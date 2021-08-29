Successfully reported this slideshow.
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI NGHIÊN CỨU QUY TRÌNH SẢN XUẤT NƯỚC UỐNG ĐÓNG CHAI TỪ THẢO MỘC THIÊN NHIÊN QUY MÔ PHÒNG THÍ NGHIỆM
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN I LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây l...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN II LỜI CẢM ƠN Trong thời gian làm đồ ...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN III MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN................
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN IV 1.2.2. Cam thảo......................
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN V 1.2.5.4. Liều dùng....................
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN VI 1.2.9.2. Tính chất hóa học...........
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN VII 2.2.5.3. Phương pháp xử lý số liệ...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN VIII 3.2.3.3. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN IX 4.2. Kiến nghị.......................
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN X DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 1.1. Thành phần ...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN XI Bảng 3.7. Kết quả xếp hạng về tổng...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN XII DANH MỤC HÌNH Hình 1.1. Doanh thu...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN XIII Hình 3.3. Biểu đồ thể hiện khảo ...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 1 MỞ ĐẦU Đặt vấn đề Khuyến nghị của n...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 2 Vì những lý do trên tôi chọn đề tài...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 3 CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN 1.1. Tổng quan ...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 4 Nước uống từ thảo mộc không xa lạ g...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 5 Uống trà thảo mộc giảm nguy cơ đột ...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 6 đặc biệt chú ý. Bác sĩ khuyên rằng ...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 7 tăng nhiệt độ lên 170o C thì kích t...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 8 1.1.2. Giới thiệu về một số trà thả...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 9 La hán quả Tana - Thành phần: Quả l...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 10 1.2. Tổng quan về nguyên liệu. 1.2...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 11 Bảng 1.1. Thành phần hóa học và ho...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 12 1.2.2.1. Giới thiệu chung. Tên kho...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 13 Trước đây tây y chỉ coi cam thảo n...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 14 1.2.3.1. Giới thiệu chung. Tên kho...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 15 khởi do liposaccharides, và ức chế...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 16 Hình 1.6: Hoa kim ngân 1.2.4.1. Gi...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 17 và trans-2-methyl-2-vinyl-5-(alpha...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 18 dùng trong 1 số trương hợp ruột dư...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 19 Hạt bẹt hình tròn chữ nhật hoặc tự...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 20 trình gây oxy hóa loại do đồng làm...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 21 1.2.6.1. Giời thiệu chung. Tên kho...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 22 Chất chiết xuất nước của thuốc có ...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 23 Nguồn gốc: Ở Việt Nam cây này hiện...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 24 1.2.8.1. Giới thiệu chung: Tên kho...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 25 Đường saccharose là một cacbohydra...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 26  Tác dụng với kiềm: Phân tử đường...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 27 phẩm. Đồng thời tạo nên năng lượng...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 28 Nước là nguyên liệu chiếm tỉ lệ qu...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 29 CHƯƠNG 2: ĐỐI TƯỢNG VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 30 lực...Nắp chai được làm bằng sắt t...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 31 2.2.1. Sơ đồ nghiên cứu. Hình 2.1:...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 32 2.2.2. Quy trình sản xuất trà thảo...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 33 2.2.3. Thuyết minh quy trình. 2.2....
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 34 Mục đích: loại bỏ huyền phù có tro...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 35 Mục đích: tránh hiện tượng vỡ chai...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 36 Hình 2.3: Sơ đồ thí nghiệm xác địn...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 37 Mục đích: tìm ra tỷ lệ thích hợp g...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 38 Hình 2.4: Sơ đồ thí nghiệm xác địn...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 39 Tiến hành: chuẩn bị nguyên liệu, c...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 40 Hình 2.5: Sơ đồ thí nghiệm xác địn...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 41 Mục đích: tách chiết các chất tan ...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 42 Hình 2.6: Sơ đồ thí nghiệm xác địn...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 43 Mục đích: xác định o Brix đường th...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 44 Hình 2.7: Sơ đồ thí nghiệm xác địn...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 45 Mục đích: xác định nhiệt độ thanh ...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 46 Hình 2.8: Sơ đồ thí nghiệm xác địn...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 47 Mục đích: xác định thời gian thanh...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 48 Phương pháp xác định hàm lượng đườ...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 49 CHƯƠNG 3: KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ TH...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 50 Tiến hành thí nghiệm theo sơ đồ hì...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 51 Tiến hành thí nghiệm theo sơ đồ hì...
Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô phòng thí nghiệm

Education
Aug. 29, 2021

Education
Aug. 29, 2021
23 views

Để xem full tài liệu Xin vui long liên hệ page để được hỗ trợ
: https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
HOẶC
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace/
https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
tai lieu tong hop, thu vien luan van, luan van tong hop, do an chuyen nganh

  1. 1. ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI NGHIÊN CỨU QUY TRÌNH SẢN XUẤT NƯỚC UỐNG ĐÓNG CHAI TỪ THẢO MỘC THIÊN NHIÊN QUY MÔ PHÒNG THÍ NGHIỆM Ngành: Công nghệ thực phẩm Chuyên ngành: Công nghệ thực phẩm Giảng viên hướng dẫn : Ths. Bùi Đức Chí Thiện Sinh viên thực hiện : Nguyễn Thanh Xuân MSSV: 1311111086 Lớp: 13DTP07 TP. Hồ Chí Minh, 2017 BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH
  2. 2. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN I LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của bản thân tôi. Các kết quả nghiên cứu và các kết luận trong đồ án này là trung thực, và không sao chép bất cứ một nguồn nào và dưới bất kỳ hình thức nào. Việc tham khảo các nguồn tài liệu đã được thực hiện trích dẫn và ghi nguồn tài liệu đúng theo yêu cầu. Sinh viên thực hiện đồ án: Nguyễn Thanh Xuân
  3. 3. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN II LỜI CẢM ƠN Trong thời gian làm đồ án tốt nghiêp, tôi đã nhận được nhiều sự góp ý và chỉ bảo nhiệt tình bởi thầy cô và bạn bè. Với tất cả sự chân thành, tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn ban giám hiệu trường Đại học Công Nghệ TP.HCM, cùng tất cả thầy cô đặc biệt khoa Công nghệ sinh học - Thực phẩm - Môi trường đã tạo điều kiện thuận lợi cho tôi trong suốt quá trình học tập tại trường. Đặc biệt tôi xin gửi lởi cảm ơn chân thành đến thầy Bùi Đức Chí Thiện đã tận tâm giúp đỡ, hướng dẫn tôi trong suốt quá trình làm báo cáo đồ án tốt nghiệp. Trong quá trình làm đồ án với nguồn kiến thức còn hạn hẹp nên không tránh khỏi sự sai sót, tôi rất mong nhận được ý kiến đóng góp, phê bình từ thầy cô để tôi học hỏi thêm nhiều kinh nghiệm và đó sẽ là những hành trang quý giá giúp tôi hoàn thiện kiến thức của mình. Cuối cùng tôi xin chúc ban giám hiệu nhà trường, quý thầy cô thật nhiều sức khỏe để tiếp tục sự nghiệp truyền đạt kiến thức của mình đến các thế hệ trẻ sau này. Tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn
  4. 4. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN III MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN........................................................................................................I LỜI CẢM ƠN.............................................................................................................II DANH MỤC BẢNG..................................................................................................X DANH MỤC HÌNH.................................................................................................XII MỞ ĐẦU.....................................................................................................................1 CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN.......................................................................................3 1.1. Tổng quan về trà thảo mộc............................................................................3 1.1.1. Giới thiệu chung về trà thảo mộc.........................................................3 1.1.1.1. Nguồn gốc, tình hình tiêu thụ trà thảo mộc tại Việt Nam và thế giới..................................................................................................................3 1.1.1.2. Lời ích của việc uống trà thảo mộc.............................................4 1.1.1.3. Uống trà thảo mộc an toàn..........................................................5 1.1.1.4. Tình hình nghiên cứu trên thế thới..............................................6 1.1.2. Giới thiệu một số sản phẩm được sản xuất từ thảo mộc có trên thị trường....................................................................................................................8 1.2. Tổng quan về nguyên liệu............................................................................10 1.2.1. Nấm linh chi.......................................................................................10 1.2.1.1. Giới thiệu chung........................................................................10 1.2.1.2. Thành phần hóa học và hoạt tính của nấm linh chi...................10 1.2.1.3. Liều dùng..................................................................................11 1.2.1.4. Kiêng kỵ....................................................................................11
  5. 5. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN IV 1.2.2. Cam thảo.............................................................................................11 1.2.2.1. Giới thiệu chung........................................................................12 1.2.2.2. Thành phần hóa học........................................................................12 1.2.2.3. Tác dụng..........................................................................................12 1.2.2.4. Liều dùng.........................................................................................13 1.2.2.5. Kiêng kỵ..........................................................................................13 1.2.3. Cúc hoa.....................................................................................................13 1.2.3.1. Giới thiệu chung..............................................................................13 1.2.3.2. Thành phần hóa học........................................................................14 1.2.3.3. Tác dụng..........................................................................................14 1.2.3.4. Liều dùng.........................................................................................15 1.2.3.5. Kiêng kỵ..........................................................................................15 1.2.4. Kim ngân hoa............................................................................................15 1.2.4.1. Giới thiệu chung..............................................................................16 1.2.4.2. Thành phần hóa học........................................................................16 1.2.4.3. Tác dụng..........................................................................................17 1.2.4.4. Liều dùng.........................................................................................18 1.2.4.5. Kiêng kỵ..........................................................................................18 1.2.5. La hán quả.................................................................................................18 1.2.5.1. Giới thiệu chung..............................................................................18 1.2.5.2. Thành phần hóa học........................................................................19 1.2.5.3. Tác dụng..........................................................................................19
  6. 6. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN V 1.2.5.4. Liều dùng.........................................................................................20 1.2.5.5. Kiêng kỵ..........................................................................................20 1.2.6. Câu kỷ tử...................................................................................................20 1.2.6.1. Giới thiệu chung..............................................................................21 1.2.6.2. Thành phần hóa học........................................................................21 1.2.6.3. Tác dụng..........................................................................................21 1.2.6.4. Liều dùng.........................................................................................22 1.2.6.5. Kiêng kỵ..........................................................................................22 1.2.7. Hạ khô thảo...............................................................................................22 1.2.7.1. Giới thiệu chung..............................................................................22 1.2.7.2. Thành phần hóa học........................................................................23 1.2.7.3. Tác dụng..........................................................................................23 1.2.7.4. Liều dùng.........................................................................................23 1.2.7.5. Kiêng kỵ..........................................................................................23 1.2.8. Hoa mộc miên...........................................................................................23 1.2.8.1. Giới thiệu chung..............................................................................24 1.2.8.2. Thành phần hóa học........................................................................24 1.2.8.3. Tác dụng..........................................................................................24 1.2.8.4. Liều dùng.........................................................................................24 1.2.8.5. Kiêng kỵ..........................................................................................24 1.2.9. Đường.......................................................................................................24 1.2.9.1. Tính chất vật lý................................................................................24
