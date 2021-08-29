Successfully reported this slideshow.
BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH LUẬN VĂN TỐT NGHIỆP NGHIÊN CỨU QUY TRÌNH CHẾ BIẾN BÁNH MÌ ...
i LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan: 1. Những nội dung trong đồ án này là do tôi thực hiện dưới sự hướng dẫn trực tiếp của ThS...
ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Đồ án này được hoàn thành nhờ sự giúp đỡ tận tình của nhà trường, thầy cô giáo trong Khoa và bạn bè. Tôi xin...
iii MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN ....................................................................................................
iv 1.2.4.5.Bơ .......................................................................................................37 1....
v CHƯƠNG 3: KẾT QUẢ VÀ THẢO LUẬN......................................................... 69 3.1. Kết quả khảo sát tỷ lệ b...
vi 3.6.2. Đánh giá chất lượng sản phẩm bột.......................................................89 3.6.3. Đánh giá chất l...
vii DANH MỤC HÌNH Hình 1.1: Khoai lang tím……………………………………………………….4 Hình 1.2: Cấu trúc của anthocyanin…………………………………………....11...
viii Hình 3.13: Mặt trước bao bì bột khoai lang tím.............. ..............................96 Hình 3.14: Mặt sau bao ...
ix DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 1.1: Sản lượng khoai sản xuất ở Việt Nam qua các năm…………………. 6 Bảng 1.2: Diện tích và sản lượng khoa...
x Bảng 3.5: Kết quả xác định độ ẩm và độ nở của khối bột sau ủ ……………....78 Bảng 3.6: Kết quả tổng hạng của 5 mẫu thử bằng ...
xi DANH MỤC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT LSD: Least significant difference (sự khác biệt có ý nghĩa nhất). TCVN: Tiêu chuẩn Việt Nam. TP.H...
1 PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU Đặt vấn đề Ở nước ta bánh mì được sử dụng phổ biến trong đời sống nhân dân trong những năm gần đây. Hiện nay...
2 Mục tiêu nghiên cứu Tìm ra công thức bánh mì có bổ sung bột khoai lang tím, Bổ sung vào công thức chế biến sản phẩm bánh...
3 Nội dung nghiên cứu - Tổng quan nguyên liệu. - Tiến hành thí nghiệm. - Đo các chỉ tiêu hóa lý, vi sinh. - Xây dựng quy t...
4 CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN 1.1 Khoai lang 1.1.1 Nguồn gốc và phân bố Khoai lang (Ipomea Batatas) thuộc chi Ipomoea, họ Convolvu...
5 xanh vàng. Dạng củ thuôn dài, nhẵn; vỏ củ màu tím, ruột màu tím đậm. Hàm lượng chất khô 27-33%. Độ đường và chất lượng c...
6 Vỏ cùi: Chiếm 5 - 12%, gồm những tế bào chứa tinh bột, nguyên sinh chất và dịch thể. Hàm lượng tinh bột ở vỏ cùi ít hơn ...
7 Đồng bằng sông Hồng 22,8 195,1 27,0 247,0 26,1 241,9 Trung du và miền núi phía Bắc 38,1 239,1 38,9 256,3 37,7 251,0 Bắc ...
8 Trong 11 tháng năm 2015, giá khoai lang có sự biến động rất mạnh. Cụ thể: Giá khoai lang xuất khẩu bình thường ở mức 130...
9 Bảng 1.3 Thành phần hóa học của khoai lang tím nguyên liệu (tính cho 100g nguyên liệu tươi) Sản phẩm Thành phần Củ tươi ...
10 PP 0,6 mg C 23 mg Tổng 100 g Ngoài các thành phần hóa học trên, trong khoai lang tím còn chứa một thành phần hóa học qu...
11 đến độ đậm của màu sắc quả, quả càng đậm thì hàm lượng anthocyanin càng cao. Anthocyanin trong thực vật không phải là m...
12 Ngoài tác dụng là chất màu thiên nhiên được sử dụng khá an toàn trong thực phẩm, tạo ra nhiều màu sắc hấp dẫn cho mỗi s...
13 của tế bào ung thư, tăng cường khả năng giải độc gan, điều hòa cholesterol trong máu, tránh nguy cơ tắc nghẽn và xơ vữa...
