TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THỦ DẦU MỘT KHOA KINH TẾ *********** BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP 4 PHÂN TÍCH THỰC TRẠNG CHO VAY MUA NHÀ TẠI NGÂN HÀNG NAM Á - CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƢƠNG - PHÒNG GIAO DỊCH TÂN UYÊN
i
LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan: Bài báo cáo thực tập 4 "Phân tích thực trạng cho vay mua nhà tại ngân hàng Nam Á - chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng - phòng giao dịch Tân Uyên"
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Phân tích thực trạng cho vay mua nhà tại ngân hàng Nam Á - chi nhánh Bình Dương - phòng giao dịch Tân Uyên.pdf

  1. 1. TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THỦ DẦU MỘT KHOA KINH TẾ *********** BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP 4 PHÂN TÍCH THỰC TRẠNG CHO VAY MUA NHÀ TẠI NGÂN HÀNG NAM Á - CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƢƠNG – PHÒNG GIAO DỊCH TÂN UYÊN Họ và tên: PHẠM THỊ HOA TIÊN MSSV: 1723402010125 Lớp: D17TC02 Ngành: Tài chính ngân hàng GVHD: TS NGUYỄN HOÀNG CHUNG Bình Dƣơng, tháng 8/2020
  2. 2. i
  3. 3. ii LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan: Bài báo cáo thực tập 4 “Phân tích thực trạng cho vay mua nhà tại ngân hàng Nam Á - chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng - phòng giao dịch Tân Uyên” là công trình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi, đƣợc thực hiện dƣới sự hƣớng dẫn của thầy Nguyễn Hoàng Chung. Các số liệu trong bài báo cáo đƣợc sử dụng trung thực. Kết quả nghiên cứu trình bày trong báo cáo này chƣa từng đƣợc công bố tại bất kỳ công trình nào khác. Tôi xin chịu trách nhiệm về nghiên cứu của mình. Sinh viên thực hiện Phạm Thị Hoa Tiên
  4. 4. iii LỜI CẢM ƠN Trƣớc tiên em xin trân trọng gửi lời cảm ơn tới các quý thầy cô Trƣờng Đại học Thủ Dầu Một. Cảm ơn các thầy cô Khoa Kinh tế đã truyền đạt những kiến thức vô cùng quý báu và hữu ích khi em còn trên ghế nhà trƣờng. Đặc biệt, em xin gửi lời cảm ơn chân thành tới thầy Nguyễn Hoàng Chung, đã dành nhiều thời gian tận tình hƣớng dẫn và đóng góp ý kiến giúp đỡ em có thể hoàn thành tốt bài Báo cáo thực tập 4 này. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn Ban Giám đốc Nam A Bank - Chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng - Phòng giao dịch Tân Uyên cùng toàn thể tất cả anh chị trong phòng kinh doanh đã tạo điều kiện thuận lợi, có những lời khuyên bổ ích, cung cấp số liệu và tận tình hƣớng dẫn em tìm hiểu trong thời gian thực tập tại phòng giao dịch. Cuối cùng, em xin chúc các quý thầy cô trƣờng Đại học Thủ Dầu Một và thầy Nguyễn Hoàng Chung, cùng toàn thể anh chị nhân viên trong Ngân hàng lời chúc sức khỏe và thành công trong công việc, kính chúc Ngân hàng luôn phát triển và đạt đƣợc nhiều thành tựu lớn trong tƣơng lai. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn! Sinh viên thƣc hiện Phạm Thị Hoa Tiên
  5. 5. iv MỤC LỤC LỜI MỞ ĐẦU.......................................................................................................1 CHƢƠNG 1. TỔNG QUAN VỀ NGÂN HÀNG TMCP NAM Á – CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƢƠNG – PHÒNG GIAO DỊCH TÂN UYÊN .........................................3 1.1 THÔNG TIN CHUNG VỀ NAM A BANK – PGD TÂN UYÊN....................3 1.1.1 Lịch sử hình thành phát triển..................................................................3 1.1.2 Tầm nhìn, sứ mệnh, mục tiêu, triết lý kinh doanh..................................4 1.2 NHIỆM VỤ VÀ CHỨC NĂNG CỦA NAM A BANK – PGD TÂN UYÊN ...............................................................................................................................................................5 1.2.1 Nhiệm vụ.................................................................................................5 1.2.2 Chức năng ...............................................................................................5 1.3 HỆ THỐNG TỔ CHỨC CỦA NAM A BANK – PGD TÂN UYÊN..............5 1.3.1 Sơ đồ cơ cấu tổ chức...............................................................................5 1.3.2 Nhiệm vụ và chức năng của các phòng ban ...........................................6 1.4 TỔNG QUAN VỀ TÌNH HÌNH NHÂN SỰ CỦA NAM A BANK – PGD TÂN UYÊN.....................................................................................................................................7 1.5 TỔNG QUAN VỀ LĨNH VỰC HOẠT ĐỘNG CỦA NAM A BANK – PGD TÂN UYÊN .........................................................................................................................9 1.5.1 Huy động vốn..........................................................................................9 1.5.2 Tín dụng..................................................................................................9 1.5.3 Dịch vụ....................................................................................................9 1.6 MỘT SỐ KẾT QUẢ KINH DOANH TẠI NAM A BANK - PGD TÂN UYÊN ..............................................................................................................................................10 CHƢƠNG 2. MÔ TẢ VÀ PHÂN TÍCH THỰC TRẠNG CHO VAY MUA NHÀ TẠI NAM A BANK – PGD TÂN UYÊN...........................................................12 2.1 CƠ SỞ LÝ THUYẾT VỀ HOẠT ĐỘNG CHO VAY MUA NHÀ............... 12 2.1.1 Khái niệm..............................................................................................12 2.1.2 Đặc điểm cho vay mua nhà...................................................................12 2.1.3 Sự cần thiết cho vay mua nhà...............................................................12 2.1.4 Đối tƣợng cho vay mua nhà..................................................................13 2.1.5 Nguyên tắc và điều kiện cho vay mua nhà ...........................................14
  6. 6. v 2.1.6 Phƣơng pháp cho vay mua nhà.............................................................15 2.1.7 Một số chỉ tiêu đánh giá hiệu quả cho vay mua nhà.............................15 2.2 GIỚI THIỆU VỀ PHÒNG KINH DOANH TẠI NAM A BANK – PGD TÂN UYÊN.................................................................................................................................. 17 2.2.1 Tổ chức phòng kinh doanh ...................................................................17 2.2.2 Nhiệm vụ từng vị trí trong phòng kinh doanh......................................17 2.3 PHÂN TÍCH THỰC TRẠNG CHO VAY MUA NHÀ TẠI NAM A BANK – PGD TÂN UYÊN................................................................................................... 18 2.3.1 Quy trình công việc, cách thức.............................................................18 2.3.2 Phân tích các chỉ tiêu đánh giá hiệu quả hoạt động cho vay mua nhà .21 2.4 ĐÁNH GIÁ CHUNG VỀ THỰC TRẠNG CHO VAY MUA NHÀ............ 37 2.4.1 Những kết quả đạt đƣợc........................................................................38 CHƢƠNG 3. NHẬN XÉT – KIẾN NGHỊ ..........................................................40 3.1 NHẬN XÉT.......................................................................................................................... 40 3.1.1 Thuận lợi...............................................................................................40 3.1.2 Khó khăn...............................................................................................40 3.1.3 Hạn chế .................................................................................................41 3.2 KIẾN NGHỊ.......................................................................................................................... 42 3.2.1 Đối với Ngân hàng nhà nƣớc................................................................42 3.2.2 Đối với Nam A Bank............................................................................43 KẾT LUẬN.........................................................................................................44 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO .................................................................................45 PHỤ LỤC ...........................................................................................................46
  7. 7. vi DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT STT Từ viết tắt Nội Dung 1 BCTC Báo cáo tài chính 2 CBTD Cán bộ tín dụng 3 TSĐB Tài sản đảm bảo 4 KHCN Khách hàng cá nhân 5 NHNN Ngân hàng Nhà nƣớc 6 NHTM Ngân hàng Thƣơng mại 7 BĐS Bất động sản 8 PGD Phòng giao dịch 9 QHKH Quan hệ khách hàng 10 TCKT Tổ chức kinh tế 11 TMCP Thƣơng mại cổ phần 12 NVTD Nhân viên tín dụng
  8. 8. vii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 1. Số lƣợng cán bộ nhân viên tại Nam A Bank - PGD Tân .........................8 Bảng 2. Báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh của Nam A Bank - PGD Tân Uyên 2017- 2019......................................................................................................................10 Bảng 2. 1 Kết quả huy động vốn của Nam A Bank - PGD Tân Uyên..........22 Bảng 2. 2 Doanh số cho vay.................................................................................24 Bảng 2. 3 Phân tích tình hình dƣ nợ cho vay mua nhà năm 2017 - 2019............26 Bảng 2. 4 Tình hình hệ số thu nợ cho vay mua nhà năm 2017 - 2019 ................28 Bảng 2. 5 Tình hình nợ quá hạn cho vay mua nhà của PGD...............................31 Bảng 2. 6 Tình hình nợ xấu cho vay mua nhà qua các năm 2017 - 2019............33 Bảng 2. 7 Tình hình vòng quay vốn tín dụng năm 2017 - 2019..........................35 Bảng 2. 8 Một số chỉ tiêu đánh giá hoạt động cho vay của Nam A Bank - PGD Tân Uyên năm 2017 - 2019..................................................................................37
  9. 9. viii DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH Hình 1. Cơ cấu tổ chức của Nam A Bank - PGD Tân Uyên .................................6 Hình 2.1 Cơ cấu huy động vốn............................................................................ 23 Hình 2.2 Doanh số cho vay..................................................................................25 Hình 2.3 Tình hình dƣ nợ cho vay mua nhà năm 2017 – 2019........................... 27 Hình 2.4 Tình hình hệ số thu nợ cho vay mua nhà năm 2017 – 2019................. 29 Hình 2.5 Tình hình nợ quá hạn cho vay mua nhà của PGD................................ 32 Hình 2.6 Tình hình nợ xấu cho vay mua nhà năm 2017 – 2019..........................34 Hình 2.7 Tình hình vòng quay vốn tín dụng năm 2017 – 2019...........................36
  10. 10. 1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Lý do chọn đề tài Những năm gần đây, dƣới sự lãnh đạo của Đảng, sự quản lý của Nhà nƣớc, với sự nổ lực của các đơn vị, tổ chức kinh tế. Nền kinh tế nƣớc ta đã có những khởi sắc, tiến bộ mới phát triển nhanh hơn, vững chắc hơn. Chúng ta đã và đang nâng cao sức mạnh tốc độ tăng trƣởng, hiệu quả của nền kinh tế để dần dần theo kịp hòa nhập với nền kinh tế khu vực và thế giới. Trong bối cảnh dịch Covid - 19 diễn ra phức tạp, hoạt động của ngân hàng đóng một vai trò rất quan trọng. Với chức năng làm trung gian tài chính của nền kinh tế, thông qua ngân hàng, các nguồn lực sẽ đƣợc phân bổ, sử dụng một cách hợp lí và hiệu quả nhất. Thông qua việc cung ứng nguồn vốn, tín dụng ngân hàng có tác dụng rất lớn tới quá trình hoạt động của doanh nghiệp và giúp doanh nghiệp vƣợt qua đƣợc những khó khăn chung hiện nay. Để thực hiện đƣợc những điều này, đòi hỏi ngân hàng phải có một kế hoạch phát triển toàn diện về mọi mặt, đặc biệt là hoạt động cho vay - lĩnh vực thể hiện sự sống còn của tất cả các ngân hàng. Đối với ngân hàng Nam Á – PGD Tân Uyên cũng không ngoại lệ. Để nắm rõ hơn tình hình này của Ngân hàng và có những giải pháp phù hợp, phần nào giúp Ngân hàng đứng vững và ngày càng nâng cao đƣợc vị thế của mình trong cuộc chạy đua về kinh doanh sản phẩm là tiền tệ, tôi quyết định chọn đề tài “Phân tích thực trạng cho vay mua nhà tại ngân hàng Nam Á - chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng – PGD Tân Uyên” làm báo cáo thực tập của mình. 2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu Thứ nhất, đề tài sẽ tập trung tìm hiểu và phân tích kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của ngân hàng. Thứ hai, tìm hiểu và phần tích chi tiết các yếu tố ảnh hƣởng đến hoạt động cho vay nhƣ: nguồn vốn, doanh số cho vay, doanh số thu nợ,…nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động cho vay và hạn chế rủi ro của ngân hàng Nam Á - chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng - PGD Tân Uyên. Thứ ba, đƣa ra giải pháp và đề xuất kiến nghị nhằm phát triển và mở rộng hoạt động cho vay mua nhà của ngân hàng Nam Á – chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng - PGD Tân Uyên.
