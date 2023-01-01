Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC BÌNH DƯƠNG KHOA KINH TẾ    BÁO CÁO TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI:GIẢI PHÁP NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƯỢNG KÊNH PHÂN PHỐI CỦA CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỄN THÔNG FPT TELECOM BÌNH DƯƠNG
LỜI CAM ĐOAN Em xin cam đoan: Báo cáo tốt nghiệp đề tài: "Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng kênh phân phối của Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông FPT Telecom Bình Dương"
LỜI CẢM ƠN Để hoàn thành bài báo cáo này, lời đầu tiên em xin gửi lời cảm ơn chân thành và sự tri ân sâu sắc đến giảng viên Phan Tấn Lực
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng kênh phân phối của Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông FPT Telecom Bình Dương.pdf

  1. 1. TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC BÌNH DƯƠNG KHOA KINH TẾ    BÁO CÁO TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI:GIẢI PHÁP NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƯỢNG KÊNH PHÂN PHỐI CỦA CÔNG TY FPT TELECOM CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG Họ và tên: Hồ Thị Cẩm Giang MSSV: 1723401010047 Lớp:D17QT01 Ngành: Quản trị kinh doanh GVHD: Phan Tấn Lực Bình Dương - 2020
  2. 2. LỜI CAM ĐOAN Em xin cam đoan: Báo cáo tốt nghiệp đề tài: “Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng kênh phân phối của Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông FPT Telecom Bình Dương” là kết quả nghiên cứu, tìm hiểu của cá nhân em, không có sự sao chép của người khác. Những thông tin, số liệu, kết quả nghiên cứu là hoàn toàn trung thực, trong quá trình làm bài có sự tham khảo lý thuyết và một số tài liệu có nguồn gốc rõ ràng, được trích dẫn ghi nguồn đầy đủ. Em xin cam đoan nếu không đúng như đã nêu trên em xin hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm về đề tài của mình. Bình Dương, tháng 11 năm 2020 Người cam đoan HỒ THỊ CẨM GIANG
  3. 3. LỜI CẢM ƠN Để hoàn thành bài báo cáo này, lời đầu tiên em xin gửi lời cảm ơn chân thành và sự tri ân sâu sắc đến giảng viên Phan Tấn Lực đã định hướng giúp em đề tài, tận tình chỉ dạy và hướng dẫn em hoàn thành bài báo cáo này, cảm ơn thầy vì những lời khuyên quý giá cho em trong suốt quá trình thực hiện bài báo cáo. Bên cạnh đó, em cũng xin cảm ơn các thầy cô thuộc khoa Kinh Tế trường Đại học Bình Dương đã giảng dạy, cung cấp những kiến thức kinh tế quý báu, đó là cơ sở lý thuyết để em vận dụng trong quá trình thực hiện bài báo cáo. Em đã cố gắng vận dụng những kiến thức đã tiếp thu để hoàn thành quá trình nghiên cứu, nội dung có thể còn nhiều sai sót mong quý thầy cô có thể nhận xét và góp ý để em có thể hoàn thiện hơn trong tương lai. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn!
  4. 4. MỤC LỤC DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT ....................................................................................i DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU ................................................................................................ii DANH MỤC HÌNH ẢNH .................................................................................................iii CHƯƠNG I: PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU..........................................................................................1 1.1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài..........................................................................................1 1.2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu ...............................................................................................2 1.3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu ..........................................................................2 1.4. Câu hỏi nghiên cứu .................................................................................................2 1.5. Ý nghĩa của đề tài ...................................................................................................3 1.6. Kết cấu đề tài ..........................................................................................................3 CHƯƠNG II: CƠ SỞ LÍ THUYẾT..................................................................................5 2.1. Khái niệm................................................................................................................5 2.1.1. Phân phối ......................................................................................................5 2.1.2. Vai trò của kênh phân phối...........................................................................6 2.1.3. Chiến lược phát triển kênh phân phối...........................................................7 2.1.4. Hoạch định và quyết định kênh phân phối ...................................................8 2.1.5. Tổ chức lực lượng bán hàng .......................................................................10 2.1.6. Các dạng kênh phân phối............................................................................11 2.2. Lược khảo tài liệu tham khảo ...............................................................................14 2.2.1. Trong nước..................................................................................................14 2.2.2. Ngoài nước..................................................................................................15 2.3. Phương pháp nghiên cứu ......................................................................................16 2.4. Quy trình nghiên cứu ............................................................................................17 2.5. Thang đo nghiên cứu.............................................................................................17 2.6. Tổ chức thu thập dữ liệu .......................................................................................20 2.7. Xử lí và phân tích dữ liệu......................................................................................20 CHƯƠNG III: PHÂN TÍCH THỰC TRẠNG HOẠT ĐỘNG KÊNH PHÂN PHỐI CỦA CÔNG TY CPVT FPT TELECOM BÌNH DƯƠNG ..........................................22 3.1. Khái quát công ty CPVT FPT Telecom Bình Dương...........................................22
  5. 5. 3.1.1. Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển .................................................................22 3.1.2. Nhiệm vụ và chức năng của doanh nghiệp.................................................23 3.1.3. Hệ thống tổ chức.........................................................................................24 3.1.4. Nhiệm vụ và chức năng của các phòng ban ...............................................24 3.1.5. Tổng quan về tình hình nhân sự của doanh nghiệp ....................................27 3.1.6. Tổng quan về lĩnh vực hoạt động của doanh nghiệp..................................29 3.1.7. Tầm quan trọng của chất lượng kênh phân phối ........................................33 3.1.8. Một số kết quả kinh doanh tại doanh nghiệp..............................................34 3.2. Kết quả phân tích thực trạng chất lượng kênh phân phối tại công ty FPT Telecom chi nhánh Bình Dương....................................................................................................35 3.2.1. Kết quả phân tích dựa trên dữ liệu thứ cấp........................................................35 3.2.2. Kết quả phân tích dựa trên dữ liệu sơ cấp .........................................................41 CHƯƠNG IV. ĐÁNH GIÁ THỰC TRẠNG TỪ ĐÓ ĐỀ RA GIẢI PHÁP, KIẾN NGHỊ CHO CÔNG TY CPVT FPT TELECOM BÌNH DƯƠNG ..............................47 4.1. Đánh giá chung về kênh phân phối của công ty FPT Telecom chi nhánh Bình Dương.............................................................................................................................47 4.1.1. Ưu điểm ......................................................................................................47 4.1.2. Nhược điểm ................................................................................................47 4.2. Định hướng phát triển...........................................................................................48 4.3. Một số giải pháp....................................................................................................49 4.4. Một số kiến nghị ...................................................................................................51 4.4.1. Đề suất hoàn thiện kênh phân phối cho công ty.........................................51 4.4.2. Thiết lập mối quan hệ giữa các thành viên kênh ........................................55 4.4.3. Phối hợp đồng bộ các chính sách Marketing hỗn hợp................................57 CHƯƠNG V: KẾT LUẬN...............................................................................................58 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO ...............................................................................................59 PHỤ LỤC ..........................................................................................................................60 Phụ lục 1: Bảng khảo sát ................................................................................................60 Phụ lục 2: Bảng kết quả thống kê...................................................................................64
  6. 6. i DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT STT Từ viết tắt Nội dung 1 CPVT Cổ phần viễn thông 2 FPT Telecom Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông FPT Telecom 3 SXKD Sản xuất kinh doanh 4 BSC Balanced Score Card – Thẻ điểm cân bằng 5 KPI Key Performance Indicator – Chỉ số hoạt động 6 CNTT Công nghệ thông tin
  7. 7. ii DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU Bảng 2. 1:Thang đo chất lượng dịch vụ thông qua yếu tố chất lượng truy cập .................18 Bảng 2. 2: Thang đo chất lượng kênh phân phối thông qua yếu tố năng lực phục vụ.......18 Bảng 2. 3: Thang đo chất lượng kênh phân phối thông qua yếu tố cấu trúc giá................19 Bảng 2. 4: Thang đo chất lượng kênh phân phối do yếu tố sự thuận tiện..........................19 Bảng 2. 5: Thang đo chất lượng kênh phân phối do yếu tố sự đáp ứng.............................19 Bảng 3. 1: Cơ cấu nhân sự theo giới tính của FPT nửa đầu năm 2020...............................27 Bảng 3. 2: Cơ cấu nhân sự theo độ tuổi của FPT nửađầu năm 2020..................................29 Bảng 3. 3: Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của FPT Telecom Bình Dương .........................34 Bảng 3. 4: Hiệu quả kinh doanh giai đoạn 2017-2019.......................................................40 Bảng 3. 5: Bảng thống kê chất lượng truy cập ...................................................................43 Bảng 3. 6: Bảng thống kê năng lực phục vụ.......................................................................44 Bảng 3. 7: Bảng thống kê cấu trúc giá................................................................................44 Bảng 3. 8: Bảng thống kê sự thuận tiện..............................................................................45 Bảng 3. 9: Bảng thống kê sự đáp ứng.................................................................................45 Bảng 3. 10: Bảng tổng hợp chất lượng dịch vụ của công ty ..............................................46
  8. 8. iii DANH MỤC HÌNH ẢNH Hình 2. 1: Dạng kênh phân phối mà doanh nghiệp có thể sử dụng....................................12 Hình 2. 2:Dạng kênh phân phối trực tiếp ...........................................................................12 Hình 2. 3: Dạng kênh phân phối gián tiếp..........................................................................13 Hình 2. 4: Dạng kênh phân phối hỗn hợp...........................................................................13 Hình 2. 5: Quy trình nghiên cứu.........................................................................................17 Hình 2. 6: Các nhân tố tác động đến sự hài lòng của khách hàng......................................20 Hình 3. 1: Logo công ty FPT TELECOM..........................................................................22 Hình 3. 2: Cơ cấu tổ chức của công ty FPT Telecom Bình Dương ...................................24 Hình 3. 3: Quà tặng, đồng phục của FPT ...........................................................................37 Hình 3. 4: Xây dựng khu vui chơi đầu tiên tại tỉnh Bình Dương.......................................38 Hình 3. 5: Hoạt động cộng đồng của FPT..........................................................................39 Hình 3. 6: Thể hiện tỉ lệ giới tính của mẫu.........................................................................41 Hình 3. 7: Thể hiện tỉ lệ độ tuổi của mẫu...........................................................................42 Hình 3. 8: Thể hiện tỉ lệ mục đích sử dụng dịch vụ của khách hàng .................................43 Hình 4. 1: Kênh phân phối được đề xuất cho FPT Telecom..............................................52
  9. 9. 1 CHƯƠNG I: PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU 1.1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Như chúng ta đã biết, các doanh nghiệp Việt Nam hiện nay đang hoạt động trong cơ chế thị trường với môi trường kinh doanh đầy biến động. Hơn thế nữa, quá trình hội nhập của nền kinh tế nước ta với khu vực và thế giới đang tạo ra cho các doanh nghiệp những cơ hội và thách thức mới. Cách duy nhất để thích ứng với nhu cầu tiêu dùng trên thị trường thường xuyên biến đổi và mức độ cạnh tranh ngày càng gay gắt trên phạm vi toàn cầu là cần phải thích ứng với thị trường, điều hành được hoạt động của doanh nghiệp theo định hướng thị trường thật sự. Để làm được điều đó, các doanh nghiệp Việt nam hiện nay cần phải hiều rõ và áp dụng một cách khoa học một lí thuyết kinh doanh hiện đại vào chiến lược kinh doanh của mình để từ đó phát triển chất lượng doanh thu phải càng ngày càng tăng trưởng. Cùng với sự phát triển mạnh mẽ của nền kinh tế trong nước và trên thế giới, vấn đề tiêu thụ sản phẩm đóng vai trò hết sức quan trọng đến hiệu quả kinh doanh và sự tồn tại, phát triển của doanh nghiệp. Dù là ở thương trường hay chiến trường thì luôn luôn tồn tại sự cạnh tranh khốc liệt, do đó muốn giành được lợi thế cạnh tranh, ngoài việc nâng cao chất lượng sản phẩm, dịch vụ thì các doanh nghiệp còn phải tiến hành phát triển hoạt động các kênh phân phối để nâng cao hiệu quả marketing cũng như doanh thu của tổng công ty. Trong thời đại công nghệ 4.0 đang dần chiếm ưu thế thì các dịch vụ cung cấp internet ngày càng phát triển, đòi hỏi một số lượng lớn công ty ngày càng ra đời, trong số đó công ty FPT Telecom Bình Dương là một công ty có sự phát triển đáng được chú ý, tuy nhiên trên thị trường hiện nay, công ty phải đối mặt với sự cạnh tranh khốc liệt của các đối thủ lớn như: Viettel, VNPT.... vì thế nên công ty không chỉ phát triển về mặt hình ảnh mà còn phải làm cho mọi đối thủ phải khiêm nhường về những con số trong kinh doanh. Tuy nhiên, với những thành tựu mà công ty FPT Telecom chi nhánh Bình Dương đạt được thì cũng còn một vài vấn đề thiếu sót về kênh phân phối cho sản phẩm của công
  10. 10. 2 ty. Đó chính là lý do tôi chọn đề tài nghiên cứu “Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng kênh phân phối của Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông FPT Telecom Bình Dương” với mục tiêu phân tích về quá trình hoạt động kênh phân phối từ đó đưa ra một số biện nhằm nâng cao chất lượng kênh phân phối cho công ty. 1.2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu Mục tiêu chung Mục tiêu chung của đề tài này nhằm đánh giá, phân tích thực trạng hoạt động kênh phân phối của Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông FPT Telecom Bình Dương. Đồng thời đưa ra các đề xuất, khuyến nghị nhằm khắc phục các mặc han chế của quy trình kênh phân phối trong tương lai. Mục tiêu cụ thể - Hệ thống các lý luận về kênh phân phối - Xác định các tiêu chí, nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng kênh phân phối của công ty - Phân tích thực trạng hoạt động kênh phân phối hiện nay tại công ty. - Xác định các ưu điểm, nhược điểm của quy trình kênh phân phối hiện nay tại công ty - Đề ra các giải pháp nhằm góp phần nâng cao chất lượng kênh phân phối, áp dụng đúng quy trình cho kênh để góp phần nâng cao dịch vụ đưa đến cho người tiêu dùng, đồng thời giúp nâng cao khả năng thu hút khách hàng của doanh nghiệp. 1.3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu - Khách thể nghiên cứu: Khách hàng tại công ty CPVT FPT Telecom Bình Dương - Đối tượng nghiên cứu: Chất lượng kênh phân phối của công ty CPVT FPT Telecom Bình Dương - Phạm vi nghiên cứu: - Không gian: Công ty CPVT FPT Telecom Bình Dương - Thời gian: từ 24/08/2020 đến 18/10/2020 1.4. Câu hỏi nghiên cứu - Thế nào là kênh phân phối?
