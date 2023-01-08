Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi dự án Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam - Hạng mục Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh.pdf

Jan. 08, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
BÁO CÁO NGHIÊN CỨU KHẢ THI DỰ ÁN: KHU XỬ LÝ CHẤT THẢI RẮN NAM QUẢNG NAM HẠNG MỤC: KHU XỬ LÝ CHẤT THẢI RẮN SINH HOẠT BẰNG P...
MỤC LỤC DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VÀ CÁC KÝ HIỆU VIẾT TẮT..................................... 7 CHƯƠNG I: TỔNG QUAN ..................
2.2.5.4. Hiện trạng sử dụng đất..............................................................................................
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
Đề tài Nghiên cứu áp dụng hình thức lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng tại Chi...
Đề tài Nghiên cứu áp dụng hình thức lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng tại Chi...
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán phải thu của khách hàng tại công ty trách nhiệm hữ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
pdf Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán tiền gửi ngân hàng tại công ty cổ phần Cáp Nhự...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán nợ phải thu khách hàng tại Công ty Tae Young Vina ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
Chuyên đề tốt nghiệp Hoạt động cho vay không có bảo đảm bằng tài sản tại Công...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động cho vay của khách hàng cá nhân...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Một số giải pháp nhằm nâng cao hoạt động huy động vốn tại ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
Luận án tốt nghiệp Kế toán chi phí sản xuất và tính giá thành sản phẩm tại Cô...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
Khóa luận tốt nghiệp Nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty TNHH ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
1 of 132 Ad

Báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi dự án Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam - Hạng mục Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh.pdf

Jan. 08, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Education

Để xem full tài liệu Xin vui long liên hệ page để được hỗ trợ
:
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace/
https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
HOẶC

https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
tai lieu tong hop, thu vien luan van, luan van tong hop, do an chuyen nganh

Để xem full tài liệu Xin vui long liên hệ page để được hỗ trợ
:
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace/
https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
HOẶC

https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
tai lieu tong hop, thu vien luan van, luan van tong hop, do an chuyen nganh

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

Đề tài Nghiên cứu áp dụng hình thức lựa chọn nhà thầu tư vấn qua mạng tại Chi...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
89 slides
Khoá luận tốt nghiệp Kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doan...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
72 slides
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Phân tích thực trạng cho vay mua nhà tại ngân hàng Nam Á -...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
66 slides
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Nâng cao hiệu quả cho vay đối với khách hàng doanh nghiệp ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
60 slides
Khoá luận tốt nghiệp Kế toán lưu chuyển hàng hóa tại Công ty TNHH MTV TM-DV T...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
76 slides
Khoá luận tốt nghiệp Quy trình kiểm toán Doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp dịch ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
74 slides
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán phải trả người bán tại công ty TNHH TM DV Hoài Phư...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
104 slides
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán tiền mặt tại Công ty TNHH Đức Thành.pdf
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
144 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace (20)

Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán phải thu của khách hàng tại công ty trách nhiệm hữ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
pdf Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán tiền gửi ngân hàng tại công ty cổ phần Cáp Nhự...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán nợ phải thu khách hàng tại Công ty Tae Young Vina ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Chuyên đề tốt nghiệp Hoạt động cho vay không có bảo đảm bằng tài sản tại Công...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động cho vay của khách hàng cá nhân...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Một số giải pháp nhằm nâng cao hoạt động huy động vốn tại ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Luận án tốt nghiệp Kế toán chi phí sản xuất và tính giá thành sản phẩm tại Cô...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Khóa luận tốt nghiệp Nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty TNHH ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán nguyên liệu, vật liệu tại công ty TNHH Thực Phẩm L...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Khoá luận tốt nghiệp Kế toán hạch toán tiền lương và các khoản theo lương tại...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán phải trả cho người bán tại Công Ty TNHH S.D.K.pdf
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Khoá luận tốt nghiệp Kế toán xác định kết quả kinh doanh tại công ty TNHH Sen...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán phải thu khách hàng tại Công ty TNHH Thương mại và...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Khoá luận tốt nghiệp Kế toán lưu chuyển hàng hóa và xác định kết quả kinh doa...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán tiền mặt tại công ty TNHH Xây Lắp Đinh Nguyễn.pdf
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán tiền mặt tại công ty trách nhiệm hữu Hạn Kim Lợi Đ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Phân tích tình hình tài chính tại công ty TNHH công nghiệp...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Khoá luận tốt nghiệp Nghiên cứu công tác kế toán bán hàng và xác định kết quả...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán tiền mặt tại Công ty Trách nhiệm hữu hạn (TNHH) Mộ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán tiền mặt tại Công ty TNHH DV và TM Hồng Phong.pdf
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán phải thu của khách hàng tại công ty trách nhiệm hữ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
119 slides
pdf Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán tiền gửi ngân hàng tại công ty cổ phần Cáp Nhự...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
106 slides
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán nợ phải thu khách hàng tại Công ty Tae Young Vina ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
139 slides
Chuyên đề tốt nghiệp Hoạt động cho vay không có bảo đảm bằng tài sản tại Công...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
45 slides
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động cho vay của khách hàng cá nhân...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
72 slides
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Một số giải pháp nhằm nâng cao hoạt động huy động vốn tại ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
68 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Báo Cáo thực tập quản trị nhân sự tại công ty mực in Thịnh Phát Vi Na
Luận Văn Tri Thức
16 views
Mạo từ.pptx
PhuongVu629995
3 views
Nâng Cao Hiệu Quả Công Tác Quản Trị Nhân Sự Tại Công Ty Vận Đông Nam
Luận Văn Tri Thức
16 views
chinh sach chat luong.docx
KhoaKinhT2
0 views
Phân tích tình hình tài chính và khả năng thanh toán của Công ty TNHH Thương ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Chu de 1 Em thich nghe gi.pptx
PhamDucCuong6
0 views
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán tiền mặt tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Kỹ Thuật Và...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Khoá luận tốt nghiệp Nghiên cứu công tác kế toán bán hàng và xác định kết quả...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán tiền mặt tại công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vị Toàn ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
vocabulary.pptx
Van Thuy Nguy
4 views
Các Giải Pháp Nhằm Hoàn Thiện Công Tác Quản Trị Nhân Sự Tại Công Ty Duy Tùng
Luận Văn Tri Thức
17 views
BÀI MẪU Báo cáo thực tập tại ngân hàng Tiên Phong, HAY
Viết Thuê Khóa Luận _ ZALO 0917.193.864 default
0 views
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán tiền mặt tại Công ty TNHH MTV Ngọc Anh Gò Công.pdf
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
BÀI MẪU báo cáo thực tập tại ngân hàng Đông Á, HAY, 9 ĐIỂM
Viết Thuê Khóa Luận _ ZALO 0917.193.864 default
0 views
Đẩy mạnh xây dựng nông thôn mới ở Hà Nội.pdf
HanaTiti
3 views
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán doanh thu và cung cấp dịch vụ tại công ty TNHH Ngọ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
giai o chu.pptx
Van Thuy Nguy
4 views
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán nguyên vật liệu tại Công ty TNHH giày dép Tân Hợp.pdf
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Báo cáo tốt nghiệp Kế toán tiền mặt tại Công ty TNHH MTV Điện Điện Trường.pdf
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
Báo cáo Cho vay khách hàng cá nhân tại VPBANK, HAY, 9 ĐIỂM
Viết Thuê Khóa Luận _ ZALO 0917.193.864 default
3 views
Báo Cáo thực tập quản trị nhân sự tại công ty mực in Thịnh Phát Vi Na
Luận Văn Tri Thức
16 views
43 slides
Mạo từ.pptx
PhuongVu629995
3 views
10 slides
Nâng Cao Hiệu Quả Công Tác Quản Trị Nhân Sự Tại Công Ty Vận Đông Nam
Luận Văn Tri Thức
16 views
70 slides
chinh sach chat luong.docx
KhoaKinhT2
0 views
1 slide
Phân tích tình hình tài chính và khả năng thanh toán của Công ty TNHH Thương ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
60 slides
Chu de 1 Em thich nghe gi.pptx
PhamDucCuong6
0 views
12 slides
Advertisement

Báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi dự án Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam - Hạng mục Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh.pdf

  1. 1. BÁO CÁO NGHIÊN CỨU KHẢ THI DỰ ÁN: KHU XỬ LÝ CHẤT THẢI RẮN NAM QUẢNG NAM HẠNG MỤC: KHU XỬ LÝ CHẤT THẢI RẮN SINH HOẠT BẰNG PHƯƠNG PHÁP CHÔN LẤP HỢP VỆ SINH ĐỊA ĐIỂM: TẠI XÃ TAM NGHĨA, HUYỆN NÚI THÀNH, TỈNH QUẢNG NAM
  2. 2. MỤC LỤC DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VÀ CÁC KÝ HIỆU VIẾT TẮT..................................... 7 CHƯƠNG I: TỔNG QUAN ................................................................................... 8 1.1. GIỚI THIỆU CHỦ ĐẦU TƯ VÀ ĐƠN VỊ TƯ VẤN:............................. 8 1.2. THÔNG TIN DỰ ÁN:................................................................................. 9 1.3. NỘI DUNG VÀ QUY MÔ ĐẦU TƯ:...................................................... 10 1.4. TỔNG MỨC ĐẦU TƯ: ............................................................................ 11 1.5. NGUỒN VỐN: VỐN NGÂN SÁCH NHÀ NƯỚC................................. 11 1.6. SỰ CẦN THIẾT ĐẦU TƯ: ...................................................................... 11 1.7. MỤC TIÊU ĐẦU TƯ................................................................................ 12 1.8. CĂN CỨ PHÁP LÝ: ................................................................................. 12 1.9. HỆ THỐNG TIÊU CHUẨN SỬ DỤNG TRONG QUÁ TRÌNH THIẾT KẾ: 13 CHƯƠNG II: VỊ TRÍ ĐỊA LÝ VÀ ĐIỀU KIỆN TỰ NHIÊN .......................... 18 2.1. VỊ TRÍ ĐỊA LÝ: ........................................................................................ 18 2.1.1. Địa điểm: ...................................................................................................... 18 2.1.2. Ranh giới có tự cận ..................................................................................... 18 2.2. ĐIỀU KIỆN TỰ NHIÊN: ......................................................................... 20 2.2.1. Khí hậu.......................................................................................................... 20 2.2.2. Thủy văn........................................................................................................ 21 2.2.3. Địa hình......................................................................................................... 22 2.2.3.1. Địa hình tỉnh Quảng Nam:............................................................................................22 2.2.3.2. Địa hình khu vực dự án:.................................................................................................22 2.2.4. Địa chất ......................................................................................................... 23 2.2.4.1. Địa tầng kiến tạo khu vực...............................................................................................23 2.2.4.2. Địa tầng và tính chất cơlý đất tại khu vực xây dựng công trình..............................23 2.2.4.3. Các hiện tượng địa chất động lực công trình..............................................................26 2.2.4.4. Đặc điểm địa chất thủy văn...........................................................................................26 2.2.4.5. Điều kiện cung cấp vật liệu:...........................................................................................26 2.2.5. Hiện trạng hạ tầng kỹ thuật khu vực nghiên cứu .......................................... 27 2.2.5.1. Hiện trạng dân cư và lao động......................................................................................27 2.2.5.2. Hiện trạng công trình kiến trúc.....................................................................................27 2.2.5.3. Hiện trạng cảnh quan.....................................................................................................28
  3. 3. 2.2.5.4. Hiện trạng sử dụng đất...................................................................................................28 2.3. NGUỒN GỐC TÀI LIỆU SỬ DỤNG: .................................................... 30 CHƯƠNG III: GIẢI PHÁP THIẾT KẾ............................................................. 31 3.1. GIẢI PHÁP THIẾT KẾ TỔNG MẶT BẰNG........................................ 31 3.1.1 NGUYÊN TẮC THIẾT KẾ...................................................................... 31 3.1.2 GIẢI PHÁP TỔNG THỂ.......................................................................... 31 3.1.3 CÁC HẠNG MỤC CÔNG TRÌNH ......................................................... 32 3.1.4 PHƯƠNG ÁN THIẾT KẾ........................................................................ 33 3.2. CÔNG TRÌNH KHU CHÔN LẤP CHẤT THẢI RẮN SINH HOẠT (Ô SỐ 1, Ô SỐ 2)......................................................................................................... 34 3.2.1 CẤU TẠO Ô CHÔN LẤP ........................................................................ 34 3.2.2 CHẶN MÀNG HDPE ............................................................................... 35 3.2.3 HỆ THỐNG THU GOM NƯỚC RÁC ĐÁY Ô CHÔN LẤP................ 35 3.2.4 HỆ THỐNG CẤP ĐIỆN NGUỒN CHO HỆ THỐNG BƠM ............... 35 3.2.5 HỆ THỐNG ĐƯỜNG ỐNG BƠM NƯỚC RÁC TỪ Ô CHÔN LẤP VỀ KHU XỬ LÝ NƯỚC THẢI.................................................................................. 36 3.2.6 HỆ THỐNG RÃNH TIÊU NGẦM, GIẾNG BƠM, THOÁT KHÍ ...... 36 3.2.7 HỆ THỐNG ỐNG THOÁT KHÍ RÁC................................................... 36 3.2.8 BỜ BAO ĐẤT XUNG QUANH HỐ CHÔN LẤP RÁC ........................ 41 3.2.9 XÁC ĐỊNH THỜI GIAN HOẠT ĐỘNG CỦA BÃI CHÔN LẤP........ 41 3.3. CÔNG TRÌNH XỬ LÝ NƯỚC THẢI..................................................... 46 3.3.1 NGUYÊN TẮC THIẾT KẾ...................................................................... 46 3.3.2 NHU CẦU THOÁT NƯỚC THẢI .......................................................... 46 3.3.3 GIẢI PHÁP MẠNG LƯỚI THOÁT NƯỚC THẢI............................... 49 3.3.4 CẤU TẠO MẠNG LƯỚI THOÁT NƯỚC THẢI VÀ TRẠM XỬ LÝ NƯỚC THẢI.......................................................................................................... 49 3.3.5 TÍNH TOÁN MẠNG LƯỚI THOÁT NƯỚC THẢI VÀ TRẠM XỬ LÝ 49 3.3.6 TRẠM XỬ LÝ NƯỚC THẢI................................................................... 50 3.3.7.1 NGUYÊN TẮC LỰA CHỌN CÔNG NGHỆ XỬ LÝ........................ 51 3.3.7.2 CÔNG SUẤT THIẾT KẾ HỆ THỐNG XỬ LÝ NƯỚC RÁC.......... 52 3.3.7.3 TỔNG QUAN VỀ NƯỚC RỈ RÁC...................................................... 52 3.3.7.4 YÊU CẦU CHẤT LƯỢNG ĐẦU RA SAU XỬ LÝ ........................... 56 3.3.7.5 GIẢI PHÁP QUY TRÌNH CÔNG NGHỆ .......................................... 57
