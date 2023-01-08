Successfully reported this slideshow.
i LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tác giả cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của bản thân học viên. Các kết quả nghiên cứu và các kết luận...
ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Tác giả xin chân thành cảm ơn các cán bộ, thầy, cô giáo Trường Đại học Thủy lợi và Khoa Công trình trong suố...
iii MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN ....................................................................................................
Đề tài Nghiên cứu áp dụng hình thức lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng tại Chi cục Thủy lợi tỉnh Ninh Bình.doc

  1. 1. i LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tác giả cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của bản thân học viên. Các kết quả nghiên cứu và các kết luận trong luận văn là trung thực, không sao chép từ bất kỳ một nguồn nào và dưới bất kỳ hình thức nào. Việc tham khảo các nguồn tài liệu đã được thực hiện trích dẫn và ghi nguồn tài liệu tham khảo đúng quy định./. Tác giả luận văn Bùi Thị Huế
  2. 2. ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Tác giả xin chân thành cảm ơn các cán bộ, thầy, cô giáo Trường Đại học Thủy lợi và Khoa Công trình trong suốt thời gian vừa qua đã giảng dạy và trang bị thêm những kiến thức cần thiết về các vấn đề kinh tế - kỹ thuật cùng sự hướng dẫn nhiệt tình cho học viên hoàn thiện kiến thức hơn và nâng cao trình độ chuyên môn. Đặc biệt tác giả xin trân thành cám ơn đến TS. Đinh Thế Mạnh và TS. Đinh Anh Tuấn đã trực tiếp hướng dẫn tận tình cho tác giả trong quá trình thực hiện luận văn này. Do thời gian nghiên cứu và học tập còn ngắn, trình độ còn hạn chế nên luận văn của tác giả không thể tránh khỏi những thiếu sót vì vậy tác giả rất mong được sự đóng góp chỉ bảo của quý thầy cô giáo và độc giả.
  3. 3. iii MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN ..............................................................................................................i LỜI CẢM ƠN.................................................................................................................. ii MỤC LỤC...................................................................................................................... iii DANH MỤC HÌNH VẼ................................................................................................. vii DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU........................................................................................... viii DANH MỤC VIẾT TẮT VÀ GIẢI THÍCH THUẬT NGỮ...............................................ix MỞ ĐẦU..........................................................................................................................1 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài...............................................................................................1 2. Mục đích nghiên cứu đề tài ........................................................................................2 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu...............................................................................2 4. Cách tiếp cận và phương pháp nghiên cứu..................................................................2 5. Ý nghĩa khoa học và thực tiễn của đề tài.....................................................................2 6. Kết quả đạt được:.........................................................................................................3 7. Nội dung của luận văn:................................................................................................3 CHƯƠNG 1 TỔNG QUAN VỀ CÔNG TÁC LỰA CHỌN NHÀ THẦU TƯ VẤN TRONG XÂY DỰNG.......................................................................................................4 1.1 Khái quát chung về công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu........................................................4 1.2 Đánh giá chung về công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu trên thế giới ....................................7 1.2.1 Công tác chuẩn bị lựa chọn nhà thầu......................................................................9 1.2.2 Công tác tổ chức lựa chọn nhà thầu .....................................................................11 1.2.3. Công tác đánh giá hồ sơ dự thầu .........................................................................13
  4. 4. iv 1.3 Đánh giá chung về công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu ở Việt Nam ...................................16 1.3.1 Công tác chuẩn bị lựa chọn nhà thầu...................................................................16 1.3.2. Công tác tổ chức lựa chọn nhà thầu ....................................................................19 1.3.3 Công tác đánh giá lựa chọn nhà thầu...................................................................21 1.3.4 Hệ thống văn bản pháp luật tạo hành lang pháp lý cho đấu thầu........................22 1.4 Tình hình đấu thầu qua mạng trên thế giới và tại Việt Nam...................................25 KẾT LUẬN CHƯƠNG 1..............................................................................................27 CHƯƠNG 2 CƠ SỞ KHOA HỌC VỀ CÔNG TÁC LỰA CHỌN NHÀ THẦU TƯ VẤN QUA MẠNG TRONG XÂY DỰNG...............................................................................28 2.1 Quy định chung về công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng...........................28 2.1.1 Quy định về công tác chuẩn bị lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng....................29 2.1.2 Quy định về công tác tổ chức lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng......................30 2.1.3 Quy định đánh giá hồ sơ dự thầu qua mạng.........................................................31 2.2 Đặc điểm của công tác đấu thầu qua mạng .............................................................32 2.3 Các hình thức lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng .................................................33 2.4 Các phương thức lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng ............................................35 2.4.1 Quy trình chi tiết đối với phương thức một giai đoạn một túi hồ sơ....................36 2.4.2 Quy trình chi tiết đối với phương thức một giai đoạn hai túi hồ sơ.....................37 2.5 Vai trò của Chủ đầu tư trong đấu thấu lựa chọn nhà thầu......................................38 2.5.1 Vai trò của Chủ đầu tư trong công tác chuẩn bị lựa chọn nhà thầu ....................38 2.5.2 Vai trò của Chủ đầu tư trong công tác tổ chức đấu thầu và lựa chọn nhà thầu....39 2.5.3 Vai trò của Chủ đầu tư trong công tác đánh giá hồ sơ dự thầu ...........................40
  5. 5. v 2.6 Quy trình lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng ........................................................40 2.6.1 Nguyên tắc áp dụng lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng.....................................40 2.6.2 Chi phí trong lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng ...............................................41 2.6.3 Quy trình lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng .....................................................41 2.6.4 Yêu cầu đối với hệ thống mạng đấu thầu quốc gia ..............................................42 2.7 Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến công tác đấu thầu tư vấn qua mạng ..............................43 2.8 Ưu điểm và nhược điểm của đấu thầu qua mạng ....................................................44 2.8.1 Ưu điểm của đấu thầu qua mạng ..........................................................................44 2.8.2 Nhược điểm của đấu thầu qua mạng ....................................................................45 KẾT LUẬN CHƯƠNG 2..............................................................................................46 CHƯƠNG 3 GIẢI PHÁP TỔ CHỨC THỰC HIỆN CÔNG TÁC LỰA CHỌN NHÀ THẦU TƯ VẤN QUA MẠNG TẠI CHI CỤC THỦY LỢI TỈNH NINH BÌNH..........................47 3.1 Giới thiệu về Chi cục Thủy Lợi tỉnh Ninh Bình......................................................47 3.2 Đánh giá thực trạng về công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn tại Chi cục Thủy Lợi tỉnh Ninh Bình ......................................................................................................................50 3.2.1 Công tác chuẩn bị lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng........................................52 3.2.2 Công tác tổ chức lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn ..........................................................54 3.2.3 Công tác đánh giá hồ sơ dự thầu ..........................................................................55 3.3 Đề xuất các giải pháp để tổ chức thực hiện công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng tại Chi cục Thủy Lợi tỉnh Ninh Bình...................................................................56 3.3.1 Giải pháp tổ chức thực hiện công tác chuẩn bị lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng ..............................................................................................................................56 3.3.2. Giải pháp tổ chức thực hiện công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng.........63
  6. 6. vi 3.3.3 Giải pháp tổ chức đánh giá hồ sơ dự thầu qua mạng ...........................................69 3.3.4 Giải pháp quản lý chất lượng đấu thầu qua mạng ...............................................74 KẾT LUẬN CHƯƠNG 3..............................................................................................76 KẾT LUẬN VÀ KIẾN NGHỊ..........................................................................................77 1. Kết luận......................................................................................................................77 2. Kiến nghị ...................................................................................................................78