14 1.2 Bánh mì 1.2.1.Nguồn gốc Bánh mì đầu tiên được làm từ ngũ cốc và hạt giống thu hoạch từ tự nhiên mà có. Người ta phá...
15 Và để dễ dàng phân biệt giữa các loại bánh mì, người ta phân biệt theo 3 nhóm chính: - Nhóm bánh mì gầy (Lean Yeast Dou...
16 Riêng với nhóm bánh mì nhanh (Quick bread), với một số loại bánh quen thuộc như là Muffins, Scones, Pop overs… thì khôn...
17 lượng dưới hình thức là protein (biết rằng các protein thực vật thúc đẩy quá trình hấp thu canxi trong hệ xương tốt hơn...
18 + Giúp não hoạt động tốt nhất: Chất sắt giúp chúng ta tràn đầy sinh lực và giúp não bộ làm việc chính xác và tự tin. Hi...
19 ❖ Dựa vào màu sắc: • Bột mì trắng được sản xuất từ lúa mì trắng. • Bột mì đen được sản xuất từ lúa mì đen. ❖ Dựa vào hà...
20 •Pastry flour: Cũng là một loại bột có hàm lượng gluten thấp, nhưng vẫn cao hơn cake flour. Bột có màu trắng kem, thích...
21 vật lý như: màu sắc, độ đàn hồi, độ dai và độ dãn. Bột có gluten chất lượng cao thì đàn hồi tốt, độ dai cao và độ dãn t...
22 Bột có các tính chất sau: - Khả năng tạo khí - Khả năng giữ khí - Khả năng giữ hình dạng - Khả năng hút nước - Độ thô -...
23 Plotnhicop và Coletxnicop, khả năng hút nước trung bình của các loại bột như sau: o Loại hảo hạng: 50% o Loại I :52% o ...
24 Phân loại: Giống [Chi] Saccharomyces có khoảng 40 loài (van der Walt, 1970) và các loài trong giống này được biết nhiều...
25 Trong đó, loại được con người sử dụng phổ biến nhất là Saccharomyces cerevisiae, nó được dùng để sản xuất rượu vang, bá...
26 Nấm men Saccharomyces gồm những thành phần chủ yếu sau: - Vách tế bào - Màng tế bào chất: Nằm sát vách tế bào, có cấu t...
27 7,6%. Thành phần của những chất này không cố định, nó có thể thay đổi trong quá trình nuôi cấy cũng như quá trình lên m...
28 trong dinh dưỡng nấm men. Riêng Natri có ý nghĩa quan trọng trong sự tăng trưởng của tế bào nấm men. Ion Natri là thành...
29 nay chưa rõ là có bao nhiêu tế bào con có thể được sinh ra từ tế bào mẹ. Theo dữ kiện của A.Kyker mỗi tế bào nấm men có...
30 - Men ngọt: Men dùng cho sản xuất bánh mì ngọt (hàm lượng đường cao). Những chủng men này chỉ sống và phát triển tốt tr...
31 Hiện nay nhiều cơ sở sản xuất bánh mì của các nước châu Âu và châu Mỹ không sử dụng nấm men lỏng mà sử dụng nấm men dạn...
32 - Hoạt lực maltase <70 phút (giá trị biểu diễn theo thời gian cần thiết để giải phóng ra được 10ml CO2 khi lên men 20ml...
33 - Song song với quá trình lên men, bao giờ cũng xảy ra quá trình lên men acid sinh ra các sản phẩm như acid axetic, aci...
34 - Độ acid của sữa nguyên chất: Sữa hấp đóng chai không quá 21 độ, sữa tươi đóng chai không quá 22 độ. ➢ Sữa đặc nguyên ...
35 - Sữa loại I có độ quánh cao hơn, có thể có sạn nhỏ nhưng dễ hoà tan trong nước. - Màu trắng ngà, sữa loại I cho phép c...
36 - Màu kem trắng, đôi chỗ có những hạt màu vàng, sữa loại I cho phép đôi chỗ có những hạt màu vàng sẫm. ❖ Các chỉ tiêu h...
