AC DEPTH- axial distance from the internal corneal surface to the lens surface  Can be taken from any...
CORNEALAND SCLERAL DISEASE  Helpful in patients with opaque corneas prior to transplantation.  Corneal Edema can be asse...
 ANTERIOR CHAMBER ANGLE REGION  The corneoscleral junction and scleral spur can be distinguished consistently.  Scleral...
IRIS  Iris epithelium- highly reflective layer on the posterior iris surface. This defines the posterior iris border.  ...
ZONULES -  The anterior zonule and the lens surface can be easily seen in all eyes.  The zonule inserts smoothly into t...
UBM IN OCULAR DISEASE  Glaucoma: examples of use in glaucoma  Pupillary block  Iris assumes a convex profile due to the...
 After peripheral iridotomy (arrowhead), the angle (arrow) has opened
Anterior synechiae - The iris takes an angular form . - The state of the angle behind the synechiae can be defined by UBM
SUPRACILIARY EFFUSIONS AND MALIGNANT GLAUCOMA  Supraciliary effusions  Inflammatory diseases  Vein occlusions  Follow...
PIGMENTARY DISPERSION-  Loss of pigment from the pigment epithelial layer of the iris and deposition in the TM leading t...
ANTERIOR SEGMENT TUMOURS  Useful tool in the management of anterior segment tumors  It provides a clear image of even th...
IRIS TUMOURS-  On UBM internal reflectivity, depends upon the degree of internal vascularity  Margins can be defined, i...
CILIARY BODY TUMOURS  Small lesions (<4mm in depth) can be defined by UBM.  Precise localization of the posterior and l...
Nodular anterior scleritis appears as fusiform thickening of limbal sclera Necrotizing scleritis with thinning
FOREIGN BODY IN THE ANGLE  An Ultrasound biomicroscopic image showing metallic foreign body (arrow) and its shadowing eff...
CONJUNCTIVAL AND ADNEXAL DISEASE  Differential diagnosis of tumors  Judging the depth of conjunctival and limbal lesions...
THANK YOU
  1. 1. ULTRASONOGRAPHY (USG) AND ULTRASOUND BIOMICROSCOPY(UBM) DR.GAURAV SHUKLA ICARE EYE HOSPITAL, NOIDA
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION  USG of the eye – A very important tool in the diagnosis of ocular & orbital abnormalities.  First used in ophthalmology in 1956 by Mundt & Hughes as A scan.  Baum & Greenwood introduced first B scan in 1958.  In the sixties, imaging of the eyeball and orbit using ultrasound was popularized by Ossoinig.
  3. 3. PRINCIPLES OF USG  Ultrasound wave has a frequency more than 20 KHz.  With increase in frequency, the wavelength decreases.
  4. 4.  So USG probes used in ophthalmology have higher frequency (10MHz) as less tissue penetration is required & have higher resolution.  UBM probes use a frequency of 50-100 MHz that penetrates only 5-10 mm of eye so used mainly for detailed examination of anterior segment.
  5. 5. INSTRUMENT  An USG unit is composed of : Pulser Receiver Display screen Transducer  High freq. sound waves, transmitted by a probe into the eye & strike intraocular structures & reflected back & converted into an electric signal & reconstructed as an image on a monitor.
  6. 6. PRINCIPLE OF IMAGING IN USG  Pulse Echo System.  Probe- an oscillating sound beam is emitted, passing through the eye.  The echoes of which are represented as accumulation of dots that together form an image on the screen.
  7. 7. A scan B scan A- Amplitude B- Brightness One dimensional Two dimensional Echoes appear on the screen as amplitude spikes Echoes displayed as a dot in gray scale Stronger echoes have a higher spikes Stronger echoes are more bright
  8. 8. A-scan.  A-scan (A=amplitude) is used less frequently in other disciplines.  Employed for biometry and tissue diagnosis.  In A-scan, the returning echoes are displayed in one dimension.  Series of waves (spikes) arising from a base line .  The height of the spike represents the strength of the returning echo (the basis of tissue diagnosis)
  9. 9. 1- Initial spike, 2- Iris spike/ Anterior lens spike. 3- Post lens spike. 4- Base line is vitreous base line, 5- Retinal spike.
