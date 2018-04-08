Successfully reported this slideshow.
Environment Crusaders The Bishnois – Where Conservation Of Wildlife Is A Religion!
Introduction • There’s probably only one religion in the world that’s founded solely on the principle of conserving Nature...
Introduction • This religion is over 500 years old, and the followers are over 10 lakh. • Imagine 10 lakh people for whom ...
Protection Of All Living Things Is A Way Of Life
Lord Jambheshwar • This religion was founded by Lord Jambheshwar who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the ...
Lord Jambheshwar • In spite of their desperate efforts, not one of the oil- filled lamps could be lit. In the midst of all...
Lord Jambheshwar • From the age of 8 to 34, Jambheshwar led the life of a cow-herd. • Though he was born into the warrior ...
Communicating With All Living Things
Lord Jambheshwar • At the age of 34, Lord Jambheshwar sat on the shifting sand dunes of a place called Samrathal, and medi...
29 tenets • Though there are 29 tenets in this belief system, the most important of them all is ‘praan daya’ or compassion...
‘Praan Daya’
The Bishnois • The Bishnois consider trees as sacred, but their empathy extends to every living being on earth. So they pr...
The Bishnois
Bishnoi Temples • Some Bishnoi temples also double up as rescue shelters, • Here the priest takes care of the injured nilg...
Bishnoi Women Take Maternal Care Of The Rescued Calves
Shift From Passive Conservation To Active Conservation • A major change that’s happened in the 500-year psyche of the Bish...
Tiger Force
The Bishnois • Being nature lovers to the core, they bemoan the fact that, under the Indian Wildlife Act, animals are acco...
The Bishnois
The Valiant Tiger Force • Though they protect every living organism in Nature. • The valiant Tiger Force chases and catche...
The Valiant Tiger Force • The media coverage about the uncompromising spirit of the Bishnois sent shivers down the spines ...
The Valiant Tiger Force
Spirit Of Conservation • The spirit of conservation has been deeply ingrained in every Bishnoi for over five centuries. • ...
Spirit Of Conservation
The Bishnois • An interesting aspect of wild animals living in close proximity to humans is that their behaviour has under...
The Bishnois
The Bishnois • Five centuries ago, Lord Jambheshwar had dreamt of sand dunes turning into a green paradise – where every l...
sand dunes turning into a green paradise
The Bishnois
The “29ers” • Since the 15th century the Bishnoi have followed the 29 principles of Jambheshwar, whose code of conduct was...
The “29ers” Khejri Tree
Principles of Bishnoi Religion • Patience • Perfect patience as the God enables you to beget your score only at an appropr...
Principles of Bishnoi Religion
Lord Jambeshwar’s Path
In Love with Nature • The Bishnoi community does not cut trees. • They gather the dried twigs from the forest for their fi...
In Love with Nature
Poachers’ Nightmare • The modern day Bishnoi community has become the fiercest conservator. All in the community including...
Poachers’ Nightmare
Environment Martyrs • Gangaram Bishnoi took four bullets on his chest, trying to save a blackbuck from poachers. In his vi...
Environment Martyrs
The Bishnois • But these are insignificant details when compared with the yeoman’s service this community has provided to ...
The Bishnois • When you look into the eyes of a Bishnoi, you see a deep seated love for the forest and all that dwells in ...
The Bishnois
The Bishnois • But one must admit that this compassion of the Bishnois is contagious. • It’s catching on even in communiti...
The Bishnois
Spreading the Knowledge • Sadly, not many Bishnois are in prominent positions in the forest departments of India although ...
Spreading the Knowledge • While literacy of the community is very important, it is really not to bring them at par with th...
Spreading the Knowledge
Amrita Devi sacrificed life for saving trees • Amrita Devi sacrificed her life along with her three daughters viz. Asu, Ra...
Amrita Devi sacrificed life for saving trees
"Sar sāntey rūkh rahe to bhī sasto jān" (सर सान्टे रूख रहे तो भी सस्तो जाण) Meaning: If a tree is saved even at the cost o...
Amrita Devi sacrificed life for saving trees • The news spread like wildfire. Bishnois gathered and sent summons to 83 Bis...
Amrita Devi Vishnoi Award • The Government of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Department of Forest, have started the prestig...
Amrita Devi Vishnoi Award
Environment Crusaders
References • Bishnois: Environment Crusaders by Birth • http://indiasendangered.com/bishnois-environment-crusaders-by-birt...
Thanks….
Environment Crusaders The Bishnois – Where Conservation Of Wildlife Is A Religion!

  1. 1. Environment Crusaders The Bishnois – Where Conservation Of Wildlife Is A Religion!
  2. 2. Introduction • There’s probably only one religion in the world that’s founded solely on the principle of conserving Nature. • That’s the living religion of the Bishnois of Rajasthan.