37 Đường là nguồn cung cấp nguyên liệu cho phản ứng maillard, phản ứng caramel. Ngoài ra đường có ảnh hưởng đến độ dai của...
38 1.2.4.6.Muối Tuỳ theo phương pháp sản xuất và khai thác, muối ăn có mấy dạng sau: + Muối mỏ + Muối biển + Muối kết tủa ...
39 Chỉ tiêu Muối tinh khiết Muối thượng hạng Loại I Loại II +Độ ẩm (tính theo %) không quá: - Muối mỏ. - Muối biển và muối...
40 1.3.Quy trình chế biến bánh mì khoai lang tím Bột mì 13 Sữa, đường, bơ, men, muối Phối trộn Tạo hình Ủ (Lên men kết thú...
41 Quy trình sản xuất bột khoai lang tím Nguyên liệu: Khoai lang tím. Khoai lang tím được chọn phải đồng đều, đạt độ già ...
42 Khoai lang tím sau khi hấp và cho vào tủ sấy và điều chỉnh nhiệt độ và thời gian thích hợp. Nhiệt độ sấy hạn chế tổn th...
43 Quy trình chế biến bánh mì bổ sung bột khoai lang tím: Phối trộn: - Tổng lượng bột 100g ( tỷ lệ bột khoai sẽ được khảo...
44 tử lớn hơn nhiều. Như vậy tinh bột là một mạng thẩm thấu bên trong có các phần tử thấp hòa tan là amylose, nó gây ra áp...
45 Enzyme amylase có ảnh hưởng ở mức độ ít hơn. Còn enzyme lipase thủy phân lipid có tác dụng làm tăng độ axit của khối bộ...
46 Thể tích bánh nướng (ml) 738 630 510 Độ mịn của bột cũng ảnh hưởng đáng kể đến tính chất bột nhào và chất lượng bánh. B...
47 • Cách nhận biết bột nhào đạt yêu cầu: Lấy một ít bột ra tay, nếu bột nhào đã đạt yêu cầu nó sẽ không bị dính vào các n...
48 Nhiệt độ thích hợp cho quá trình lên men là 28-32o C. Tốc độ lên men tăng khi nhiệt độ tăng lên. Khi nhiệt độ quá 40o C...
49 Sau khi chia cấu trúc của khối bột nhào bị phá vỡ, phải qua quá trình vê để ổn định lại cấu trúc. Nếu vê tốt bánh sẽ nở...
Nghiên cứu quy trình chế biến bánh mì bổ sung bột khoai lang tím quy mô phòng thí nghiệm

  1. 1. BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH LUẬN VĂN TỐT NGHIỆP NGHIÊN CỨU QUY TRÌNH CHẾ BIẾN BÁNH MÌ BỔ SUNG BỘT KHOAI LANG TÍM QUY MÔ PHÒNG THÍ NGHIỆM Khoa: Công nghệ Sinh học – Thực phẩm – Môi trường Chuyên ngành: Công nghệ thực phẩm Giảng viên hướng dẫn: Th.S Huỳnh Kim Phụng Sinh viên thực hiện: Đinh Thụy Phương Quỳnh MSSV: 1311110082 Lớp: 13DTP01 TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH, 2017.