  7. 7. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN VI 1.2.9.2. Tính chất hóa học............................................................................25 1.2.9.3. Công dụng.......................................................................................26 1.2.9.4. Chỉ tiêu chất lượng đường...............................................................27 1.2.10. Nước.......................................................................................................27 1.2.11. Axit xitric................................................................................................28 CHƯƠNG 2: ĐỐI TƯỢNG VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU........................29 2.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu..................................................................................29 2.1.1. Nguyên liệu........................................................................................29 2.2. Phương pháp nghiên cứu.............................................................................30 2.2.1. Sơ đồ nghiên cứu................................................................................31 2.2.2. Quy trình sản xuất trà thảo mộc dự kiến............................................32 2.2.3. Thuyết minh quy trình........................................................................33 2.2.4. Sơ đồ bố trí thí nghiệm cụ thể............................................................35 2.2.4.1. Thí nghiệm xác định tỷ lệ giữa các nhóm nguyên liệu.............35 2.2.4.2. Thí nghiệm xác định tỷ lệ thảo mộc/nước................................37 2.2.4.3. Thí nghiệm xác định thời gian chiết.........................................39 2.2.4.4. Thí nghiệm xác định O Brix thích hợp.......................................41 2.2.4.5. Thí nghiệm xác định nhiệt độ thanh trùng................................43 2.2.4.6. Thí nghiệm xác định thời gian thanh trùng...............................45 2.2.5. Phương pháp nghiên cứu....................................................................47 2.2.5.1. Phương pháp phân tích.............................................................47 2.2.5.2. Phương pháp đánh giá cảm quan..............................................48
  8. 8. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN VII 2.2.5.3. Phương pháp xử lý số liệu........................................................48 CHƯƠNG 3: KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ THẢO LUẬN..................................49 3.1. Kết quả xác định hàm lượng ẩm trong nguyên liệu.....................................49 3.2. Xác định tỷ lệ giữa các nhóm nguyên liệu...................................................49 3.2.1. Kết quả xác định tỷ lệ giữa các nhóm nguyên liệu............................49 3.2.1.1. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về màu sắc của sản phẩm ở các tỷ lệ khảo sát nguyên liệu.......................................................................47 3.2.1.2. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về mùi vị của sản phẩm ở các tỷ lệ khảo sát nguyên liệu.............................................................................50 3.2.1.3. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về tổng thể của sản phẩm ở các tỷ lệ khảo sát nguyên liệu.......................................................................52 3.2.2. Kết quả xác định tỷ lệ giữa thảo mộc và nước...................................53 3.2.2.1. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về màu sắc của sản phẩm ở các tỷ lệ khảo sát thảo mộc và nước.............................................................53 3.2.2.2. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về mùi vị của sản phẩm ở các tỷ lệ khảo sát thảo mộc và nước...................................................................54 3.2.2.3. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về tổng thể của sản phẩm ở các tỷ lệ khảo sát thảo mộc và nước.............................................................55 3.2.3. Kết quả xác định thời gian chiết.........................................................57 3.2.3.1. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích vế màu sắc của sản phẩm ở các thời gian khảo sát dịch chiết nước thảo mộc..........................................57 3.2.3.2. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích vế mùi vị của sản phẩm ở các thời gian khảo sát dịch chiết nước thảo mộc................................................58
  9. 9. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN VIII 3.2.3.3. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích vế tổng thể của sản phẩm ở các thời gian khảo sát dịch chiết nước thảo mộc..........................................59 3.2.4. Kết quả xác định oBrix thích hợp cho sản phẩm................................60 3.2.5. Kết quả xác định nhiệt độ thanh trùng...............................................61 3.2.5.1. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về màu sắc của sản phẩm ở các nhiệt độ thanh trùng khác nhau........................................................61 3.2.5.2. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về mùi của sản phẩm ở các nhiệt độ thanh trùng khác nhau....................................................................63 3.2.6. Kết quả xác định thời gian thanh trùng..............................................64 3.2.6.1. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về màu sắc của sản phẩm ở các thời gian thanh trùng khác nhau.............................................................64 3.2.6.2. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về mùi của sản phẩm ở các thời gian thanh trùng khác nhau...................................................................65 3.3. Đề xuất quy trình sản xuất.....................................................................68 3.4. Kết quả sản xuất thử theo quy trình nghiên cứu được...........................72 3.4.1. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về màu sắc của mẫu nghiên cứu và hai mẫu sản phẩm trên thị trường.....................................................73 3.4.2. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về mùi vị của mẫu nghiên cứu và hai mẫu sản phẩm trên thị trường............................................................73 3.4.3. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về tổng thể của mẫu nghiên cứu và hai mẫu sản phẩm trên thị trường.....................................................74 3.4.4. Chi phí nguyên vật liệu cho một sản phẩm..................................75 CHƯƠNG 4: KẾT LUẬN VÀ KIẾN NGHỊ............................................................78 4.1. Kết luận........................................................................................................78
  10. 10. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN IX 4.2. Kiến nghị......................................................................................................78 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO PHỤ LỤC
  11. 11. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN X DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 1.1. Thành phần hóa học và hoạt tính của nấm linh chi..................................11 Bảng 1.2. Chỉ tiêu cảm quan của đường tinh luyện theo TCVN 6958:2001............27 Bảng 1.3. Chỉ tiêu hóa lý đường tinh luyện theo TCVN 6958:2001........................27 Bảng 2.1. Dụng cụ và thiết bị....................................................................................30 Bảng 2.2. Bố trí thí nghiệm xác định tỷ lệ giữa các nhóm nguyên liệu....................37 Bảng 2.3. Bố trí thí nghiệm xác định tỷ lệ giữa thảo mộc/nước...............................39 Bảng 2.4. Bố trí thí nghiệm xác định thời gian chiết................................................41 Bảng 2.5. Bố trí thí nghiệm xác định độ brix thích hợp cho sản phẩm.....................43 Bảng 2.6. Bố trí thí nghiệm xác định nhiệt độ thanh trùng.......................................45 Bảng 2.7. Bố trí thí nghiệm xác định thời gian thanh trùng......................................47 Bảng 3.1. Hàm lượng ẩm trong nguyên liệu.............................................................49 Bảng 3.2. Kết quả xếp hạng về màu sắc của sản phẩm ở tỷ lệ các nhóm nguyên liệu.............................................................................................................................50 Bảng 3.3. Kết quả xếp hạng về mùi vị của sản phẩm ở tỷ lệ các nhóm nguyên liệu.............................................................................................................................51 Bảng 3.4. Kết quả xếp hạng về tổng thể của sản phẩm ở tỷ lệ các nhóm nguyên liệu.............................................................................................................................52 Bảng 3.5. Kết quả xếp hạng về màu sắc của sản phẩm ở các tỷ lệ thảo mộc và nước khác nhau...................................................................................................................53 Bảng 3.6. Kết quả xếp hạng về mùi vị của sản phẩm ở các tỷ lệ thảo mộc và nước khác nhau...................................................................................................................54
  12. 12. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN XI Bảng 3.7. Kết quả xếp hạng về tổng thể của sản phẩm ở các tỷ lệ thảo mộc và nước khác nhau...................................................................................................................55 Bảng 3.8. Kết quả xếp hạng về màu sắc của sản phẩm ở các thời gian chiết...........57 Bảng 3.9. Kết quả xếp hạng về mùi vị của sản phẩm ở các thời gian chiết..............58 Bảng 3.10. Kết quả xếp hạng về tổng thể của sản phẩm ở các thời gian chiết.........59 Bảng 3.11. Kết quả xếp hạng về vị ngọt của sản phẩm ở các độ brix khảo sát..............................................................................................................................60 Bảng 3.12. Kết quả xếp hạng về màu sắc của sản phẩm ở các nhiệt độ thanh trùng khác nhau...................................................................................................................62 Bảng 3.13. Kết quả xếp hạng về mùi của sản phẩm ở các nhiệt độ thanh trùng khác nhau...........................................................................................................................63 Bảng 3.14. Kết quả xếp hạng về màu sắc của sản phẩm ở các thời gian thanh trùng khác nhau...................................................................................................................72 Bảng 3.15. Kết quả xếp hạng về mùi của sản phẩm ở các thời gian thanh trùng khác nhau...........................................................................................................................72 Bảng 3.16. Kết quả xác định các chỉ tiêu hóa lý trong sản phẩm.............................73 Bảng 3.17. Kết quả kiểm tra vi sinh vật có trong sản phẩm......................................73 Bảng 3.18. Kết quả xếp hạng của 3 mẫu thử bằng phép thử so hàng thị hiếu về màu sắc của sản phẩm.......................................................................................................75 Bảng 3.19. Kết quả xếp hạng của 3 mẫu thử bằng phép thử so hàng thị hiếu về mùi vị của sản phẩm.........................................................................................................71 Bảng 3.20. Kết quả xếp hạng của 3 mẫu thử bằng phép thử so hàng thị hiếu về tổng thể của sản phẩm.......................................................................................................72 Bảng 3.21. Chi phí nguyên vật liệu cho sản xuất ra một sản phẩm..........................74
  13. 13. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN XII DANH MỤC HÌNH Hình 1.1. Doanh thu nước giải khát không cồn..........................................................3 Hình 1.2. Tình hình sử dụng nước giải khát trung bình người trên năm....................4 Hình 1.3. Nấm linh chi................................................................................................8 Hình 1.4. Cam thảo...................................................................................................11 Hình 1.5. Cúc hoa......................................................................................................13 Hình 1.6. Kim ngân hoa............................................................................................16 Hình 1.7. La hán quả.................................................................................................18 Hình 1.8. Câu kỷ tử...................................................................................................20 Hình 1.9. Hạ khô thảo...............................................................................................22 Hình 1.10. Hoa mộc miên.........................................................................................23 Hình 1.11. Công thức phân tử đường saccharose......................................................24 Hình 2.1. Sơ đồ nghiên cứu.......................................................................................31 Hình 2.2. Sơ đồ quy trình sản xuất trà thảo mộc dự kiến..........................................32 Hình 2.3. Sơ đồ thí nghiệm xác định tỷ lệ giữa các nhóm nguyên liệu....................36 Hình 2.4. Sơ đồ thí nghiệm xác định tỷ lệ thảo mộc/nước........................................38 Hình 2.5. Sơ đồ thí nghiệm xác định thời gian chiết.................................................40 Hình 2.6. Sơ đồ thí nghiệm xác định độ brix thích hợp cho sản phẩm.....................42 Hình 2.7. Sơ đồ thí nghiệm xác định nhiệt độ thanh trùng.......................................44 Hình 2.8. Sơ đồ thí nghiệm xác định thời gian thanh trùng......................................46 Hình 3.1. Biểu đồ thể hiện khảo sát tỷ lệ các nhóm nguyên liệu..............................52 Hình 3.2. Biểu đồ thể hiện khảo sát tỷ lệ thảo mộc và nước.....................................56
  14. 14. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN XIII Hình 3.3. Biểu đồ thể hiện khảo sát thời gian chiết...............................................59 Hình 3.4. Biểu đồ thể hiện độ brix khảo sát thích hợp .............................................61 Hình 3.5. Biểu đồ thề hiện nhiệt độ thanh trùng.......................................................64 Hình 3.6. Biểu đồ thể hiện thời gian thanh trùng......................................................66 Hình 3.7. Quy trình sản xuất hoàn thiện nước uống trà thảo mộc từ các loại thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô phòng thí nghiệm...............................................................68 Hình 3.8. Biểu đồ thể hiện mức độ ưa thích giữa ba mẫu.........................................75 Hình 3.9. Sản phẩm nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên.........................77
  15. 15. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 1 MỞ ĐẦU Đặt vấn đề Khuyến nghị của nhiều nhà khoa học đầu ngành tại Hội thảo đồ uống và Sức khỏe diễn ra vào đầu tháng 04/2017 do Viện ứng dụng Y học Việt Nam (thuộc Tổng hội Y học Việt Nam), tổ chức tại Hà Nội là cần giảm lượng đồ uống có cồn thay vào đấy tăng cường sử dụng các đồ uống có nguồn gốc thiên nhiên như trái cây, các loại trà thảo mộc có hàm lượng đường thấp. Phát biểu tại hội thảo, PGS.TS.Nguyễn Thị Lâm, Nguyên Phó Viện trưởng viện Dinh dưỡng, khẳng định, Lâu nay, vấn đề uống gì để tốt cho sức khỏe luôn thu hút sự quan tâm của đông đảo người dân. Chủ đề hội thảo Đồ uống và sức khỏe là cần thiết trong giai đoạn hiện nay. Các thức uống từ thảo dược, nếu chúng ta biết lựa chọn thì rất tốt cho sức khỏe, từ mát cho gan đến kiểm soát đường huyết... nhờ các thảo mộc khác nhau. Cùng với xu hướng phát triển của thế giới, của thời đại thì mỗi người Việt Nam cũng đã, đang và ngày càng quan tâm đến sức khỏe, đến những đồ ăn thức uống có lợi cho cơ thể của mình. Hiện nay, với rất nhiều người tiêu dùng thông minh, lựa chọn thức uống không chỉ đơn thuần là thỏa mãn cơn khát. Thức uống gần đây được chú ý đến là một số loại trà làm trẻ, khỏe, đẹp da...Trong số đó nổi trội lên có trà thảo mộc, một loại thức uống được tổng hòa từ nhiều loại thảo mộc thiên nhiên nên rất có lợi cho sức khỏe. Mỗi loại thảo mộc sẽ có những tác dụng khác nhau đối với sức khỏe. Hầu như các loại thảo mộc nếu sử dụng hợp lý chúng sẽ mang lại rất nhiều tác dụng cho sức khỏe. Thật vậy, từ nghiên cứu của các nhà khoa học đa đưa ra các chứng cứ cho thấy các hoạt chất có trong trà thảo mộc có khả năng thanh lọc các độc tố trong cơ thể. Trà thảo mộc đạ thật sự trở thành một loại thức uống cần thiết cho sức khỏe của mỗi chúng ta.