  3. 3. Introduction • This religion is over 500 years old, and the followers are over 10 lakh. • Imagine 10 lakh people for whom protection of all living things is a Way of Life. • In fact, the only Way of Life.
  4. 4. Protection Of All Living Things Is A Way Of Life
  5. 5. Lord Jambheshwar • This religion was founded by Lord Jambheshwar who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the preserver of all that’s created on earth. • Legend has it that till the age of seven, Jambheshwar never uttered a word. • Concerned by this strange behaviour, his parents called in a priest. • The priest suggested that a pooja be performed after lighting 64 lamps. The idea was to enlighten the boy.
  6. 6. Lord Jambheshwar
  7. 7. Lord Jambheshwar
  8. 8. Lord Jambheshwar • In spite of their desperate efforts, not one of the oil- filled lamps could be lit. In the midst of all the commotion, little Jambheshwar picked up an earthen pot, tied it to a slender sewing thread and lowered it into the well. • And quietly pulled out a pot full of water. Then he removed the oil from all the lamps and poured water in its place. And lo and behold, one by one all the 64 lamps lit up on their own. • Maybe even as a kid, he was enlightened enough to know that water is the very source of all life!
  9. 9. Lord Jambheshwar
  10. 10. Lord Jambheshwar • From the age of 8 to 34, Jambheshwar led the life of a cow-herd. • Though he was born into the warrior clan of Rajputs, he chose to be different. • Instead of developing hunting skills like the rest of his ilk, he developed communication skills with all living things. For hours on end he used to converse with plants and animals.
  11. 11. Communicating With All Living Things
  12. 12. Lord Jambheshwar
  13. 13. Lord Jambheshwar • At the age of 34, Lord Jambheshwar sat on the shifting sand dunes of a place called Samrathal, and meditated on the transient nature of life itself. • When he turned inwards he realised that he has to chart a course of his own. And sitting in that barren brown landscape he saw visions of a green paradise. • He then summoned his innumerable followers and told them that they need to follow a new belief system on which their entire life will be based. • As their lives would be governed by these 29 principles, they would be called Bishnois; derived from the words “bees” that’s twenty, and “noi” that’s nine.
  14. 14. Lord Jambheshwar
  15. 15. 29 tenets • Though there are 29 tenets in this belief system, the most important of them all is ‘praan daya’ or compassion for all living things. • For close to 525 years, every Bishnoi, young and old, has lived and even died for this spirit of compassion.
  16. 16. ‘Praan Daya’
  17. 17. The Bishnois • The Bishnois consider trees as sacred, but their empathy extends to every living being on earth. So they protect the entire ecosystem that exists in their villages. • Animals like blackbucks and chinkaras, and birds like vultures, partridges, peacocks and even the endangered Great Indian Bustard, find the Bishnoi village a safe haven. • Not only do the Bishnois protect them from poachers, they also actively participate in helping them lead a life of plenty. • By allowing them to graze freely in their farmlands; by keeping stone vessels near their home that are always filled with water; and even hanging water-filled pots from the branches of trees for the birds to drink from.
  18. 18. The Bishnois
  19. 19. Bishnoi Temples • Some Bishnoi temples also double up as rescue shelters, • Here the priest takes care of the injured nilgais, blackbucks and chinkaras, and even feeds them twice a day. Some of them go back into the wild, while the others prefer to stay in the temple compound, roaming free. • Even the Bishnoi women take maternal care of the rescued calves, sometimes breast feeding them if they are newly born. When they are able to walk and fend for themselves, they are released back into the wild.
  20. 20. Bishnoi Women Take Maternal Care Of The Rescued Calves
  21. 21. Shift From Passive Conservation To Active Conservation • A major change that’s happened in the 500-year psyche of the Bishnois is their shift from passive conservation to active conservation. Once upon a time they were content laying down their lives. • Today they actively pursue armed poachers with a mere lathi and tonnes of courage, capture them and hand them over to the forest authorities. In the last twenty years alone, around 14 Bishnois have died defending these animals. • The reflection of their new found aggression is an organisation called the Tiger Force. It’s a 1000-strong brigade of young, fearless warriors of wildlife protection. Spread across hundreds of villages across Jodhpur, they are now active even in other parts of Rajasthan.
  22. 22. Tiger Force
  23. 23. The Bishnois • Being nature lovers to the core, they bemoan the fact that, under the Indian Wildlife Act, animals are accorded various levels of importance. • But to a Bishnoi, killing a monitor lizard is as hideous a crime as killing a tiger. • To them, every life has the same value
  24. 24. The Bishnois
  25. 25. The Valiant Tiger Force • Though they protect every living organism in Nature. • The valiant Tiger Force chases and catches poachers.