  7. 7. vii DANH MỤC HÌNH VẼ Hình 1.1 Hình ảnh nộp hồ sơ dự thầu truyền thống tại Việt Nam ................................17 Hình 1.2 Hình ảnh công tác chấm thầu kiểu truyền thống tại Việt Nam ......................22 Hình 1.3 Hình ảnh Luật đấu thầu được công bố và chính thức có hiệu lực..................24 Hình 3.1 Mô hình cơ cấu tổ chức của Chi cục Thủy Lợi Ninh Bình...............................48 Hình 3.2 Quy trình chuẩn bị lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng.................................59 Hình 3.3 Trình tự tổ chức lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng.....................................66 Hình 3.4 Hình ảnh đăng ký tham gia hệ thống mạng ĐTQG trên trang web ...............67 Hình 3.5 Các bước đăng ký tham gia hệ thống mạng đấu thầu quốc gia......................68 Hình 3.6 Quy trình đánh giá hồ sơ dự thầu qua mạng theo phương thức một giai đoạn một túi hồ sơ[10] ...........................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Hình 3.7 Quy trình đánh giá hồ sơ dự thầu qua mạng theo phương thức một giai đoạn hai túi hồ sơ[10].............................................................................................................72
  8. 8. viii DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU Bảng 2.1 Mức chi phí tham gia hệ thống mạng đấu thầu Quốc gia[7] .........................41 Bảng 3.1 Thống kê các gói thầu tư vấn của các dự án từ năm 2013 đến nay tại Chi cục Thủy Lợi tỉnh Ninh Bình[11] ........................................................................................51
  9. 9. ix DANH MỤC VIẾT TẮT VÀ GIẢI THÍCH THUẬT NGỮ UBND: Uỷ ban nhân dân CĐT: Chủ đầu tư Bộ KH&ĐT: Bộ Kế hoạch và Đầu tư NĐ-CP: Nghị định – Chính phủ XDCB: Xây dựng cơ bản BXD: Bộ xây dựng HSMT: Hồ sơ mời thầu HSDX: Hồ sơ đề xuất HSDT: Hồ sơ dự thầu HSQT: Hồ sơ quan tâm CCTLNB: Chi cục Thủy lợi tỉnh Ninh Bình
  10. 10. 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Hiện nay, Việt Nam là một trong những quốc gia trên thế giới chịu ảnh hưởng nặng nề về biến đổi khí hậu. Chính vì vậy để giảm nhẹ những ảnh hưởng của biến đổi khí hậu, cần phải có những biện pháp phòng tránh, khắc phục. Sử dụng các công trình thủy lợi để phòng tránh và khắc phục hậu quả của biến đổi khí hậu toàn cầu cũng là một trong những biện pháp không chỉ Việt Nam mà các quốc gia trên thế giới đang sử dụng. Công trình thủy lợi có vai trò to lớn trong ứng phó với biến đổi khí hậu. Nhằm quản lý chất lượng xây dựng công trình thủy lợi cần phải có những công tác kiểm soát chặt chẽ. Trong đó công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu đủ điều kiện về năng lực tham gia xây dựng các công trình thủy lợi thông qua đấu thầu là một công tác quan trọng nhằm quản lý chất lượng công trình, đưa công trình vào phục vụ kịp thời, nâng cao hiệu quả của công trình thủy lợi. Thực tế chỉ ra rằng, đấu thầu thông thường ngày càng bộc lộ những hạn chế khó khắc phục như chi phí thực hiện cao, sự lách luật, đi đêm của các bên… đang là điều cản trở mục tiêu của hoạt động đấu thầu. Trong bối cảnh đó, đấu thầu qua mạng là phương pháp tốt nhất để hạn chế những nhược điểm trên. Rút kinh nghiệm từ những nước đi trước, Việt Nam đã triển khai hoạt động đấu thầu qua mạng để nâng cao hiệu quả của hoạt động đấu thầu. Đây là một bước đi lớn trong công tác đấu thầu ở nước ta. Vậy vấn đề đặt ra là làm thế nào để phát huy hiệu quả cao nhất những thuận lợi có được trong công tác đấu thầu qua mạng nhằm thay thế phương pháp đấu thầu truyền thống đảm bảo tính cạnh tranh, công bằng, minh bạch, tiết kiệm chi phí để thực hiện các dự án đầu tư xây dựng có hiệu quả và bền vững lâu dài. Chi cục Thủy lợi là đơn vị trực thuộc Sở Nông nghiệp và PTNT Ninh Bình, có vai trò trực tiếp trong công tác quản lý nhà nước toàn bộ hệ thống đê điều, lập các dự án tu bổ, nâng cấp bảo vệ đê điều và phòng chống thiên tai. Do đặc thù đó, Chi cục đại diện chủ đầu tư trực tiếp thực hiện các dự án đầu tư xây dựng công trình thủy lợi. Nhận thức được vấn đề nêu trên tác giả đã chọn đề tài: “Nghiên cứu áp dụng hình thức lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng tại Chi cục Thủy lợi tỉnh Ninh Bình” để làm đề tài luận văn của mình, nhằm góp phần thúc đẩy việc tổ chức thực hiện đấu thầu
  11. 11. 2 qua mạng trong công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn đối với các dự án đầu tư xây dựng tại đơn vị đang công tác - Chi cục Thủy lợi tỉnh Ninh Bình. 2. Mục đích nghiên cứu đề tài Nghiên cứu về công tác đấu thầu các dự án đầu tư xây dựng để đề xuất một số giải pháp thực hiện công tác đấu thầu qua mạng nhằm thay thế phương pháp đấu thầu truyền thống trong việc lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn đối với các dự án đầu tư xây dựng tại Chi cục Thủy lợi tỉnh Ninh Bình. 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu + Đối tượng nghiên cứu: Chi cục Thủy lợi tỉnh Ninh Bình. + Phạm vi nghiên cứu: Công tác đấu thầu qua mạng trong việc lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn đối với các dự án đầu tư xây dựng tại Chi cục Thủy lợi tỉnh Ninh Bình trong khoảng thời gian từ 2012 đến 2017. 4. Cách tiếp cận và phương pháp nghiên cứu Luận văn được sử dụng các phương pháp sau: - Phương pháp điều tra, khảo sát; - Phương pháp thống kê; - Phương pháp phân tích, đánh giá, so sánh; - Phương pháp tổng hợp. 5. Ý nghĩa khoa học và thực tiễn của đề tài. a. Ý nghĩa khoa học Góp phần hệ thống hóa cơ sở lý luận về công tác đấu thầu qua mạng trong việc lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn đối với các dự án đầu tư xây dựng tại Chi cục Thủy lợi tỉnh Ninh Bình và những giải pháp chủ yếu để thực hiện công tác đấu thầu qua mạng nhằm thay thế phương pháp đấu thầu truyền thống trong việc lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn đối với các dự án đầu tư xây dựng tại Chi cục Thủy lợi tỉnh Ninh Bình. b. Ý nghĩa thực tiễn
  12. 12. 3 Kết quả nghiên cứu của đề tài sẽ là những gợi ý quan trọng đối với Chủ đầu tư nói chung và Chi cục Thủy lợi tỉnh Ninh Bình nói riêng trong tiến trình thực hiện công tác đấu thầu qua mạng nhằm thay thế phương pháp đấu thầu truyền thống đối với các dự án đầu tư xây dựng. 6. Kết quả đạt được: - Đánh giá thực trạng về công tác đấu thầu và lựa chọn nhà thầu tại Chi cục Thủy lợi tỉnh Ninh Bình. - Đề xuất một số giải pháp để tổ chức thực hiện công tác đấu thầu qua mạng trong công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn đối với các dự án đầu tư xây dựng do Chi cục Thủy lợi tỉnh Ninh Bình làm chủ đầu tư. 7. Nội dung của luận văn: Ngoài Phần mở đầu, Phần kết luận và kiến nghị. Nội dung luận văn gồm 3 chương: Chương 1: Tổng quan về công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn trong xây dựng. Chương 2: Cơ sở khoa học về công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng trong xây dựng. Chương 3: Giải pháp tổ chức thực hiện công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng tại Chi cục Thủy lợi tỉnh Ninh Bình.
  13. 13. 4 CHƯƠNG 1 TỔNG QUAN VỀ CÔNG TÁC LỰA CHỌN NHÀ THẦU TƯ VẤN TRONG XÂY DỰNG 1.1 Khái quát chung về công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu Để hiểu được công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu thì trước tiên ta cần hiểu đấu thầu là gì. Đấu thầu ở đây có thể được hiểu là một hoạt động của nền kinh tế thị trường, nó tuân theo các quy luật khách quan của thị trường như quy luật cung - cầu, quy luật giá cả - giá trị. Thông qua hoạt động đấu thầu, những người mua (BMT) có nhiều cơ hội để lựa chọn những người bán phù hợp với mình, mang lại hiệu quả cao nhất - xứng với giá trị của đồng tiền mà người mua sẵn sang bỏ ra. Đồng thời những người bán (nhà thầu) có nhiều hơn các cơ hội để cạnh tranh nhằm đạt được các hợp đồng để có thể cung cấp các hàng hóa sản xuất ra, cung cấp các kiến thức mà mình có hoặc các dịch vụ mà mình có khả năng đáp ứng nhằm tối đa hóa lợi nhuận.[1] Như vậy, thông qua đấu thầu các hoạt động kinh tế đều được kích thích phát triển như các ngành sản xuất trực tiếp, các ngành công nghiệp phụ trợ, chế biến. Với việc nhiều nhà thầu đứng vai trò tổng thầu để kết hợp được các nhà chế tạo, nhà sản xuất, các chuyên gia tư vấn để thực hiện các gói thầu quy mô lớn, tổng hợp nhiều lĩnh vực đã làm cho hoạt động kinh tế được diễn ra theo hướng chuyên môn hóa sâu và đa phương hóa rộng. Với tầm quan trọng của công tác đấu thầu là nhằm quản lý việc chi tiêu, sử dụng các nguồn tiền một cách có hiệu quả nên trên thế giới hiện nay các định chế tài chính đều áp dụng các quy định về đấu thầu để giải ngân đối với các khoản tài trợ cho các quốc gia vay vốn. Có thể kể đến các quy định trên thế giới về đấu thầu mua sắm như Luật về Đấu thầu của UNCITRAL (Liên hợp quốc), Hiệp định Mua sắm chính phủ của WTO, Hướng dẫn đấu thầu mua sắm của WB, ADB, JBIC,… Bên cạnh đó, hầu hết các quốc gia cũng đều có các quy định riêng tồn tại theo các hình thức khác nhau có thể là luật, nghị định, sắc lệnh,… Hoạt động đấu thầu được áp dụng vào Việt Nam trong khoảng thời gian hơn 10 năm trở lại đây, kể từ khi hoạt động viện trợ của các định chế tài chính được nối lại. Thông qua đấu thầu đã lựa chọn được nhà thầu đủ năng lực, kinh nghiệm để thực hiện các dự
  14. 14. 5 án, gói thầu làm thay đổi diện mạo kết cấu hạ tầng kinh tế - xã hội của đất nước. Hàng loạt các con đường, cây cầu, bến cảng, sân bay, nhà máy điện, xi măng, cấp nước, hóa dầu,… đã được xây dựng góp phần quan trọng trong việc thúc đẩy nền kinh tế đất nước phát triển. Thông qua đấu thầu các nhà thầu trong nước từ khi chỉ làm nhà thầu phụ cho các nhà thầu nước ngoài đến nay đã lớn mạnh có thể tham gia đấu thầu cạnh tranh bình đẳng với các nhà thầu nước ngoài để dành các hợp đồng lớn. Ngoài ra, các chủ đầu tư, những người mua đã được tăng cường rất nhiều về năng lực, từ chỗ hiểu đấu thầu còn mơ hồ đến nay đã có thể thực hiện công tác đấu thầu thuần thục. Do vậy, việc lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn trong xây dựng nói chung và trong công trình thủy lợi nói riêng được thực hiện đối với các công việc, nhóm công việc hoặc toàn bộ công việc như khảo sát, thiết kế, thi công xây dựng, giám sát và các hoạt động khác. Lựa chọn nhà thầu là nhằm tìm được nhà thầu chính, nhà thầu phụ có đủ điều kiện năng lực hoạt động xây dựng, năng lực hành nghề xây dựng phù hợp với loại và cấp công trình, Nhà thầu chính hoặc tổng thầu có thể giao một phần công việc của hợp đồng cho thầu phụ. Thầu phụ phải có đủ năng lực hoạt động xây dựng, năng lực hành nghề xây dựng tương ứng và được chủ đầu tư công trình chấp nhận. Thầu phụ không được giao toàn bộ hoặc phần việc chính theo hợp đồng cho nhà thầu khác.[2] Theo mục 3 điều 12 của Nghị định 63/ 2014/NĐ-CP[3] Quy định chi tiết thi hành một số điều của Luật đấu thầu về lựa chọn nhà thầu thì việc lựa chọn nhà thầu phải đảm bảo các yêu cầu sau: - Đáp ứng được hiệu quả của dự án xây dựng công trình. - Chọn được nhà thầu có đủ năng lực hoạt động xây dựng, năng lực hành nghề xây dựng phù hợp với yêu cầu của gói thầu, có phương án kỹ thuật - công nghệ tối ưu, có giá dự thầu hợp lý. - Khách quan, công khai, công bằng, minh bạch đảm bảo tính cạnh tranh. - Nhà thầu trong nước được hưởng ưu đãi khi tham dự đấu thầu quốc tế tổ chức tại Việt Nam. - Không vi phạm các hành vi bị pháp luật cấm.