  16. 16. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 2 Vì những lý do trên tôi chọn đề tài “Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô phòng thí nghiệm” Mục đích của đề tài: Bước đầu nghiên cứu, phối chế các vị thảo mộc với tỷ lệ phù hợp và xác định các thông số thích hợp tại mỗi công đoạn để hoàn thiện được quy trình sản xuất nước uống từ các loại thảo mộc, hướng tới một sản phẩm tốt và vệ sinh và an toàn thực phẩm cho người tiêu dùng. Nội dung nghiên cứu: - Tổng quan nguyên liệu. - Đo độ ẩm của nguyên liệu. - Tiến hành thí nghiệm. - Đo các chỉ tiêu hóa lý, vi sinh. - Xây dựng quy trình, bố trí các thí nghiệm xác định được các thông số thích hợp cho các công đoạn trong quy trình. - Sản xuất sản phẩm, đánh giá chất lượng sản phẩm. - Xử lý số liệu - So sánh với sản phẩm đã có trên thị trường. - Tính sơ bộ ước lượng giá thành sản phẩm. - Kết luận, kiến nghị.
  17. 17. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 3 CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN 1.1. Tổng quan về trà thảo mộc. 1.1.1. Giới thiệu chung về trà thảo mộc. 1.1.1.1. Nguồn gốc, tình hình tiêu thụ trà thảo mộc tại Việt Nam và trên thế giới. Từ xưa người ta đã biết sử dụng thảo mộc để làm thuốc, làm thức ăn hay chế biến thành các loại nước uống bằng phương pháp thủ công. Ngày nay với nhu cầu ngày càng cao của người tiêu dùng, các sản phẩm nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc đã được sản xuất trên quy mô công nghiệp được sử dụng rộng rãi, mà tiên phong là Tập đoàn Nước giải khát Tân Hiệp Phát tạo ra sản phẩm Dr.Thanh với 9 loại thảo mộc cung đình. Trà thảo mộc là loại trà được chế biến từ thân, lá, hoa, quả hay rễ cây thiên nhiên. Chúng có rất nhiều tác dụng tốt cho sức khỏe nhờ chứa nhiều polyphenol là chất chống oxy hóa, phòng ngừa ung thư và nhiều hợp chất có lợi khác. Hình 1.1: Doanh thu nước giải khát không cồn Thị phần theo doanh thu của sản phẩm nước giải khát không cồn tại Việt Nam cho thấy: nước khoáng ngày càng thu hẹp, giảm từ hơn 40% (2013) xuống chỉ còn 5,4% (2014). Nước ép hoa quả, nước tăng lực, ngược lại, tăng trưởng rất mạnh, khoảng 8-9 lần chỉ trong một năm. Doanh thu từ các sản phẩm từ trà vẫn giữ được thị phần lớn nhất 37,6%. Nguồn: Euromonitor/VietinbankSC.
  18. 18. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 4 Nước uống từ thảo mộc không xa lạ gì với các nước phát triển như Mỹ, Ý, Anh, Pháp, Na Uy Canada, Nhật, Úc...nhu cầu sử dụng hàng ngày của họ rất cao. Thậm chí, tại Mỹ người dân còn chi hàng tỷ đô la mỗi năm để mua thảo mộc và nhu cầu này vẫn còn tăng. Điều này cho thấy, tác dụng của thảo mộc với sức khỏe con người là rõ ràng. Hình 1.2: Tình hình sử dụng nước giải khát trung bình người trên năm Trung bình một năm người Việt tiêu thụ 23 lít nước giải khát/người, trong khi mức trung bình của thế giới là 40 lít. Điều này cũng khiến thị trường nước giải khát của Việt Nam vẫn còn là miếng bánh ngon cho các doanh nghiệp khai thác. 1.1.1.2. Lợi ích của việc uống trà thảo mộc. Trà thảo mộc không chỉ là một thức uống giải khát mà còn có rất nhiều lợi ích cho sức khỏe: Ngừa ung thư, giúp ngăn chặn quá trình lão hóa, bảo vệ tế bào của cơ thể nhờ trong trà thảo mộc cí chứa hợp chất polyphenol và flavonoid. Giúp cho quá trình trao đổi chất được tăng cường, không chứa calo: một trong những nguyên nhân gây nên béo phì là do các chất trong cơ thể không được chuyển hóa tốt, dư thừa calo trong cơ thể. Trà thảo mộc giúp cơ thể trao đổi chất tốt hơn, chỉ cần uống mỗi ngày 5 tách trà thì có thể đốt cháy 70 - 80 calo.
  19. 19. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 5 Uống trà thảo mộc giảm nguy cơ đột quỵ và đau tim. Một nghiên cứu của Hà Lan nhận thấy nếu chúng ta uống 2 - 3 tách trà đen mỗi ngày thì nguy cơ mắc đau tim đột từ thấp hơn người không uống trà tới 70%. Uống trà có thể giữ cho các huyết mạch trơn mượt và không bị nghẽn. Bảo vệ hệ miễn dịch: một cuộc thử nghiệm trên 21 người tình nguyện uống 5 tách trà mỗi ngày trong 4 tuần, người ta thấy rằng hoạt động của hệ miễn dịch trong máu của người uống trà cao hơn. Giúp răng chắc khỏe: có ý kiến cho rằng uống trà làm cho răng xấu, đó là vì uống trà mà bỏ thêm đường. Còn thật ra khi uống trà không đường bạn sẽ có hàm răng chắc khỏe do trong trà có chứa tanin và fluoride có thể làm răng sát lại gần nhau. Ngoài ra uống trà còn giúp xương cứng cáp, bững chắc hơn. 1.1.1.3. Uống trà thảo mộc an toàn. Trà thảo mộc giúp có tác dụng tốt cho cơ thể, sức khỏe và vẻ đẹp. Tuy nhiên không nên vượt quá liều lượng vì có thể gây ra những tác hại cho cơ thể. Theo dược sĩ Phạm Thị Liền, Phó khoa Dược bệnh viện y học cổ truyền TP.Hồ Chí Minh cho biết: nhìn chung đông y không kỵ nhau nếu có thể dùng 2, 3 loại trà để chữa bệnh, tuy nhiên mỗi loại trà ngừa, chữa bệnh khác nhau nên người dùng nếu chỉ để giải khát không sao. Nhưng dùng với liều lượng chữa bệnh cần lưu ý. Khi bị cao huyết áp nếu mua trà chữa cao huyết áp uống trong thời gian dài sẽ bị hạ huyết áp, rất nguy hiểm. Nổi nhiều mụn có thể do nóng gan hoặc suy gan nhưng nếu tự ý uống trà nhuận tràng có thể gây suy gan nặng thêm. Uống trà xanh vào buổi tối sẽ gây mất ngủ, tiểu đêm, hoặc ăn thực phẩm chứa nhiều protein sẽ không tốt. Khi dùng trà thảo mộc nên chọn sản phẩm của những nhà sản xuất uy tín, trên bao bì ghi rõ thành phần, khối lượng, số đăng kí... Các loại trà nói chung đều chứ cafein, chất này có khả năng đi qua nhau thai, vào tới thai nhi và ảnh hưởng tới thai nhi trong bụng nên các bà mẹ mang thai phải
  20. 20. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 6 đặc biệt chú ý. Bác sĩ khuyên rằng thai phụ không nhất thiết phải tránh uống trà mà là sử dụng hợp lý các loại trà hằng ngày, không nên uống nhiều hơn 2 - 3 tách trà mỗi ngày. 1.1.1.4. Tình hình nghiên cứu trên thế giới. Nấm linh chi cung cấp một lượng đáng kể các chất có hoạt tính sinh học như polysaccharide, tanin, triterpenoid, steroid... Trong đó polysaccharide được xem là nhóm chất rất qaun trọng bởi vì chúng có khả năng chống lại tế bào ung thư (Sakai và Chihara, 1995). Việc trích ly các hoạt chất có tính sinh học có trong nấm linh chi phụ thuộc vào rất nhiều yếu tố như loại dung môi, nhiệt độ trích ly, thời gian trích ly...trong tất cả các dung môi thì nước được xem là hoại dung môi tốt nhất cho quá trình trích ly bởi vì nước không độc hại, không dễ cháy, giá thành rẻ và có thể ứng dụng trong sản xuất thực phẩm một cách dễ dàng (Herrer et al...2006). Tùy thuộc vào điều kiện nhiệt độ có thể trích ly được các nhóm chất khác nhau bao gồm các hợp chất phân cực được trích ly ở nhiệt độ thấp và các hợp chất không phân cực được trích ly ở nhiệt độ cao (trên 100o C). Trích ly ở nhiệt độ dưới 100o C sẽ xảy ra quá trình hòa tan các phân tử polysaccharide mạch ngắn và tanin hòa tan, ngược lại trích ly trên 100oC sẽ xảy ra quá trình hòa tan các phân tử hemicellulose (Sattler et al...2008). Nghiên cứu của Askin et al (2007) cho rằng việc tăng nhiệt độ trích ly trên 100o C sẽ làm tăng đáng kể hàm lượng polysacchride trong nấm linh chi đỏ, tuy nhiên nhiệt độ không được vượt quá 200o C do quá trình phân hủy các hợp chất hữu cơ xảy ra, đặc biệt là polysacchride. Trong nghiên cứu của Sattler et al., (2008) cho thấy nhiệt độ càng cao hàm lượng polysaccharide càng tăng do nhiệt độ cao tạo điều kiện cho thêm phần lớn các hemicellulose, các hemicellulose có cấu trúc mạch nhánh nên có thể bị thủy phân thành các phân tử nhỏ hơn (Yu et al., 2008) khi xử lý ở nhiệt độ cao. Kết quả nghiên cứu của Matsunaga et al., (2013) cho rằng ở nhiệt độ 135o C kích thước của polysaccharide trong khoảng 0,5-6µm (2µ chiếm tỷ trong cao nhất) và
  21. 21. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 7 tăng nhiệt độ lên 170o C thì kích thước của polysaccharide sẽ dao động trong khoảng 0,5-3µm (1µ chiếm tỷ trong cao nhất). Kết quả nghiên cứu của Askin et al. (2007) cho rằng khi tăng nhiệt độ trên 200o C và giữ nhiệt trên 30 phút, hàm lượng các chất hữu cơ (polysaccharide) giảm mạnh. Khi tăng nhiệt độ trích ly 110-130o C thì rút ngắn được thời gian trích ly mà hiệu suất trích ly vẫn không thay đổi (Adachi et al., 2013).
  22. 22. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 8 1.1.2. Giới thiệu về một số trà thảo mộc có trên thị trường. Tên sản phẩm Hình ảnh Thành phần và quy cách đóng gói Công dụng Dr.Thanh - Thành phần: kim ngân hoa 3,4%, hoa cúc 3,2%, la hán quả 2,1%, hạ khô thảo 1,8%, cam thảo 1,6%, đản hoa 1,5%, hoa mộc miên 0,7%, bung lai 0,5%, tiên thảo 0,5%, nước đường. - Quy cách đóng gói: chai PET 350ml, 500ml; chai thủy tinh 240ml; hộp giấy 250ml. Giải nhiệt, thanh lọc cơ thể, chống oxi hóa Ô long linh chi - Thành phần: Nước, đường, fructose, linh chi, vitamin C, chất điều chỉnh độ chua... - Quy cách đóng gói: chai PET 500ml Chứa nhiều tinh chất tốt cho sức khỏe, ngăn chặn lão hóa, cung cấp năng lượng cho cơ thể. Trà hoa cúc Cozy - Thành phần: Trà xanh, hoa cúc. - Quy cách đóng gói: 20 túi trà/hộp 40g Thanh nhiệt giải độc, giải cảm, mát gan, làm sáng mắt. Trị mất ngủ, hạ huyết áp, ngừa ung thư nhờ hóa chất tự nhiên apigenin có trong trà hoa cúc. Tra thảo mộc cam thảo Trà Cam Thảo 4g Giải độc, giúp tiêu hóa tốt, giúp mau lành viết thương, ngăn ngừa và điều trị viêm gan B, giải nhiệt, bổ tỳ dưỡng vị và nhuận phế.
