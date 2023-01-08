Successfully reported this slideshow.
Khoá luận tốt nghiệp Kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh tại Công ty cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên.pdf

Jan. 08, 2023
Trang 1 TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THỦ DẦU MỘT KHOA TÀI CHÍNH – NGÂN HÀNG KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐẠI HỌC NIÊN KHÓA 2012 – 2014 KẾ TOÁN D...
Trang 2 CHƯƠNG 1: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN KẾ TOÁN DOANH THU, CHI PHÍ VÀ XÁC ĐỊNH KẾT QUẢ KINH DOANH. 1.1KẾ TOÁN DOANH THU BÁN HÀNG V...
Trang 3 - TK 5112: Doanh thu bán các thành phẩm - TK 5113: Doanh thu cung cấp dịch vụ - TK 5114: Doanh thu trợ cấp, trợ gi...
Khoá luận tốt nghiệp Kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh tại Công ty cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên.pdf

Jan. 08, 2023
Education

Education
Khoá luận tốt nghiệp Kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh tại Công ty cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên.pdf

  1. 1. Trang 1 TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THỦ DẦU MỘT KHOA TÀI CHÍNH – NGÂN HÀNG KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐẠI HỌC NIÊN KHÓA 2012 – 2014 KẾ TOÁN DOANH THU, CHI PHÍ VÀ XÁC ĐỊNH KẾT QUẢ KINH DOANH TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHU CÔNG NGHIỆP NAM TÂN UYÊN Ngành : KẾ TOÁN Chuyên ngành : KẾ TOÁN Giáo viên hướng dẫn: Th.S BÙI THỊ TRÚC QUY Sinh viên thực hiện: VŨ NGUYỄN KHÁNH HUYỀN MSSV: 1230620015Lớp: KẾ TOÁN LIÊN THÔNG 01 Bình Dương, Tháng05/ Năm 2014
  2. 2. Trang 2 CHƯƠNG 1: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN KẾ TOÁN DOANH THU, CHI PHÍ VÀ XÁC ĐỊNH KẾT QUẢ KINH DOANH. 1.1KẾ TOÁN DOANH THU BÁN HÀNG VÀ CUNG CẤP DỊCH VỤ: 1.1.1 Khái niệm: Doanh thu là tổng giá trị của các lợi ích kinh tế doanh nghiệp đã thu đượchoặc sẽthu được trong kỳ kế toán, phát sinh từ hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh thông thường của doanh nghiệp, góp phần làm tăng vốn chủ sở hữu. 1.1.2 Nguyên tắc ghi nhận: - Việc xác định, ghi nhận doanh thu phải tuân thủ các quy định trong chuẩn mực kế toán số 4 “Doanh thu và thu nhập khác”, các chuẩn mực kế toán khác có liên quan. - Việc ghi nhận doanh thu và chi phí phải theo nguyên tắc phù hợp. Khi ghi nhận một khoản doanh thu thì phải ghi nhận một khoản chi phí tương xứng có liên quan đến việc tạo ra doanh thu đó. - Chỉ ghi nhận doanh thu bán sản phẩm, hàng hóa khi đồng thời thỏa mãn 5 điều kiện sau: • Doanh nghiệp đã chuyển giao phần lớn rủi ro và lợi ích gắn liền với chuyển quyền sở hữu sản phẩm hoặc hàng hóa cho người mua. • Doanh nghiệp không còn nắm giữ quyền quản lý hàng hóa như người sở hữu hàng hóa hoặc quyền kiểm soát hàng hóa. • Doanh thu được xác định tương đối chắc chắn. • Doanh nghiệp đã thu hoặc sẽ thu được lợi ích kinh tế từ giao dịch bán hàng. • Xác định chi phí liên quan đến giao dịch bán hàng. Doanh thu của giao dịch về cung cấp dịch vụ được ghi nhận khi kết quả của giao dịch đó được xác định một cách đáng tin cậy. Trường hợp giao dịch về cung cấp dịch vụ liên quan đến nhiều kỳ thì doanh thu được ghi nhận trong kỳ theo kết quả phần công việc đã hoàn thành vào ngày lập bảng cân đối kế toán của kỳ đó. 1.1.3 Chứng từ kế toán: Hóa đơn giá trị gia tăng, bảng kê hàng gửi bán đã tiêu thụ, phiếu thu, giấy báo Ngân hàng. 1.1.4 Tài khoản sử dụng: Tài khoản 511 - “Doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ”.Tài khoản này theo dõi doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ ra bên ngoài hệ thống công ty. Tài khoản 511 có 6 TK cấp 2: - TK 5111: Doanh thu bán hàng hóa
  3. 3. Trang 3 - TK 5112: Doanh thu bán các thành phẩm - TK 5113: Doanh thu cung cấp dịch vụ - TK 5114: Doanh thu trợ cấp, trợ giá - TK 5117: Doanh thu kinh doanh bất động sản đầu tư - TK 5118: Doanh thu khác Kết cấu và nội dung phản ánh của tài khoản 511 TK 511 - Phản ánh các khoản giảm trừ doanh Doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp thu đã được kết chuyển, các khoản dịch vụ của doanh nghiệp thực hiện thuế tiêu thụ (nếu có). trong kỳ hạch toán. - Kết chuyển doanh thu thuần để xác định kết quả kinh doanh 1.1.5 Trình tự hạch toán: Sơ đồ 1.1: kế toán doanh thu bán hàng theo phương pháp kê khai thường xuyên 1.2 KẾ TOÁN CÁC KHOẢN GIẢM TRỪ DOANH THU: 1.2.1 Khái niệm: ° Kế toán chiết khấu thương mại: Là khoản tiền mà doanh nghiệp đã giảm trừ, hoặc đã thanh toán cho người mua hàng do việc người mua hàng đã mua hàng, dịch vụ theo khối lượng lớn theo thỏa thuận về chiết khấu thương mại đã ghi trên hợp đồng kinh tế mua bán hoặc các cam kết mua, bán hàng. 911 Các khoản thuế tính trừ vào doanh thu (thuế TTĐB, thuế XK) Doanh thu bán hàng thuần Cuối kỳ kết chuyển chiết khấu thương mại,hàng bán bị trả lại,giảm giá hàng bán 521,531,532 333 511 131 Bán hàng thu bằng tiền 113 Khách mua hàng trả bằng thẻ tín dụng Các khoản tiền hoa hồng, phí ngân hàng trích từ doanh thu Doanh thu được chuyển thẳng để trả nợ 641,642 331,315 Bán chịu 111,112
  4. 4. Trang 4 ° Kế toán hàng bán bị trả lại: Là số sản phẩm, hàng hóa doanh nghiệp đã xác định tiêu thụ, nhưng bị khách hàng trả lại do vi phạm các điều kiện đã cam kết trong hợp đồng kinh tế như: hàng kém phẩm chất, sai quy cách chủng loại. ° Kế toán giảm giá hàng bán: Là khoản giảm trừ được doanh nghiệp chấp thuận một cách đặc biệt trên giá đã thỏa thuận trong hóa đơn, vì lý do hàng bán bị kém phẩm chất, không đúng quy cách hoặc không đúng thời hạn đã ghi trong hợp đồng. o TK 531 “ Hàng bán bị trả lại” o TK 532 “ Giảm giá hàng bán” o TK 521 “ Chiết khấu thương mại” Kết cấu và nội dung phản ánh của TK 521,531,532 TK 521, 531, 532 - Phản ánh các khoản giảm trừ trong quá trình bán hàng: chiết khấu thương mại, hàng bán bị trả lại, giảm giá hàng bán... - Kết chuyển các khoản giảm trừ doanh thu 1.2.2Trình tự hạch toán: Sơ đồ 1.2:kế toán các khoản giảm trừ doanh thu 1.3 KẾ TOÁN GIÁ VỐN HÀNG BÁN: 1.3.1Khái niệm: Giá vốn hàng bán là giá thực tế xuất kho của số sản phẩm hoặc là giá thành thực tế lao vụ, dịch vụ, hoàn thành và đã được xác định là tiêu thụ và các khoản khác được tính vào giá vốn để xác định kết quả kinh doanh trong kỳ. Cách xác định giá vốn: Theo nguyên tắc ghi nhận doanh thu, doanh thu chỉ được ghi nhận khi giá vốn được xác định một cách tin cậy. Do vậy, ghi nhận giá vốn luôn được ghi đồng thời với doanh thu để đảm bảo nguyên tắc phù hợp. Giá vốn của sản phẩm, hàng hóa xuất bán 632 156,157 Giá nhập kho hàng bị trả lại Thuế GTGT hoàn lại cho khách hàng Kết chuyển khoản giảm doanh thu 33311 Khoản CK thương mại,doanh thu hàng bán bị trả,khoản giảm giá hàng bán phát sinh 511 111,131 521,531,532
  5. 5. Trang 5 có thể được xác định theo một trong các phương pháp: bình quân gia quyền, nhập trước xuất trước, nhập sau xuất trước, thực tế đích danh 1.3.2 Chứng từ kế toán: Phiếu nhập kho, phiếu xuất kho,Trường hợp xuất nội bộ, gửi đại lý ký gửi hoặc xuất gia công chế biến thì căn cứ “phiếu xuất kho kiêm vận chuyển nội bộ”. 1.3.3 Tài khoản sử dụng: Tài khoản 632: “ Gía vốn hàng bán” Kết cấu (theo phương pháp kê khai thường xuyên) TK 632 + Trị giá vốn của sản phẩm, hàng hoá, dịch vụ đã bán trong kỳ; Kết chuyển giá vốn của sản phẩm, hàng hoá, dịch vụ đã bán trong kỳ sang Tài khoản 911 “Xác định kết quả kinh doanh”; + Chi phí nguyên vật liệu, chi phí nhân công vượt trên mức bình thường và chi phí sản xuất chung cố định không phân bổ được tính vào giá vốn hàng bán trong kỳ; - Kết chuyển toàn bộ chi phí kinh doanh BĐS đầu tư phát sinh trong kỳ để xác định kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh; + Các khoản hao hụt, mất mát của hàng tồn kho sau khi trừ phần bồi thường do trách nhiệm cá nhân gây ra; - Khoản hoàn nhập dự phòng giảm giá hàng tồn kho cuối năm tài chính + Chi phí xây dựng, tự chế TSCĐ vượt trên mức bình thường không được tính vào nguyên giá TSCĐ hữu hình tự xây dựng, tự chế hoàn thành; + Số trích lập dự phòng giảm giá hàng tồn kho - Trị giá hàng bán bị trả lại nhập kho 1.3.4 Trình tự hạch toán: Sơ đồ 1.3: kế toán giá vốn hàng bán theo phương pháp kê khai thường xuyên 1.4 KẾ TOÁN CHI PHÍ BÁN HÀNG: Mua xong gởi bán Hàng gửi bán đã bán được 156 Gửi bán Hàng hóa đã bán bị trả lại nhập kho 157 Mua xong bán ngay 911 331,111,… 632 Kết chuyển giá vốn hàng đã bán trong kỳ Xuất kho bán trực tiếp
  6. 6. Trang 6 1.4.1 Khái niệm: Là toàn bộ chi phí phát sinh trong quá trình tiêu thụ sản phẩm, hàng hóa, dịch vụ gồm có: chi phí nhân viên bán hàng, chi phí vật liệu bao bì,chi phí dụng cụ đồ dùng, chi phí khấu hao TSCĐ, chi phí dịch vụ mua ngoài, chi phí khác bằng tiền. 1.4.2 Chứng từ kế toán: Tất cả chứng từ, hóa đơn liên quan đến quá trình mua hàng, các bảng phân bổ. 1.4.3 Tài khoản sử dụng: Tài khoản 641 :“Chi phí bán hàng”. Tài khoản này dùng để phản ánh các chi phí thực tế phát sinh trong quá trình bán hàng. Kết cấu TK 641 - Tập hợp chi phí bán hàng thực tế phát sinh trong kỳ - Các khoản giảm chi phí bán hàng - Kết chuyển chi phí bán hàng vào TK 911 Tài khoản 641 “Chi phí bán hàng” có 7 tài khoản cấp 2: - Tài khoản 6411 - Chi phí nhân viên - Tài khoản 6412 - Chi phí vật liệu, bao bì - Tài khoản 6413 - Chí phí dụng cụ, đồ dung - Tài khoản 6414 - Chi phí khấu hao TSCĐ - Tài khoản 6415 - Chi phí bào hành - Tài khoản 6417 - Chi phí dịch vụ mua ngoài - Tài khoản 6418 - Chi phí bằng tiền khác 1.4.4 Trình tự hạch toán: Sơ đồ 1.4: kế toán chi phí bán hàng 1.5 KẾ TOÁN CHI PHÍ QUẢN LÝ DOANH NGHIỆP: 641 334,338,214,152…. Tập hợp chi phí bán hàng thực tế phát sinh 911 Kết chuyển để xác định kết quả kinh doanh 331,111, Các khoản làm giảm chi phí
  7. 7. Trang 7 1.5.1 Khái niệm: Là chi phí có liên quan đến hoạt động SXKD, quản lý hành chính và quản lý điều hành chung của toàn doanhnghiệp bao gồm: chi phí nhân viên quản lý, chi phí vật liệu, chi phí đồ dùng văn phòng, chi phí khấu hao TSCĐ, thuế, phí và lệ phí, chi phí dự phòng... 1.5.2 Chứng từ kế toán: Hóa đơn, phiếu thu, phiếu chi,giấy tạm ứng, bảng tính lương, bảng phân bổ... 1.5.3 Tài khoản sử dụng: Tài khoản 642- “Chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp”. Tài khoản này dùng để phản ánh các chi phí quản lý chung của doanh nghiệp gồm các chi phí lương nhân viên bộ phận quản lý doanh nghiệp, BHXH, BHYT, KPCĐ của các nhân viên quản lý doanh nghiệp, chi phí văn phòng.. Kết cấu TK 642 - Chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp thực tế phát sinh trong kỳ - Các khoản giảm chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp - Kết chuyển chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp vào TK 911 Tài khoản 642 - Chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp, có 8 tài khoản cấp 2: - Tài khoản 6421 - Chi phí nhân viên quản lý - Tài khoản 6422 - Chi phí vật liệu quản lý - Tài khoản 6423 - Chi phí đồ dùng văn phòng - Tài khoản 6424 - Chí phí khấu hao TSCĐ - Tài khoản 6425 - Thuế, phí và lệ phí - Tài khoản 6426 - Chi phí dự phòng - Tài khoản 6427 - Chi phí dịch vụ mua ngoài - Tài khoản 6428 - Chi phí bằng tiền khác 1.5.4 Trình tự hạch toán: Sơ đồ 1.5: kế toán chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp. 1.6 KẾ TOÁN CHI PHÍ TÀI CHÍNH: 642 334,338,214,152…. Tập hợp chi phí bán hàng thực tế phát sinh 911 Kết chuyển để xác định kết quả kinh doanh 331,111, Các khoản làm giảm chi phí