  15. 15. 6 Tùy theo quy mô, tính chất, nguồn vốn xây dựng công trình, chủ đầu tư xây dựng công trình lựa chọn nhà thầu theo các hình thức đấu thầu rộng rãi, đấu thầu hạn chế hay chỉ định thầu. Mặt khác, Đấu thầu còn là quá trình lựa chọn nhà thầu để ký kết và thực hiện hợp đồng cung cấp dịch vụ tư vấn, dịch vụ phi tư vấn, mua sắm hàng hóa, xây lắp; lựa chọn nhà đầu tư để ký kết và thực hiện hợp đồng dự án đầu tư theo hình thức đối tác công tư, dự án đầu tư có sử dụng đất trên cơ sở bảo đảm cạnh tranh, công bằng, minh bạch và hiệu quả kinh tế. Đấu thầu trong hoạt động xây dựng là quá trình cạnh tranh giữa các nhà thầu nhằm xác định được người nhận thầu đảm bảo các yêu cầu kinh tế - kỹ thuật đặt ra đối với việc xây dựng công trình[1]. Từ các định nghĩa trên, ta có thể nhìn nhận đấu thầu theo ba phương diện sau: Thứ nhất: Trên phương diện của Chủ đầu tư thì Đấu thầu là một phương thức cạnh tranh trong xây dựng nhằm lựa chọn người nhận thầu đáp ứng được yêu cầu kinh tế - kỹ thuật đặt ra cho việc xây dựng công trình. Thứ hai: Trên phương diện nhà thầu thì Đấu thầu là một hình thức kinh doanh mà thông qua đó nhà thầu giành cơ hội nhận được thầu. Thứ ba: Trên phương diện quản lý nhà nước thì Đấu thầu là một phương thức quản lý thực hiện dự án đầu tư mà thông qua đó lựa chọn được nhà thầu đáp ứng được các yêu cầu của bên mời thầu trên cơ sở cạnh tranh giữa các nhà thầu. Như vậy, đứng trên mọi góc độ của quá trình đấu thầu ta có thể thấy công tác đấu thầu được thực hiện nhằm mục đích đảm bảo sự cạnh tranh công khai, lành mạnh và bình đẳng giữa các nhà thầu nhằm tạo cơ hội nhận hợp đồng trên cơ sở đáp ứng yêu cầu của Chủ đầu tư trong hồ sơ mời thầu. Tóm lại, mục đích của công tác đấu thầu chính là chất lượng, giá thành, tiến độ xây lắp, an ninh, an toàn.. của công trình tương lai. Trong mọi nỗ lực nhà thầu luôn phải chứng tỏ cho Chủ đầu tư về khả năng thực hiện hợp đồng của mình là hiệu quả hơn, thực thi hơn các nhà thầu thầu khác. Thông qua công tác đấu thầu, giúp Chủ đầu tư lựa chọn được nhà thầu có năng lực đáp ứng các yêu cầu về kỹ thuật, tài chính, tiến độ,… đảm bảo chất lượng công trình, thời gian, tiết kiệm vốn đầu tư với giá cả hợp lý nhất,
  16. 16. 7 chống lại tình trang độc quyền về giá. Đối với nhà thầu, đấu thầu đảm bảo tính công bằng giữa các thành phần kinh tế, không phân biệt đối xử giữa các nhà thầu; Kích thích các nhà thầu cạnh tranh nhau để giành được hợp đồng. Muốn như vậy các nhà thầu phải nâng cao trình độ, công nghệ… đưa ra các giải pháp thi công tốt nhất để thắng thầu, luôn có trách nhiệm cao đối với công việc, chất lượng sản phẩm, thời gian thi công… để nâng cao uy tín đối với khách hàng. Còn đối với Nhà nước, đấu thầu tạo cơ sở để đánh giá tiềm năng của các đơn vị kinh tế từ đó có các chính sách xã hội thích hợp; Ngăn chặn biểu hiện tiêu cực diễn ra, tránh được sự thiên vị đặc quyền đặc lợi, móc ngoặc riêng với nhau làm thất thoát vốn đầu tư của nhà nước như phương thức giao thầu trước đây. Thông qua đấu thầu tạo tiền đề quản lý tài chính của các dự án cũng như các doanh nghiệp xây dựng có hiệu quả. 1.2 Đánh giá chung về công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu trên thế giới Công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu ở mỗi quốc gia trên thế giới được nghiên cứu để tổ chức lựa chọn nhà thầu và quản lý công tác đấu thầu theo các điều kiện khác nhau. Công tác này ở mỗi quốc gia có những thành tựu và những hạn chế, khó khăn khác nhau về các phương diện như: Chuẩn bị lựa chọn nhà thầu; tổ chức lựa chọn nhà thầu và đánh giá hồ sơ dự thầu, thẩm định và phê duyệt kết quả đấu thầu, thông báo kết quả đấu thầu, thương thảo, hoàn thiện hợp đồng, ký kết hợp đồng. Tiêu biểu là quản lý hoạt động đấu thầu ở nước Nga, Tổng thống Nga ban hành Nghị định kèm theo quy chế đấu thầu về mua sắm hàng hoá, xây lắp công trình, dịch vụ cho các nhu cầu quốc gia. Một trong những kinh nghiệm tổng quan chi phí hoạt động đấu thầu của nước Nga là sự phù hợp cao của quy chế đấu thầu quốc tế. Nó đảm bảo cho các hoạt động đấu thầu quốc tế diễn ra ở nước Nga không phải tốn nhiều công sức vào việc nghiên cứu tìm hiểu các quy định của các tổ chức quốc tế trước khi tiến hành chúng. Do vậy, đây là một trong những căn cứ quan trọng góp phần thực hiện một trong những yêu cầu của nâng cao chất lượng đấu thầu là tiết kiệm, hiệu quả, đáp ứng tốt nhất các yêu cầu của chủ đầu tư và tạo sự dễ dàng cho quá trình thực hiện. Cơ chế quản lý, giám sát, xử phạt nghiêm minh các hành vi tiêu cực trong các hoạt động đấu thầu ở nước Nga đảm bảo chấm dứt tình trạng lạm dụng quyền lực của các quan chức chính phủ trong việc đấu thầu mua sắm hàng hoá, xây lắp và dịch vụ cho các nhu cầu
  17. 17. 8 quốc gia. Có thể nói, ở Nga, chính sách xử phạt thích đáng những cá nhân, tổ chức vi phạm quy chế đấu thầu đã thúc đẩy việc thực hiện các yêu cầu công bằng, bình đẳng trong đấu thầu; hạn chế đến mức thấp nhất các hiện tượng thiếu minh bạch, thiếu vô tư của những người làm công tác xét thầu. Đây là một kinh nghiệm quý báu chúng ta có thể nghiên cứu học tập để nâng cao chất lượng đấu thầu xây dựng nói chung và các công trình thủy lợi nói riêng[4]. Cùng với thuận lợi và khó khăn đạt được trong công tác đấu thầu của nước Nga thì tại Hàn Quốc, “Luật hợp đồng” mà trong đó Nhà nước là bên tham gia là luật điều chỉnh các hoạt động đấu thầu. Luật này quy định những nguyên tắc cơ bản và thủ tục mua sắm công. Trên cơ sở luật đó Tổng thống, Thủ tướng ban hành các hướng dẫn để thực hiện. Bộ Kinh tế và Bộ Tài chính ban hành hướng dẫn chi tiết việc thực hiện. Hệ thống mua sắm của Hàn Quốc là hệ thống tập trung thống nhất cao. Hàn Quốc có một cơ quan tập trung có tên viết tắt là Sarok có một số lượng cán bộ chuyên gia lớn lên tới hàng ngàn người có nhiệm vụ tổ chức thực hiện đấu thầu tất cả các nhu cầu mua sắm công lớn của đất nước. Bên cạnh công tác quản lý đấu thầu tại một số Quốc gia lớn như: Nga và Hàn Quốc thì công tác đấu thầu tại Ngân hàng Thế giới lại có nhiều điểm đặc trưng. Ngân hàng Thế giới là một tổ chức quốc tế quản lý các khoản cho vay với 185 nước thành viên. Để quản lý các hoạt động mua sắm, Ngân hàng Thế giới ban hành hai văn bản quy định riêng rẽ. Thứ nhất: Hướng dẫn mua sắm bằng vốn vay IBRD (Ngân hàng Tái thiết và Phát triển quốc tế và tín dụng IDA (Hiệp hội Phát triển quốc tế) của Ngân hàng Thế giới đối với hàng hoá và xây lắp. Thứ hai: Hướng dẫn của Ngân hàng Thế giới về tuyển dụng chuyên gia tư vấn. Việc ban hành riêng rẽ hai loại hoạt động đấu thầu có nhiều điểm riêng biệt của Ngân hàng Thế giới cũng là một trong những kinh nghiệm đầu tiên có thể xem xét trong điều kiện của nước ta vì những quy định về đấu thầu của nước ta hiện nay quá dài.
  18. 18. 9 Đi cùng với việc quản lý đấu thầu của tổ chức Ngân hàng Thế giới thì Ngân hàng Phát triển châu Á (ADB) cũng có hai quy định riêng rẽ cho hai lĩnh vực mua sắm là tuyển dụng tư vấn và mua sắm (hàng hoá và công trình xây lắp). Ngân hàng Phát triển châu Á cũng quy định các hình thức mua sắm gồm: Đấu thầu cạnh tranh Quốc tế rộng rãi (ICB) và các hình thức mua sắm khác như Chào hàng cạnh tranh Quốc tế (International Shopping), Đấu thầu cạnh tranh trong nước (LCB), Đấu thầu hạn chế (Limited Tendenring or Repeat Order), mua sắm trực tiếp. Theo quy định của Ngân hàng Phát triển châu Á việc áp dụng hình thức mua sắm nào đó đều phải được sự chấp thuận của Ngân hàng. Đây là một trong những ràng buộc đảm bảo cho việc sử dụng vốn vay của Ngân hàng Phát triển châu Á được xem là cách kỹ lưỡng trước khi công khai. Tóm lại công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu xưa nay vẫn là một lĩnh vực ẩn chứa nhiều yếu tố nhạy cảm, có thể gây nguy cơ thất thoát, lãng phí lớn. Để nâng cao hiệu quả đầu tư công, lựa chọn được nhà thầu xứng đáng, đòi hỏi cái tâm và kiến thức của những người làm công tác đấu thầu. 1.2.1 Công tác chuẩn bị lựa chọn nhà thầu Dưới góc độ kinh tế, sản phẩm, dịch vụ xây dựng là loại hàng hoá đặc biệt, với sự biểu hiện tương đối đa dạng, có thể là dịch vụ chất xám (tư vấn), có thể là hạng mục công trình, công trình xây dựng. Do vậy, bản chất của việc lựa chọn nhà thầu trong hoạt động xây dựng là lựa chọn được nhà thầu có đủ điều kiện năng lực thực hiện gói thầu, có các đề xuất về giá dự thầu, tiến độ, an toàn, chất lượng và các đề xuất mang lại hiệu quả cao nhất cho chủ đầu tư, dự án. Hơn nữa, việc lựa chọn nhà thầu cung cấp hàng hoá là chọn hàng hoá đã có sẵn, người mua có thể tiếp cận bằng trực giác còn việc lựa chọn nhà thầu trong hoạt động xây dựng mang bản chất của một chuỗi các hành động nhằm chọn ra người làm ra sản phẩm xây dựng. Mặt khác, tại thời điểm đấu thầu, do sản phẩm xây dựng mới chỉ được thể hiện trên các bản vẽ, sẽ được hình thành theo một thời gian nhất định nên sau khi đã chọn được nhà thầu, đòi hỏi phải có sự tham gia, giám sát của chủ đầu tư. Bởi vậy, vấn đề chất lượng, tiến độ, giá cả của sản phẩm, dịch vụ xây dựng phụ thuộc rất nhiều vào nhà thầu sẽ làm ra sản phẩm và quan hệ hợp đồng giữa chủ đầu tư với nhà thầu. Từ nhận thức này, có thể hiểu nhà thầu là chủ thể