  11. 11. 2 3. Đối tƣợng, phạm vi, thời gian nghiên cứu Đối tƣợng và phạm vi nghiên cứu: Đề tài tập trung nghiên cứu thực trạng hoạt động cho vay mua nhà thông qua báo cáo tài chính và các thông số liệu khác về thực trạng cho vay mua nhà của Ngân hàng Nam Á – Chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng – PGD Tân Uyên trong thời gian 3 năm từ 2017 – 2019. Thời gian nghiên cứu: Số liệu đƣợc thu thập trong khoảng thời gian từ 24/8/2020 đến tháng 16/10/2020. 4. Phƣơng pháp nghiên cứu Dữ liệu nghiên cứu: Thu thập số liệu liên quan từ báo cáo của PGD. Ngoài ra sẽ trao đổi với các nhân viên và lãnh đạo để có thể biết và hiểu nhiều hơn về tình hình cho vay mua nhà trong ngân hàng ở thời gian qua. Sử dụng phƣơng pháp phân tích, tổng hợp, tỷ lệ và so sánh để nhận xét, đánh giá đƣợc chính xác hiệu quả cho vay thực tế của Nam A Bank – chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng – PGD Tân Uyên. 5. Ý nghĩa của đề tài Ý nghĩa khoa học: Đóng góp cơ sở lý thuyết cho vay mua nhà. Ý nghĩa thực tiễn: Các Ngân hàng thƣơng mại hiện nay đã và đang phải nỗ lực hết mình nhằm đem lại hiệu quả kinh doanh cao nhất cho Ngân hàng trong thời kỳ khó khăn này. Từ tình hình đó, Nam A Bank - Chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng – PGD Tân Uyên cũng phải nỗ lực hết mình để vƣợt qua khó khăn và ngày càng phát triển hơn nữa. Chính vì thế cần phải nghiên cứu tìm hiểu tình hình hoạt động kinh doanh của Ngân hàng đặc biệt là về hoạt động cho vay, để có biện pháp nâng cao hiệu quả cho vay và hoạt động kinh doanh của ngân hàng. 6. Kết cấu của báo cáo Gồm 3 phần chính: Chƣơng 1. Tổng quan về Ngân hàng TMCP Nam Á – Chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng – Phòng Giao Dịch Tân Uyên Chƣơng 2. Mô tả và phân tích thực trạng cho vay mua nhà tại Nam A Bank - Chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng – Phòng Giao Dịch Tân Uyên Chƣơng 3. Nhận xét – Kiến nghị
  12. 12. 3 CHƢƠNG 1. TỔNG QUAN VỀ NGÂN HÀNG TMCP NAM Á – CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƢƠNG – PHÒNG GIAO DỊCH TÂN UYÊN 1.1 THÔNG TIN CHUNG VỀ NAM A BANK – PGD TÂN UYÊN 1.1.1 Lịch sử hình thành phát triển Địa chỉ: Đƣờng ĐT746, khu phố Khánh Thạnh, phƣờng Tân Phƣớc Khánh, thị xã Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dƣơng (đối diện chợ Tân Phƣớc Khánh) Điện thoại: 02743619968 Fax: 02743619967 Email: nabank@hcm.fpt.vn. Website: www.namabank.com.vn Bình Dƣơng là tỉnh thuộc miền Đông Nam Bộ và là tỉnh nằm trong vùng kinh tế trọng điểm phía Nam. Trong những năm gần đây, tình hình kinh tế - xã hội của tỉnh ngày càng đƣợc phát triển. Tỉnh đã mở rộng và thu hút đƣợc rất nhiều nhà đầu tƣ trong và ngoài nƣớc đến làm việc và sinh sống. Các khu công nghiệp liên tiếp đƣợc xây dựng nhằm tạo công ăn việc làm cho ngƣời dân lao động. Trong đó, có các khu công nghiệp lớn nhƣ Việt Nam – Singapore, khu công nghiệp Sóng Thần, Việt Hƣơng, Mỹ Phƣớc I, Mỹ Phƣớc II, Mỹ Phƣớc III,… Cũng chính vì sự tăng trƣởng đó đã có nhiều ngân hàng xuất hiện trên địa bàn của tỉnh nhằm mở rộng hoạt động, phục vụ cho sự phát triển không ngừng của tỉnh Bình Dƣơng. Vì vậy, Nam Á cũng đã chọn Bình Dƣơng là nơi mở rộng hoạt động của ngân hàng. Sau sự có mặt của phòng giao dịch Bến Cát vào cuối tháng 3/2016 vừa qua, Ngân hàng TMCP Nam Á (Nam A Bank) tiếp tục khai trƣơng phòng giao dịch Tân Uyên, nâng tổng số điểm giao dịch tại Bình Dƣơng lên 3, gồm chi
  13. 13. 4 nhánh Nam A Bank Bình Dƣơng cùng hai phòng giao dịch là Nam A Bank Bến Cát và Nam A Bank Tân Uyên. 1.1.2 Tầm nhìn, sứ mệnh, mục tiêu, triết lý kinh doanh TẦM NHÌN: Ngay từ ngày đầu hoạt động, Nam A Bank đã xác định tầm nhìn là trở thành Ngân hàng Thƣơng mại Cổ phần bán lẻ hàng đầu Việt Nam với mục tiêu mang đến những giải pháp tài chính tốt nhất cho khách hàng cá nhân, khách hàng doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ. SỨ MỆNH: Nam A Bank luôn đồng hành, chia sẻ và cung cấp dịch vụ tài chính - ngân hàng hiện đại, tốt nhất cho khách hàng; cam kết mang lại giá trị tốt nhất cho cổ đông; tạo lập môi trƣờng chuyên nghiệp; thân thiện; cơ hội phát triển nghề nghiệp và lợi ích xứng đáng cho mọi nhân viên. MỤC TIÊU: Nam A Bank là luôn xác định mục tiêu giữ vững vị thế ngân hàng bán lẻ tốt nhất và có thƣơng hiệu bán lẻ số 1 Việt Nam. TRIẾT LÝ KINH DOANH: Tăng trƣởng bền vững theo thời gian: Đến năm 2016, 17 điểm giao dịch mới tại các tỉnh, thành phố lớn đã đƣợc bổ sung vào hệ thống giao dịch của Ngân hàng. Tính an toàn và ổn định trong quá trình hoạt động là tiêu chí hàng đầu để Nam A Bank hƣớng tới chuẩn mực quốc tế. Với các tổ chức tín dụng, chất lƣợng sản phẩm, dịch vụ luôn là thƣớc đo quan trọng và là yếu tố cốt lõi góp phần thúc đẩy kết quả kinh doanh nói riêng và sự phát triển của doanh nghiệp nói chung. Lấy khách hàng làm trọng tâm, Nam A Bank đã cho ra mắt nhiều sản phẩm, dịch vụ nổi bật. Bên cạnh đó, trải nghiệm của khách hàng khi giao dịch là điều mà Nam A Bank đã, đang và sẽ không ngừng hƣớng đến. Đây là lý do trong năm qua, Ngân hàng hoàn thành 100% kế hoạch đổi mới hình ảnh trụ sở các đơn vị kinh doanh theo tiêu chuẩn ngân hàng hiện đại. Do đó, không quá bất ngờ khi hệ khách hàng của Nam A Bank tăng hơn 30% trong năm 2016. Chính sự khác biệt trong việc đồng bộ chất lƣợng dịch vụ của Ngân hàng đã giúp gia tăng số lƣợng cũng nhƣ sự gắn bó của khách hàng, góp phần thúc đẩy các chỉ số tài chính ngày một tốt hơn.
  14. 14. 5 Thƣơng hiệu của lòng tin và sức mạnh nội tại: Nền tảng cho mọi thành công của Nam A Bank sau 25 năm hoạt động chính là sức mạnh nội tại với đội ngũ cán bộ, nhân viên vững về chuyên môn, mạnh về nghiệp vụ, đặc biệt là luôn lấy khách hàng làm gốc, chăm sóc mọi giao dịch bằng thái độ tận tâm nhất. Nam A Bank không ngừng mở rộng mạng lƣới hoạt động, nâng cao chất lƣợng dịch vụ trên nền tảng công nghệ hiện đại, đáp ứng nhu cầu và thị hiếu ngày một gia tăng của khách hàng. 1.2 NHIỆM VỤ VÀ CHỨC NĂNG CỦA NAM A BANK – PGD TÂN UYÊN 1.2.1 Nhiệm vụ Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên có nhiệm vụ huy động tối đa nguồn vốn trong và ngoài nƣớc nhằm giúp Nam A Bank chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng chủ động nguồn vốn cung ứng cho nền kinh tế. Đa dạng hóa sản phẩm dịch vụ tiện ích, hiện đại, nâng cao chất lƣợng hoạt động dịch vụ đủ sức cạnh tranh và hội nhập trong giai đoạn mới. 1.2.2 Chức năng Thu hút, tƣ vấn cho khách hàng của Nam Á về các sản phẩm, dịch vụ. Phân tích, đánh giá khả năng cạnh tranh, chất lƣợng sản phẩm, dịch vụ của Nam Á; hiệu quả của từng sản phẩm dịch vụ dành cho khách hàng; phản hồi của khách hàng về sản phẩm dịch vụ đƣợc cung cấp, đề xuất phƣơng án cải tiến, nâng cao chất lƣợng hiệu quả nhằm thoả mãn ngày càng tốt hơn nhu cầu của khách hàng. Nghiên cứu, tham gia xây dựng chính sách khách hàng và kế hoạch phát triển thị trƣờng, phát triển sản phẩm mới, hỗ trợ xây dựng chính sách sản phẩm dịch vụ; cơ chế, chính sách tín dụng đối với khách hàng cá nhân và doanh nghiệp. 1.3 HỆ THỐNG TỔ CHỨC CỦA NAM A BANK – PGD TÂN UYÊN 1.3.1 Sơ đồ cơ cấu tổ chức
  15. 15. 6 Hình 1. Cơ cấu tổ chức của Nam A Bank - PGD Tân Uyên (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ tác giả và Phòng nhân sự Ngân hàng Nam Á – Chi nhánh Bình Dương) 1.3.2 Nhiệm vụ và chức năng của các phòng ban 1.3.2.1 Phòng kinh doanh: a) Chức năng: Phòng Kinh doanh đƣợc xem là bộ phận chủ chốt của ngân hàng, tham mƣu, giúp việc cho Giám đốc về công tác bán các sản phẩm và dịch vụ của ngân hàng (cho vay, bảo lãnh, các hình thức cấp tín dụng khác, huy động vốn trên thị trƣờng 1, dịch vụ tƣ vấn thanh toán quốc tế, dịch vụ tƣ vấn tài chính, đầu tƣ góp vốn, liên doanh liên kết, chào bán sản phẩm kinh doanh ngoại tệ trừ trên thị trƣờng liên ngân hàng); công tác nghiên cứu và phát triển sản phẩm, phát triển PGD TÂN UYÊN PHÒNG KINH DOANH PHÒNG KẾ TOÁN KIỂM SOÁT VIÊN TRƢỞNG PHÒNG KINH DOANH CHUYÊN VIÊN HỖ TRỢ GIAO DỊCH VIÊN QUỸ
  16. 16. 7 thị trƣờng; công tác xây dựng và phát triển mối quan hệ khách hàng. Chịu trách nhiệm trƣớc Giám đốc về các hoạt động đó trong nhiệm vụ, thẩm quyền đƣợc giao. b) Nhiệm vụ: Tổ chức bộ máy nhân sự, phân công công việc trong Phòng để hoàn thành ngân sách năm, kế hoach công việc của phòng/ban đã đƣợc phê duyệt từng thời kỳ. Thực hiện các báo cáo nội bộ theo Quy định của ngân hàng và các báo cáo khác theo yêu cầu của Ban điều hành. Xây dựng các quy trình, quy định nghiệp vụ thuộc lĩnh vực của Phòng; đánh giá hiệu quả các quy trình, quy định này trong thực tế để liên tục cải tiến, giúp nâng cao hoạt động của ngân hàng. Thực hiện các nhiệm vụ khác theo chỉ đạo của Ban điều hành phân công. 1.3.2.2 Phòng kế toán a) Chức năng: Ghi nhận và phản ánh các thông tin từ khách hàng,theo dõi sổ sách kế toán, chứng từ thu chi tại đơn vị, giao dịch thanh toán với đối tác, chuyển tiền, nộp và rút tiền mặt ngoại tệ từ tài khoản tiền gửi theo quy định quản lý ngoại hối của ngân hàng Nhà nƣớc và Nam Á, tổ chức giao dịch và phục vụ khách hàng một cách khoa học, văn minh, lịch sự. b) Nhiệm vụ: Lập dự toán thu chi tài chính hàng năm, thanh toán các nguồn kinh phí: Chi thƣờng xuyên, chi không thƣờng xuyên, chi đầu tƣ xây dựng cơ bản,... Kiểm tra, giám sát, và báo cáo các hoạt động tài chính tại các đơn vị trực thuộc. 1.4 TỔNG QUAN VỀ TÌNH HÌNH NHÂN SỰ CỦA NAM A BANK – PGD TÂN UYÊN
  17. 17. 8 Bảng 1. Số lƣợng cán bộ nhân viên tại Nam A Bank - PGD Tân Chỉ tiêu Số lƣợng nhân sự Tỉ lệ Giới tính Nam 7 43,75% Nữ 9 56,25% Nhóm tuổi (Tuổi) Dƣới 25 3 18,75% 25 - 40 13 81,25% Trên 40 0 0% Trình độ Đại học 16 100% Cao đẳng 0 0% Phổ thông 0 0% (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ tác giả và Phòng nhân sự Ngân hàng Nam Á – Chi nhánh Bình Dương) Số lƣợng nhân sự ở PGD về giới tính: Nam chiếm tỉ lệ 43,75%, nữ chiếm tỉ lệ 56,25%. Nhìn chung các cán bộ, nhân viên đều thuộc lao động trẻ, trình độ tốt nghiệp đại học chuyên về lĩnh vực Tài chính-Ngân hàng. Riêng hai nhân viên tốt nghiệp đại học ngành Quản trị kinh doanh và Luật kinh tế - Quốc tế. Trình độ đại học chiếm tỉ lệ 100%, đã đƣợc đảm bảo trao dồi những kiến thức cơ bản và chuyên sâu về ngành Tài chính ngân hàng đƣợc đào tạo tại trƣờng. Về nhóm tuổi: dƣới 25 tuổi chiếm tỉ lệ 18,75%; từ 25-40 tuổi chiếm tỉ lệ 81,25% đây là nhóm tuổi có nguồn lao động dồi dào ở PGD. Với sự năng động, nhiệt huyết, kinh nghiệm cao góp phần làm cho PGD ngày càng phát triển. Với quyết tâm nâng cao chất lƣợng dịch vụ, số nhân viên có trình độ đại học năm 2019 tăng so với năm 2017 thì Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên đã dần tạo đƣợc sự tín nhiệm của khách hàng trên địa bàn thị xã Tân Uyên.