  23. 23. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 9 La hán quả Tana - Thành phần: Quả la hán 500mg, Methol 5mg, Kha tử 500mg, Tá dược vđ 1 viên - Quy cách đóng gói: Hộp 3 vỉ x 8 viên Giúp bổ phổi, giảm ho trong các trường hợp: ho gió, ho khan, ho có đờm, ho rát họng, ho do thời tiết thay đổi. Giúp giảm khản tiếng, làm thơm miệng Niệu Bảo - Thành phần: Cao Kim ngân hoa 100mg, Cao Kim tiền thảo 140mg, ImmuneGamma 50mg. - Quy cách đóng gói: Hộp 2 vỉ, mỗi vỉ 10 viên nén Tăng cường giải độc, lợi tiểu, hỗ trợ miễn dịch, giúp giảm nguy cơ tái bệnh đường tiết niệu mạn tính. Trà linh chi Hùng Phát - Thành phần: Linh Chi 40%, Atiso - Quy cách đóng gói: 25 túi trà/hộp 50g Tăng cường giải độc, bảo vệ gan, dễ tiêu hóa, ăn ngon miệng. Kim Ngân Vạn Ứng - Thành phần: Kim ngân hoa 1000mg, Ké đầu ngựa 500mg, tá dược: Lactose monohydrat, Natri starch glycolat, Silic dioxide… vừa đủ 1 viên nang - Quy cách đóng gói: Hộp 4 vỉ x 10 viên Trị mụn trứng cá có viêm, da mặt sần sùi, lở loét, mụn nhọt, dị ứng mẩn ngứa, nổi mụn nước, viêm mũi. Trà nấm lincha Thành phần: trà,nấm linh chi, mật ong, nước. Quy cách đóng gói: hộp giấy 1 lít, chai PET 360ml Hỗ trợ đào thải gốc tự do, giúp phục hồi sức khỏe nhanh và tinh thần sảng khoái, giảm căng thẳng, áp lực
  24. 24. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 10 1.2. Tổng quan về nguyên liệu. 1.2.1. Nấm linh chi. 1.2.1.1. Giới thiệu chung. Tên khoa học: Ganoderma lucidum. Tên gọi khác: Tiên thảo, Nấm trường thọ, vạn niên nhung. Hình 1.3: Nấm linh chi Thuộc họ nấm lim (Ganodermataceae) Đặc điểm: Nấm Linh Chi: cây nấm gồm 2 phần cuống nấm và mũ nấm. Cuống nấm dài hoặc ngắn hay không cuống, đính bên có hình trụ đường kính 0,5-3cm. Cuống nấm cứng, ít phân nhánh, đôi khi có uốn khúc cong queo. Lớp vỏ cuống màu đỏ, nâu đỏ, nâu đen, bóng, không có lông, phủ suốt lên mặt tán nấm. Mũ nấm hoá gỗ, xoè tròn, khi non có hình trứng, lớn dần có hình quạt, hình bầu dục hoặc thận. Trên mặt mũ có vân gạch đồng tâm màu sắc từ vàng chanh- vàng nghệ- vàng nâu – vàng cam – đỏ nâu – nâu tím, nhẵn, được phủ bởi lớp sắc tố bóng như láng vecni. Mũ nấm có đường kính 2-15cm, dày 0,8-1,2cm, phần đính cuống thường gồ lên hoặc hơi lõm. Mặt dưới phẳng, màu trắng hoặc vàng, có nhiều lỗ li ti, là nơi hình thành và phóng thích bào tử nấm. Bào tử nấm dạng trứng cụt với hai lớp vỏ, giữa hai lớp vỏ có nhiều gai nhọn nối từ trong ra ngoài. Nguồn gốc: Nấm linh chi nổi tiếng nhất ở Hàn Quốc. Ngoài ra ở Trung Quốc cũng có trồng nấm linh chi tuy nhiên chất lượng không bằng linh chi Hàn Quốc. Hiện tại một số nơi ở Việt Nam cũng đã trồng được nấm linh chi, thành phần hóa học, tác dụng dược lý cũng gần tương đương nấm linh chi Hàn Quốc. Tuy nhiên giá thành rẻ hơn. 1.2.1.2. Thành phần hóa học và hoạt tính của nấm linh chi.
  25. 25. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 11 Bảng 1.1. Thành phần hóa học và hoạt tính. Nhóm chất Hoạt chất Hoạt tính Alcaloid - Trợ tim Polysacharid b-D-glucan Ganodosporeic A,B,C,D-6 Chống ung thư, tăng tính miễn dịch, hạ đường huyết, tăng tổng hôp protein, tăng chuyển hóa acid nucleic Steriod Ganodosteron Lanosporeic acid A Lonosterol Giải độc gan Ức chế sinh tổng hợp cholesterol Triterpenoid Ganodermic acid mf, T-O Ganodemic acid R,S Ganodemic acid B,D,F,H,K,S,Y Ganodemadiol Ganosporelacton A,B Lucidon A Lucidol Ức chế giải phóng Histamin Hạ huyết áp Ức chế ACE Chống khối u Bảo vệ gan Protein Lingzhi-8 Chống dị ứng phổ rộng, điều hòa miễn dịch Acid béo Oleic acid Ức chế giải phóng Histamin Nucleosid Adenosid dẫn xuất Ức chế kết dính tiểu cầu, thư giãn cơ, giảm đau 1.2.1.3. Liều dùng: 6 - 12g 1.2.1.4. Kiêng kỵ: những người huyết áp thấp hoặc đang điều trị huyết áp không nên dùng, không sử dụng với những bệnh nhân sắp phẫu thuật. 1.2.2. Cam thảo. Hình 1.4: Cây cam thảo
  26. 26. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 12 1.2.2.1. Giới thiệu chung. Tên khoa học: Glycyrrhiza uralensis Fisch hoặc Glycyrrhiza glabra L. Tên gọi khác: Quốc lão, Linh thảo, Mật cam... Thuộc họ cánh bướm (Fabaceae) Đặc điểm: Cây cam thảo là một cây thuốc quý. Cam thảo là một cây sống lâu năm thân có thể cao tới 1m hay 1.5m. Toàn thân cây có lông rât nhỏ. Lá kép lông chim lẻ, lá chét 9-17, hình trứng, đầ nhọn, mép nguyên, dài 2-5.5 cm. Vào mùa hạ và mùa thu nở hoa màu tím nhạt, hình cánh bướm dài 14-22 mm. Quả giáp cong hình lưỡi liềm dài 3-4 cm, rộng 6-8 cm, màu nâu đen, mặt quả có nhiều lông. Trong quả có hai đến 8 hạt nhỏ dẹt, đường kính 1.5-2 mm màu xám nâu, hoặc xanh đen nhạt, mặt bóng. 1.2.2.2. Thành phần hóa học. Trong Cam Thảo có Glycyrrhetinic acid Glycyrrhizin, Uralenic acid, Liquiritigenin, Isoliquitigrenin, Liquiritin, Neoliquiritin, Neoisoliquiritin, Licurazid (Trung Dược Học). Các saponin là nhóm hợp chất quan trọng nhất trong cam thảo, trong đó acid glycyrrhizic là chất quan trọng nhất. Acid glycyrrhizic là một saponin nhóm olean, chỉ có trong bộ phận ở dưới mắt đất, hàm lượng từ 10 – 14% trong dược liệu thô. Trong cam thảo còn có các dẫn chất triterpenoid khác như: acid liquiritic, acid 18-α-hydroxyglycyrrhetic, acid 24-hydroxyliquiritic..... Các flavonoid đây là nhóm hợp chất quan trọng thứ 2 trong rễ Cam thảo với hàm lượng 3-4%. Liquiritin và isoliquiritin là 2 chất quan trọng nhất. Ngoài ra trong rễ cam thảo còn có 20-25% tinh bột, 3-10% glucose và saccharose. Toàn bộ các chất chiết được bằng nước có thể tới 40%. 1.2.2.3. Tác dụng.
  27. 27. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 13 Trước đây tây y chỉ coi cam thảo như một vị thuốc phụ có tác dụng hỗ trợ, làm cho đơn thuốc dễ uống, trái lại đông y coi vị cam thảo có khả năng chữa rất nhiều bệnh và dùng trong hầu hết các đơn thuốc. Dịch chiết cam thảo có tác dụng chống loét dạ dày. Thành phần flavonoid của cao chiết Cam Thảo cũng có tác dụng kháng Helicobacter pylogi trên thực nghiệm. Tác dụng chống co thắt được chứng minh trên ruột cô lập của chuột lang hoặc thỏ cho thấy có tác dụng đối kháng với histamin, acetylcholin. Các tác dụng này chủ yếu là do thành phần flavonoid. Các saponin của dịch chiết cam thảo có tác dụng long đờm. Cam thảo có tác dụng kháng viêm. Các flavonoid có trong cam thảo có tác dụng chống oxy hóa, ngăn ngừa vữa xơ động mạch, giảm tích lũy mỡ bụng, kháng khuẩn và hạ đường huyết. Nghiên cứu gần đây còn cho thấy Cam Thảo có tác dụng nâng cao khả năng miễn dịch của cơ thể. 1.2.2.4. Liều dùng: 4 - 80g 1.2.2.5. Kiêng kỵ: Nếu tỳ vị thấp trệ, sôi bụng, đầy bụng không nên dùng, cam thảo dùng lâu dễ bị phù nề. Không dùng cam thảo với cam toại, đại kích, nguyên hoa, hải tảo. 1.2.3. Cúc hoa. Hình 1.5: Hoa cúc
  28. 28. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 14 1.2.3.1. Giới thiệu chung. Tên khoa học: Chrysanthemum morifolium Ramat (Chrysanthemum sinese Sabine). Tên gọi khác: Tiết hoa, Cúc diệp, Nữ hoa... Thuộc họ Cúc (Asteraceae). Đặc điểm: Thân đứng nhẵn, có rãnh. Lá mặt dưới có lông và trắng hơn mặt trên có 3-5 thùy trái xoan tròn đầu hay hơi nhọn, có răng ở mép. Cuống lá có tai ở gốc. Đầu to, các lá bắc ở ngoài hình chỉ, phủ lông trắng, các lá trong thuôn hình trái xoan. Trong đầu có 1-2 hàng hoa hình lưỡi nhỏ, màu trắng, các hoa ở giữa hình ống nhiều, màu vàng nhạt. Không có mào lông. Tràng hoa hình ống có tuyến, 5 thùy. Nhị 6, bao phấn ở tai ngắn. Bầu nhẵn, nghiêng. Quả bế gần hình trái xoan, bông thường hay ướp trà, rất hiếm. 1.2.3.2. Thành phần hóa học. Các glucosides như luteolin, chrysanthemin, stachydrin... Các flavonoids và flavone glycosides loại eudesmane-sesquiterpen như kikkanol A, B và C; loại germacrane-sesquiterpen như kikkanol D, E, F Tinh dầu dễ bay hơi : thujone, cineole, alpha-pinene, limonene, camphor, borneol, bornyl ace tate, Yejuhua lactone... Sắc tố : chrysanthemaxanthin. Các hoạt chất phức tạp như acacetine, cumambrin A... Các polysaccharides , tannins, Vitamins như A, B1 1.2.3.3. Tác dụng. Tác dụng ức chế sự sản xuất nitric oxide, nghiên cứu tại Đại học Kyoto (Nhật) ghi nhận dịch chiết hoa Cúc vàng bằng methanol và ethyl acetate chứa các flavonoids có hoạt tính ức chế sự sản xuất nitric oxide nơi các đại thực bào kích
  29. 29. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 15 khởi do liposaccharides, và ức chế hoạt động của men aldose-reductase..(Chemical Pharmacy Bulletin (Tokyo) Số 5-2000) Khả năng trị gout: Trong trường hợp bệnh gout : men xanthine oxydase là chất xúc tác sự oxy-hóa hypoxanthine thành xanthine và sau đó thành acid uric... chất đóng vai trò quan trọng gây ra gout. Nghiên cứu tại ĐH Nam Kinh (trung Hoa) ghi nhận dịch chiết hoa Cúc vàng bằng methanol cho thấy có tác dụng ức chế men này ở nồng độ IC50 là 22 microgram/ ml (trong khi đó nồng độ allopurinol dùng làm đối chứng là 1.06 microg/ml) (Journal of Ethnopharmacology Số 73-2000) Hoạt tính kháng sinh: Các dịch chiết từ hoa cúc vàng có tác dụng ức chế sự tăng trưởng của nhiều vi khuẩn(15 loại) và nấm trong đó gồm Staphylococcus aureus, Shigella spp và cả vài siêu vi trùng loại Echo. Khả năng hạ huyết áp: Các chế phẩm từ hoa cúc vàng, khi cho dùng uống hay chích qua màng phúc toan, đều làm hạ huyết áp mau chóng. Các chế phẩm dùng toàn cây có tác dụng độc hại hơn và hoạt tính kém hơn là trích từ hoa. Nơi chó có áp huyết bình thường hay cao, dịch chiết từ hoa ở liều 100-200 mg/kg cơ thể gây ra hạ huyết áp nhưng không ảnh hưởng trên tim và gan (The Pharmacology of Chinese Herbs) Tác dụng trị bệnh đường hô hấp: Trong một thử nghiệm tại Nhật trên 1000 bệnh nhân về tác dụng của Cúc vàng trong việc ngừa cảm, ghi nhận những người uống nước sắc hoa cúc vàng mỗi tuần một lần, có thể giảm được13.2 % những cơn cảm lạnh (so với năm trước đó). Khi thử nghiệm trên 119 trường hợp sưng phổi kinh niên, 38 % giảm được các cơn bệnh (so với nhóm đối chứng). 1.2.3.4. Liều dùng: 6 - 20g 1.2.3.5. Kiêng kỵ: những người tỳ vị hư hàn, đau đầu do phong hàn không nên dùng. Bạch truật, rễ câu kỷ, tang căn bạch bì làm sứ cho cúc hoa (Bản thảo kinh tập chú). 1.2.4. Kim ngân hoa.