  8. 8. Trang 8 1.6.1 Khái niệm: chi phí tài chính gồm các khoản chi phí hoặc các khoản lỗ liên quan đến các hoạt động đầu tư tài chính, chi phí cho vay và đi vay,chí phígóp vốn liên doanh, chuyển nhượng chứng khoán ngắn hạn, lỗ về chênh lệch tỷ giá ngoại tệ. 1.6.2 Nguyên tắc ghi nhận: - Kế toán phải mở sổ kế toán chi tiết theodõi từng nội dung chi phí tài chính. - Trong kỳ, các chi phí hoạt động tài chính phát sinh luôn luôn đựơc phản ánh bên nợ, cuối kỳ kết chuyển toàn bộ sang TK 911. 1.6.3 Chứng từ kế toán: Căn cứ vào phiếu chi, giấy báo Ngân hàng về trả lãi tiền vay và hóa đơn GTGT. 1.6.4 Tài khoản sử dụng: Tài khoản 635 “Chi phí tài chính”. Tài khoản này dùng để phản ánh những khoản chi phí hoạt động tài chính. Kết cấu TK 635 - Tập hợp chi phí tài chính phát sinh trong kỳ - Các khoản giảm trừ chi phí tài chính - Kết chuyển chi phí tài chính để xác định kết quả kinh doanh 1.6.5 Trình tự hạch toán: Sơ đồ 1.6: kế toán chi phí tài chính 1.7 KẾ TOÁN DOANH THU HOẠT ĐỘNG TÀI CHÍNH: Tiền thu từ bán các khoản đầu tư Lỗ về các khoản đầu tư Bán ngoại tệ Lỗ về bán ngoại tệ 635 111,112,335,…. Trả lãi tiền vay,phân bổ lãi mua trả chậm, trả góp 911 Kết chuyển để xác định kết quả kinh doanh 129,229 Hoàn nhập số chênh lệch dự phòng giảm giá đầu tư 413 Kết chuyển chênh lệch tỷ giá do đánh giá lại khoản mục có gốc ngoại tệ 129,229 Dự phòng giảm giá đầu tư 111,112 Chi phí hoạt động liên doanh,liên kết 121,221,223,222, … 111,112
  9. 9. Trang 9 1.7.1 Khái niệm: Là TK dùng để phản ánh doanh thu tiền lãi, tiền bản quyền, cổ tức, lợi nhuận được chia và doanh thu tài chính khác của doanh nghiệp.Tiền lãi: lãi cho vay, lãi tiền gửi Ngân hàng, lãi bán hàng trả chậm, trả góp,... 1.7.2 Nguyên tắc ghi nhận: -Doanh thu từ tiền lãi, tiền bản quyền, cổ tức và lợi nhuận được chia, xác định trên cơ sở: - Tiền lãi được ghi trên cơ sở thời gian và lãi suất thực tế từng kỳ. - Tiền bản quyền được ghi nhận trên cơ sở dồn tích phù hợp với hợp đồng. - Cổ tức và lợi nhuận được ghi nhận khi cổ đông được quyền nhận cổ tức hoặc các bên tham gia góp vốn được quyền nhận lợi nhuận từ việc góp vốn. Doanh thu được ghi nhận khi đảm bảo là doanh nghiệp nhận được lợi ích kinh tế từ giao dịch. 1.7.3 Chứng từ kế toán: - Giấy báo Nợ, Có của Ngân hàng, Phiếu thu, Phiếu chi. 1.7.4 Tài khoản sử dụng: Tài khoản 515- “Doanh thu hoạt động tài chính”. Tài khoản này dùng để phản ánh doanh thu tiền lãi, tiền bản quyền, cổ tức, lợi nhuận được chia và doanh thu hoạt động tài chính khác của doanh nghiệp. Kết cấu: TK 515 - Số thuế GTGT phải nộp tính theo phương pháp trực tiếp - Phản ánh doanh thu hoạt động tài chính phát sinh trong kỳ - Kết chuyển doanh thu hoạt động tài chính thuần để xác định kết quả 1.7.5 Trình tự hạch toán: Sơ đồ 1.7:kế toán doanh thu tài chính 515 111,112,138,.. Lãi đầu tư chứng khoán,bán ngoại tệ121,222,221,.. Cổ tức và lợi nhuận từ hoạt 911 Kết chuyển để xác định kết quả kinh doanh trong kỳ
  10. 10. Trang 10 1.8 KẾ TOÁN THU NHẬP KHÁC: 1.8.1 Khái niệm: Là TK dùng để phản ánh các khoản thu nhập khác ngoài hoạt động tạo ra doanh thu củadoanh nghiệp. Loại TK này dùng để phản ánh các khoản thu nhập khác trong kỳ. 1.8.2 Nguyên tắc ghi nhận: - Các khoản thu nhập khác ghi vào sổ sách kế toán phải có Biên bản của Hội đồng xử lý và được thủ trưởng và kế toán trưởng của đơn vị ký duyệt. 1.8.3 Chứng từ kế toán: - Phiếu thu, biên bản thanh lý TSCĐ... 1.8.4 Tài khoản sử dụng: TK 711: “ Thu nhập khác”. Tài khoản này dùng để phản ánh các khoản thu nhập khác, các khoản doanh thu ngoài hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Kết cấu TK 711 - Kết chuyển toàn bộ các khoản thu nhập khác phát sinh trong kỳ - Các khoản thu nhập khác phát sinh trong kỳ 1.8.5 Trình tự hạch toán: Sơ đồ 1.8: kế toán thu nhập khác. 711 111,112,13 Thu nhập từ thanh lý, nhượng bán TSCĐ
  11. 11. Trang 11 1.9 KẾ TOÁN CHI PHÍ KHÁC: 1.9.1 Khái niệm: Là các TK chi phí của hoạt động ngoài các hoạt động SXKD tạo ra doanh thu củaDN. Chi phí khác là những khoản chi phí (lỗ) do các sự kiện hay các nghiệp vụ riêng biệt với hoạt động thông thường của doanh nghiệ gây ra và chi phí thuế TNDN. 1.9.2 Nguyên tắc ghi nhận: - Các khoản chi phí khác ghi vào sổ sách kế toán phải có biên bản của Hội đồng xử lý và được thủ trưởng hoặc kế toán trưởng của đơn vị ký duyệt. 1.9.3 Chứng từ kế toán: - Biên bản thanh lý TSCĐ, Phiếu chi, Giấy quyết định xử lý tiền phạt vi phạm hợp đồng kinh tế. 1.9.4 Tài khoản sử dụng: TK 811 “Chi phí khác”. Tài khoản này dùng để phản ánh những khoản chi phí phát sinh do các sự kiện hay các nghiệp vụ riêng biệt với hoạt động thông thường của các doanh nghiệp. Kết cấu TK 811 - Các khoản chi phí khác phát sinh trong kỳ - Cuối kỳ kế toán kết chuyển toàn bộ các chi phí khác phát sinh trong kỳ vào TK 911- Xác định kết quả kinh doanh 1.9.5 Trình tự hạch toán: Sơ đồ 1.9: kế toán chi phí khác. 811 111,112,141,… Chi phí hoạt động nhượng bán,thanh lý TSCĐ 911 Kết chuyển để xác định kết quả kinh doanh 111,112…. Phạt do vi phạm hợp đồng,pháp luật 333
  12. 12. Trang 12 1.10KẾ TOÁN CHI PHÍ THUẾ THU NHẬP DOANH NGHIỆP: 1.10.1 Khái niệm: Là TK dùng để phản ánh chi phí thuế TNDN của doanh nghiệp gồm chi phí thuế TNDN hiện hành và chi phí thuế TNDN hoãn lại phát sinh trong năm làm căn cứ xác định kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của DN trong năm tài chính hiện hành. 1.10.2 Chứng từ kế toán: - Phiếu chi, Biên lai nộp thuế, Giấy nộp tiền vào Ngân sách Nhà nước,... 1.10.3 Tài khoản sử dụng: TK 821 “Chi phí thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp”. Tài khoản này dùng để phản ánh chi phí thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp của doanh nghiệp bao gồm chi phí thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp hiện hành và chi phí thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp hoãn lại phát sinh trong năm. Chi tiết TK 8211- Chi phí thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp hiện hành Chi tiết TK 8212- Chi phí thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp hoãn lại TK 821 - Chi phí thuế TNDN hiện hành phát sinh trong năm; - Thuế TNDN hiện hành của các năm trước phải nộp bổ sung do phát hiện sai sót không trọng yếu của các năm trước ; - Chi phí thuế TNDN hoãn lại phát sinh trong năm từ việc ghi nhận thuế thu nhập hoãn lại phải trả ; - Kết chuyển chênh lệch giữa số phát sinh bên Có TK 821 thu nhập doanh nghiệp hoãn lại” lớn hơn số phát sinh bên Nợ TK 821 phát sinh trong kỳ vào bên Có TK 911. - Số thuế TNDN hiện hành thực tế phải nộp trong năm nhỏ hơn số thuế TNDN hiện hành tạm phải nộp ; - Số thuế TNDN phải nộp được ghi giảm do phát hiện sai sót không trọng yếu của các năm trước ; - Ghi giảm chi phí thuế TNDN hoãn lại và ghi nhận tài sản thuế thu nhập hoãn lại ; - Kết chuyển số chênh lệch giữa chi phí thuế TNDN hiện hành phát sinh trong năm lớn hơn khoản được ghi giảm chi phí thuế TNDN hiện hành trong năm vào TK 911 - Kết chuyển số chênh lệch giữa số phát sinh bên Nợ TK 821 lớn hơn số phát sinh bên Có TK 821 phát sinh trong kỳ vào bên Nợ TK 911
  13. 13. Trang 13 1.10.4 Trình tự hạch toán: Sơ đồ 1.10: kế toán chi phí thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp. 1.11 KẾ TOÁN XÁC ĐỊNH KẾT QUẢ KINH DOANH: 1.11.1 Khái niệm: Là TK dùng để xác định và phản ánh kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh và các hoạt động khác của doanh nghiệp trong một kỳ kế toán năm. 1.11.2 Chứng từ kế toán: - Hóa đơn, Phiếu chi 1.11.3 Tài khoản sử dụng: TK 911 “Xác định kết quả kinh doanh” Kết cấu: TK 911 - Trị giá vốn sản phẩm, hàng hóa, dịch vụ đã tiêu thụ - Doanh thu thuần về sản phẩm hàng hóa, dịch vụ tiêu thụ trong kỳ - Chi phí hoạt động tài chính, chi phí thuế TNDN và chi phí khác, chi phí bán hàng, quản lý doanh nghiệp. - Số lãi hoạt động sản xuất trong kỳ. - Thu nhập hoạt động tài chính và các khoản thu nhập khác và khoản ghi giảm chi phí thuế TNDN - Thực lỗ về hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh trong kỳ 821 3334 111,112 Nộp thuế TNDN 911 Kết chuyển để xác định kết quả kinh doanh Cuối năm điều chỉnh số thuế TNDN nộp thừa 347 243 Thuế TNDN phải nộp Thuế TNDN phải trả phát sinh năm nay Hoàn nhập tài sản thuế TNDN hoãn lại năm nay Hoàn nhập thuế TNDN hoãn lại phải trả năm nay 243 Tài sản thuế TNDN hoãn lại phát sinh năm nay
  14. 14. Trang 14 1.11.4 Trình tự hạch toán: Sơ đồ 1.11: kế toán xác định kết quả kinh doanh. 1.12 PHÂN TÍCH CÁC TỈ SỐ TRÊN BÁO CÁO KẾT QUẢ HOẠT ĐỘNG KINH DOANH CỦA DOANH NGHIỆP: 1.12.1 Khái niệm: là quá trình sử dụng báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp để phân tích và đánh giá tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp, nhằm đánh giá tình hình quá khứ để dự báo về triển vọng của công ty trong tương lai. Phân tích báo cáo giúp cho các đối tượng sử dụng có thông tin cần thiết để ra các quyết định: quyết định đầu tư và cung cấp tín dụng, quyết định quản trị, quyết định điều tiết….. 1.12.2 Tài liệu sử dụng phân tích: Báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh 1.12.3 Các bước thực hiện: Bước 1: Xác định đúng công thức đo lường chỉ tiêu cần phân tích 635 Cuối kỳ kết chuyển chi phí tài chính 911 632 Cuối kỳ kết chuyển giá vốn hàng bán 641,642 Cuối kỳ kết chuyển chi phí bán hàng,chi phí QLDN 821 Cuối kỳ kết chuyển chi phí thuế TNDN 811 Cuối kỳ kết chuyển chi phí khác 511,512 Cuối kỳ kết chuyển doanh thu thuần 711 Cuối kỳ kết chuyển thu nhập khác 821 Cuối kỳ kết chuyển chi phí thuế TNDN 515 Cuối kỳ kết chuyển doanh thu tài chính 421 Cuối kỳ kết chuyển lãi Kết chuyển lỗ
  15. 15. Trang 15 Bước 2: Xác định đúng số liệu từ báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh để đưa vào công thức tính Bước 3: Giải thích ý nghĩa tỷ số vừa tính Bước 4: Đánh giá tỷ số vừa tính được Bước 5: Phân tích các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến tỷ số Bước 6: Rút ra kết luận về tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp thể hiện qua tỷ số Bước 7: Khuyến nghị. 1.12.4 Phân tích các tỷ số tài chính: 1.12.4.1 Tỷ số quản trị nợ: Nhằm đánh giá mức độ hợp lý trong việc sử dụng nợ của DN Tỷ số khả năng trả lãi: Đánh giá khả năng trang trải lãi vay của DN từ lợi nhuận hoạt động sxkd. Tỷ số khả năng trả lãi = EBIT Chi phí lãi vay Với: EBIT = Lợi nhuận từ hoạt động kinh doanh – (Doanh thu tài chính – Chi phí tài chính) = Lợi nhuận gộp – (Chi phí bán hàng + Chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp) = Lợi nhuận từ hoạt động kinh doanh + Chi phí lãi vay 1.12.4.2 Tỷ số khả năng sinh lợi: Nhằm đánh giá khả năng sinh lợi của DN Tỷ số lợi nhuận trên doanh thu(ROS): Thể hiện 1 đồng doanh thu tạo ra bao nhiêu đồng lợi nhuận Tỷ số lợi nhuận trên doanh thu = Lợi nhuận ròng Doanh thu
  16. 16. Trang 16 CHƯƠNG 2: THỰC TRẠNG CÔNG TÁC KẾ TOÁN DOANH THU, CHI PHÍ VÀ XÁC ĐỊNH KẾT QUẢ KINH DOANH TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHU CÔNG NGHIỆP NAM TÂN UYÊN 2.1 GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN VỀ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHU CÔNG NGHIỆP NAM TÂN UYÊN: 2.1.1 Hình thức pháp lý: Công ty Cổ phần Khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên hoạt động theo Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần lần đầu số 4603000142 ngày 21/02/2005, Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần thay đổi lần thứ 6 số 3700621209 ngày 14/6/2010 do Sở Kế hoạch và đầu tư Tỉnh Bình Dương cấp. - Tên giao dịch: CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHU CÔNG NGHIỆP NAM TÂN UYÊN - Tên tiếng anh: NAM TAN UYEN JOINT STOCK CORPORATION - Tên viết tắt : NTC - Mã số thuế : 3700621209
  17. 17. Trang 17 - Logo Công ty : - Mã chứng khoán : NTC - Vốn điều lệ : 160.000.000.000 đồng - Số lượng CP phát hành: 16.000.000 cổ phần - Địa chỉ : Ấp Long Bình, Xã Khánh Bình, Huyện Tân Uyên, Bình Dương - Tel : (84.650) 3652. 326 - Fax : (84.650) 3652.625 - Website :www.namtanuyen.com.vn - Email :namtanuyen@vnn.vn 2.1.2 Ngành nghề kinh doanh: STT TÊN NGÀNH 1 Đầu tư xây dựng và kinh doanh kết cấu hạ tầng kỹ thuật khu công nghiệp (thực hiện theo quy hoạch của Tỉnh). 2 Thi công xây dựng công trình công nghiệp, dân dụng, thủy lợi, giao thông, cầu đường. 3 San lấp mặt bằng. 4 Kinh doanh nhà ở, cho thuê văn phòng, nhà xưởng, nhà kho,bến bãi. 5 Trồng, khai thác, chế biến, kinh doanh nguyên liệu, sản phẩm cây cao su, gỗ rừng trồng. 6 Kinh doanh dịch vụ cảng, bến bãi. 7 Vận chuyển hàng hóa đường bộ, đường thủy. 8 Dịch vụ xuất nhập khẩu ủy thác.