  19. 19. 10 trung tâm của hoạt động đấu thầu xây dựng, cần được xem xét kỹ lưỡng cả về tư cách pháp lý và các biểu hiện của năng lực thực tế.[5] Để thực hiện tốt công tác chuẩn bị lựa chọn nhà thầu qua mạng thì công việc đầu tiên là lập kế hoạch đấu thầu, có kế hoạch tốt thì công việc thực hiện mới có hiệu quả và đấu thầu cũng vậy, cần phải có kế hoạch tốt thì đấu thầu mới thành công như mong muốn. Để lập được kế hoạch đấu thầu đạt hiệu quả thì trước tiên ta cần lập kế hoạch phân chia dự án thành các gói thầu; Khi phân chia dự án thành các gói thầu, chủ đầu tư phải xem xét tới sự phù hợp dựa trên các chỉ tiêu khác nhau, để từ đó có sự phân chia gói thầu một cách hợp lý về quy mô, thời gian thực hiện. Sau đó lập kế hoạch thời gian thực hiện cho từng gói thầu sao cho hợp với tiến độ thực hiện chung của dự án, quy mô, mức độ của từng gói thầu để có kế hoạch thực hiện cho từng gói thầu đúng tiến độ. Chủ đầu tư hoặc đại diện cần có kế hoạch phân công nhân sự và chỉ định tổ chuyên gia giúp việc sao cho phù hợp với khối lượng công việc chuẩn bị đầy đủ tài liệu cần thiết để lập hồ sơ mời thầu. Bên cạnh đó yếu tố tiên quyết chính là giá gói thầu dự kiến không được vượt quá dự toán được duyệt, do vậy Chủ đầu tư cần có kế hoạch về giá và nguồn tài chính cụ thể, để từ đó đưa ra các tiêu chuẩn đánh giá năng lực tài chính, năng lực kinh nghiệm… Như vậy, thông qua đấu thầu, bên mời thầu đã lựa chọn được nhà thầu đủ năng lực, kinh nghiệm để thực hiện các dự án, gói thầu làm thay đổi diện mạo kết cấu hạ tầng kinh tế - xã hội của đất nước; góp phần quan trọng trong việc thúc đẩy nền kinh tế đất nước phát triển. Như trên ta thấy, tùy theo từng quốc gia, các tổ chức quốc tế khác nhau mà có những quy định khác nhau để thực hiện công tác chuẩn bị lựa chọn nhà thầu. Việc áp dụng những Luật, quy định khác nhau của các Quốc gia, các tổ chức Quốc tế mang lại nhiều thuận lợi cho công tác chuẩn bị lựa chọn nhà thầu nhưng cũng còn nhiều vấn đề bất cập. Xét thực tế cho thấy, Campuchia là một nước có diện tích nhỏ, ở cạnh nước ta đã có những bước phát triển vượt bậc trong thời gian qua. Quy chế quản lý đấu thầu Nhà nước của Campuchia khá đơn giản, ngắn gọn. Nó chỉ bao gồm 9 điều với độ dài không
  20. 20. 11 quá 10 trang khổ giấy A4, quy chế này quy định một cách khái quát các hình thức đấu thầu, quy trình đấu thầu tổng quát và quản lý, giám sát hoạt động đấu thầu. Việc tổ chức đấu thầu ở Campuchia được tiến hành một cách tập trung thông qua một Hội đồng. Có thể nói rằng, tính đơn giản, gọn nhẹ và tập trung là điểm nổi bật trong Quy chế Đấu thầu xây dựng ở Campuchia. Điều này giải thích tại sao, các quy chế quản lý của Campuchia mặc dù rất đơn giản nhưng hiệu lực rất cao. Thời gian qua cho thấy, không ít hồ sơ mời thầu (HSMT) bị các chủ đầu tư, bên mời thầu biến những điều kiện không bắt buộc thành điều kiện tiên quyết để loại nhà thầu cài cắm “điều kiện riêng” nhằm hạn chế sự tham gia của các nhà thầu có năng lực. Thực trạng này đang khiến dư luận quan ngại về đạo đức của những cán bộ trực tiếp tham gia lập, thẩm định và phê duyệt HSMT. Pháp luật về đấu thầu quy định HSMT không được nêu bất cứ điều kiện nào nhằm hạn chế sự tham gia của nhà thầu hoặc nhằm tạo lợi thế cho một hoặc một số nhà thầu gây ra sự cạnh tranh không bình đẳng. Dù vậy, nhiều bên mời thầu vẫn tìm đủ mọi cách để bao che, biện minh cho việc làm có chủ ý của mình khi đưa thêm điều kiện riêng, tiêu chí cao hơn mức thông thường vào HSMT. Như vậy, công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu vẫn là một lĩnh vực ẩn chứa nhiều yếu tố nhạy cảm, có thể gây nguy cơ thất thoát, lãng phí lớn. Để nâng cao hiệu quả đầu tư công, lựa chọn được nhà thầu xứng đáng thì HSMT phải là “đề thi” khách quan, lượng hóa các tiêu chí một cách hợp lý. Nó không được quá đơn giản, buông lỏng để nhà thầu “tự tung tự tác”, nhưng cũng không được “quá khó” để đánh đố, thách thức nhà thầu, việc đó còn đòi hỏi ở cái tâm và kiến thức của những người làm công tác đấu thầu. 1.2.2 Công tác tổ chức lựa chọn nhà thầu Sản phẩm của xây dựng nhìn dưới góc độ kinh tế là loại hàng hóa đặc biệt. Nó có thể là tri thức (ví dụ: trong dịch vụ tư vấn); Nó có thể là các hạng mục công trình hoặc công trình xây dựng. Các sản phẩm này thường có giá trị lớn, và được tạo ra trong một khoản thời gian dài, và có thời gian sử dụng rất lâu dài. Do đó đấu thầu xây dựng rất cần thiết, có vị trí hết sức quan trọng, liên quan đến hầu hết các lĩnh vực kinh tế, văn hóa, xã hội, nhất là đối với công nghiệp và khoa học kỹ thuật. Việc lựa chọn người cung ứng dịch vụ xây dựng dần hình thành những quy tắc đấu thầu nhất định. Các quy
  21. 21. 12 tắc đấu thầu bảo đảm sự bình đẳng, công khai, minh bạch cho những người cung ứng dịch vụ và người có nhu cầu mua dịch vụ đó. Các quy tắc này ngày nay đã được luật hóa tạo cơ sở pháp lý cho hoạt động đấu thầu được diễn ra một cách trật tự và có tổ chức. Thông qua đấu thầu, các bên mời thầu tự chọn được những phương án tối ưu trong việc sử dụng nguồn vốn đầu tư, giảm giá thành công trình xây dựng, sớm đưa công trình vào sử dụng. Để có được hiệu quả tối đa từ hoạt động đầu tư của mình Chủ đầu tư thường sử dụng đấu thầu để lựa chọn đơn vị đáp ứng được yêu cầu về kỹ thuật, công nghệ, thực hiện dự án với chất lượng cao nhất với chi phí thấp nhất. Thực tế tỷ lệ tiết kiệm do sử dụng đấu thầu thông thường đạt được từ 10 đến 15% so với giá gói thầu. Dựa trên các tiêu chí đã được lựa chọn trước, nhà đầu tư có thể đánh giá công bằng các nhà thầu cũng như tạo nên sự nhất quán từ đầu đến cuối quá trình xây dựng. Chính nhờ có đấu thầu mà tình trạng vô trách nhiệm, thất thoát lãng phí các nguồn vốn dành cho dự án được khắc phục, chất lượng công trình được nâng cao. Nhìn dưới góc độ nhà đầu tư, nó còn là công cụ giúp các chủ đầu tư lựa chọn được các công trình xây dựng chất lượng tốt nhất với giá cả hợp lý nhất làm sao để sử dụng đồng vốn có hiệu quả. Thực tiễn chỉ ra rằng, đôi khi thời gian trong công tác tổ chức lựa chọn nhà thầu bị chủ đầu tư cố tình trì hoãn, kéo dài. Ví dụ như: Việc phê duyệt kết quả lựa chọn nhà thầu trong nhiều trường hợp có thể chỉ vài ba ngày, nhưng vì nhiều lý do không chính đáng (như có xung đột lợi ích với “nhà thầu ruột” hoặc muốn bóp méo kết quả để “nhà thầu ruột” trúng thầu…), người thực hiện chần chừ kéo dài đến hàng tháng tìm cách xử lý. Nhiều chủ đầu tư cố tình trì hoãn không thực hiện đấu thầu rồi viện cớ vì lý do cấp bách, việc triển khai thực hiện dự án không thể lùi hơn được nữa, nếu theo đúng thời gian trong đấu thầu rộng rãi sẽ bị chậm, để thực hiện chỉ định thầu. Một số người có nhiệm vụ lại sợ trách nhiệm hoặc không đủ năng lực nên không dám quyết định, đùn đẩy lên cấp trên, chuyển qua chuyển lại cho cấp dưới, rồi ngồi đợi và đến khi gói thầu vì lý do nào đó bị chậm thì phản ánh rằng Luật quy định thời gian quá dài. Do đó, việc triển khai tổ chức đấu thầu chậm, làm chậm tiến độ thực hiện dự án đầu tư và giải ngân vốn đầu tư XDCB; tình trạng đấu thầu hình thức, hạn chế cạnh tranh và hiệu quả đấu thầu thấp vẫn đang còn tồn tại và chưa được khắc phục triệt để; việc quản
  22. 22. 13 lý và thực hiện hợp đồng sau đấu thầu của một số gói thầu chưa tuân thủ các quy định của hồ sơ mời thầu, cam kết của nhà thầu trong hồ sơ dự thầu và hợp đồng đã được Chủ đầu tư và nhà thầu ký kết, các biểu hiện chủ yếu là: Chậm tiến độ, tạm ứng, thanh toán vốn đầu tư và điều chỉnh hợp đồng không theo đúng cam kết. Tuy đã được bồi dưỡng nghiệp vụ và cấp chứng chỉ tham gia khóa học về đấu thầu theo quy định, nhưng một số cán bộ làm công tác đấu thầu ở các Chủ đầu tư còn hạn chế về trình độ, năng lực và tinh thần trách nhiệm trong tổ chức đấu thầu chưa cao (thiếu chủ động triển khai công việc, thực hiện chưa đầy đủ quyền và trách nhiệm của Chủ đầu tư, bên mời thầu trong các bước thực hiện đấu thầu); việc thực hiện đấu thầu qua mạng tuy đã được tập huấn cơ bản đầy đủ, nhưng nhiều chủ đầu tư tuy có chứng chỉ đào tạo về đấu thầu; Việc đào tạo chỉ là hình thức, dẫn đến chưa nắm vững quy trình, thủ tục trong công tác đấu thầu, nên khi có tình huống xảy ra thì lúng túng, tổ chức thực hiện còn hạn chế không biết cách xử lý, ảnh hưởng đến tiến độ của dự án. Như vậy, công tác đấu thầu cần được tổ chức thực hiện nghiêm túc để từ đó bên mời thầu tổ chức thực hiện đảm đúng nguyên tắc cạnh tranh, công bằng, minh bạch và hiệu quả kinh tế để lựa chọn được các nhà thầu có năng lực, kinh nghiệm thực hiện công tác đảm bảo chất lượng, tiến độ. 1.2.3. Công tác đánh giá hồ sơ dự thầu Đấu thầu là một phương tiện đảm bảo việc chi tiêu bằng các nguồn tiền của nhà nước có hiệu quả. Tuy nhiên, hiệu quả thông qua một cuộc đấu thầu phải dựa trên nguyên tắc đảm bảo sự công bằng trong cách xem xét, đánh giá các hồ sơ dự thầu cả các nhà thầu tham gia đấu thầu. Để đánh giá được đúng các hồ sơ dự thầu, đảm bảo tính công bằng trong đấu thầu, đòi hỏi các cán bộ của chủ đầu tư phải có sự vận dụng một cách linh hoạt, khôn khéo và áp dụng chính xác các quy phạm pháp luật của nhà nước về đấu thầu, có chuyên môn sâu về công tác đấu thầu để đảm bảo tính trung thực, khách quan, công bằng trong các công tác thẩm định đấu thầu giúp đảm bảo kinh phí bỏ ra có ích nhất. Theo đó, việc quản lý một dự án đầu tư với bên B cũng đòi hỏi các cán bộ phải tự nâng cao trình độ của mình để đáp ứng được với yêu cầu thực tế. Kết quả là thúc đẩy việc nâng cao trình độ năng lực của đội ngũ cán bộ kinh tế, kỹ thuật của bên chủ đầu tư.