  11. 11. 3 - Hoạt động kênh phân phối bao gồm những gì? Các mức độ đo lường sự thỏa mãn của khách hàng đối với dịch vụ của công ty? - Thực trạng về hoạt động kênh phân phối đến người tiêu dùng của công ty hiện nay như thế nào? - Những ưu điểm, nhược điểm của kênh phân phối hiện tại của công ty là gì? - Những giải pháp, kiến nghị góp phần nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ kênh phân phối của công ty trong tương lai là gì? 1.5. Ý nghĩa của đề tài - Ý nghĩa khoa học: bài báo cáo góp phần hệ thống hóa những lý thuyết liên quan đến dịch vụ, quy trình chăm sóc khách hàng đối với các doanh nghiệp hoạt động trong lĩnh vực dịch vụ nói riêng. Đưa ra cái nhìn tổng thể, toàn diện và chính xác hơn về những nhân tố của quy trình ảnh hưởng đến sự hài lòng của khách hàng. Từ đó các doanh nghiệp có thể xem bài báo cáo như một tài liệu tham khảo để đưa ra được những điều chỉnh phù hợp nhằm nâng cao mức độ hài lòng, trung thành của khách hàng đối với dịch vụ của doanh nghiệp và nâng cao được lợi thế cạnh tranh của mình. - Ý nghĩa thực tiễn: bài báo cáo giúp công ty đánh giá được thực trạng các yếu tố về kênh phân phối ảnh hưởng đến sự hài lòng, mức độ thỏa mãn của khách hàng về dịch vụ và chất lượng của công ty thông qua kết quả của bảng khảo sát. Đồng thời, kết quả phân tích cũng cho thấy mức độ hài lòng và lòng trung thành của khách hàng đối với dịch vụ mà công ty đang cung cấp. Từ đó đưa ra những giải pháp và kiến nghị nhằm nâng cao chất lượng chăm sóc khách hàng hơn nữa trong tương lai. 1.6. Kết cấu đề tài Bài báo cáo được chia thành 5 chương: Chương 1: Phần mở đầu Chương 2: Cơ sở lý thuyết Chương 3: Phân tích thực trạng hoạt động kênh phân phối của công ty CPVT FPT Telecom Bình Dương
  12. 12. 4 Chương 4: Đánh giá thực trạng từ đó đề ra giải pháp, kiến nghị cho công ty CPVT FPT Telecom Bình Dương Chương 5: Kết luận
  13. 13. 5 CHƯƠNG II: CƠ SỞ LÍ THUYẾT 2.1. Khái niệm 2.1.1. Phân phối Phân phối là quá trình kinh tế và những điều kiện có tổ chức liên quan đến việc điều hành và vận chuyển hàng hóa từ nơi sản xuất đến nơi tiêu dùng. Bao gồm toàn bộ quá trình hoạt động theo không gian, thời gian nhằm đưa sản phẩm từ nơi sản xuất đến tay người tiêu dùng cuối cùng, phân phối trong marketing gồm các yếu tố cấu thành sau: người cung cấp, người trung gian, hệ thống kho tàng, bến bãi, phương tiện vận tải, cửa hàng, hệ thống thông tin thị trường...” ( Trần Thị Ngọc Trang và Trần Văn Thi, 2008) Theo Trương Đình Chiến (2012) phát biểu rằng “Kênh phân phối được định nghĩa là: Một tổ chức hệ thống các quan hệ với các doanh nghiệp và cá nhân bên ngoài để quản lí các hoạt động phân phối tiêu thị sản phẩm thực hiện các mục tiêu trên thị trường của doanh nghiệp”. Từ các quan điểm trên, chúng ta cũng có thể hiểu Kênh phân phối (hay còn gọi là marketing channel hoặc distribution channel) là tập hợp các tổ chức, cá nhân phụ thuộc lẫn nhau tham gia vào công việc đưa sản phẩm đến tay người tiêu dùng. Các kênh phân phối tạo nên dòng chảy sản phẩm từ người sản xuất đến người mua cuối cùng. Tất cả những tổ chức, cá nhân tham gia vào kênh phân phối được gọi là các thành viên của kênh. Những thành viên nằm giữa nhà sản xuất và người tiêu dùng cuối cùng (nếu có) được gọi là các trung gian phân phối. Như chúng ta đã biết hình ảnh của một doanh nghiệp dược tạo nên bởi rất nhiều yếu tố như sau: sản phẩm - hàng hoá, dịch vụ của doanh nghiệp, chất lượng của chúng, giá cả và thái độ phục vụ khách hàng của từng cán bộ công nhân viên trong công ty, uy tín của nó trên thương trường. Ngày nay môi trường cạnh tranh trở nên vô cùng khốc liệt, việc đạt được những lợi thế cạnh tranh trên thương trường ngày càng trở nên khó khăn, các chiến lược cắt giảm bán không chỉ nhanh chóng và dễ dàng bị bắt chước bởi các đối thủ cạnh tranh mà còn dẫn đến sự giảm sút và mất khả năng thu lợi nhuận. Các chiến lược quảng cáo và xúc tiến chỉ có kết quả trong ngắn hạn. Vì thế, các doanh nghiệp hiện nay phải tìm ra lợi thế cạnh tranh mang tính riêng biệt của chính mình. Hệ thống phân phối sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp là cơ sở cho sự cạnh tranh có hiệu quả trên thương trường. Cho đến nay có rất nhiều khái niệm về phân phối,
  14. 14. 6 tuỳ theo quan điểm và mục đích nghiên cứu, ứng dụng. Các tổ chức khác nhau được hiểu là các công ty hay tổ chức, những người có liên quan tới chức năng Marketing đàm phán đưa hàng hoá và dịch vụ từ tổ chức đầu nguồn đến người tiêu dùng cuối cùng. Chức năng đàm phán bao gồm hoạt động mua bán hàng, chuyển quyền sở hữu hàng hoá và dịch vụ. Người trung gian thực hiện chức năng chuyển giao hàng hoá từ tổ chức các đầu nguồn tới người tiêu dùng, bao gồm các nhà bán buôn, bán lẻ, đại lý, môi giới thương mại và nhà phân phối Nhà bán buôn là những trung gian bán hàng hoá và dịch vụ cho các trung gian khác, có thể là nhà bán lẻ hoặc khách hàng công nghiệp. Nhà bán lẻ là các trung gian bán hàng hoá dịch vụ trực tiếp cho người tiêu dùng cuối cùng. Đại lý và môi giới là trung gian có quyền hợp pháp thay mặt cho nhà sản xuất hay tổ chức đầu nguồn. Nhà phân phối là các trung gian thực hiện các chức năng phân phối trên thị trường 2.1.2. Vai trò của kênh phân phối Đối với một doanh nghiệp, tiêu thụ hàng hoá luôn là một vấn đề quan trọng, quyết định sự tồn tại và phát triển của doanh nghiệp. Đặc biệt là trong giai đọan hiện nay cạnh tranh ngày càng khốc liệt, hàng hoá phải được tiêu chuẩn hoá thì vấn đề chất lượng hàng hoá đưa ra thị trường phải được đảm bảo là điều tất nhiên. Việc tiêu thụ hàng hoá phân phối của doanh nghiệp và thực hiện các chiến lược, kế hoạch phân phối đó. Hãng ô tô Nissan đã đưa ra nhận định hết sức thực tế về vai trò quan trọng của Marketing hiện đại “ vấn đề không chỉ là anh đưa cho người tiêu dùng cái gì mà còn là đưa nó như thế nào sẽ quyết định thành công trên thương trường”. Khi sản xuất với công nghệ hiện đại và thách thức tổ chức quản lý khoa hoc, doanh nghiệp sẽ thành công trong khâu này, số lượng và chất lượng sản phẩm được đảm bảo nhưng rất có thể doanh nghiệp chỉ thành công ở đây nếu khâu tiếp theo là phân phối không được thực hiện tốt. Phân phối hàng hoá hiệu quả thì mới có thể thu được nhiều lợi nhuận để chi trả những chi phí trong các khâu của quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh. Ngược lại, phân phối hàng hoá không hiệu quả sẽ dẫn tới những ách tắc trong kinh doanh và có thể doanh nghiệp có thể gặp phải các rủi ro không kiểm soát được.