  18. 18. Trang 18 9 Kinh doanh nhà hàng, khách sạn. 10 Đầu tư tài chính. 11 Phân tích mẫu nước thải. 12 Hoạt động thu gom và xử lý rác thải, nước thải. 13 Ươm, trồng, mua bán các loại cây giống, cây cảnh. 14 Thi công công viên cây xanh. 2.1.3 Quy mô về vốn: Công ty có các công ty liên kết sau: Tên Địa chỉ Công ty Cổ phần Cảng Thạnh Phước. Tòa nhà U I, số 9 Ngô Gia Tự, Phường Chánh Nghĩa, Thị xã Thủ Dầu Một, Tỉnh Bình Dương. Công ty CP Khu công nghiệp Bắc Đồng Phú. Thị trấn Tân Phú, huyện Đồng Phú, Tỉnh Bình Phước. Vốn điều lệ của Công ty theo Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh là 160.000.000.000 đồng, tổng số cổ phần là 16.000.000 cổ phần, mệnh giá 10.000 đồng/01 cổ phần, số cổ phần được chào bán là: 0 cổ phần. Danh sách cổ đông sáng lập bao gồm: TT Tên cổ đông Nơi đăng ký hộ khẩu thường trú đối với cá nhân hoặc địa chỉ trụ sở chính đối với tổ chức Số cổ phần 01 Công ty Cổ phần Cao su Phước Hòa. Ấp A2, Xã Phước Hòa, Huyện Phú Giáo, Tỉnh Bình Dương. 5.256.560 02 Tập đoàn Công nghiệp Cao su Việt Nam. Số 236, Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh. 3.267.000 03 Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật Xây dựng Cơ bản Địa ốc – Cao su. Số 402, Nguyễn Chí Thanh, Quận 10, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh. 108.000
  19. 19. Trang 19 04 Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng Cao su. Số 267, Điện Biên Phủ, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh. 810.000 2.1.4 Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển của Công ty Cổ phần Khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên: ° Công ty Cổ phần Khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên là đơn vị thành viên của Tập đoàn Công nghiệp cao su Việt Nam được thành lập theo Nghị quyết Đại hội cổ đông thành lập họp ngày 24 tháng 12 năm 2004 và chính thức đi vào hoạt động kể từ ngày 21 tháng 02 năm 2005 theo Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh số 4603000142 do Sở Kế hoạch-đầu tư Tỉnh Bình Dương với ngành nghề sản xuất kinh doanh chính là đầu tư kinh doanh kết cấu hạ tầng kỹ thuật Khu công nghiệp. Theo QĐ số 5296 ngày 24/10/2005 của UBND Tỉnh Bình Dương. Công ty cổ phần Khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên được hưởng ưu đãi theo luật khuyến khích đầu tư trong nước cụ thể: Thuế suất thuế TNDN là 10% được áp dụng trong 15 năm kể từ khi thành lập, được miễn thuế trong vòng 04 năm kể từ khi có thu nhập chịu thuế, và giảm thuế 07 năm cho những năm tiếp theo. Vậy thuế suất thuế TNDN là 10% từ 2005 – 2019, được miễn thuế từ năm 2006 – 2019, giảm 50% thuế TNDN phải nộp từ 2010 – 2016, và thuế suất 10% từ 2017 – 2019. ° Công ty là Chủ đầu tư Khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên với diện tích 331,97 ha và Khu dân cư thuộc Khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên diện tích 51,02 ha.Qua 5 năm hoạt động và phát triển, Công ty không ngừng lớn mạnh, đã xây dựng hoàn thiện hạ tầng kỹ thuật Khu công nghiệp và thu hút đầu tư lấp đầy 83% diện tích đất thương phẩm.Với kết quả kinh doanh đạt được, Công ty đã xin chủ trương đầu tư mở rộng Khu công nghiệp 300 ha tại xã Hội Nghĩa, huyện Tân Uyên, Tỉnh Bình Dương đã được Chính Phủ chấp thuận và UBND Tỉnh Bình Dương phê duyệt quy hoạch. Đồng thời, Công ty đã góp vốn đầu tư vào nhiều dự án bên ngoài như: Dự án Khu công nghiệp Minh Hưng, Khu công nghiệp Bắc Đồng Phú – Tỉnh Bình Phước, Khu công nghiệp Đức Hòa III – Tỉnh Long An, Cảng Thạnh Phước - Huyện Tân Uyên, Tỉnh Bình Dương, thủy điện Đắc-sin – Tỉnh Đắc Nông, Làng biệt thự ven sông Quận 9-Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Công ty gỗ Trường Phát- Huyện Phú Giáo, Tỉnh Bình Dương... với tổng nguồn vốn góp hơn 195 tỷ đồng.Khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên được đầu tư bởi Công Ty Cổ Phần Nam Tân Uyên dưới sự điều hành của Tập đoàn Công Nghệp Cao Su Việt Nam (VRG) và các thành viên sáng lập như sau:
  20. 20. Trang 20 - Tập đoàn Công Nghiệp Cao Su Việt Nam : 35% - Công Ty Cổ Phần Cao Su Phước Hòa : 35% - Công Ty Cổ Phần đầu tư xây dựng Cao Su: 20% - Công Ty CP kỹ thuật XDCB và Địa Ốc Cao Su: 10% (Nay là Công Ty CP Xây Dựng – Địa Ốc Cao Su). Mục tiêu phát triển của Công ty cổ phần Khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên: Phát triển cơ sở hạ tầng Khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên trở thành Khu công nghiệp hàng đầu Việt Nam, tạo ra nhiều cơ hội và lợi thế cho tất cả các nhà đầu tư hoạt động kinh doanh trong và ngoài nước tại Việt Nam, nhằm thu hút ngày càng nhiều doanh nghiệp trong và ngoài nước về đây hoạt động tạo ra ngày càng nhiều hơn nữa cơ hội việc làm cho người lao động. 2.1.5 Tổ chức quản lý, chức năng và nhiệm vụ: 2.1.5.1 Tổ chức nhân sự: Công ty Cổ phần Khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên hạch toán độc lập, có tư cách pháp nhân, có con dấu và tài khoản Ngân hàng. Cơ cấu bộ máy quản lý của Công ty: ĐỘI XÂY LẮP VÀ DỊCH VỤ TỰ LÀM ĐẠI HỘI ĐỒNG CỔ ĐÔNG HỘI ĐỒNG QUẢN TRỊ BAN TỔNG GIÁM ĐỐC BAN KIỂM SOÁT PHÒNG TÀI CHÍNH KẾ TOÁN PHÒNG HÀNH CHÍNH NHÂN SỰ NHÀ MÁY XỬ LÝ NƯỚC THẢI ĐỘI CÂY XANH, VỆ SINH CÔNG CỘNG ĐỘI BẢO VỆ PHÒNG KẾ HOẠCH KINH DOANH BỘ PHẬN MARKE TING BỘ PHẬN CHĂM SÓC KHÁCH HÀNG PHÒNG ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG BAN GIÁM SÁT MÔI TRƯỜNG
  21. 21. Trang 21 2.1.5.2 Nhiệm vụ và chức năng của các phòng ban: Đại hội đồng cổ đông: Là cơ quan có thẩm quyền quyết định cao nhất trong Công ty, quyết định những vấn đề và nhiệm vụ được luật pháp và Điều lệ Công ty quy định. Hội đồng quản trị: Là cơ quan quản lý Công ty, có toàn quyền nhân danh Công ty để quyết định, thực hiện các quyền và nghĩa vụ của Công ty không thuộc thẩm quyền của Đại hội đồng cổ đông. Hội đồng quản trị Công ty có 5 thành viên và nhiệm kỳ là 5 năm. Ban kiểm soát: Là cơ quan thực hiện giám sát Hội đồng quản trị, Ban Tổng Giám Đốc trong việc điều hành và quản lý Công ty. Kiểm tra tính hợp lý, trung thực và mức độ cẩn trọng trong quản lý, điều hành hoạt động kinh doanh, trong tổ chức công tác kế toán, thống kê và lập báo cáo tài chính. Ban Kiểm soát có 3 thành viên và có nhiệm kỳ 5 năm tương ứng với nhiệm kỳ của Hội đồng quản trị. Ban Tổng Giám đốc: Tổng Giám đốc điều hành:Là người đại diện theo pháp luật của Công ty, chịu trách nhiệm trước Hội đồng quản trị và Đại hội đồng cổ đông về điều hành và quản lý mọi hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của Công ty. Phó Tổng Giám đốc: Giúp việc và chịu trách nhiệm những nội dung công việc do Tổng Giám đốc phân công, chịu trách nhiệm trước Tổng Giám đốc và Hội đồng quản trị về kết quả công việc được phân công. ° Các phòng ban nghiệp vụ: các phòng, ban nghiệp vụ có chức năng tham mưu và giúp việc cho ban Tổng Giám Đốc, trực tiếp điều hành theo chức năng chuyên môn và chỉ đạo của Ban Giám Đốc: Phòng hành chính nhân sự: Quản trị nhân sự và quản trị hành chính theo yêu cầu phát triển hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty trong từng thời kỳ, lãnh đạo Đội bảo vệ – PCCN giữ gìn an toàn về an ninh trật tự và an toàn cháy nổ trong Khu công nghiệp và tại cơ quan đơn vị. Phòng đầu tư xây dựng: Thực hiện các bước chuẩn bị và quản lý công tác đầu tư hạ tầng kỹ thuật Khu công nghiệp và các công trình phụ trợ khác, quản lý, điều hành và kiểm soát các hoạt động xây dựng các công trình mà Công ty làm chủ đầu tư. Phòng kế toán - tài chính:
  22. 22. Trang 22 - Quản lý công tác tài chính – tín dụng, đầu tư tài chính, kinh doanh chứng khoán, báo cáo quản trị tài chính, theo dõi, kiểm soát hiệu quả của người đại diện nguồn vốn góp vào các doanh nghiệp khác. - Quản lý công tác kế toán - tài vụ. Phòng kế hoạch – kinh doanh: Xây dựng, thực hiện và kiểm soát kế hoạch, chính sách, chiến lược kinh doanh và PR của Công ty. Thực hiện công tác chăm sóc khách hàng. Ban Giám sát môi trường: Là một bộ phận chuyên môn trong bộ máy giúp việc cho Tổng Giám Đốc, có chức năng giúp Tổng Giám Đốc thực hiện nhiệm vụ quản lý và bảo vệ môi trường trong Khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên được Nhà nước quy định gồm:đánh giá mức độ ô nhiễm môi trường do hoạt động sản xuất, sinh hoạt và giao thông, giám sát việc thực hiện xử lý các nguồn ô nhiễm trong phạm vi Khu công nghiệp, phòng, chống, khắc phục ô nhiễm, suy thoái, sự cố môi trường, xây dựng cơ sở dữ liệu, thống kê thông tin, báo cáo môi trường, khai thác vận hành Trạm xử lý nước thải tập trung của Khu công nghiệp, quản lý xả thải và tính phí nước thải của các doanh nghiệp thành viên. Các bộ phận khác: - Đội xây lắp và dịch vụ: Phụ trách thi công các công trình nhỏ, thường xuyên, công trình tự thực hiện (trừ những công trình được tổ chức đấu thầu), duy tu, bảo dưỡng, sửa chữa, bảo trì cơ sở hạ tầng kỹ thuật Khu công nghiệp. - Trạm xử lý nước thải: Theo dõi, quản lý chất lượng nguồn nước thải từ các doanh nghiệp và tổ chức vận hành Nhà máy xử lý nước thải đạt tiêu chuẩn quy định trước khi thải ra môi trường. - Đội cây xanh và vệ sinh công cộng: Ươm, trồng, chăm sóc hệ thống cây xanh do Công ty quản lý. Tổ chức vệ sinh đường, vỉa hè, khu vực dùng chung trong Khu công nghiệp, quản lý, theo dõi công tác thu gom, xử lý nước thải... 2.1.6 Tổ chức bộ máy kế toán: 2.1.6.1 Chính sách kế toán và các chuẩn mực kế toán áp dụng: ° Chế độ kế toán áp dụng: Báo cáo tài chính của Công ty được trình bày phù hợp với Chế độ kế toán doanh nghiệp áp dụng cho doanh nghiệp được quy định tại Quyết định số 15/2006/QĐ – BTC ngày 20/03/2006 của Bộ trưởng Bộ Tài chính và Thông tư số 244/2009/TT – BTC ngày 31/12/2009 của Bộ Tài chính V/v Hướng dẫn sửa đổi, bổ sung chế độ kế toán doanh nghiệp.