  10. 10. SALIENT FEATURES OF A SCAN  Unique sound amplification system  Probe design  Tissue model
  11. 11. B-SCAN  Is a two-dimensional slice of image of ocular tissue.  It is created from (numerous) A-scan spikes where each spike is converted to a dot on the display screen; the stronger the echo source the brighter the dot.  Thus, the accumulation of numerous dots of various brightness creates the two-dimensional image of the internal structure of the eye.
  12. 12. TYPES OF B-SCAN  Low frequency: Useful in detecting orbital pathology  Moderate frequency:(7-10MHz) Useful in globe examination  High frequency:(30-50MHz) Useful for anterior segment
  13. 13. Its Nothing but the compilation of multiple A scans. Eye dedicated scans- whose focal zone coincides with posterior globe wall and anterior orbit
  14. 14. SALIENT FEATURES OF B SCAN.  . Real Time - B-scan images visualized at approx. 32 frames/second. - That allows motion of the globe and vitreous to be easily detected. - Identify imaged tissues such as detached retina or mobile vitreous, thus increasing diagnostic capability. . Gray Scale - Used to display the returning echoes as a two- dimensional image.
  15. 15.  Time gain compensation (TGC) is an amplification function. • TGC amplifies deeper signals disproportionally more than superficial signals.  Gain is a function of the receiver amplifier that directly affects the amplitude of displayed echoes.  Measurement unit is the decibel(dB), which expresses the ratios of intensities in a logarithmic scale.  The higher the dB gains, the higher spikes on A-scan and the brighter dots on B-scan
  16. 16. FUNDAMENTAL OBJECTIVES FOR HIGH QUALITY B SCAN  Lesion must be in centre of scanning beam.  Beam must be perpendicular to area of interest.  Lowest possible decibel gain should be used to increase resolution of the image
  17. 17. INDICATIONS OF USG B SCAN
  18. 18. INSTRUMENTATION  B scan probe is oval/ round in shape.  Has a marker that contains a transducer, gives the orientation of beam  Marker indicates the side of the probe that is represented on the top of the B-scan screen display
  19. 19.  Eg. Area of interest is 3 o’clock position - probe at 9 o’clock position - marker aimed upwards - center of probe aiming at 3o’clock.  Area of interest appears in center of right side of echogram (the area of best resolution).
  20. 20. SCREENING TECHNIQUE  Methyl cellulose is applied to the probe.  Probe is placed on the globe opposite the area to be examined.  Probe can also be placed on the lids, this minimizes patient discomfort & allows lesser visualization of posterior fundus.
  21. 21. PROBE POSITIONING  3 basic probe positions: 1. Transverse 2. Longitudinal 3. Axial
  22. 22. TRANSVERSE SCANS  Shows lateral extent of lesion.  Beam travels many meridians but scanning through lens is avoided thus produces better resolution.  Patients gaze directed away from the probe, towards the meridian being examined.  Probe placed on the opposite conjunctival surface with marker parallel to the limbus.
  23. 23. Movement of probe from limbs to fornix, scanning opposite to globe wall.
  24. 24. LONGITUDINAL SCANS  Shows anterior-posterior extent of a lesion along one meridian only, from the optic nerve(lower part of echogram) to ciliary body(upper part of echogram).  Probe placed perpendicular to the limbus.  Marker directed towards the limbus or the area of interest
  25. 25. LONGITUDINAL SCAN OF A NORMAL EYE  Shows Optic nerve, post fundus on inferior portion & peripheral fundus on upper part.
