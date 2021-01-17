Successfully reported this slideshow.
Confined Space Entry
2 Confined space training is aimed at creating awareness for all workers who may have to work in confined spaces in the ex...
3 A quick entry in to the pipe to check the back weld on the joint without permit and gas test claimed the welder’s life… ...
4 A confined space is any enclosed or partially enclosed space located either above or below ground or deck level where en...
5 Criteria ⚫ Large enough to enter and perform work ⚫ Has limited or restricted access and egress ⚫ Not designed for conti...
6 ⚫ Vaults ⚫ Pipes ⚫ Boilers ⚫ Furnaces ⚫ Silos ⚫ Ducts Examples Of Confined Spaces
7 ⚫ Tanks ⚫ Manholes ⚫ Pits ⚫ Tunnels ⚫ Sewers ⚫ Trenches Examples Of Confined Spaces
8 Entry into these, or any other , confined spaces refers not only to complete body entry but also to partial entry when t...
9 Entry into a confined space must only be carried out when it is absolutely essential with the following controls ⚫ Revie...
10 Supervisor: ⚫ To assure adequate protection is provided to the entrants by verifying adequate lockout/tagout and that a...
11 Attendants/hole watch: ⚫ Checking personnel in/out of confined space. ⚫ To be alert always, never leaving duty post unt...
12 Attendant/hole watch ⚫ To assist physically any time when necessary ⚫ To be fully aware that his entry is not permitted...
13 Entrants: ⚫ To assure that the space has been adequately ventilated, isolated, emptied, or otherwise made safe for entr...
14 ⚫ SCBA uses a source of breathable air carried by the wearer. Although this greatly enhances the mobility of the wearer...
15 Confined Space Hazards Hazards associated with confined space are mainly: ⚫ Oxygen deficiency / enrichment ⚫ Fire & exp...
16 Pre-entry Consideration Permit - Confined space permit must include; ⚫ Identification of job, location and hazards ⚫ Wo...
17 Isolation The confined space must be isolated from all potential dangers such as ingress of fumes by blinding, disconne...
18 Ignition source ⚫ All possible sources of ignition must be removed from the work area ⚫ Gas cylinders must NEVER be pla...
19 Heat stress ⚫ Work area must either be ventilated, cooled or; ⚫ Two crews be assigned for alternate rest periods Radiat...
20 Testing and Monitoring ⚫ All confined spaces must tested for O2 and other gas before entry ⚫ At intervals. Frequency mu...
21 Pre-entry Consideration Testing and Monitoring Check for Oxygen Content: At least 19.5% and less than 23.5% Check for C...
22 VENTILATION Ventilation where necessary must be by either natural or mechanical means In case of flammable and toxic va...
23 Personal Protective Equipment ⚫ All necessary PPE must be worn prior to entry and shall be mandatory such Full body har...
24 Illumination ⚫ Extra Low Voltage (ELV) lighting (less than 50 volts) power supply coming from Step Down Transformer ⚫ B...
25 Illumination 110~220v mobile or fixed lighting fixtures can only be used subject to the following condition; ⚫ When low...
26 Electrical hand held tools & equipment: Shall conform to the following:- ⚫ Full isolation step-down transformer ⚫ Batte...
27 Pre-entry Consideration Access & Egress Adequate access to and egress from all confined spaces will be provided: ⚫ Ladd...
28 Pre-entry Consideration Selection of Personnel ⚫ All personnel selected to enter any confined environment must be train...
29 Permit To Work ⚫ HSE supervisor must be satisfied that the gas test revealed no presence of combustible/toxic gas ⚫ Eve...
30 ⚫ Toxic gases and oxygen content shall be between >19.5% and <23.5% ⚫ All other safety provisions such as hole watch, l...
31 Rescue Equipment ⚫ Every person entering the confined space wearing breathing apparatus must also wear a safety harness...
32 Rescue ⚫ The arrangements for the rescue of persons in the event of an emergency need to be suitable and sufficient. ⚫ ...
33 Summary Safety in a confined space can only be achieved by; • Use of a permit to work system • Proper implementation of...