  23. 23. 14 Tùy theo phương thức đấu thầu mà các công việc của công tác đánh giá hồ sơ dự thầu bao gồm các bước khác nhau. Trước hết là việc đánh giá sơ bộ và xem xét tính hợp lệ của hồ sơ dự thầu để từ đó có cơ sở cho bước đánh giá chi tiết hồ sơ dự thầu và đưa ra đánh giá tổng hợp, xếp hạng nhà thầu theo giá đánh giá và kiến nghị nhà thầu trúng thầu với giá trúng thầu tương ứng. Dựa vào kết quả đánh giá chi tiết và căn cứ vào thang điểm đã lập bên mời thầu sẽ có đánh giá tổng hợp và cho điểm các hồ sơ dự thầu từ đó xếp hạng nhà thầu để có căn cứ trình người có thẩm quyền quyết định đầy đủ và phê duyệt nhà thầu trúng thầu. Nhiệm vụ của Chủ đầu tư sau khi căn cứ vào kết quả chấm thầu và các quy định của nhà nước, người quản lý công việc đấu thầu lập bản tường trình chi tiết và đầy đủ tới chủ đầu tư và các cơ quan nhà nước có liên quan để thẩm định và xét duyệt lần cuối cùng. Thông thường các gói thầu trúng thầu là các gói thầu có số điểm cao nhất, phù hợp với các tiêu chuẩn của quy chế đấu thầu. Cuối cùng, sau khi lựa chọn được nhà thầu (được các cơ quan có thẩm quyền chấp thuận và phê duyệt) chủ đầu tư tiến hành công bố trúng thầu và thương thảo hợp đồng, tiến hành trình duyệt nội dung hợp đồng và ký kết hợp đồng.[6] Từ phân tích trên ta thấy, thông qua việc tổ chức đấu thầu thực hiện các gói thầu ở nhiều dự án, công trình xây dựng đã cho phép chủ đầu tư lựa chọn được nhà thầu có đủ kinh nghiệm năng lực để đảm nhận công vịêc và tiết kiệm được chi phí thực hiện. Tuy nhiên, thực tiễn công tác quản lý đấu thầu cho thấy còn có nhiều hạn chế, bất cập trong các quy định về đánh giá hồ sơ dự thầu như sau: Thứ nhất là quy định đánh giá HSDT chưa đưa ra được các tiêu chuẩn và phương pháp phù hợp để đánh giá năng lực, kinh nghiệm của nhà thầu dự thầu. Khi đánh giá HSDT, việc xem xét, đánh giá về năng lực và kinh nghiệm của nhà thầu là yêu cầu rất quan trọng; do đặc thù sản phẩm được tạo ra bởi nhà thầu xây dựng là công trình xây dựng chưa có sẵn; do vậy Chủ đầu tư là người muốn có công trình chỉ có thể kì vọng vào chất lượng của sản phẩm đạt được trong tương lai thông qua việc xem xét, đánh giá về năng lực và kinh nghiệm của nhà thầu được chọn. Tuy nhiên, khi đưa ra quy định về tiêu chuẩn đánh giá năng lực, kinh nghiệm của nhà thầu thì các tiêu chí đánh giá về năng lực, kinh nghiệm lại thường được gắn với pháp nhân dự thầu mà không xuất phát từ tính chất, yêu cầu của gói thầu để đưa ra các yêu cầu về năng lực,
  24. 24. 15 kinh nghiệm mà nhà thầu cần phải có để thực hiện gói thầu. Điều này dẫn đến kết quả là tình trạng kê khai Hồ sơ đẹp theo yêu cầu của HSMT của nhà thầu chỉ mang tính chất hình thức mà không phản ánh được năng lực thật sự mà nhà thầu có thể huy động được để thực hiện gói thầu. Mặt khác đối với Bên mời thầu tình trạng kiểm tra mang tính chất hành chính đối với các yêu cầu về năng lực kinh nghiệm khi đánh giá sơ bộ. Ví dụ như xem xét chứng nhận đăng kí kinh doanh, số lượng bản chính, bản chụp của HSDT… Thứ hai là việc quy định các bước đánh giá về mặt kĩ thuật của gói thầu chưa đáp ứng được yêu cầu của việc lựa chọn nhà thầu xây dựng. Để đánh giá chi tiết HSDT, Bên mời thầu phải tiến hành đánh giá mặt kĩ thuật của gói thầu bằng phương pháp chấm điểm và chỉ những nhà thầu có điểm đánh giá về kĩ thuật vượt ngưỡng điểm tối thiểu về kĩ thuật nêu trong HSMT mới được xét tiếp về giá dự thầu. Phương pháp đánh giá này có những hạn chế nhất định như: Xem xét, đánh giá tách rời giữa mặt kĩ thuật của gói thầu với các nội dung hết sức quan trọng như tiến độ thực hiện, giá dự thầu…; Sử dụng thang điểm để đánh giá trong đó chứa đựng những yếu tố chủ quan phụ thuộc vào năng lực và nhận thức của người ra đề bài lập và phê duyệt HSMT và của người chấm bài xét thầu. Như vậy, với phương pháp đánh giá này dẫn đến không có sự khác biệt giữa nhà thầu đạt được 90% mức điểm về kĩ thuật với nhà thầu chỉ đạt được 80% mức điểm yêu cầu về kĩ thuật hoặc ở giữa 80% và 70% mức điểm ở bước xem xét xác định giá đánh giá. Thứ ba là quy trình tổ chức đánh giá HSDT mất nhiều thời gian, trực tiếp làm tăng thời gian tổ chức đấu thầu và thực hiện gói thầu. Mặc dù trong các quy định hiện hành về đấu thầu không đưa ra quy định về thời gian thực hiện việc xét thầu nhưng trên thực tế, thời gian cho công việc này thường bị kéo dài do phải trải qua nhiều bước công việc như: Thành lập Tổ chuyển gia đấu thầu- phê duyệt danh sách các thành viên tham gia Tổ chuyên gia - Đánh giá về mặt kĩ thuật - phê duyệt danh sách nhà thầu đạt yêu cầu về mặt kĩ thuật - Xác định giá đánh giá - xếp hạng các nhà thầu - Tổng hợp quá trình lựa chọn nhà thầu và lập Báo cáo kết quả đấu thầu - Trình duyệt và thẩm định kết quả đấu thầu. Ngoài ra, trong trường hợp có tổ chức sơ tuyển thì còn có thêm một số công việc ở bước sơ tuyển lựa chọn nhà thầu. Các quy định này thường rất nặng về các thủ
  25. 25. 16 tục hành chính như lập báo cáo, phê duyệt… dẫn đến việc kéo dài thời gian tổ chức đấu thầu và thực hiện. Thứ tư là qua kiểm tra, giám sát cũng như phản ánh của một số cá nhân, thì đã xảy ra tình trạng “quân xanh, quân đỏ” hay chủ đầu tư làm khó nhà thầu trong quá trình đấu thầu. Nhà thầu muốn tham dự thầu thì phải liên hệ với bên mời thầu để mua hồ sơ mời thầu (HSMT), thậm chí là phải làm các thủ tục để đăng ký rồi mới được mua HSMT. Và, đã có không ít bên mời thầu cố tình đưa ra các lý do để “hành” nhà thầu trong quá trình mua HSMT, làm hạn chế sự tiếp cận HSMT của các nhà thầu, như: yêu cầu nhà thầu phải cung cấp hồ sơ năng lực, chưa kịp photo HSMT, phải có tên trong danh sách nhà thầu đăng ký mua HSMT… Như vậy, với một số hạn chế, bất cập trong việc đánh giá HSDT như đã nêu ở trên, có thể thấy cần thiết phải có những đề xuất, hướng dẫn cụ thể để khắc phục các tồn tại trong khâu đánh giá lựa chọn nhà thầu nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả của công tác đấu thầu. 1.3 Đánh giá chung về công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu ở Việt Nam 1.3.1 Công tác chuẩn bị lựa chọn nhà thầu Trong những năm qua, công tác đấu thầu lựa chọn nhà thầu ở Việt Nam đối với các dự án đầu tư xây dựng cơ bản đã được thực hiện đạt hiệu quả nhất định; các quy định của pháp luật ngày càng đầy đủ, chặt chẽ, tạo hành lang pháp lý cho các hoạt động quản lý nhà nước; việc lãnh đạo, chỉ đạo của các cấp cũng được thực hiện một cách kịp thời, đồng bộ. Tuy nhiên, thực tiễn cho thấy các quy định của pháp luật vẫn còn nhiều kẽ hở, tạo điều kiện cho tổ chức, cá nhân có những hành vi “lách luật”; trong công tác quản lý dự án đầu tư xây dựng, công tác đấu thầu vẫn còn tồn tại sai sót. Sau đây là một số vấn đề đặt ra trong công tác đấu thầu: Đấu thầu hạn chế, chỉ định thầu còn bị lạm dụng; tình trạng “khép kín” trong quan hệ giữa chủ đầu tư, tư vấn, thẩm định, xây dựng, mua sắm, nghiệm thu là nguyên nhân của nhiều tiêu cực ảnh hưởng đến tính cạnh tranh, hiệu quả đấu thầu; chất lượng của một số công việc phục vụ cho đấu thầu còn bất cập như lập dự toán, thiết kế kỹ thuật, hồ sơ mời thầu...
  26. 26. 17 Hình 1.1 Hình ảnh nộp hồ sơ dự thầu truyền thống tại Việt Nam Bên cạnh đó, để tăng cường tính minh bạch trong công tác đầu thầu, việc đấu thầu qua hệ thống mạng đã thực hiện qua hệ thống mạng đấu thầu quốc gia vẫn còn hạn chế, bên mời thầu còn thiếu thông tin địa chỉ, không chính xác ảnh hưởng tới chất lượng cơ sở dữ liệu của bên mời thầu, gây khó khăn cho nhà thầu trong việc tiếp cận thông tin, ảnh hưởng tới tính cạnh tranh của các gói thầu và khó khăn cho cộng đồng trong việc giám sát. Đối với gói thầu không áp dụng lựa chọn nhà thầu qua mạng, để tăng tính cạnh tranh của gói thầu, nhiều bên mời thầu không đính kèm file hồ sơ mời thầu, hồ sơ yêu cầu, bản yêu cầu báo giá khi đăng tải thông báo mời thầu, thông báo mời chào hàng trên hệ thống mạng đấu thầu Quốc gia. Sau khi có kết quả lựa chọn nhà thầu gói thầu cung cấp hàng hóa được duyệt, nhiều bên mời thầu không đăng tải thông tin về kết quả lựa chọn nhà thầu trên hệ thống mạng đấu thầu quốc gia, bao gồm: tên hàng hóa, công suất, tính năng, thông báo kỹ thuật; xuất xứ, giá (hoặc đơn giá trúng thầu) đối với mỗi chủng loại hàng hóa, thiết bị trong gói thầu mua sắm hàng hóa theo quy định. Thực tế cho thấy, công tác lập, trình và phê duyệt kế hoạch đấu thầu – công cụ định hướng, kim chỉ nam cho toàn bộ quá trình đấu thầu chưa được thực hiện theo quy định, chất lượng của hồ sơ mời thầu vẫn còn nhiều hạn chế. Trong một số trường hợp chỉ vì một vài chi tiết trong hồ sơ mời thầu do tư vấn lập không chuẩn xác mà có thể dẫn đến phức tạp trong đánh giá hồ sơ dự thầu, phải xử lý tình huống gây chậm trễ.