  2. 2. i LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan: 1. Những nội dung trong đồ án này là do tôi thực hiện dưới sự hướng dẫn trực tiếp của ThS. Huỳnh Kim Phụng. 2. Các số liệu trích dẫn trong ĐATN là trung thực, quá trình thực hiện đồ án nghiêm túc, có trách nhiệm. 3. Mọi tham khảo dùng trong đồ án đều được trích dẫn rõ ràng, lấy từ những nguồn có uy tín. Mọi sao chép không hợp lệ, vi phạm quy chế đào tạo hay gian trá, tôi xin chịu hoàn toàn trách nhiệm. Sinh viên Đinh Thụy Phương Quỳnh
  3. 3. ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Đồ án này được hoàn thành nhờ sự giúp đỡ tận tình của nhà trường, thầy cô giáo trong Khoa và bạn bè. Tôi xin chân thành cám ơn các tập thể và cá nhân đã giúp đỡ tôi trong quá trình thực hiện đồ án tốt nghiệp. Tôi xin chân thành bày tỏ lòng biết ơn đến ban giám hiệu trường Đại học Công nghệ Tp.HCM, quý thầy cô trong Khoa Công nghệ sinh học – thực phẩm môi trường, đã tạo điều kiện học tập, tận tình giảng dạy, truyền đạt những kiến thức quý báu cho tôi trong suốt thời gian theo học tại trường. Đặc biệt tôi xin gửi lời cảm ơn chân thành đến giáo viên hướng dẫn của tôi ThS. Huỳnh Kim Phụng, giảng viên Khoa Công nghệ Sinh học – Thực phẩm – Môi trường – Trường Đại học Công nghệ Tp.HCM người đã tận tình hướng dẫn, chỉ bảo và động viên tôi trong suốt quá trình làm đồ án. Cuối cùng, tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn gia đình và bạn bè đã luôn tạo điều kiện, quan tâm, giúp đỡ, động viên trong suốt quá trình học tập và hoàn thành đồ án tốt nghiệp. Mặc dù đã cố gắng để thực hiện đề tài một cách hoàn chỉnh nhất, song sẽ không tránh khỏi những thiếu sót, vì vậy tôi rất mong được sự góp ý của quý thầy cô để đồ án được hoàn chỉnh hơn. Xin gửi đến thầy cô, gia đình và bạn bè lời chúc sức khỏe và hạnh phúc.
  4. 4. iii MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN .....................................................................................................I LỜI CẢM ƠN ..........................................................................................................II PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU...................................................................................................... 1 Đặt vấn đề................................................................................................................1 Mục tiêu nghiên cứu................................................................................................2 Ý nghĩa khoa học ....................................................................................................2 Ý nghĩa thực tế ........................................................................................................2 Nội dung nghiên cứu...............................................................................................3 CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN.................................................................................... 4 1.1 Khoai lang.....................................................................................................4 1.1.1 Nguồn gốc và phân bố...............................................................................4 1.1.2 Cấu tạo.......................................................................................................5 1.1.3 Tình hình sản xuất, tiêu thụ .......................................................................6 1.1.4 Thành phần hóa học...................................................................................8 1.1.5 Tác dụng của nguyên liệu đến sức khỏe..................................................12 1.2 Bánh mì.......................................................................................................14 1.2.3.Giá trị dinh dưỡng của bánh mì................................................................16 1.2.4. Nguyên liệu..............................................................................................18 1.2.4.1.Bột mì.................................................................................................18 1.2.4.2.Nấm men ............................................................................................23 1.2.4.3.Sữa và các sản phẩm của sữa: ............................................................33 1.2.4.4.Đường.................................................................................................36