  23. 23. Trang 23 - Niên độ kế toán: Bắt đầu từ ngày 01/01 và kết thúc vào ngày 31/12 hàng năm - Đơn vị tiền tệ sử dụng: VNĐ ( Việt Nam Đồng ) - Phương pháp hạch toán thuế GTGT: theo phương pháp khấu trừ - Phương pháp tính giá trị xuất kho: Thực tế đích danh - Phương pháp kế toán hàng tồn kho: ghi nhận theo giá gốc - Phương pháp hạch toán hàng tồn kho : kê khai thường xuyên - Trích lập dự phòng giảm giá hàng tồn kho: Không - Phương pháp Khấu hao TSCĐ:theo phương pháp đường thẳngdựa trên thời gian hữu dụng ước tính phù hợp với hướng dẫn tại thông tư số 203/2009/TT-BTC ngày 20/10/2009 của Bộ Trưởng Bộ Tài Chính và được thay thế bằng thông tư 45/2013/TT-BTC ngày 25/04/2013 của Bộ Tài Chính. - Phương thức ghi sổ: Công việc ghi chép các số liệu vào sổ sách kế toán tại công ty được thực hiện bằng máy. Hằng ngày, kế toán công ty nhập số liệu vào máy và xử lý bằng phần mềm BRAVO. Làm báo cáo thuế GTGT, thuế TNDN, thuế TNCN công ty sử dụng phần mềm hỗ trợ kê khai. ° Các chuẩn mực kế toán áp dụng: Các Báo cáo tài chính của Công ty được trình bày phù hợp với các Chuẩn mực kế toán Việt Nam do Bộ Tài chính ban hành, cụ thể: + Quyết định số 149/2001/QĐ – BTC ngày 31 tháng 12 năm 2001 về việc ban hành bốn Chuẩn mực Kế toán Việt Nam (đợt 1); + Quyết định số 165/2002/QĐ – BTC ngày 31 tháng 12 năm 2002 về việc ban hành sáu Chuẩn mực Kế toán Việt Nam (đợt 2); + Quyết định số 234/2003/QĐ – BTC ngày 30 tháng 12 năm 2003 về việc ban hành sáu Chuẩn mực Kế toán Việt Nam (đợt 3); + Quyết định số 12/2005/QĐ – BTC ngày 15 tháng 12 năm 2005 về việc ban hành sáu Chuẩn mực Kế toán Việt Nam (đợt 4); + Quyết định số 100/2005/QĐ – BTC ngày 28 tháng 12 năm 2005 về việc ban hành sáu Chuẩn mực Kế toán Việt Nam (đợt 5); Cho mục đích lập và trình bày Báo cáo tài chính riêng này, Công ty không áp dụng Chuẩn mực Kế toán Việt Nam số 25 – Báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất và kế toán khoản đầu tư vào Công ty con và Chuẩn mực Kế toán Việt Nam số 07 – Kế toán các khoản đầu tư vào Công ty liên kết.
  24. 24. Trang 24 2.1.6.2 Sơ đồ tổ chức bộ máy kế toán: Kế toán trưởng: + Chịu trách nhiệm trước Ban Giám Đốc và các cơ quan hữu quyền của Nhà nước về việc tổ chức thực hiện công tác kế toán tại Công ty. Lập và kiểm tra hệ thống chứng từ kế toán, xây dựng hệ thống chứng từ kế toán áp dụng tại Công ty, đảm bảo tuân thủ các quy định hiện hành và đáp ứng yêu cầu quản lý, cung cấp thông tin kế toán cho Ban Giám Đốc. + Lập và gửi báo cáo tài chính đến các cơ quan chức năng như : thuế, Sở Tư pháp, cơ quan bảo hiểm xã hội... + Phối hợp với các phòng ban khác để cung cấp tài liệu và thông tin kế toán theo yêu cầu của Tổng Giám Đốc và Hội đồng thành viên + Báo cáo công việc trực tiếp cho Tổng Giám Đốc, hỗ trợ Giám Đốc trong việc phân tích, lập kế hoạch tài chính và tham gia xây dựng kế hoạch kinh doanh và đầu tư tài chính của Công ty. + Thay mặt Công ty làm việc với các cơ quan chức năng và đảm bảo Công ty thực hiện đúng và đầy đủ các quy định hiện hành liên quan đến toàn bộ hoạt động của Công ty. Kế toán tiền lương: Theo dõi và lập bảng tính phân bổ, hạch toán lương, BHYT, BHXH. KPCĐ đã nộp và phải nộp. Đối chiếu số liệu với bảng lương, lập bảng phân bổ và hạch toán chi phí tiền lương và các khoản theo lương. Nhập số liệu vào phần mềm và phản ánh vào sổ Nhật ký chung. Kế toán thanh toán: Chịu trách nhiệm trong việc thanh toán và tình hình thanh toán với tất cả các khách hàng cộng thêm phần công nợ phải trả. Sau khi kiểm tra tính hợp lệ hợp pháp của chứng từ gốc, kế toán thanh toán viết phiếu thu chi (đối với tiền mặt), séc, ủy nhiệm chi...(đối với tiền gửi Ngân hàng). Hàng tháng đối chếu công nợ với khách hàng và các bộ phận có liên quan. KẾ TOÁN TRƯỞNG KẾ TOÁN TIỀN LƯƠNG KẾ TOÁN THANH TOÁN KẾ TOÁN CÔNG NỢ VXDCB KẾ TOÁN TỔNG HỢP THỦ QUỸ
  25. 25. Trang 25 Kế toán công nợ: Có nhiệm vụ theo dõi và ghi chép, phản ánh đầy đủchính xác chi tiết công nợ khách hàng để báo cáo Giám Đốc, cuối tháng lập bảng kê gởi cho từng đối tác để thu nợ, giảm trừ công nợ và báo cho đối tác khi nhận được tiền. Kế toán tổng hợp: Phụ trách về công tác tài chính và chịu trách nhiệm cân đối nguồn tài chính, tham mưu lãnh đạo về công tác đầu tư. Thường xuyên kiểm tra công việc và các số liệu có liên quan. Giám sát kiểm tra sản phẩm cuối tháng. Lập báo cáo chi phí và báo cáo tính giá thành. Thủ quỹ: Quản lý quỹ tiền mặt của Công ty, hằng ngày căn cứ vào phiếu thu chi tiền mặt để xuất quỹ tiền mặt, ghi sở phần thu chi. Sau đó tổng hợp, đối chiếu thu chi với kế toán có liên quan. Hình thức kế toán áp dụng: Công ty áp dụng hình thức kế toán Nhật ký chung. Trình tự ghi sổ theo hình thức Nhật ký chung theo sơ đồ sau : Chứng từ gốc Sổ NK đặc biệt Bảng tổng hợp chi tiết Sổ, thẻ KT chi tiết Sổ Nhật ký chung Sổ Cái Bảng cân đối phát sinh TK Báo cáo tài chính
  26. 26. Trang 26 Ghi hàng ngày: Ghi cuối tháng, định kỳ: Quan hệ, đối chiếu, kiểm tra:
  27. 27. Trang 27 2.2 THỰC TRẠNG CÔNG TÁC KẾ TOÁN XÁC ĐỊNH KẾT QUẢ KINH DOANH TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHU CÔNG NGHIỆP NAM TÂN UYÊN 2.2.1 KẾ TOÁN DOANH THU BÁN HÀNG VÀ CUNG CẤP DỊCH VỤ: Doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ: là doanh thu về hoạt động cho thuê cơ sở hạ tầng, kinh doanh bất động sản đầu tư, hoạt động cho thuê văn phòng, cho thê nhà xưởng, dịch vụ xuất nhập khẩu ủy thác và dịch vụ xử lý nước thải... trong khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên. 2.2.1.1 Tài khoản sử dụng: Công ty sử dụng TK 511 để phản ánh doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ. Trong đó sử dụng các TK chi tiết như sau: 51131: “ Doanh thu xử lý nước thải” 51133: “ Doanh thu cung cấp dịch vụ xuất nhập khẩu ủy thác” 511711: “Doanh thu cho thuê CSHT - NTC1.Giá 1” 511712: “ Doanh thu cho thuê CSHT - NTC1.Giá 2” 51172: “ Doanh thu kinh doanh BĐSĐT - NTC2” 51173 :“ Doanh thu cho thuê văn phòng” 51174 :“ Doanh thu cho thuê nhà xưởng” 5118: “ Doanh thu khác” Kết cấu TK 511: TK 511 - Phản ánh các khoản giảm trừ doanh Doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp thu đã được kết chuyển dịch vụ của doanh nghiệp thực hiện trong kỳ hạch toán. - Kết chuyển doanh thu thuần để xác định kết quả kinh doanh. 2.2.1.2 Chứngtừ sử dụng: Chứng từ: Hóa đơn giá trị gia tăng, giấy báo Có từ ngân hàng… Thủ tục:Căn cứ hợp đồng thuê Cơ sở hạ tầng mà khách hàng đã ký kết, định kỳ hàng tháng, năm Phòng kế toán tiến hành lập hóa đơn bán hàng (GTGT), phản ánh lên đó số tiền thuê cơ sở hạ tầng, tiền thuế GTGT và tổng tiền công ty thu được. Hóa đơn được lập một lần 3 liên theo mẫu của Bộ tài chính quy định để làm căn cứ ghi sổ: Liên 1: lưu ở cùi phiếu. Liên 2: giao cho khách hàng, Liên 3: phòng kế toán giữ để lưu vào sổ nhật ký chung, sổ cái tổng hợp.