  30. 30. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 16 Hình 1.6: Hoa kim ngân 1.2.4.1. Giới thiệu chung. Tên khoa học: Lonicera japonica Thunb Tên gọi khác: Nhẫn đông hoa, Kim ngân hoa lộ, thổ ngân hoa,tỉnh ngân hoa... Thuộc họ cơm cháy (Caprifolianceae) Đặc điểm: Cây loại dây leo, thân có thể dài đến 9-10m, rỗng, có nhiều cành, lúc non mầu xanh, khi gìa mầu đỏ nâu, trên thân có những vạch chạy dọc. Hoa khi mới nở có mầu trắng, nở ra lâu chuyển thành mầu vàng. Hoa mọc ở kẽ lá, mỗi kẽ lá có 2 hoa mọc trên 1 cuống chung. Tràng hoa cánh hợp, dài từ 2,5-3,5cm, chia làm 2 môi không đều. Môi rộng lại chia thành 4 thùy nhỏ, 5 nhụy dính ở họng tràng, mọc thò dài ra ngoài hoa. Nụ hoa hình gậy, hơi cong queo, dài 25cm, đường kính đạt đến 5mm. Mặt ngoài màu vàng đến vàng nâu, phủ đầy lông ngắn. Mùi thơm nhẹ vị đắng. Mùa hoa: tháng 3-5, mùa quả: tháng 6-8. Mọc hoang ở nhưng vùng rừng núi, ưa ẩm và ưa sáng. 1.2.4.2. Thành phần hóa học. Hoa kim ngân chứa flavonoid, tinh dầu và một số thành phần khác. Các flavonoid là luteolin, luteolin-7-glucocid. Tinh dầu gồm alpha-pinen, hex-1-en, cis-
  31. 31. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 17 và trans-2-methyl-2-vinyl-5-(alpha-hydroxyisopropyl)-tetrahydrofuran, alcol benzylic, alcol beta-phenylethylic... Hoa còn chứa acid clorogenic 6%, tanin, saponin... 1.2.4.3. Tác dụng. Tác Dụng Kháng Khuẩn: Thuốc có tác dụng ức chế nhiều loại vi khuẩn: tụ cầu vàng, liên cầu khuẩn, liên cầu khuẩn dung huyết, phế cầu khuẩn, trực khuẩn lỵ, trực khuẩn ho gà, trực khuẩn thương hàn, trực khuẩn mủ xanh, não cầu khuẩn, trực khuẩn lao... cùng các loại nấm ngoài da, Spirochete, virus cúm (Trung Dược Học). Tác Dụng Kháng Viêm: làm giảm chất xuất tiết, giải nhiệt và làm tăng tác dụng thực bào của bạch cầu (Trung Dược Học). Tác Dụng Hưng Phấn Trung Khu Thần Kinh: cường độ bằng 1/6 của cà phê (Trung Dược Học). Tác dụng chống lao: Nước sắc Kim ngân hoa in Vitro có tác dụng chống Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Cho chuột uống nướcsắc Kim ngân hoa rồi cho chíchvi khuẩn lao cho thấy ít thay đổi ở phổi hơn lô đối chứng (Chinese Hebral Medicine). Kháng Virus: Nước sắc Kim ngân hoa có thể làm giảm sức hoạt động của PR8 ở virus cúm nhưng không có tác dụng ở phôi gà con đã tiêm chủng (Chinese Hebral Medicine). Tác dụng chuyển hóa Lipid: cho chuột béo phì dùng lượng lớn Cholesterol vỗ béo cho chuột đồng thời cho uống nướcsắc Kim ngân hoa, mức Cholesterol trong máu của chúng thấp hơn so với nhóm đối chứng (Chinese Hebral Medicine). Trong nhãn khoa: theo dõi 36 bệnh nhân không chọn trước, nướcsắc Kim ngân hoa được dùng cho những trường hợp kết mạc viêm mạn, giác mạc loét (Chinese Hebral Medicine). Trong điều trị bệnh nhiễm khuẩn: dùng dịch chiết Kim ngân hoa chích vào huyệt hoặcvào bắp có hiệu quả trong điều trị bệnh phổi viêm cấp nặng và lỵ. Cũng
  32. 32. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 18 dùng trong 1 số trương hợp ruột dư viêm có mủ, quai bị lở ngứa (Chinese Hebral Medicine). Làm hạ Cholesterol trong máu, tăng bài tiết dịch vị và mật (Trung Dược Học). Tăng tác dụng thu liễm do có chất Tanin, có tác dụng lợi tiểu (Sổ Tay Lâm Sàng Trung Dược). 1.2.4.4. Liều dùng: 12 - 20g 1.2.4.5. Kiêng kỵ: những người ở thể hư hàn hoặc những trường hợp mụn nhọt đã có mũ vỡ loét không nên dùng. 1.2.5. La hán quả. Hình 1.7: Quả la hán 1.2.5.1. Giời thiệu chung. Tên khoa học: Momordica grosvenori Swingle Tên gọi khác: Giả khổ quả, quang quả mộc miết... Thuộc họ bầu bí (Cucurbitaceae) Đặc điểm: Quả được thu hái vào tháng 9 – 10 hằng năm, phơi hay sấy khô cất dùng dần. Quả hình tròn hay hình tròn dài có đường kính 5 – 8cm, bề ngoài vỏ màu nâu vàng sẫm hoặc sắc nâu sẫm và bóng láng, trên vỏ cũng còn sót lại chút ít lông nhung và số ít có sọc dọc màu khá sẫm. Chóp phình to, giữa có vết gốc trụ hoa hình tròn, phần đáy hơi hẹp có vết cuống quả, chất giòn dễ vỡ, mặt trong quả có sắc trắng vàng, dạng xốp nhẹ, bóc bỏ vỏ ngoài thì bên trong thấy rõ 10 sợi vân dọc sống lưng.
  33. 33. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 19 Hạt bẹt hình tròn chữ nhật hoặc tựa hình tròn, sắc nâu, rìa hơi dày, giữa hơi lõm, trong có 2 lá mầm, vị ngọt. Khi sử dụng làm thuốc nên chọn quả lớn tròn, cứng chắc, lắc không kêu, vỏ có màu nâu vàng mới là loại tốt. Nguồn gốc: Đây là loài cây đặc sản của Quế Lâm, Trung Quốc được nhập khẩu vào nước ta từ nhiều năm. 1.2.5.2. Thành phần hóa học. Trong quả la hán khô, tổng lượng đường chiếm tới 25,17%-38,31%, trong đó bao gồm 10,20%-17,55% đường fructose; 5,71%-15,19% đường glucose. Còn có một loại thành phần không phải đường, nhưng có độ ngọt rất cao, đó là các triterpenoid saponin, trong đó Mogroside V có độ ngọt gấp 256-344 lần đường mía (saccharose), Mogroside VI ngọt gấp 126 lần đường mía. Còn có một chất gọi là D-mannitol có độ ngọt bằng 0,55%-0,65% đường mía. Trong thành phần còn có khoảng 8,67%-13,35% protein. Trong mỗi 100g quả có 313mg-510mg vitamin C, manganese (Mn), sắt (Fe), Nickel (Ni), kẽm (Zn), Thiếc (Sn), Selenium (Se), Iod (I) và 26 loại nguyên tố vô cơ khác. Trong hạt có 41,1% acid béo, bao gồm: Linoleic acid, Oleic acid, Palmitic acid, Stearic acid, Palmitoleic acid, Myristic acid, Lauric acid, trong đó hai loại Linoleic acid và Oleic acid chiếm tới 73,2%. 1.2.5.3. Tác dụng. Khả năng chống ung thư: các thử nghiệm trên thú vật ghi nhận các glycosid loại cucurbitan trích từ quả La hán có thể có một số hoạt tính ngừa ung thư. Làm hạ đường trong máu: thử nghiệm trên chuột, hiệu ứng được giải thích là do ức chế men maltase (Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry Số 53-2005). Trong một thử nghiệm khác, mogrosid được so sánh với một thuốc đặc chế Tiêu khát hoàn (XiaoKeWan), thường dùng để trị tiểu đường tại Trung Quốc. Kết quả ghi nhận, mogrosid có khả năng giúp hạ đường huyết, hạ lipid nơi chuột bị gây bệnh bằng alloxan (Nutrition Research Số 28-2008). Hoạt tính chống oxy hóa: chất trích từ quả La hán và các glycosid như mogrosid-4, mogrosid-5, 11-oxo-mogrosid-5, siamenosid… ức chế được các tiến
  34. 34. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 20 trình gây oxy hóa loại do đồng làm trung gian, loại oxy hóa lipoprotein có phân tử lượng thấp…các phản ứng chống oxy hóa này tùy thuộc lượng sử dụng. 11-oxo-mogrosid được xem là có hoạt tính mạnh nhất. Cũng trong thử nghiệm in vivo này, các khả năng thu nhặt các gốc tự do của trích tinh quả và mogrosid được ghi nhận là yếu hơn vitamin E (International Journal of Food Science and Nutrition Số 58-2007). Dịch chiết bằng alcol từ quả có hoạt tính ức chế sự khởi hoạt của siêu vi Epstein-barr, mạnh hơn hoạt tính của beta-caroten (Cancer Letter Số 198-2003). Khi cho chuột bị gây ung thư da, dùng mogrosid-5 hay 11-oxo-mogrosid-5, trong 10 – 15 ngày liên tục, các tiến trình ung thư chậm lại, số bướu papilloma cũng giảm hạ (so với chuột đối chứng). Khi thử trên chuột bị gây ung thư bằng peroxynitrit, các đáp ứng cũng xảy ra tương tự (Pure Applied Chemistry Số 74-2002). Hoạt tính chống dị ứng, kháng histamin: thử nghiệm trên chuột. Các liều dùng mỗi ngày 300 mg và 1.000 mg lặp lại sau 2 đến 4 tuần cho thấy các hiệu ứng chống histamin được tích lũy dần dần… (Biology and Pharmacy Bulletin Số 28-2005). Chữa viêm họng, chữa chứng viêm thanh quản, chữa ho gà, chữa ho đờm vàng quánh, bổ phế, chữa táo bón, trị cảm nóng và khát. 1.2.5.4. Liều dùng: 15 - 30g 1.2.5.5. Kiêng kỵ: La hán quả tính mát, thích hợp với chứng ho do "đàm hỏa" (đờm nhiệt). Nếu là ho do "phế hàn" và do ngoại cảm, thì không nên dùng độc vị (cần phối hợp với các vị thuốc khác). 1.2.6. Câu kỷ tử Hình 1.8: Câu kỷ tử
  35. 35. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 21 1.2.6.1. Giời thiệu chung. Tên khoa học: Fructus Lycii Tên gọi khác: Câu khởi, khởi tử, địa cốt tử, khủ khởi... Thuộc họ cà (Solanaceae) Đặc điểm: Quả mọng hình trứng, khi chín màu đỏ sầm, hoặc vàng đỏ. Hạt nhiều hình thân dẹp. Ra hoa từ tháng 6-9, có quả từ tháng 7-10. 1.2.6.2. Thành phần hóa học. Thành phần chủ yếu có Betain, nhiều loại axit amin, polysaccharid, vltamin B1, B2, C, acid nicotinic, Ca, P, Fe...(Trung Dược Học). Trong 100g quả có 3,96mg Caroten, 150mg Canxi, 6,7mg P, 3,4mg sắt, 3mg Vit C, 1,7mg axit nicotic, 0,23mg Amon sunfat (Từ Quốc Quân và Triệu Thủ Huấn) Trong Khởi tử có Lysin, Cholin, Betain, 2,2% chất béo và 4,6% chất Protein, Acid cyanhydric và có thể có Atropin (Những Cây Thuốc Và Vị Thuốc Việt Nam). Carotene, Thiameme, Riboflavin, Vitamin C, b-Sitosterol, Linoleic acid (Chinese Herbal Medicine). Valine, Glutamine, Asparagine (Nishiyama R, C A 1963, 59 (11): 13113b). 1.2.6.3. Tác dụng. Thuốc có tác dụng tăng cường miễn dịch không đặc hiệu trên súc vật thực nghiệm có tác dụng tàng cường khả năng thực bào của hệ lưới nội mô, thành phần có tác dụng là Polysaccharide Kỷ tử (Trung Dược Học). Thuốc có tác dụng tăng cường chức năng tạo máu của chuột nhắt (Sổ Tay Lâm Sàng Trung Dược). Chất Betain là chất kích thích sinh vật, cho vào thức ăn cho gà ăn có tác dụng tăng trọng và đẻ trứng nhiều hơn, cũng làm cho chuột nhắt tăng trọng rõ (Trung Dược Học). Thuốc có tác dụng hạ Cholesterol của chuột cống, chất Betain của thuốc có tác dụng bảo vệ gan chống thoái hóa mỡ, hạ đường huyết (Trung Dược Học).