  26. 26. The Valiant Tiger Force • The media coverage about the uncompromising spirit of the Bishnois sent shivers down the spines of poachers, and today these mercenaries think thrice before shooting down a helpless animal. • So much so, that the die-hard poachers have even changed their modus operandi.
  27. 27. The Valiant Tiger Force
  28. 28. Spirit Of Conservation • The spirit of conservation has been deeply ingrained in every Bishnoi for over five centuries. • It arises from the belief that every living organism on this earth has an equal right to live. • This intense love for animals brings a curious problem to the fore: feral dogs. Since a Bishnoi doesn’t harm even these vicious dogs, they have become the new predators of blackbucks and chinkaras. • Conscious of the repercussions, the Bishnois in their own non-violent way get these dogs caught and sterilized so that the damage is limited.
  29. 29. Spirit Of Conservation
  30. 30. The Bishnois • An interesting aspect of wild animals living in close proximity to humans is that their behaviour has undergone some changes. • They start believing that every human being is as compassionate as a Bishnoi. • And this puts them at tremendous risk, especially with poachers.
  31. 31. The Bishnois
  32. 32. The Bishnois • Five centuries ago, Lord Jambheshwar had dreamt of sand dunes turning into a green paradise – where every living organism has an equal right to the land. And where man and animal exist in perfect harmony. • The Bishnois of Rajasthan have been living out his dream. Every single day. For over 500 years.
  33. 33. sand dunes turning into a green paradise
  34. 34. The Bishnois
  35. 35. The “29ers” • Since the 15th century the Bishnoi have followed the 29 principles of Jambheshwar, whose code of conduct was designed to aid their survival in the harsh deserts of Rajasthan. • He was a forward thinking guru indeed and these days would no doubt be an award-winning conservationist. Central to what soon became a religion for the “29ers” was the direction not to cut down any living tree. • The Khejri tree that grows here tolerates the extreme climate and finds water by sending its roots way deep into the ground. It’s almost evergreen, gives shade from the sun, provides fodder for animals and fruits fit for humans, it releases enriching nitrogen into the soil and provides fuel for fires. It’s a super-plant extraordinaire.
  36. 36. The “29ers” Khejri Tree
  37. 37. Principles of Bishnoi Religion • Patience • Perfect patience as the God enables you to beget your score only at an appropriate time. • Purification • Purify soul internal as well as externally. • Filter Water, Milk and Wood • Speak Pure Words • Tolerance and Forgiveness • Pity on all beings and Save wild animals • Do not cut Trees or the greenery • Crush Lust, Anger, Greed, Attachment
  38. 38. Principles of Bishnoi Religion
  39. 39. Lord Jambeshwar’s Path
  40. 40. In Love with Nature • The Bishnoi community does not cut trees. • They gather the dried twigs from the forest for their fire and even do not burn a wooden pyre as Hindus would, to cremate their dead. • They bury them instead. • In Bishnoi villages it is easy to find vultures, partridges, peacocks and the endangered Great Indian Bustard roaming around without fear. • The bishnois even allow deers like the blackbuck and chital to roam around and graze in their farmlands.
  41. 41. In Love with Nature
  42. 42. Poachers’ Nightmare • The modern day Bishnoi community has become the fiercest conservator. All in the community including women and children consider it their duty to protect the forests and animals from poachers. • Hunters fear these daring individuals who armed with a simple bamboo stick and a lot of courage push each and every trespasser away whose intention is to kill wildlife or rob the forests of their natural wealth. When they capture a poacher, they hand him to the forest authorities. • Presently, the community has formed a new group called the ‘Tiger Force’ comprising of 1000 plus individuals spread across villages, committed to save the environment. It is this force that chased and caught the Indian star who was hunting a blackbuck.
  43. 43. Poachers’ Nightmare
  44. 44. Environment Martyrs • Gangaram Bishnoi took four bullets on his chest, trying to save a blackbuck from poachers. In his village home a tiny memorial is placed where he lies buried next to the blackbuck he tried to save. • The man left behind aging parents, a wife and two children but they do not cry in grief but proudly display the President’s award for bravery awarded to this brave son of the soil. • It is not a single instance but a way of life often repeated in the community. They do not mind losing their lives, if it can save what many might call a ‘mere’ animal.
  45. 45. Environment Martyrs
  46. 46. The Bishnois • But these are insignificant details when compared with the yeoman’s service this community has provided to itself and to mankind in terms of conserving an entire eco- system. • It’s a well-known fact among conservationists that the total number of blackbucks and chinkaras in the Bishnoi villages is more than their number in all the sanctuaries of Rajasthan put together.