  26. 26. AXIAL SCANS  Patient is asked to fix his gaze in primary position & probe tip is centered on the cornea.  Easy to interpret because of evident landmarks (lens & Optic Nerve)  Offers less resolution & more distortion because of attenuation & refraction of sound beam caused by lens  Mainly used for easily demonstrate posterior pole lesion & membrane attachment to optic nerve head
  27. 27.  Technique of ultrasound scanning of the globe in Axial probe position- a. Vertical with the marker pointing towards the brow. b. Horizontal with the marker pointing towards the nose. c. Sections of all other clock hours positions
  28. 28. Mainly used for posterior pole lesion & membrane attachment to Optic Nerve head
  29. 29. AXIAL SCAN OF A NORMAL EYE  The Optic Nerve is shown at the centre as a sonoluscent structure surrounded by a highly reflective intraorbital fat tissues.
  30. 30. GENERAL OCULAR SCREENING  Overlapping 4 Transverse sections of the globe  Transverse 12  Transverse 3  Transverse 6  Transverse 9  There are 4 additional transverse scans in oblique quadrants -
  31. 31. NORMAL B-SCAN  Cornea, AC and Anterior capsule- seen with immersion technique  Lens –oval high reflective structure  Vitreous- acoustically clear  Retina, choroid and sclera-seen together as a high reflective structure
  32. 32.  Sclera – 100% reflective  Optic nerve-wedge shaped acoustic void in retrobulbar space on axial scan  Extraocular muscles- Echo-lucent to low reflective structure
  33. 33. DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS OF INTRAOCULAR LESIONS-  Topographic -Location -Extension -Shape  Quantitative -Reflectivity -Internal structure -Sound attenuation  Kinetic -Aftermovement -Vascularity -Tissue mobility
  34. 34. TOPOGRAPHIC ECHOGRAPHY  Performed to determine its shape, location, extent and configuration.  B-scan is ideally suited for initial topographic evaluation because it provides a two-dimensional display.  It is also important to look for a lesion’s topography added with A-scan.
  35. 35.  Abnormal topographic finding classified as –  Mass lesion  Membranous opacity  Single or vitreous opacities  Abnormality of the globe contour.
  36. 36. REFLECTIVITY-  Evaluated by observing the spike height on A-scan and the signal brightness on B-scan.  On A-scan reflectivity is determined-  By estimating the height (i.e. amplitude) of a lesion’s spikes in relation to the vitreous baseline (0%) and the top of the initial spike (100%)
  37. 37. ON B-SCAN-  Assessment of signal brightness is only a gross estimation.  Not as precise as is determining spike height on A-scan.  Signal must be compared with that of either the normal highly reflective (echo-dense) sclera or the very low reflective (echo-lucent) vitreous cavity
  38. 38. INTERNAL STRUCTURE  Evaluated by noting the differences in height and length of the A-scan spikes and difference in echo-density on B-scan echograms  Regular internal structure -homogenous architecture -little or no variation in height and length of spikes on A-scan -uniform appearance of echos on B-scan
  39. 39.  Irregular internal structure -heterogenous architecture -marks differences in echo appearance  Moderately irregular structure -slight variations in echo appearance
  40. 40. SOUND ATTENUATION-  Occurs when the sound energy is scattered, reflected or absorbed by a given medium.  Indicated by progressive decrease in the strength of echoes, either within or posterior to the lesion.
  41. 41.  Bone, calcium, and most foreign bodies produce strong sound attenuation.  Results in decreasing signal strength or an actual void posterior to the lesion referred to as shadowing
  42. 42. KINETIC ECHOGRAPHY  Mobility (After movement) -observing motion of the echoes -non solid lesion (e.g. vitreous membrane) displays after movement, whereas a solid lesion (e.g. tumor) does not.  Vascularity -fast spontaneous motion of blood flow within vessels.  Convection movement -slow spontaneous movement of -convection currents of fine particles. -e.g. cholesterol debris within a large cavity (e.g. vitreous cavity).
  43. 43. VITREOUS-  NORMAL : Echo-lucent  AGEING : Low reflective vitreous opacities & PVD (seen as mobile, thin, low reflective line).