  4. 4. 3.3.7.6 DỰA TRÊN CÁC CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THỐNG ĐÃ ĐƯỢC ÁP DỤNG PHỔ BIẾN TRÊN THẾ GIỚI VÀ TRONG NƯỚC VIỆT NAM ....... 58 3.3.7.7 ĐỀ XUẤT QUY TRÌNH CÔNG NGHỆ XỬ LÝ NƯỚC RÁC CHO DỰ ÁN: 63 3.3.7.8 GIẢI PHÁP XÂY DỰNG, CHI TIẾT KẾT CẤU.............................. 71 3.4. CÔNG TRÌNH PHỤ TRỢ, KỸ THUẬT KHÁC ................................... 75 3.4.1 NGUYÊN TẮC THIẾT KẾ...................................................................... 75 3.4.2 GIẢI PHÁP SAN NỀN ............................................................................. 75 3.4.3 GIAO THÔNG .......................................................................................... 76 3.4.4 NHÀ ĐIỀU HÀNH.................................................................................... 84 3.4.5 NHÀ Ở NHÂN VIÊN................................................................................ 86 3.4.6 NHÀ ĐỂ XE, RỬA XE, TRẠM SỬA CHỮA ĐIỆN MÁY................... 88 3.4.7 NHÀ KHO HÓA CHẤT, DỤNG CỤ ...................................................... 88 3.4.8 NHÀ CHỨA THIẾT BỊ TRẠM CÂN ĐIỆN TỬ................................... 90 3.4.9 NHÀ BẢO VỆ, TƯỜNG RÀO, CỔNG NGÕ......................................... 91 3.4.10 BÃI PHÂN LOẠI RÁC......................................................................... 92 3.4.11 HỆ THỐNG ĐIỆN ................................................................................ 92 3.4.12 TRẠM CÂN:.......................................................................................... 92 3.4.13 CẤP NƯỚC............................................................................................ 93 3.4.14 HỆ THỐNG THOÁT NƯỚC THẢI.................................................... 95 3.4.15 CÂY XANH............................................................................................ 95 3.4.16 HỆ THỐNG CHỐNG SÉT: ................................................................. 97 CHƯƠNG IV: GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ.............................. 97 4.1. GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ............................................ 97 4.1.1. Giải pháp phòng chống cháy nổ của dự án ................................................... 97 4.1.2. Giải pháp phòng chống cháy nổ trong quá trình thi công:............................ 98 CHƯƠNG V: GIẢI PHÁP THI CÔNG VẬT LIỆU XÂY DỰNG CHÍNH........ 100 5.1. GIẢI PHÁP THI CÔNG ........................................................................ 100 5.1.1. Biện pháp thi công các hạng mục chính ..................................................... 100 5.1.1.1. Thi công đào ô chôn lấp rác, đắp bờbao, đắp nền đường......................................100 5.1.1.2. Thi công lớp CPĐD......................................................................................................101 5.1.1.3. Thi công hệ thống thoát nước......................................................................................101 5.1.1.4. Công tác bê tông............................................................................................................101 5.1.1.5. Côngtác gia công lắp dựng cốt thép..........................................................................102
  5. 5. 5.1.1.6. Công tác ván khuôn......................................................................................................103 5.1.1.7. Trải màng chống thấmHDPE....................................................................................103 5.1.1.8. Thí nghiệm màng chống thấm.....................................................................................105 5.1.1.9. Thi công ống HDPE.....................................................................................................105 5.1.1.10. Lắp đặt các ống thoát khí xung quanh bờ bao..........................................................106 5.1.1.11. Thi công lắp hệ thống chiếu sáng, biển báo..............................................................106 5.1.2. An toàn lao động, môi trường..................................................................... 107 5.1.2.1. Đảm bảo an toàn kỹ thuật,môi trường....................................................................107 5.1.2.2. Biện pháp an toàn cho con người và thiết bị..........................................................107 5.1.2.3. Biện pháp ngăn ngừa trong công tác quản lý........................................................108 5.1.2.4. Biện pháp kỹ thuật an toàn lao động........................................................................108 5.1.2.5. An toàn cho thiết bị......................................................................................................109 5.1.2.6. Biện pháp an toàn điện...............................................................................................109 5.1.2.7. Biện pháp đảm bảo vệ sinhmôi trường...................................................................109 5.1.3. Vật liệu xây dựng chính .............................................................................. 110 5.1.3.1. Màng HDPE:.................................................................................................................110 5.1.3.2. Lựa chọn màng HDPE.................................................................................................112 5.1.3.3. Bê tông xi măng.............................................................................................................113 5.1.3.4. Vật liệu để sản xuất bê tông. “TCVN 7570: 2006 Cốt liệu cho bê tôngvà vữa - Yêu cầu kỹ thuật”...........................................................................................................................113 5.1.3.5. Nước................................................................................................................................114 Phụ gia: 114 5.1.3.6. Đất đắp...........................................................................................................................115 5.1.3.7. Vật liệu CPĐD...............................................................................................................115 5.1.3.8. Đèn pha Led...................................................................................................................116 5.1.4. Ống hdpe và các phụ kiện lắp đặt đường ống hdpe.................................... 116 5.1.4.1. Ống HDPE.....................................................................................................................116 5.1.4.2. Phụ kiện lắp đặt ống HDPE........................................................................................118 5.1.5. Đèn chiếu sáng đáp ứng các yêu cầu sau .................................................... 118 5.1.6. Cột btlt đáp ứng các yêu cầu sau................................................................. 119 5.1.7. Cần đèn đáp ứng các yêu cầu sau: .............................................................. 119
  6. 6. 5.2. QUẢN LÝ CHẤT LƯỢNG THI CÔNG XÂY DỰNG........................ 121 CHƯƠNG VI: ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG CỦA DỰ ÁN LIÊN QUAN ĐẾN VIỆC THU HỒI ĐẤT, GIẢI PHÓNG MẶT BẰNG, TÁI ĐỊNH CƯ; BẢO VỆ CẢNH QUAN, MÔI TRƯỜNG SINH THÁI................................................... 122 6.1. GIẢI PHÓNG MẶT BẰNG ................................................................... 122 6.2. BẢO VỆ CẢNH QUAN, MÔI TRƯỜNG SINH THÁI ...................... 122 6.2.1. Kiểm soát ô nhiễm nước, không khí ........................................................... 122 6.2.2. Kiểm soát ô nhiễm không khí ..................................................................... 122 6.2.3. Kiểm soát tiếng ồn và độ rung thi công ...................................................... 122 6.2.4. Bảo quản khu vực thi công.......................................................................... 122 CHƯƠNG VII: HIỆU QUẢ KINH TẾ, XÃ HỘI, MÔI TRƯỜNG............... 123 7.1. HIỆU QUẢ KINH TẾ............................................................................. 123 7.2. HIỆU QUẢ XÃ HỘI VA MOI TRƯỜNG............................................ 123 CHƯƠNG VIII: TỔNG MỨC ĐẦU TƯ .......................................................... 124 8.1. CƠ SỞ LẬP TỔNG MỨC ĐẦU TƯ:.................................................... 124 8.2. NGUỒN VỐN .......................................................................................... 124 8.3. KHÁI TOÁN XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH.......................................... 124 CHƯƠNG IX: GIẢI PHÁP TỔ CHỨC QUẢN LÝ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN, VẬN HÀNH VÀ SỬ DỤNG CÔNG TRÌNH.................................................... 126 9.1. TỔ CHỨC THỰC HIỆN........................................................................ 126 9.2. TIẾN ĐỘ THỰC HIỆN.......................................................................... 126 9.2.1. Kế hoạch đầu tư........................................................................................... 126 9.2.2. KẾ HOẠCH CHUẨN BỊ ĐẦU TƯ....................................................... 126 9.2.3. Kế hoạch giai đoạn thực hiện đầu tư........................................................... 126 9.3. Giải pháp vận hành và sử dụng công trình:.................................................... 127 9.3.1 Quy trình vận hành sơ bộ ô chôn lấp:................................................................................127 9.3.2 Quy trình đóng bãi chôn lấp rác (thực hiện dự án riêng khi đủ điều kiện đóng bãi)..129 CHƯƠNG X: KẾT LUẬN – KIẾN NGHỊ........................................................ 132
  7. 7. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 7 DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VÀ CÁC KÝ HIỆU VIẾT TẮT BTCT Bê tông cốt thép CĐTK Cao độ thiết kế ĐTXD Đầu tư xây dựng HTKT Hạ tầng kỹ thuật QCVN Quy chuẩn Việt Nam QCXDVN Quy chuẩn xây dựng Việt Nam QLDA Quản lý dự án TCVN Tiêu chuẩn Việt Nam TCXDVN Tiêu chuẩn xây dựng Việt Nam TNHH Trách nhiệm hữu hạn UBND Ủy ban nhân dân
  8. 8. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 8 CHƯƠNG I: TỔNG QUAN 1.1. Giới thiệu chủ đầu tư và đơn vị tư vấn: 1.1.1 Chủ đầu tư: Chủ đầu tư: Ban quản lý dự án đầu tư xây dựng Địa chỉ: 510 Hùng Vương, Tp. Tam Kì, tỉnh Quảng Nam Điện thoại: 1.1.2 Đơn vị tư vấn: Đơn vị tư vấn: Liên danh nhà thầu Vanlam.cenic-Thành An-Vạn Gia Bình a. Thành viên đứng đầu liên danh: Công ty TNHH Thương mại và kỹ thuật Vạn Lâm Địa chỉ: 240/7-240/9 Phạm Văn Chiêu, phường 9, quận Gò Vấp, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh Điện thoại: 028 38645341 b. Thành viên liên danh số 2: Công ty TNHH Tư vấn đầu tư xây dựng và Môi trường Địa chỉ: Số 30 ngách 173/134 đường Hoàng Hoa Thám, Phường Ngọc Hà, Quận Ba Đình, Thành phố Hà Nội, Điện thoại: 02422141159 c. Thành viên liên danh số 3: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn đầu tư xây dựng Thành An - Quảng Nam Địa chỉ: Điện thoại: d. Thành viên liên danh số 3: Công ty TNHH Vạn Gia Bình Địa chỉ: Điện thoại: e. Danh sách cá nhân thực hiện dự án: Chủ nhiệm dự án: Nguyễn Ngọc Nhất CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ KỸ THUẬT VẠN LÂM Chủ trì thiết kế: Huỳnh Từ Phúc Nguyễn Thanh Vinh Lập thiết kế bản vẽ thi công: Chủ trì khái toán xây dựng: Lập dự toán:
  9. 9. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 9 CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VÀ MÔI TRƯỜNG: Chủ trì thiết kế: KS. Phan Đăng Hòa Lập thiết kế bản vẽ thi công: Đoàn Thành Quang Nguyễn Như Mạnh Chủ trì khái toán xây dựng: Hoàng Thị Thu Trang Lập dự toán: Đoàn Thành Quang CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN XÂY DỰNG THÀNH AN – QUẢNG NAM Chủ trì thiết kế: Nguyễn Thị Thúy Kiều Lập thiết kế bản vẽ thi công: Ngô Phi Thôi Nguyễn Trung Trực Đoàn Phước Thành Chủ trì khái toán xây dựng: Ngô Phi Thôi Lập dự toán: Đoàn Phước Thành CÔNG TY TNHH VẠN GIA BÌNH: Chủ trì thiết kế: Lập thiết kế bản vẽ thi công: Chủ trì khái toán xây dựng: Lập dự toán: 1.2. Thông tin dự án: 1. Tên dự án: Khu xủ lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam 2. Hạng mục: khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh 3. Nhóm, dự án: Dự án nhóm B. 4. Loại và công trình: Công trình Hạ tầng tầng kỹ thuật, cấp I 5. Cấp quyết định đầu tư dự án: Ủy ban nhân dân tỉnh Quảng Nam. 6. Tên chủ đầu tư: Ban quản lý dự án đầu tư xây dựng tỉnh Quảng Nam. 7. Địa điểm thực hiện dự án: xã Tam Nghĩa, huyện Núi Thành, tỉnh Quảng Nam
  10. 10. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 10 1.3. Nội dung và quy mô đầu tư: Đầu tư xây dựng khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh có diện tích 15,8 ha với công suất xử lý rác thải 350 tấn/ngày đêm, đảm bảo theo các quy chuẩn kỹ thuật về môi trường và hệ thống tiêu chuẩn thiết kế hiện hành, bao gồm các hạng mục chính như sau: - Khu chôn lấp: Công trình hạ tầng kỹ thuật, cấp I Ô chôn lấp rác thải sinh hoạt có hệ thống thu gom nước ngâm và nước rác tách riêng biệt với diện tích quy hoạch 66.644,8 m2 , bao gồm đào đắp đê xung quanh ô chôn lấp, san nền đáy ô chôn lấp, lót bạt đáy ô chôn lấp, xây dựng hệ thống thoát nước ngầm, hệ thống thu gom nước rỉ rác. - Khu xử lý nước rỉ rác: Công trình hạ tầng kỹ thuật, cấp III Bao gồm trạm bơm nước rỉ rác lên hệ thống xử lý, công trình xử lý nước rỉ rác bằng bê tông cốt thép, ô chứa bùn thải, hồ điều hòa, hồ sinh học, hồ sự cố và khu kỹ thuật với diện tích quy hoạch khoản 6.707 m2 . Công suất xử lý khoảng 600 m3 /ngày đêm, phần thiết bị công nghệ thi công lắp đặt cho công suất 300 m3 /ngày đêm (giai đoạn 2023-2024) và tiếp tục lắp đăt đảm bảo công suất 600 m3 /ngày đêm (giai đoạn sau năm 2024). Công trình xử lý nước thải được nghiên cứu thiết kế có hồ điều hòa, hồ sự cố đảm bảo an toàn về môi trường trong mùa mưa. - Các hạng mục phụ trợ + Nhà điều hành: công trình cấp 4, diện tích xây dựng khoảng 200 m2 . + Nhà nghỉ cho nhân viên: công trình cấp 4, diện tích xây dựng khoảng 200 m2 . + Trạm cân: 80 tấn. + Khu nhà để xe, trạm rửa xe, xưởng sửa chữa thiết bị, kho dụng cụ: Công trình cấp 4, diện tích xây dựng khoảng: 800 m2 . + Tường rào, cổng và cây xanh: xây dựng cổng, hàng rào bằng bê tông cốt thép kết hợp xây gạch và rào lưới thép gai để ngăn cách bảo vệ khu vực dự án. Trồng cây xanh để tạo cảnh quan và hệ thống cây xanh tạo hành lang cách ly bao quanh khu vực dự án, bao quanh khu xử lý bãi chôn lấp, khu vực ngăn cách với khu điều hành và nhà ở công nhân. + San nền, kè gia cố mái taluy (kè chắn đất và kè suối): Diện tích san nền khoảng 6,6 ha; gia cố kè và taluy dương bằng rọ đá, bê tông kết hợp trồng cỏ xung quanh khu xử lý chống sạt lở.