  15. 15. 7 Ngoài ra, các Công ty còn nhận thấy rằng cạnh tranh thành công, họ không phải chỉ cung cấp sản phẩm và dịch vụ tốt hơn đối thủ cạnh tranh mà còn phải thực hiện tốt hơn khả năng sẵn sàng ở Công ty: Ở đâu? Khi nào? Và như thế nào đối với nhu cầu thường trực và không thường trực của người tiêu dùng. Doanh nghiệp chỉ có thể thực hiện được mục tiêu an toàn, lợi nhuận và vị thế khi công việc phân phối hàng hoá của mình được thực thi một cách có hiệu quả cao. Đối với nhà sản xuất: - Giúp nhà sản xuất bao phủ thị trường bằng cách đưa sản phẩm đến những nơi có nhu cầu. - Nhà phân phối phải tổ chức một quy trình đặt và giao hàng thuận tiện, làm chiếc cầu nối giữa người sản xuất ra sản phẩm và người sử dụng sản phẩm. - Là công cụ giúp nhà sản xuất nắm bắt thị trường để hiểu được nhu cầu và mục đích của khách hàng về sản phẩm.Hơn nữa là tìm hiểu nhu cầu, thông tin của đối thủ cạnh tranh. - Giúp nhà sản xuất làm tốt hơn khâu chăm sóc khách hàng ở các dịch vụ: bảo hành, bảo trì, hướng dẫn sử dụng,.. Đối với khách hàng: - Kênh phân phối có chức năng đảm bảo luôn có sẵn sản phẩm khi khách hàng cần. - Là nơi trưng bày sản phẩm thuận tiện cho khách hàng chọn lựa. Với nhiều điểm phân phối còn thay mặt nhà sản xuất cung cấp dịch vụ đến khách hàng như: tư vấn,hỗ trợ kỹ thuật, hướng dẫn về sản phẩm,.. 2.1.3. Chiến lược phát triển kênh phân phối Hệ thống phân phối là một nguồn lực quan trọng ở bên ngoài của công ty. Một công ty có thể mất nhiều năm để xây dựng được kênh phân phối để giúp sản phẩm lưu thông một cách tốt nhất đến tay người tiêu dùng. Sau đó, căn cứ vào điều kiện hiện tại cũng như khả năng phát triển trong tương lai mà các doanh nghiệp tự đưa ra sự phân phối phù hợp cho mình. Các doanh nghiệp có thể định hướng phát triển kênh phân phối theo các hướng sau:
  16. 16. 8 Xác định đúng kênh phân phối: - Bạn nên xác định kênh nào hoạt động tốt nhất cho sản phẩm của mình. Bạn có thể bán sản phẩm của bạn trực tiếp cho người tiêu dùng cuối cùng hay bạn phải đi qua các nhà bán buôn và bán lẻ? - Trong các trường hợp, thì việc nhà sản xuất bán trực tiếp sản phẩm đến khách hàng vẫn mang lại nhiều lợi nhuận nhất. Vì kênh phân phối càng dài thì lợi nhuận cũng giảm dần . - Phân tích đối tượng khách hàng cần nhắm đến: Các doanh nghiệp phải theo sát thị trường để kịp thời nắm bắt nhu cầu của khách hàng. Nắm bắt rõ nhu cầu khách hàng của bạn là gì? Họ thường truy cập vào sản phẩm của bạn như thế nào? Câu trả lời của bạn cho những câu hỏi này sẽ tác động đến kênh phân phối bạn chọn. Mỗi kênh phân phối đều có những ưu nhược điểm khác nhau. Ví dụ phân phối trực tiếp thì làm nhanh, dễ làm nhất nhưng phân phối gián tiếp lại có số lượng khách hàng tiếp cận lớn hơn. Vì vậy cần so sánh ưu nhược điểm để đưa ra lựa chọn phù hợp. - Đánh giá và thích ứng: Vì phương thức hoạt động khác nhau nên hiệu quả của mỗi kênh phân phối cũng mang lại hiệu suất khác nhau, nên việc so sánh và đánh giá là hết sức cần thiết.Tiến hành nhiều cuộc khảo sát định kỳ để thấy mức độ hài lòng của khách hàng cũng như của đối tác. Từ đó sẽ giúp doanh nghiệp dần cải thiện chiến lược của mình. 2.1.4. Hoạch định và quyết định kênh phân phối Hoạch định kênh phân phối đòi hỏi phải định ra các mục tiêu, ràng buộc, xác định những chọn lựa về kênh và đánh giá chúng. - Thiết lập các mục tiêu và các ràng buộc: Việc hoạch định một kênh phân phối hiệu quả bắt đầu bằng sự định rõ cần phải vươn tới thị trường nào với mục tiêu nào? Các mục tiêu có thể là mức phục vụ khách hàng tới đâu và các trung gian phải hoạt động như thế nào? Những ràng buộc của kênh bao gồm: đặc điểm của người tiêu thụ. Đặc điểm về sản phẩm, đặc điểm của giới trung gian (tiếp cận, thương thảo,
  17. 17. 9 quảng cáo, lưu kho...), đặc điểm của môi trường và đặc điểm của công ty (quy mô, khả năng tài chính, chiến lược marketing. Xác định những lựa chọn chủ yếu bao gồm Các kiểu trung gian marketing, số lượng trung gian (phân phối rộng rãi, tổng kinh tiêu, phân phối chọn lọc) và quyền hạn và trách nhiệm của các thành viên trong kênh. Đánh giá những lựa chọn kênh. Giả sử một nhà sản xuất muốn cho ra một kênh thỏa mãn tốt nhất những mục tiêu dài hạn của công ty. Nhà kinh doanh cần phải đánh giá kênh theo các tiêu chuẩn kinh tế, tính thích nghi và tính dễ kiểm soát. Những quyết định về kênh phân phối đòi hỏi sự lựa chọn và kích thích từng cá nhân trung gian và đánh giá hoạt động của các thành viên trong kênh. - Tuyển chọn thành viên của kênh: Công ty phải biết thu hút các trung gian có chất lượng cho kênh dự định. Những trung gian tốt cần có những đặc điểm gì? Đó là khả năng am hiểu và quan hệ tốt đối với khách hàng, thâm niên và kinh nghiệm, khả năng hợp tác, hiệu quả và uy tín trong kinh doanh. Đôi khi còn đánh giá về địa điểm kinh doanh, khả năng phát triển trong tương lai. - Kích thích thành viên của kênh: Giới trung gian phải được thường xuyên kích thích để làm việc tốt hơn. Công ty cần phải hiểu được nhu cầu và ước muốn của họ. Có 3 kiểu tiếp cận với giới trung gian: hợp tác, hùn hạp và lập chương trình phân phối: Sự hợp tác được kích thích bằng mức lời cao, tiền thưởng, trợ cấp quảng cáo, trợ cấp trưng bày hàng, thi đua doanh số. Sự hùn hạp thể hiện cách làm ăn lâu dài, vì lợi ích chung đối với nhà phân phối. Lập chương trình phân phối là kiểu thỏa thuận tiến bộ nhất. Hai bên cùng vạch ra mục tiêu kinh doanh, kế hoạch tiêu thụ, kế hoạch quảng cáo, khuyến mại. Công ty đã biến các nhà phân phối từ cách nghĩ ở phía người mua chuyển sang cách nghĩ, làm ăn ở phía người bán. Họ là một bộ phận trong hệ thống marketing dọc VMS của công ty.
  18. 18. 10 - Đánh giá các thành viên của kênh: Nhà sản xuất phải định kỳ đánh giá hoạt động của người trung gian theo những tiêu chuẩn như định mức doanh số đạt được, mức độ lưu kho trung bình, thời gian giao hàng cho khách, cách xử lý hàng hóa thất thoát hoặc hư hỏng, mức hợp tác trong các chương trình quảng cáo và huấn luyện của công ty và những dịch vụ họ phải làm cho khách. Mức doanh số đạt được của các trung gian có thể được so sánh với mức họ đã đạt được trong thời kỳ trước đó. Tỷ lệ tăng tiến trung bình của cả nhóm có thể dùng như một tiêu chuẩn để đánh giá. - Tổ chức hệ thống bán lẻ: Bán lẻ là tất cả những hoạt động có liên quan đến việc bán hàng hóa hay dịch vụ trực tiếp cho người tiêu dùng để họ sử dụng cho bản thân chứ không phải để kinh doanh. Bán lẻ là một ngành quan trọng. So với các cơ sở sản xuất và bán sỉ, họ đông gấp 7 lần và là nguồn cung cấp việc làm rất lớn. Các nhà bán lẻ ở Mỹ đạt doanh số tới hàng ngàn tỉ đô la. Mười hãng bán lẻ hàng đầu đã đạt doanh số từ 8 tỷ đến 40 tỷ đô la hàng năm. Các hình thức bán lẻ rất phong phú và đa dạng. 2.1.5. Tổ chức lực lượng bán hàng Công việc tổ chức và quản trị nhân viên bán hàng là phân tích, lập kế hoạch, thực hiện và kiểm tra những hoạt động bán hàng. Nó bao gồm việc thiết lập mục tiêu, chiến lược cho nhân viên bán hàng, tuyển dụng, chọn lựa, huấn luyện, giám sát và đánh giá những đại diện bán hàng của công ty. Nhân viên bán hàng phải thăm dò, tìm kiếm và vun trồng các khách hàng mới. Họ phải truyền đạt khéo léo những thông tin về sản phẩm và dịch vụ của công ty. Nhân viên bán hàng phải biết nghệ thuật bán hàng bao gồm: tiếp cận, giới thiệu trả lời những cự tuyệt và kết thúc việc bán. Họ cũng cung cấp dịch vụ cho khách hàng - cố vấn, trợ giúp kỹ thuật, thu xếp việc, tài trợ và giao hàng. Nhân viên bán hàng còn phải làm công việc điều nghiên và tình báo về thị trường và làm những báo cáo về giao dịch. Họ cũng tiến hành điều phối hàng hóa khan hiếm trong thời kỳ sản xuất thiếu.
  19. 19. 11 Nhân viên bán hàng nên dành 80% thời gian cho khách hàng hiện tại và 20% cho khách hàng tương lai và dành 85% cho những sản phẩm đã ổn định 15% cho những sản phẩm mới. Nhân viên bán hàng phải biết cách tạo thỏa mãn cho khách và tạo lợi nhuận cho công ty. Họ phải biết cách phân tích dữ liệu về tiêu thụ, đo lường tiềm năng thị trường thu nhặt tin tức thị trường và triển khai những chiến lược cùng kế hoạch marketing. Cốt tủy của một hoạt động bán hàng thành công là phải có một đội ngũ nhân viên bán hàng giỏi. Phải biết tuyển chọn họ. Họ phải là người có thói quen theo đuổi, luôn luôn có nhu cầu phải chiến thắng và tác động được đến người khác. Đó cũng là những người dám nhận rủi ro để đạt được mục đích, biết gắn bó chặt chẽ mình với khách hàng. Họ coi trọng lợi ích của khách hàng, xem mình là bạn, là đồng đội với khách hàng hơn là đối thủ. Các nhân viên bán hàng cần được đào tạo, huấn luyện một cách cẩn thận và có hệ thống. Họ cần biết thăm dò, đánh giá, tiếp cận với khách hàng, biết cách trình bày giới thiệu hàng hóa, biết cách xử lý tình huống. Người bán hàng cần được huấn luyện kỹ về kỹ năng thương thảo, cách kết thúc một thương vụ, biết cách hướng dẫn sử dụng, lắp đặt và thực hiện hoàn hảo các dịch vụ cho khách hàng. Nhân viên bán hàng cần được giám sát, khuyến khích và động viên liên tục để nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động của họ. Người bán hàng càng được động viên kích thích tốt thì càng tận tụy với công việc và kết quả càng tốt hơn – khi đó họ có thể được thưởng nhiều hơn, do đó vui lòng hơn và lại càng hăng hái, cố gắng hơn. 2.1.6. Các dạng kênh phân phối Các dạng kênh phân phối mà doanh nghiệp có thể sử dụng thường được phân loại và lựa chọn: theo các tiêu thức trực tiếp /gián tiếp hay dài/ngắn.