  36. 36. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 22 Chất chiết xuất nước của thuốc có tác dụng hạ huyết áp ức chế tim, hưng phấn ruột (tác dụng như Cholin). Chất Betain không có tác dụng này (Trung Dược Học). Nước sắc Kỷ tử có tác dụng hưng phấn tử cung cô lập của thỏ (Sổ Tay Lâm Sàng Trung Dược). Thuốc có tác dụng ức chế ung thư đối với chuột nhắt S180. Các học giả Nhật Bản có báo cáo năm 1979 là lá và quả Kỷ tử có tác dụng ức chế tế bào ung thư trong ống nghiệm (Trung Dược Học). Các tác giả Trung Quốc trên thực nghiệm cũng phát hiện thuốc (lá, quả và cuống quả của Kỷ tử (vùng Ninh Hạ) có tác dụng ức chế ở mức độ khác nhau hai loại tế bào ung thư ở người (Trung Dược Học). 1.2.6.4. Liều dùng: 8 - 20g 1.2.6.5. Kiêng kỵ: thận trọng với bệnh nhân tùy vị suy nhược, tiêu chảy kéo dài (Trung Dược Học). 1.2.7. Hạ khô thảo. 1.2.7.1. Giới thiệu chung: Tên khoa học: Prunilla vulgaris L Tên gọi khác: Thiết tuyến hạ khô, yến diện, mạch tuệ hạ khô thảo... Thuộc họ Hoa môi (Lamiaceae) Đặc điểm: Hình 1.9: Hạ khô thảo Hạ khô thảo là loại cây thảo, sống dai, cao 30 - 40cm. Cụm hoa mọc ở đầu cành giống như bông do nhiều hoa có cuống ngắn mọc vòng, mỗi vòng có 5-6 hoa. Đài hoa có hai môi, môi trên có ba răng, môi dưới có hai răng, hình ba cạnh. Cánh hoa màu tím nhạt hình môi, môi trên như cái mũi, môi dưới sẻ ba, thuỳ giữa rộng hơn, nhị 2 dài, 2 ngắn, đều thò ra khỏi tràng. Vòi nhỏ dài. Quả nhỏ cứng.
  37. 37. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 23 Nguồn gốc: Ở Việt Nam cây này hiện nay mới phát hiện được ở Sapa (Lào Cai), Tam Đảo (Vĩnh Phúc), Hà Giang vào các tháng 4, 5, 6 rất nhiều, sang đến tháng 8 một số đã lụi đi. Hiện tại đã được khai thác. 1.2.7.2. Thành phần hóa học: Hạ khô thảo chứa alcaloid tan trong nước, 3,5% muối vô cơ, tinh dầu. Trong các muối vô cơ có chủ yếu là kali chlorua. Tinh dầu chứa d-camphor (khoảng 50%) a- và D-fenchon, vết của alcol fenchylic. Chất đắng là prunellin (trong đó phần không đường là acid ursolic; còn có denphinidin cyanidin. Ở Pháp, người ta đã xác định trong cây có nhựa chất đắng, tanin, tinh dầu, chất béo, lipase, một glucosid tan trong nước (0,70g/kg cây khô) và một saponosid acid (1,10g). 1.2.7.3. Tác dụng. Hạ khô thảo có tác dụng làm mát gan, kháng khuẩn, lợi tiểu, tiêu viêm, hạ huyết áp… Dùng chữa các chứng bệnh : viêm sưng vú, viêm tử cung, viêm da, viêm họng, viêm lưỡi, viêm miệng, vẩy nến, lở ngứa, mụn nhọt, lao, tràng nhạc, huyết áp tăng, nhức đầu, chóng mặt, đau nhức mắt… dùng hạ khô thảo uống trong trị đái đường, dùng ngoài chữa mụn nhọt, đau thắt. Ở Pháp, người ta cho nó có các tính chất làm se, tiêu sưng, làm giảm đường huyết, làm sạch.dùng hạ khô thảo uống trong trị đái đường, dùng ngoài chữa mụn nhọt, đau thắt. 1.2.7.4. Liều dùng: 8 - 16g 1.2.7.5. Kiêng kỵ: cẩn thận với người tỳ vị hư yếu. 1.2.8. Hoa mộc miên. Hình 1.10: Hoa mộc miên
  38. 38. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 24 1.2.8.1. Giới thiệu chung: Tên khoa học: Bombax malabaricum DC Tên gọi khác: Hoa gạo Thuộc họ Gạo (Bomcbaaceae) Đặc điểm: Hoa màu đỏ mọc thành chùm, nở trước khi cây ra lá. Quả nang to. Hạt có nhiều lông như sợi bông trắng dài. Ra hoa tháng 3, có quả tháng 5. Nguồn gốc: Cây gạo được trồng ở khắp các tỉnh miền Bắc nước ta nhất là hai bên đường. Còn mọc ở Ấn Độ, Indonexya, Trung Quốc. 1.2.8.2. Thành phần hóa học: Hoa chứa nhiều acid amin, pectin, tanin, đường, nhiều nguyên tố vi lượng. Nhựa chứa acid catechutannic. Hạt chứa 22,3% dầu béo khô với 0,5% stearin. Rễ của cây non có chứa protein 1,2%, chất béo 0,9%, phosphatid (cephaclin) 0,6% semul đỏ 0,5% tanin 0,4% arabinose và galactose 8,2% chất có pectin 6,9% và tro 71,2%. Chất nhầy trong vỏ biểu hiện của một ester salicophosphoric của manogalactan. 1.2.8.3. Tác dụng: Hoa được dùng trị viêm ruột, lỵ. Cũng dùng như trà uống vào mùa hè. Nước hoa gạo được xem như một dung dịch bổ âm, dùng chữa thiếu máu suy nhược hoặc do các nguyên nhân khác (rong kinh, đa kinh, chảy máu dạ dày – tá tràng, mất máu sau mổ vết thương, sỏi thận mà tuỷ xương bình thường) và do cả trường hợp suy tuỷ. 1.2.8.4. Liều dùng: 15 - 20g 1.2.9. Đường. 1.2.9.1. Tính chất vật lý.
  39. 39. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 25 Đường saccharose là một cacbohydrate có công thức phân tử C12H22O11 được tạo thành từ 2 monosaccharide: α-d glucose và β-d fructose. Chúng liên kết với nhau bằng liên kết glycoside giữa nguyên tử carbon số 1 của glucose và nguyên tử carbon số 2 của fructose. Saccharose không có tính khử như các monosaccharide. Hình 1.11: Công thức phân tử Có khối lượng phân tử M = 342,29648 g/mol. Trạng thái nguyên chất là tinh thể trong suốt, không màu. Tỉ trọng d = 1,5789 g/cm3. Nhiệt độ nóng chảy t = 186÷1880C. Độ hòa tan: đường saccharose tan tốt trong nước, 211,5 g/100 ml (200C). Độ hòa tan của đường tăng theo nhiệt độ. Ngoài ra, độ hòa tan của đường saccharose còn phụ thuộc vào hàm lượng chất không đường có trong dung dịch đường. 1.2.9.2. Tính chất hóa học.  Tác dụng với acid: Trong môi trường acid đường saccharose sẽ bị thủy phân hỗn hợp thành đường glucose và fructose. Saccharose + H2O → glucose + fructose Tốc độ chuyển hóa phụ thuộc vào nhiệt độ và độ acid của môi trường. Nhiệt độ càng cao độ acid càng mạnh thì thời gian chuyển hóa càng nhanh. Tác dụng đối với men chuyển hóa: dưới tác dụng của men invertase thì trường hợp này men invertase đóng vai trò như môi trường acid và quá trình cuyển hóa ở nhiệt độ thường.
  40. 40. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 26  Tác dụng với kiềm: Phân tử đường saccharose không có nhóm hydroxyl glucozit nên không có tính khử. Saccharose có tính chất như 1 acid yếu kết hợp được với vôi tạo thành mono, di, tri canxi saccarat. Canxi monosaccarat và disaccarat dễ bị phân hủy, trisaccarat khó bị phân hủy và tồn tại ở dạng tinh thể. C12H22O11 + Ca(OH)2 → C12H22O11.Ca + H2O C12H22O11 + 2Ca(OH)2 → C12H22O11.2Ca + H2O C12H22O11 + 3Ca(OH)2 → C12H22O11.3Ca + H2O Trong môi trường kiềm đường saccharose bị phân hủy thành đường lactose, glucose, fructose và các đường khác. Ở pH từ 8 đến 9 và đun nóng trong một thời gian dài sẽ bị thủy phân thành các acid và các chất màu (hợp chất có màu vàng và màu nâu).  Tác dụng tạo phức: Trong phân tử đường saccharose có chứa nhiều nhóm hydroxyl nên có thể tạo thành phức chất với các muối như NaCl.2H2O, KCl.H2O… điều này có ý nghĩa đến sự liên kết các chất không đường vào mạng lưới mầm tinh thể lúc mầm tinh thể lớn lên cũng như làm tăng lượng mật cuối. Tốc độ phân hủy tăng theo độ pH. Ở nhiệt độ sôi với pH từ 8 đến 9 saccharose chỉ bị thủy phân 0,05% nhưng nếu cũng ở nhiệt độ trên mà pH = 12 thì sự phân hủy đó tăng 0,5%.  Phản ứng caramel hóa: Dưới tác dụng của nhiệt độ, saccharose bị mất nước, tạo nhóm sản phẩm sậm màu và được gọi tên chung là caramel. Caramel được xem là chất màu có nguồn gốc tự nhiên và được sử dụng sản xuất trong một số loại thức uống. 1.2.9.3. Công dụng. Đường sẽ làm tăng vị ngọt cho sản phẩm, nâng cao giá trị dinh dưỡng của thực
  41. 41. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 27 phẩm. Đồng thời tạo nên năng lượng cho cơ thể hoạt động. Trong các quá trình lên men, đường còn là cơ chất, cung cấp dinh dưỡng cho nấm men hoạt động và chuyển hóa thành ethanol. 1.2.9.4. Chỉ tiêu chất lượng đường. Bảng 1.2: Chỉ tiêu cảm quan của đường tinh luyện theo TCVN 6958:2001 Chỉ tiêu Yêu cầu Ngoại hình Tinh thể màu trắng, kích thước tương đối đồng đều, tơi khô, không vón cục… Mùi vị Tinh thể đường hoặc dung dịch đường trong nước có vị ngọt, không có mùi lạ, vị lạ. Màu sắc Tinh thể trắng óng ánh, khi pha vào nước cất cho dung dịch trong suốt. Bảng 1.3: Chỉ tiêu hóa lý đường tinh luyện theo TCVN 6958:2001 1.2.10. Nước. Nước có tác dụng như một dung môi hòa tan và tham gia các phản ứng giữa các cấu tử hoặc tác động tới các phần tử khác tạo thành sản phẩm. Tên chỉ tiêu Đơn vị tính Giá trị Độ pol (0Z) ≥ 99,8 Hàm lượng đường khử % ≤ 0,03 Tro dẫn nhiệt % ≤ 0,03 Dư lượng sunfua dioxit Ppm ≤ 7 Asen mg/kg ≤ 1 Đồng mg/kg ≤ 2 Chì mg/kg ≤ 0,5
  42. 42. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 28 Nước là nguyên liệu chiếm tỉ lệ quan trọng trong việc sản xuất nước giải khát (>80%). Nước hòa tan các nguyên liệu khác như: đường, CO2, hương liệu, acid, phẩm màu…cùng các muối khoáng khác tạo nên một thức uống ngon, mát, giải khát, sảng khoái. Thành phần hoá học và tính chất hoá lý, chất lượng của nước ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến kỹ thuật sản xuất và chất lượng của sản phẩm. Trong sản xuất nước giải khát người ta dùng nước mềm để pha chế, độ cứng các nguồn nước tự nhiên rất khác nhau và phụ thuộc vào nhiều yếu tố như: địa lý, thời gian trong năm, độ sâu của nguồn nước… vì vậy cần phải xử lý nước trước khi đưa vào pha chế nước giải khát. Theo tiêu chuẩn vệ sinh nước ăn uống (Ban hành kèm theo quyết định của Bộ trưởng Bộ y tế số 1329/2002/BYT/QĐ ngày 18/4/2002). 1.2.11. Axit xitric. C6H8O7.H2O Trong công nghiệp sản xuất nước giải khát, axit xitric được dùng để điều chỉnh độ chua, tạo vị hài hòa cho sản phẩm và đặc biệt là tác nhân thủy phân đường tạo thành đường nghịch đảo. Ngoài ra axit xitric còn được sử dụng làm tác nhân axit hóa, ngăn chặn sự phát triển của nhóm vi sinh vật ưa kiềm và trung tính. Chỉ tiêu chất lượng axit xitric trong thực phẩm theo TCVN 5516:2010 Phụ gia thực phẩm - Axit xitric .