  11. 11. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 11 + Đường trục chính: Bnền = 16,5m = 4,5m (vỉa hè) + 7,5m (mặt) + 4,5m (vỉa hè) dài khoảng 588m và Bnền = 12,0m = 3,0m (vỉa hè) + 6,0m (mặt) + 3,0m (vỉa hè) dài khoảng 326m; kết cấu mặt đường bằng bê tông xi măng. + Đường nội bộ: Dài khoảng 1.500m, mặt đường rộng 3,5m; kết cấu mặt đường bằng bê tông xi măng. + Đường dân sinh: Dài khoảng 1.000m, mặt đường rộng 3,5m; kết cấu đường đất. + Hệ thống thoát nước mưa; hệ thống cấp nước sinh hoạt; hệ thống PCCC. + Hệ thống điện: Đầu tư đường dây trung thế với chiều dài khoảng 1300 m và trạm biến áp 400kVA. + Khu vực chứa chất phủ bề mặt: Thiết kế theo vị trí quy hoạch được duyệt với khối lượng đất phủ khoảng 20-25% khối lượng chất thải. + Khu phân loại chất thải rắn: Mỗi ô chôn lấp bố trí 01 khu vực phân loại chất thải rắn với diện tích xây dựng mỗi khu rộng khoảng 900m2 , trong mỗi khu bố trí mương thu gom nước rỉ rác dẫn về hệ thống xử lý. 1.4. Tổng mức đầu tư: Tổng mức đầu tư dự án: 156.000.000.000 đồng (Một trăm năm mươi sáu tỷ đồng. 1.5. Nguồn vốn: vốn ngân sách nhà nước 1.6. Sự cần thiết đầu tư: Bảo vệ môi trường là một chiến lược có tầm quang trọng đặc biệt, là bộ phận cấu thành không thể tách rời của chiến lược phát triển kinh tế xã hội, là cơ sở quan trọng bảo đảm phát triển bền vững của từng quốc gia, địa phương và khu vực. Phát triển kinh tế phải kết hợp chặt chẽ, hài hòa với phát triển xã hội và bảo vệ môi trường, thực hiện tốt công tác bảo vệ môi trường là góp phần phát triển bền vững kinh tế xã hội. Việt Nam cũng đang trong tình trạng ô nhiễm nghiêm trọng. Một trong những nguồn gây ô nhiễm là do nước thải từ sản xuất công nghiệp, nông nghiệp, sinh hoạt và nhiều nguồn khác. Riêng đối với các quốc gia còn trong tình trạng đang phát triển, hệ thống cống rãnh thoát nước còn trong tình trạng thô sơ, không hợp lý cũng như không theo kịp đà phát triển dân số nhanh như trường hợp ở các thành phố Hà Nội, Hồ Chí Minh, Đà Nẵng, Cần Thơ, Thái Nguyên … Theo Quyết định số 1662/QĐ-UBND ngày 19/6/2020 của UBND tỉnh Quảng Nam về việc phê duyệt Đề án quản lý chất thải rắn tỉnh Quảng Nam đến năm 2025, định hướng đến năm 2030, đến năm 2022 các Khu xử lý rác thải liên vùng cấp tỉnh đã được lấp đầy (Khu xử lý Đại Hiệp sẽ đóng cửa vào 6/2021, Khu xử lý rác Tam Xuân 2 sẽ đóng cửa vào tháng 12/2023). Để giải quyết nhu cầu xử lý rác thải cho các địa
  12. 12. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 12 phương phía Nam của tỉnh Quảng Nam, nhằm đảm bảo vệ sinh môi trường cho cộng đồng dân cư, các khu chế xuất, khu công nghiệp, thu hút đầu tư phát triển kinh tế xã hội của địa phương, ngày 17/7/2020 UBND tỉnh có Công văn số 3996/UBND-KTN giao Sở Tài nguyên và Môi trường chịu trách nhiệm lập báo cáo đề xuất dự án Nhà máy xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt Nam Quảng Nam tại khu vực Núi Trà, xã Tam Nghĩa, huyện Núi Thành. 1.7. Mục tiêu đầu tư - Nhằm giải quyết nhu cầu xử lý rác thải sinh hoạt cho các địa phương phía Nam của tỉnh Quảng Nam, đảm bảo vệ sinh, an ninh môi trường cho các khu vực bao gồm: cộng đồng dân cư, các khu chế xuất, khu công nghiệp nhằm thu hút đầu tư phát triển kinh tế xã hội của địa phương. - Thay thế cho Khu xử rác thải sinh hoạt tại xã Tam Xuân II đóng cửa vào tháng 12/2023. 1.8. Căn cứ pháp lý: - Luật Bảo vệ môi trường số 72/2020/QH14; - Luật Xây dựng số 50/2014/QH13; - Luật số 62/2020/QH14 ngày 17/6/2020 về việc sửa đổi, bổ sung một số điều của Luật Xây dựng; - Nghị định số 06/2021/NĐ-CP ngày 26/1/2021 của Chính phủ ban hành quy định chi tiết một số nội dung về quản lý chất lượng, thi công xây dựng và bảo trì công trình xây dựng; - Nghị định số 10/2021/NĐ-CP ngày 09/2/2021 của Chính phủ về việc quản lý chi phí đầu tư xây dựng; - Nghị định số 15/2021/NĐ-CP ngày 03/3/2021 của Chính phủ Quy định chi tiết một số nội dung về quản lý dự án đầu tư xây dựng; - Thông tư số 01/2016/TT-BXD ngày 01/02/2016 của Bộ Xây dựng về việc Ban hành Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về các công trình hạ tầng kỹ thuật; - Thông tư số 06/2021/TT-BXD ngày 30/6/2021 của Bộ Xây dựng về việc Quy định về phân cấp công trình xây dựng và hướng dẫn áp dụng trong quản lý hoạt động trong đầu tư xây dựng; - Thông tư số 11/2021/TT-BXD ngày 31/8/2021 của Bộ xây dựng về Thông tư hướng dẫn một số nội dung xác định và quản lý chi phí đầu tư xây dựng; - Thông tư số 12/2021/TT-BXD ngày 31/8/2021 của Bộ Xây dựng về Thông tư ban hành định mức xây dựng; - Thông tư số 13/2021/TT-BXD ngày 31/8/2021 của Bộ Xây dựng về Thông tư hướng dẫn phương pháp xác định các chỉ tiêu kinh tế kỹ thuật và đo bóc khối lượng công trình; - Các văn bản, tài liệu khác có liên quan. - Quyết định 3305/QĐ-UBND ngày 12/11/2021 của UBND tỉnh Quảng Nam về việc phê duyệt quản lý xây dựng theo đồ án Quy hoạch tổng mặt bằng xây dựng Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam tại xã Tam Nghĩa, huyện Núi Thành; - Quyết định số 08/NQ-HĐND ngày 18/3/2022 của HĐND tỉnh Quảng Nam về quyết định chủ trương đầu tư 02 dự án đầu tư công nhóm B sử dụng vốn ngân sách
  13. 13. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 13 địa phương; - Căn cứ hợp đồng ký kết giữa Ban quản lý dự án đầu tư xây dựng tỉnh Quảng Nam và Liên danh NHÀ THẦU VANLAM.CENIC - THÀNH AN - VẠN GIA BÌNH) về việc Lập báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam; Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh; Địa điểm: Xã Tam Nghĩa, huyện Núi Thành, tỉnh Quảng Nam. 1.9. Hệ thống tiêu chuẩn sử dụng trong quá trình thiết kế: - Quy chuẩn áp dụng STT TÊN QUY CHUẨN MÃ HIỆU 1 Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia – Về quy hoạch xây dựng QCVN 01/2019/BXD 2 Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về xây dựng lưới độ cao QCVN 11:2008/BTNMT 3 Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia số liệu điều kiện tự nhiên dùng trong xây dựng. QCVN 02:2009/BXD 4 Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về xây dựng lưới tọa độ QCVN 04:2009/BTNMT 5 Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về an toàn cháy cho nhà và công trình QCVN 06:2010/BXD 7 Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia các công trình hạ tầng kỹ thuật đô thị QCVN 07:2016/BXD 9 Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về thép làm cốt bê tông. QCVN 7:2011/BKHCN 10 Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia an toàn trong xây dựng QCVN 18: 2014/BXD 11 Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về tiếng ồn QCVN26:2010/BTNMT 12 Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về độ rung QCVN27:2010/BTNMT 13 Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về ngưỡng chất thải nguy hại QCVN07:2009/BTNMT 14 Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về ngưỡng nguy hại đối với bùn thải từ quá trình xử lý nước QCVN50:2013/BTNMT 15 Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về chất lượng không khí xung quanh QCVN 05:2013/BTNMT 16 Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về nước thải của bãi chôn lấp chất thải rắn QCVN25:2009/BTNMT 17 Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về nước thải công nghiệp QCVN 40:2011/BTNMT 18 Và một số Quy chuẩn hiện hành khác. - Tiêu chuẩn áp dụng STT TÊN TIÊU CHUẨN MÃ HIỆU 1 Tải trọng và tác động - Tiêu chuẩn thiết kế. TCVN 2737 : 2020 2 Thiết kế bê tông và cốt thép TCVN 5574 : 2018 3 Kết cấu xây dựng và nền - Nguyên tắc cơ bản về tính toán TCVN 9379:2012 4 Đường ô tô – Yêu cầu thiết kế TCVN 4054:2005 5 Đường đô thị - Yêu cầu thiết kế TCXDVN 104:2007 6 Tiêu chuẩn xây dựng các bãi chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh TCXDVN 261-2001