  20. 20. 12 Hình 2. 1: Dạng kênh phân phối mà doanh nghiệp có thể sử dụng Theo tiêu thức trực tiếp / gián tiếp: Theo tiêu thức này, có 3 dạng kênh mà doanh nghiệp có thể lựa chọn để đưa vào phương án thiết kế kênh phân phối của mình. - Kênh phân phối trực tiếp: Trong dạng kênh này doanh nghiệp thương mại không sử dụng người mua trung gian để phân phối hàng hoá. Lực lượng bán hàng của doanh nghiệp (kể cả đại lý hoa hồng) chịu trực tiếp bán hàng đến người sử dụng hàng hoá (người mua công nghiệp đối với người sản xuất và người tiêu thụ cuối cùng đối với tư liệu tiêu dùng). Có thể mô tả dạng kênh này như sau: Hình 2. 2:Dạng kênh phân phối trực tiếp Người bán buôn 2 Nhà Người bán buôn Sản Xuất Người bán lẻ Người Tiêu dùng Người bán lẻ Người bán lẻ Người bán buôn Người bán buôn 1 Lực lượng bán hàng của doanh nghiệp Lực lượng bán hàng của doanh nghiệp Lực lượng bán hàng của doanh nghiệp Lực lượng bán hàng của doanh nghiệp Doanh nghiệp Người tiêu dùng Đại lý Lực lượng bán hàng của doanh nghiệp
  21. 21. 13 - Kênh phân phối gián tiếp: Là dạng kênh phân phối mà trong đó doanh nghiệp “bán” hàng của mình cho người sử dụng thông qua các người mua trung gian (nhà buôn các cấp/ nhà bán lẻ). Tuỳ theo từng trường hợp, khách hàng trực tiếp của doanh nghiệp là bán buôn hoặc bán lẻ. Doanh nghiệp không trực tiếp bán hàng cho người sử dụng sản phẩm hàng hoá. Dạng kênh này được mô tả như sau: Hình 2. 3: Dạng kênh phân phối gián tiếp - Kênh phân phối hỗn hợp: Chính xác đây là một phương án lựa chọn kênh phân phối trên cơ sở đồng thời sử dụng cả hai dạng kênh phân phối trực tiếp và kênh phân phối gián tiếp. Doanh nghiệp vừa tổ chức bán thực tiếp hàng hoá tới tận tay người sử dụng, vừa khai thác lợi thế trong hệ thống phân phối của người mua trung gian. Được mô tả bằng sơ đồ sau: Hình 2. 4: Dạng kênh phân phối hỗn hợp Doanh nghiệp Người tiêu dùng Đại lý Lực lượng bán hàng của doanh nghiệp Người mua trung gian Doanh nghiệp Người tiêu dùng Đại lý Lực lượng bán hàng của doanh nghiệp Đại lý
  22. 22. 14 - Theo tiêu thức ngắn/dài: Để thiêt kế kênh phân phối hàng hoá doanh nghiệp có thể lựa chọn dạng kênh dài hay ngắn và cũng có thể phối hợp cả hai dạng trên để có phương án kênh hỗn hợp. Kênh phân phối ngắn: Là kênh phân phối trực tiếp từ doanh nghiệp đến người sử dụng sản phẩm hoặc có sử dụng người mua trung gian nhưng không có quá nhiều người trung gian xen giữa khách hàng và doanh nghiệp, thông thường kênh ngắn được xác định trong trường hợp không có hoặc chỉ có một người trung gian tham gia vào kênh phân phối của doanh nghiệp. Kênh phân phối dài: Là loại kênh phân phối có sự tham gia của nhiều loại mua trung gian. Hàng hoá của doanh nghiệp có chuyển dần thành quyền sở hữu cho một loạt các nhà bán buôn lớn đến nhf bán buôn nhỏ hơn rồi qua người bán lẻ đến tay người tiêu dùng. 2.2. Lược khảo tài liệu tham khảo 2.2.1. Trong nước - Luận văn "Hoàn thiện kênh phân phối sản phẩm bảo hiểm phi nhân thọ tại Bảo Việt" của Thạc sỹ Vũ Văn Chỉnh – Phó phòng BH Phi hàng hải, Tổng Công ty Bảo Hiểm Việt Nam, năm 2003. Công trình này đã nghiên cứu và đánh giá thực trạng các kênh phân phối sản phẩm phi nhân thọ của Bảo Việt, trên cơ sở đó đưa ra một số giải pháp nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động của các kênh phân phối. - Luận văn "Hoàn thiện hệ thống phân phối sản phẩm của Bảo hiểm Nhân thọ Việt Nam" của Bùi Thu Hương - Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Việt Nam, năm 2007. Công trình đã nghiên cứu và khái quát được những vấn đề lý luận liên quan đến hệ thống kênh phân phối sản phẩm bảo hiểm nhân thọ, vai trò của nó đối với việc tăng doanh thu và hiệu quả kinh doanh. Trên cơ sở nghiên cứu, phân tích thực trạng của hệ thống kênh phân phối của Tổng Công ty bảo hiểm nhân thọ Việt Nam (BVNT) bao gồm cả kết quả và những hạn chế, Tác giả đã đưa ra một số giải pháp hoàn thiện hệ thống kênh phân phối sản phẩm bảo hiểm nhân thọ của BVNT.
  23. 23. 15 - Tham luận “Bảo Việt đi đầu trong việc xây dựng và phát triển hệ thống phân phối sản phẩm thúc đẩy sự phát triển của thị trường bảo hiểm Việt Nam” đăng trên tạp chí Bảo hiểm Bảo Việt năm 2005 của tác giả Phan Kim Bằng – Trưởng phòng quản lý đại lý. Công trình này đã trình bày những định hướng xây dựng và phát triển hệ thống kênh phân phối sản phẩm của Bảo Việt góp phần nâng cao uy tín và tạo lợi thế trong cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp. - Luận văn Thạc sỹ “Hoàn thiện hoạt động marketing-mix của Công ty bảo hiểm Đà Nẵng” của tác giả Lê Kim Thái – Phó Giám Công ty Bảo hiểm Đà Nẵng, năm 2003. Luận văn này, tác giả đã nêu được những thuận lợi và khó khăn, những cơ hội và thách thức đối với Công ty bảo hiểm (phi nhân thọ) Đà Nẵng, từ đó đưa ra một số giải pháp sử dụng công cụ marketing mix nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động của doanh nghiệp. Các nghiên cứu khác trên đây chủ yếu tập trung vào nghiên cứu, phân tích, đánh giá và đưa ra một số giải pháp hoàn thiện hệ thống các kênh phân phối sản phẩm của các doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm. Do đó, vẫn cần phải có những nghiên cứu sâu, nhận thức một cách toàn diện và có những đánh giá cụ thể, chi tiết về công tác quản trị kênh phân phối sản phẩm bảo hiểm phi nhân thọ, để từ đó đề xuất những giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện công tác quản trị kênh phân phối của các doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm phi nhân thọ và Bảo Việt Việt Nam đã được chọn để nghiên cứu và đánh giá trên những tiêu chí cụ thể. 2.2.2. Ngoài nước Luận văn Phát triển mối quan hệ hợp tác giữa các tác nhân của kênh tiếp thị của Gerard Cliquet và cộng sự (2011). Bài này liên quan đến mối quan hệ giữa nhà sản xuất và nhà phân phối sản phẩm tiêu dùng. Mục tiêu là làm sâu sắc thêm các mối quan hệ này bằng cách làm nổi bật các yếu tố quyết định mối quan hệ hợp tác để dự đoán sự phát triển hợp tác trong tương lai. Các kết quả rút ra từ các mô hình lý thuyết và thu được cho thấy ưu thế của sự tin cậy, cam kết, sự phụ thuộc lẫn nhau, quan hệ giao tiếp và các kênh giữa các hợp tác sản xuất và phân phối. Leverin, A. and Liljander, V. (2006) “Does relationship marketing improve customer relationship satisfaction and loyalty?” Tạm dịch là “Liệu tiếp thị mối quan hệ có cải thiện sự hài lòng và lòng trung thành của mối quan hệ khách hàng không”. Mục đích của nghiên cứu này là điều tra chiến lược tiếp thị mối quan hệ (RM) của một ngân hàng bán lẻ và kiểm tra
  24. 24. 16 xem - sau khi thực hiện - mối quan hệ khách hàng có được củng cố thông qua cải thiện mối quan hệ ngân hàng và lòng trung thành của ngân hàng với ngân hàng hay không. Một cuộc khảo sát đã được thực hiện trên hai phân khúc lợi nhuận, trong đó phân khúc có lợi nhuận cao hơn được tiếp xúc trực tiếp với chiến lược RM hướng tới khách hàng, trong khi phân khúc ít lợi nhuận chịu nhiều thiệt hại. Nghiên cứu này được thực hiện như một trường hợp nghiên cứu về một chi nhánh cụ thể của một nhóm ngân hàng Phần Lan, điều này hạn chế tính hợp lệ bên ngoài của kết quả. Không thể xác định liệu, hoặc ở mức độ nào, khách hàng của phân khúc có lợi nhuận cao hơn đã nhận được sự đối xử của RM. Những hạn chế khác cũng được thảo luận Định hướng khách hàng là mong muốn trong ngân hàng bán lẻ và cần nhiều nghiên cứu hơn về các yếu tố thúc đẩy lòng trung thành giữa các phân khúc lợi nhuận của khách hàng. Bằng cách xác định các khía cạnh của mối quan hệ ngân hàng được đánh giá cao giữa các khách hàng có lợi nhuận cao hơn so với những người có lợi nhuận thấp hơn, các nhà quản lý ngân hàng sẽ có thể đưa ra các chiến lược phù hợp cho các phân khúc khác nhau hiệu quả hơn. Nghiên cứu đóng góp vào tài liệu và tiếp thị dịch vụ tài chính của RM bằng cách cung cấp bằng chứng thực nghiệm về tác động của hoạt động của RM đối với nhận thức của khách hàng về phân khúc lợi nhuận. 2.3. Phương pháp nghiên cứu Bài nghiên cứu sử dụng phương pháp thống kê mô tả nhằm thống kê lại các dữ liệu được thu thập từ các phiếu khảo sát, phiếu điều tra tại công ty: - Nghiên cứu định lượng: Chủ yếu vận dụng phương pháp thống kê mô tả, phân tích dữ liệu. - Phương pháp chọn mẫu: Chọn mẫu thuận tiện, thông qua phiếu khảo sát với số lượng 50 mẫu được gửi ngẫu nhiên đến số khách hàng đã và đang sử dụng dịch vụ của Công ty.
  25. 25. 17 2.4. Quy trình nghiên cứu Hình 2. 5: Quy trình nghiên cứu 2.5. Thang đo nghiên cứu Các thang đo nghiên cứu trong mô hình đều là thang đo đa biến; thang đo được sử dụng trong nghiên cứu này là Likert 5 mức độ, người trả lời sẽ lựa chọn cho điểm các câu hỏi để diễn tả ý kiến, năm điểm với 1: Hoàn toàn không đồng ý và 5: Hoàn toàn đồng ý. Thang đo Likert chính là một loại thang đo đơn hướng. Thang đo này được nhà tâm lý học người Mỹ Likert phát minh ra. Ưu điểm chính của thang đo Likert là họ sử dụng một phương pháp tổng hợp thu thập dữ liệu , điều này làm cho nó dễ hiểu hơn. Làm việc với dữ liệu định lượng, nó rất dễ dàng để rút ra kết luận, báo cáo, kết quả và đồ thị từ các kết quả phản hồi. Hơn nữa, vì thang đo Likert sử dụng một thang điểm, mọi người không buộc phải đưa ra ý kiến thay vào đó nó cho phép người được hỏi có thể chọn mức trung bình (giữ ý kiến trung lập) cho vấn đề đưa ra. Quy trình nghiên cứu Giai đoạn 1 Xác định vấn đề, mục đích, đối tượng và nội dung nghiên cứu Hệ thống lý thuyết về kênh phân phối... Gian đoạn 2 Thiết kế bảng câu hỏi phù hợp với doanh nghiệp Thu thập dữ liệu khảo sát Giai đoạn 3 Phân tích, giải thích kết quả nghiên cứu Nhận xét, đưa ra dự đoán phát triển trong tương lai Giai đoạn 4 Từ kết quả nghiên cứu, xác định các ưu điểm và khuyết điểm của công ty Đưa ra các giải pháp, đề xuất góp phần nâng cao chất lượng kênh phân phối của công ty
  26. 26. 18 Thang đo gồm 5 thành phần: Chất lượng truycập (CLTC) đo lường với 4 biến quan sát, Năng lực phục vụ (NLPV) được đo lường với 5 biến quan sát, Cấu trúc giá (CTG) được đo lường với 4 biến quan sát, Sự thuận tiện (STT) được đo lường với 5 biến quan sát, Sự đáp ứng(SĐƯ) được đo lường với 4 biến quan sát. Bảng 2. 1:Thang đo chất lượng dịch vụ thông qua yếu tố chất lượng truy cập STT YẾU TỐ KÝ HIỆU THANG ĐO 1 CHẤT LƯỢNG TRUY CẬP CLTC1 Kết nối thành công ngay từ khi lắp đặt 2 CLTC2 Không rớt mạng, đường truyền kém 3 CLTC3 Tốc độ đường truyền tốt 4 CLTC4 Chất lượng thiết bị hỗ trợ kết nối mạng Internet hiện đại, sử dụng tốt (Modem...) Bảng 2. 2: Thang đo chất lượng kênh phân phối thông qua yếu tố năng lực phục vụ STT YẾU TỐ KÝ HIỆU THANG ĐO 1 NĂNG LỰC PHỤC VỤ NLPV1 Nhân viên tiếp nhận thân thiện, chu đáo 2 NLPV2 Nhân viên có tác phong chuyên nghiệp, trang phục gọn gàng, lịch sự 3 NLPV3 Nhân viên có kiến thức, giải đáp được các thắc mắc của khách hàng 4 NLPV4 Nhân viên hỗ trợ kĩ thuật nhanh 5 NLPV5 Giải quyết khiếu nại nhanh chóng, thỏa đáng
  27. 27. 19 Bảng 2. 3: Thang đo chất lượng kênh phân phối thông qua yếu tố cấu trúc giá Bảng 2. 4: Thang đo chất lượng kênh phân phối do yếu tố sự thuận tiện Bảng 2. 5: Thang đo chất lượng kênh phân phối do yếu tố sự đáp ứng STT YẾU TỐ KÝ HIỆU THANG ĐO 1 CẤU TRÚC GIÁ CTG1 Chi phí hòa mạng phù hợp 2 CTG2 Giá cước thuê bao hằng tháng hợp lý 3 CTG3 Gói cước nhà cung cấp đáp ứng nhu cầu sử dụng 4 CTG4 Giá cước theo lưu lượng hợp lý YẾU TỐ KÝ HIỆU THANG ĐO 1 SỰ THUẬN TIỆN STT1 Thủ tục hòa mạng dễ dàng, nhanh chóng 2 STT2 Thủ tục mở/ đóng cước thuận tiện 3 STT3 Giao dịch nhanh chóng, thuận tiện 4 STT4 Có nhiều hình thức thanh toán cước 5 STT5 Địa điểm giao dịch thuận tiện cho khách hàng STT YẾU TỐ KÝ HIỆU THANG ĐO 1 SỰ ĐÁP ỨNG SDU1 Sẵn sàng đáp ứng yêu cầu của khách hàng (đổi mordem; thay đổi gói cước; địa chỉ lắp đặt...) 2 SDU2 Sẵn sàng hỗ trợ khách hàng (giải đáp thắc mắc; hướng dẫn thiết lập kết nối) 3 SDU3 Nhiều dịch vụ hậu mãi 4 SDU4 Nhân viên hỗ trợ từ xa nhiệt tình (điện thoại, email...)