  5. 5. iv 1.2.4.5.Bơ .......................................................................................................37 1.2.4.6.Muối ...................................................................................................38 1.3.Quy trình chế biến bánh mì khoai lang tím.....................................................40 1.4.Tình hình nghiên cứu: .....................................................................................52 CHƯƠNG 2: ĐỐI TƯỢNG NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU55 2.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu: ................................................................................55 2.1.1. Thời gian nghiên cứu ...........................................................................55 2.1.2. Địa điểm nghiên cứu ............................................................................55 2.2. Vật liệu và hóa chất thí nghiệm ..................................................................55 2.2.1.Nguyên liệu:..............................................................................................55 2.2.2. Dụng cụ:...................................................................................................60 2.2.3. Hóa chất:..................................................................................................60 2.3. Phương pháp nghiên cứu................................................................................61 2.3.1. Sơ đồ nghiên cứu..................................................................................61 2.3.2. Thí nghiệm khảo sát:............................................................................62 2.3.2.1. Thí nghiệm 1: Khảo sát tỷ lệ bột khoai lang tím phối trộn...............62 2.3.2.2. Thí nghiệm 2: khảo sát nhiệt độ và thời gian ủ bánh........................63 2.3.2.2.1.Thí nghiệm 2a: Khảo sát nhiệt độ ủ bánh....................................63 2.3.2.2.2.Thí nghiệm 2b: Khảo sát thời gian ủ bánh ..................................64 2.3.2.3. Thí nghiệm 3: Khảo sát nhiệt độ nướng bánh ..................................65 2.3.2.4. Đánh giá thị hiếu người tiêu dùng ....................................................66 2.3.2.5. Đánh giá chất lượng sản phẩm..........................................................67 2.3.2.6. Phương pháp phân tích....................................................................67 2.3.2.7. Phương pháp xử lý số liệu ................................................................68
  6. 6. v CHƯƠNG 3: KẾT QUẢ VÀ THẢO LUẬN......................................................... 69 3.1. Kết quả khảo sát tỷ lệ bột khoai lang tím bổ sung......................................69 3.1.1. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về cấu trúc của sản phẩm được bổ sung từ 5 tỉ lệ bột khảo sát..............................................................................................69 3.1.2. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về màu sắc của sản phẩm được bổ sung từ 5 tỉ lệ bột khảo sát..............................................................................................71 3.1.3. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về tổng thể các tính chất của sản phẩm được bổ sung từ 5 tỉ lệ bột khảo sát...................................................................72 3.2. Kết quả khảo sát nhiệt độ và thời gian ủ bánh............................................74 3.2.1. Kết quả khảo sát nhiệt độ ủ bánh .........................................................74 3.2.2. Kết quả khảo sát thời gian ủ bánh........................................................76 3.3. Kết quả khảo sát nhiệt độ nướng bánh........................................................78 3.3.1. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về cấu trúc của sản phẩm được nướng ở 5 nhiệt độ khảo sát. ...............................................................................................78 3.3.2. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về màu sắc của sản phẩm được nướng ở 5 nhiệt độ khảo sát. ...............................................................................................80 3.3.3. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích về tổng thể các tính chất của sản phẩm được nướng ở 5 nhiệt độ khảo sát......................................................................81 3.4. Kết quả đánh giá mức độ ưa thích giữa bánh được bổ sung tỉ lệ là 15%, 20% và 25% với bánh được làm từ bột mì 100% ..............................................................83 3.5. Kết quả đánh giá cảm quan thị hiếu người tiêu dùng của mẫu nghiên cứu với sản phẩm tiêu thụ trên thị trường.................................................................................86 3.6. Đánh giá chất lượng sản phẩm....................................................................87 3.6.1. Đánh giá chất lượng sản phẩm theo TCVN 3215:79...........................87