  14. 14. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 14 STT TÊN TIÊU CHUẨN MÃ HIỆU 7 Yêu cầu thiết kế, thi công, nghiệm thu vải địa kỹ thuật trong xây dựng nền đường đắp trên nền đất yếu TCVN 9844:2013 8 Áo đường mềm – các yêu cầu và chỉ dẫn thiết kế 22 TCN 211 – 06 9 Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về báo hiệu đường bộ QCVN 41: 2019/BGTVT 10 Thoát nước mạng lưới bên ngoài và công trình – tiêu chuẩn thiết kế TCVN 7957-2008 11 Phòng cháy, chống cháy – Từ vựng thiết bị chữa cháy. TCVN 9310-4:2012(ISO 8421-4:1990) 12 Chống sét cho công trình xây dựng - Hướng dẫn thiết kế, kiểm tra và bảo trì hệ thống. TCVN 9385 : 2012 13 Đặt thiết bị điện trong nhà ở và CT công cộng – tiêu chuẩn thiết kế TCVN 9206 :2012 14 Tiêu chuẩn thiết bị điện hạ áp. TCVN 5556 –1991 15 Quy phạm trang bị điện – Phần 1: Quy định chung. 11 TCN-18-2006 16 Quy phạm trang bị điện – Phần 2: Hệ thống đường dẫn điện. 11 TCN-19-2006 17 Quy phạm trang bị điện – Phần 3: Trang bị phân phối và trạm biến áp 11 TCN-20-2006 18 Quy phạm trang bị điện – Phần 4: Bảo vệ và tự động. 11 TCN-21-2006 19 Quy phạm Nối đất và nối không các thiết bị điện. TCVN 4756 –1989 20 Tiêu chuẩn an toàn điện trong xây dựng – Yêu cầu chung. TCVN 4086: 1985 21 Lắp đặt đường dây dẫn điện trong nhà ở và công trình công cộng – Tiêu chuẩn thiết kế. TCVN 9206:2012 22 Tiêu chuẩn thiết kế chiếu sáng nhân tạo bên ngoài các công trình công cộng và hạ tầng kỹ thuật đô thị. TCXD VN 333-2005 - Tiêu chuẩn thi công nghiệm thu STT TÊN TIÊU CHUẨN MÃ HIỆU 1 Công trình xây dựng - Tổ chức thi công. TCVN 4055:2012 2 Công tác đất – Thi công và nghiệm thu. TCVN 4447:2012 3 Công tác nền móng – Thi công và nghiệm thu. TCVN 9361:2012 4 Kết cấu bê tông và bê tông cốt thép toàn khối. Quy phạm thi công và nghiệm thu. TCVN 4453:1995 5 Kết cấu bê tông và bê tông cốt thép. Điều kiện tối thiểu để thi công và nghiệm thu. TCVN 5724:1993 6 Kết cấu bê tông và bê tông cốt thép lắp ghép. Thi công và nghiệm thu. TCVN 9115:2012 7 Kết cấu BT& BTCT, hướng dẫn công tác bảo trì TCVN 9343-2012 8 Bê tông. Yêu cầu bảo dưỡng ẩm tự nhiên. TCVN 8828:2011 9 Kết cấu thép - Gia công, lắp ghép và Nghiệm thu - Yêu cầu kỹ thuật. TCXDVN 170:2007 10 Lớp móng cấp phối đá dăm trong kết cấu áo đường ô tô - Vật liệu, thi công và nghiệm thu TCVN 8859:2011
  15. 15. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 15 STT TÊN TIÊU CHUẨN MÃ HIỆU 11 Áo đường mềm - Xác định môđun đàn hồi của nền đất và các lớp kết cấu áo đường bằng phương pháp sử dụng tấm ép cứng TCVN 8861-2011 12 Xác định môđun đàn hồi của áo đường mềm bằng cần đo độ võng Benkelman TCVN 8867:2011 13 Qui trình thí nghiệm xác định chỉ số CBR của đất, đá dăm trong phòng thí nghiệm 22TCN 332-06 14 Phương pháp xác định chỉ số CBR của nền đất và các móng đường bằng vật liệu rời ngoài hiện trường TCVN 8821:2011 15 Qui trình nén đất, đá dăm trong trong phòng thí nghiệm 22TCN 333-06 16 Xác định độ chặt nền móng bằng phểu rót cát 22 TCN 346-06 17 Quy trình thí nghiệm xác định cường độ kéo khi ép chẻ của vật liệu hạt liên kết bằng các chất kết dính. TCVN 8862:2011 18 Thí nghiệm sức kháng cắt không cố kết – không thoát nước và cố kết – Thoát nước của đất dính trên thiết bị nén ba trục. TCVN 8868:2011 19 Qui trình xác định độ nhám của mặt đường đo bằng phương pháp rắc cát TCVN 8866:2011 20 Kiểm tra đánh giá độ bằng phẳng mặt đường theo chỉ số độ ghồ ghề quốc tế IRI TCVN 8865:2011 21 Công tác hoàn thiện trong xây dựng- Thi công và nghiệm thu TCVN 9377-1:2012 TCVN 9377-2:2012 TCVN 9377-3:2012 22 Thép cốt bê tông - Mối nối bằng dập ép ống - Yêu cầu thiết kế thi công và nghiệm thu TCVN 9390:2012 23 Thép cốt bê tông - Hàn hồ quang TCVN 9392:2012 24 Qui trình lập thiết kế tổ chức xây dựng và thiết kế thi công. Qui phạm thi công và nghiệm thu TCVN 4252-2012 25 Qui trình kỹ thuật đo độ bằng phẳng của mặt đường bằng thước dài 3m TCVN 8864:2011 26 Quy Phạm Kỹ Thuật An Toàn Trong Xây Dựng TCVN 5308 – 91 27 An toàn điện trong xây dựng – Yêu cầu chung TCVN 4086 – 1985 28 tiêu chuẩn Quy Phạm Kỹ Thuật An Toàn Trong Xây Dựng ban hành kèm theo Quyết định số: 256/ BXD / KHKT ngày 31/12/90 của Bộ Trưởng Bộ Xây Dựn TCVN 5308 – 91 29 về tổ chức thi công do Chủ nhiệm Ủy ban xây dựng cơ bản Nhà nước ban hành TCVN 4055 –1985 30 Đặt thiết bị trong nhà ở và công trình công cộng – tiêu chuẩn thiết kế 20TCN 25 – 91 31 Tiêu chuẩn bắt buộc áp dụng cho toàn phần công việc hàn điện – Những yêu cầu chung về an toàn TCVN – 3146 – 1986 32 Phòng cháy, chống cháy cho nhà và công trình – Yêu cầu thiết kế TCVN – 2622 – 95 33 Hoàn thiện mặt bằng xây dựng – quy phạm thi công và nghiệm thu TCVN – 4516 – 88
  16. 16. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 16 - Tiêu chuẩn về vật liệu STT TÊN TIÊU CHUẨN MÃ HIỆU 1 Kết cấu bê tông và bê tông cốt thép – Tiêu chuẩn thiết kế TCVN 5574-2012 2 Cốt liệu cho bê tông và vữa – Yêu cầu kỹ thuật TCVN 7570:2006 3 Cốt liệu cho bê tông và vữa – PP thử TCVN 7572:2006 4 Nước cho bê tông và vữa. Yêu cầu kỹ thuật TCVN 4506-2012 5 Ximăng Pooclăng TCVN 2682-2009 6 Ximăng Pooclăng hỗn hợp TCVN 6260:2009 7 Xi măng pooclăng bền sun phát TCVN 6067: 2004 8 Thép cốt bê tông phần 1& 2. TCVN 1651-2008 9 Thép tấm kết cấu cán nóng TCVN 4399-2008 10 Thép cacbon cán nóng dùng cho xây dựng. Yêu cầu kỹ thuật TCVN 5709:2009 11 Thép hình cán nóng TCVN 7571:2006 12 Que hàn điện dùng cho thép cacbon thấp và thép hợp kim thấp. TCVN 3222-2000 13 Mối hàn. Phương pháp thử kéo TCVN 5403-1991 14 Thử phá hủy mối hàn trên vật liệu kim loại. Thử va đập. Vị trí mẫu thử, hướng rãnh khía và kiểm tra TCVN 5402-2010 15 Thử phá hủy mối hàn trên vật liệu kim loại. Thử kéo ngang TCVN 8310:2010 16 Thử phá hủy mối hàn trên vật liệu kim loại. Thử kéo dọc kim loại mối hàn trên mối hàn nóng chảy TCVN 8311:2010 17 Ống bêtông cốt thép thoát nước TCVN 9113:2012 18 Hỗn hợp bê tông trộn sẵn – Yêu cầu cơ bản đánh giá chất lượng và nghiệm thu TCVN 9340:2012 19 Phụ gia hóa học cho bê tông TCVN 8826:2011 20 Sơn bảo vệ kết cấu thép–Yêu cầu kỹ thuật và phương pháp thử TCVN 8789:2011 21 Tiêu chuẩn quốc gia về công trình thủy lợi - màng chống thấm HDPE - thiết kế, thi công, nghiệm thu (năm 2018) TCVN11322:2018 22 Vải địa kỹ thuật – phương pháp thử TCVN 8871: 2011 23 Tiêu chuẩn quốc gia về hệ thống ống chất dẻo thoát nước và nước thải chôn ngầm không chịu lực - Hệ thống ống thành kết cấu bằng poly(vinyl clorua) không hoá dẻo (PVC-U), polypropylen (PP) và polyetylen (PE) - Phần 2: Ống và phụ tùng có bề mặt ngoài nhẵn, kiểu A . TCVN 11821- 2:2017 (ISO 21138- 2:2007) 24 Phụ gia hóa học cho bêtông TCVN 8826:2011 - Về an toàn lao động và phòng chống cháy nổ STT TÊN TIÊU CHUẨN MÃ HIỆU 1 Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia an toàn trong xây dựng QCVN 18: 2014/BXD
  17. 17. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 17 STT TÊN TIÊU CHUẨN MÃ HIỆU 2 Phòng cháy chữa cháy cho nhà và công trình–yêu cầu thiết kế TCVN 2622-1995 3 An toàn điện trong xây dựng TCVN 4036 – 1985 4 An toàn cháy – Yêu cầu chung TCVN 3254 – 1989 5 An toàn nổ – Yêu cầu chung TCVN 3255 – 1986
  18. 18. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 18 CHƯƠNG II: VỊ TRÍ ĐỊA LÝ VÀ ĐIỀU KIỆN TỰ NHIÊN 2.1. Vị trí địa lý: Quảng Nam nằm ở khu vực miền Trung Việt Nam, cách thủ đô Hà Nội 900 km về phía Bắc, cách thành phố Đà Nẵng 60 km về phía Bắc và cách Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh 900 km về phía Nam theo đường Quốc lộ 1A. Phía Bắc giáp tỉnh Thừa Thiên - Huế và thành phố Đà Nẵng, phía Nam giáp tỉnh Quảng Ngãi và tỉnh Kon Tum, phía Tây giáp biên giới Lào, tỉnh Sekong (Cộng hòa Dân chủ Nhân dân Lào), phía Đông giáp Biển Đông. Quảng Nam có 18 đơn vị hành chính cấp huyện, gồm 2 thành phố, 1 thị xã và 15 huyện với 247 xã, phường, thị trấn. Tỉnh lỵ của Quảng Nam đặt tại thành phố Tam Kỳ. Tổng diện tích đất tự nhiên của tỉnh là 10.438 km². Địa hình thấp dần từ tây sang đông và chia làm 3 vùng: vùng núi phía tây, trung du ở giữa và đồng bằng ven biển phía đông. Quảng Nam nằm trong vùng khí hậu nhiệt đới gió mùa, nhiệt độ trung bình năm trên 25 °C, lượng mưa trung bình hàng năm đạt 2.000-2.500mm với hơn 70% tập trung vào 3 tháng mùa mưa (tháng 10, 11 và 12). Vu Gia - Thu Bồn và Tam Kỳ là hai lưu vực sông chính. Rừng nhiệt đới lá rộng thường xanh là kiểu sinh thái chủ đạo của Quảng Nam. Quảng Nam là tỉnh giàu tiềm năng rừng nhưng do bị khai thác quá mức trong một thời gian dài nên diện tích rừng nguyên sinh còn ít. Việc đẩy mạnh trồng rừng trong những năm gần đây đã tăng diện tích đất có rừng của Quảng Nam lên hơn 55% vào năm 2014. Đây là một trong những địa phương có diện tích đất có rừng cao nhất cả nước. Rừng đặc dụng Sông Thanh là khu bảo tồn lớn nhất tỉnh, nơi mà các động vật hoang dã khu vực Trung Trường Sơn đang được bảo tồn. Nhân sâm Ngọc Linh là cây dược liệu quý phân bố chủ yếu ở độ cao trên 1,000 m của núi Ngọc Linh. Quảng Nam có đường bờ biển dài 125 km, ven biển có nhiều bãi tắm đẹp, nổi tiếng, như: Hà My (Điện Bàn), Cửa Đại (Hội An), Bình Minh (Thăng Bình), Tam Thanh (Tam Kỳ), Bãi Rạng (Núi Thành),… Cù Lao Chàm là cụm đảo ven bờ với hệ sinh thái phong phú được công nhận là khu dự trữ sinh quyển của thế giới. Nhìn chung, điều kiện tự nhiên của Quảng Nam (thời tiết-khí hậu, địa hình, tài nguyên nước, biển) có nhiều thuận lợi, tiềm năng cho phát triển sự nghiệp văn hóa đa dạng, độc đáo (phát triển những tiểu vùng văn hóa), phát triển ngành du lịch (du lịch văn hóa, du lịch sinh thái). 2.1.1. Địa điểm: - Địa điểm: xã Tam Nghĩa, huyện Núi Thành, tỉnh Quảng Nam. - Vị trí cụ thể: theo Quyết định số 1662/QĐ-UBND ngày 19/6/2020 của UBND tỉnh Quảng Nam, tại xã Tam Nghĩa, huyện Núi Thành, tỉnh Quảng Nam. 2.1.2. Ranh giới có tự cận - Phía bắc : giáp đất rừng sản xuất và mỏ đá Núi Trà; - Phía Nam: giáp đất rừng sản xuất; - Phía Đông: giáp đất rừng sản xuất; - Phía Tây: giáp đất rừng sản xuất.