  28. 28. Trang 28 2.2.1.3Phương pháp hạch toán: Tại đơn vị, hạch toán theo phương pháp thuế GTGT khấu trừ, khi bán hàng phát sinh các nghiệp vụ ghi nhận doanh thu như sau: Theo hóa đơn số 1232 ngày 24/12/2013: Nợ TK131 : 70.120.512 Có TK 51174 :63.745.920 Có TK 33311 :6.374.592 Khi khách hàng thanh toán: Nợ TK 112 : 70.120.512 Có TK 131 : 70.120.512 Cuối năm, kết chuyển doanh thu thuần sang Tài khoản 911 “Xác định kết quả kinh doanh”, ghi: Nợ TK 511 : 58.882.539.780 Có TK 911 : 58.882.539.780 2.2.1.4 Sổ sách thực tế tại công ty: Kế toán phản ánh vào sổ Nhật ký chung, rồi ghi vào sổ cái tổng hợp TK doanh thu bán hàng 511. Sau đó ghi vào Sổ cái chi tiết tài khoản doanh thu bán hàng 511 phù hợp để theo dõi riêng từng loại doanh thu bán hàng của doanh nghiệp trong kỳ. Trích mẫu sổ Nhật ký chung tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ NHẬT KÝ CHUNG Tháng 12 năm 2013 NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI STT DÒNG TK PS NỢ PS CÓ 05/12/13 PK 455 Doanh thu CTNX tháng 12/2013 hđ 015/NX/NTC1- SYC ( 12P-0001188 ) Phải thu của khách hàng 10.262 131 89.328.960 - Doanh thu cho thuê nhà xưởng - NTC 1 10.263 51174 - 89.328.960 Thuế GTGT đầu ra 10.264 33311 - 8.932.896 Phải thu của khách hàng 10.265 131 8.932.896 - 10/12/13 PK 478 Doanh thu CSHT năm 2013 Hđ 048/NTC-LTLVN ( 12P- 0001204 ) Phải thu của khách hàng 10.380 131 275.880.000 - Doanh thu cho thuê CSHT - NTC1.Giá 2 10.381 511712 - 275.880.000 Thuế GTGT đầu ra 10.382 33311 - 27.588.000 Phải thu của khách hàng 10.383 131 27.588.000 - 10/12/13 PK 479 Doanh thu CSHT năm 2013 Hđ
  29. 29. Trang 29 021/NTC-UI ( 12P-0001205 ) Phải thu của khách hàng 10.384 131 520.447.104 - Doanh thu cho thuê CSHT - NTC1.Giá 2 10.385 511712 - 520.447.104 Thuế GTGT đầu ra 10.386 33311 - 52.044.710 Phải thu của khách hàng 10.387 131 52.044.710 - 24/12/13 PK 484 Doanh thu CTNX tháng 12/2013 hđ 10/NX/NTC1- HAN ( 12P-0001232 ) Phải thu của khách hàng 10.766 131 63.745.920 - Doanh thu cho thuê nhà xưởng - NTC 1 10.767 51174 - 63.745.920 Thuế GTGT đầu ra 10.768 33311 - 6.374.592 Phải thu của khách hàng 10.769 131 6.374.592 - 31/12/13 PK 493 Doanh thu CSHT tháng 12/2013 hđ 056/NTC-GIC ( 12P-0001242 ) Phải thu của khách hàng 11.335 131 14.232.375 Doanh thu cho thuê CSHT - NTC1.Giá 2 11.336 511712 14.232.375 Thuế GTGT đầu ra 11.337 33311 1.423.237 Phải thu của khách hàng 11.338 131 1.423.237 31/12/13 TD 54 Kết chuyển doanh thu 51174 -- 911 Doanh thu cho thuê nhà xưởng - NTC 1 51174 2.868.035.348 - Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh 911 - 2.868.035.348 31/12/13 TD 54 Kết chuyển doanh thu 511712 - - 911 Doanh thu cho thuê CSHT - NTC1.Giá 2 11.411 511712 - 1.444.663.951 Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh 11.412 911 1.444.663.951 - … … … … … … … … 31/12/13 Tổng cộng 1.409.151.535.137 1.409.151.535.137 Trích mẫu Sổ cáitổng hợp tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ CÁI TỔNG HỢP Tháng 12 Năm 2013 Tài khoản: 511 – Doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 05/12/13 PK 455 Doanh thu CTNX tháng 12/2013 hđ 015/NX/NTC1-SYC ( 12P- 0001188 ) 10.086 131 - 89.328.960 10/12/13 PK 478 Doanh thu CSHT năm 2013 Hđ 048/NTC-LTLVN ( 12P-0001204 ) 10.383 131 - 275.880.000 10/12/13 PK 479 Doanh thu CSHT năm 2013 Hđ 021/NTC-UI ( 12P-0001205 ) 10.385 131 - 520.447.104
  30. 30. Trang 30 24/12/13 PK 484 Doanh thu CTNX tháng 12/2013 hđ 10/NX/NTC1-HAN ( 12P-0001232 ) 10.406 131 - 63.745.920 31/12/13 PK 493 Doanh thu CSHT tháng 12/2013 hđ 056/NTC-GIC ( 12P-0001242 ) 11.336 131 - 14.232.375 31/12/13 TD 54 Kết chuyển doanh thu 511 -- 911 11.858 911 9.174.627.162 - … … … … … … … … Tổng phát sinh 9.174.627.162 9.174.627.162 Dư cuối kỳ - - Trích mẫu Sổ cái chi tiết tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau:lấy minh họa 2 loại doanh thu chính của công ty như bên dưới. TK 51174: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ CÁI CHI TIẾT Tháng 12 Năm 2013 Tài khoản: 51174 – Doanh thu cho thuê nhà xưởng NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 05/12/13 PK 455 Doanh thu CTNX tháng 12/2013 hđ 015/NX/NTC1-SYC ( 12P- 0001188 ) 10.086 131 - 89.328.960 … … … … … … … … 24/12/13 PK 484 Doanh thu CTNX tháng 12/2013 hđ 10/NX/NTC1-HAN ( 12P-0001232 ) 10.406 131 - 63.745.920 … … … … … … … … 31/12/13 TD 54 Kết chuyển doanh thu 51174 -- 911 11.858 911 2.868.035.348 - Tổng phát sinh 2.868.035.348 2.868.035.348 Dư cuối kỳ - - TK 511712: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ CÁI CHI TIẾT Tháng 12 năm 2013 Tài khoản: 511712 – Doanh thu cho thuê CSHT - NTC1.Giá 2 NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 10/12/13 PK 478 Doanh thu CSHT năm 2013 Hđ 048/NTC-LTLVN ( 12P-0001204 ) 10.383 131 - 275.880.000 10/12/13 PK 479 Doanh thu CSHT năm 2013 Hđ 021/NTC-UI ( 12P-0001205 ) 10.385 131 - 520.447.104 … … … … … … … …
  31. 31. Trang 31 31/12/13 PK 493 Doanh thu CSHT tháng 12/2013 hđ 056/NTC-GIC ( 12P-0001242 ) 11.336 131 - 14.232.375 31/12/13 TD 54 Kết chuyển doanh thu 511712 -- 911 11.413 911 1.444.663.951 - Tổng phát sinh 1.444.663.951 1.444.663.951 Dư cuối kỳ - - 2.2.2 KẾ TOÁN GIÁ VỐN HÀNG BÁN: Giá vốn hàng bán:là giá trị thực tế của hoạt động cho thuê cơ sở hạ tầng, cho thuê văn phòng, nhà xưởng, kinh doanh bất động sản đầu tư, dịch vụ xử lý nước thải, dịch vụ xuất nhập khẩu ủy thác….. trong khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên. Cách tính giá vốn theo phương pháp thực tế đích danh: Theo phương pháp này, nếu phần cơ sở hạ tầng nào xuất dùng cho thuê thì lấy đơn giá thuê lại đất Nhà nước cộng với đơn giá vốn phần xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng ( như đường sá, cầu cống, điện chiếu sáng…) để tính Đối với văn phòng, nhà xưởng nào cho thuê thì lấy đơn giá thuê lại đất Nhà nước cộng với đơn giá vốn phần xây dựng văn phòng, nhà xưởng đó để tính giá vốn. Dịch vụ xử lý nước thải thì căn cứ vào số lượng nước thải đưa về trạm xử lý để tính giá vốn và ghi nhận doanh thu Dịch vụ thu gom và xử lý rác thải thì căn cứ vào hóa đơn thu tiền xử lý rác thải từ nhà cung cấp để tính giá vốn 2.2.2.1 Tài khoản sử dụng: Doanh nghiệp sử dụng TK 632 để ghi nhận giá vốn, gồm các TK cấp 2 như sau: - 6321 “Giá vốn KCN1” - 6322 “Giá vốn KCN2” - 63212 “ Khấu hao bất động sản đầu tư (KCN1)” - 63222“Khấu hao bất động sản đầu tư (KCN2)” - 63231 “Giá vốn của dịch vụ XNK ủy thác” - 63232 “ Giá vốn của dịch vụ xử lý nước thải” - 63233 “Giá vốn của dịch vụ thu gom, xử lý rác” - 63234 “ Giá vốn nhà xưởng cho thuê - NTC 2” - 63235 “Giá vốn nhà xưởng cho thuê - NTC 2” Kết cấu TK 632: TK 632
  32. 32. + Trị giá vốn của sản phẩm, hàng hoá, d bán trong kỳ; 2.2.2.2 Chứng từ sử dụng: Chứng từ: hóa đơn giá trị gia tăng, bảng tính khấu hao bất động sản đầu t Thủ tục: Khi nhận hóa đơn t khu công nghiệp, kế toán ghi nhận v bảng tính khấu hao bất động sản đầu t vốn. Bảng tính khấu hao bất động sản đầu t Hóa đơn GTGT: 2.2.2.3Phương pháp h Khi ghi nhận giá vốn dịch vụ xử lý rác thải ch Theo hóa đơn số 4688 ngày 30/11/2013: m, hàng hoá, dịch vụ đã Kết chuyển giá vốn của sản phẩm, hàng hoá, d vụ đã bán trong kỳ sang Tài khoản 911 “Xác đ kết quả kinh doanh”; - Kết chuyển toàn bộ chi phí kinh doanh BĐS đ tư phát sinh trong kỳ để xác định kết qu động kinh doanh; - Trị giá hàng bán bị trả lại nhập kho ứng từ sử dụng: ị gia tăng, bảng tính khấu hao bất động sản đầu t ơn từ Công ty cấp thoát nước về dịch vụ xử lý n ệp, kế toán ghi nhận vào giá vốn. Định kỳ cuối mỗi tháng, kế toán lập ảng tính khấu hao bất động sản đầu tư trong khu công nghiệp để ghi nhận v ấu hao bất động sản đầu tư năm 2013: xem Phụ lục Phương pháp hạch toán: ịch vụ xử lý rác thải chưa trả tiền người bán trong kỳ: ày 30/11/2013: Trang 32 m, hàng hoá, dịch n 911 “Xác định chi phí kinh doanh BĐS đầu t quả hoạt ị gia tăng, bảng tính khấu hao bất động sản đầu tư ớc về dịch vụ xử lý nước thải của ốn. Định kỳ cuối mỗi tháng, kế toán lập ệp để ghi nhận vào giá ời bán trong kỳ:
  33. 33. Trang 33 Nợ TK 63233 : 7.494.760 Có TK 331 : 7.494.760 Khi ghi nhận giá vốn của bất động sản đầu tư, trích khấu hao hàng tháng: Theo bảng tính khấu hao bất động sản đầu tư tháng 12/2013 : Nợ TK 63212 : 673.250.551 Có TK 214 : 673.250.551 Kết chuyển giá vốn hàng bán trong năm vào bên Nợ Tài khoản 911 “Xác định kết quả kinh doanh”, ghi: Nợ TK 911 : 21.725.124.288 Có TK 632 : 21.725.124.288 2.2.2.4 Sổ sách thực tế tại công ty: Kế toán phản ánh vào sổ Nhật ký chung, rồi ghi vào Sổ cái tổng hợp tài khoản 632. Sau đó ghi vào từng loại Sổ cái chi tiết tài khoản giá vốn thích hợp để theo dõi. Trích mẫu sổ Nhật ký chung tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ NHẬT KÝ CHUNG Tháng 12 năm 2013 NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI STT DÒNG TK PS NỢ PS CÓ 13/12/13 PK 483 Rác sinh hoạt tháng 11/2013 ( B311 ) Giá vốn của dịch vụ thu gom, xử lý rác 10.530 63233 7.494.760 - Phải trả cho người bán 10.531 331 - 7.494.760 31/12/13 PK 459 Phân bổ quyền sử dụng đất lô J1-4 ( tháng 12/2013) Khấu hao BĐS đầu tư (KCN 1) 11.179 63212 4.749.431 - Chi phí sản xuất kinh doanh dở dang - Nhận lại lô J1-4 11.180 1541 - 4.749.431 31/12/13 PK 476 Chi phí khấu hao bất động sản đầu tư tháng 12/2013 Khấu hao BĐS đầu tư (KCN 1) 11.193 63212 673.250.551 - Hao mòn bất động sản đầu tư 11.194 2147 - 673.250.551 31/12/13 TD 55 Kết chuyển chi phí 63212 -- 911 Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh 11.431 911 677.999.982 - Khấu hao BĐS đầu tư (KCN 1) 11.432 63212 - 677.999.982 31/12/13 TD 55 Kết chuyển chi phí 63233 -- 911
  34. 34. Trang 34 Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh 11.425 911 7.494.760 - Giá vốn của dịch vụ thu gom, xử lý rác 11.426 63233 - 7.494.760 … … … … … … … … 31/12/13 Tổng cộng 1.409.151.535.137 1.409.151.535.137 Trích mẫu Sổ cái tổng hợp tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ CÁI TỔNG HỢP Tháng 12 năm 2013 Tài khoản: 632 – Giá vốn hàng bán NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 13/12/13 PK 483 Rác sinh hoạt tháng 11/2013 ( B311 ) 10.530 331 7.494.760 - 31/12/13 PK 459 Phân bổ quyền sử dụng đất lô J1-4 ( tháng 12/2013) 11.179 1541 4.749.431 - 31/12/13 PK 476 Chi phí khấu hao bất động sản đầu tư tháng 12/2013 11.193 2147 673.250.551 - 31/12/13 TD 55 Kết chuyển chi phí 632 -- 911 11.432 911 - 1.745.414.487 … … … … … … … … Tổng phát sinh 1.745.414.487 1.745.414.487 Dư cuối kỳ - - Trích mẫu Sổ cái chi tiết tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: TK 632 có rất nhiều tài khoản chi tiết, sau đây là Sổ cái chi tiết TK 63212 và TK 63233 tại công ty TK 63212: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ CÁI CHI TIẾT Tháng 12 năm 2013
