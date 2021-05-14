Successfully reported this slideshow.
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM Ergonomics
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM • “Ergonomics is an applied science concerned with the design of workplaces, tools...
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM • Dates back to Ramazzini 1700’s • Gained significance during WWII for airplane co...
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM Why do we care about Ergonomics?
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM MSDs Contact with Objects Transportation Related Falls All Other Workplace Violenc...
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM 0 2000 4000 6000 8000 10000 MSDs of the Back Upper Extremity MSDs Average Claim Av...
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM Types of Injuries • Muscle pain • Joint pain • Swelling • Numbness • Restricted mo...
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM Target Regions • Back • Upper extremities • Lower extremities
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM Multidisciplinary Nature of Ergonomics • Anatomy and Physiology • Engineering Psyc...
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM • Physical Size • Endurance • Strength • Manipulative • Environmental • Cognitive ...
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM • Clearance • Reach • Equipment Size • Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Physica...
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM Endurance (Capacity for Work)
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM Environmental • Noise • Lighting • Thermal • Chemical
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM Cognitive • Machine Pacing • Shift Work • Morale • Psychosocial
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM Strength • Force Requirements • Male/Female • Manual Materials Handling
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM • Decreased injury risk • Increased productivity • Decreased mistakes/rework • Inc...
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM • Tolerable • Acceptable • Optimal Goals of Intervention
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM • Engineering • Administrative • Work Practices Ergonomic Controls
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM Other Issues • Aging workforce • Universal design
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM Sanitation Tools and Process Exercise • Describe tools • Awkward Postures During S...
ERGONOMICS :: TRAIN-THE-TRAINER PROGRAM What does the worker need to know from this presentation?
May. 14, 2021

Ergonomics

Ergonomics