  27. 27. 18 Trong một số trường hợp cụ thể, công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu vẫn là tổ chức đấu thầu theo quy định của pháp luật, có đăng báo mời thầu rộng rãi hoặc mời nhiều nhà thầu tham gia đấu thầu, nhưng cũng có trường hợp lựa chọn một nhà thầu đã được bên mời thầu chú ý trước đó hoặc có tình trạng có nhiều nhà thầu tham gia đấu thầu nhưng đa số nhà thầu này chỉ tham gia để có tính hình thức, cố ý không đạt một hoặc nhiều tiêu chí lựa chọn nhà thầu theo hồ sơ mời thầu nhằm tạo điều kiện cho một nhà thầu nào đó là duy nhất đạt được và trúng thầu. Trong các trường hợp này rất khó chứng minh được sự thông đồng từ các nhà thầu hoặc “bắt lỗi” bên mời thầu, do các bên đều thực hiện các quy trình cũng như hồ sơ tài liệu rất chặt chẽ, đã có sự chuẩn bị trước nhằm đối phó với các phản ứng của các nhà thầu khác và các cơ quan thanh tra, kiểm tra. Mặt khác, chỉ định thầu là hình thức lựa chọn nhà thầu mà các chủ đầu tư sử dụng phổ biến hiện nay, do đây là hình thức lựa chọn được nhà thầu một cách nhanh nhất và có thể lựa chọn một nhà thầu theo chủ quan của chủ đầu tư. Tuy nhiên, trong công tác chỉ định thầu cũng bộc lộ những điểm chưa minh bạch, chưa khách quan, hiệu quả tiết kiệm chi phí rất ít hoặc không tiết kiệm. Chủ đầu tư chỉ định thầu thường tập trung vào một nhóm nhà thầu nhất định; khi chỉ định thầu, chủ đầu tư thường không tuân thủ đúng quy trình theo quy định, mà phổ biến nhất là không tiến hành thương thảo, hoàn thiện hợp đồng với nhà thầu hoặc có văn bản thương thảo, hoàn thiện hợp đồng nhưng nội dung không chặt chẽ, đầy đủ mà chỉ mang tính hình thức, chiếu lệ, thủ tục, xem nhẹ khâu xem xét năng lực, kinh nghiệm của nhà thầu trước khi giao thầu. Tóm lại, công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu còn chứa nhiều yếu tố nhạy cảm, có thể gây nguy cơ thất thoát, tham nhũng ngân sách nhà nước do mỗi năm, con số ngân sách nhà nước đầu tư vào các lĩnh vực là không hề nhỏ, ước tính lên đến hàng trăm ngàn tỷ đồng mỗi năm. Trong khi đó, cơ chế thực hiện giám sát, kiểm tra và xử lý vi phạm trong hoạt động đấu thầu chưa được quy định cụ thể, chặt chẽ. Vì vậy, thực tiễn công tác đấu thầu đòi hỏi phải sớm có một khung pháp lý hoàn thiện, đồng bộ để khắc phục những bất cập, hạn chế trong hoạt động đấu thầu sử dụng nguồn vốn nhà nước như: tính chuyên môn, chuyên nghiệp trong hoạt động đấu thầu chưa đồng đều và còn hạn chế ở một số địa phương; chất lượng, hiệu quả thực hiện một số công việc chuẩn bị cho hoạt động đấu thầu chưa cao; vấn đề quản lý sau đấu thầu chưa được thực hiện thường xuyên và
  28. 28. 19 chưa được quan tâm đúng mức…Đúng lúc đó thì luật Đấu thầu[1] ra đời, nó là một trong các đạo luật có nhiều tiến bộ nhất tại Việt Nam hiện nay, khi lần đầu tiên các quy định về đấu thầu ở nhiều lĩnh vực khác được quy về một mối thống nhất. Quy trình tổ chức đấu thầu đã được “mẫu hóa”, được các nhà đầu tư và chuyên gia tư vấn đánh giá rất cao, bởi vì, điều này sẽ không gây lúng túng cho các bên liên quan khi tham gia đấu thầu, khách quan hơn trong quá trình triển khai thực hiện; nâng cao được tính minh bạch trong công tác đấu thầu, tạo dựng niềm tin cho nhà thầu ngoại khi đầu tư vào Việt Nam tăng. 1.3.2. Công tác tổ chức lựa chọn nhà thầu Trong những năm qua, công tác quản lý nhà nước đối với các dự án đầu tư xây dựng cơ bản đã được thực hiện đạt hiệu quả nhất định; các quy định của pháp luật ngày càng đầy đủ, chặt chẽ, tạo hành lang pháp lý cho các hoạt động quản lý nhà nước; việc lãnh đạo, chỉ đạo của các cấp cũng được thực hiện một cách kịp thời, đồng bộ; đặc biệt công tác tổ chức đấu thầu đã đạt được những kết quả nhất định. Hàng loạt công trình có tầm cỡ về qui mô cũng như trình độ kĩ thuật tiên tiến được dựng nên bởi những bàn tay và khối óc của con người Việt Nam, bên cạnh sự ủng hộ, giúp đỡ của quốc tế. Một số các công trình tiêu biểu như cầu Thăng Long, cầu Thanh Trì, cảng nước sâu Cái Lân, đường Bắc Thăng Long Nội Bài, nhà máy nhiệt điện Phả Lại, nhà máy xi măng Bỉm Sơn, thủy điện Hòa Bình, đường cao tốc số 5, đường Pháp Vân-Cầu Giẽ… Những công trình đó đã chứng tỏ một trình độ tiến bộ vượt bậc về mặt kĩ thuật và tổ chức xây dựng ở nước ta, tạo điều kiện cho những bước tiến trong thời kì mới. Bên cạnh đó hệ thống văn bản pháp quy về đấu thầu đã hoàn chỉnh hơn với việc ban hành Luật, Nghị định cùng các thông tư hướng dẫn thực hiện công tác đấu thầu. Hoạt động đấu thầu ngày càng đi vào nề nếp và tăng cường tính chuyên nghiệp, tiết kiệm cho nguồn vốn của Nhà nước, hoạt động thanh tra, kiểm tra đã từng bước được chú trọng. Việc thực hiện Luật Đấu thầu, Nghị định, các Thông tư hướng dẫn đã được các Bộ ngành trung ương và địa phương phổ biến, quán triệt rộng rãi đến tất cả các đối tượng tham gia hoạt động đấu thầu. Đặc biệt ở các tỉnh, trung bình đã tổ chức được trên 30 lớp tập huấn cho các cán bộ có tham gia trong hoạt động đấu thầu đúng quy định. Đối với các Chủ đầu tư và Bên mời thầu đã được tập huấn đấu thầu qua mạng đã thực hiện đăng tải các thông tin trong đấu thầu (kế hoạch lựa chọn nhà thầu, thông báo mời thầu, thông
  29. 29. 20 báo mời chào hàng, kết quả lựa chọn nhà thầu…) lên hệ thống mạng đấu thầu quốc gia. Còn với các Chủ đầu tư và Bên mời thầu chưa được tập huấn, có thể đăng tải các nội dung trong đấu thầu thông qua một trong hai phương thức là Báo Đấu thầu hoặc Hệ thống mạng đấu thầu quốc gia. Kể từ ngày 01/11/2015, tất cả các Chủ đầu tư và Bên mời thầu phải tự thực hiện đăng tải các thông tin trong đấu thầu theo đúng quy định của Thông tư liên tịch số 07/2015/TTLT-BKHĐT-BTC[7]. Tuy nhiên, việc lựa chọn nhà thầu qua mạng ở các tỉnh còn hạn chế, hình thức này mới được thực hiện bắt đầu có hiệu ở các đô thị lớn, thành phố trực thuộc trung ương. Như vậy, sau khi Luật Đấu thầu 2013[1] và Nghị định 63/2014/NĐ-CP[3] có hiệu lực thi hành, các địa phương đã tăng cường đã mở các lớp tập huấn về đấu thầu nhằm nâng cao năng lực nghiệp vụ đấu thầu cho đội ngũ cán bộ tham gia hoạt động đấu thầu ở địa phương. Phần lớn cán bộ quản lý, nghiệp vụ và tư vấn đã được đào tạo và cấp chứng chỉ theo quy định. Ngoài các cán bộ, chuyên viên ở các cơ quan có chức năng tham mưu quản lý đấu thầu và thẩm định đấu thầu, cán bộ ở các Ban quản lý dự án và tổ chức tư vấn đã được chuyên môn hóa về thực hiện nhiệm vụ tổ chức đấu thầu. Việc tổ chức đấu thầu thực hiện các gói thầu ở nhiều dự án, công trình xây dựng đã cho phép chủ đầu tư lựa chọn được nhà thầu có đủ kinh nghiệm năng lực để đảm nhận công vịêc và tiết kiệm được chi phí thực hiện. Tuy nhiên, thực tiễn công tác quản lý đấu thầu cũng cho thấy còn nhiều hạn chế, bất cập trong công tác tổ chức lựa chọn nhà thầu như: đấu thầu hạn chế, chỉ định thầu còn bị lạm dụng; tình trạng “khép kín” trong quan hệ giữa chủ đầu tư, tư vấn, thẩm định, xây dựng, mua sắm, nghiệm thu là nguyên nhân của nhiều tiêu cực ảnh hưởng đến tính cạnh tranh, hiệu quả đấu thầu; chất lượng của một số công việc phục vụ cho đấu thầu còn bất cập như lập dự toán, thiết kế kỹ thuật, hồ sơ mời thầu... Hơn nữa hệ thống dữ liệu thông tin về đấu thầu của địa phương chưa được xây dựng đồng bộ và cập nhật kịp thời để phục vụ quản lý hoạt động đấu thầu có hiệu quả; tình hình quản lý và thực hiện đấu thầu ở địa phương chưa được theo dõi và tổng hợp, đánh giá đầy đủ, kịp thời (mới theo dõi ở các dự án, gói thầu do tỉnh phê duyệt và chưa thực hiện chế độ báo cáo theo tiến độ đánh giá về XDCB). Nhiều địa phương chưa hình thành được các tổ chức đấu thầu chuyên nghiệp để giúp các Chủ đầu tư làm bên mời thầu và hỗ trợ trong công tác đấu thầu. Chưa tập hợp theo dõi,
  30. 30. 21 đánh giá đầy đủ và toàn diện về trách nhiệm tổ chức thực hiện đấu thầu của chủ đầu tư và bên mời thầu, của tổ chuyên gia đấu thầu hoặc cơ quan tư vấn đấu thầu; tư cách hợp lệ và trách nhiệm tham dự đấu thầu của nhà thầu. Thông qua đó, để phát hiện làm rõ các dấu hiệu vi phạm chủ yếu dẫn đến tình trạng đấu thầu hình thức, hạn chế cạnh tranh và hiệu quả đấu thầu thấp.Trong thực hiện đấu thầu: Triển khai tổ chức đấu thầu chậm, làm chậm tiến độ thực hiện dự án đầu tư và giải ngân vốn đầu tư XDCB; tình trạng đấu thầu hình thức, hạn chế cạnh tranh và hiệu quả đấu thầu thấp vẫn đang còn tồn tại và chưa được khắc phục triệt để; việc quản lý và thực hiện hợp đồng sau đấu thầu của một số gói thầu chưa tuân thủ các quy định của hồ sơ mời thầu, cam kết của nhà thầu trong hồ sơ dự thầu và hợp đồng đã được Chủ đầu tư và nhà thầu ký kết, các biểu hiện chủ yếu là: Chậm tiến độ, tạm ứng, thanh toán vốn đầu tư và điều chỉnh hợp đồng không theo đúng cam kết. Tuy đã được bồi dưỡng nghiệp vụ và cấp chứng chỉ tham gia khóa học về đấu thầu theo quy định, nhưng một số cán bộ làm công tác đấu thầu ở các Chủ đầu tư còn hạn chế về trình độ, năng lực và tinh thần trách nhiệm trong tổ chức đấu thầu chưa cao (thiếu chủ động triển khai công việc, thực hiện chưa đầy đủ quyền và trách nhiệm của Chủ đầu tư, bên mời thầu trong các bước thực hiện đấu thầu); việc thực hiện đấu thầu qua mạng tuy đã được tập huấn cơ bản đầy đủ, nhưng tổ chức thực hiện còn hạn chế. Qua kiểm tra công tác đấu thầu, nhiều địa phương không phê duyệt kế hoạch đấu thầu tổng thể mà chỉ phê duyệt cho từng gói thầu hoặc nếu có thì chưa đầy đủ như không bao gồm các gói thầu tư vấn, gói thầu xây lắp áp dụng hình thức chỉ định thầu, kế hoạch đấu thầu không chia thành 3 phần công việc rõ ràng nên khi kiểm tra có nhiều dự án vượt tổng mức đầu tư đã duyệt nhưng không được phê duyệt điều chỉnh, từ đó dẫn đến sự chậm trễ hoàn thành công trình do không bố trí đủ vốn và gây nợ đọng trong xây dựng cơ bản. Trong một số trường hợp khác còn phải hủy đấu thầu làm ảnh hưởng đến tiến độ dự án và lãng phí tiền của nhà nước. Như vậy, với một số hạn chế, bất cập đã nêu ở trên có thể thấy cần thiết phải có những đề xuất, hướng dẫn cụ thể để khắc phục các tồn tại trong khâu lựa chọn nhà thầu nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả của công tác đấu thầu. 1.3.3 Công tác đánh giá lựa chọn nhà thầu