  28. 28. 20 2.6. Tổ chức thu thập dữ liệu - Thông tin sơ cấp: thu thập dữ liệu từ phương pháp phân tích định lượng (bảng câu hỏi). Các bảng câu hỏi được khảo sát từ khách hàng đang và đã sử dụng dịch vụ internet của công ty FPT Telecom chi nhánh Bình Dương. Thời gian khảo sát: từ 15/09/2020 đến 18/10/2020 - Thông tin thứ cấp: Tìm kiếm các nguồn tài liệu có liên quan đến đề tài nghiên cứu ở phạm vi trong và ngoài nước như sách, báo, tạp chí khoa học, luận án thạc sĩ, luận án tiến sĩ. Các dữ liệu thứ cấp về công ty như: số lượng nhân sự, các kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh…được thu thập từ các phòng ban trong công ty FPT Telecom chi nhánh Bình Dương. 2.7. Xử lí và phân tích dữ liệu Sau khi đã có được bức tranh tổng quan về các công trình nghiên cứu có liên quan cùng với các cơ sở lý luận vững chắc trong lĩnh vực cần nghiên cứu, tác giả tiến hành xử lí và phân tích dữ liệu theo các mẫu đã khảo sát khách hàng. Mô hình nghiên cứu được thiết lập dựa trên nên tảng mô hình SERVPERF được phát triển bởi Cronin và Taylor, (1992). Mô hình nghiên cứu đề xuất sẽ có 5 nhân tố tác động đến sự hài lòng của khách hàng đó là: Chấtlượngtruycập(1), Năng lực phục vụ (2), Cấu trúc giá (3), Sự thuận tiện (4), Sự đáp ứng(5). Hình 2. 6: Các nhân tố tác động đến sự hài lòng của khách hàng Nhân tố tác động Chất lượng truy cập Năng lực phục vụ Cấu trúc giá Sự thuận tiện Sự đáp ứng
  29. 29. 21 Để có thể xem xét thực trạng chất lượng của kênh phân phối tại công ty, giải quyết các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến sự hài lòng của khách hàng như nêu ra được ưu, nhược điểm của quy trình này, bài nghiên cứu vận dụng các chỉ số phần trăm trung bình, mô tả, liệt kê được những ý kiến của mẫu khảo sát, đồng thời kiểm định được những mối quan hệ giữa các yếu tố của quy trình hệ thống kênh phân phối của công ty tác động đến sự hài lòng và lòng trung thành của khách hàng như thế nào. Số liệu này sẽ được mã hóa, xử lý bằng phần mềm SPSS.
  30. 30. 22 CHƯƠNG III: PHÂN TÍCH THỰC TRẠNG HOẠT ĐỘNG KÊNH PHÂN PHỐI CỦA CÔNG TY CPVT FPT TELECOM BÌNH DƯƠNG 3.1. Khái quát công ty CPVT FPT Telecom Bình Dương 3.1.1. Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển Tên công ty: Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông FPT Telecom Bình Dương Mã số thuế: 0311609355-011 Địa chỉ: D9, kdc Chánh Nghĩa, phường Chánh Nghĩa, tp Bình Dương, tỉnh Bình Dương Điện thoại: 0274.654.6457 Website: https://capquang.binhduong.vn/ Hình 3. 1: Logo công ty FPT TELECOM Công ty FPT Telecom Bình Dương được thành lập ngày 13/05/2007, Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông FPT (FPT Telecom) khởi đầu với tên gọi Trung tâm Dịch vụ Trực tuyến. Hơn 10 năm qua, từ một trung tâm xây dựng và phát triển mạng Trí tuệ Việt Nam với 4 thành viên, giờ đây FPT Telecom đã trở thành một trong những nhà cung cấp hàng đầu Việt Nam trong lĩnh vực viễn thông và dịch vụ trực tuyến với tổng số gần 3.200 nhân viên (tính đến tháng 8/2010) và gần 40 chi nhánh trên toàn quốc.Với phương châm “Mọi dịch vụ trên một kết nối”. FPT Telecom đã và đang không ngừng đầu tư, triển khai và tích hợp ngày càng nhiều các dịch vụ giá trị gia tăng trên cùng một đường truyền Internet. Ngoài ra, việc đẩy mạnh hợp tác đầu tư với các đối tác viễn thông lớn trên thế giới, xây dựng các tuyến cáp đi quốc tế… là những hướng đi FPT Bình Dương đang triển khai mạnh mẽ để đưa các dịch vụ của mình ra khỏi biên
  31. 31. 23 giới Việt Nam, tiếp cận với thị trường toàn cầu, nâng cao hơn nữa vị thế của một nhà cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông hàng đầu. Hiện nay tập đoàn FPT không những đã trở thành doanh nghiệp hàng đầu Việt Nam mà còn đang trong quá trình phát triển ra ngoài thị trường thế giới như Singapore, Pháp, Malaysia, Nhật, Mỹ… 3.1.2. Nhiệm vụ và chức năng của doanh nghiệp Các dịch vụ của công ty: - Cung cấp hạ tầng mạng viễn thông cho dịch vụ Internet băng thông rộng. - Cung cấp các sản phẩm, dịch vụ viễn thông, Internet. - Dịch vụ giá trị gia tăng trên mạng Internet, điện thoại di động. - Dịch vụ truyền hình. - Dịch vụ tin nhắn, dữ liệu, thông tin giải trí trên mạng điện thoại di động. - Cung cấp trò chơi trực tuyến trên mạng Internet, điện thoại di động. - Thiết lập hạ tầng mạng và cung cấp các dịch vụ viễn thông, Internet. - Xuất nhập khẩu thiết bị viễn thông và Internet. Trong suốt quá trình hoạt động, FPT Bình Dương luôn nỗ lực với mục tiêu cao nhất là mang lại sự hài lòng cho khách hàng thông qua những dịch vụ, sản phẩm và giải pháp công nghệ tối ưu nhất. Với sứ mệnh tiên phong mang Internet, mang kết nối đến với người dân Việt Nam, với mong muốn lớn Lao mỗi gia đình Việt Nam đều sử dụng ít nhất một dịch vụ của công ty, FPT Bình Dương đã và đang nỗ lực đầu tư nâng cấp hạ tầng cũng như chất lượng sản phẩm – dịch vụ, tăng cường ứng dụng công nghệ tiên tiến nhằm mang đến cho khách hàng những trải nghiệm không ngừng được nâng cao. “FPT nỗ lực làm khách hàng hài lòng trên cơ sở hiểu biết sâu sắc và đáp ứng một cách tốt nhất nhu cầu của họ với lòng tận tụy và năng lực không ngừng được nâng cao” được chọn là 38 chữ vàng của FPT Telecom Bình Dương. Tầm nhìn FPT: FPT mong muốn trở thành một tổ chức kiểu mới, giàu mạnh bằng nỗ lực lao động sáng tạo trong khoa học kỹ thuật và công nghệ, làm khách hàng hài lòng, góp phần hưng thịnh quốc
  32. 32. 24 gia, đem lại cho mỗi thành viên của mình điều kiện phát triển tài năng tốt nhất và một cuộc sống đầy đủ về vật chất, phong phú về tinh thần. Với tầm nhìn đó, công ty đã không ngừng phát triển các sản phẩm dịch vụ đa năng cung cấp cho khách hàng sự thoải mái tiện ích khi sử dụng sản phẩm. Đồng thời tạo ra môi trường làm việc năng động, khả năng thăng tiến cao, tổ chức nhiều hoạt động văn nghệ, thể thao làm phong phú thêm đời sống tinh thần cho người lao động 3.1.3. Hệ thống tổ chức Hình 3. 2: Cơ cấu tổ chức của công ty FPT Telecom Bình Dương 3.1.4. Nhiệm vụ và chức năng của các phòng ban Giám đốc, Phó giám đốc - Xây dựng các chiến lược và kế hoạch kinh doanh thích hợp, đảm bảo tính nhất quán của chúng với các mục tiêu ngắn hạn và dài hạn. Giám đốc Trung tâm 1 VPGD Thủ Dầu Một VPGD Tân Uyên VPGD Bến Cát Phòng KD Phòng kĩ thuật DVKH Trung tâm 2 VPGD Dĩ An Phòng KD Phòng kĩ thuật DVKH Trung tâm 3 VPGD Thuận An Phòng KD Phòng kĩ thuật DVKH Phòng tổng hợp Kế toán Nhân sự Phó giám đốc
  33. 33. 25 - Lãnh đạo và tạo động lực cho cấp dưới để thúc đẩy nhân viên tạo thành đội ngũ năng suất, hiệu quả. - Giám sát tất cả các hoạt động vận hành và kinh doanh, đảm bảo đạt được mục tiêu kinh doanh, phù hợp với chiến lược và sứ mệnh chung. - Quyết định các vấn đề liên quan đến công việc kinh doanh hằng ngày của công ty mà không cần phải có quyết định của Hội đồng quản trị. - Tổ chức thực hiện các quyết định của Hội đồng quản trị. - Tổ chức thực hiện kế hoạch kinh doanh và phương án đầu tư của công ty. - Kiến nghị phương án cơ cấu tổ chức, quy chế quản lý nội bộ công ty. - Bổ nhiệm, miễn nhiệm, cách chức các chức danh quản lý trong công ty, trừ các chức danh thuộc thẩm quyền của Hội đồng quản trị. - Quyết định lương và phụ cấp (nếu có) đối với người lao động trong công ty kể cả người quản lý thuộc thẩm quyền bổ nhiệm của Giám đốc hoặc Tổng giám đốc. - Kiến nghị phương án trả cổ tức hoặc xử lý lỗ trong kinh doanh. Phòng kinh doanh (IBB) - Tìm kiếm thông tin, tiếp cận khách hàng tiềm năng. - Tư vấn giới thiệu Sản phẩm và dịch vụ, giải thích cho khách hàng về dịch vụ Internet băng thông rộng (ADSL), Cáp quang FPT (FTTH), HD Box dịch vụ truyền hình FPT Play HD do FPT Telecom cung cấp. - Xúc tiến việc kí kết hợp đồng, đàm phán thương lượng, thực hiện các thủ tục kí kết hợp đồng với khách hàng. Phòng nhân sự - Công tác hành chính, tổng hợp: Tham mưu tổng hợp, pháp chế, đối ngoại, lễ tân, khánh tiết; Văn thư lưu trữ, công tác bảo vệ. Quản lý, điều hành xe, phương tiện vận tải. Công tác chăm sóc sức khỏe, thi đua, khen thưởng, kỷ luật, thanh tra, bảo vệ nội bộ. - Tổ chức, quản lý lao động: Xây dựng bộ máy tổ chức, công tác cán bộ, công tác phân phối thu nhập (lương, thưởng, phúc lợi). Công tác tuyển dụng, đào tạo, biên chế Lao động,