  44. 44. POSTERIOR VITREOUS DETACHMENT Can be total or partial. On B scan detached posterior face is smooth & may be thick if layered with blood. In PVD with normal eye: reflectivity is low so high gain is required. In PVD with hemorrhage: reflectivity is extremely high.
  45. 45. ASTEROID HYALOSIS  Multiple pinpoint, highly reflective vitreous opacities  Opacities move with eye movement  Echo free space just in front of retina  Called as “Starry eye”
  46. 46. VITREOUS HEMORRHAGE Gain must be increased to visualize vitreous echo in a patient suspected to have a VH. Fresh VH Old VH Echolucent or low reflective mobile small dots or linear areas Varying reflectivity multiple large opacities Varying position More dense inferiorly due to gravity
  47. 47. Vitreous hemorrhage Asteroid hyalosis Low reflectivity Disappears when gain reduced to 60 dB Highly reflective Visible when gain reduced upto 60 dB
  48. 48. VITREOUS INFLAMMATION  Clumps of inflammatory cells- scattered particles or large aggregates.  Dense echogenic collections in posterior segment.  Assessing the severity & extent of inflammation in a patient suspected of endophthalmitis.
  49. 49. Dislocated lens  Round or globular structure in posterior vitreous & strand of vitreous may be attached to dislocated lens.
  50. 50. TRAUMA  Membranous track which may end in the vitreous cavity or at an impact site opposite the entry site.  Following the track may lead to an Intra ocular foreign body at an impact site or exit site.  Foreign body can be precisely localized.
  51. 51. Posterior globe rupture  Breach of scleral & choroidal tissue with associated choroidal thickening
  52. 52. INTRA OCULAR FOREIGN BODY  Metallic foreign body:- Very bright signals that persist on lowering gain  Produce very high reflectivity on A-scan  Non metallic foreign body:- More challenging, produce bright signals.
  53. 53. RETINAL TEAR  Can be detected using longitudinal approach.  Posterior vitreous hyaloid may be attached to the retinal flap.  Shallow cuff of SRF may accompany the tear.
  54. 54. RETINAL DETACHMENT Highly reflective undulating membrane Initially RD is mobile Translucent sub-retinal space
  55. 55. LONG STANDING RD: Retinal cysts may be present RD may become partially calcified Sub-retinal space is filled with cholesterol debris
  56. 56. TRACTIONAL RD: Vitreoretinal tractional bands: focal/broad Vitreoretinal tractional bands: focal/broad
  57. 57. EXUDATIVE RD:  Configuration of detachment is convex & bullous
  58. 58. RETINOSCHISIS  Clinical differentiation from RD is difficult.  Retinoschisis is more focal, smooth, dome shaped & thin membrane usually involving inferotemporal fundus.
  59. 59. RETINOBLASTOMA  U/L or B/L.  B scan is commonly used for the initial & follow up of retinoblastoma.  Small tumor: smooth, dome shaped with low to medium reflectivity.  Large tumor: Irregular shape & highly reflective as amount of calcium increases.
  60. 60. PERSISTENT FETAL VASCULATURE  U/L condition  Seen in longitudinal scan as very thin vitreous band (persistent hyaloid vessel) extending from the posterior lens capsule to the optic disc  Retrolental membrane may be present  In severe cases traction or total RD may be associated
  61. 61. RETINOPATHY OF PREMATURITY  B/L disease  Affects mainly the vitreous and peripheral retina  Retinal loops  USG can detect the funnel shaped RD present in stage 5 disease
  62. 62. COATS DISEASE  U/L condition.  Presence of cholesterol in the sub-retinal space.  Retina is thickened in the area of telangiectasia.
  63. 63. CHOROIDAL DETACHMENT  Smooth, dome shaped membrane that does not insert on optic nerve  May be localized or involve entire fundus (kissing CD)
  64. 64. CHROIDAL MELANOMA  Solid consistency  Collar button (i.e. mushroom) shape - pathognomic -when tumor breaks through the bruch’s membrane  Low to medium internal reflectivity  Regular internal structure  Internal blood flow (i.e. vascularity)
  65. 65.  Sound attenuation: Large melanomas produce significant internal sound attenuation  Choroidal excavation: - Noted at the tumor base thought to be caused by tumor infiltration of the normal choroid
  66. 66.  Posterior scleral bowing- -caused by increased concavity of the sclera underlying the tumor
  67. 67. Metastatic choroidal carcinoma  Appear diffuse, typical bumpy & irregular contour with central elevation.