  47. 47. The Bishnois • When you look into the eyes of a Bishnoi, you see a deep seated love for the forest and all that dwells in it. And you wonder why every single forest in India is not handed over to them for conserving its tremendous natural heritage. • The paradox of this community is that there are just a handful of them occupying influential positions in the forest department. • And these passionate, upright and courageous officers point out the tragic reason behind this anomaly: widespread illiteracy that’s the bane of the Bishnois
  48. 48. The Bishnois
  49. 49. The Bishnois • But one must admit that this compassion of the Bishnois is contagious. • It’s catching on even in communities that are traditionally aggressive and consider hunting an adventurous sport: the Rajputs and the Jats. • They have had a change of heart, and are now contributing in a big way towards conservation of nature and wildlife.
  50. 50. The Bishnois
  51. 51. Spreading the Knowledge • Sadly, not many Bishnois are in prominent positions in the forest departments of India although protection of nature is like a genetic trait. The main reason behind this is lack of education. • Bishnois might not understand the global jargons like global warming and climate change but they do understand the pivotal role nature plays in the sustenance of life on this planet.
  52. 52. Spreading the Knowledge • While literacy of the community is very important, it is really not to bring them at par with the modern world. • Education of the community is needed so that these nature lovers can come out in the open and spread their ideologies across the world and we get to learn a thing or two from them. • The world needs not 100,000 but 1 million and more Bishnois.
  53. 53. Spreading the Knowledge
  54. 54. Amrita Devi sacrificed life for saving trees • Amrita Devi sacrificed her life along with her three daughters viz. Asu, Ratni and Bhagu in year 1730 to save green trees being felled by the Maharaja of Jodhpur at a place known as Khejarli in Marwar, Rajasthan. • Along with her more than 363 other Bishnois, died saving the Khejri trees.
  55. 55. Amrita Devi sacrificed life for saving trees
  56. 56. "Sar sāntey rūkh rahe to bhī sasto jān" (सर सान्टे रूख रहे तो भी सस्तो जाण) Meaning: If a tree is saved even at the cost of one's head, it's worth it. • Amrita Devi protested against King's men attempting to cut green trees as it was prohibited in Bishnoi religion. • The malevolent feudal party told her that if she wanted the trees to be spared, she should give them money as bribe. She refused to acknowledge this demand and told them that she would consider it as an act of ignominy and insult to her religious faith. She said that she would rather give away her life to save the green trees. It is at that stage she spoke these words: • "Sar sāntey rūkh rahe to bhī sasto jān" (सर सान्टे रूख रहे तो भी सस्तो जाण) Meaning: If a tree is saved even at the cost of one's head, it's worth it. • Saying these words, she offered her head! The axes, which were brought to cut the trees, severed her head from her trunk. The three young girls Asu, Ratni and Bhagu were not daunted, and offered their heads too!!
  57. 57. Amrita Devi sacrificed life for saving trees • The news spread like wildfire. Bishnois gathered and sent summons to 83 Bishnoi villages to come and decide on the next course of action. • Since the supreme sacrifice by those four had not satisfied the royal party, and the felling of green trees was continued, it was decided that for every green tree to be cut, one Bishnoi volunteer would sacrifice his/ her life. • In the beginning, old people voluntarily started holding the trees to be cut in an embrace as in the Chipko movement of 20th Century in Uttar Pradesh (India).
  58. 58. "Sar sāntey rūkh rahe to bhī sasto jān" (सर सान्टे रूख रहे तो भी सस्तो जाण) Meaning: If a tree is saved even at the cost of one's head, it's worth it.
  59. 59. Amrita Devi Vishnoi Award • The Government of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Department of Forest, have started the prestigious state level Amrita Devi Vishnoi Smriti Award for excellent contribution to the protection and conservation of wild animals. Award consists of cash Rs 25000/- and a prashasti.
  60. 60. Amrita Devi Vishnoi Award
  61. 61. Environment Crusaders
  62. 62. References • Bishnois: Environment Crusaders by Birth • http://indiasendangered.com/bishnois-environment-crusaders-by-birth/ • Bishnoi • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bishnoi • BISHNOIS: THE COMMUNITY THAT SACRIFICED TO PROTECT NATURE. • https://steemkr.com/environment/@animax/3sk4bv-the-bishnoi-s- conservationist-by-birth-their-unending-love-for-mother-nature • The Bishnoi: Eco Warriors Since the 15th Century (India) • https://permaculturenews.org/2013/09/30/the-bishnoi-eco-warriors-since- the-15th-century-india/ • Bishnois -The Sacred Environmentalists • http://treesouls.com/eco-conservation/bishnois-the-sacred-environmentalists/ • Meet Rajasthan’s Green Warriors, The Bishnoi Tribe • http://www.natgeotraveller.in/meet-rajasthans-green-warriors-the- bishnoi-tribe/
  63. 63. Thanks….