  7. 7. vi 3.6.2. Đánh giá chất lượng sản phẩm bột.......................................................89 3.6.3. Đánh giá chất lượng sản phẩm bánh mì...............................................90 3.6.4. Kết quả hàm lượng anthocyanin trong sản phẩm bột khoai lang tím. .92 3.6.5. Kết quả hàm lượng anthocyanin trong sản phẩm bánh được ưa thích nhất. ………………………………………………………………………..92 3.7. Tính toán sơ bộ giá thành sản phẩm. ..........................................................93 3.7.1. Tính toán sơ bộ giá thành sản phẩm bột khoai lang tím ......................93 3.7.2. Tính toán sơ bộ giá thành sản phẩm bánh mì khoai lang tím ..............93 3.8. Thiết kế bao bì.............................................................................................95 KẾT LUẬN VÀ KIẾN NGHỊ................................................................................ 99 Kết luận .................................................................................................................99 Kiến nghị.............................................................................................................101 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO:................................................................................... 103 PHỤ LỤC................................................................................................................. 1
  8. 8. vii DANH MỤC HÌNH Hình 1.1: Khoai lang tím……………………………………………………….4 Hình 1.2: Cấu trúc của anthocyanin…………………………………………....11 Hình 1.3: Nhóm bánh mì gầy..............................................................................15 Hình 1.4: Nhóm bánh mì béo..............................................................................15 Hình 1.5: Nhóm bánh mì ngàn lớp......................................................................16 Hình 1.6: Nấm men bánh mì................................................................................30 Hình 1.7: Quy trình chế biến bánh mì bổ sung bột khoai lang tím……………..41 Hình 2.1: Sơ đồ nghiên cứu……………………………………………………..62 Hình 3.1: Màu sắc và độ nở của 5 mẫu bánh qua thời gian ủ sơ bộ …………....70 Hình 3.2: Kết quả đánh giá cảm quan của 5 mẫu khảo sát tỷ lệ phối trộn bột khoai lang tím …………………………………………………………………............74 Hình 3.3: Sự thay đổi chiều cao khối bột nhào theo nhiệt độ…………………...75 Hình 3.4: Sự thay đổi đường kính khối bột theo nhiệt độ…………………….....75 Hình 3.5: Sự thay đổi chiều cao của khối bột nhào………………………….......77 Hình 3.6: Sự thay đổi đường kính khối bột theo thời gian ………………….......78 Hình 3.7: Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến tính chất bột nhào và chất lượng sản phẩm……………………………………….......…………………………….......81 Hình 3.8: Kết quả đánh giá cảm quan của 5 mẫu khảo sát chế độ nướng ……....83 Hình 3.9: Màu sắc của 4 khối bột nhào.................................................................84 Hình 3.10: Kết quả đánh giá cảm quan 4 mẫu khảo sát tỷ lệ phối trộn.................85 Hình 3.11: Kết quả so sánh mức độ ưa thích của người tiêu dùng về 5 mẫu bánh.......................................................................................................................87 Hình 3.12: Sản phẩm bột khoai lang tím..............................................................90
  9. 9. viii Hình 3.13: Mặt trước bao bì bột khoai lang tím.............. ..............................96 Hình 3.14: Mặt sau bao bì bột khoai lang tím...................................................97 Hình 3.15: Mặt trước bao bì bánh mì................................................................98 Hình 3.16: Mặt sau bao bì bánh mì....................................................................99 Hình 3.17: Sơ đồ quy trình chế biến bánh mì bổ sung bột khai lang tím..........101