  19. 19. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 19 Hình 1: Sơ đồ vị trí dự án Vị trí lập quy hoạch. Vị trí đấu nối với đường vận chuyển Cụm CN Nam Chu Lai Sân bay Chu Lai
  20. 20. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 20 Hình 2 : Tọa độ quy hoạch Hạng mục Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh 2.2. Điều kiện tự nhiên: 2.2.1. Khí hậu - Nằm trong vùng khí hậu Nam trung bộ, có khí hậu nhiệt đới gió mùa, chịu ảnh hưởng trực tiếp của dãy Trường Sơn. Một năm chia làm 2 mùa: mùa khô từ tháng 1 đến tháng 8; mùa mưa từ tháng 9 đến tháng 12, theo số liệu thực đo tại trạm Núi Thành (số liệu do Đài khí tượng thủy văn tỉnh Quảng Nam cấp) tổng kết trong nhiều năm, khí hậu có đặc trưng cơ bản như sau: a) Nhiệt độ: - Mang đặc điểm chung của khí hậu nhiệt đới ẩm gió mùa. Cụ thể: + Nhiệt độ trung bình năm :26 o C + Lượng mưa trung bình hàng năm (2020 và 2022) :4.116 mm + Lượng bốc hơi trung bình :1.160 mm + Độ ẩm không khí trung bình :82 % - Mùa hè thường ít mưa và rất nóng, nhiệt độ cao nhất lên đến 35o C. - Mùa đông thường mưa nhiều và lạnh, nhiệt độ thấp nhất xuống 19,3 o C - Với tình hình nhiệt độ như trên thì mùa khô từ tháng 1 đến đầu tháng 8, gây nhiều khó khăn trong sản xuất cũng như trong sinh hoạt của người dân trên địa bàn. b) Mưa:
  21. 21. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 21 - Theo số liệu của Đài khí tượng thủy văn tỉnh Quảng Nam cung cấp, số liệu quan trắc tại thị trấn Núi Thành năm 2020, 2021 và 6 tháng đầu năm 2022 (có đính kèm theo thuyết minh BCNCKT) là: - Mùa mưa bắt đầu từ cuối tháng 9 và kết thúc vào tháng 2 năm sau. Thời gian mưa lớn nhất tập trung vào 3 tháng 10, 11 và 12, trong đó tháng 10 là thời gian mưa nhiều nhất chiếm 30% lượng mưa cả năm. Trong 3 tháng này, tổng lượng mưa khoảng 2.658 – 3.895mm, lượng mưa tháng trung bình khoảng 250mm nên hay gây ngập úng vùng trũng ven sông Trường Giang, làm khó khăn cho sinh hoạt của nhân dân. - Mùa khô từ tháng 2 đến đầu tháng 9, thời gian ít mưa nhất tập trung vào 3 tháng 2, 3 và 4. Lượng mưa tháng trung bình thời kỳ này khoảng 20 - 40mm. c) Gió bão: - Hướng gió chính là Tây Nam và Đông Bắc. - Bão thường xuất hiện từ tháng 8 đến tháng 10, gây ngập lũ ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến sự phát triển kinh tế xã hội trên địa bàn. Vận tốc gió trung bình năm 2,9m/s, lớn nhất trung bình từ 14 - 28m/s, vận tốc gió cực đại khi có bão lên tới 40m/s. 2.2.2. Thủy văn Quảng Nam có hai hệ thống sông lớn là Vu Gia - Thu Bồn (VG-TB) và Tam Kỳ. Diện tích lưu vực VG-TB (bao gồm một phần lưu vực thuộc tỉnh Kon Tum, Quảng Ngãi, thành phố Đà Nẵng là 10,350 km², là 1 trong 10 hệ thống sông có diện tích lưu vực lớn nhất Việt Nam và lưu vực sông Tam Kỳ là 735 km². Các sông bắt nguồn từ sườn đông của dãy Trường Sơn, chảy chủ yếu theo hướng Tây-Đông và đổ ra biển Đông tại cửa Hàn (Đà Nẵng), cửa Đại (Hội An) và An Hòa (Núi Thành). Ngoài hai hệ thống sông trên, sông Trường Giang có chiều dài 47 km chảy dọc ven biển theo hướng Bắc - Nam kết nối hệ thống sông VG-TB và Tam Kỳ. Do địa hình đồi dốc và lượng mưa lớn nên mạng lưới sông ngòi của tỉnh Quảng Nam khá dày đặc. Mật độ sông ngòi trung bình là 0.47 km/km² cho hệ thống VG - TB và 0.6 km/km² cho các hệ thống sông khác. Các sông có lưu lượng dòng chảy lớn, đầy nước quanh năm. Lưu lượng dòng chảy trung bình năm của sông Vu Gia (tính đến thị trấn Thạnh Mỹ với diện tích lưu vực 1,850 km²) là 127 m3/s, của sông Thu Bồn (tính đến Nông Sơn với diện tích lưu vực 3,130 km²) là 281 m3/s. Chế độ dòng chảy của sông ngòi có sự phân mùa rõ rệt. Dòng chảy 3 tháng mùa lũ (tháng 10, 11, 12) chiếm 65 - 70% tổng dòng chảy cả năm trong khi dòng chảy vào mùa kiệt (từ tháng 2 đến tháng 8) rất thấp. Hai tháng 1 và 9 là các tháng chuyển tiếp với dòng chảy thất thường. Lưu lượng cực đại của Thu Bồn tại Nông Sơn là 10,600 m3/s và lưu lượng tối thiểu đo được là 15.7 m3/s trong khi đó lưu lượng cực đại của Vu Gia tại Thạnh Mỹ là 4,540 m3/s và cực tiểu là 10.5 m3/s. Lưu lượng lớn vào mùa mưa và thấp vào mùa khô là nguyên nhân chính gây nên lũ lụt và hạn hán trong vùng. Tài nguyên nước phong phú là tiền đề để phát triển thủy điện trên địa bàn. Tính đến 2015, trên địa bàn Quảng Nam có 8 dự án thủy điện có công suất lớn (trên 100
  22. 22. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 22 MW) và 35 thủy điện có công suất nhỏ. Nhiều nhà máy thủy điện công suất lớn như Sông Tranh 2, Đăk Mi 4, A Vương, Sông Bung 2, Sông Bung 4, Sông Kôn 2... đã và đang được xây dựng góp phần cung cấp điện cho nhu cầu ngày càng tăng của cả nước. 2.2.3. Địa hình 2.2.3.1. Địa hình tỉnh Quảng Nam: Quảng Nam có hướng địa hình nghiêng dần từ Tây sang Đông hình thành 3 kiểu cảnh quan sinh thái rõ rệt là kiểu núi cao phía Tây, kiểu trung du ở giữa và dải đồng bằng ven biển. Vùng đồi núi chiếm 72% diện tích tự nhiên với nhiều ngọn cao trên 2.000m như núi Lum Heo cao 2.045m, núi Tion cao 2.032m, núi Gole - Lang cao 1.855m (huyện Phước Sơn). Núi Ngọc Linh cao 2.598m nằm giữa ranh giới Quảng Nam, Kon Tum là đỉnh núi cao nhất của dãy Trường Sơn. Ngoài ra, vùng ven biển phía đông sông Trường Giang là dài cồn cát chạy dài từ Điện Ngọc, Điện Bàn đến Tam Quang, Núi Thành. Bề mặt địa hình bị chia cắt bởi hệ thống sông ngòi khá phát triển gồm sông Thu Bồn, sông Tam Kỳ và sông Trường Giang. 2.2.3.2. Địa hình khu vực dự án: Khu vực có địa hình đồi núi, độ dốc địa hình lớn 10%-25%. Cao độ địa hình thấp nhất: +47.50m. Cao độ địa hình lớn nhất: +125.00m. Hình 3: Sơ đồ địa hình khu vực dự án +47.5m +115.0m +65.0m +110.0m +125.0m +75.0m +117.5m
  23. 23. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 23 2.2.4. Địa chất 2.2.4.1. Địa tầng kiến tạo khu vực Căn cứ vào một số tài liệu điều tra và nghiên cứu Bản đồ Địa chất & Khoáng sản tỷ lệ 1/200.000 tờ Hội An (D – 49 - I) - Cục địa chất & Khoáng sản Việt Nam xuất bản Hà Nội 1995 cho thấy: Khu vực xây dựng nằm phía Nam Quảng Nam, thuộc vùng đồi núi, thành tạo hệ địa tầng khu vực chủ yếu là sét pha lẫn dăm sạn, dăm cục, cát thô, đá granit.... + Phức hệ Chu Lai ): plagiogranit migmatic, granit migmatic, biotit dạng amphibol, tướng ven rìa, gneiso granits biotit tướng trung tâm. + Hệ tầng Khâm Đức – phân hệ tầng trên (PR2-3kd3): đá phiến amphibol, amphibol xen đá phiến thạch anh – biot, gneis biotit. + Hệ tầng Khâm Đức – phân hệ tầng giữa (PR2-3kd2): phần dưới gneis biotit, đá phiến biot có granat. Phần trên đá phiến biot, đá phiến graphit, đá phiến thạch anh fenpast, amphibol, thấy kính đá hoa. 2.2.4.2. Địa tầng và tính chất cơ lý đất tại khu vực xây dựng công trình Căn cứ vào số liệu khoan khảo sát địa chất hiện trường, kết hợp các số liệu thí nghiệm trong phòng, địa tầng tại khu vực xây dựng được chia thành các lớp theo thứ tự từ trên xuống, có đặc điểm như sau: (xem hình trụ các hố khoan và các mặt cắt ĐCCT ở phần phụ lục kèm theo báo cáo) Lớp A: Tầng phủ đất sét pha màu xám xanh lẫn rễ cây với bề dày 0.2m. Lớp TL: Lớp tảng lăn đá granits cứng chắc, với nhiều kích thước tảng lăn khác nhau. Qua khảo sát cho thấy tại LK1, LK5 và LK6 kích thước tảng lăn từ 0.5-1m chiếm 50-60%, tại LK3, LK4 kích thước tảng lăn từ 0.5-1m chiếm 35-40%, tại LK2, LK8, LK9 kích thước tảng lăn 2-4m chiếm 20-30%, tại LK7 kích thước tảng lăn 0.5- 1m chiếm 80-90%. Lớp 1: Cát hạt thô lẫn dăm sỏi sạn, màu xám vàng, kết cấu chặt vừa, trạng thái bão hòa. Lớp này xuất hiện ở 2 hố khoan LK7 và LK10. Bề dày lớp thay đổi từ 1.80m đến 7.0m. Lớp đất có cường độ chịu tải tốt Rqu = 3.0 kG/cm2 . Trong lớp này chúng tôi đã thí nghiệm 4 mẫu. Kết quả thí nghiệm các chỉ tiêu lớp này như sau: Stt Các chỉ tiêu cơ lý Ký hiệu Đơn vị Giá trị 1 - Thành phần hạt: + Hạt cuội % 7.4 + Hạt sỏi sạn % 16.8 + Hạt cát % 75.8 + Hạt bụi % 0.0 + Hạt sét % 0.0 2 - Độ ẩm tự nhiên W % 25.6 3 - Khối lượng riêng  g/cm3 2.65 4 - Cường độ chịu tải quy ước Rqu kG/cm2 3.00
  24. 24. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 24 Lớp 2: Sét pha lẫn dăm sạn, dăm cục, màu xám vàng loang lỗ nâu đỏ, trạng thái nửa cứng đến cứng (Tỷ lệ dăm sạn 25-35%). Lớp này xuất hiện ở cả các lỗ khoan LK1, LK2, LK3, LK4, LK6, LK8 và LK9. Bề dày lớp thay đổi từ 0.9m (LK1) đến 5.6m (LK6). Cao độ đáy lớp thay đổi từ 57.21m (LK8) đến 84.62m (LK3). Lớp đất có cường độ chịu tải tốt Ro = 3.00 kG/cm2 . Trong lớp này chúng tôi đã thí nghiệm 9 mẫu. Kết quả thí nghiệm các chỉ tiêu lớp này như sau: STT Các chỉ tiêu cơ lý Ký hiệu Đơn vị Giá trị 1 - Thành phần hạt: + Hạt cuội % 10.6 + Hạt sỏi sạn % 19.3 + Hạt cát % 38.9 + Hạt bụi % 16.3 + Hạt sét % 14.9 2 - Độ ẩm tự nhiên W % 22.1 3 - Khối lượng thể tích tự nhiên w g/cm3 1.81 4 - Khối lượng thể tích khô k g/cm3 1.48 5 - Khối lượng riêng  g/cm3 2.70 6 - Hệ số rỗng tự nhiên e - 0.828 7 - Độ bão hoà G % 72.2 8 - Độ lỗ rỗng n % 45.3 9 - Giới hạn dẻo Wp % 21.9 10 - Giới hạn chảy WL % 36.0 11 - Chỉ số dẻo Ip 14.1 12 - Hệ số nén lún a1-2 cm2 /kG 0.023 13 - Mô đun biến dạng E1-2 kG/cm2 81.3 14 - Góc nội ma sát  độ  15 - Lực dính C kG/cm2 0.256 16 - Cường độ chịu tải quy ước Rqu kG/cm2 3.00 Lớp 3: Sét pha lẫn nhiều dăm cục, màu nâu đỏ, xám vàng, trạng thái cứng (Tỷ lệ dăm cục 50-60%). Lớp này xuất hiện ở cả các lỗ khoan LK2, LK4, LK5, LK6, LK8 và LK9. Bề dày lớp thay đổi từ 0.9m (LK1) đến 5.6m (LK6). Cao độ đáy lớp thay đổi từ 0.5m (LK2) đến 3.6m (LK6). Lớp đất có cường độ chịu tải tốt Ro = 3.50 kG/cm2 . Trong lớp này chúng tôi đã thí nghiệm 7 mẫu.