  68. 68. Choroidal hemangioma  Acoustically solid lesion with the sharp anterior surface & high internal reflectivity but without choroidal excavation & orbital shadowing
  69. 69. Choroidal naevus  Localized flat or slightly elevated lesion with internal acoustic reflectivity
  70. 70. CHOROIDAL COLOBOMA  Excavation of posterior pole with sharp edges  Associated features: microphthalmos & RD
  71. 71. SCLERA  Posterior staphyloma  Shallow excavation of posterior pole with smooth edges in highly myopic eyes
  72. 72. POSTERIOR SCLERITIS  Scleral thickening  Scleral nodules  Fluid in tenon space leading to accentuation of reflective space seen as “T sign”
  73. 73. OPTIC NERVE  OPTIC DISC CUPPING
  74. 74. OPTIC DISC DRUSEN  Calcified nodules that produce echoes of high reflectivity at or within optic nerve head
  75. 75. PAPILLOEDEMA  Increased subarachnoid fluid around the optic nerve  Crescent sign -An echo-lucent circle within the optic nerve sheath (separating the sheath from the optic nerve)
  76. 76. ORBITAL ULTRASONOGRAPHY
  77. 77. SCAN POSITIONS
  78. 78.  Trans-ocular- lesions within posterior and mid aspects of orbit  Para-ocular- lesions within lids or anterior orbit.
  79. 79. HYDATID CYST  Cystic lesion in the intraconal space  “Double wall sign” from the wall of endocyst and ectocyst
  80. 80. CYSTICERCOSIS • Ultrasound B-scan shows curvilinear high echo corresponding to the cyst wall of intravitreal cysticercosis. • Note the high amplitude of the anterior and posterior cyst wall and lack of echogenicity inside the cyst on the A-scan
  81. 81. UBM ULTRASOUND ( BIOMICROSCOPY )  Similar to optical biomicroscopy i.e. observation of living tissue at microscopic resolution  UBM is a newer ultrasound technology introduced by Pavlin and colleagues.  Deals with frequency range of 50-100 MHz
  82. 82. HIGH FREQUENCY ULTRASOUND :-  To produce images at near microscopic resolution. • Tissue micro-imaging. • Higher frequencies (50 - 100 MHz). • Resolutions 15 to 100 micrometres . • Penetration ranging from 2 - 5 mm. • Two dimensional grey scale imaging of eye.
  83. 83. PRINCIPLE • Achieving goal of real time B-mode imaging at higher frequencies has been facilitated by development of three modifications:- • - Transducers • - High frequency signal processing • - Precise motion control • Polyvinylidene di-fluoride (PVDF) is used as the piezoelectric polymer.
  84. 84.  50-100 MHz transducer is moved linearly over the imaging field up to 4 mm collecting radiofrequency ultrasound data.  This radiofrequency travels the body tissue and is reflected back to the transducer. The reflected radio frequency is processed by the signal processing unit to produce an image.
  85. 85. 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 Bone LENS Muscle BLOOD Soft tissue AQU / VIT Water Fat Air 4080 1641 1580 1570 1540 1532 1480 1450 330 Propagation Velocity (m/s) Propagation Velocity (m/s)
  86. 86. DIFF B/W CONVENTIONAL USG AND UBM  USG Bio-microscopy • Frequency 50-100MHz. • Higher resolution 20-50 microns. • Limited depth penetration and smaller angular field.(5mm for 50MHz UBM).  Conventional USG • Frequency 7.5-10MHz. • Lower resolution 0.5- 1mm. • Greater depth penetration 100mm
  87. 87. UBM MACHINE
  88. 88. TECHNIQUE  The patient is in supine position and the eye is open. Topical anesthesia is instilled  Methylcellulose, distilled water can be used as coupling agents  The UBM uses a speed of sound constant of 1500 m/s to convert time to distance measurements  There is a special cup which fits in between the eyelids, keeping them open.