  35. 35. Trang 35 Tài khoản: 63212 – Khấu hao BĐS đầu tư (KCN 1) NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 31/12/13 PK 459 Phân bổ quyền sử dụng đất lô J1-4 ( tháng 12/2013) 11.179 1541 4.749.431 - 31/12/13 PK 476 Chi phí khấu hao bất động sản đầu tư tháng 12/2013 11.193 2147 673.250.551 - … … … … … … … … 31/12/13 TD 55 Kết chuyển chi phí 63212 -- 911 11.432 911 - 677.999.982 Tổng phát sinh 677.999.982 677.999.982 Dư cuối kỳ - - TK 63233: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ CÁI CHI TIẾT Tháng 12 năm 2013 Tài khoản: 63233 – Giá vốn của dịch vụ thu gom, xử lý rác NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 13/12/13 PK 483 Rác sinh hoạt tháng 11/2013 ( B311 ) 10.530 331 7.494.760 - 31/12/13 TD 55 Kết chuyển chi phí 63233 -- 911 11.425 911 - 7.494.760 Tổng phát sinh 7.494.760 7.494.760 Dư cuối kỳ - - 2.2.3 KẾ TOÁN CHI PHÍ BÁN HÀNG: Kế toán chi phí bán hàng: là chi phí phát sinh trong quá trình tiêu thụ sản phẩm, dịch vụ gồm: chi phí nhân viên bán hàng, chi phí khấu hao tài sản cố định…. 2.2.3.1 Tài khoản sử dụng: TK641 “Chi phí bán hàng”. Chi tiết: • 6411 “Chi phí nhân viên” • 6417 “Chi phí dịch vụ mua ngoài” Kết cấu tài khoản 641: TK 641 - Tập hợp chi phí bán hàng thực tế phát sinh trong kỳ - Kết chuyển chi phí bán hàng vào TK 911 2.2.3.2 Chứng từ sử dụng: Chứng từ: bảng tính khấu hao tài sản cố định
  36. 36. Trang 36 Thủ tục:.Cuối mỗi tháng kế toán phân bổ lương nhân viên bán hàng, lập bảng tính khấu hao TSCĐ đưa chi phí vào chi phí bán hàng của công ty. Bảng tính khấu hao TSCĐ: xem Phụ lụ 2.2.3.3Phương pháp hạch toán: Trích tiền lương nhân viên bán hàng vào chi phí, chi phí bằng tiền khác vào chi phí bán hàng ghi: Nợ TK 6411: 48.055.155 Có TK 3341 : 48.055.155 Cuối năm, kết chuyển chi phí bán hàng phát sinh trong kỳ vào Tài khoản 911 “Xác định kết quản kinh doanh”, ghi: Nợ TK 911 : 1.668.590.263 Có TK 641 : 1.668.590.263 2.2.3.4 Sổ sách thực tế tại công ty: Kế toán phản ánh vào sổ Nhật ký chung, rồi ghi vào sổ cái tổng hợptài khoảnchi phí bán hàng 641. Sau đó đưa vào các Sổ cái chi tiết tài khoản 641 phù hợp để theo dõi. Trích mẫu sổ Nhật ký chung tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ NHẬT KÝ CHUNG Tháng 12 năm 2013 NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI STT DÒNG TK PS NỢ PS CÓ 30/12/13 PK 484 Lương bổ sung tháng 12 và lương tháng 13 của CBCNV, phụ Chi phí nhân viên 11.028 6411 126.436.500 - Phải trả công nhân viên 11.029 3341 - 126.436.500 31/12/13 PK 478 Lương của CBCNV, phụ cấp HĐQT,BKS, trực đêm của bảo vệ Chi phí nhân viên 11.215 6411 48.055.155 - Phải trả công nhân viên 11.216 3341 - 48.055.155 31/12/13 TD 71 Kết chuyển chi phí 6411 -- 911 Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh 11.455 911 179.368.045 - Chi phí nhân viên 11.456 6411 - 179.368.045 … … … … … … … … 31/12/13 Tổng cộng 1.409.151.535.137 1.409.151.535.137 Trích mẫu Sổ cái tổng hợp tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương
  37. 37. Trang 37 SỔ CÁI TỔNG HỢP Tháng 12 năm 2013 Tài khoản: 641 – Chi phí bán hàng NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 30/12/13 PK 484 Lương bổ sung tháng 12 và lương tháng 13 của CBCNV, phụ 11.028 3341 126.436.500 - 31/12/13 PK 478 Lương của CBCNV, phụ cấp HĐQT,BKS, trực đêm của bảo vệ 11.215 3341 48.055.155 - 31/12/13 TD 71 Kết chuyển chi phí 641 -- 911 11.456 911 - 223.232.276 … … … … … … … … Tổng phát sinh 223.232.276 223.232.276 Dư cuối kỳ - - Trích mẫu Sổ cái chi tiết tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: TK 641 có rất nhiều tài khoản chi tiết, sau đây là Sổ cái chi tiết TK 6411 tại công ty Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ CÁI CHI TIẾT Tháng 12 năm 2013 Tài khoản: 6411 – Chi phí nhân viên NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 30/12/13 PK 484 Lương bổ sung tháng 12 và lương tháng 13 của CBCNV, phụ 11.028 3341 126.436.500 - 31/12/13 PK 478 Lương của CBCNV, phụ cấp HĐQT,BKS, trực đêm của bảo vệ 11.215 3341 48.055.155 - … … … … … … … … 31/12/13 TD 71 Kết chuyển chi phí 6411 -- 911 11.456 911 - 179.368.045 Tổng phát sinh 179.368.045 179.368.045 Dư cuối kỳ - - 2.2.4 KẾ TOÁN CHI PHÍ QUẢN LÝ DOANH NGHIỆP: Kế toán chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp: là chi phí liên quan đến hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh, quản lý hành chính và điều hành chung toàn doanh nghiệp, bao gồm: chi phí nhân viên quản lý, tiếp khách, đồ dủng văn phòng, chi phí dự phòng, khấu hao TSCĐ… 2.2.4.1 Tài khoản sử dụng: TK 642: “Chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp”. Chi tiết:
  38. 38. Trang 38 • 6421 “ Chi phí nhân viên quản lý” • 6423 “ Chi phí đồ dủng văn phòng” • 6424 “ Chi phí khấu hao TSCĐ” • 6426 “ Chi phí dự phòng” • 6427 “Chi phí dịch vụ mua ngoài” • 6428 “Chi phí bằng tiền khác” Kết cấu TK 642: TK 642 - Chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp thực tế phát sinh trong kỳ - Các khoản giảm chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp - Kết chuyển chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp vào TK 911 2.2.4.2 Chứng từ sử dụng: Chứng từ:hóa đơn, phiếu chi, Ủy nhiệm chi Thủ tục: Kế toán căn cứ vào bảng lương nhân viên quản lý, hóa đơn, chi phí bằng tiền khác, phiếu chi, Ủy nhiệm chi…. Để ghi nhận chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp. 2.2.4.3 Phương pháp hạch toán: Mua đồ dùng văn phòng sử dụng cho quản lý doanh nghiệp : Theo hóa đơn tiền điện số 427425 và Ủy nhiệm chi số 317 ngày 16/12/2013: Nợ TK 6428: 32.806.270 Nợ TK 1331: 3.280.627 Có TK 112 : 36.086.897 Thanh toán tiền tiếp khách cho quản lý doanh nghiệp :
  39. 39. Trang 39 Theo phiếu chi số 906 và hóa đơn số 22733, 21395: Nợ TK 6428: 3.327.000 Có TK 1111 : 3.327.000 Cuối năm, kết chuyển chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp phát sinh trong kỳ vào Tài khoản 911 “Xác định kết quản kinh doanh”, ghi: Nợ TK 911 : 31.141.674.482 Có TK 642 : 31.141.674.482 2.2.4.4 Sổ sách thực tế tại công ty: Kế toán phản ánh vào sổ Nhật ký chung, rồi ghi vào sổ cái tổng hợp tài khoản chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp 642. Sau đó ghi vào các Sổ cái chi tiết tài khoản 642 phù hợp. Trích mẫu sổ Nhật ký chung tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ NHẬT KÝ CHUNG Tháng 12 năm 2013 NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI STT DÒNG TK PS NỢ PS CÓ 02/12/13 PC 847 Thanh toán tiền mua thiết bị máy tính, mực máy in, dịch vụ taxi Chi phí bằng tiền khác 10.136 6428 15.272.455 - Tiền Việt Nam 10.137 111 - 15.272.455 Thuế VAT được khấu trừ của hàng hoá dịch vụ 10.138 1331 1.527.245 - Tiền Việt Nam 10.139 111 - 1.527.245 02/12/13 PK 435 Thanh toán tiền xăng và phí cầu đường xe 61L-4026 (PC 850) Chi phí bằng tiền khác 10.150 6428 11.736.273 - Tạm ứng 10.151 141 - 11.736.273 Thuế VAT được khấu trừ của hàng hoá dịch vụ 10.152 1.173.627 - Tạm ứng 10.153 141 - 1.173.627 16/12/13 BN B317 Thanh toán tiền điện kỳ 1/12/2013 (Trạm XLNT) Chi phí dịch vụ mua ngoài 10.556 6427 32.806.270 - BIDV chi nhánh Bình Dương (VND) 10.557 112101 - 32.806.270 Thuế VAT được khấu trừ của hàng hoá dịch vụ 10.558 1331 3.280.627 - BIDV chi nhánh Bình Dương (VND) 10.559 112101 - 3.280.627 26/12/13 PC 906 Thanh toán tiền tiếp khách Chi phí bằng tiền khác 10.842 6428 3.327.000 - Tiền Việt Nam 10.843 111 - 3.327.000 30/12/13 PC 927 Thanh toán tiền mua mực in, máy scan, máy in, cơm
  40. 40. Trang 40 khách Thuế VAT được khấu trừ của hàng hoá dịch vụ 10.996 1331 1.100.727 - Tiền Việt Nam 10.997 111 - 1.100.727 Thanh toán tiền mua mực in, máy scan, máy in, cơm khách 10.998 6428 49.347.273 - Tiền Việt Nam 10.999 111 - 49.347.273 31/12/13 TD 72 Kết chuyển chi phí 6428 -- 911 11.457 Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh 11.458 911 1.609.271.629 Chi phí bằng tiền khác 6428 1.609.271.629 31/12/13 TD 72 Kết chuyển chi phí 6427 -- 911 Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh 11.459 911 307.957.493 - Chi phí dịch vụ mua ngoài 11.460 6427 - 307.957.493 … … … … … … … … 31/12/13 Tổng cộng 1.409.151.535.137 1.409.151.535.137 Trích mẫu Sổ cái tổng hợp tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ CÁI TỔNG HỢP Tháng 12 năm 2013 Tài khoản: 642 – Chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 02/12/13 PC 847 Thanh toán tiền mua thiết bị máy tính, mực máy in, dịch vụ taxi 10.136 1111 15.272.455 02/12/13 PK 435 Thanh toán tiền xăng và phí cầu đường xe 61L-4026 (PC 850) 10.150 141 11.736.273 16/12/13 BN B317 Thanh toán tiền điện kỳ 1/12/2013 (Trạm XLNT) 10.556 112101 32.806.270 - 26/12/13 PC 906 Thanh toán tiền tiếp khách 10.842 111 3.327.000 - 30/12/13 PC 927 Thanh toán tiền mua mực in, máy scan, máy in, cơm khách 10.998 111 49.347.273 - 31/12/13 TD 72 Kết chuyển chi phí 642 -- 911 11.458 911 - 5.606.343.352 … … … … … … … … Tổng phát sinh 5.606.343.352 5.606.343.352 Dư cuối kỳ - - Trích mẫu Sổ cái chi tiết tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: TK 642 có rất nhiều tài khoản chi tiết, sau đây là Sổ cái chi tiết TK 6428 và TK 6427 tại công ty TK 6428: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ CÁI CHI TIẾT
  41. 41. Trang 41 Tháng 12 năm 2013 Tài khoản: 6428 – Chi phí bằng tiền khác NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 02/12/13 PC 847 Thanh toán tiền mua thiết bị máy tính, mực máy in, dịch vụ taxi 10.136 1111 15.272.455 02/12/13 PK 435 Thanh toán tiền xăng và phí cầu đường xe 61L-4026 (PC 850) 10.150 141 11.736.273 26/12/13 PC 906 Thanh toán tiền tiếp khách 10.842 111 3.327.000 - 30/12/13 PC 927 Thanh toán tiền mua mực in, máy scan, máy in, cơm khách 10.998 111 49.347.273 - … … … … … … … … 31/12/13 TD 72 Kết chuyển chi phí 6428 -- 911 11.458 911 - 1.609.271.629 Tổng phát sinh 1.609.271.629 1.609.271.629 Dư cuối kỳ - - TK 6427: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ CÁI CHI TIẾT Năm 2013 Tài khoản: 6427 – Chi phí dịch vụ mua ngoài NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 16/12/13 BN B317 Thanh toán tiền điện kỳ 1/12/2013 (Trạm XLNT) 10.556 112101 32.806.270 - … … … … … … … … 31/12/13 TD 72 Kết chuyển chi phí 6427 -- 911 11.460 911 - 307.957.493 Tổng phát sinh 307.957.493 307.957.493 Dư cuối kỳ - - 2.2.5 KẾ TOÁN DOANH THU TÀI CHÍNH: Doanh thu tài chính: là khoản lãi tiền cho vay, lãi tiền gửi ngân hàng… 2.2.5.1 Tài khoản sử dụng: TK 515 “ Doanh thu hoạt động tài chính”. Chi tiết: • TK 5154 “ Thu nhập về lãi tiền gửi” • TK 5156 : “ Thu nhập về lãi chênh lệch tỷ giá: Kết cấu TK 515: TK 515 - Kết chuyển doanh thu hoạt động tài chính thuần để xác định kết quả - Phản ánh doanh thu hoạt động tài chính phát sinh trong kỳ 2.2.5.2 Chứng từ sử dụng: Chứng từ:Hợp đồng tiền gửi, Giấy báo tiền lãi ngân hàng