  25. 25. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 25 Kết quả thí nghiệm các chỉ tiêu lớp này như sau: STT Các chỉ tiêu cơ lý Ký hiệu Đơn vị Giá trị 1 - Thành phần hạt: + Hạt cuội % 26.1 + Hạt sỏi sạn % 20.9 + Hạt cát % 31.0 + Hạt bụi % 10.1 + Hạt sét % 11.9 2 - Độ ẩm tự nhiên W % 17.4 3 - Khối lượng thể tích tự nhiên w g/cm3 1.86 4 - Khối lượng thể tích khô k g/cm3 1.56 5 - Khối lượng riêng  g/cm3 2.69 6 - Hệ số rỗng tự nhiên e - 0.725 7 - Độ bão hoà G % 70.4 8 - Độ lỗ rỗng n % 42.0 9 - Giới hạn dẻo Wp % 33.2 10 - Giới hạn chảy WL % 20.8 11 - Chỉ số dẻo Ip 12.4 12 - Hệ số nén lún a1-2 cm2 /kG 0.013 13 - Mô đun biến dạng E1-2 kG/cm2 142.9 14 - Góc nội ma sát  độ  15 - Lực dính C kG/cm2 0.343 16 - Cường độ chịu tải quy ước Rqu kG/cm2 3.50 Lớp 4: Đá granits phong hóa mạnh đến vừa, nứt nẻ nhiều, đá cứng chắc trung bình. Đá được phân loại cấp 4 theo TCVN 11676-2016. Lớp này xuất hiện ở tấc cả các lỗ khoan. Bề dày lớp thay đổi từ 0.6-4.5m. Cao độ đáy lớp dao động từ 44.4m (LK10) đến 83.0m (LK4). Trong lớp này chúng tôi đã thí nghiệm 6 mẫu. Kết quả thí nghiệm các chỉ tiêu lớp này như sau: Stt Các chỉ tiêu cơ lý Ký hiệu Đơn vị Giá trị 1 - Cường độ nén khô c kG/cm2 456.4 2 - Cường độ nén bão hòa CH kG/cm2 397.2
  26. 26. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 26 3 - Hệ số hóa mềm Km g/cm3 0.87 Lớp 5: Đá granits phong hóa nhẹ đến đá tươi, đá cứng chắc, liền khối. Đá được phân loại cấp 3 theo TCVN 11676-2016. Lớp này xuất hiện ở tấc cả các lỗ khoan. Bề dày lớp chưa xác định do kết thúc lỗ khoan sớm ở độ sâu 10m. Trong lớp này chúng tôi đã thí nghiệm 4 mẫu. Kết quả thí nghiệm các chỉ tiêu lớp này như sau: Stt Các chỉ tiêu cơ lý Ký hiệu Đơn vị Giá trị 1 - Cường độ nén khô c kG/cm2 792.0 2 - Cường độ nén bão hòa CH kG/cm2 730.7 3 - Hệ số hóa mềm Km g/cm3 0.92 2.2.4.3. Các hiện tượng địa chất động lực công trình Tại khu vực khảo sát chưa thấy xảy ra hiện tượng địa chất động lực công trình đáng kể nào. Địa tầng ở khu vực xây dựng công trình chủ yếu là sét pha lẫn dăm sạn, đá granits phong hóa mạnh đến đá tươi. Do địa hình miền núi nên dễ xảy ra hiện tượng lũ quét vào mùa mưa. 2.2.4.4. Đặc điểm địa chất thủy văn Qua kết quả khảo sát thực địa và thí nghiệm hiện trường, kết hợp mối tương quan của đặc điểm địa hình, địa mạo, địa chất thuỷ văn của công trình cho thấy: a. Nước ngầm Nước ngầm khu vực xây dựng tương đối phong phú. Động thái nước thay đổi theo mùa. Mực nước ngầm xuất hiện ổn định, độ sâu mực nước tại thời điểm khảo sát 0.60m đến 5.8m so với mặt đất tự nhiên. 2.2.4.5. Điều kiện cung cấp vật liệu: a. Mỏ đất đắp: a1. Vị trí: Mỏ đất đắp có thể tận dụng khai thác tại các đồi đất nằm trong khu vực xây dựng công trình. - Điều kiện khai thác: Thuận tiện cho việc khai thác bằng cơ giới hoặc bằng thủ công. - Điều kiện vận chuyển: Thuận lợi cho công tác vận chuyển bằng cơ giới hoặc bằng thủ công. - Trữ lượng: Đảm bảo cho việc khai thác và thi công công trình. - Chất lượng: Tốt - Thành phần: Đất sét đồi sỏi sạn. a2. Vị trí: Lấy tại Tam Mỹ Tây (Theo báo giá của mỏ). - Cự ly vận chuyển:
  27. 27. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 27 + Đường cấp 3: 8.0km (Ngã tư QL1A giao ĐT617 – Đường vào KCN Nam Chi Lai) + Đường cấp 4: 8km (Ngã tư QL1A giao ĐT617 – Mỏ đá Weisensin) + Đường cấp 6: 2.0km (Mỏ đá Weisensin – Công trình). b. Mỏ cát, sỏi sạn: - - Vị trí: Tại thị trấn Núi Thành. - Cự ly vận chuyển: + Đường cấp 3: 6.0km (TT Núi Thành – Đường vào KCN Nam Chu Lai) + Đường cấp 4: 0.7km (Đường vào KCN Nam Chi Lai – Mỏ đá Weisensin) + Đường cấp 6: 2.0 km (Mỏ đá Weisensin – Công trình). Đá các loại: - Vị trí: Tại Mỏ đá Weisensin. + Đường cấp 6: 2.0km(Mỏ đá Weisensin – Công trình). c. Các vật liệu khác: - Bê tông nhựa lấy tại trạm trộn bê tông nhựa Weisensin. - Gỗ ván khuôn lấy tại địa phương. - Xi măng, nhựa đường, sắt thép các loại lấy tại thị trấn Núi Thành. - Cự ly vận chuyển: + Đường cấp 3: 6.0 km (TT Núi Thành – Đường vào KCN Nam Chi Lai) + Đường cấp 4: 0.7 km(Đường vào KCN Nam Chi Lai – Mỏ đá Weisensin) + Đường cấp 6: 2.0 km(Mỏ đá Weisensin – Công trình). 2.2.5. Hiện trạng hạ tầng kỹ thuật khu vực nghiên cứu 2.2.5.1. Hiện trạng dân cư và lao động - Tính đến năm 2019, toàn huyện Núi Thành có dân số khoảng 147.721 người, trong đó số người trong độ tuổi lao động chiếm đa số. - Xã Tam Nghĩa có dân số khoảng 12.059 người. - Khu vực lập quy hoạch không có dân cư sinh sống. - Khu vực lập quy hoạch nằm cạnh mỏ đá Núi Trà đang được khai thác; 2.2.5.2. Hiện trạng công trình kiến trúc Trong khu vực quy hoạch không có công trình nhà ở và các công trình dân dụng, công cộng và phục vụ khác. Về khu vực phía nam trên địa bàn tỉnh Quảng Ngãi, cách khu quy hoạch chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam khoảng 300m – 400m có nhà máy xử lý rác Lilama đang hoạt động.
  28. 28. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 28 2.2.5.3. Hiện trạng cảnh quan - Khu vực quy hoạch nằm chủ yếu là khu vực đất rừng trồng sản xuất (trồng keo lá tràm) và các đồi thông lấy nhựa được trồng từ năm 1980. - Các đồi thông nằm xen lẫn vào các rừng keo lá tràm kết hợp với các khe suối nhỏ tạo cảnh quan đẹp. Khu vực trồng keo Khu vực trồng keo Rừng thông Rừng thông Hình 4: Hiện trạng cảnh quan khu vực dự án 2.2.5.4. Hiện trạng sử dụng đất - Khu vực lập quy hoạch chủ yếu là đất rừng sản xuất, bao gồm đất trồng keo lá tràm và đất trồng thông dầu lấy nhựa.
  29. 29. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 29 Hình 5: Đánh giá hiện trạng sử dụng đất của dự án a. Tổng hợp hiện trạng sử dụng đất từng khu vực hạng mục Khu xử lý rác bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh: Stt Hạng mục - Loại đất Ký hiệu Diện tích (m2) Tỷ lệ (%) I Hợp phần khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh 158.009,2 100,0 1 Đất rừng thông dầu hiện trạng R 44.868,5 28,4 2 Đất rừng sản xuất hiện trạng (đất trồng keo) R 99.112,3 62,7 3 Mặt nước (khe suối hiện trạng) N 3.244,6 2,1 4 Đất giao thông và hạ tầng khác 10.783,8 6,8
  30. 30. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 30 b. Bảng quy hoạch sử dụng đất Stt Hạng mục - Loại đất Ký hiệu Diện tích (m2) Tỷ lệ (%) I Hợp phần khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh 158.009,2 100,0 1 Khu chôn lấp chất thải rắn C 66.644,8 42,2 2 Khu điều hành ĐH1 3.165,1 2,0 3 Khu xử lý nước thải XL1 6.707,2 4,2 4 Khu phụ trợ, kỹ thuật khác 7.597,1 4,8 5 Đất cây xanh, mặt nước X1 53.840,0 34,1 6 Đất giao thông và hạ tầng khác 20.055,0 12,7 2.3. Nguồn gốc tài liệu sử dụng: Các tài liệu, số liệu tham khảo: (1) Niên giám thống kê và các thông tin, tư liệu khác về điều kiện tự nhiên, kinh tế, xã hội của xã Tam Nghĩa và huyện Núi Thành, tỉnh Quảng Nam; (2) Đề án quản lý chất thải rắn tỉnh Quảng Nam đến năm 2025, định hướng đến năm 2030; (3) Đồ án quy hoạch chung xây dựng đô thị Núi Thành; (4) Đồ án quy hoạch xây dựng nông thôn mới xã Tam Nghĩa; (5) Các tài liệu số liệu khác có liên quan; (6) Bản đồ địa hình 1/500 tại khu vực lập quy hoạch; (7) Các số liệu thu thập thực tế, tình hình phát triển của địa phương và khu vục lân cận có liên quan. (8) Hồ sơ khảo sát địa hình, khảo sát địa chất do Công ty CP Tư vấn và xây dựng 23 lập năm 2022, chủ đầu tư cung cấp;
  31. 31. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 31 CHƯƠNG III: GIẢI PHÁP THIẾT KẾ 3.1. Giải pháp thiết kế tổng mặt bằng 3.1.1 Nguyên tắc thiết kế Thiết kế mặt bằng quy hoạch tổng thể theo Quy hoạch chi tiết tỷ lệ 1/500 đã được phê duyệt và đảm bảo được các yếu tố sau: + Tổ chức giao thông hợp lý, không bị chồng chéo; + Bố trí mặt bằng các khu đảm bảo thuận tiện phù hợp với các tiêu chuẩn ngành đã ban hành. + Sử dụng đất đai và không gian hợp lý, phù hợp với nhu cầu của công trình xây dựng; + Bố trí hướng công trình có lợi cho thông gió tự nhiên, hạn chế nắng chiếu trực tiếp vào trong công trình. + Thuận tiện cho việc thiết kế hệ thống kỹ thuật công trình bao gồm: cung cấp điện, nước, thoát nước, trang thiết bị kỹ thuật; + Thiết kế tổng mặt bằng công trình căn cứ vào công năng sử dụng của công trình, để phân khu chức năng rõ ràng đảm bảo tính khoa học và tính thẩm mỹ. + Thuận tiện cho công tác điều hành quản lý khi công trình đưa vào sử dụng. + Cây xanh, sân vườn bên ngoài được thiết kế quy hoạch phù hợp với hình khối, chức năng sử dụng của công trình. Trồng cây xanh, thảm cỏ ở những khoảng trống để tạo môi trường vi khí hậu, cách ly giữa các công trình để tránh ảnh hưởng giữa các hạng mục công trình với nhau. 3.1.2 Giải pháp tổng thể Triển khai thực hiện đảm bảo theo Quy định quản lý xây dựng kèm theo đồ án Quy hoạch tổng mặt bằng xây dựng (tỷ lệ 1/500) Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam tại xã Tam Nghĩa, huyện Núi thành được UBND tỉnh Quảng Nam phê duyệt tại Quyết định số 3305 /QĐ-UBND ngày 12/11/2021, bao gồm các hạng mục như sau: a) Khu chôn lấp - Ô chôn lấp rác thải có thu gom nước ngầm và nước rỉ rác riêng biệt với diện tích là 6,6ha đảm bảo Tiêu chuẩn xây dựng Việt Nam TCXDVN 261: 2001 – Bãi chôn lấp chất thải rắn – Tiêu chuẩn thiết kế; b) Khu xử lý nước rác - Nhằm xử lý triệt để lượng nước rác phát sinh từ hoạt động xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh cần đầu tư Trạm xử lý nước rác với tổng công suất 600 m3 /ngày.đêm với 2 Module; Module 1 với công suất 300 m3 /ngày.đêm, Module 2 với công suất 300 m3 /ngày.đêm. Chất lượng nước sau xử lý của Trạm xử lý đạt QCVN 25:2009/BTNMT cột B2 và QCVN 40:2011/BTNMT cột B theo quy định hiện hành. c) Các hạng mục hạ tầng phụ trợ:
  32. 32. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 32 + Nhà điều hành, nhà nghỉ cho nhân viên: Công trình cấp 4, kết cấu móng, trụ, dầm, giằng, bằng bê tông cốt thép, tường xây gạch không nung, mái đổ sàn lợp tôn chống nóng, tô trát sơn màu, nền lát gạch, bố trí hệ thống cấp điện cấp nước theo tiêu chuẩn. Diện tích sàn khoảng 400m2 . Ngoài ra bố trí công trình phụ trợ. + Trạm cân xe: Bố trí trạm cân trọng tải 80 tấn. + Khu nhà để xe, Trạm rửa xe, xưởng sửa chữa, bảo dưỡng, khu dụng cụ: Diện tích khoảng 800m2 , kết cấu nhà khung xương bằng sắt thép, mái lợp tôn. Nước rửa xe sẽ được thu gom về hệ thống xử lý nước rỉ rác. + Hàng rào và cây xanh: Xây dựng cổng, hàng rào bằng bê tông cốt thép kết hợp xây gạch và rào lưới thép gai để ngăn cách, bảo vệ khu vực dự án. Đồng thời, trồng cây xanh để tạo cảnh quan và hệ thống cây xanh cách ly được bố trí bao quanh khu xử lý bãi chôn lấp, khu vực ngăn cách với khu điều hành và nhà ở công nhân. + San nền, kè gia cố mái taluy (kè chắn đất và kè suối): San nền theo hướng chủ đạo từ Đông Nam sang Tây Bắc, cơ bản bám sát vào địa hình tự nhiên. Gia cố kè và taluy dương bằng, rọ đá, bê tông kết hợp trồng cỏ xung quanh khu xử lý chống sạt lở. + Hệ thống thoát nước mưa: Xây dựng các mương hở quanh khu vực dự án và dọc theo các tuyến kè để thu nước mưa, nước mặt, sau đó gom về giếng thu, tách riêng hoàn toàn với hệ thống thoát nước thải. + Hệ thống đường nội bộ: Đầu tư tuyến đường khu trục chính và các tuyến đường nội bộ. + Hệ thống cấp nước sinh hoạt: Đầu tư tuyến ống nước sạch từ hệ thống cấp nước sạch của huyện về khu xử lý. Thiết kế mạng hỗn hợp, sử dụng đường ống HDPE để bố trí dọc theo các trục đường và các đường ống phân phối nước đến từng công trình. + Cấp nước PCCC: Họng chữa cháy được đặt trên các tuyến đường ống chính có đường kính ống D 110mm; đặt cách nhau khoảng 100m đối với các khu trung tâm, và không quá 150m đối với các khu vực còn lại + Hệ thống điện: Đầu tư đường dây trung thế với chiều dài khoảng 1,3km và trạm biến áp 400kVA phục vụ cho vận hành trạm xử lý nước rỉ rác và cấp điện sinh hoạt cho nhân viên vận hành khu xử lý. + Khu vực chứa chất phủ bề mặt: Được thiết kế theo vị trí quy hoạch được duyệt với khối lượng đất phủ ước tính khoảng 20-25% khối lượng chất thải. duyệt với khối lượng đất phủ ước tính khoảng 20-25% khối lượng chất thải. + Hồ chứa nước rỉ rác trong trường hợp bảo dưỡng, bảo trì hệ thống xử lý nước rỉ rác. 3.1.3 Các hạng mục công trình Stt Phân khu Diện tích (m2) Tỷ lệ (%) 1 Ô chôn lấp chất thải sinh hoạt (ô1 và ô2) 65.941,39 41,735 2 Khu nhà điều hành, nhà ở công nhân 3.165,10 2,003