  89. 89. FUNCTIONAL MODALITIES The basic functional modalities of UBM include:  B mode :- provides two-dimensional images of the organs such as eye and tumor.  M mode :- displays the dynamic positional change of moving structures such as iris with accommodation.  3D reconstruction measure the tissue volume, and demonstrate the surface image of the structures.
  90. 90. NORMAL CORNEA STRUCTURE epithelium bowman’s membrane stroma Descemet’s membrane endothelium
  91. 91. ANTERIOR CHAMBER  AC DEPTH- axial distance from the internal corneal surface to the lens surface  Can be taken from any point on the endothelial surface to either the iris or lens surface.
  92. 92. CORNEALAND SCLERAL DISEASE  Helpful in patients with opaque corneas prior to transplantation.  Corneal Edema can be assessed.  Also helpful in scleritis, differentiation between intra-scleral and extra-scleral disease and assessment of degree of scleral thinning
  93. 93.  ANTERIOR CHAMBER ANGLE REGION  The corneoscleral junction and scleral spur can be distinguished consistently.  Scleral spur - important landmark for measurement in angle region
  94. 94. IRIS  Iris epithelium- highly reflective layer on the posterior iris surface. This defines the posterior iris border.  Useful in differentiating intra-iris lesions from lesions behind the iris.  Iris curvature -a line from the iris root to the iris tip and measuring the deviation of the iris epithelium from this line
  95. 95. ZONULES -  The anterior zonule and the lens surface can be easily seen in all eyes.  The zonule inserts smoothly into the surface of the lens.  But is sometimes more irregular , which may indicate the degree of zonular tension
  96. 96. UBM IN OCULAR DISEASE  Glaucoma: examples of use in glaucoma  Pupillary block  Iris assumes a convex profile due to the pressure differential between the PC and AC.
  97. 97.  After peripheral iridotomy (arrowhead), the angle (arrow) has opened
  98. 98. Anterior synechiae - The iris takes an angular form . - The state of the angle behind the synechiae can be defined by UBM
  99. 99. SUPRACILIARY EFFUSIONS AND MALIGNANT GLAUCOMA  Supraciliary effusions  Inflammatory diseases  Vein occlusions  Following RD Surgery  They produce rotation of the ciliary processes and iris  This can result in angle closure
  100. 100. PIGMENTARY DISPERSION-  Loss of pigment from the pigment epithelial layer of the iris and deposition in the TM leading to Glaucoma.  It is due to reverse pupillary block-posterior bowing of the iris and leading to iris-zonule contact with mechanical pigment loss.
  101. 101. ANTERIOR SEGMENT TUMOURS  Useful tool in the management of anterior segment tumors  It provides a clear image of even the smallest anterior segment lesions.  UBM allows improved classification and the ability to determine Ciliary body involvement
  102. 102. IRIS TUMOURS-  On UBM internal reflectivity, depends upon the degree of internal vascularity  Margins can be defined, important for assessing involvement of the ciliary body  A change in shape can also be imaged
  103. 103. CILIARY BODY TUMOURS  Small lesions (<4mm in depth) can be defined by UBM.  Precise localization of the posterior and lateral boundaries.  Extra-scleral extension can be localized.
  104. 104. Nodular anterior scleritis appears as fusiform thickening of limbal sclera Necrotizing scleritis with thinning
  105. 105. FOREIGN BODY IN THE ANGLE  An Ultrasound biomicroscopic image showing metallic foreign body (arrow) and its shadowing effect in the ciliary body
  106. 106. CONJUNCTIVAL AND ADNEXAL DISEASE  Differential diagnosis of tumors  Judging the depth of conjunctival and limbal lesions  Imaging canalicular conditions.
  108. 108. THANK YOU