  34. 34. 26 công tác BSC: Tổng hợp đánh giá kết quả công tác của tập thể và cá nhân để trả lương theo phương pháp 3P. Quản lý, lưu trữ hồ sơ của cán bộ công nhân viên. - Phòng quản lý chất lượng: Kiểm tra công việc của phòng IBB, tìm ra những lỗi sai mà phòng IBB hay phạm phải. Kiểm tra chất lượng thị trường, chất lượng đường truyền và chất lượng các thiết bị cung cấp cho khách hàng. Quản lý chất lượng cơ sở hạ tầng, công nghệ của công ty. Thiết kế, kiểm tra và nâng cấp hạ tầng Inside của công ty. Phòng chăm sóc khách hàng - Tư vấn, hỗ trợ và giải quyết khiếu nại cho khách hàng đến giao dịch trực tiếp - Thúc đẩy công tác thu hồi cước dịch vụ hàng tháng - Chăm sóc khách hàng chủ động trong và sau quá trình bán hàng - Phối hợp với các phòng ban chức năng tại chi nhánh đảm bảo hoạt động cung cấp dịch vụ được thuận lợi và hiệu quả. - Tham vấn cho Ban Giám đốc chi nhánh các chương trình, chính sách chăm sóc, tri ân và giữ chân khách hàng. - Đào tạo và huấn luyện đội ngũ nhân sự thuộc phạm vi quản lý. - Thực hiện các báo cáo nghiệp vụ theo yêu cầu của Ban Giám đốc chi nhánh. Phòng kỹ thuật - Triển khai cung cấp dịch vụ và khắc phục sự cố cho khách hàng sử dụng dịch vụ Internet, truyền hình số của FPT - Quản lý, vận hành khai thác hạ tầng mạng lưới Viễn thông - CNTT. - Triển khai cung cấp các dịch vụ tích hợp viễn thông - CNTT cho khách hàng cá nhân và khách hàng doanh nghiệp. Phòng Kế hoạch - Kế toán - Công tác kế hoạch: Tổ chức việc xây dựng và kiểm soát, đánh giá về kế hoạch ngắn, trung và dài hạn (SXKD, đầu tư, lao động, tiền lương, vốn). Tổ chức xây dựng các chỉ tiêu kề hoạch BSC & KPI giao cho các đơn vị trực thuộc, tổ chức việc theo dõi và đánh giá thực hiện kế hoạch BSC & KPI của các đơn vị trực thuộc và trung tâm. Phân tích, đành giá kết
  35. 35. 27 quả hoạt động SXKD, thẩm định kế hoạch về công tác đầu tư, mua sắm, sửa chữa, tổ chức công tác định mức Kinh tế - Kỹ thuật. - Công tác tài chính, kế toán: Tổng hợp số liệu tài chính kế toán, phân tích và đánh giá tình hình tài chính, kiển soát các chứng từ kế toán, hoạch toán kế toán. - Tổ chức, quản lý lưu trữ hồ sơ chứng từ kế toán: Quản lý hợp đống tính dụng, vốn và các nguồn vốn, quản lý và theo dõi dòng tiền, kiểm tra, đối chiếu tài khoản với ngân hàng, đối soát thanh toán với các đơn vị liên quan. Quản lý, điều hành công tác tài chính kế toán trong hoạt động SXKD, đầu tư. Công tác thống kê, xây dựng cơ sở dữ liệu, lưu và cập nhật dữ liệu. - Công tác thuế: nghĩa vụ thuế, cơ chế, chế độ, chính sách tài chính, kế toán, thuế. - Quản lý công tác thanh quyết toán: hợp đồng kinh doanh, dự án đầu tư, cấp phát và thanh quyết toán vốn đầu tư, lập các báo cáo kế toán vốn đầu tư. Theo dõi công tác nợ kinh doanh và đầu tư, công tác quản lý tài sản, vật tư, hàng hóa, công cụ dụng cụ, kho, quỹ; kiểm kê định kỳ hoặc đột xuất tài sản, vật tư, hàng hóa; phân tích đánh giá hiệu quả quản lý tài sản, vật tư, hàng hóa và đề xuất các giải pháp. 3.1.5. Tổng quan về tình hình nhân sự của doanh nghiệp Nhân sự FPT Telecom Bình Dương ngày càng tăng qua các năm và không ngừng nâng cao trình độ nghiệp vụ cá nhân. Sự phát triển của Công ty cùng sự gia tăng đội ngũ nhân viên đã góp phần thúc đẩy kinh tế của tỉnh phát triển và giải quyết vấn đề việc làm cho nhiều người. Bảng 3. 1: Cơ cấu nhân sự theo giới tính của FPT nửa đầu năm 2020 Giới tính Số lượng Tỷ lệ (%) Nam 269 62,6 Nữ 161 37,4 Tổng 430 100 (Nguồn: Phòng hành chính nhân sự)
  36. 36. 28 Do đặc thù tính chất công việc nên phần lớn số lượng nhân viên của công ty là nam giới. Nhân sự nữ trong Công ty thường đảm nhận các vị trí tại các phòng dịch vụ khác hàng, phòng nhân sự và phòng tổng hợp.
  37. 37. 29 Bảng 3. 2: Cơ cấu nhân sự theo độ tuổi của FPT nửađầu năm 2020 Độ tuổi Số lượng Tỷ lệ (%) Dưới 25 tuổi 187 43,48% Từ 25 đến 30 tuổi 143 33,25% Từ 31 đến 40 84 19,5% Từ 41 đến 50 tuổi 5 3,54% Trên 50 tuổi 1 0,23% Tổng 430 100 (Nguồn: Phòng hành chính nhân sự) Do tính chất công việc nên nhân sự của công ty chủ yếu là nguồn nhân lực trẻ, đầy nhiệt huyết và sáng tạo để góp phần phát triển công ty ngày càng vững mạnh hơn. 3.1.6. Tổng quan về lĩnh vực hoạt động của doanh nghiệp Lĩnh vực hoạt động chủ yếu của FPT Telecom bao gồm: - Cung cấp hạ tầng mạng viễn thông cho dịch vụ Internet băng thông rộng - Cung cấp các sản phẩm, dịch vụ viễn thông, Internet - Dịch vụ giá trị gia tăng trên mạng Internet, điện thoại di động - Dịch vụ tin nhắn, dữ liệu, thông tin giải trí trên mạng điện thoại di động - Cung cấp trò chơi trực tuyến trên mạng Internet, điện thoại di động - Thiết lập hạ tầng mạng và cung cấp các dịch vụ viễn thông, Internet - Xuất nhập khẩu thiết bị viễn thông và Internet. Trong đó có thể kể đến một số dịch vụ nổi trội như: Dịch vụ internet FPT cáp quang tốc độ cao: Hiện nay nhu cầu về việc lắp đặt mạng Internet FPT ngày càng cao. Chủ yếu để phục vụ từ các mục đích cá nhân chủ yếu như làm việc hay học tập, giải trí hàng ngày hay các yêu cầu lớn hơn nhu sử dụng phục vụ trong công việc cho các công ty tập đoàn lớn, cơ quan doanh
  38. 38. 30 nghiệp. Thế nên, trên thị trường hiện nay có khá nhiều tập đoàn viễn thông cung cấp dịch vụ đường truyền cáp quang tốc độ cao như Viettel, VNPT,... với những gói cước Internet đa dạng cùng với đó là chính sách dịch vụ lẫn chăm sóc khách hàng khác nhau. Trong số đơn vị cung cấp mạng hiện nay thì FFPT telecom là đơn vị được đánh giá tương đối cao về dịch vụ Internet cáp quang tốc độ cao. Dịch vụ Internet FPT mang đến đường truyền tốc độ cao và ổn định với công nghệ quang hóa GPON/AON mới nhất hiện nay. Hàng trăm khách hàng trên toàn quốc đã tin tưởng và lựa chọn đăng kí lắp đặt mạng Internet cáp quang FPT. Đa số khách hàng đều hoàn toàn hài lòng về chất lượng dịch vụ cùng như chính sách chăm sóc khách hàng mà FPT Telecom đang cung cấp. Hiện nay các gói cước quang FPT đang cung cấp đều có cước phí trọn gói khá rẻ mà tốc độ truy cập Internet thì cực kì nhanh. FPT Telecom cùng là đơn vị đầu tiên ở Việt Nam cung cấp gói cước dịch vụ SOC với tốc độ mạng lên tới 1Gbps. Dịch vụ truyền hình HD FPT: Dịch vụ truyền hình FPT – FPT Play HD với kho nội dung giải trí đa dạng và nhiều tiện ích hấp dẫn đi kèm mà trước đây chỉ có ở những chiếc smart TV đắt tiền sẵn sàng phục vụ nhu cầu giải trí của mọi thành viên trong gia đình. Đây là dịch vụ truyền hình HD thế hệ mới chạy trên đường truyền cáp quang FPT siêu tốc theo công nghệ IPTV. Khi đăng kí lắp đặt truyền hình FPT Play HD cùng với model wifi cáp quang FPT thế hệ mới hoàn toàn miễn phí. Đây là một trong nhữn chính sách khuyến mãi vô cùng hấp dẫn từ phía nhà cung cấp dịch vụ FPT Telecom. Ngoài ra, khách hàng còn được tặng them tháng cước sử dụng dịch vụ truyền hình FPT cùng nhiều phần quà hấp dẫn khác khi tham gia chương trình trả trước cước phí dịch vụ truyền hình HD và Internet FPT siêu tốc là sự lựa chọn hoàn hảo cho mọi gia đình Việt. Giá cước dịch vụ hấp dẫn đi kèm với nội dung kênh đặc sắc với chất lượng HD siêu nét, kho nội dung VOD độc quyền phong phú nên truyền hình FPT đang dần thay thế các phương thức truyền hình cáp cũ. Dịch vụ online: - Siêu phẩm FPT Play Box:
  39. 39. 31 FPT Play Box là sản phẩm đầu thu truyền hình HD hoạt động dựa trên công nghệ OTT mang đậm dấu ấn cách mạng về áp dụng công nghệ 4.0 trong lĩnh vực. Truyền hình. Sản phẩm được nghiên cứu và phát triển bởi các kỹ sư trẻ tuổi của tập đoàn FPT. Thông qua việc cung cấp hơn 150 kênh truyền hình phong phú kèm nội dung chất lượng cao cùng với các tiện ích xem lại chương trình trong 48 giờ thì đây thực sự là một lựa chọn hoàn hảo để thay thế cho hệ thống truyền hình cáp cũ kĩ của gia đình. FPT Play Box sở hữu kiểu dáng hiện đại với thiết kế nhỏ gọn chỉ bằng bàn tay và trọng lượng chỉ khoảng 150g. Điều này sẽ giúp bạn dễ dàng đem theo thiết bị di chuyển mọi nơi mà bạn muốn, tháo tác lắp đặt FPT Play Box vô cùng đơn giản, chỉ cần có kết nối mạng internet của bất kỳ nhà mạng nào là có thể sử dụng Box. Kết nối thông qua cổng HDMI và AV giúp nó có thể tương thích với các dòng tivi thế hệ mới hay những chiếc tivi đời cũ trong gia đình. - Fshare: Fshare là dịch vụ lưu trữ và chia sẻ tài nguyên trực tuyến hàng đầu tại Việt Nam hiện nay với nền tảng công nghệ điện toán đám mây (cloud computing) với dung lượng, hệ thống lưu trữ tốt nhất đặt tại các trung tâm dữ liệu đạt chuẩn quốc tế của FPT Telecom. Sử dụng đơn giản, nhanh chóng và hiệu quả Fshare được thiết kế, giao diện sử dụng tiếng Việt, dành cho các nhu cầu của người Việt. Mọi thắc mắc, giải đáp đều được phục vụ tốt nhất bằng tiếng Việt. Tốc độ download/upload nhanh, hệ thống thanh toán cực kỳ linh hoạt với việc kết nối với các ví điện tử thông dụng như Ngân Lượng, Bảo Kim, Payoo; ngoài ra còn có thể thanh toán qua thẻ GATE (FPT), Vcoin (tập đoàn VTC), thẻ cào điện thoại Mobifone, Vinaphone và SMS. Chính sách linh động, nhiều gói sản phẩm khác nhau đáp ứng đúng nhu cầu sử dụng của từng đối tượng người dùng. Dịch vụ Chăm sóc Khách hàng luôn được chú trọng nhằm đảm bảo tối đa quyền lợi của người dùng khi tham gia sử dụng dịch vụ. Tính năng phong phú, đa dạng: Luôn đưa ra các tính năng công nghệ mới thân thiện và thiết thực cho người dùng nhằm giúp họ gắn bó hơn với dịch vụ như Happy Hour, Dung lượng đảm bảo, Fshare Tool.
