The job market for new grads is tough, and it s going to be tough forever. That s never going to change. You have to make sure your resume is bulletproof, and guess what? Yours probably isn t. Most new grads get poor, if any, instruction on how to craft a resume that knocks employers on their asses and gets them a job. This is the no-holds-barred manual on how to do just that. Rules will be bent, sometimes broken, and conventional wisdom is shot to pieces. That s how it should be if you want to score a great job in today s economy. Here s a peek at some of what s inside. Q: Should you pad your resume? A: Yes, but carefully. I show you how. Q: What should you put for your objective? A: Trick question -- you shouldn t include an objective. I explain why. Q: Should you put "references available on request"? A: Absolutely not. Never. I ll tell you why. Q: Should I include a photo with my resume? A: Yes. Every time. Surprised? I don t blame you. There s a LOT of bad resume advice out there. This book puts it all to rest and gets you on the right track to getting the job you want. If you want an advantage over 90% of the people applying for the jobs you want, buy the book. You won t regret it.