  18. 18. 9 1.5 TỔNG QUAN VỀ LĨNH VỰC HOẠT ĐỘNG CỦA NAM A BANK – PGD TÂN UYÊN 1.5.1 Huy động vốn - Huy động tiền gửi từ doanh nghiệp và cá nhân bằng VNĐ, ngoại tệ, vàng với kỳ hạn đa dạng, lãi suất hấp dẫn. - Các chƣơng trình tiết kiệm dự thƣởng và khuyến mãi - Tiết kiệm tích lũy linh hoạt: tích lũy học tập, tích lũy hƣu trí, tiêu dùng, phƣơng tiện vận chuyển, du lịch, thành đạt, nhà đất… 1.5.2 Tín dụng - Cho vay ngắn hạn: + Cho vay bổ sung vốn lƣu động + Cho vay sản xuất hàng hóa xuất khẩu + Chiết khấu bộ chứng từ hàng xuất khẩu + Bao thanh toán - Cho vay trung và dài hạn: + Cho vay đầu tƣ dự án + Cho vay xây dựng nhà xƣởng + Cho vay mua sắm máy móc thiết bị - Cho vay mua xe ô tô - Cho vay sửa chữa, mua sắm, xây dựng nhà ở - Cho vay hỗ trợ học tập - Cho vay tiêu dùng - Bảo lãnh trong và ngoài nƣớc - Các chính sách hỗ trợ khách hàng vay vốn tại Nam Á + Cho vay ủy thác + Cho vay đồng tài trợ, đồng bảo lãnh - Kinh doanh chứng khoán 1.5.3 Dịch vụ
  19. 19. 10 - Dịch vụ tài khoản thanh toán, thu chi hộ, chi hộ lƣơng… - Dịch vụ thanh toán quốc tế (nhờ thu, thanh toán xuất / nhập khẩu theo thƣ tín dụng…) - Dịch vụ chuyển tiền trong và ngoài nƣớc - Dịch vụ kinh doanh ngoại hối - Dịch vụ kiều hối - Dịch vụ thẻ - Dịch vụ SMS Banking, Internet Banking 1.6 MỘT SỐ KẾT QUẢ KINH DOANH TẠI NAM A BANK - PGD TÂN UYÊN Bảng 2. Báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh của Nam A Bank - PGD Tân Uyên 2017-2019 Đơn vị tính: tỷ đồng (Nguồn: Báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh của Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên năm 2017-2019) Chỉ tiêu 2017 2018 2019 Chênh lệch 2018/2017 Chênh lệch 2019/2018 +/- % +/- % Doanh thu thuần 642 749 855 125 20,03% 106 14,15% Chi phí hoạt động 553 659 713 106 19,17% 54 8,19% Lợi nhuận trƣớc thuế 71 90 142 19 26,76% 52 57,78% Lợi nhuận sau thuế 63 65 102 2 3,17% 37 56,92%
  20. 20. 11 Phân tích thu nhập: Doanh thu thuần năm 2018 là 749 tỷ đồng, tăng 125 tỷ đồng với tỷ lệ tăng là 20,03% so với năm 2017. Tiếp nối thành công trong năm 2018, năm 2019 có thể nói là năm rất thành công với ngân hàng thể hiện qua sự tăng trƣởng rất tốt của các chỉ tiêu, doanh thu thuần năm 2019 là 855 tỷ đồng, tăng 106 tỷ đồng tƣơng ứng với tỷ lệ 14,15% so với năm 2018. Về chi phí: Năm 2017 chi phí là 553 tỷ đồng, năm 2018 là 659 tỷ đồng, tăng so với năm 2017 là 106 tỷ đồng tƣơng đƣơng với tốc độ tăng là 19,17%. Đến năm 2019 là 713 tỷ đồng, tăng 54 tỷ đồng tƣơng ứng với 8,19% so với năm 2018. Về lợi nhuận trƣớc thuế: Năm 2018 ngân hàng đạt lợi nhuận trƣớc thuế là 90 tỷ đồng so với năm 2017, tăng 19 tỷ đồng tƣơng ứng với tỷ lệ tăng là 26,76%. Năm 2019 là 142 tỷ đồng tăng 52 tỷ đồng với tỷ lệ tăng là 57,78%. Qua đó ta thấy, Ngân hàng đã nâng cao chất lƣợng dịch vụ, củng cố và phát triển thế mạnh của mình. Về lợi nhuận sau thuế: Từ năm 2017 - 2019, nhìn chung thì lợi nhuận sau thuế của ngân hàng đều có sự tăng trƣởng qua các năm. Tuy nhiên sự tăng trƣởng này là chƣa ổn định, cụ thể năm 2019 lợi nhuận sau thuế của Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên tăng đột biến từ 63 tỷ đồng năm 2017 lên 102 tỷ đồng năm 2019. So với năm 2018 tăng 37 tỷ đồng với tỷ lệ tăng trƣởng là 56,92%. Nhận xét chung: Qua kết quả hoạt động của Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên, ta thấy ngân hàng đã đạt đƣợc những chỉ tiêu hoạt động kinh doanh đáng kể, nâng cao uy tín và thị phần của mình trên thị trƣờng. Tuy vậy, để cạnh tranh với các Ngân hàng trong và ngoài nƣớc với mục tiêu tối đa hóa lợi nhuận thì Nam Á cần phải nỗ lực hơn nữa nhằm phát huy tối đa thành tích đạt đƣợc.
  21. 21. 12 CHƢƠNG 2. MÔ TẢ VÀ PHÂN TÍCH THỰC TRẠNG CHO VAY MUA NHÀ TẠI NAM A BANK – PGD TÂN UYÊN 2.1 CƠ SỞ LÝ THUYẾT VỀ HOẠT ĐỘNG CHO VAY MUA NHÀ 2.1.1 Khái niệm Khái niệm cho vay: Khoản 1 Điều 3 của Quy chế cho vay của Tổ chức Tín dụng đối với khách hàng (Ban hành theo Quyết định số 127/2005/QĐ-NHNN) ngày 3/2/2005 của Thống đốc Ngân hàng Nhà nƣớc về việc sửa đổi, bổ sung một số điều của Quy chế cho vay của tổ chức tín dụng đối với khách hàng ban hành theo Quyết định số 1627/2001/QĐ-NHNN ngày 31 tháng 12 năm 2001 của Thống đốc Ngân hàng Nhà nƣớc nhƣ sau: “Cho vay là một hình thức cấp tín dụng, theo đó tổ chức tín dụng giao cho khách hàng một khoản tiền để sử dụng vào mục đích và thời gian nhất định theo thỏa thuận với nguyên tắc hoàn trả cả gốc và lãi”. Khái niệm cho vay mua nhà: Cho vay mua nhà là một loại sản phẩm tín dụng phải có tài sản đảm bảo, có thể bằng chính ngôi nhà dự kiến mua. Khách hàng vay mua nhà chủ yếu là ngƣời có thu nhập thƣờng xuyên, ổn định. Cho vay mua nhà nhằm đáp ứng nhu cầu về nơi ở đối với ngƣời dân và xã hội. 2.1.2 Đặc điểm cho vay mua nhà Phải có tài sản đảm bảo (nếu không có tài sản đảm bảo bằng chính ngôi nhà dự kiến mua), dành cho khách hàng có thu nhập thƣờng xuyên và ổn định. Cho vay mua nhà thƣờng có thời hạn dài nên lãi suất tƣơng đối thấp hơn các dịch vụ tín dụng khác và có tính cạnh tranh cao. Cho vay mua nhà có đội rủi ro cao do thời hạn vay dài, bên cạnh phải có tài sản đảm bảo thì tƣ cách khách hàng cũng là một yếu tố quan trọng điều này dựa vào kinh nghiệm và đánh giá của bộ phận tín dụng. Đây là một nhân tố quan trọng quyết định sự hoàn trả khoản vay của khách hàng. Mức thu nhập và trình độ dân trí có ảnh hƣởng rất lớn đến khoản vay mua nhà. 2.1.3 Sự cần thiết cho vay mua nhà 2.1.3.1 Đối với người dân
  22. 22. 13 Cho vay mua nhà ra đời giúp ngƣời dân có đƣợc nơi ở tuy chƣa đủ khả năng tài chính nhƣng vẫn có thể sở hữu trƣớc một ngôi nhà mơ ƣớc. Khi đời sống đƣợc ổn định họ an tân làm việc và góp sức mình phát triển xã hội nhiều hơn. Đặc biệt là đối với ngƣời dân có mức thu nhập thấp và trung bình thì nhờ sự tài trợ của ngân hàng mà ngƣời thu nhập thấp và trung bình sẽ có thể mua nhà để ổn định đời sống nhƣ các căn hộ chung cƣ, các nhà ở xã hội,... và từ đó giúp ngƣời dân cải thiện, nâng cao chất lƣợng cuộc sống nhƣ một nƣớc đang phát triển hiện nay. 2.1.3.2 Đối với ngân hàng Cho vay mua nhà là sản phẩm tín dụng, góp phần tăng lợi nhuận và đa dạng các hoạt động tín dụng và phân tán rủi ro ngân hàng. Cho vay mua nhà cũng giúp ngân hàng thu hút thêm khách hàng sử dụng các hình thức dịch vụ khác. Cũng nhằm nâng cao uy tín, tạo thƣơng hiệu trên thị trƣờng, và càng có nhiều khách hàng biết tới ngân hàng. Đây cũng là điều kiện tiên quyết giúp ngân hàng nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh và hội nhập với xu hƣớng quốc tế. 2.1.3.3 Đối với nền kinh tế Nghiệp vụ cho vay mua nhà đã góp phần ổn định và cải thiện đời sống của ngƣời dân giúp họ thỏa mãn với nhu cầu sống và tăng khả năng cống hiến cho xã hội, góp phần làm cho xã hội ngày càng phát triển và ổn định. Khi đời sống của ngƣời dân ổn định sẽ là động lực to lớn giúp kích thích sản xuất, càng đẩy nền kinh tế phát triển. Qua đó, cho thấy đƣợc việc cho vay mua nhà là một hƣớng đi và cũng là một sản phẩm đúng đắn mà ngân hàng chọn lựa làm phƣơng hƣớng phát triển. 2.1.4 Đối tƣợng cho vay mua nhà Đối tƣợng cho vay mua nhà trƣớc tiên là những cá nhân có đủ năng lực pháp luật và hành vi dân sự. Tùy theo các tiêu chí phân loại mà đối tƣợng cho vay mua nhà đƣợc phân nhƣ sau: 2.1.4.1 Phân theo mức thu nhập
  23. 23. 14 Với các cán bộ tín dụng, mức thu nhập và sự ổn định thu nhập là những thông tin quan trọng. Thu nhập đƣợc phân thành ba nhóm chủ yếu: - Đối tƣợng có thu nhập thấp: là những ngƣời có hoàn cảnh khó khăn, rất muốn cải thiện đời sống của mình nhƣng bị hạn chế do thu nhập không đủ để thỏa mãn nhu cầu của họ. Tuy nhiên, họ cũng mong muốn có đƣợc cuộc sống tốt hơn nhƣ bất kỳ ngƣời nào khác. Họ đƣợc đánh giá là những khách hàng tiềm năng trong hiện tại và tƣơng lai của các NHTM. - Đối tƣợng có thu nhập trung bình: Đây là đối tƣợng chiếm đa số trong xã hội đặc biệt là ở những khu đô thị, khi thu nhập tăng lên nhu cầu tiêu dùng của họ cũng tăng theo, trong đó có nhu cầu về nhà ở. Đây có thể đƣợc coi là thị trƣờng mục tiêu cần hƣớng tới của các NHTM, NHTM có thể phối hợp với các chủ đầu tƣ để cung ứng những ngôi nhà riêng có diện tích nhỏ hoặc căn hộ chung cƣ mới có diện tích không quá lớn. - Đối tƣợng có thu nhập cao: Cùng với sự phát triển kinh tế đối tƣợng này ở các đô thị ngày càng tăng lên rõ rệt. Loại hình nhà ở mà đối tƣợng có thu nhập cao quan tâm thƣờng là những căn hộ chung cƣ có diện tích lớn, chung cƣ cao cấp, biệt thự, nhà riêng,… 2.1.4.2 Phân theo tính chất của thu nhập Nhóm có thu nhập ổn định thƣờng xuyên: thƣờng là những khách hàng làm công ăn lƣơng, là những ngƣời có công việc kinh doanh riêng hay là những ngƣời có ngành nghề chuyên nghiệp nhƣ bác sĩ, luật sƣ, ca sĩ… Nhóm có thu nhập không ổn định: thƣờng là những ngƣời lao động tự do. 2.1.5 Nguyên tắc và điều kiện cho vay mua nhà Khách hàng phải có tài sản đảm bảo, thế chấp. Tài sản thế chấp có thể bằng chính ngôi nhà dự kiến vay để mua, có hộ khẩu thƣờng trú hoặc tạm trú dài hạn tại địa bàn có trụ sở Nam A Bank và các điều kiện khác theo quy định của Nam A Bank. Sử dụng vốn đúng mục đích: Nguồn vốn ngân hàng cho vay để khách hàng phải sử dụng mua nhà, không sử dụng vào những mục đích khác.