  43. 43. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 29 CHƯƠNG 2: ĐỐI TƯỢNG VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU 2.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu. Thời gian nghiên cứu: 24/4/2017 đến 16/7/2017 Địa điểm nghiên cứu: tại phòng thí nghiệm thực phẩm Khoa công nghệ sinh học - thực phẩm - môi trường của trường đại học Công nghệ Tp.HCM. 2.1.1. Nguyên liệu. Các loại thảo mộc: đều được mua tại hiệu thuốc đông y Đặng Nguyên Đường. Công thức phối trộn 8 loại thảo mộc để tạo ra sản phẩm đã được hỏi ý kiến của lương y: Nấm linh chi Cam thảo Hoa cúc Kim ngân hoa La hán quả Câu kỷ tử Hạ khô thảo Hoa mộc miên Nước: sử dụng nước máy được lọc qua máy lọc NANO GEYSER tại phòng thí nghiệm công nghệ thực phẩm trường đại học Công nghệ TP.HCM. Đường: sử dụng đường tinh luyện của công ty Đường Biên Hòa. Bao bì thủy tinh: Chai thủy tinh có dung tích 240ml với chiều cao 19cm, trong suốt. Chai thủy tinh đều, không có bọt khí, không có vết nứt, không có nếp nhăn, vết cắt, miệng chai phải phẳng, không nứt mẻ, đáy hình lõm để có thẻ chịu được áp
  44. 44. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 30 lực...Nắp chai được làm bằng sắt tây có lớp vecni chống gỉ, có lớp đệm cao su bên trong để tạo độ kín cho bao bì sau khi đóng nắp. Dụng cụ thí nghiệm: Bảng 2.1: Dụng cụ và thiết bị STT Thiết bị và dụng cụ 1 Bếp điện 2 Cân điện tử 3 Nồi 4 Máy hút chân không 5 Bông gòn 6 Cốc sấy 7 Máy đo pH 8 Brix kế 9 Tủ sấy 10 Nhiệt kế 11 Rây 12 Ly 13 Chai 2.2. Phương pháp nghiên cứu.
  45. 45. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 31 2.2.1. Sơ đồ nghiên cứu. Hình 2.1: Sơ đồ nghiên cứu Thời gian chiết Nguyên liệu Nghiên cứu xác định công thức phối chế trà thảo mộc Khảo sát chế độ chiết dịch nước thảo mộc Khảo sát chế độ thanh trùng Đánh giá chất lượng sản phẩm Đo độ ẩm nguyên liệu Khảo sát tỷ lệ giữa các nhóm thảo mộc Khảo sát tỷ lệ thảo mộc và nước Khảo sát tỷ lệ phối chế syrup Thời gian thanh trùng Nhiệt độ thanh trùng Đường tổng Axit tổng pH Vitamin C So sánh với các sản phẩm khác
  46. 46. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 32 2.2.2. Quy trình sản xuất trà thảo mộc dự kiến. Hình 2.2: Sơ đồ quy trình sản xuất trà thảo mộc dự kiến Nguyên liệu Xử lý nguyên liệu Chiết Lọc thô Lọc tinh Phối chế Bài khí Rót chai, đóng nắp Thanh trùng Làm nguội Bảo ôn Sản phẩm Bã Nước Syrup Chai, nắp Rửa, thanh trùng Bã
  47. 47. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 33 2.2.3. Thuyết minh quy trình. 2.2.3.1. Xử lý nguyên liệu. Mục đích: rửa sạch các tạp chất có trên nguyên liệu và xử lý cắt nhỏ làm tăng hiệu suất chiết dịch thảo mộc với nước. Tiến hành: Nấm linh chi: rửa, cắt nhỏ Cam thảo: rửa, cắt nhỏ Cúc hoa: rửa Kim ngân hoa: rửa La hán quả: cắt nhỏ Câu kỷ tử: rửa Hạ khô thảo: rửa, cắt nhỏ Hoa mộc miên: rửa, cắt nhỏ 2.2.3.2. Chiết. Mục đích: tách chiết các chất tan, hương có trong nguyên liệu vào trong nước. Tiến hành: ta chọn tỷ lệ nước phù hợp để chiết, cho nguyên liệu đã được xử lý vào nồi inox đậy nắp, gia nhiệt lên 100o C và tiến hành chiết. 2.2.3.3. Lọc thô. Mục đích: Tách bỏ phần bã. Tiến hành: hỗn hộp sau khi chiết được lược qua rây. 2.2.3.4. Lọc tinh.
  48. 48. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 34 Mục đích: loại bỏ huyền phù có trong dịch chiết, tạo ra sản phẩm có độ trong cao, không bị lắng trong quá trình bảo quản, tăng giá trị cảm quan. Tiến hành: dịch chiết được lọc chân không qua nhiều lớp gòn. 2.2.3.5. Phối chế. Mục đích: tạo ra sản phẩm có vị ngọt hài hòa. Tiến hành: dịch chiết sau lộc tinh được phối chế với một tỷ lệ syrup thích hợp, sau đó được gia nhiệt đến khoảng 50 - 60o C để hòa tan hoàn toàn đường trước khi mang đi lọc tinh. 2.2.3.6. Bài khí. Mục đích: nhằm đuổi bớt không khí trong dịch, tránh hiện tượng nứt, vỡ chai khi thanh trùng, oxi hóa sản phẩm, ngoài ra còn giúp tiêu diệt bớt vi sinh vật. Tiến hành: đun dịch đến nhiệt độ 80o C rồi mới rót vào chai. 2.2.3.7. Rót chai, đóng nắp. Mục đích: giúp sản phẩm cách ly hoàn toàn với môi trường, tránh những tác hại gây hư hỏng làm tăng thời gian bảo quản, tăng giá trị cảm quan, tạo thuận lợi cho quá trình bảo quản, phân phối và sử dụng. Tiến hành: chai thủy tinh được rửa sạch rồi đem đi thanh trùng, nắp rửa sạch đem sấy khô. Dịch sau khi gia nhiệt bài khí tiến hành rót nhanh vào chai và được đóng nắp ngay để đảm bảo hiệu quả bài khí. 2.2.3.8. Thanh trùng. Mục đích: tiêu diệt vi sih vật gây bệnh và làm hư hỏng sản phẩm. Tiến hành: sau khi đóng nắp chai được cho vào nồi nước thanh trùng ở nhiệt độ và thời gian thích hợp. 2.2.3.9. Làm nguội.
  49. 49. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 35 Mục đích: tránh hiện tượng vỡ chai thủy tinh khi thay đổi nhiệt độ đột ngột. Tiến hành: bổ sung nước lạnh từ từ vào nồi thanh trùng để hạ nhiệt độ. 2.2.3.10. Bảo ôn. Mục đích: ổn định trạng thái sản phẩm, phát hiện hư hỏng. Tiến hành: sản phẩm được đặt nơi khô ráo, thoáng mát ở nhiệt độ thường trong 15 ngày. 2.2.4. Sơ đồ bố trí thí nghiệm cụ thể. 2.2.4.1. Thí nghiệm xác định tỷ lệ giữa các nhóm thảo mộc.
  50. 50. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 36 Hình 2.3: Sơ đồ thí nghiệm xác định tỷ lệ giữa các nhóm thảo mộc.
  51. 51. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 37 Mục đích: tìm ra tỷ lệ thích hợp giữa các nhóm thảo mộc để sản phẩm có giá trị cảm quan tốt nhất. Tiến hành: chuẩn bị nguyên liệu, tính toán lượng nguyên liệu của tứng nhóm sử dụng cho 5 mẫu. Tỷ lệ phần trăm phối trộn các nhóm thảo mộc và thông số của thí nghiệm được nêu trong bảng 2.2. Sau khi chuẩn bị xong 5 mẫu tiến hành đánh giá cảm quan để xác định tỷ lệ tối ưu nhất. Bảng 2.2: Bố trí thí nghiệm xác định tỷ lệ giữa các nhóm thảo mộc. Mẫu Tỷ lệ giữa 3 nhóm thảo mộc: A:B:C Thông số cố định Thông số theo dõi 1 10:30:60 24g thảo mộc Tỷ lệ thảo mộc/nước: 1/50 Chiết: 95-100o C trong 20 phút. Syrup: 8o Brix Bài khí: 75 - 80o C, 2 - 3 phút Thanh trùng: 100o C, 40 phút Cảm quan 2 15:35:50 3 20:40:40 4 25:45:30 5 30:50:20 2.2.4.2. Thí nghiệm xác định tỷ lệ thảo mộc/nước.
  52. 52. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 38 Hình 2.4: Sơ đồ thí nghiệm xác định tỷ lệ thảo mộc/nước. Mục đích: tìm ra tỷ lệ thích hợp giữa thảo mộc và nước để sản phẩm có giá trị cảm quan tốt nhất.
  53. 53. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 39 Tiến hành: chuẩn bị nguyên liệu, cân chính xác khối lượng từng loại thảo mộc cho 5 mẫu. Tiến hành gia nhiệt để chiết dịch thảo mộc theo tỷ lệ phần trăm phối trộn giữa thảo mộc/nước và thông số của thí nghiệm được nêu trong bảng 2.3. Sau khi chuẩn bị xong 5 mẫu tiến hành đánh giá cảm quan để xác định tỷ lệ tối ưu nhất. Bảng 2.3: Bố trí thí nghiệm xác định tỷ lệ giữa thảo mộc và nước. Mẫu Tỷ lệ giữa thảo mộc:nước Thông số cố định Thông số theo dõi 1 1:40 24g thảo mộc Tỷ lệ 3 nhóm thảo mộc: 20:40:40 Chiết: 95-100oC trong 20 phút. Syrup: 8o Brix Bài khí: 75 - 80o C, 2 - 3 phút Thanh trùng: 100o C, 40 phút Cảm quan 2 1:50 3 1:60 4 1:70 5 1:80 2.2.4.3. Thí nghiệm xác định thời gian chiết.
  54. 54. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 40 Hình 2.5: Sơ đồ thí nghiệm xác định thời gian chiết.
  55. 55. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 41 Mục đích: tách chiết các chất tan và mùi hương có trong thảo mộc vào trong nước. Tiến hành: chuẩn bị nguyên liệu, cân chính xác khối lượng từng loại thảo mộc cho 5 mẫu. Cho nước vào nồi inox đậy kín nắp, đun đến 95 - 100o C thì cho thảo mộc vào chiết ở các thời gian khác nhau. Thông số của thí nghiệm được nêu trong bảng 2.4. Sau khi chuẩn bị xong các mẫu tiến hành đo nồng độ chất khô dịch chiết và đánh giá cảm quan để xác định nhiệt độ tối ưu nhất để chiết thảo mộc. Bảng 2.4: Bố trí thí nghiệm xác định thời gian chiết. Nhóm mẫu Thông số chiết Thông số cố định Thông số theo dõi Thời gian (phút) 1 15 24g thảo mộc Tỷ lệ 3 nhóm thảo mộc: 20:40:40 Tỷ lệ thảo mộc/nước: 1:60 Syrup: 8o Brix Bài khí: 75 - 80o C, 2 - 3 phút Thanh trùng: 100o C, 40 phút Nồng độ chất khô, cảm quan 2 20 3 25 4 30 5 35 2.2.4.4. Thí nghiệm xác định oBrix đường phối trộn.
