Review^ Of Ebooks Titles Chemotherapy and Biotherapy Case Studies

Language: English

Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #1 Paid in Kindle Store

Seller information : Martha Polovich (4)

Description : Test your knowledge with 21 all-new case studies covering a diverse range of clinical topics involving chemotherapy and biotherapy. Each topic provides comprehensive questions and evidence-based rationale for answers. Topics range from combination therapy and dose calculations to targeted therapies, oral agents, infusion reactions, extravasation, toxicities, and more. Symptom management, ethical issues, and survivorship care planning are also explored.