  24. 24. 15 Nguồn thu nhập của khách hàng vay: Nguồn thu nhập này từ các nguồn lƣơng, sản xuất kinh doanh, cho thuê tài sản, cổ tức/ vốn góp, các nguồn thu nhập này phải hợp pháp, ổn định và đủ khả năng trả nợ vay. 2.1.6 Phƣơng pháp cho vay mua nhà Phƣơng thức vay: vay từng lần (món) hoặc vay trả góp. Mức cho vay mua BĐS không vƣợt quá giá trị chuyển nhƣợng BĐS trên hợp đồng chuyển nhƣợng mua bán với chủ đầu tƣ. Và mức cho vay mua BĐS phải nhỏ hơn giá trị bán thực tế. Thời gian giải ngân: theo trình độ thanh toán thực tế và phù hợp với quy định hiện hành. Phƣơng thức giải ngân: Giải ngân một lần hay nhiều lần theo thỏa thuận của bên ngân hàng và khách, bao gồm các hình thức: - Chuyển khoản vào tài khoản khách hàng - Nhận tiền mặt Lãi suất cho vay: Theo quy định của Nam A Bank từng thời kỳ. Thời hạn cho vay: Cho vay mua nhà có 3 mức thời gian để KH lựa chọn là ngắn hạn, trung hạn và dài hạn. - Ngắn hạn: Thời gian dƣới 12 tháng. - Trung hạn: Từ 12 tháng đến 5 năm. - Dài hạn: Từ 5 năm trở lên. 2.1.7 Một số chỉ tiêu đánh giá hiệu quả cho vay mua nhà Việc phân tích đánh giá hiệu quả hoạt động cho vay của ngân hàng là nội dung quan trọng trong việc phân tích hoạt động kinh doanh của NHTM. Tùy theo mục tiêu phân tích mà các nhà quản trị đƣa ra nhiều phƣơng thức phân bổ khác nhau, để từ đó có thể đƣa ra những giải pháp thích hợp nhằm góp phần nâng cao chất lƣợng nghiệp vụ cho vay của ngân hàng. (Châu Thị Hoàng Oanh – “Phân tích tình hình hoạt động tín dụng”). 2.1.7.1 Tỷ lệ tăng tưởng doanh số cho vay (DSCV) (%)
  25. 25. 16 - Doanh số cho vay là tổng số tiền mà một ngân hàng đã phát cho khách hàng vay trong một thời kỳ nhất định. (“Tín dụng ngân hàng, Nguyễn Văn Tiến”) - Chỉ tiêu này dùng để so sánh sự tăng trƣởng tín dụng qua các năm để đánh khả năng cho vay, tìm kiếm khách hàng và đánh tình hình thực hiện kế hoạch tín dụng của ngân hàng 2.1.7.2 Tỷ lệ tăng trưởng dư nợ (%) - Chỉ tiêu này dùng để so sánh sự tăng trƣởng dƣ nợ tín dụng qua các năm để đánh giá khả năng cho vay, tìm kiếm khách hàng và đánh giá tình hình thực hiện kế hoạch tín dụng của ngân hàng. - Chỉ tiêu càng cao thì mức độ hoạt động của ngân hàng càng ổn định và có hiệu quả, ngƣợc lại ngân hàng đang gặp khó khăn, nhất là trong việc tìm kiếm khách hàng và thể hiện việc thực hiện kế hoạch tín dụng chƣa hiệu quả. 2.1.7.3 Hệ số thu nợ (%) - Chỉ số này thể hiện mối quan hệ giữa doanh số cho vay và doanh số thu nợ, cho biết hiệu quả của công tác quản lý và thu hồi nợ của ngân hàng, nó đánh giá khả năng và thiện chí trả nợ của khách hàng. Hệ số này càng cao cho thấy công tác thu hồi nợ của ngân hàng càng hiệu quả. 2.1.7.4 Tỷ lệ nợ quá hạn trên tổng dư nợ ⁄ Đây là chỉ tiêu quan trọng nhất để đánh giá hiệu quả hoạt động tín dụng và chất lƣợng tín dụng của ngân hàng. Nếu tỷ lệ này cao thì chất lƣợng tín dụng thấp và ngƣợc lại (thông thƣờng mỗi ngân hàng đều đƣa ra mức ngƣỡng nhất định nhằm đảm bảo hoạt động tín dụng và phòng tránh rủi ro).
  26. 26. 17 2.1.7.5 Tỷ lệ nợ xấu - Nợ xấu: là các khoản nợ thuộc các nhóm 3, 4 và 5. Tỷ lệ nợ xấu trên tổng dƣ nợ là tỷ lệ để đánh giá chất lƣợng tín dụng của tổ chức tín dụng. - Nợ xấu gồm các khoản nợ quá hạn trả lãi và/hoặc gốc thƣờng quá ba tháng căn cứ vào khả năng trả nợ của khách hàng để hạch toán các khoản vay vào các nhóm thích hợp. Bên cạnh chỉ tiêu tỷ lệ quá hạn, ngƣời ta còn dùng chỉ tiêu nợ xấu để phân tích thực chất tình hình chất lƣợng tín dụng tại ngân hàng. - Tỷ lệ nợ xấu càng cao thể hiện chất lƣợng tín dụng của ngân hàng càng kém và ngƣợc lại. 2.1.7.6 Vòng quay vốn tín dụng Vòng quay vốn tín dụng: Thể hiện tần suất dƣ nợ bình quân đƣợc thu hồi bao nhiêu lần trong một thời kỳ. Chỉ tiêu này đo lƣờng tốc độ luân chuyển vốn tín dụng của ngân hàng, thời gian thu hồi nợ của ngân hàng là nhanh hay chậm. Vòng quay vốn càng nhanh thì đƣợc coi là tốt và việc đầu tƣ càng đƣợc an toàn. 2.2 GIỚI THIỆU VỀ PHÒNG KINH DOANH TẠI NAM A BANK – PGD TÂN UYÊN 2.2.1 Tổ chức phòng kinh doanh Hiện nay, phòng kinh doanh có 1 trƣởng phòng, 1 kiểm soát tín dụng, 1 nhân viên thực tập, 1 nhân viên tƣ vấn bảo hiểm và 7 chuyên viên quan hệ khách hàng. Đa phần nhân viên tại phòng kinh doanh đều có trình độ đại học trở lên. 2.2.2 Nhiệm vụ từng vị trí trong phòng kinh doanh 2.2.2.1 Trưởng phòng Là ngƣời đóng vai trò quan trọng trong phòng kinh doanh, có nhiệm vụ chính trong việc triển khai các công việc để thực hiện tốt các hoạt động tín dụng trong
  27. 27. 18 ngân hàng, đảm bảo mục tiêu doanh số theo chỉ tiêu của ban Giám đốc và nhiều công việc khác. 2.2.2.2 Nhân viên kiểm soát tín dụng Nhân viên kiểm soát tín dụng có nhiệm vụ kiểm tra, kiểm soát hồ sơ lại một lần nữa để thực hiện các thủ tục giúp khách hàng vay vốn và quản lý hồ sơ của khách hàng trong suốt thời gian vay. 2.2.2.3 Nhân viên thực tập Nhân viên thực tập đóng vai trò gần giống nhƣ một nhân viên kinh doanh chính thức. Nhiệm vụ chủ yếu là tìm kiếm khách hàng có nhu cầu sử dụng sản phẩm, thực hiện chỉ tiêu doanh số đƣợc giao và hỗ trợ các anh chị làm hồ sơ trong quá trình khách hàng đến ngân hàng vay vốn. 2.2.2.4 Nhân viên tư vấn bảo hiểm Nhân viên tƣ vấn bảo hiểm ở ngân hàng là một ngƣời giúp khách hàng tiếp cận với những gói bảo hiểm và đại diện cho công ty bảo hiểm để ký kết hợp đồng và trực tiếp giải quyết các thắc mắc của khách hàng về các gói sản phẩm. 2.2.2.5 Chuyên viên quan hệ khách hàng Là ngƣời tiếp xúc, liên hệ trực tiếp với khách hàng để tƣ vấn và bán các sản phẩm mà ngân hàng cung cấp nhƣ vay vốn, gửi tiết kiệm, thẻ,... đồng thời họ cũng là ngƣời tiếp nhận và kiểm tra hồ sơ của khách hàng trƣớc khi chuyển sang bộ phận có liên quan thẩm định lại. Nhƣng hiện tại trong phòng kinh doanh thì một chuyên viên quan hệ khách hàng sẽ thực hiện các công việc từ khi tiếp nhận hồ sơ đến khi giải ngân. 2.3 PHÂN TÍCH THỰC TRẠNG CHO VAY MUA NHÀ TẠI NAM A BANK – PGD TÂN UYÊN 2.3.1 Quy trình công việc, cách thức Bƣớc 1: Tiếp nhận hồ sơ vay vốn Một bộ hồ sơ cho vay gồm: Hồ sơ do khách hàng lập và cung cấp cho ngân hàng. Hồ sơ pháp lý: Xuất trình chứng minh nhân dân hoặc hộ chiếu, sổ hộ khẩu, giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh.
  28. 28. 19 Hồ sơ vay vốn: Giấy đề nghị kiêm phƣơng án vay vốn, dự án, phƣơng án sản xuất, kinh doanh, dịch vụ, đời sống, hồ sơ đảm bảo tiền vay, cá giấy tờ liên quan khác theo quy định của Nam A Bank (trích phụ lục 1). Bƣớc 2: Thẩm định hồ sơ, thẩm định tài chính, thu nhập, tài sản: Cán bộ tín dụng đƣợc phân công giao dịch với khách hàng có nhu cầu vay vốn có trách nhiệm hƣớng dẫn khách hàng lập hồ sơ vay vốn, căn cứ kết quả chấm điểm xếp hạng tín dụng tiến hành thẩm định các điều kiện vay vốn theo quy định. Bƣớc 3: Lập tờ trình thẩm định khách hàng. Thẩm định khách hàng: Hỏi CIC ngay khi nhận hồ sơ. Thẩm định tƣ cách pháp lý, năng lực hành vi dân sự của khách hàng cá nhân. Thẩm định tƣ cách pháp nhân và ngƣời đại diện hợp pháp của pháp nhân có đủ năng lực hành vi và tƣ cách pháp nhân, lịch sử hình thành phát triển, cũng nhƣ uy tín của doanh nghiệp. Kiểm tra thực lực tài chính, hợp lệ hồ sơ tài chính, bản kê khai thuế giá trị gia tăng hàng tháng, sổ thu chi tiền mặt, sổ phụ tài khoản,… Sau đó, đến tận nơi tìm hiểu thực trạng khách hàng, đánh giá hoạt động giao dịch của khách hàng. Thẩm định về dự án đầu tƣ, phƣơng án sản xuất kinh doanh, đánh giá tính khả thi và hiệu quả của dự án sản xuất kinh doanh, dự án đầu tƣ. Khả năng tài chính của khách hàng phục vụ phƣơng án, dự án đầu tƣ. Thẩm định về tài sản đảm bảo: Lập giấy đề nghị đánh giá tài sản kèm bộ hồ sơ TSĐB, có chữ ký trƣởng phòng rồi chuyển cho nhân viên thẩm định tín dụng. Kiểm tra trƣớc khi cho vay: Là việc thẩm định, tái thẩm định các điều kiện vay vốn theo quy định. Kiểm tra trong khi cho vay: Là việc kiểm tra tính đầy đủ, hợp pháp, hợp lệ của hồ sơ khách hàng, hồ sơ vay vốn, hồ sơ TSĐB tiền vay và các yếu tố chứng từ; Sự khớp đúng giữa chứng minh thƣ và ngƣời vay, giữa ngƣời nhận tiền và ngƣời có tên trên giấy đề nghị vay vốn,… Kiểm tra sau khi cho vay: Chậm nhất sau 15 ngày kể từ ngày giải ngân, cán bộ tín dụng phải kiểm tra việc sử dụng vốn vay và tài sản bảo đảm tiền vay. Riêng đối với hộ gia đình sản xuất nông, lâm, ngƣ nghiệp; khách hàng vay cầm cố bằng
  29. 29. 20 giấy tờ có giá, Giám đốc Sở giao dịch, chi nhánh trực thuộc Trụ sở chính quy định cụ thể bằng văn bản việc kiểm tra sau khi cho vay (số lƣợng khách hàng và mức dƣ nợ phải kiểm tra; thời điểm kiểm tra...) phù hợp với điều kiện và đặc điểm cụ thể của từng địa phƣơng. Nội dung kiểm tra: Kiểm tra việc sử dụng vốn vay theo mục đích đã ghi trong hợp đồng tín dụng; Kiểm tra biện pháp tổ chức triển khai và tiến độ thực hiện dự án, phƣơng án; đánh giá hiệu quả của dự án, phƣơng án vay vốn; Kiểm tra hiện trạng, tình hình biến động, thay đổi TSĐB. Kiểm tra nguồn thu nhập của khách hàng vay (từ dự án, tiền lƣơng, thu nhập khác); phân tích BCTC doanh nghiệp; đánh giá tiến độ và khả năng trả nợ. Kiểm tra, xác định mức độ thiệt hại của dự án, phƣơng án đầu tƣ, của khách hàng vay khi xảy ra rủi ro bất khả kháng (bão, lũ lụt, cháy nổ, dịch bệnh...). Chấm điểm và xếp hạng tín dụng đối với khách hàng: Ngân hàng nơi cho vay phải thu thập thông tin, thực hiện chấm điểm xếp hạng khách hàng theo quy định của NHNN Việt Nam. Xử lý vốn vay: Nam A Bank căn cứ vào kết quả kiểm tra; kết quả chấm điểm xếp hạng khách hàng và tùy theo mức độ vi phạm của khách hàng quyết định xử lý nhƣ sau: - Tạm ngừng cho vay: Trong các trƣờng hợp khách hàng sử dụng vốn vay sai mục đích, cung cấp thông tin sai sự thật; khách hàng bị xếp hạng C. - Chấm dứt cho vay: Trong các trƣờng hợp khách hàng vi phạm hợp đồng tín dụng đó cam kết nhƣng không khắc phục, sửa chữa; khách hàng ngừng sản xuất có thể dẫn đến phá sản; quá trình tổ chức lại sản xuất không xác định đƣợc ngƣời chịu trách nhiệm chính trƣớc pháp luật về quan hệ vay vốn và trả nợ ngân hàng, khách hàng bị xếp hạng D. - Khởi kiện trƣớc pháp luật: Nam A Bank có quyền khởi kiện trong các trƣờng hợp sau: + Khách hàng vi phạm hợp đồng tín dụng; hợp đồng thế chấp, cầm cố, bảo lãnh đã đƣợc ngân hàng thông báo bằng văn bản nhƣng không khắc phục.