  33. 33. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 33 3 Khu xử lý nước thải 6.707,20 4,245 4 Đất giao thông 11.118,00 7,037 5 Bãi chứa đất sét 3.608,50 2,284 6 Kho hóa chất, dụng cụ 750,00 0,475 7 Bãi đỗ xe, rửa xe, sửa xe 1.800,00 1,139 8 Bãi phân loại rác sơ cấp 2.038,60 1,290 9 Mương thoát nước mặt 6.818,74 4,316 10 Đất cây xanh 6.383,77 4,040 11 Rừng thông 44.229,00 27,993 12 Hồ điều hòa - cảnh quan 5.439,42 3,443 TỔNG 158.000 100 3.1.4 Phương án thiết kế a. Phương án thiết kế kiến trúc Các phương án thiết kế kiến trúc của Khu xử lý rác thải được phân tích lựa chọn trên nhiều phương diện nhưng về cơ bản phải đáp ứng được nhu cầu sử dụng, vận hành khai thác, phải đảm bảo được mỹ quan, đồng bộ và hài hòa với cảnh quan xung quanh của dự án. Trên cơ sở đó phương án thiết kế kiến trúc tổng mặt bằng của Khu xử lý được đề xuất như sau: - Bãi chôn lấp rác: phải đáp ứng được mục tiêu, yêu cầu về công suất chôn lấp rác theo chủ trương đề ra, phương án thiết kế bãi có diện tích bố trí dọc theo chu vi của Khu đất, hành lang an toàn từ bãi chôn lấp đến các khu vực lân cận đảm bảo tối thiểu là 10m, kích thước bãi tính từ chân mái taluy, bãi được thiết kế dạng nửa chìm nửa nổi để phù hợp với địa chất của khu vực, đáy bãi thấp hơn mặt nền tự nhiên khu vực, phần đê ngăn xung quanh bãi cao hơn mặt nền tự nhiên khu vực chưa san lấp và cao hơn mặt đường dẫn vào bãi. - Sàn tập kết rác: được bố trí trước cửa vào bãi chôn lấp để tập kết, phân loại rác trước khi chôn lấp, được bố trí cao hơn mặt đường dẫn vào bãi chôn lấp 5cm. - Mặt cắt ngang bãi có dạng lòng máng hình thang cao độ đáy bãi thay đổi. - Hệ thống thu gom nước rác được bố trí phù hợp với quy hoạch và thiết kế ô chôn lấp, có hệ thống tiếp nhận và xử lý theo quy trình. - Các công trình kiến trúc trên khu dự án được xây dựng phù hợp với cảnh quan chung đồng thời góp phần làm đẹp cho thêm cho dự án. b. Phương án thiết kế hạ tầng kỹ thuật kết nối Giao thông: + Giao thông ngoại vùng: Xây dựng đường bê tông nối với đường bê tông bên ngoài đã được đầu tư xây dựng. + Giao thông nội vùng: Sử dụng đường bê tông làm đường giao thông. + Hệ thống đường giao thông kết nối vào bãi, mặt cắt ngang đường được thiết kế dốc về hai phía với độ dốc 2% để đảm bảo thoát nước. Cấp điện
  34. 34. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 34 + Hệ thống cấp điện chiếu sáng, hoạt động máy bơm + Hệ thống điện của cáckhu chức năng vận hành + Hệ thống điện phục vụ cho trạm xử lý nước rác Với nguồn điện cấp được lấy từ nguồn điện của trạm biến án 400 kVA đầu tư mới. Cấp nước + Nguồn nước cấp sử dụng cho dự án là nước giếng khoan; + Định mức khai thác sử dụng tối đa 100 m3 /ngày.đêm Thoát nước + Hệ thống thoát nước mưa: bố trí xung quanh bãi chôn lấp, mặt cắt ngang rãnh dạng hình thang. + Nước rác bơm chuyển về hồ điều hòa của Trạm xử lý nước rác cách bãi chôn lấp số 1 (Ô 1) khoảng 30m. + Hệ thống thoát nước thải sau xử lý đạt quy chuẩn với điểm xả là điểm tiếp nhận kệnh thoát nước chung nội khu ra suối. 3.2. Công trình khu chôn lấp chất thải rắn sinh hoạt (ô số 1, ô số 2) 3.2.1 Cấu tạo ô chôn lấp - Ô số 1 chia thành 04 ngăn với tổng diện tích mặt khoảng 3,603 ha có bờ bao ngăn cao 2m so với cao độ đáy ô thiết kế Cao độ bờ bao (đường xung quanh) từ cos +60.00m) đến cos +68.00m. Cao độ đáy hố chôn lấp từ cos +50.00m đến cos +52.00m. Cao độ tiếp nhận rác tối đa: +90.000. - Ô số 2 chia thành 04 ngăn với tổng diện tích mặt khoảng 3,061 ha có bờ bao ngăn cao 2m so với cao độ đáy ô thiết kế Cao độ bờ bao (đường xung quanh) từ cos +66.00m) đến cos +75.00m. Cao độ đáy hố chôn lấp từ cos +56.00m đến cos +58.00m. Cao độ tiếp nhận rác tối đa: +90.000. - Khối lượng đất đào được tính theo 2 phương pháp: + Phần mái taluy (khối lượng đào đắp taluy, bờ bao, mương thu nước mặt): Tính theo trắc ngang. + Phần lòng ô: Tính theo phương pháp lưới ô vuông, kích thước ô lưới 10mx10m. Căn cứ vào địa tầng, địa chất của tài liệu khoan khảo sát do chủ đầu tư cung cấp: Tỷ lệ đất cấp IV và đá cấp IV đã tham khảo tài liệu khoan địa chất, khối lượng đào đắp và tận dụng đất hiện trạng được kiểm tra xác định tại thời điểm thi công theo thực tế. - Sử dụng màng HDPE dày 1,5mm phủ lót đáy và thành ô chôn lấp để ngăn chặn nước rác thẩm thấu rò rỉ vào lòng đất. - Cấu tạo đáy ô chôn lấp từ trên xuống như sau: + Tầng thu nước rác đá 1x2, đá 2x4 dày 20cm; + Đất đắp dày 30cm, đầm chặt K95 bảo vệ màng HDPE; + Lớp màng HDPE dày 1,5 mm;
  35. 35. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 35 + Đất đắp từ cos tự nhiên lên cos thiết kế, đầm chặt K95; + Nền đất tự nhiên (lẫn đá); - Cấu tạo thành Taluy ô chôn lấp từ trên xuống dưới như sau: + bao tải đất bảo vệ màng HDPE (được lắp đặt trong quá trình tiếp nhận rác bởi đơn vị vận hành, không tính trong dự án); + Lớp màng HDPE dày 1,5 mm; + Lớp vải địa kỹ thuật không dệt; + Đất tự nhiên đầm chặt đảm bảo tải trọng 1Kg/cm2. Ghi chú: Trong quá trình thi công, nếu gặp nước ngầm, đơn vị thi công và chủ đầu tư cần báo đơn vị tư vấn để có phương án xử lý kỹ thuật bố trí rãnh tiêu ngầm cần thiết 3.2.2 Chặn màng hdpe - Chặn màng HDPE xung quanh ô chôn lấp bằng rãnh đất chặn vải kích thước 500x800mm. - Chặn màng HDPE tại thành cơ đổ rác (cos +35.00m) bằng rãnh đất kích thước 500x800mm. 3.2.3 Hệ thống thu gom nước rác đáy ô chôn lấp - Bố trí ống thu nước rác HDPE - D200 đáy ô chôn lấp, độ dốc dọc tuyến ống 1%. Thân ống đục lỗ D=20 và cách đều a=100, mật độ lỗ khoảng 20% diện tích mặt ống, nước rác trong ô chôn lấp sẽ chảy qua các lỗ thu theo đường ống chảy về giếng bơm cuối tuyến. Nước rác được bơm theo đường ống HDPE D200 (không đục lỗ) về trạm xử lý nước rác. - Tại cuối tuyến ống thiết kế ống thông hơi HDPE - D200 bám theo thành ô chôn lấp và cao hơn mặt ô chôn lấp 2m để đảm bảo không bị nghẽn dòng chảy trong ống thu gom nước rác. - Bố trí ga thu nước rác bê tông cốt thép kích thước 3mx3m ở cuối đường ống thu gom nước rỉ rác. Thành ga sử dụng Bê tông cốt thép M250 đá 1x2 dày 250mm; Đáy ga sử dụng Bê tông cốt thép M250 đá 1x2 dày 300mm; Bê tông lót đáy M100 dày 100mm. Nước rác sau đó sẽ được bơm về hồ chứa nước rác - Trong giai đoạn đầu khi xây dựng ô chôn lấp rác giếng bơm nước rác được lăp đặt đến chiều cao 5m từ cốt đáy ô chôn lấp; trong quá trình vận hành bãi chôn lấp giếng bơm nước rác sẽ được lắp đặt nâng cao dần lên phía trên. 3.2.4 Hệ thống cấp điện nguồn cho hệ thống bơm - Sử dụng nguồn điện được kết nối với đường điện quy hoạch nội khu xung quanh khu xử lý chất thải rắn; nguồn điện dấp CXV 4*16mm2 (Cu/XLPE/PVC) - Vật liệu: Cáp điện CXV 3*4+1*2,5mm2 (Cu/XLPE/PVC) - Thiết bị đóng ngắt dòng điện
  36. 36. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 36 3.2.5 Hệ thống đường ống bơm nước rác từ ô chôn lấp về khu xử lý nước thải Tuyến ống thu và vận chuyển nước rác về trạm xử lý được thiết kế ống thông hơi HDPE - D200 bám theo thành ô chôn lấp và cao hơn mặt ô chôn lấp 2m để đảm bảo không bị nghẽn dòng chảy trong ống thu gom nước rác. 3.2.6 Hệ thống rãnh tiêu ngầm, giếng bơm, thoát khí - Rãnh tiêu ngầm đáy ô có kích thước BxH=50x50cm, chèn bằng đá 1x2 và bọc ngoài bằng vải địa kỹ thuật đảm bảo thu nước ngầm sinh ra ở đáy dưới lớp màng HDPE. Rãnh có độ dốc bằng độ dốc thiết kế đáy ô. - Tại điểm cốt đáy ô thấp nhất (phía Bắc) bố trí giếng thu kích thước BxH= 1,2mx1,2m, cao H=1,65m; kết cấu bê tông cốt thép mác 250, thành dày 0,15m, đáy dày 0,2m. Lắp đặt đường ống kỹ thuật HDPE D315 từ giếng thu lên mặt bờ bao để vận hành bơm tiêu nước ngầm. Nước ngầm được bơm hút vào hệ thống rãnh thoát nước mặt xung quanh ô. - Xung quanh thành ô thiết kế hệ thống ống thoát khí D90 đục lỗ, bọc vải địa kỹ thuật. 3.2.7 Hệ thống ống thoát khí rác 1) Cơ chế phát sinh khí bãi chôn lấp Cơ chế phản ứng trong lòng của bãi chôn lấp có thể mô tả bằng phương trình sau. Chất hữu cơ + H2O → Chất hữu cơ có thể phân hủy sinh học + CH4 + CO2 + các loại khí khác Khí bãi chôn lấp phần lớn là các khí chính gồm CH4, CO2, các khí gây mùi như H2S, mecaptan, NH3 … và một lượng nhỏ khí pha loãng. Các khí chính được tạo ra bởi quá trình phân hủy kỵ khí chất thải hữu cơ, đồng thời còn có một lượng nhỏ khí pha loãng (có thể độc hại). 2) Tính toán số lượng giếng thu khí: Bãi chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh tại Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam được quy hoạch với công suất 127.000 tấn/năm, nên bắt buộc phải thiết kế hệ thống thu gom khí rác. Hệ thống thu gom khí rác bao gồm các giếng thu khí rác được bố trí theo hình tam giác đều khoản cách các giếng thu từ 50-70 m, và tùy thuộc vào địa hình của bãi rác và được mô phỏng như hình bên dưới:
  37. 37. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 37 Bằng cách bố trí các giếng thu khí rác theo sơ đồ tam giác cân và áp dụng vào mặt bằng của các ô chôn lấp được quy hoạch. Thì số lượng giếng thu khí rác của các ô chôn lấp như sau: - Ô chôn lấp số 1: 08 (giếng) - Ô chôn lấp số 2: 07 (giếng) 3) Cấu tạo của giếng thu thu khí: Giếng thu khí gồm ống thu khí là bộ phận chính làm bằng ống HDPE - PN10, DN=160, đục lỗ xung quanh ống; tiết diện lỗ Ø=15 mm, bước lỗ 30 mm theo chiều ngang, và 60 mm theo chiều dọc, các hàng dọc được khoan so le nhau. Ống thoát khí được xây dựng từ đáy ô (cố định bằng đế bê tông đúc sẵn kích thước 1,5mx1,5m, chi tiết xem bản vẽ thiết kế). Ống được nâng lên dần theo cao độ chôn lấp rác. Trong giai đoạn đầu khi xây dựng ô chôn lấp rác các ống thoát khí rác được lắp đặt đến chiều cao 3m từ cao độ đáy ô chôn lấp, trong quá trình vận hành ô chôn lấp sẽ đổ đá sỏi 2x4 xung quanh ống thu khí, ống gân xoắn sau khi được đổ đá 4x6 được rút dần lên theo cao độ vận hành bãi. Mỗi lớp đá 4x6 cao 1m, cần lắp thêm vòng cố định trung tâm cho ống thu khí. Khi đóng bãi, cao độ đỉnh ống đặt cao hơn cao độ mặt bãi rác tối thiểu 2m (Theo TCXDVN 261:2001 Bãi chôn lấp chất thải rắn tiêu chuẩn thiết kế).