  31. 31. 22 Trong thời gian qua công tác đấu thầu lựa chọn nhà thầu ở Việt Nam đã đạt được những kết quả nhất định, đặc biệt trong công tác đánh giá lựa chọn nhà thầu. Luật Đấu thầu năm 2013 đã bổ sung một số phương pháp mới trong đánh giá hồ sơ dự thầu so với Luật Đấu thầu năm 2005. Nghị định 63 cụ thể hóa các phương pháp đánh giá, nêu rõ tiêu chuẩn đánh giá tương ứng với từng loại phương pháp đánh giá, để giúp chủ đầu tư, bên mời thầu có thêm các công cụ lựa chọn nhà thầu linh hoạt, hiệu quả hơn, phù hợp với tính chất, quy mô của từng gói thầu. Nghị định 63 cũng cụ thể hóa nhiều quy định mới của Luật Đấu thầu năm 2013 về mua sắm tập trung, đấu thầu qua mạng, bổ sung nhiều quy định mới để giảm thiểu thủ tục hành chính cho nhà thầu - doanh nghiệp, tăng tính trách nhiệm của các đối tượng được phân cấp trong đấu thầu… Hình 1.2 Hình ảnh công tác chấm thầu kiểu truyền thống tại Việt Nam Bên cạnh những mặt đạt được trong công tác đánh giá hồ sơ dự thầu thì hiện nay vẫn tồn tại nhiều vấn đề bất cập như: Việc bồi dưỡng nghiệp vụ và cấp chứng chỉ tham gia khóa học về đấu thầu theo quy định, nhưng một số cán bộ làm công tác đấu thầu ở các Chủ đầu tư còn hạn chế về trình độ, năng lực và tinh thần trách nhiệm trong tổ chức đấu thầu chưa cao (thiếu chủ động triển khai công việc, thực hiện chưa đầy đủ quyền và trách nhiệm của Chủ đầu tư, bên mời thầu trong các bước thực hiện đấu thầu). 1.3.4 Hệ thống văn bản pháp luật tạo hành lang pháp lý cho đấu thầu Qua quá trình phát triển, công tác đấu thầu lựa chọn nhà thầu được thực hiện trên cơ sở hệ thống các văn bản quy phạm pháp luật về đấu thầu tương đối hoàn chỉnh và đầy đủ. Có thể nói văn bản pháp luật là nền móng cho hoạt động đấu thầu phù hợp với sự phát triển của Việt Nam cũng như đáp ứng yêu cầu thực hiện từ phía các nhà tài trợ
  32. 32. 23 vốn nước ngoài, đó là Nghị đinh 88/1999/NĐ-CP ngày 01/9/1999 do Chính phủ ban hành về Quy chế đấu thầu. Văn bản này dần được sửa đổi và hoàn thiện bằng một loạt các nghị định và thông tư là Nghị định 14/2000/NĐ-CP ngày 24/4/2000 do Chính phủ ban hành về Sửa đổi bổ sung một số điều của Quy chế đấu thầu ban hành kèm theo Nghị định 88/1999/NĐ-CP ngày 1/9/1999, Thông tư 04/2000/TT-BKH ngày 26/5/2000 do Bộ KH&ĐT ban hành Hướng dẫn thực hiện Quy chế đấu thầu, Nghị định 66/2003/NĐ-CP ngày 12/6/2003 do Chính phủ ban hành về sửa đổi bổ sung một số điều của Quy chế đấu thầu; Thông tư 01/2004/TT-BKH ngày 2/2/2004 do Bộ KH&ĐT ban hành về hướng dẫn Nghị định 66/2003/NĐ-CP. Nhìn chung, Quy chế đấu thầu được đánh giá là khá tiên tiến, tương đối phù hợp với các thông lệ đấu thầu trên thế giới, đặc biệt là có nhiều điểm tương đồng với quy định của các nhà tài trợ Ngân hàng Thế giới, Ngân hàng Phát triển Châu Á. Với những quy chế, quy định về Đấu thầu trong xây dựng được nói ở trên, vẫn chưa bao quát được hết được khối lượng công việc, tình huống xảy ra trong hoạt động đấu thầu và trách nhiệm, biện pháp xử lý các tình huống xảy ra trong đấu thầu. Ngày 29 tháng 11 năm 2005 tại kỳ họp Quốc hội khóa XI năm 2005 đã thống nhất ban hành Luật đấu thầu là bước tiến quan trọng trong công tác quản lý nhà nước về đấu thầu, tạo tiền đề cho hoạt động đấu thầu ngày càng phù hợp với xu thế hội nhập toàn cầu. Cùng với việc ban hành Luật đấu thầu, nhà nước cũng đã ban hành Nghị định 111/2006/NĐ- CP ngày 29/9/2006, Nghị định 58/2008/NĐ-CP ngày 05/05/2008, Nghị định 85/2009/NĐ-CP ngày 15 tháng 10 năm 2009 về việc Hướng dẫn thi hành Luật đấu thầu và lựa chọn nhà thầu xây dựng theo Luật Xây dựng. Luật Đấu thầu là cơ sở pháp lý quan trọng trong việc tăng cường hiệu lực của công tác quản lý Nhà nước về đấu thầu, tăng cường hiệu quả của công tác đấu thầu, thể hiện sự thống nhất các quy định về đấu thầu, chấn chỉnh các hoạt động chi tiêu từ nguồn vốn nhà nước, tăng cường trách nhiệm của các cơ quan liên quan và hạn chế tối đa các hành vi tiêu cực. Để phù hợp tình hình thực tế ngày 19 tháng 6 năm 2009 tại kỳ họp thứ 5 Quốc hội khóa XII đã thông qua sửa đổi bổ sung Luật đấu thầu năm 2005.
  33. 33. 24 Hình 1.3 Hình ảnh Luật đấu thầu được công bố và chính thức có hiệu lực Tại kỳ họp thứ 6 ngày 26/11/2013 Quốc hội khóa XIII đã thống nhất ban hành Luật đấu thầu số 43/2013/QH13. Theo đó, Luật đấu thầu năm 2013 có hiệu lực thi hành từ ngày 01/7/2014. Luật này gồm 13 chương với 96 điều được xây dựng trên cơ sở sửa đổi toàn diện Luật đấu thầu năm 2005, Luật Sửa đổi, bổ sung một số điều của các luật liên quan đến đầu tư xây dựng cơ bản năm 2009. Luật đấu thầu năm 2013 có 10 điểm mới căn bản là: Đơn giản hóa thủ tục hành chính trong đấu thầu; Quy định phương pháp đánh giá hồ sơ dự thầu; Ưu tiên phát triển nguồn nhân lực trong nước; Mua sắm tập trung; Lựa chọn nhà đầu tư; Hợp đồng trong đấu thầu; Phân cấp trong đấu thầu; Giám sát về đấu thầu; Xử lý vi phạm pháp luật về đấu thầu. Công tác đấu thầu khi mới được triển khai trong thời gian kéo dài nhưng đã đạt được những thành tựu đáng khích lệ đặc biệt là khi Luật đấu thầu 2013 ra đời cùng với Nghị định 63 năm 2014 của Chính phủ hướng dẫn thi hành một số luật đấu thầu; Nghị Đinh số 15/2015/NĐ-CP, Nghị định số 30/2015/NĐ-CP và các Thông tư và văn bản hướng dẫn liên quan đến công tác đấu thầu do Bộ Kế hoạch và Đầu tư ban hành thì các hoạt động đấu thầu trong nước đã tương đối có trật tự và hiệu quả đáng kể, cũng như tiếp cận với thông lệ quốc tế trong tiến trình cải cách lĩnh vực mua sắm công tại Việt Nam.
  34. 34. 25 1.4 Tình hình đấu thầu qua mạng trên thế giới và tại Việt Nam Thông tin từ các hoạt động nghiên cứu cho thấy: Đấu thầu điện tử là xu hướng tiến bộ để cải cách hệ thống đấu thầu của một quốc gia, giúp nâng cao hiệu quả của công tác đấu thầu. Theo thống kê của Hàn Quốc, hàng năm quốc gia này tiết kiệm được 4,5 tỷ Won (tương đương với 3,2 tỷ USD) chi phí giao dịch thông qua đấu thầu điện tử. Trong số các quốc gia đã triển khai đấu thầu qua mạng, nhiều nước đã thành công và gặt hái được thành tựu đáng kể như Hàn Quốc, Vương quốc Anh, Úc …. Mô hình đấu thầu qua mạng của Hàn Quốc được đánh giá là đầy đủ và thành công nhất thế giới với nhiều ghi nhận của các tổ chức quốc tế như Liên hiệp quốc, Tổ chức Hợp tác và phát triển kinh tế, Ngân hàng Thế, Ngân hàng châu Á … Minh chứng là năm 2003, Mô hình đấu thầu qua mạng của Hàn Quốc nhận giải thưởng cao nhất về dịch vụ công do tổ chức quốc tế như Liên hiệp quốc bình chọn. Năm 2004, Tổ chức Hợp tác và phát triển kinh tế trao giải nhà cung cấp dịch vụ chính phủ điện tử tốt nhất cho mô hình đấu thầu qua mạng của Hàn Quốc; năm 2006 là giải thưởng xuất sắc về công nghệ thông tin toàn cầu dành cho lĩnh vực công tại hội nghị Công nghệ thông tin thế giới lần thứ 15. Trên cơ sở tiếp thu những thông tin về kinh nghiệm thành công, việc tiếp nhận chuyển giao công nghệ của hệ thống đã thành công như mô hình đấu thầu qua mạng của Hàn Quốc là lựa chọn mang tính khả thi cao trong thời điểm hiện nay. Tại Việt Nam, nhận thức được lợi ích của đấu thầu điện tử mang lại chúng ta đã thực hiện theo cách thức này và đạt được một số thành tựu đáng kể. Theo lãnh đão của Cục Đấu thầu (Bộ KHĐT) cho biết: Tính đến ngày 31 tháng 12 năm 2017, số lượng bên mời thầu đăng ký tham gia hệ thống là 17.637, số lượng nhà thầu là 62.018. Số lượng gói thầu áp dụng đấu thầu qua mạng trong năm 2017 là 8.200 gói (tăng gấp 2 lần so với năm 2016). Tuy nhiên, tỉ lệ đấu thầu qua mạng trong năm 2017 vẫn chỉ chiếm khoảng 12% các gói thầu thuộc phạm vi áp dụng theo lộ trình tối thiểu 30% các gói chào hàng cạnh tranh và 15% số lượng các gói thầu quy mô nhỏ đấu thầu rộng rãi, đấu thầu hạn chế. Tổng giá trị gói thầu điện tử là 9.000 đồng. Cùng đó, số lượng lựa chọn nhà thầu và thông báo mời thầu đăng tải trong năm 2017 lần lượt là 68.973 và 93.000 thông báo. Tỉ lệ tiết kiệm đấu thầu qua mạng đạt 9%, cao
  35. 35. 26 hơn so với đấu thầu trực tiếp là 7%. Số lượng trung bình nhà thầu tham gia một gói thầu điện tử là 2,67 nhà thầu. Số lượng gói thầu hàng hóa chiếm 64%, xây lắp 26%, phi tư vấn là 10%. [8] Bên cạnh những đơn vị tích cực thực hiện đấu thầu qua mạng, vẫn còn nhiều đơn vị triển khai cầm chừng, không tuân thủ lộ trình theo quy định, thậm chí còn có những đơn vị chưa thực hiện gói thầu điện tử nào. Như vậy: Khi sự minh bạch, sự cạnh tranh được công khai, sẽ tạo niềm tin cho các nhà thầu có tiềm năng và sẽ không còn lo lắng các nhà thầu cạnh tranh khác lợi dụng mối quan hệ để trúng thầu. Vì thế các nước trên thế giới, đặc biệt các nước tham gia “Hiệp định đối tác kinh tế chiến lược xuyên Thái Bình Dương” yêu cầu chúng ta phải tuân thủ việc đấu thầu qua mạng.
  36. 36. 27 KẾT LUẬN CHƯƠNG 1 Trong chương 1 tác giả đã đưa ra khái quát chung về tình hình đấu thầu, lựa chọn nhà thầu; đồng thời đã đưa ra nét tổng quan về công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu trên thế giới cũng như hiện trạng tại Việt Nam từ khi Luật Đấu thầu 2013 có hiệu lực và Nghị định số 63/2014/NĐ-CP ngày 26/06/2014 của Chính phủ quy định chi tiết thi hành một số điều của Luật Đấu thầu về lựa chọn nhà thầu được ban hành. Từ đó thấy được sự tác động tích cực của Luật đấu thầu 2013 đối với hoạt động đấu thầu ở nước ta so với những năm về trước, cũng như một số mặt vẫn còn tồn tại trong hoạt động đấu thầu hiện nay. Để hiểu rõ hơn về đấu thầu nói chung và đấu thầu các gói thầu tư vấn công trình nói riêng đặc biệt là đấu thầu tư vấn qua mạng, trong chương 2 tác giả sẽ đưa ra những nội dung cơ sở lý luận và pháp lý trong công tác đấu thầu lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn công trình thủy lợi, yêu cầu và cách thức tổ chức thực hiện đấu thầu lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn thiết kế qua mạng,…để làm căn cứ đưa ra những giải pháp tổ chức thực hiện công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng tại Chi cục Thủy lợi tỉnh Ninh Bình.