  30. 30. 21 + Khách hàng có nợ quá hạn do nguyên nhân chủ quan nhƣng không có biện pháp khả thi để trả nợ ngân hàng. + Khách hàng có năng lực tài chính để trả nợ nhƣng cố tình trốn tránh trả nợ ngân hàng theo thỏa thuận. + Các vi phạm khác theo quy định của pháp luật. Bƣớc 4: Tập hợp hồ sơ trình ban tín dụng, hội đồng tín dụng. Lập tờ trình thẩm định khách hàng, có chữ ký trƣởng phòng. Kèm báo cáo thẩm định tài sản, có chữ ký trƣởng phòng. Nhập lại báo cáo thẩm định, biên bản định giá từ nhân viên thẩm, tập hợp bộ hồ sơ trình ban tín dụng, hội đồng tín dụng (2-5 ngày từ khi nhận TSĐB). Ban tín dụng duyện hồ sơ thì báo cáo ngay trƣởng phòng nội dung chỉ đạo, sửa đổi, thông báo cho khách hàng (trích phụ lục 2). Bƣớc 5: Hoàn thiện hồ sơ tín dụng. Chuyển hồ sơ cho bộ phận quản lý tín dụng để hoàn tất thủ tục pháp lý. Bƣớc 6: Chuyển hồ sơ khách hàng qua bộ phận quản lý tín dụng để soạn hợp đồng tín dụng, hợp đồng thế chấp và làm các thủ tục khác. Hoàn tất chứng từ để giải ngân, chuyển một bản chính hợp đồng tín dụng: khế ƣớc vay, ủy nhiệm chi, các giấy tờ khác đến bộ phận giao dịch để thực hiện giải ngân (trích phụ lục 3). Bƣớc 7: Giải ngân Sau khi hoàn thiện hết tất cả hồ sơ có liên quan thì CBTD sẽ trình ban Giám đốc để kiểm tra tính đầy đủ của hồ sơ giải ngân, các điều kiện giải ngân, để tiến hành giải ngân. Bƣớc 8: Theo dõi, kiểm tra sau giải ngân và quản lý khoản cấp tín dụng In phiếu tính lãi, hƣớng dẫn khách hàng nộp đủ gốc, lãi, kiểm tra niêm phong, chứng kiến bóc niêm phong, ký vào phần “xuất kho toàn bộ” tại phiếu xuất nhập kho và ký vào sổ kho, lƣu bản gốc phiếu xuất nhập kho vào hồ sơ tín dụng. 2.3.2 Phân tích các chỉ tiêu đánh giá hiệu quả hoạt động cho vay mua nhà 2.3.2.1 Phân tích hoạt động huy động vốn
  31. 31. 22 Vốn là yếu tố rất quan trọng trong hoạt động kinh doanh của các thành phần kinh tế, nên bất kỳ một tổ chức nào muốn hoạt động tốt đem lại hiệu quả kinh tế cao thì điều trƣớc tiên là phải có nguồn vốn dồi dào. Huy động vốn là một hoạt động quan trọng nhất và không thể thiếu của các NHTM, nó là cơ sở cho hoạt động cho vay và cũng là nền tảng cho sự phát triển vững chắc của ngân hàng. Nó cũng là một trong yếu tố quyết định sự sống còn của ngân hàng. Do vậy, nhằm đảm bảo hoạt động tín dụng đƣợc thuận lợi đáp ứng đƣợc tất cả các nhu cầu vay vốn của khách hàng thì ngân hàng cần đảm bảo một nguồn vốn dồi dào. Vì vậy, trong quá trình hoạt động các ngân hàng phải liên tục cố gắng đƣa ra đƣợc nhiều sản phẩm đáp ứng nhu cầu của nhiều thành phần khách hàng khi vay vốn và thật nhiều giải pháp kiếm ra lợi nhuận cho ngân hàng. Tình hình huy động vốn của Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên trong ba năm 2017-2019 đƣợc thể hiện qua bảng sau: Bảng 2.1 Kết quả huy động vốn của Nam A Bank - PGD Tân Uyên Đơn vị tính: Tỷ đồng (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ tác giả và Phòng kinh doanh – Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên) Chỉ tiêu 2017 2018 2019 Chênh lệch 2018/2017 Chênh lệch 2019/2018 +/- % +/- % Huy động vốn cuối kỳ 3545 4420 5404 875 24,68% 984 22,26% - Tổ chức kinh tế 2380 2837 3001 457 19,20% 164 5,78% - Dân cư 1165 1583 2403 418 35,88% 820 51,80%
  32. 32. 23 Hình 2.1 Cơ cấu Huy động vốn (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ tác giả và Phòng kinh doanh – Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên) Nhìn vào bảng và hình 2.1 ta thấy, tổng nguồn vốn của Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên tăng đều qua 3 năm và có tốc độ tăng khá cao. Cụ thể: Năm 2017 đạt đƣợc 3545 tỷ đồng nguồn vốn huy động. Năm 2018 đạt đƣợc 4420 tỷ đồng, tăng 875 tỷ đồng tƣơng ứng với tốc độ tăng trƣởng 24,68% so với năm 2017. Năm 2019 đạt đƣợc 5404 tỷ đồng, tăng 894 tỷ đồng với tốc độ tăng trƣởng 22,26% so với năm 2018. Trong cơ cấu nguồn vốn huy động, huy động vốn dân cƣ có tốc độ tăng trƣởng cao nhất đạt tỷ lệ 35,88% năm 2018, sau đó là năm 2019 đạt 51,80%. Huy động vốn dân cƣ ngày càng chiếm tỷ trọng lớn trong tổng nguồn vốn huy động của PGD. Điều này cho chúng ta thấy rõ quy mô nguồn vốn của ngân hàng ngày càng tăng trƣởng và là ngân hàng ngày càng tạo đƣợc niềm tin ở các khách hàng. Và chứng tỏ ngân hàng ngày càng có thêm nguồn vốn để tiếp tục khai thác nhiều sản phẩm hơn để làm tăng thƣơng hiệu của ngân hàng. 2.3.2.2 Phân tích hoạt động cho vay mua nhà 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 Huy động vốn huy động vốn 2017 2018 2019
  33. 33. 24 Hoạt động cho vay là hoạt động chính yếu và quan trọng nhất của bất kỳ một NHTM nào. Nếu hoạt động huy động vốn đƣợc xem là “đầu vào” thì hoạt động cho vay chính là “đầu ra”. Sự chuyển hóa từ vốn tiền gửi sang vốn tín dụng để bổ sung cho nhu cầu sản xuất kinh doanh trong nền kinh tế không chỉ có ý nghĩa đối với nền kinh tế mà cả đối với bản thân ngân hàng. Bởi vì, nhờ cho vay mà tạo ra nguồn thu nhập chủ yếu cho ngân hàng để từ đó bồi hoàn lại tiền gửi của khách hàng, bù đắp các chi phí kinh doanh và tạo ra đƣợc lợi nhuận cho ngân hàng. Tuy nhiên, hoạt động cho vay là hoạt động mang tính rủi ro lớn, vì vậy cần phải quản lý các khoản cho vay một cách chặt chẽ thì mới có thể ngăn ngừa hoặc giảm thiểu rủi ro. Bảng 2.2 Doanh số cho vay Đơn vị tính: Triệu đồng Năm Số tiền Tăng trƣởng Tuyệt đối Tƣơng đối 2017 2.506.020 - - 2018 2.801.500 295.480 11,79% 2019 3.293.000 491.500 17,54% (Nguồn:Tổng hợp từ tác giả và Phòng kinh doanh – Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên)
  34. 34. 25 Hình 2.2 Doanh số cho vay (Nguồn:Tổng hợp từ tác giả và Phòng kinh doanh – Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên) Doanh số cho vay là chỉ tiêu phản ánh tất cả các khoản cho vay trong năm tài chính, không kể món cho vay đó đã thu hồi về hay chƣa. Doanh số cho vay thƣờng đƣợc xác định theo tháng, quý, năm. Hình 2.2 đƣợc tính theo năm, doanh số cho vay ở PGD có sự biến động qua các năm. Năm 2017 đạt đƣợc 2.506.020 triệu đồng tổng doanh số cho vay. Năm 2018 đạt đƣợc 2.801.500triệu đồng tổng doanh số cho vay. Năm 2019 đạt đƣợc 3.293.000 triệu đồng tổng doanh số cho vay. Qua ba năm, chúng ta thấy tình hình cho vay của PGD ở năm 2018 tăng 295.480 triệu đồng với tốc độ tăng là 11,79% so với năm 2017. Qua năm 2019 doanh số cho vay của PGD lại có sự tăng khá cao, đạt 3.293.000 triệu đồng,tăng 491.500 triệu đồng, với tốc độ tăng trƣởng là 17,54% so với năm 2018. Điều đó cho ta thấy, PGD đã gây dựng đƣợc uy tín của mình về chất lƣợng tín dụng cũng 0 500,000 1,000,000 1,500,000 2,000,000 2,500,000 3,000,000 3,500,000 2017 2016 2017 Số tiền số tiền
  35. 35. 26 nhƣ thời gian vay hợp lý từ đó đã tạo niềm tin cho khách hàng vay với nhiều mục đích khác nhau nhƣ tiêu dùng, sản xuất kinh doanh,… 2.3.2.2.1 Phân tích tình hình dư nợ cho vay mua nhà Dƣ nợ là khoản tiền mà ngân hàng phải thu của khách hàng trong một thời gian nhất định, dƣ nợ còn phản ánh tình hình cho vay hoặc sử dụng vốn của ngân hàng tại một thời điểm nhất định vào thời điểm xem xét. Hay nói cách khác thì dƣ nợ tỷ lệ nghịch hoàn toàn với doanh số thu nợ của ngân hàng. Dƣ nợ càng tăng cao cho thấy thị phần cho vay của ngân hàng ngày càng mở rộng và cho thấy hiệu quả của ngân hàng. Tình hình dƣ nợ của Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên trong thời gian qua nhƣ sau: Bảng 2.3 Phân tích tình hình dƣ nợ cho vay mua nhà năm 2017 - 2019 Đơn vị tính: Triệu đồng Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 So sánh 2018/2017 So sánh 2019/2018 Tuyệt đối Tƣơng đối (%) Tuyệt đối Tƣơng đối (%) Dƣ nợ cho vay mua nhà 2.980 9.730 26.250 6.750 226,51% 16.520 169,78% Tổng dƣ nợ cho vay 2.487.000 2.793.000 3.311.000 306.000 12,30% 518.000 18,55% Tỷ lệ dƣ nợ cho vay mua nhà/ Tổng dƣ nợ 0,12% 0,35% 0,79% 0,23% 191,67% 0,44% 125,71% (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ tác giả và Phòng kinh doanh – Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên)
  36. 36. 27 Hình 2.3 Tình hình dƣ nợ cho vay mua nhà năm 2017 - 2019 (Nguồn:Tổng hợp từ tác giả và Phòng kinh doanh – Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên) Thông qua bảng và hình 2.3 cho chúng ta thấy, mức dƣ nợ của các năm đều tăng. Cụ thể là: Năm 2017 đạt đƣợc 2.980 triệu đồng. Năm 2018 đạt đƣợc 9.730 triệu đồng; tăng 6.750 triệu đồng với tỷ lệ tăng tƣơng ứng là 226,51% so với 2017. Năm 2019 đạt đƣợc 26.250 triệu đồng, tăng 16.520 triệu đồng với tỷ lệ tăng tƣơng ứng là 169,78% so với năm 2017. Nhìn chung qua 3 năm tình hình dƣ nợ có chuyển biến và có xu hƣớng tăng và tăng dần qua các năm thể hiện điều đó thể hiện cho vay mua nhà sẽ ngày càng trở thành thế mạnh của PGD trong lĩnh vực cho vay tiêu dùng, nguyên nhân là do ngân hàng đã nắm bắt đƣợc nhu cầu về nhà ở của ngƣời dân trong những năm gần đây gia tăng. Mặt khác, là do PGD đã làm đúng quy trình tín dụng và chấp hành đầy đủ các văn bản của ngân hàng, từ đó cho thấy Ngân hàng đã hoạt động tích cực tìm kiếm khách hàng và có kế hoạch hoạt động tín dụng có hiệu quả và ổn định. 2.3.2.2.2 Hệ số thu nợ (%) Hệ số thu nợ là thể hiện số tiền mà ngân hàng đã thu hồi đƣợc từ các khoản đã cho khách hàng vay trong thời gian nhất định. Để hoạt động cho vay có hiệu quả và bền vững thì ngoài việc mở rộng doanh số cho vay còn phải chú 0 1000000 2000000 3000000 4000000 2980 9730 26250 2487000 2793000 3311000 Dƣ nợ cho vay mua nhà  Tổng dư nợ 2017 2018 2019
  37. 37. 28 trọng để công tác thu nợ đảm bảo hiệu quả của đồng vốn bỏ ra và khả năng thu hồi lại nhanh chóng, tránh thất thoát và lãng phí vốn,… Chính vì thế thu nợ là một vấn đề rất quan trọng. Nếu nhƣ doanh số cho vay thể hiện tình hình hoạt động của ngân hàng là khả quan thì hệ số thu nợ lại càng khẳng định đƣợc hiệu quả hoạt động tín dụng tại ngân hàng. Tình hình thu nợ của PGD qua các năm nhƣ sau: Bảng 2.4 Tình hình hệ số thu nợ cho vay mua nhà năm 2017 - 2019 Đơn vị tính: Triệu đồng Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2010 So sánh 2018/2017 So sánh 2019/2018 Tuyệt đối Tƣơng đối (%) Tuyệt đối Tƣơng đối (%) Tổng doanh số thu nợ cho vay mua nhà 2.514 4.191 11.167 1.677 66,71% 6.976 166,45% Tổng doanh số cho vay mua nhà 4.957 10.941 27.687 5.984 120,72% 16.746 153,06% Hệ số thu nợ (%) 50,72% 38,31% 40,33% -12,4% -24,46% 2% 5,22% (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ tác giả và Phòng kinh doanh – Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên)