  56. 56. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 42 Hình 2.6: Sơ đồ thí nghiệm xác định đường phối trộn đạt o Brix.
  57. 57. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 43 Mục đích: xác định o Brix đường thích hợp cho sản phẩm, tạo ra sản phẩm có vị ngọt phù hợp nhất với thị hiếu người tiêu dùng. Tiến hành: dịch thảo mộc sau khi lọc được phối trộn với đường để đạt ở oBrix khảo sát. Thông số của thí nghiệm được nêu trong bảng 2.5. Sau khi chuẩn bị xong các mẫu tiến hành đánh giá cảm quan để xác định % đường tối ưu nhất cho sản phẩm. Bảng 2.5: Bố trí thí nghiệm xác định đường phối trộn đạt o Brix. Mẫu Phối trộn đường ở các o Brix Thông số cố định Thông số theo dõi 1 4 24g thảo mộc Tỷ lệ 3 nhóm thảo mộc: 20:40:40 Tỷ lệ thảo mộc/nước: 1:60 Chiết ở 95 - 100o C trong 25 phút Bài khí: 75 - 80o C, 2 - 3 phút Thanh trùng: 100oC, 40 phút Cảm quan 2 5 3 6 4 7 5 8 2.2.4.5. Thí nghiệm xác định nhiệt độ thanh trùng.
  58. 58. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 44 Hình 2.7: Sơ đồ thí nghiệm xác định nhiệt độ thanh trùng.
  59. 59. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 45 Mục đích: xác định nhiệt độ thanh trùng tối ưu nhất cho sản phẩm, tiêu diệt những vi sinh vật ảnh hưởng đến sức khỏe, đồng thời tăng thời gian bảo quản. Tiến hành: sau khi rót chai, đóng nắp, sản phẩm được cho vào nồi thanh trùng, tiến hành nâng nhiệt độ và giữ nhiệt theo bố trí thí nghiệm bảng 2.6. Sau khi thanh trùng sản phẩm được làm nguội rồi đem đi bảo ôn ở nhiệt độ thường trong 15 ngày rồi tiến hành đánh giá cảm quan. Bảng 2.6: Bố trí thí nghiệm xác định nhiệt độ thanh trùng. Nhóm mẫu Thông số thanh trùng Thông số cố định Thông số theo dõi Nhiệt độ (o C) 1 80 24g thảo mộc Tỷ lệ 3 nhóm thảo mộc: 20:40:40 Tỷ lệ thảo mộc/nước: 1:60 Suryp: 6o Bx Bài khí: 75 - 80o C, 2 - 3 phút Thanh trùng: 40 phút Cảm quan 2 85 3 90 4 95 5 100 2.2.4.6. Thí nghiệm xác định thời gian thanh trùng.
  60. 60. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 46 Hình 2.8: Sơ đồ thí nghiệm xác định thời gian thanh trùng.
  61. 61. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 47 Mục đích: xác định thời gian thanh trùng tối ưu nhất cho sản phẩm, tiêu diệt những vi sinh vật ảnh hưởng đến sức khỏe, đồng thời tăng thời gian bảo quản. Tiến hành: sau khi rót chai, đóng nắp, sản phẩm được cho vào nồi thanh trùng, tiến hành nâng nhiệt độ và giữ nhiệt theo bố trí thí nghiệm bảng 2.7. Sau khi thanh trùng sản phẩm được làm nguội rồi đem đi bảo ôn ở nhiệt độ thường trong 15 ngày rồi tiến hành đánh giá cảm quan và kiểm tra vi sinh vật trong sản phẩm. Bảng 2.7: Bố trí thí nghiệm xác định thời gian thanh trùng. Nhóm mẫu Thông số thanh trùng Thông số cố định Thông số theo dõi Thời gian (phút) 1 10 24g thảo mộc Tỷ lệ 3 nhóm thảo mộc: 20:40:40 Tỷ lệ thảo mộc/nước: 1:60 Syrup: 6 o Brix Thanh trùng: 95o C Bài khí: 75 - 80oC, 2 - 3 phút Cảm quan, kiểm tra vi sinh vật 2 15 3 20 4 25 5 30 2.2.5. Phương pháp nghiên cứu. 2.2.5.1. Phương pháp phân tích. Xác định hàm lượng ẩm trong nguyên liệu 8 loại thảo mộc bằng phương pháp sấy ở nhiệt độ 105o C. Xác định pH của sản phẩm trà thảo mộc bằng máy đo pH cầm tay Milwaukee MW102. Xác định nồng độ chất hòa tan (o Bx) bằng cách sử dụng khúc xạ kế ATAGO. Phương pháp xác định axit tổng dựa trên phản ứng trung hòa các axit có trong mẫu bằng dung dịch kiềm NaOH 0,1N với chỉ thị phenolphathalein theo TCVN 5483:2007.
  62. 62. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 48 Phương pháp xác định hàm lượng đường tổng bằng phương pháp DNS. Phương pháp xác định Vitamin C, vitamin C có tính khử mạnh được oxy hóa bằng dung dịch I2 với chỉ thị là dung dịch tinh bột. 2.2.5.2. Phương pháp đánh giá cảm quan. Sử dụng phép thử so hàng thị hiếu để xác định có hay không sự khác biệt về mức độ ưa thích tồn tại giữa các mẫu thử. 2.2.5.3. Phương pháp xử lý số liệu. Xử lý số liệu ANOVA bằng phần mềm xử lý số liệu SPSS 20 và vẽ đồ thị bằng phần mềm Microsoft excel 2016.
  63. 63. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 49 CHƯƠNG 3: KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ THẢO LUẬN 3.1. Kết quả xác định hàm lượng ẩm trong thảo mộc. Tiến hành làm thí nghiệm như trình bày ở phụ lục A ta có được kết quả như bảng 3.1 Bảng 3.1: Hàm lượng ẩm trong thảo mộc Tên thảo mộc Khối lượng cốc (g) Khối lượng mẫu và cốc trước khi sấy (g) Khối lượng mẫu và cốc sau khi sấy (g) Hàm lượng ẩm (%) Hàm lượng chất khô (g) Nấm linh chi 148,16 153,11 152,43 13,74 86,26 Cam thảo 144,53 149,43 148,83 12,24 87,24 Cúc hoa 45,47 50,47 49,82 13 87 Kim ngân hoa 10,61 15,53 15 10,77 89,23 La hán quả 45,77 50,77 50,27 10 90 Câu kỷ tử 147,90 152,44 151,90 11,89 88,11 Hạ khô thảo 8,92 13,88 13,34 10,89 89,11 Hoa mộc miên 8,91 13,74 13,15 12,22 87,78 Nhận xét: Hàm lượng ẩm trong nguyên liệu thấp, hàm lượng chất khô cao thuận lợi cho quá trình sản xuất nước giải khát, chiết được nhiều chất tan trong nguyên liệu giúp sản phẩm có giá trị dinh dưỡng cao. 3.2. Xác định các thông số thích hợp cho quy trình. 3.2.1. Kết quả xác định tỷ lệ giữa các nhóm nguyên liệu thảo mộc. 3.2.1.1. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về màu sắc của sản phẩm ở các tỷ lệ khảo sát nhóm nguyên liệu.
  64. 64. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 50 Tiến hành thí nghiệm theo sơ đồ hình 2.3 và bảng 2.2 ta được kết quả trình bày ở bảng 3.2, hình 3.1 và bảng 1 (phụ lục 9.I) Bảng 3.2: Kết quả xếp hạng về màu sắc của sản phẩm ở các tỷ lệ nhóm thảo mộc Mẫu Tỷ lệ giữa 3 nhóm thảo mộc A:B:C Điểm cảm quan Mức ý nghĩa* 1 10:30:60 1,54 a 2 15:35:50 2 a 3 20:40:40 4,13 c 4 25:45:30 4,42 c 5 30:50:20 2,92 b (*) Những mẫu có cùng ký tự là không khác nhau tại mức ý nghĩa α Mẫu 1 và 2 có mức độ ưa thích thấp nhất và không có sự khác biệt về mức độ ưa thích ở mức ý nghĩa 5%. Hai mẫu có tỷ lệ nguyên liệu gần giống nhau: với 2 nhóm A:B thấp và nhóm C cao. Trong nhóm B có nguyên liệu tạo màu chính cho sản phẩm là la hán quả với tỷ lệ nhóm B thấp (ít la hán quả) màu này không được ưa chuộng đối với trà thảo mộc từ phía người thử đánh giá không cao. Mẫu 5 có sự khác biệt về mức ý nghĩa 5% so với bốn mẫu còn lại. Mẫu 5 có tỷ lệ nhóm B tăng đến 50% (nhiều la hán quả) làm sản phẩm có màu nâu đậm, tối màu. Với hai mẫu còn lại mẫu 3 và 4 có mức độ ưa thích cao nhất và không có sự khác biệt về mức ý nghĩa 5%. Cả 2 mẫu đều có màu nâu đỏ sáng là màu đặc trưng mong muốn có được trong sản phẩm trà thảo mộc. Kết luận: Xét về mặt kinh tế nguyên liệu ở nhóm A:B có giá thành cao hơn nhóm C, vì vậy với tỷ lệ nhóm A:B ở mẫu 3 thấp hơn ở mẫu 4 mà vẫn đạt được màu sắc đặt trưng cho sản phẩm không có sự khác biệt về mặt ý nghĩa 5%. Vậy kết luận mẫu được chọn là: mẫu 3 3.2.1.2. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về mùi vị của sản phẩm ở các tỷ lệ khảo sát nhóm nguyên liệu.
  65. 65. Nghiên cứu quy trình sản xuất nước uống đóng chai từ thảo mộc thiên nhiên quy mô PTN 51 Tiến hành thí nghiệm theo sơ đồ hình 2.3 và bảng 2.2 ta được kết quả trình bày ở bảng 3.3, hình 3.1 và bảng 2 (phụ lục 9.I) Bảng 3.3: Kết quả xếp hạng về mùi vị của sản phẩm ở các tỷ lệ nhóm thảo mộc Mẫu Tỷ lệ giữa 3 nhóm thảo mộc A:B:C Điểm cảm quan Mức ý nghĩa* 1 10:30:60 2,38 ab 2 15:35:50 3,54 c 3 20:40:40 4,08 c 4 25:45:30 3,29 bc 5 30:50:20 1,71 a (*) Những mẫu có cùng ký tự là không khác nhau tại mức ý nghĩa α Từ kết quả bảng phân tích bảng 3.3, cho thấy có sự khác biệt về mức độ ưa thích của người thử đối với 5 mẫu với các tỷ lệ nguyên liệu khác nhau ở mức ý nghĩa 5%. Mẫu 1 và 5 có mức độ ưa thích thấp nhất và không có sự khác biệt về mức độ ưa thích ở mức ý nghĩa 5%. Hai mẫu trên có tỷ lệ nguyên liệu chênh lệch lớn đã tạo nên mùi vị không hài hòa, mùi thơm nổi trội của một nguyên liệu lấn át các mùi vị khác. Ở mẫu 2, 3, 4 có mức độ ưa thích cao nhất và không có sự khác biệt về mặt ý nghĩa 5%. Càng tăng nhóm nguyên liệu A:B sản phẩm càng có mùi thơm nhiều hơn, vị ngọt hơn. Tuy nhiên khi tăng nhóm A:B đến 25:45% thì điểm cảm quan bắt đầu giảm, trong nhóm A có linh chi, kim ngân hoa, cúc hoa các thành phần này đều tạo vị đắng và mùi thuốc của kim ngân hoa làm cho sản phẩm không nhận được đánh giá cao về mặt cảm quan; ở nhóm B có cam thảo, la hán quả, câu kỷ tử các nguyên liệu này có vị ngọt, tạo mùi thơm chính mong muốn có được trong sản phẩm tuy nhiên khi cho với tỷ lệ cao mùi thơm nổi trội làm lấn át các mùi thơm khác, mùi thơm không hài hòa cho sản phẩm.

    Be the first to comment

Views

Total views

23

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×