  37. 37. 28 CHƯƠNG 2 CƠ SỞ KHOA HỌC VỀ CÔNG TÁC LỰA CHỌN NHÀ THẦU TƯ VẤN QUA MẠNG TRONG XÂY DỰNG 2.1 Quy định chung về công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng Trong thời gian qua, công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn được quy định cụ thể trong các văn bản, quy phạm pháp luật (VBQPPL) của nhà nước. Các văn bản quy phạm đó luôn luôn được bổ sung, cập nhật các tiến bộ xã hội và phát triển của khoa học từ đó làm công cụ cho pháp luật để phù hợp với sự phát triển của nền kinh tế đất nước theo từng giai đoạn và hướng tới sự phát triển chung của của khu vực và hội nhập Quốc tế. Nội dung thay đổi của VBQPPL ngày càng thể hiện tính pháp lý rõ ràng hơn, trách nhiệm của chủ thể các ngành, các cấp đã phân cấp rõ ràng hơn. Chất lượng của công tác lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn không những có liên quan trực tiếp đến an toàn sinh mạng, an toàn cộng đồng, hiệu quả của dự án đầu tư XDCT mà còn là yếu tố quan trọng đảm bảo sự phát triển bền vững của mỗi quốc gia. Do có vai trò quan trọng như vậy nên luật pháp về xây dựng của các nước trên thế giới đều coi đó là mục đích hướng tới. Việc áp dụng lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng được thực hiện theo lộ trình do Bộ Kế hoạch và Đầu tư quy định. Nguyên tắc áp dụng lựa chọn nhà thầu qua mạng là bên mời thầu, nhà thầu phải thực hiện đăng ký một lần trên hệ thống mạng đấu thầu quốc gia. Bên mời thầu phát hành miễn phí hồ sơ mời quan tâm, hồ sơ mời sơ tuyển, hồ sơ mời thầu, hồ sơ yêu cầu trên hệ thống mạng đấu thầu quốc gia. Đối với mỗi gói thầu, nhà thầu chỉ nộp hồ sơ quan tâm, hồ sơ dự sơ tuyển, hồ sơ dự thầu, hồ sơ đề xuất một lần trên hệ thống mạng đầu thầu quốc gia. Tiếp đó, Bên mời thầu tiến hành mở thầu trên hệ thống mạng đấu thầu quốc gia ngay sau thời điểm đóng thầu. Trường hợp không có nhà thầu nộp hồ sơ, bên mời thầu báo cáo chủ đầu tư xem xét tổ chức lại việc lựa chọn nhà thầu qua mạng; trường hợp có ít hơn 3 nhà thầu nộp hồ sơ thi bên mời thầu mở thầu ngay mà không phải xử lý theo quy định. Các văn bản điện tử giao dịch qua hệ thống mạng đầu thầu quốc gia, các thông tin được đăng tải trên hệ thống mạng đấu thầu quốc gia được coi là văn bản gốc, có giá trị pháp lý và có hiệu lực như văn
  38. 38. 29 bản bằng giấy, làm cơ sở phục vụ công tác đánh giá, thẩm định, thanh tra, kiểm tra, kiểm toán và giải ngân. Đặc biệt từ khi Nghị định 63 có hiệu lực thi hành thì bước đầu có tác động rõ rệt đến tình hình thực hiện công tác đấu thầu từ năm 2015 đến nay. Thống kê sơ bộ từ 1/1/2017 đến 1/10/2017 có 4.726 gói thầu tư vấn lựa chọn nhà thầu theo hình thức đấu thầu rộng rãi đã đăng thông báo mời thầu trên Báo Đấu thầu. Con số của 9 tháng năm 2017 này lớn gấp 4 - 5 lần tổng số gói thầu tư vấn đã đăng thông báo mời thầu trên Báo Đấu thầu mỗi năm trong giai đoạn 2010 - 2015. Trong Năm 2010 có hơn 300 gói thầu tư vấn đăng thông báo mời thầu thì năm 2011 và năm 2012 đã có khoảng 1.000 gói, năm 2013 và 2014 cũng chỉ dưới 1.000 gói, chỉ tương đương số lượng của 2 tháng cuối năm 2015[9]. Như vậy, trên cơ sở hệ thống các văn bản quy phạm pháp luật về đấu thầu tương đối hoàn chỉnh và đầy đủ, các Chủ đầu tư, bên mời thầu từng bước tự tin áp dụng thực hiện đấu thầu qua mạng để lựa chọn được nhà thầu đảm bảo chất lượng cũng như việc quản lý dữ liệu thông tin các gói thầu chính xác nhất. 2.1.1 Quy định về công tác chuẩn bị lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng Với công tác chuẩn bị lựa chọn nhà thầu qua mạng thì quy trình lập hồ sơ mời thầu qua mạng ( E-HSMT) được quy định rõ tại Luật đấu thầu số 43[1] như sau: Một là khi lập E-HSMT đối với đấu thầu qua mạng phải căn cứ vào quy mô, tính chất của từng gói thầu cụ thể để đưa ra các yêu cầu phù hợp trên cơ sở bảo đảm nguyên tắc cạnh tranh, công bằng, minh bạch và hiệu quả kinh tế. Hai là không được đưa ra các điều kiện nhằm hạn chế sự tham dự thầu của nhà thầu hoặc nhằm tạo lợi thế cho một hoặc một số nhà thầu gây ra sự cạnh tranh không bình đẳng. Ba là khi lập E-HSMT đối với gói thầu mua sắm hàng hoá, xây lắp, phi tư vấn được cố định và đăng tải trên hệ thống (file PDF). Đối với các nội dung khác có thể chỉnh sửa cho phù hợp với quy mô, tính chất của gói thầu. Trường hợp có chỉnh sửa các quy định nêu trong mẫu hồ sơ thì tổ chức, cá nhân thực hiện việc lập, thẩm định, phê duyệt hồ
  39. 39. 30 sơ mời thầu, hồ sơ yêu cầu phải bảo đảm việc chỉnh sửa đó là phù hợp, khoa học, chặt chẽ hơn so với quy định nêu trong Mẫu hồ sơ và không trái với quy định của pháp luật về đấu thầu. Trong tờ trình đề nghị phê duyệt E-HSMT phải nêu rõ nội dung chỉnh sửa so với quy định trong Mẫu và lý do chỉnh sửa để chủ đầu tư xem xét, quyết định. 2.1.2 Quy định về công tác tổ chức lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng Cùng với sự ra đời của Nghị định 63, để bảo đảm sự thống nhất trong quá trình thực hiện công tác đấu thầu, Bộ Kế hoạch và Đầu tư đã ban hành Thông tư 04[10] quy định chi tiết về lựa chọn nhà thầu qua mạng đối với gói thầu mua sắm hàng hoá, xây lắp, dịch vụ phi tư vấn áp dụng hình thức đấu thầu rộng rãi, chào hàng cạnh tranh trong nước theo phương thức một giai đoạn một túi hồ sơ, một giai đoạn hai túi hồ sơ. Gói thầu ở giai đoạn nào đi nữa thì Bên mời thầu cần tiến hành mở thầu trên hệ thống mạng đấu thầu quốc gia ngay sau thời điểm đóng thầu. Trường hợp không có nhà thầu nộp hồ sơ, bên mời thầu báo cáo chủ đầu tư xem xét tổ chức lại việc lựa chọn nhà thầu qua mạng; trường hợp có ít hơn 3 nhà thầu nộp hồ sơ thi bên mời thầu mở thầu ngay mà không phải xử lý theo quy định. Việc liên quan đến bảo lãnh dự thầu, đối với ngân hàng chưa có kết nối với Hệ thống mạng đấu thầu quốc gia, khi tham dự thầu, nhà thầu thực hiện quét (scan) thư bảo lãnh của ngân hàng và đính kèm file khi nộp hồ sơ dự thầu qua mạng mà không phải nộp bản gốc. Tuy nhiên, trường hợp nhà thầu có các hành vi bị cấm trong đấu thầu hoặc từ chối thương thảo hợp đồng thì khi nhà thầu không nộp bảo lãnh dự thầu sẽ dẫn đến việc bên mời thầu không tịch thu được số tiền theo giá trị của bảo lãnh dự thầu. Để xử lý vấn đề này, tại điều 5 của Thông tư 04 nêu rõ: “Trường hợp nhà thầu có các hành vi bị cấm trong đấu thầu hoặc từ chối thương thảo hợp đồng mà không nộp bản gốc bảo lãnh dự thầu thì nhà thầu sẽ bị coi là có hành vi gian lận trong đấu thầu và sẽ bị cấm tham gia hoạt động đấu thầu từ 3 - 5 năm. Chủ đầu tư cần kịp thời gửi thông tin về nhà thầu vi phạm để đăng tải trên Hệ thống mạng đấu thầu quốc gia”. Đối với việc làm rõ HSMT, thì việc làm rõ này trên Hệ thống hay yêu cầu nhà thầu có văn bản làm rõ gửi đến bên mời thầu. Bởi, khi nhà thầu có yêu cầu làm rõ HSMT thì bên mời thầu phải có trách nhiệm trả lời nhà thầu. Song, nếu cho phép thực hiện việc làm rõ trên hệ thống có thể dẫn đến tình trạng nhà thầu lạm dụng việc này để gây khó
  40. 40. 31 khăn cho bên mời thầu. Trường hợp quy định nhà thầu thực hiện việc làm rõ hồ sơ mời thầu bằng cách gửi văn bản làm rõ HSMT đến bên mời thầu sẽ dẫn đến lộ thông tin về nhà thầu tham dự thầu, không tận dụng được ưu thế của đấu thầu qua mạng. 2.1.3 Quy định đánh giá hồ sơ dự thầu qua mạng Việc áp dụng quy trình đánh giá ngược đối với gói thầu áp dụng phương thức một giai đoạn một túi hồ sơ, đánh giá theo phương pháp giá thấp nhất. Theo đó, căn cứ vào biên bản mở thầu, bên mời thầu chọn nhà thầu có giá thấp nhất để đánh giá hồ sơ dự thầu theo các bước: Đánh giá về kỹ thuật; đánh giá năng lực và kinh nghiệm; đánh giá về tư cách hợp lệ của nhà thầu. Nếu nhà thầu có giá dự thầu thấp nhất đáp ứng yêu cầu về kỹ thuật, năng lực và kinh nghiệm, tư cách hợp lệ thì mời vào thương thảo hợp đồng; trường hợp nhà thầu có giá thấp nhất không đáp ứng thì bên mời thầu tiếp tục đánh giá nhà thầu có giá thấp thứ hai theo các bước nêu trên. Theo quy định tại Điều 15 của Nghị định 63/2014/NĐ-CP thì nguyên tắc đánh giá hồ sơ dự thầu được thông qua E-TBMT, E-HSMT, Biên bản mở thầu qua mạng kèm theo các văn bản làm rõ E-HSMT, E-HSDT. Đó là cơ sở pháp lý để đánh giá hồ sơ dự thầu, hồ sơ đề xuất của nhà thầu. Trường hợp có sự sai khác giữa thông tin về bảo đảm dự thầu ghi trong Biên bản mở thầu và thông tin trong file đính kèm là file quét (scan) thư bảo lãnh thì căn cứ vào thông tin trong file quét (scan) thư bảo lãnh. Như vậy, nhà thầu tham dự quan tâm, tham dự sơ tuyển phải đáp ứng quy định đó. Nhà thầu tham dự gói thầu hỗn hợp phải độc lập về pháp lý và độc lập về tài chính với nhà thầu lập báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi, lập hồ sơ thiết kế kỹ thuật, lập hồ sơ thiết kế bản vẽ thi công cho gói thầu đó, trừ trường hợp các nội dung công việc này là một phần của gói thầu hỗn hợp. Đặc biệt, nhà thầu được đánh giá độc lập về pháp lý và độc lập về tài chính với nhà thầu khác; với nhà thầu tư vấn; với chủ đầu tư, bên mời thầu khi đáp ứng các điều kiện sau: Một là không cùng thuộc một cơ quan hoặc tổ chức trực tiếp quản lý đối với đơn vị sự nghiệp. Hai là nhà thầu với chủ đầu tư, bên mời thầu không có cổ phần hoặc vốn góp trên 30% của nhau.

×