  38. 38. 29 Hình 2.4 Tình hình hệ số thu nợ cho vay mua nhà năm 2017 – 2019 (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ tác giả và Phòng kinh doanh – Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên) Chỉ tiêu này giúp đánh giá khả năng thu hồi nợ của ngân hàng hay khả năng trả nợ của khách hàng. Thông qua bảng số liệu và hình 2.4, ta thấy đƣợc rằng hệ số thu nợ của ngân hàng giảm dần qua 3 năm. Cụ thể nhƣ sau: Năm 2017 hệ số thu nợ của KHCN đạt 50,72%. Hệ số này tƣơng đối tốt, thể hiện qua hoạt động tín dụng của ngân hàng khá tốt. Năm 2018 hệ số thu nợ của KHCN có xu hƣớng tăng. Năm 2018 hệ số thu nợ đạt 38,31% tƣơng đƣơng giảm 12,4% về số liệu tuyệt đối, tƣơng ứng giảm 24,46% về số tƣơng đối so với năm 2017. Năm 2019 hệ số thu nợ của khách hàng có xu hƣớng tăng. Năm 2019 hệ số thu nợ đạt 40,33% tƣơng đƣơng tăng 2% về hệ số tuyệt đối, tƣơng ứng 5,22% so với năm 2018. Hệ số thu nợ tăng nhẹ chủ yếu là do thời gian này chỉ đa phần là thu các khoản nợ lẻ tẻ của các năm trƣớc. 2.3.2.2.3 Nợ quá hạn Nợ quá hạn, nợ khó đòi là những biểu hiện rõ nét của chất lƣợng tín dụng. Đối với khoản vay khi đến kì hạn trả nợ mà khách hàng không thể trả đƣợc nợ đúng hạn thì sẽ bị chuyển sang nợ quá hạn. Những khoản nợ quá hạn mà khách 0 20 40 60 50.72 38.31 40.33 Hệ số thu nợ 2017 2018 2019
  39. 39. 30 hàng không thể trả do điều kiện khách quan, khách hàng có thể đến ngân hàng xin xem xét lại cơ cấu thời gian gia hạn nợ, điều chỉnh nợ. Nếu không đến gia hạn hoặc hết thời gian gia hạn mà khách hàng vẫn không có khả năng hoàn trả thì khoản nợ này sẽ chuyển sang nợ quá hạn. Tuy nhiên chính sách cho vay hiện thời của Nam Á không áp dụng việc cơ cấu lại thời hạn trả nợ, trừ trƣờng hợp rất đặc biệt và có sự chỉ thị của lãnh đạo, cho nên khi khách hàng không trả nợ gốc và lãi đúng thời hạn sẽ bị chuyển sang nợ quá hạn. Khi phát sinh nợ quá hạn cũng đồng nghĩa với khoản vay của ngân hàng bị rủi ro. Vì vậy, ngân hàng cần tìm ra các nguyên nhân phát sinh nợ quá hạn, đồng thời tìm ra các giải pháp để hạn chế nợ quá hạn, nhằm giảm thiểu rủi ro và nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động cho vay của ngân hàng. Trong các công tác quản lý để nâng cao hoạt động cho vay tại PGD, thì công tác kiểm soát, hạn chế nguy cơ nợ quá hạn làm nâng cao chất lƣợng hoạt động cho vay. Đây là mục tiêu phấn đấu của tất cả các tổ chức hoạt động trong lĩnh vực ngân hàng. Tình hình nợ quá hạn theo dƣ nợ của PGD trong ba năm 2017-2019 đƣợc thể hiện qua bảng số liệu sau:
  40. 40. 31 Bảng 2.5 Tình hình nợ quá hạn cho vay mua nhà của PGD Đơn vị tính: Triệu đồng Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 So sánh 2018/2017 So sánh 2019/2018 Tuyệt đối Tƣơng đối (%) Tuyệt đối Tƣơng đối (%) Tổng nợ quá hạn cho vay mua nhà 15 185 788 170 1.133,3% 603 325,95% Tổng dƣ nợ cho vay mua nhà 2.980 9.730 26.250 6.750 226,51% 16.520 169,78% Tỷ lệ nợ quá hạn (%) 0,50% 1,90% 3,00% 1,4% 280% 1,1% 57,90% (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ tác giả và Phòng kinh doanh – Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên)
  41. 41. 32 Hình 2.5 Tình hình nợ quá hạn cho vay mua nhà của PGD (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ tác giả và Phòng kinh doanh – Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên) Qua bảng số liệu hình cho 2.5 ta thấy, tình hình nợ quá hạn của PGD trong những năm gần đây có diễn biến tích cực. Dƣ nợ quá hạn mua nhà của PGD năm 2018 là 185 triệu đồng, chiếm 1.9% trong tổng dƣ nợ cho vay mua nhà. Bƣớc qua năm 2019 thì tình hình nhƣ nợ quá hạn tăng lên đến 788 triệu đồng chiếm tỷ lệ 3%, tăng 1.1% so với năm 2018, tăng 2.5% so với năm 2017 do công tác quản lý nợ của ngân hàng chƣa đƣợc tăng cƣờng . Nhận xét: Có rất nhiều nguyên nhân dẫn tới tình trạng nợ quá hạn, do đời sống ngƣời dân gặp nhiều khó khăn, tình hình kinh tế không ổn định, nợ quá hạn tăng cao là do nguồn thu chính để trả nợ của ngƣời vay gặp rủi ro do thiên tai, rớt giá (đối với hàng nông sản), những biến động của nền kinh tế trong nƣớc, đặc biệt là mùa dich Covid-19 đang có diễn biến phức tạp,…Vì vậy, nợ quá hạn là một phần đi liền trong hoạt động kinh doanh của ngân hàng, ngân hàng không thể hoàn toàn loại trừ nó mà chỉ có thể hạn chế làm sao cho tỷ lệ này ở mức tối thiểu 0 1 2 3 0.5 1.9 3 Tỷ lệ nợ quá hạn(%) Tỷ lệ nợ quá hạn(%) 2017 2018 2019
  42. 42. 33 và nằm trong phạm vi cho phép. Để hoạt động tín dụng của ngân hàng hoạt động có hiệu quả hơn nữa thì ngân hàng cần có những giải pháp nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động tín dụng. 2.3.2.2.4 Nợ xấu Bảng 2.6 Tình hình nợ xấu cho vay mua nhà qua các năm 2017 - 2019 Đơn vị tính: Triệu đồng Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 So sánh 2018/2017 So sánh 2019/2018 Tuyệt đối Tƣơng đối (%) Tuyệt đối Tƣơng đối (%) Tổng nợ xấu cho vay mua nhà 6 97 315 91 1.516,6% 218 224,74% Tổng dƣ nợ cho vay mua nhà 2.980 9.730 26.250 6.750 226,51% 16.520 169,78% Tỷ lệ nợ xấu (%) 0,20% 1% 1,2% 0,8% 400% 0,2% 20% (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ tác giả và Phòng kinh doanh – Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên)
  43. 43. 34 Hình 2.6 Tình hình nợ xấu cho vay mua nhà năm 2017 – 2019 (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ tác giả và Phòng kinh doanh – Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên) Qua bảng số liệu và hình 2.6 cho thấy: Năm 2017 tỷ lệ nợ xấu là 0,2%, tỷ lệ này tƣơng đối thấp đo công tác quản lý nợ của ngân hàng khá tốt và ổn định, tạo cơ sở tiền đề để ngân hàng tiếp tục chuyển biến theo xu hƣớng tốt. Năm 2018 tỷ lệ nợ xấu là 1%, tăng 0,8% so với năm 2017. Năm 2019 tỷ lệ nợ xấu là 1,2%, tăng 0,2% so với năm 2018, tuy vậy nhƣng ta cũng thấy rõ đƣợc tình hình nợ xấu đã dần ổn định. Nhận xét: Nguyên nhân dẫn đến nợ xấu giảm là do ngân hàng chú tâm đến các biện pháp bảo đảm an toàn vốn vay nhƣ điều kiện đƣợc vay vốn, tài sản đảm bảo vốn vay, thực hiện tốt quá trình thẩm định, theo dõi khoản vốn sau khi giải ngân làm cho sản phẩm cho vay mua nhà có chất lƣợng tƣơng đối tốt. Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh rõ nét công tác tín dụng của ngân hàng, nếu tỷ lệ này càng nhỏ thì hiệu quả hoạt động của ngân hàng càng cao, dƣ nợ cho vay lớn mà nợ quá hạn thì thấp dẫn đến rủi ro tín dụng thấp. Theo quy định của NHNN thì tỉ lệ này đƣợc 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 0.2 1 1.2 Tỷ lệ nợ xấu(%) Tỷ lệ nợ xấu(%) 2017 2018 2019
  44. 44. 35 phép nhỏ hơn hoặc bằng 5% và ở mức 2% là bình thƣờng. Qua ba năm cho thấy đạt hiệu quả điều đó có ý nghĩa là hệ số nợ quá hạn thấp và có xu hƣớng giảm. 2.3.2.2.5 Vòng quay vốn tín dụng Bảng 2.7 Tình hình vòng quay vốn tín dụng năm 2017 - 2019 Đơn vị tính: Triệu đồng Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 So sánh 2018/2017 So sánh 2019/2018 Tuyệt đối Tƣơng đối (%) Tuyệt đối Tƣơng đối (%) Tổng DSTN cho vay mua nhà 2.514 4.191 11.167 1.677 66,71% 6.976 166,45% Tổng dƣ nợ bình quân cho vay mua nhà 1.532 6.517 18.087 4.985 325,39% 11.570 177,54% Vòng quay vốn tín dụng 1,64 0,64 0,62 -1 -60,98% -0,02 -3,125% (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ tác giả và Phòng kinh doanh – Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên)
  45. 45. 36 Hình 2.7 Tình hình vòng quay vốn tín dụng năm 2017 - 2019 (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ tác giả và Phòng kinh doanh – Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên) Qua bảng số liệu và hình 2.7 ta thấy: Vòng quay vốn tính dụng năm 2017 là 1,6 vòng, nhƣng đến năm 2018 vòng quay vốn tín dụng giảm xuống còn 0,6 vòng mặt dù chính sách cho vay mua nhà của ngân hàng vẫn hoạt động tốt và nhiều phƣơng hƣớng tích cực. Năm 2019 vòng quay vốn tín dụng là 0,6 vòng, tuy số vòng quay vốn không tăng nhƣng cũng không giảm so với năm 2018. Nhận xét: Nhìn chung, ta thấy vòng quay vốn tín dụng mua nhà năm sau chậm hơn năm trƣớc, điều này chứng tỏ trong thời gian này do tình hình kinh tế gặp nhiều khó khăn, nên tình hình quay vốn của chi nhánh có bƣớc thụt lùi so với mấy năm trƣớc. Nguyên nhân là do tình trạng nợ nần giữa doanh nghiệp với ngân hàng cũng nhƣ giữa doanh nghiệp với nhau. Đặc biệt, vòng quay vốn chậm lại còn có nguyên nhân do lòng tin suy giảm, bao gồm lòng tin của doanh nghiệp, ngƣời tiêu dùng về triển vọng kinh tế và lòng tin giữa các đối tác, bạn hàng với nhau. 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 1.6 0.6 0.6 Vòng quay vốn tín dụng vòng quay vốn tín dụng 2017 2018 2019
  46. 46. 37 2.4 ĐÁNH GIÁ CHUNG VỀ THỰC TRẠNG CHO VAY MUA NHÀ Bảng 2.8 Một số chỉ tiêu đánh giá hoạt động cho vay của Nam A Bank - PGD Tân Uyên năm 2017 – 2019 Đơn vị tính 2017 2018 2019 Vốn huy động Tỷ đồng 3545 4420 5404 Vốn huy động bình quân Tỷ đồng 3013 3525 4606 Doanh số cho vay Triệu đồng 2.506.020 2.801.500 3.290.000 Dƣ nợ cho vay Triệu đồng 2.980 9.370 26.250 Tỷ lệ nợ quá hạn % 0,50 1,90 3,00 Hệ số thu nợ % 50,72 38,31 40,33 Tỷ lệ nợ xấu % 0,20 1 1,2 Vòng quay vốn tín dụng Vòng 1,64 0,64 0,62 (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ tác giả và Phòng kinh doanh – Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên) Bởi vì các đánh giá này chúng ta có thể nhìn nhận và xem xét về chất lƣợng tín dụng, từ đó đƣa ra đƣợc biện pháp nhằm nâng cao, phát huy hơn nữa những kết quả đã đạt đƣợc và khắc phục những mặt chƣa tốt. Về những số liệu về dƣ nợ, nợ quá hạn, chúng ta còn sử dụng nhiều chỉ tiêu khác để có thể đánh giá hoạt động tín dụng đƣợc khách quan và đầy đủ nhƣ bảng số liệu 2.8 cho ta thấy: Hệ số thu nợ: Đây là chỉ tiêu thể hiện mối qua hệ giữa doanh số thu nợ và doanh số cho vay, cho thấy đƣợc hiệu quả thu nợ của ngân hàng. Cụ thể:
  47. 47. 38 Năm 2017 hệ số này là 50,72% nghĩa là trong năm này PGD đã thu đƣợc nợ nhiều hơn mức cho vay trong năm. Năm 2018 hệ số này giảm còn 38,31%. Năm 2019 hệ số thu nợ là 40,33% chứng tỏ PGD đã có những biện pháp thu hồi nợ cải thiện hơn năm 2018. Tỷ lệ nợ quá hạn và nợ xấu: Đây là chỉ tiêu quan trọng, phản ánh chất lƣợng tín dụng cũng nhƣ phản ánh khả năng thu hồi vốn của ngân hàng. Trong ba năm, tỷ lệ Nợ quá hạn và nợ xấu của chi nhánh đều rất tốt. Cụ thể: Năm 2017 đến năm 2019 có xuất hiện nợ xấu nhƣng chiếm tỷ lệ rất nhỏ vẫn còn ở mức kiểm soát. Điều này cho thấy chất cho vay của PGD hiện rất tốt, rủi ro tín dụng cũng ở mức thấp mặc dù chỉ qua chỉ số này thì chúng ta không thể nhận diện hết đƣợc về rủi ro tín dụng của ngân hàng. 2.4.1 Những kết quả đạt đƣợc Qua kết quả phân tích, hoạt động cho vay mua nhà ngày càng đƣợc mở rộng tại ngân hàng Nam Á - Chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng – PGD Tân Uyên với bằng chứng là dƣ nợ cho vay mua nhà qua các năm. Số lƣợng và chất lƣợng của các khoản cho vay mua nhà ngày càng đƣợc nâng cao. Với các biện pháp quản trị rủi ro hiệu quả thì ngân hàng đã hạn chế đƣợc rủi ro xuống mức thấp với tỷ lệ nợ quá hạn chỉ còn 0.3%. Đây là một tín hiệu đáng mừng cho việc phát triển một hƣớng đi mới cho ngân hàng. Cho vay mua nhà là hoạt động nhằm mở rộng thị phần tín dụng, đa dạng hóa các đối tƣợng vay vốn ngân hàng nhằm phân tán rủi ro ngân hàng. Hiện nay, rất nhiều ngân hàng thuộc mọi thành phần kinh tế đều hƣớng tới việc mở rộng cho vay mua nhà nhƣ một thị trƣờng tiềm năng mới. Khách hàng có nhiều cơ hội lựa chọn ngân hàng để đáp ứng nhu cầu của mình. Trong điều kiện cạnh tranh gay gắt nhƣ vậy Nam A Bank – PGD Tân Uyên đã thu hút đƣợc khách hàng sử dụng dịch vụ tại ngân hàng mình. Đây là một thành công lớn của PGD, cho vay mua nhà là một hƣớng đi mới, việc đẩy mạnh cho vay mua nhà tăng cƣờng hiệu quả sử dụng vốn, do đó nâng cao khả năng cạnh tranh của PGD trên thị trƣờng. Đánh giá chung: Qua quá trình phân tích cho ta thấy tình hình hoạt động cho vay của PGD hiện đang tốt. Tuy năm 2017 ngân hàng có chịu ảnh hƣởng của
  48. 48. 39 tình hình kinh tế và chính sách tiền tệ của chính phủ làm cho hoạt động cho vay có sự giảm sút so với các năm trƣớc nhƣng sự giảm sút này rất nhỏ và chỉ mang tính chất tạm thời. Nguồn vốn huy động của PGD hiện rất tốt và tăng trƣởng ổn định, hoạt động cho vay và công tác thu nợ đều tốt. Để đạt đƣợc hiệu quả đầu tƣ cao hơn nữa, PGD cần tập trung nhiều hơn trong công tác đầu tƣ và sử dụng vốn huy động.
  49. 49. 40 CHƢƠNG 3. NHẬN XÉT – KIẾN NGHỊ 3.1 NHẬN XÉT 3.1.1 Thuận lợi Ngân hàng Nam Á - chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng – PGD Tân Uyên tọa lạc tại đƣờng ĐT746, khu phố Khánh Thạnh, phƣờng Tân Phƣớc Khánh, thị xã Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dƣơng, với khu dân cƣ đông đúc, giao thông thuận tiện, ngân hàng Nam Á - Chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng – PGD Tân Uyên gặp nhiều thuận lợi trong việc tiếp cận khách hàng hằng ngày. Ngoài ra, PGD còn có một nguồn khách hàng truyền thống có quan hệ lâu dài với chi nhánh, có tình hình sản xuất kinh doanh ổn định, có nhu cầu vay vốn lớn, hệ thống pháp luật nói chung và hệ thống pháp luật trong ngành tài chính-ngân hàng nói riêng ngày càng đƣợc hoàn thiện và ngày càng chặt chẽ hơn giúp cho hoạt động tín dụng ngày càng tăng trƣởng và đảm bảo giảm thiểu rủi ro, do đó góp phần hoàn thiện nghiệp vụ cho vay mua nhà. Đời sống của ngƣời dân ngày càng ổn định đã làm cho nhu cầu về nhà ở trở nên cần thiết, từ đó làm tăng nhu cầu vay vốn của khánh hàng, tạo điều kiện tăng trƣởng doanh thu của hoạt động cho vay mua nhà. Uy tín của ngân hàng Nam Á - Chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng – PGD Tân Uyên với khách hàng đƣợc nâng cao và từng bƣớc mở rộng. Nguồn vốn để cấp tín dụng khá dồi dào, lãi suất cho vay của ngân hàng Nam Á - Chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng – PGD Tân Uyên khá cạnh tranh với các ngân hàng khác, có chính sách ƣu đãi về lãi suất và các chính sách ƣu đãi khác đối với khách hàng. Vì vậy, ngân hàng Nam Á - Chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng – PGD Tân Uyên có nhiều điều kiện thuận lợi để đẩy mạnh hoạt động cho vay, trong đó có hoạt động cho vay mua nhà. Ngoài ra, ban lãnh đạo là ngƣời có thâm niên cao, có kinh nghiệm trong lĩnh vực tài chính-ngân hàng nên đã có những chính sách phƣơng hƣớng chỉ đạo đúng đắn về việc huy động vốn, sử dụng vốn… tạo điền kiện cho NVTD tin tƣởng và hoàn thành tốt nhiệm vụ . 3.1.2 Khó khăn Bên cạnh những thuận lợi ngân hàng cũng gặp một số khó khăn:
  50. 50. 41 - Môi trƣờng cạnh tranh lớn: Hiện nay, cho vay mua nhà đã trở thành mục tiêu của các TCTD, nhất là các tổ chức ngoài Nhà nƣớc, điển hình ngân hàng TMCP lớn nhƣ là ngân hàng Á Châu (ACB), ngân hàng Sài Gòn Thƣơng Tín (Sacombank),…Cạnh tranh ngày càng trở nên gay gắt trong thị trƣờng cho vay mua nhà khi mà các ngân hàng quốc doanh đã thức tỉnh trƣớc thị trƣờng đầy tiềm năng này. Bên cạnh đó, khối ngân hàng TMCP, cũng nhƣ các định chế tài chính khác nhƣ công ty cho thuê tài chính, công ty bảo hiểm, quỹ tín dụng nhân dân, tiết kiệm bƣu điện,… đều thực hiện cho vay mua nhà một cách tích cực. Với áp lức cạnh tranh gay gắt nhƣ vây, thì thị phần cho vay mua nhà sẽ bị thu hẹp. - Trên địa bàn đã có một số ngân hàng khác đặt PGD và chi nhánh sớm hơn, có số lƣợng khách hàng nhiều hơn, vì thế đã tạo ra sức ép lớn đối với Nam A Bank - Chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng - PGD Tân Uyên. 3.1.3 Hạn chế Nghiệp vụ ở PGD tuy đã có nhiều thay đổi và phát triển nhƣng vẫn còn một số khiếm khuyết. Chƣa chú trọng đến việc tiếp thị đối với tất cả khách hàng nhằm quảng bá về hoạt động của ngân hàng nên phạm vi hoạt động của Nam A Bank -chi nhánh Bình Dƣơng – PGD Tân Uyên vẫn còn bó hẹp với những khách hàng quen là chính. Thị trƣờng BĐS và giá vàng biến động thƣờng xuyên cùng với sự cạnh tranh gây gắt của các NHTM khác cũng làm ảnh hƣởng đến hoạt động của PGD. Một số NVTD tại PGD là những ngƣời chƣa có nhiều kinh nghiệm nên cần phải có thời gian trao đồi và năng cao kĩ năng nghiệp vụ. Tuy nhiên, đó chỉ là khó khăn trƣớc mắt, vì về lâu dài thì nếu các nhân viên này có đầy đủ kình nghiệm và thông thạo các kĩ năng nghiệp vụ sẽ góp phần đẩy mạnh hoạt động cho vay tại PGD. Công nghệ ngân hàng chƣa đồng bộ và hoàn thiện. Mặc dù đã đầu tƣ vào việc ứng dụng và đổi mới công nghệ nhƣng so với các ngân hàng nƣớc ngoài và một số ngân hàng khác của nƣớc ta thì trình độ công nghệ của ngân hàng còn nhiều hạn chế về sự đồng bộ, về phạm vi hoạt động. Việc bảo mật, quản lý , lƣu trữ hồ sơ và các thông tin khách hàng chƣa thuận tiện, gây không ít khó khăn cho việc quản lý khách hàng. Hệ thống phần mềm quản lý chƣa đáp ứng đƣợc các
  51. 51. 42 chƣơng trình bán lẻ, nhiều khi còn trục trặc gây khó khăn cho công tác triển khai sản phẩm. Hệ thống thông tin còn hạn chế. Thông tin mỗi khoản vay bao gồm thông tin bên ngoài và thông tin nội bộ. Việc hệ thống thông tin chƣa phát triển dẫn đến nhiều bất lợi cho ngân hàng trong công tác thẩm định cũng nhƣ khả năng phân tích đối thủ cạnh tranh trong lĩnh vực cho vay mua nhà. Việc thông tin bị hạn chế là giảm khả năng đánh giá khách hàng, dễ dẫn đến hiện tƣợng thông tin không cân xứng, gây nhiều trở ngại cho hoạt động tín dụng nói chung và cho vay mua nhà nói riêng. Trong cuộc cạnh tranh ngày càng gay gắt và khốc liệt nhƣ hiện nay thì ai có thông tin chính xác và kịp thời thì phần thắng sẽ nắm chắc hơn. 3.2 KIẾN NGHỊ 3.2.1 Đối với Ngân hàng nhà nƣớc NHNN cần có những biện pháp giúp các NHTM tăng cƣờng nguồn vốn cho vay đặc biệt là vốn trung dài hạn nhƣ các biện pháp về dự trữ bắt buộc hay các quy định về mức sử dụng vốn ngắn hạn cho vay dài hạn. NHNN cần có chính sách xử lý các khoản nợ quá hạn, nợ khó đòi của các doanh nghiệp do nguyên nhân khách quan nhƣ lũ lụt, thiên tai,... Ngoài ra có thể thành lập các công ty mua bán nợ để xử lý các khoản nợ, khai thác và quản lý các TSĐB tồn đọng. NHNN yêu cầu các NHTM phải thống kê, theo dõi chặt chẽ các hoạt động cho vay BĐS, diễn biến cung cầu và giá cả trên thị trƣờng, yêu cầu các NHTM rà soát, đánh giá chất lƣợng tín dụng các khoản cho vay BĐS để có biện pháp xử lý, thu hồi nợ vay đúng hạn và khống chế tốc độ tăng trƣởng dƣ nợ cho vay BĐS. Xem xét tỷ lệ cho vay của hệ thống ngân hàng cho thị trƣờng BĐS trên tổng dƣ nợ của hệ thống, rà soát lại các điều kiện cho vay của ngân hàng đối với thị trƣờng BĐS. Nếu có hiện tƣợng cho vay dƣới chuẩn cần có những biện pháp điều chỉnh tích cực. Xem xét tỷ lệ dƣ nợ của hệ thống ngân hàng cho các doanh nghiệp có cùng nguồn gốc đang kinh doanh BĐS trên tổng dƣ nợ của thị trƣờng BĐS. NHNN nắm chắc thông tin, kiểm soát chặt chẽ tổng phƣơng tiện thanh toán, dƣ nợ tín dụng trong toàn bộ nền kinh tế, việc cho vay kinh doanh bất động sản, kinh doanh chứng khoán của các NHTM và các tổ chức kinh doanh tiền tệ khác. Điều chỉnh linh hoạt chính sách tiền tệ, đảm bảo tốc độ tăng trƣởng hợp lý dƣ nợ
  52. 52. 43 tín dụng, khả năng thanh khoản cho các tổ chức tín dụng và kiềm chế lạm phát. Tăng cƣờng công tác giám sát các tổ chức tín dụng, bổ sung các công cụ giám sát theo cơ chế thị trƣờng, thông lệ quốc tế để chủ động cảnh báo và xử lý tốt hơn những biến động trên thị trƣờng tín dụng, tiền tệ. Nên thành lập các kênh thông tin về thị trƣờng BĐS, trong đó cung cấp các thông tin về nhà đất, cập nhật thông tin về các chủ trƣơng, văn bản pháp lý có liên quan tạo điều kiện thuận lợi cho khách hàng tìm hiểu và nâng cao khả năng hiểu biết về thị trƣờng BĐS, đồng thời tạo cơ sở cho việc thẩm định các dự án kinh doanh, định giá bất động sản, giúp ngân hàng hạn chế rủi ro. 3.2.2 Đối với Nam A Bank Cần nâng cao mức độ hiện đại công nghệ phù hợp với tiềm lực tài chính của ngân hàng và đảm bảo phù hợp với xu thế chung của quốc tế. Đây cũng là yếu tố quyết định đến chất lƣợng của sản phẩm dịch vụ của ngân hàng.. Cần phải hiện đại hóa công nghệ ngân hàng để tiết kiệm đƣợc chi phí về lao động, thời gian cũng nhƣ phục vụ khách hàng đƣợc tốt hơn. Hệ thống công nghệ thông tin phải đảm bảo thực hiện nhanh chóng, thuận tiện và bảo mật thông tin cho khách hàng. Tiếp tục hoàn chỉnh các văn bản chế độ, các văn bản liên quan đến nghiệp vụ cho vay mua nhà tạo sự thuận lợi cho khách hàng, giúp mở rộng tín dụng đồng thời hạn chế rủi ro. Phải phổ biến định hƣớng phát triển cũng nhƣ chính sách chiến lƣợc cho toàn thể chi nhánh, phòng ban nhằm tiến hành một cách đồng bộ mục tiêu đã đề ra. Tăng cƣờng công tác kiểm tra, kiểm soát đối với hoạt động của các chi nhánh, phát hiện và xử lý kịp thời các vi phạm, kiên quyết xử lý các trƣờng hợp cán bộ tín dụng thông đồng với khách hàng, các hành vi tiêu cực trong nội bộ ngân hàng. Tích cực thu hồi nợ tồn đọng làm giảm áp lực tăng thu, bù chi. Cần đẩy mạnh và tăng cƣờng hơn nữa công tác kiểm tra, kiểm soát, nhằm kịp thời phát hiện và xử lý kịp thời các sai phạm, hạn chế thấp nhất tổn thất có thể xảy ra, nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động cho vay trong toàn hệ thống.