  38. 38. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 38 Hình 7: Cấu tạo giếng thu khí 4) Đề xuất công nghệ đốt khí dư bãi rác – Flare: a) Thành phần và tính chất khí bãi chôn lấp Thành phần chính của khí bãi chôn lấp là các khí gây hiệu ứng nhà kính CH4 (40-60%) và CO2 (40-60%), ngoài ra còn có các khí gây mùi H2S, mecaptan, NH3... (0-2%), thành phần khí bãi chôn lấp được thể hiện trong bảng sau:
  39. 39. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 39 Stt Loại khí (%) Ghi chú 1. CH4 45 ~ 60 2. CO2 40 ~ 60 3. N2 2 ~ 5 4. O2 0.1 ~ 1.0 5. H2S, S, Mercaptan etc. 0 ~ 1.0 6. NH3 0.1 ~ 1.0 7. H2 0 ~ 0.2 8. CO 0 ~ 0.2 9. Thành phần pha loãng 0.01 ~ 0.6 Nguồn: Chất thải rắn tổng hợp (1993), George Techobanoglous & 2 Khí metan và CO2 là các khí chính tạo ra từ quá trình phân hủy kị khí các chất thải rắn, khi phát tán vào khí quyển sẽ gây hiệu ứng nhà kính và nóng lên toàn cầu. Đặc biệt, khí Metan là chất khí không màu, không mùi nhưng lại dễ cháy, chúng có thể phát nổ nếu đạt nồng độ >5% trong không khí. Ngoài ra, các khí gây mùi H2S, mecaptan, NH3 sẽ gây mùi hôi thối rất khó chịu. Vì vậy, các khí bãi rác hầu như có tác động không tốt đối với môi trường sống khi không được đốt bỏ. b) Lượng khí phát sinh của mỗi giếng thu: Theo kết của nghiên cứu của công ty Môi trường đô thị Hà Nội với đối tác (năm 2017) thì lượng khí bãi rác phát sinh ở các giếng khoan thí điểm như sau: Hố khoan thí điểm Giá trị trung bình của nồng độ CH4 và lượng khí bãi chôn lấp Chú thích Đo lường Giá trị chuyển đổi CH4 (%) Lượng khí bãi rác (Nm3 /ph) Lượng khí bãi rác HK-1 44.0 0.3 0.26 HK-2 44.4 0.3 0.27 HK-3 42.3 0.3 0.25 HK-4 46.8 0.3 0.28 HK-5 42.8 0.3 0.26 HK-6 48.2 0.3 0.29 Trung bình 0.27 Ghi chú: Các mũi khoan đạt cao độ -6,5 m, tương ứng với chiều sâu của các giếng thu khí từ 15-20 m)
  40. 40. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 40 Theo kết quả này cho thấy trung bình mỗi giếng thu khí có thể thu được 0,27 m3 /phút, ứng với chiều sâu giếng 15-20m. Đối với các giếng được thiết kế mới từ đáy bãi chôn lấp, dự đoán lượng khí thu được mỗi giếng Q=0,27*1,7 = 0,46 m3 /phút. Dự đoán khối lượng khí rác phát sinh ở các OCL của bãi chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Nam Quảng Nam như sau: Stt OCL Số lượng giếng Lượng khí bãi rác (m3/phút) Ghi chú 1 Ô số 1 10 4,6 2 Ô số 2 9 4,14 3 Ô hợp nhất 3 1,38 Bổ sung thêm 3 giếng Tổng cộng 10 Vì mục tiêu phát triển dự án thân thiện môi trường, hạn chế phát tán khí nhà kính, cũng như các khí gây mùi hôi làm ảnh hưởng đến môi trường xung quanh, đơn vị tư vấn đề xuất chính quyền địa phương xem xét phương án sử dụng thiết bị đốt khí bãi rác chủ động FLARE cho giai đoạn đóng bãi. Công nghệ được ứng dụng trong giai đoạn vận hành Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh. Cụ thể, là giai đoạn vận hành của công trình ô chôn lấp. - Chi phí đầu tư thiết bị phục vụ công tác vận hành; - Không phát sinh chi phí vận hành do thiết bị sử dụng điện năng lượng. c) Giới thiệu về thiết bị đốt khí chủ động Flare: Solar Spark Vent Flare (gọi tắt là Flare) là giải pháp hiệu quả để khử mùi hôi và loại bỏ khí gas tại các bãi chôn lấp rác; là 1 sản phẩm có 2 bằng sáng chế của hãng LSC (Mỹ). Flare là thiết bị đốt khí với các đầu đánh lửa được gắn trực tiếp lên ống thoát khí của bãi chôn lấp, có sử dụng kết hợp với các tấm năng lượng mặt trời. Các tấm pin năng lượng mặt trời sẽ tạo ra nguồn năng lượng và được dự trữ để kết hợp với thiết bị đánh lửa tự động trên đầu mỗi ống đốt khí tạo ra sự đánh lửa liên tục mà không cần bổ sung bất kỳ nguồn năng lượng nào từ bên ngoài dù trời tối hoặc trong các điều kiện thiếu ánh sáng và năng lượng liên tục trong vòng 20-30 ngày, thiết bị vẫn hoạt động bình thường mà ko cần tiếp thêm bất khi nguồn nhiên liệu nào. Bugi đánh lửa hoạt động liên tục cứ khoảng 1,5 giây 1 lần nên ngọn lửa cháy ổn định trong mọi điều kiện thời tiết khắc nghiệt (kể cả trời mưa hoặc gió lớn). Tất cả sản phẩm được làm hoàn toàn từ thép không gỉ nên độ bền rất cao. Với thiết kế đặc biệt và với bề mặt nhám, công nghệ hãm lửa trong lòng ống dẫn nên trong 30 năm hoạt động tại hơn 20 quốc gia (Mỹ, Hong Kong…) chưa từng ghi nhận một trường hợp nào ngọn lửa cháy ngược hay việc vận hành Flare gây nguy hiểm cháy nổ cho các bãi chôn lấp. Theo báo cáo của USEPA (cơ quan bảo vệ môi trường Hòa Kỳ) hiệu suất đốt cháy khí gas bãi chôn lấp của thiết bị đạt trên 98%. Sản phẩm được USEPA công nhận tại WWW (NSPS/EG) sử dụng an toàn cho các bãi chôn lấp.
  41. 41. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 41 Flare đã được sử dụng khoảng hơn 30 thiết bị tại bãi rác Đa Phước của công ty Việt Nam Waste Solution (TP.HCM) trong khoảng hơn 10 năm nay. Flare đã được vận hành thí điểm tại bãi Phước Hiệp, Củ Chi, Tp.HCM từ tháng 04/2019 và tại bãi Nam Sơn Hà Nội từ tháng 12/2020 đến nay. d) Tính toán số lượng thiết bị đốt khí Flare Dãi công suất đốt khí rộng từ 2-140 SCFM (0,06 -4 m3 /phút), với hai dòng sản phẩm chính: - CF5: đốt khí bãi rác với lưu lượng từ 2-90 CFM, tương đương 0,06 -2,55 m3 /phút; - CF10: đốt khí bãi rác với lưu lượng 5-140 CFM, tương đương 0,14-4 m3 /phút. Đối với bãi rác hợp vệ sinh Nam Quảng Nam, lượng khí bãi rác phát sinh đơn vị tư vấn đề xuất sử dụng thiết bị đốt khí CF10 để đốt khí chủ động, nhằm giảm số lượng thiết bị sử dụng và giảm chi phí đầu tư. Mỗi thiết bị đốt khí đảm bảo nhiệm vụ đốt khí chủ động cho từ 3-6 giếng thu khí. Tổng hợp số lượng thiết bị đốt khí chủ động sử dụng tại bãi rác Tam Nghĩa thiết kế theo dự án, được đầu tư và sử dụng trong giai đoạn vận hành ô chôn lấp. Stt Thiết bị đốt khí CF10 Vị trí giếng thu khí Ghi chú I. Ô số 1: 2 Flare và 08 giếng 1. FL1 G1, G2, G3, G4, 4 giếng 2. FL2 G5, G6, G7, G8 4 giếng II. Ô số 2: 2 Flare và 07 giếng 3. FL3 G9, G10, G11, G12, 4 giếng 4. FL4 G13, G14, G15 3 giếng III. Ô hợp nhất: 1 Flare và 3 giếng 5. FL5 G16, G17, G18 3 giếng 3.2.8 Bờ bao đất xung quanh hố chôn lấp rác Bờ bao đất xung quanh hố chôn lấp rác rộng trung bình B=5,5m trong đó: mặt đường rộng 3.5m, lề 0.5mx2, lề đất của ô chôn lấp đảm bảo ổn định thành hồ và hành lang chờ khi đổ rác lên cao có thể lắp đặt hệ thống mương thu nước rác chạy xung quanh đảm bảo an toàn trong quá trình vận hành. Nền đất được đầm chặt K95. Cao độ bờ bao theo cao độ đường từ +60.000 đến +75.000. (Chi tiết xem bản vẽ kèm theo) 3.2.9 Xác định thời gian hoạt động của bãi chôn lấp 1). Tính toán lượng rác chôn lấp
  42. 42. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 42 TT Ô chôn lấp Diện tích đáy (m2) Diện tích đỉnh(m2) Chiều cao Cao độ đáy Cao độ đinh V (m3) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Ô SỐ 1 788.767 1 Đổ rác từ đáy ô chôn lấp lên mặt ô (Từ cos+50,0- >52,0 đến cos+61m -> +68) 18.322 33.258 13,5 51 65 348.165 + khối lượng bờ bao đất chiếm chỗ 2 Đổ rác mặt ô lên đỉnh ô chôn lấp (Từ cos+62->+68 đến cos+83 ) 33.258 1.299 25,5 65 90 440.602 Ô SỐ 2 609.109 1 Đổ rác từ đáy ô chôn lấp lên mặt ô (Từ cos+56,0- >58,0 đến cos+68m -> +75) 12.878 29.595 14,5 57 72 307.929 + khối lượng bờ bao đất chiếm chỗ 2 Đổ rác mặt ô lên đỉnh ô chôn lấp (Từ cos+62->+68 đến cos+83 ) 29.595 2.965 18,5 72 90 301.180 HỢP NHẤT 133.353 577 5.592 22,0 68 90 67.859 902 5.052 22,0 68 90 65.494 Cộng 1 1.531.229
  43. 43. Dự án: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn Nam Quảng Nam Hạng mục: Khu xử lý chất thải rắn sinh hoạt bằng phương pháp chôn lấp hợp vệ sinh Liên danh tư vấn: VanLam.Cenic – Thành An - Vạn Gia Bình 43

×