  42. 42. Trang 42 Thủ tục: Khi nhận được chứng từ giấy báo có tiền gửi ngân hàng kế toán ghi vào sổ sách của doanh thu hoạt động tài chính liên quan. Hợp đồng tiền gửi:xem phụ lục 2.2.5.3Phương pháp hạch toán: Khi đến hạn tất toán hợp đồng tiền gửi, nhận lãi sau kế toán hạch toán: Nợ TK 112 : 3.856.778.006 Có TK 128111 : 3.856.563.752 Có TK 5154 : 214.254 Cuối năm, kết chuyển doanh thu hoạt động tài chính thuần phát sinh trong kỳ sang Tài khoản 911 “Xác định kết quả kinh doanh”, ghi: Nợ TK 515: 30.925.601.215 Có TK 911 : 30.925.601.215 2.2.5.4 Sổ sách thực tế tại công ty: Kế toán phản ánh vào sổ Nhật ký chung, rồi ghi vào sổ cáitổng hợp doanh thu tài chính 515. Sau đó ghi vào các Sổ cái chi tiết tài khoản 515 tương ứng. Trích mẫu sổ Nhật ký chung tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ NHẬT KÝ CHUNG Tháng 12 năm 2013 NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI STT DÒNG TK PS NỢ PS CÓ 02/12/13 BC H206 Tất toán HDTG kỳ hạn 3 tháng số 37.05/2013/SHB- NTU ngày 31/05/2013 NH TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHB - Bình Dương) 10.122 112108 3.856.563.752 - NH TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHB Bình Dương) 10.123 128111 - 3.856.563.752 NH TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHB - Bình Dương) 10.124 112108 214.254 - Thu nhập về lãi tiền gửi 10.125 5154 - 214.254 09/12/13 BC H027 Tất toán HDTG kỳ hạn 1 tháng số 20.03/2012/SHB- NTU ngày 09/06/2013 NH TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHB - Bình Dương) 10.302 112108 13.004.678.407 - NH TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHB Bình Dương) 10.303 128111 - 13.004.678.407 NH TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHB - Bình Dương) 10.304 112108 70.442.008 - Thu nhập về lãi tiền gửi 10.305 5154 - 70.442.008 31/12/13 TD 61 Kết chuyển doanh thu 5154 -- 911 Thu nhập về lãi tiền gửi 11.437 5154 1.834.062.252 -
  43. 43. Trang 43 Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh 11.438 911 - 1.834.062.252 … … … … … … … … 31/12/13 Tổng cộng 1.409.151.535.137 1.409.151.535.137 Trích mẫu Sổ cáitổng hợp tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ CÁI TỔNG HỢP Tháng 12 năm 2013 Tài khoản: 515 – Doanh thu hoạt động tài chính NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 02/12/13 BC H206 Tất toán HDTG kỳ hạn 3 tháng số 37.05/2013/SHB-NTU ngày 31/05/2013 10.125 112108 - 214.254 09/12/13 BC H027 Tất toán HDTG kỳ hạn 1 tháng số 20.03/2012/SHB-NTU ngày 09/06/2013 10.305 112108 - 70.442.008 … … … … … … … … 31/12/13 TD 61 Kết chuyển doanh thu 515 -- 911 11.437 911 2.599.042.743 - Tổng phát sinh 2.599.042.743 2.599.042.743 Dư cuối kỳ - - Trích mẫu Sổ cái chi tiết tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: TK 515 có rất nhiều tài khoản chi tiết, bên dưới là minh họa cho sổ cái chi tiết TK 5154 tại công ty Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ CÁI CHI TIẾT Tháng 12 năm 2013 Tài khoản: 5154 – Thu nhập về lãi tiền gửi NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 02/12/13 BC H206 Tất toán HDTG kỳ hạn 3 tháng số 37.05/2013/SHB-NTU ngày 31/05/2013 10.125 112108 - 214.254 09/12/13 BC H027 Tất toán HDTG kỳ hạn 1 tháng số 20.03/2012/SHB-NTU ngày 09/06/2013 10.305 112108 - 70.442.008 … … … … … … … … 31/12/13 TD 61 Kết chuyển doanh thu 5154 -- 911 11.437 911 -
  44. 44. Trang 44 1.834.062.252 Tổng phát sinh 1.834.062.252 1.834.062.252 Dư cuối kỳ - - 2.2.6 KẾ TOÁN CHI PHÍ TÀI CHÍNH: Chi phí tài chính: là chi phí đi vay, các khoản lỗ về chênh lệch tỷ giá ngoại tệ 2.2.6.1 Tài khoản sử dụng: TK 635“Chi phí tài chính”. Chi tiết: • TK 6354 : “ Lãi tiền vay” • TK 6355 : “ Chiết khấu thanh toán” Kết cấu TK 635: TK 635 - Tập hợp chi phí tài chính phát sinh trong kỳ - Các khoản giảm trừ chi phí tài chính - Kết chuyển chi phí tài chính để xác định kết quả kinh doanh 2.2.6.2 Chứng từ sử dụng: Chứng từ:Hợp đồng vay vốn, Giấy báo ngân hàng trả lãi tiền vay Thủ tục:Khi phát sinh chi phí về lãi vay trên cơ sở giấy báo thông báo tiền lãi đến hạn từ ngân hàng, kế toán tiến hành ghi sổ liên quan. Hợp đồng vay vốn:Xem phụ lục 2.2.6.3Phương pháp hạch toán: Thanh toán định kỳ lãi tiền vay cho bên cho vay ghi: Theo thông báo tiền lãi ngày 25/11/2013: Nợ TK 6354: 77.500.000 Có TK 112208 : 77.500.000 Cuối năm, kết chuyển toàn bộ chi phí tài chính phát sinh trong kỳ sang Tài khoản 911 “Xác định kết quả kinh doanh”, ghi: Nợ TK 911 : 6.766.375.077 Có TK 635 : 6.766.375.077 2.2.6.4 Sổ sách thực tế tại công ty: Kế toán phản ánh vào sổ nhật ký chung, rồi ghi vào sổ cái tổng hợp chi phí tài chính 635. Sau đó tập hợp vào các Sổ cái chi tiết tài khoản 635 phù hợp Trích mẫu sổ Nhật ký chung tháng 11/2013 tại cty như sau: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương
  45. 45. Trang 45 SỔ NHẬT KÝ CHUNG Tháng 11 năm 2013 NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI STT DÒNG TK PS NỢ PS CÓ 25/11/13 BN 068 Trả lãi HĐ vay số 113/2012/HDTD ngày 26/12/12 TK số 20000941 381 95341 tháng 11/2013 Lãi tiền vay 9.820 6354 77.500.000 - NH TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHB - Bình Dương) 9.821 112108 - 77.500.000 25/11/13 BN 069 Trả lãi HĐ vay số 61/2013/HDTD-CC- SHB ngày 27/05/13 TK số 20000941 384 62621 tháng 11/2013 Lãi tiền vay 9.822 6354 15.500.000 - NH TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHB - Bình Dương) 9.823 112108 - 15.500.000 30/11/13 TD 63 Chi phí hoạt động tài chính 635 -- 911 - 169.854.177 Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh 10.094 911 169.854.177 - Lãi tiền vay 10.095 6354 - 169.854.177 … … … … … … … … 31/12/13 Tổng cộng 104.140.478.036 104.140.478.036 Trích mẫu Sổ cái tổng hợp tháng 11/2013 tại cty như sau: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ CÁI TỔNG HỢP Tháng 11 năm 2013 Tài khoản: 635 – Chi phí hoạt động tài chính NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 25/11/13 BN 068 Trả lãi HĐ vay số 113/2012/HDTD ngày 26/12/12 TK số 20000941 381 95341 tháng 11/2013 9.820 112108 77.500.000 - 25/11/13 BN 069 Trả lãi HĐ vay số 61/2013/HDTD- CC-SHB ngày 27/05/13 TK số 20000941 384 62621 tháng 11/2013 9.822 112108 15.500.000 - 30/11/13 TD 63 Chi phí hoạt động tài chính 635 -- 911 10.095 911 - 6.766.375.077 … … … … … … … … Tổng phát sinh 6.766.375.077 6.766.375.077 Dư cuối kỳ - -
  46. 46. Trang 46 Trích mẫu Sổ cái chi tiết tháng 11/2013 tại cty như sau: TK 635 có rất nhiều tài khoản chi tiết, bên dưới là minh họa cho sổ cái chi tiết của TK 6354 tại công ty Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ CÁI CHI TIẾT Tháng 11 năm 2013 Tài khoản: 6354 – Lãi tiền vay NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 25/11/13 BN 068 Trả lãi HĐ vay số 113/2012/HDTD ngày 26/12/12 TK số 20000941 381 95341 tháng 11/2013 9.820 112108 77.500.000 - 25/11/13 BN 069 Trả lãi HĐ vay số 61/2013/HDTD- CC-SHB ngày 27/05/13 TK số 20000941 384 62621 tháng 11/2013 9.822 112108 15.500.000 - 30/11/13 TD 63 Chi phí hoạt động tài chính 635 -- 911 10.095 911 - 169.854.177 … … … … … … … … Tổng phát sinh 169.854.177 169.854.177 Dư cuối kỳ - - 2.2.7 KẾ TOÁN THU NHẬP KHÁC: Thu nhập khác: phản ảnh các khoản tạo ra thu nhập ngoài hoạt động kinh doanh chính tao ra doanh thu của công ty, gồm: thu hộ tiền điện, nước… 2.2.7.1 Tài khoản sử dụng: TK 711 “Thu nhập khác”. Chi tiết: • TK 7117 : “ Thu hộ về tiền điện, nước” • TK 7118 : “ Thu nhập khác” Kết cấu TK 711: TK 711 - Kết chuyển toàn bộ các khoản thu nhập khác phát sinh trong kỳ - Các khoản thu nhập khác phát sinh trong kỳ 2.2.7.2 Chứng từ sử dụng: Chứng từ:hóa đơn GTGT
  47. 47. Thủ tục:Cuối tháng căn cứ v nhận được hóa đơn tiền điện từ Điện lực, kế toán tiến h hàng. Hóa đơn GTGT: Thu hộ tiền điện tháng 10/2013 công ty 2.2.7.3Phương pháp h Thu hộ về tiền điện, nước ghi: Theo hóa đơn số 1208 ngày 11/12/2013: Nợ TK 131: 1.950.387 Có TK 711 : Có TK 33311 Cuối năm, kết chuyển toàn b “Xác định kết quả kinh doanh”, ghi: Nợ TK 711 : 158.609.313 Có TK 911 : 2.2.7.4 Sổ sách thực t Kế toán phản ánh vào sổ N 711. Sau đó ghi vào các Sổ Trích mẫu sổ Nhật ký chung tháng 12/2013 tại cty nh Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uy ối tháng căn cứ vào số liệu thực tế điện, nước khách hàng tiêu th ền điện từ Điện lực, kế toán tiến hành xuất hóa đ n tháng 10/2013 công ty Response Phương pháp hạch toán: c ghi: 1208 ngày 11/12/2013: 1.950.387 1.773.079 : 177.308 n toàn bộthu nhập khác phát sinh trong kỳ sang Tài kho kinh doanh”, ghi: 158.609.313 158.609.313 c tế tại công ty: ổ Nhật ký chung, rồi ghi vào sổ cái tổng hợp ổ cái chi tiết tài khoản 711 tương ứng. ẫu sổ Nhật ký chung tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: ần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Trang 47 àng tiêu thụ. Khi ất hóa đơn cho khách sang Tài khoản 911 ổng hợp thu nhập khác
  48. 48. Trang 48 Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ NHẬT KÝ CHUNG Tháng 12 năm 2013 NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI STT DÒNG TK PS NỢ PS CÓ 11/12/13 PK 479 Tiền điện tháng 09+10/2013 - công ty Vĩnh Liên ( 12P- 0001208 ) Phải thu của khách hàng 10.410 131 1.773.079 - Thu hộ về tiền điện, nước 10.411 7117 - 1.773.079 Phải thu của khách hàng 10.412 131 177.308 - Thuế GTGT đầu ra 10.413 33311 - 177.308 11/12/13 PK 481 Tiền điện tháng 10/2013 - công ty Response ( 12P-0001209 ) 10.417 131 - 920.839 Phải thu của khách hàng 10.416 131 920.839 - Thu hộ về tiền điện, nước 10.417 7117 - 920.839 Phải thu của khách hàng 10.418 131 92.084 - Thuế GTGT đầu ra 10.419 33311 - 92.084 19/12/13 PK 477 Hoa hồng môi giới dịch vụ viễn thông tháng 10+11/2013 Phải thu của khách hàng 10.668 131 4.483.576 - Thu nhập khác 10.669 7118 - 4.483.576 Phải thu của khách hàng 10.670 131 448.358 - Thuế GTGT đầu ra 10.671 33311 - 448.358 25/12/13 PT 334 Thu tiền phí nhận chuyển nhượng 10.000 CP mã BN00192 - Lê Văn út cho bà Nguyễn Kim Phượng Các (100.000đ), 0.1% thuế (3.000đ) Tiền Việt Nam 10.780 111 100.000 - Thu nhập khác 10.781 7118 - 100.000 Tiền Việt Nam 10.782 111 3.000 - Thuế thu nhập cá nhân tạm thu khác 10.783 33353 - 3.000 31/12/13 TD 63 Kết chuyển doanh thu 7117 -- 911 Thu hộ về tiền điện, nước 11.441 7117 35.627.314 Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh 11.442 911 35.627.314 31/12/13 TD 63 Kết chuyển doanh thu 7118 -- 911 Thu nhập khác 11.439 7118 13.000.376 - Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh 11.440 911 - 13.000.376 … … … … … … … … 31/12/13 Tổng cộng 1.409.151.535.137 1.409.151.535.137 Trích mẫu Sổ cái tổng hợp tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ CÁI TỔNG HỢP