  53. 53. 44 KẾT LUẬN Cho vay mua nhà là một lĩnh vực kinh doanh đƣợc đánh giá là sẽ phát triển mạnh hơn nữa ở Việt Nam trong tƣơng lai. Việc phát triển loại hình cho vay này trong tƣơng lai sẽ là một xu hƣớng tất yếu do những lợi ích thiết thực mà nó mang lại nhƣ nó tạo điều kiện cho ngƣời dân thỏa mãn đƣợc nhu cầu tiêu dùng của mình khi chƣa có khả năng chi trả. Lọai hình này giúp đa dạng hóa các sản phẩm dịch vụ ngân hàng, tăng thêm thu nhập và phân tán rủi ro cho các NHTM. Với mục tiêu phát triển thành một ngân hàng bán lẻ lớn của Việt Nam và khu vực, ngân hàng đã xây dựng cho mình một quy trình cho vay chặt chẽ và đƣợc đánh giá là ngân hàng có triển vọng trong hoạt động cho vay mua nhà. Hoạt động cho vay mua nhà đƣợc triển khai tại ngân hàng chƣa lâu nhƣng nó thu đƣợc những kết quả hết sức khả quan góp phần không nhỏ vào sự phát triển của ngân hàng. Tuy nhiên, xét một cách toàn diện vẫn còn một số hạn chế vƣớng mắc cần đƣợc xem xét và nghiên cứu một cách nghiêm túc để có thể đƣa ra những giải pháp hoàn thiện hơn nữa về hoạt động cho vay mua nhà. Do sự hạn chế về kiến thức lí luận, thực tiễn cũng nhƣ sự giới hạn về mặt tài liệu, thời gian nghiên cứu nên trong phạm vi báo cáo thực tập em chƣa đề cập tới hoặc chƣa có những phân tích nhận định sâu sắc và chính xác về một số vấn đề. Em rất mong có thể nhận đƣợc các ý kiến đóng góp của các thầy cô, cùng các cán bộ nhân viên ngân hàng để đề tài của em đƣợc hoàn thiện hơn.
  54. 54. 45 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO 1. Châu Thị Hoàng Oanh (2008), “Phân tích tình hình hoạt động tín dụng”, NXB Kinh tế, An Giang. 2. Nguyễn Văn Tiến (2013), “Tín dụng ngân hàng”, NXB Thống kê. 3. Namabank, Tổng quan NH Nam Á, 15/09/2020, http://www.namabank.com.vn/tong-quan/355 4. Topbank, Thủ tục và quá trình cho vay, 18/09/2020 https://topbank.vn/tu-van/thu-tuc-quy-trinh-vay-mua-nha-ban-can-biet
  55. 55. 46 PHỤ LỤC Một số biểu mẫu sử dụng trong hoạt động cho vay mua nhà tại Nam A Bank: Phụ lục 1: Giấy đề nghị kiêm phƣơng án vay vốn Phụ lục 2: Giấy cam kết Phụ lục 3: Biên bản giao nhận TSBĐ Phiếu nhập ngoại bảng TSBĐ
  56. 56. 47 PHỤ LỤC 1 CỘNG HOÀ XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh Phúc GIẤY ĐỀ NGHỊ KIÊM PHƢƠNG ÁN VAY VỐN (Dành cho khách hàng Cá nhân) Kính gửi: Ngân hàng TMCP Nam Á – PGD Tân Uyên 1. Thông tin khách hàng Khách hàng (viết chữ in hoa): ........................................................................................................... Ngƣời phối ngẫu/Đồng trả nợ: .......................................................................................................... Ngày tháng năm sinh: ...................................... … Giới tính: Nam Nữ CMND/HC/CCCD số: ……………….. Ngày cấp: ..…/..…/…….... Nơi cấp: ....………………… Địa chỉ thƣờng trú: ............................................................................................................................ Địa chỉ tạm trú: ................................................................................................................................. Tình trạng hôn nhân: Độc thân Có gia đình Ly hôn Khác .............................. Điện thoại: ........................................................ Email .................................................................... 2. Phƣơng án vay vốn Mục đích vay vốn: ............................................................................................................................ ................................................ ………………………………………………………………… …. Tổng nhu cầu vốn: ................. ……………đ (bao gồm: ................................................................ ) Vốn tự có & vốn khác:...............................đ. Số tiền đề nghị vay: ...............................................đ. Doanh thu dự kiến: ...................................đ. Lợi nhuận dự kiến: ................................................đ.
  57. 57. 48 Thời hạn vay: ................……tháng. Phƣơng thức vay: Từng lần Hạn mức Phƣơng thức trả nợ: Gốc trả đều hàng tháng, lãi theo dƣ nợ giảm dần. Gốc trả cuối kỳ, lãi trả hàng tháng. 3. Khả năng tài chính St t Nguồn thu nhập (lƣơng, cho thuê, SXKD…) Nơi phát sinh nguồn thu Thu nhập (đồng/tháng) Ngƣời có thu nhập 1. ………………….. …………………………………… …………… 2. ………………….. …………………………………… …………… 3. ………………….. …………………………………… …………… Tổng thu nhập ………………………… … St t Chi phí (điện, nƣớc, ăn ở, đi lại, giáo dục, trả nợ, khác…) Chi phí (đ/tháng) 1. ………………………………………………………………… …. ………………………. Tổng chi phí 4. Tài sản bảo đảm St t Thông tin tài sản (vị trí, mô tả, trị giá …) Chủ sở hữu 1. ………………………………………………………………… …. ………………………………………………………………… …. ………………………………………………………………… …. ………………………………………………………………… …. ……………………… . ……………………… . 2. ………………………………………………………………… …. ………………………………………………………………… ……………………… . ……………………… .
  58. 58. 49 …. ………………………………………………………………… …. ………………………………………………………………… …. Tài sản khác đang sở hữu 1. 2. 3. 5. Thông tin khác (nếu có) ........................................................................................................................................................... Tôi cam đoan những nội dung kê khai trong Giấy đề nghị kiêm phƣơng án vay vốn này cũng nhƣ bất cứ thông tin nào mà tôi cung cấp cho Ngân hàng TMCP Nam Á là đầy đủ và đúng sự thật. Tôi không che dấu bất cứ thông tin nào có thể ảnh hƣởng đến việc đánh giá và chấp nhận đề nghị vay. Nếu vi phạm các cam kết trên, tôi xin hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm trƣớc pháp luật. Bình Dương, ngày …… tháng …… năm 2019 Khách hàng (Ký và ghi rõ họ tên)
  59. 59. 50 PHỤ LỤC 2 CỘNG HOÀ XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập-Tự do-Hạnh phúc GIẤY CAM KẾT V/v được cung cấp đầy đủ thông tin của Thỏa thuận cho vay Kính gửi : Ngân Hàng TMCP Nam Á – Chi nhánh[/PGD]……………………………. (sau đây gọi là “Nam A Bank”) [Đối với khách hàng Pháp nhân/Xóa nếu là khách hàng Cá nhân] Tên pháp nhân:................................................................................................................................ Địa chỉ: ........................................................................................................................................... ĐKDN/GPĐT:.......................................................................Cấp ngày:......................................... Điện thoại:.............................................................................Fax: ................................................. Ngƣời đại diện:......................................................................Chức vụ: .......................................... CMND/Hộ chiếu/Thẻ căn cƣớc số:............................ cấp ngày:.......................tại ........................ Văn bản ủy quyền số:............................................................Cấp ngày:......................................... [Đối với khách hàng Cá nhân/Xóa nếu là khách hàng pháp nhân] Ông/Bà: ........................................................................................................................................... CMND/Hộ chiếu/Thẻ căn cƣớc số:............................ cấp ngày:.......................tại ........................ Địa chỉ thƣờng trú: ......................................................................................................................... Địa chỉ liên lạc: .............................................................................................................................. Điện thoại:....................................................................................................................................... Tôi/Chúng tôi xác nhận rằng Tôi/Chúng tôi đã đƣợc Nam A Bank trao đổi trực tiếp và cung cấp đầy đủ thông tin về: Lãi suất cho vay; nguyên tắc và các yếu tố xác định, thời điểm xác định lãi suất cho vay đối với trƣờng hợp áp dụng lãi suất cho vay có điều chỉnh; lãi suất áp dụng đối với dƣ nợ gốc bị quá hạn; lãi suất áp dụng đối với lãi chậm trả; phƣơng pháp tính lãi tiền vay; loại phí và mức phí áp dụng đối với khoản vay; các tiêu chí xác định khách hàng vay vốn theo lãi suất cho vay tối đa đối với một số nhu cầu vốn theo quy định pháp luật và quy định của Nam A Bank; thông tin về hợp đồng theo mẫu, điều kiện giao dịch chung.
  60. 60. 51 Tôi/Chúng tôi hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm cam kết nêu trên, không khiếu nại Nam A Bank nếu có bất kỳ tranh chấp nào phát sinh từ những vấn đề trên. …………, ngày...... tháng ..... năm 20… NGƢỜI CAM KẾT (Ký, ghi rõ họ tên, đóng dấu nếu là pháp nhân)
  61. 61. 52 PHỤ LỤC 3 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc NAM A BANK – CN/PGD: …………………………… Địa chỉ: ………………...………………………………. [T] ……………………. - [F] …………………………. [Hotline] 1900 6679 - [W] www.namabank.com.vn BIÊN NHẬN HỒ SƠ TÀI SẢN BẢO ĐẢM 1. Phần nhận giấy tờ HSTSBĐ Hôm nay, ngày … tháng … năm …… tại Ngân hàng TMCP Nam Á – …………, có nhận các giấy tờ tài sản bảo đảm của: - Tên chủ sở hữu TSBĐ:................................................................................................. - CMND/ Hộ chiếu/ Thẻ căn cước: ............................................................................... - Địa chỉ:........................................................................................................................ - Giấy tờ tài sản bảo đảm gồm có: STT Tên chứng từ Số lượng Bản chính Bản sao y 1 2 3 … …… … … … Bên giao1 Bên nhận Khách hàng (ký, ghi rõ họ tên) CVQHKH/ NVHTKD (ký, ghi rõ họ tên) Trưởng đơn vị (ký tên và đóng dấu)

×