  40. 40. 32 - Chữ kí số: Chữ ký số là công nghệ bảo mật dựa trên nền tảng hạ tầng mã hóa công khai (Public Key Infrastructure - PKI), cung cấp các khả năng bảo mật như: xác thực, mã hóa, toàn vẹn dữ liệu, chống từ chối. Chữ ký số có giá trị pháp lý tương đương chữ ký tay trong các giao dịch điện tử, đóng vai trò quan trọng trong các trường hợp xảy ra tranh chấp. Nhằm nhận diện một cá nhân, một máy chủ, hoặc một vài đối tượng khác, tổ chức cung cấp dịch vụ chứng thực chữ ký số còn cấp một dạng chứng thư điện tử gọi là "chứng thư số". Chứng thư số có thể xem là một "chứng minh thư" sử dụng trong môi trường máy tính và Internet. Dịch vụ chứng thực chữ ký số FPT-CA (Certification Authority) của FPT IS đảm bảo được giá trị pháp lý, độ an toàn bảo mật cao, thao tác đăng ký đơn giản, nhanh chóng. FPT-CA là một hệ thống hiện đại, có tính mở cao, có khả năng cấp phát, xử lý hàng triệu chứng thư số, và đã được áp dụng cho các hệ thống CA lớn trên thế giới như các hệ thống của Bộ Tài chính & Bộ Quốc phòng Pháp, hệ thống e-Passport cho chính phủ các nước Châu Âu... Đặc điểm nổi bật của FPT-CA: - Khả năng bảo mật (Secure): Đạt tiêu chuẩn quốc tế về bảo mật mức cao nhất EAL4+, đáp ứng hầu hết các thiết bị HSM và Smartcard. - Khả năng mở rộng (Scalable): Dựa trên kiến trúc PKI hiện đại, được thiết kế theo mô hình có độ sẵn sàng cao, FPT-CA có khả năng mở rộng để cấp phát hàng triệu chứng thư số một cách dễ dàng. - Khả năng sẵn sàng (Available): Tất cả chính sách, log, dữ liệu về chứng thư số và CRL được lưu trữ trên cơ sở dữ Oracle, là hệ cơ sở dữ liệu lớn nhất và đáng tin cậy nhất trên thế giới. - Khả năng mở, tương thích (Open): Được thiết kế để tuân thủ các tiêu chuẩn mở quốc tế như X509, PKIX, LDAP... - Khả năng kiểm soát bằng chính sách (Policy Driven): Hệ thống FPT-CA có khả năng áp dụng các chính sách khác nhau với việc đăng ký các loại chứng thư số khác nhau.
  41. 41. 33 - Khả năng linh động (Flexible): FPT-CA có thể hỗ trợ nhiều phương thức đăng ký chứng thư số khác nhau: Web, Email, Face-to-face, CMP, SCEP... - Fsend: Fsend là dịch vụ chuyển file dung lượng lớn miễn phí thông qua email đầu tiên tại Việt Nam cho phép người dùng gửi những file dung lượng lớn với tốc độ cao và an toàn. - Startalk: Startalk đem đến nền tảng truyền hình trực tiếp đầu tiên tại Việt Nam với tin tức bằng video clip, trực quan, sinh động và hấp dẫn Dịch vụ Smart Home: - FPT Camera: FPT Camera là một sản phẩm công nghệ, được ra mắt thị trường Việt Nam vào năm 2019. Với mục tiêu phục vụ số lượng lớn khách hàng sử dụng hệ thống Camera an ninh, FPT Telecom đem tới một dịch vụ tiện lợi - thông minh, hỗ trợ giám sát an toàn và bảo mật thông tin. Ưu điểm chính của FPT Camera là ổn định về tín hiệu, chất lượng hình ảnh cao, kết nối với nhiều thiết bị di động, sử dụng lưu trữ Cloud. Bên cạnh đó, khách hàng luôn luôn được FPT đồng hành cùng quá trình sử dụng về bảo hành, bảo trì, hỗ trợ trực tuyến 24/7 - FPT iHome: FPT iHome là thiết bị cảm biến cửa với khả năng phát hiện những thay đổi tức thì của cửa ra vào, cửa sổ trong ngôi nhà 3.1.7. Tầm quan trọng của chất lượng kênh phân phối Trong nền kinh tế thị trường cạnh tranh khốc liệt hiện nay, việc các doanh nghiệp duy trì và phát triển bền vững luôn là bài toán đặt ra cho mỗi doanh nghiệp. Để giải được bài toán đó doanh nghiệp không những chỉ tập trung quan tâm vào hoạt động sản xuất mà còn phải quan tâm tới quá trình đưa hàng hóa mình đến tay người tiêu dùng sao cho tốn ít chi phí nhất và thu được lợi nhuận cao nhất. Để làm được điều đó công ty cần thiết lập một hệ thống kênh phân phối cho riêng mình.
  42. 42. 34 Với hai đối thủ cạch tranh chính là Viettel và VNPT, FPT Telecom cần hoàn thiện chiến lược kênh phân phối và xây dựng thương hiệu, chất lượng dịch vụ công ty thành một thương hiệu mạnh, đủ sức để cạnh tranh trên thị trường. Với một chiến lược xâydựng hệ thống kênh phân phối tốt sẽ giúp người tiêu dùng dễ dàng sử dụng của công ty đồng thời đảm bảo vị thế cạnh tranh trên thị trường, tăng doanh thu của doanh nghiệp. 3.1.8. Một số kết quả kinh doanh tại doanh nghiệp Bảng 3. 3: Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của FPT Telecom Bình Dương (Đơn vị tính: Nghìn đồng) Nguồn: Phòng Tài chính STT Chỉ tiêu Lũy kế qua các năm 2017 2018 2019 1 Doanh số bán hàng và cung cấp các dịch vụ 91,244,817,274 136,867,225,991 169,578,137,985 2 Các khoản giảm trừ thuế 73,805,182 83,750,690 95,568,910 3 Doanh thu thuần về bán hàng hóa và cung cấp dịch vụ 91,171,012.092 136,783,475,221 169,482,569,075 4 Giá vốn bán hàng 70,660,673,374 91,354,214,562 110,275,547,483 5 Lợi nhuận gộp về bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ 20,510,338,718 45,429,260,659 59,207,021,592 6 Doanh thu hoạt động tài chính 4,752,004 18,120,340 20,107,579 7 Chi phí bán hàng 6,267,899,439 9,764,321,445 11,068,970,555 8 Chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp 9,641,458,278 20,245,634,611 25,360,753,825 9 Lợi nhuận thuần từ hoạt động kinh doanh 4,605,733,005 15,401,184,263 22,797,404,791 10 Tổng lợi nhuận trước thuế 4,605,733,005 15,401,184,263 22,797,404,791
  43. 43. 35 Nhận xét: - Về doanh thu: Qua bảng số liệu ta thấy, doanh thu của công ty không ngừng tăng cụ thể: Năm 2018 so với năm 2017 tổng doanh thu đã tăng tương đối là 50% tương ứng tăng 45,622,408,637 đồng. Và đến năm 2019, tổng doanh thu đã tăng lên 23,8% so với năm 2018 - Về lợi nhuận. Năm 2018, lợi nhuận đã tăng lên tới trên 234% hay tăng mức tuyệt đối là 10,795,451,258 đồng, đây là kết quả vượt ra ngoài sự mong đợi của công ty, một con số đánh dấu bước chuyển lớn trong giai đoạn phát triển của công ty. Nguyên nhân là vào năm 2017 Công ty bắt đầu thực hiện định hướng: “Chuyển từ nhà cung cấp dịch vụ sang nhà cung cấp trải nghiệm” nên lợi nhuận thuần từ hoạt động kinh doanh giảm xuống tương đối nên đến năm 2018. Vào năm 2019, lợi nhuận thuần từ hoạt động kinh doanh tiếp tục tăng mạnh lên đến 48% so với năm 2018, điều đó cho thấy Công ty đã đạt được nhiều thành tích đáng kể để lợi nhuận tăng lên thấy rõ và tạo tiền đề để phát triển cho doanh nghiệp trong tương lai. 3.2. Kết quả phân tích thực trạng chất lượng kênh phân phối tại công ty FPT Telecom chi nhánh Bình Dương 3.2.1. Kết quả phân tích dựa trên dữ liệu thứ cấp Bán hành trực tiếp: Nhân viên bán hàng sẽ đi thị trường tại các khu vực do trưởng phòng kinh doanh đề ra trong kế hoạch, đến tật nhà của các hộ dân sinh sống tại đó. Trao đổi trực tiếp về các thông tin sản phẩm, chính sách khuyết mãi của công ty. Bằng khả năng của mình chứng minh sản phẩm của mình tốt, đáng để sửa dụng. Thuyết phục khách hàng làm hợp đồng sửa dụng sản phẩm của công ty ngay tại nhà họ. Đây là phương pháp bán hàng hầu hết các nhân viên bán hàng của công ty thực hiện. Marketing trực tiếp:
  44. 44. 36 Thông qua việc gửi thông tin về hình ảnh, sản phẩm Công ty, quảng cáo trên khu vực đông đân, điện thoại của nhân viên bán hàng… Đã mang lại cho khách hàng nhiều tiện ích thiết thực, cũng qua marketing trực tiếp mà nhân viên bán hàng thiết lập được danh sách khác hàng tiềm năng. Quảng cáo: - Kênh truyền thông: Công ty thực hiện quảng cáo trên các kênh truyền thông điện tử để quảng bá cũng như tăng lượt nhận diện thương hiệu như: VN Express, Dân trí.... Với sự phát triển của công nghệ 4.0 thì việc người dùng & khách hàng có thể nhìn thấy các thông tin của công ty cũng như các chương trình khuyến mãi vô cùng dễ dàng. - Social media - truyền thông mạng xã hội: Hiện nay các kênh như: Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Zalo..... là những kênh truyền thông sở hữu lượng người dùng tiếp cận vô cùng đông đảo. Dựa vào sự phát triển vượt bật đó mà công ty FPT đã thành lập các fanpage để hỗ trợ cho việc bán hàng cũng như tiếp cận người dùng Công ty đã lập một fanpage và kênh để cập nhật các thông tin về sản phẩm dịch vụ của công ty mang đến cho khách hàng một cách nhanh chóng nhất. Với hàng nghìn lượt theo dõi, công ty FPT có thể thông tin đến người dùng một cách nhanh nhất, tiết kiệm chi phí nhất về giá, dịch vụ, các chương trình hậu mãi... - Quảng cáo trên phương tiện ngoài trời: Bảng hiệu, băng rôn, banner, tờ rơi,... Hình thức này sẽ được bố trí ở nhiều nơi, ví dụ như: FPT shop, chợ, trường học, các con đường trung tâm... Hiện nay hình thức baner và tờ rơi là những hình thức được nhân viên bán hàng sử dụng nhiều nhất để tiếp cận khách hàng. - Quảng cáo trên phương tiện vân chuyển:
  45. 45. 37 Đồng phục, nón, bao bì,... đồng thời quảng cáo trên các quà tặng nhằm tạo sự thu hút, chú ý của khách hàng nhiều hơn. Hình 3. 3: Quà tặng, đồng phục của FPT (Nguồn: Phòng Maketing) Với những quà tặng này, công ty có thể nhờ vào khách hàng để quảng bá thương hiệu cũng như là sản phẩm của mình một cách gián tiếp. - Quảng cáo trên web: Công ty có trang chủ fpt.com.vn, đưa các thông tin về công ty, những lĩnh vực kinh doanh, các sản phẩm, tin tức mới nhất về công tin và những thông tin liên hệ phục vụ cho nhiều nhu cầu của khách hàng. - Tuyên truyền và quan hệ công chúng: Nhiều năm qua, FPT Telecom đã thể hiện trách nhiệm đối với xã hội không chỉ các hoạt động trong nội bộ như: cải thiện môi trường làm việc, hỗ trợ các hoàn cảnh khó khăn... mà còn triển khai bằng các hoạt động bên ngoài, có sự huy động đóng góp từ các doanh nghiệp khác như: hiến máu nhân đạo, xây dựng nhà tình nghĩa, trao gửi góc học tập. Đặc biệt từ năm 2010, FPT đã chọn ngày 13/3 làm ngày “Ngày FPT vì cộng đồng” để các thành viên của ngôi nhà FPT đóng góp một phần cho xã hội như: + Dự án FoxSteps: Đây là chiến dịch của Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông FPT chính thức phát động từ ngày 5/8/2019 – 28/8/2019, nhằm mục đích lan tỏa những cảm hứng sống tích cực tới cán bộ, nhân