  49. 49. Trang 49 Tháng 12 năm 2013 Tài khoản: 711 – Thu nhập khác NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 11/12/13 PK 479 Tiền điện tháng 09+10/2013 - công ty Vĩnh Liên ( 12P-0001208 ) 10.411 131 - 1.773.079 11/12/13 PK 481 Tiền điện tháng 10/2013 - công ty Response ( 12P-0001209 ) 10.417 131 - 920.839 19/12/13 PK 477 Hoa hồng môi giới dịch vụ viễn thông tháng 10+11/2013 10.669 131 - 4.483.576 25/12/13 PT 334 Thu tiền phí nhận chuyển nhượng 10.000 CP mã BN00192 - Lê Văn út cho bà Nguyễn Kim Phượng Các (100.000đ), 0.1% thuế (3.000đ) 10.781 1111 - 100.000 31/12/13 TD 63 Kết chuyển doanh thu 711 -- 911 11.441 911 48.627.690 - … … … … … … … … Tổng phát sinh 48.627.690 48.627.690 Dư cuối kỳ - - Trích mẫu Sổ cái chi tiết tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: TK 711có 2 tài khoản chi tiết, bên dưới là minh họa cho sổ cái chi tiết của TK 7117 và 7118 tại công ty TK 7117: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ CÁICHI TIẾT Tháng 12 năm 2013 Tài khoản: 7117 – Thu hộ về tiền điện, nước NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 11/12/13 PK 479 Tiền điện tháng 09+10/2013 - công ty Vĩnh Liên ( 12P-0001208 ) 10.411 131 - 1.773.079 11/12/13 PK 481 Tiền điện tháng 10/2013 - công ty Response ( 12P-0001209 ) 10.417 131 - 920.839 … … … … … … … … 31/12/13 TD 63 Kết chuyển doanh thu 7117 -- 911 11.441 911 35.627.314 - Tổng phát sinh 35.627.314 35.627.314 Dư cuối kỳ - - TK 7118: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương
  50. 50. Trang 50 SỔ CÁI CHI TIẾT Tháng 12 năm 2013 Tài khoản: 7118 – Thu nhập khác NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 19/12/13 PK 477 Hoa hồng môi giới dịch vụ viễn thông tháng 10+11/2013 10.669 131 - 4.483.576 25/12/13 PT 334 Thu tiền phí nhận chuyển nhượng 10.000 CP mã BN00192 - Lê Văn út cho bà Nguyễn Kim Phượng Các (100.000đ), 0.1% thuế (3.000đ) 10.781 1111 - 100.000 … … … … … … … … 31/12/13 TD 63 Kết chuyển doanh thu 7118 -- 911 911 13.000.376 - Tổng phát sinh 13.000.376 13.000.376 Dư cuối kỳ - - 2.2.8 KẾ TOÁN CHI PHÍ KHÁC: Chi phí khác: gồm chi hộ về tiền điện, nước…. 2.2.8.1 Tài khoản sử dụng: TK811 “ Chi phí khác”. Chi tiết: • 8117 : “ Chi hộ về tiền điện, nước ” • 8118 : “ Chi phí khác” Kết cấu TK 811: TK 811 - Các khoản chi phí khác phát sinh trong kỳ - Cuối kỳ kế toán kết chuyển toàn bộ các chi phí khác phát sinh trong kỳ vào TK 911- Xác định kết quả kinh doanh 2.2.8.2 Chứng từ sử dụng: Chứng từ:Hóa đơn GTGT Thủ tục:căn cứ hóa đơn tiền điện từ Điện lực, kế toán tiến hành xuất hóa đơn cho khách hàng Hóa đơn GTGT:
  51. 51. 2.2.8.3Phương pháp h Chi hộ tiền điện, nước ghi: Theo hóa đơn số 1219 ngày 19/12/2013: Nợ TK 811: 4.086.575 Có TK 642 : 4.086.575 Cuối năm, kết chuyển toàn b “Xác định kết quả kinh doanh”, ghi: Nợ TK 911 : 88.151.900 Có TK 811 : 2.2.8.4 Sổ sách thực tế tại công ty: Phương pháp hạch toán: ày 19/12/2013: 4.086.575 : 4.086.575 n toàn bộ chi phí tài chính phát sinh trong kỳ sang Tài kho kinh doanh”, ghi: 88.151.900 88.151.900 ổ sách thực tế tại công ty: Trang 51 sang Tài khoản 911
  52. 52. Trang 52 Kế toán phản ánh vào sổ Nhật ký chung, rồi ghi vào sổ cái tổng hợp chi phí khác 811. Sau đó ghi vào các Sổ cái chi tiết tài khoản 811 phù hợp. Trích mẫu sổ Nhật ký chung tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ NHẬT KÝ CHUNG Tháng 12 năm 2013 NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI STT DÒNG TK PS NỢ PS CÓ 11/12/13 PK 480 Tiền điện tháng 09+10/2013 - công ty Vĩnh Liên ( 12P- 0001208 ) Chi hộ về tiền điện, nước 10.414 8117 1.773.079 - Chi phí dịch vụ mua ngoài 10.415 6427 - 1.773.079 11/12/13 PK 482 Tiền điện tháng 10/2013 - công ty Response ( 12P-0001209 ) Chi hộ về tiền điện, nước 10.420 8117 920.839 - Chi phí dịch vụ mua ngoài 10.421 6427 - 920.839 19/12/13 PK 476 Tiền điện máy ATM -VCB ( 12P-0001219 ) Chi hộ về tiền điện, nước 10.666 8117 4.086.575 - Chi phí dịch vụ mua ngoài 10.667 6427 - 4.086.575 31/12/13 TD 64 Kết chuyển chi phí 8117 -- 911 Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh 11.449 911 35.627.314 - Chi hộ về tiền điện, nước 11.450 8117 - 35.627.314 … … … … … … … … 31/12/13 Tổng cộng 1.409.151.535.137 1.409.151.535.137 Trích mẫu Sổ cái tổng hợp tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ CÁI TỔNG HỢP Tháng 12 năm 2013 Tài khoản: 811 – Chi phí khác NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 11/12/13 PK 480 Tiền điện tháng 09+10/2013 - công ty Vĩnh Liên ( 12P-0001208 ) 10.414 6427 1.773.079 - 11/12/13 PK 482 Tiền điện tháng 10/2013 - công ty Response ( 12P-0001209 ) 10.420 6427 920.839 - 19/12/13 PK 476 Tiền điện máy ATM -VCB ( 12P- 10.666 6427 4.086.575 -
  53. 53. Trang 53 0001219 ) 31/12/13 TD 64 Kết chuyển chi phí 811 -- 911 11.450 911 - 35.627.314 … … … … … … … … Tổng phát sinh 35.627.314 35.627.314 Dư cuối kỳ - - Trích mẫu Sổ cái chi tiết tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: tài khoản 811 có 2 tài khoản chi tiết, bên dưới là minh họa cho sổ cái chi tiết của TK 8117 tại công ty Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ CÁI CHI TIẾT Tháng 12 năm 2013 Tài khoản: 8117 – Chi hộ về tiền điện, nước NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 11/12/13 PK 480 Tiền điện tháng 09+10/2013 - công ty Vĩnh Liên ( 12P-0001208 ) 10.414 6427 1.773.079 - 11/12/13 PK 482 Tiền điện tháng 10/2013 - công ty Response ( 12P-0001209 ) 10.420 6427 920.839 - 19/12/13 PK 476 Tiền điện máy ATM -VCB ( 12P- 0001219 ) 10.666 6427 4.086.575 - … … … … … … … … 31/12/13 TD 64 Kết chuyển chi phí 8117 -- 911 11.450 911 - 35.627.314 Tổng phát sinh 35.627.314 35.627.314 Dư cuối kỳ - - 2.2.9 KẾ TOÁN CHI PHÍ THUẾ THU NHẬP DOANH NGHIỆP: Chi phí thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp:phản ảnh chi phí thuế TNDN hiện hành phát sinh trong năm làm căn cứ xác định kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của DN trong năm tài chính hiện hành. 2.2.9.1 Tài khoản sử dụng: TK821: “Chi phí thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp”. Chi tiết : • 8211: “Chi phí thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp hiện hành” Kết cấu TK 821:
  54. 54. Trang 54 TK 821 2.2.9.2 Chứng từ sử dụng: Chứng từ: Tờ khai quyết toán thuế TNDN; phụ lục Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh; thuế TNDN được ưu đãi; phụ lục miễn, giảm thuế TNDN Thủ tục:Định kỳ hàng quý, căn cứ vào Báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh kế toán xác định số thuế TNDN tạm nộp và tiến hành nộp tiền vào ngân sách theo số liệu tạm tính. Cuối năm, căn cứ Quyết toán thuế TNDN để xác định số Thuế phải nộp trong năm. Sau đó tiến hành nộp thêm hoặc xin hoàn thuế 2.2.9.3Phương pháp hạch toán: Kết chuyển Chi phí thuế TNDN hiện hành: Nợ TK 911 : 760.862.216 Có TK 8211 : 760.862.216 2.2.9.4 Sổ sách thực tế tại công ty: - Chi phí thuế TNDN hiện hành phát sinh trong năm; - Thuế TNDN hiện hành của các năm trước phải nộp bổ sung do phát hiện sai sót không trọng yếu của các năm trước ; - Số thuế TNDN hiện hành thực tế phải nộp trong năm nhỏ hơn số thuế TNDN hiện hành tạm phải nộp ; - Số thuế TNDN phải nộp được ghi giảm do phát hiện sai sót không trọng yếu của các năm trước ; - Kết chuyển số chênh lệch giữa chi phí thuế TNDN hiện hành phát sinh trong năm lớn hơn khoản được ghi giảm chi phí thuế TNDN hiện hành trong năm vào TK 911 - Kết chuyển số chênh lệch giữa số phát sinh bên Nợ TK 821 lớn hơn số phát sinh bên Có TK 821 phát sinh trong kỳ vào bên Nợ TK 911
  55. 55. Trang 55 Kế toán phản ánh vào sổ Nhật ký chung, rồi ghi vào sổ cái chi phí thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp 8211. Trích mẫu sổ Nhật ký chung tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ NHẬT KÝ CHUNG Tháng 12 năm 2013 NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI STT DÒNG TK PS NỢ PS CÓ 31/12/13 PK 495 Thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp năm 2013 Thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp 11.357 3334 323.428.796 - Chi phí thuế TNDN hiện hành 11.357 8211 - 323.428.796 31/12/13 PK 501 Điều chỉnh thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp theo kiểm toán 2013 Chi phí thuế TNDN hiện hành 11.381 8211 824.281.024 - Thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp 11.382 3334 - 824.281.024 31/12/13 TD 65 Kết chuyển chi phí 8211 -- 911 911 Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh 11.451 911 500.852.228 - Chi phí thuế TNDN hiện hành 11.452 8211 - 500.852.228 … … … … … … … … 31/12/13 Tổng cộng 1.409.151.535.137 1.409.151.535.137 Trích mẫu Sổ cái tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: đến nay doanh nghiệp chỉ có chi tiết duy nhất là TK 8211, minh họa như bên dưới. Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ CÁI CHI TIẾT Tháng 12 năm 2013 Tài khoản: 8211 – Chi phí thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp hiện hành NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI DÒNG NKC TK ĐỐI ỨNG PS NỢ PS CÓ Dư đầu kỳ - - 31/12/13 PK 495 Thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp năm 2013 11.357 3334 - 323.428.796 31/12/13 PK 501 Điều chỉnh thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp theo kiểm toán 2013 11.381 3334 824.281.024 - 31/12/13 TD 65 Kết chuyển chi phí 8211 -- 911 11.452 911 - 500.852.228 Tổng phát sinh 500.852.228 500.852.228 Dư cuối kỳ - - 2.2.10 KẾ TOÁN XÁC ĐỊNH KẾT QUẢ KINH DOANH: Xác định kết quả kinh doanh:dùng để xác định và phản ánh kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của DN trong một kỳ kế toán năm.
  56. 56. Trang 56 2.2.10.1 Tài khoản sử dụng: TK 911: “Xác định kết quả kinh doanh” 2.2.10.2 Sổ sách thực tế tại công ty: Kế toán phản ánh vào sổ Nhật ký chung, rồi ghi vào sổ cái tài khoản xác định kết quả kinh doanh 911. Trích mẫu sổ Nhật ký chung tháng 12/2013 tại cty như sau: Công ty Cổ phần khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên Ấp Long Bình , xã Khánh Bình, huyện Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương SỔ NHẬT KÝ CHUNG Năm 2013 NGÀY CT MÃ CT SỐ CT DIỄN GIẢI STT DÒNG TK PS NỢ PS CÓ 31/12/13 TD 54 Kết chuyển doanh thu 511 911 Doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ 11.405 511 58.882.539.780 - Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh 11.406 911 - 58.882.539.780 31/12/13 TD 61 Kết chuyển doanh thu 515 911 Doanh thu tài chính 11.411 515 30.925.601.215 - Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh 11.412 911 - 30.925.601.215 31/12/13 TD 62 Kết chuyển doanh thu 711 911 Thu nhập khác 11.413 711 158.609.313 - Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh 11.414 911 - 158.609.313 31/12/13 TD 55 Kết chuyển chi phí 632 911 Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh 11.407 911 21.725.124.288 - Giá vốn hàng bán 11.408 632 - 21.725.124.288 31/12/13 TD 63 Kết chuyển chi phí 635 911 Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh 11.415 911 6.766.375.077 - Chi phí tài chính 11.416 635 - 6.766.375.077 31/12/13 TD 71 Kết chuyển chi phí 641 911 Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh 11.430 911 1.668.590.263 - Chi phí bán hàng 11.431 641 - 1.668.590.263 31/12/13 TD 72 Kết chuyển chi phí 642 911 Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh 11.432 911 31.141.674.482 - Chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp 11.433 642 - 31.141.674.482

×