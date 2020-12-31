Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 1ER PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: Noemí Riofrio ASIGN...
NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: CURSO: FECHA: CAL...
ASIGNATURA: LENGUA Y LITERATURA
Formato portafolio proyecto (1)
Formato portafolio proyecto (1)
Formato portafolio proyecto (1)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Formato portafolio proyecto (1)

24 views

Published on

deber

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Formato portafolio proyecto (1)

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 1ER PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: Noemí Riofrio ASIGNATURA: ARTISTICA NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: Lic. Pedro Sarango ESTUDIANTE: Damian Armijos CURSO: Decimo año PARALELO “E” AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  2. 2. NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: CURSO: FECHA: CALIFICACIÓN PADRE DE FAMILIA ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante todo el tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante la mayoría del tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante poco tiempo. No Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante este tiempo. 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Organiza su tiempo mediante un cronograma de trabajo para el desarrollo de tareas o actividades de aprendizaje. Demostrando actitud y predisposición positiva. Cumple frecuentemente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra frecuentemente actitud y predisposición positiva Cumple parcialmente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra parcialmente actitud y predisposición positiva No cumple con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual.  Marque con un visto en el recuadro que se encuentra debajo de cada calificación; elija una calificación por cada aspecto. ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante)
  3. 3. ASIGNATURA: LENGUA Y LITERATURA

×