  46. 46. 38 viên của công ty đồng thời cùng cộng đồng chung tay vì tuổi thơ trọn vẹn của trẻ em Việt Nam. Nhận thấy sự thiếu hụt không gian vui chơi lành mạnh cho trẻ em, không chỉ ở những miền quê nghèo mà ở ngay cả những thành phố lớn, FPT Telecom ấp ủ xây dựng những sân chơi chất lượng, thiết bị được đặt hàng riêng, đảm bảo yêu cầu về an toàn cho trẻ nhỏ. Trong thời đại 4.0, công nghệ và các thiết bị điện tử phát triển nhanh chóng mặt vô tình biến trẻ em thành “búp… trong nhà”, làm bạn với Youtube, trò chơi điện tử,... Sân chơi của FPT Telecom đã mang lại cơ hội được vui chơi, được hoạt động theo đúng lứa tuổi, giúp các em phát triển toàn diện cả về thể chất và tinh thần, góp phần xây dựng một thế hệ tương lai ưu tú, lành mạnh. Hình 3. 4: Xây dựng khu vui chơi đầu tiên tại tỉnh Bình Dương (Nguồn: Website Công ty FPT) Chiến dịch FoxSteps – Chinh phục thử thách 13 vòng Trái Đất đã chính thức ra đời với hành trình 10.000 cán bộ, nhân viên FPT Telecom cùng đi bộ, chạy bộ trong 21 ngày đêm liên tục để gây quỹ xây dựng sân chơi toàn quốc cho trẻ em trên khắp 59 tỉnh thành cả nước. Trong suốt thời gian đó, mỗi cán bộ, nhân viên bằng khả năng của mình từ đi bộ, chạy bộ đã không ngừng nỗ lực đóng góp nhiều hơn cho quỹ xây dựng sân chơi của chiến dịch FoxSteps. Mỗi km đi được sẽ được quy đổi tương ứng với 10.000 đồng. Và sau 21 ngày đêm, 10.000 cán bộ,
  47. 47. 39 nhân viên FPT Telecom đã đi được quãng đường dài 520.975 km tương đương với số tiền 7 tỷ đồng được đóng góp xây dựng sân chơi cho trẻ em toàn quốc. Dự án FoxSteps với nguồn quỹ 7 tỷ đồng; 67 sự kiện được tổ chức toàn quốc, thu hút sự tham gia của hơn 15.000 người FTEL và người dân địa phương; xuất hiện trên 62 bản tin truyền hình toàn quốc; hơn 100 trang báo đưa tin; 300 góc học tập được trao cho học sinh vượt khó trên 59 tỉnh thành đã tạo ảnh hưởng tích cực đến cộng đồng và xây dựng hình ảnh đẹp về FPT Telecom trong mắt người dân địa phương. Dự án FoxSteps đã giúp FPT Telecom nhận được đề cử hạng mục “Doanh nghiệp tiên phong vì Cộng đồng” tại WeChoice 2019. + FPT Telecom cung cấp hạ tầng Internet và Code VIP FPT Play miễn phí cho khu vực cách ly tại Hòa Lạc: Ngày 22/03/2020, hưởng ứng lời kêu gọi của Thủ tướng về việc toàn dân chống dịch Covid- 19 như chống giặc, Tập đoàn FPT và người FPT đóng góp 2.000 chỗ cách ly tại ký túc xá của Tổ chức Giáo dục FPT ở Hòa Lạc và 20 tỷ đồng mua trang thiết bị y tế thiết yếu như máy thở, buồng khử khuẩn, đồ bảo hộ y tế… Hình 3. 5: Hoạt động cộng đồng của FPT (Nguồn: Website Công ty FPT) Theo đó, FPT Telecom sẽ thực hiện cung cấp hạ tầng Internet FPT tốc độ cao hoàn toàn miễn phí cho khu vực cách ly tại ký túc xá của Tổ chức Giáo dục FPT ở Hòa Lạc. Song song với đó là hàng loạt VIP Code của ứng dụng FPT Play cũng được cung cấp cho những người thực
  48. 48. 40 hiện cách ly tập trung. Để đem tới những điều này thì cả ngày và đêm, không chỉ tính công sức của gần 200 CBNV đã có mặt thực hiện trực tiếp hỗ trợ lắp đặt, thi công thiết bị tại Hòa Lạc mà còn hàng trăm, hàng nghìn CBNV FPT Telecom làm việc từ xa, thực hiện đặt lệnh hệ thống để có thể vận hành. Sự sẻ chia, đùm bọc, tinh thần nhân ái, vì cộng đồng là thông điệp chính mà FPT Telecom muốn gửi đi thông qua những hoạt động này. Dù có thể không quá lớn lao nhưng những việc làm tử tế, những hành động trao đi là những điều có ý nghĩa đối với cộng đồng. Bảng 3. 4: Hiệu quả kinh doanh giai đoạn 2017-2019 (Đơn vị tính: Nghìn đồng) STT Chỉ tiêu Lũy kế qua các năm 2017 2018 2019 1 Tổng doanh thu (M) 91.244.817.274 136.867.225.991 169.578.137.985 4 Giá vốn bán hàng (Mv) 70.660.673.374 91.354.214.562 110.275.547.483 5 Chi phí kinh doanh (Fc) 15.909.357.717 30.009.956.056 36.429.724.380 6 GV+CPKD (Mv+Fc) 86.570.031.091 121.364.170.618 146.705.271.863 9 Lợi nhuận sau thuế (L) 4.674.786.183 15.503.055.373 22.872.866.122 10 M/(Mv+Fc) 1,054 1,13 1,16 11 L/(Mv+Fc) 0,054 0,13 0,16 (Nguồn: Phòng Marketing) Chỉ tiêu doanh thu trên một đồng chi phí: Đây là chỉ tiêu đánh giá và đo lường trực tiếp hiệu quả kinh tế của Công ty, nhìn qua bảng hiệu quả kinh doanh ở trên chúng ta thấy được:
  49. 49. 41 - Năm 2017, Công ty thu được 1,054 đồng kết quả đầu ra khi bỏ ra 1 đồng chi phí đầu vào. - Năm 2018, Công ty thu được 1,13 đồng kết quả đầu ra khi bỏ ra 1 đồng chi phí đầu vào. - Năm 2019, Công ty thu được 1,16 đồng kết quả đầu ra khi bỏ ra 1 đồng chi phí đầu vào. Điều này chứng tỏ trình độ sử dụng các nguồn lực và hoạt động kênh phân phối của công ty đạt được hiệu quả cao . Do công ty có hướng đổi mới về mục tiêu đạt doanh số cao tức là tăng số lượng để phát triển thị truờng tiêu dùng, khuyến khích đầu tư, nâng cao trình độ chuyên môn cho các thành viên càng ngày càng phát triển qua từng năm, nên lợi nhuận của công ty tăng mạnh theo các năm. Điều đó đồng nghĩa với việc, tổng doanh thu của công ty ngày càng tăng kèm theo đó là chi phí đầu vào sử dụng cho mỗi năm đều tăng lên. 3.2.2. Kết quả phân tích dựa trên dữ liệu sơ cấp Thống kê mô tả Mẫu nghiên cứu bao gồm 30 khách hàng đã và đang sử dụng dịch vụ của công ty được lựa chọn ngẫu nhiên. Tất cả các mẫu đều cung cấp đầy đủ thông tin. Hình 3. 6: Thể hiện tỉ lệ giới tính của mẫu (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ kết quả khảo sát) 73,30% 26,70% Giới tính Nữ Nam
  50. 50. 42 Theo như tỉ lệ giới tính của mẫu cho thấy số lượng khách hàng nam và nữ chênh lệch nhau khá lớn, vì khách hàng nữ dễ tiếp cận hơn khách hàng nam. Khách hàng nữ chiếm 73,3%, khách hàng nam chiếm 26,7% trong 30 mẫu được khảo sát. Hình 3. 7: Thể hiện tỉ lệ độ tuổi của mẫu (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ kết quả khảo sát) Phiếu khảo sát gồm nhiều độ tuổi khác nhau (dưới 20 tuổi, 21 - 35 tuổi, 36- 40 tuổi, trên 40 tuổi) để bài nghiên cứu khách quan hơn. Trong đó độ tuổi từ 21 - 35 tuổi chiếm tỉ lệ cao nhất là 53,3% và độ tuổi từ 36 – 40 tuổi chiếm tỉ lệ là 46,7%. Tỉ lệ này cho thấy khách hàng hướng đến công ty là những khách hàng trẻ, năng động. 0 53,30% 46,70% 0 0 0,1 0,2 0,3 0,4 0,5 0,6 Dưới 20 Từ 21 - 35 Từ 36 - 40 Trên 40 Phần trăm Độ tuổi
  51. 51. 43 Hình 3. 8: Thể hiện tỉ lệ mục đích sử dụng dịch vụ của khách hàng (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ kết quả khảo sát) Theo tỉ lệ trên, ta có thể thấy được mục đích sử dụng của khách hàng phần lớn đáp ứng cho nhu cầu giải trí (24 lựa chọn/30 mẫu) tương đương đến 80%, công việc chiếm 76,7%, trao đổi/liên lạc chiếm 76,7%, học tập chiếm 50%. Phân tích dữ liệu: Phân tích những yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến mức độ quan tâm của khách hàng đến dịch vụ của công ty FPT Telecom chi nhánh Bình Dương. Bảng 3. 5: Bảng thống kê chất lượng truy cập CHẤT LƯỢNG TRUY CẬP Giá trị nhỏ nhất Giá trị lớn nhất Giá trị trung bình Kết nối thành công ngay từ khi lắp đặt 1 5 4,60 Không rớt mạng, đường truyền kém 1 5 3,93 Tốc độ đường truyền tốt 1 5 3,86 Chất lượng thiết bị hỗ trợ kết nối mạng Internet hiện đại, sử dụng tốt (Modem...) 1 5 4,43 (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ kết quả khảo sát)
  52. 52. 44 Bảng thống kê cho thấy những yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến mức độ quan tâm của khách hàng đến dịch vụ của công ty dựa trên chất lượng truy cập và đạt điểm số cao nhất với 4,6 điểm thuộc về yếu tố “Kết nối thành công ngay từ khi lắp đặt”. Tuy nhiên, khách hàng vẫn chưa hài lòng về phía tốc độ đường truyền tốt, chỉ đạt mức điểm là 3,86. Bảng 3. 6: Bảng thống kê năng lực phục vụ NĂNG LỰC PHỤC VỤ Giá trị nhỏ nhất Giá trị lớn nhất Giá trị trung bình Nhân viên tiếp nhận thân thiện, chu đáo 1 5 4,26 Nhân viên có tác phong chuyên nghiệp, trang phục gọn gàng, lịch sự 1 5 4,26 Nhân viên có kiến thức, giải đáp được các thắc mắc của khách hàng 1 5 4,33 Nhân viên hỗ trợ kĩ thuật nhanh 1 5 3,90 Giải quyết khiếu nại nhanh chóng, thỏa đáng 1 5 3,96 (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ kết quả khảo sát) Bảng thống kê năng lực phục vụ chỉ ra được rằng yếu tố được khách hàng quan tâm nhất là yếu tố nhân viên có kiến thức, giải đáp được các thắc mắc của khách hàng với số điểm là 4,33 điểm. Bảng 3. 7: Bảng thống kê cấu trúc giá CẤU TRÚC GIÁ Giá trị nhỏ nhất Giá trị lớn nhất Giá trị trung bình Chi phí hòa mạng phù hợp 1 5 4,0 Giá cước thuê bao hằng tháng hợp lý 1 5 4,0 Gói cước nhà cung cấp đáp ứng nhu cầu sử dụng 1 5 4,23 Giá cước theo lưu lượng hợp lý 1 5 4,23
  53. 53. 45 (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ kết quả khảo sát) Theo bảng thống kê cấu trúc giá cho thấy, yếu tố được khách hàng quan tâm nhiều nhất là yếu tố gói cước đáp ứng được nhu cầu sử dụng và yếu tố giá cước theo lưu lượng hợp lý với đồng số điểm là 4,23. Bảng 3. 8: Bảng thống kê sự thuận tiện SỰ THUẬN TIỆN Giá trị nhỏ nhất Giá trị lớn nhất Giá trị trung bình Thủ tục hòa mạng dễ dàng, nhanh chóng 1 5 4,43 Thủ tục mở/ đóng cước thuận tiện 1 5 4,26 Giao dịch nhanh chóng, thuận tiện 1 5 4,23 Có nhiều hình thức thanh toán cước 1 5 4,46 Địa điểm giao dịch thuận tiện cho khách hàng 1 5 4,30 (Nguồn: Tổng hợp từ kết quả khảo sát) Đối với bảng thống kê về sự thuận tiện các thang điểm được đánh giá đều nhau từ 4,23 – 4,43 cho thấy yếu tố sự thuận tiện rất ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng dịch vụ của công ty. Bảng 3. 9: Bảng thống kê sự đáp ứng SỰ ĐÁP ỨNG Giá trị nhỏ nhất Giá trị lớn nhất Giá trị trung bình Sẵn sàng đáp ứng yêu cầu của khách hàng (đổi mordem; thay đổi gói cước; địa chỉ lắp đặt...) 1 5 4,16 Sẵn sàng hỗ trợ khách hàng (giải đáp thắc mắc; hướng dẫn thiết lập kết nối) 1 5 4,16 Nhiều dịch vụ hậu mãi 1 5 3,97 Nhân viên hỗ trợ từ xa nhiệt tình (điện thoại, email...) 1 5 3,90

×