  10. 10. ix DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 1.1: Sản lượng khoai sản xuất ở Việt Nam qua các năm…………………. 6 Bảng 1.2: Diện tích và sản lượng khoai lang tím Nhật của 4 vùng sinh thái và cả nước ……………………………..………………………………………............6 Bảng 1.3: Thành phần hóa học của khoai lang tím nguyên liệu ( tính cho 100gram nguyên liệu tươi )………………………………………………………………...9 Bảng 1.4: Ảnh hưởng trên thành phần men bánh mì.............................................29 Bảng 1.5: Chỉ tiêu chất lượng của bơ theo TCVN 7400:2004..............................38 Bảng 1.6: Chỉ tiêu lý hóa của muối ăn..................................................................40 Bảng 1.7: Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến tính chất bột nhào và chất lượng sản phẩm……………………………………………………………………..……....46 Bảng 2.1: Chỉ tiêu chất lượng bột mì …………………………………….…......57 Bảng 2.2: Chỉ tiêu chất lượng của đường ……………………………………....58 Bảng 2.3: Chỉ tiêu chất lượng của bơ ………………………………………......59 Bảng 2.4: Các chỉ tiêu cảm quan của sữa tươi nguyên liệu..................................60 Bảng 2.5: Các chỉ tiêu lý – hóa của sữa tươi nguyên liệu.....................................60 Bảng 3.1: Kết quả tổng hạng của 5 mẫu thử bằng phép thử so hàng thị hiếu về cấu trúc bánh …………………………………………....…………………...............71 Bảng 3.2: Kết quả tổng hạng của 5 mẫu thử bằng phép thử so hàng thị hiếu về màu sắc bánh …………………………………………………….……...............72 Bảng 3.3: Kết quả tổng hạng của 5 mẫu thử bằng phép thử so hàng thị hiếu về tổng thể các tính chất …………………………………………………...............73 Bảng 3.4: Kết quả xác định độ ẩm và độ nở của khối bột sau ủ …………..…....76
  11. 11. x Bảng 3.5: Kết quả xác định độ ẩm và độ nở của khối bột sau ủ ……………....78 Bảng 3.6: Kết quả tổng hạng của 5 mẫu thử bằng phép thử so hàng thị hiếu về cấu trúc bánh …………………………………………………………….................80 Bảng 3.7: Kết quả tổng hạng của 5 mẫu thử bằng phép thử so hàng thị hiếu về màu sắc bánh ……………………………………………………………….......81 Bảng 3.8: Kết quả tổng hạng của 5 mẫu thử bằng phép thử so hàng thị hiếu về tổng thể……………………………………………………....………................83 Bảng 3.9: Kết quả tổng hạng của 4 mẫu thử bằng phép thử so hàng thị hiếu về tổng thể các tính chất ……………………………………………………...........85 Bảng 3.10: Kết quả tổng hạng của mẫu nghiên cứu với sản phẩm trên thị trường bằng phép thử so hàng..........................................................................................87 Bảng 3.11: Kết quả đánh giá chất lượng sản phẩm bánh mì bổ sung bột khoai lang tím theo TCVN 3215:79…………………………………………………..........89 Bảng 3.12: Các yêu cầu về chỉ tiêu quá lý bột khoai lang tím theo TCVN 8796: 2011…………………………………………………………….....………….....90 Bảng 3.13: Chỉ tiêu vi sinh vật của bột khoai lang tím …………………….......91 Bảng 3.14: Các yêu cầu về cảm quan bột khoai lang tím…....………………....91 Bảng 3.15: Các yêu cầu về chi tiêu hóa lý bánh mì TCVN 7406 – 2004…..…..92 Bảng 3.16: Các yêu cầu về cảm quan …………………………………..............92 Bảng 3.17: Kết quả hàm lượng anthocyanin trong sản phẩm bột khoai lang tím…………………………………………………………………………........93 Bảng 3.18. Kết quả hàm lượng anthocyanin trong sản phẩm bánh mì có lượng bột khoai lang tím được ưa thích nhất........................................................................93 Bảng 3.19: Chi phí nguyên liệu sản xuất………………………………….….....95
  12. 12. xi DANH MỤC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT LSD: Least significant difference (sự khác biệt có ý nghĩa nhất). TCVN: Tiêu chuẩn Việt Nam. TP.HCM: Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh. NXB: Nhà xuất bản. TS: Tiến sĩ. ThS: Thạc sĩ.
  13. 13. 1 PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU Đặt vấn đề Ở nước ta bánh mì được sử dụng phổ biến trong đời sống nhân dân trong những năm gần đây. Hiện nay bánh mì được coi là một trong những thực phẩm chính của nhân dân ta, đặc biệt là nhân dân ở thành thị và các khu công nghiệp. Tuy nhiên nước ta là một nước nông nghiệp, đa số cư dân tập trung ở nông thôn, vì thế mà khả năng tiêu thụ bánh mì có giới hạn. Nhìn chung, ngành sản xuất bánh mì của nước ta chưa phát triển trên qui mô công nghiệp, chỉ sản xuất thủ công là chính và đa số tập trung ở thành thị. Mặt khác nước ta là một nước có nền nông nghiệp đang rất phát triển. Nguồn nguyên liệu rau củ ở nước ta rất phong phú và rẻ tiền nhưng có giá trị dinh dưỡng rất cao. Khoai lang tím là một ví dụ, đây là một trong những giống khoai lang cho năng suất và chất lượng cao nhất ở đồng bằng sông Cửu Long và là một trong số loại rau củ được ưa chuộng bởi màu sắc hấp dẫn, thơm ngon và có giá trị dinh dưỡng cao. Những năm gần đây, khoai lang tím rớt giá mạnh do thị trường tiêu thụ lớn nhất là Trung Quốc ngừng tiêu thụ khoai lang tím của nước ta dẫn đến đời sống của người dân nơi đây gặp nhiều khó khăn. Trước tình hình kinh tế ngày càng phát triển, nhu cầu sử dụng bánh mì ngày càng lớn, thị trường được mở rộng. Bên cạnh đó, bánh mì có quy trình đơn giản, giá thành rẻ, phù hợp với quy mô phòng thí nghiệm, vì vậy tôi đã chọn làm đồ án với đề tài: “NGHIÊN CỨU QUY TRÌNH CHẾ BIẾN BÁNH MÌ BỔ SUNG BỘT KHOAI LANG TÍM QUY MÔ PHÒNG THÍ NGHIỆM”.
  14. 14. 2 Mục tiêu nghiên cứu Tìm ra công thức bánh mì có bổ sung bột khoai lang tím, Bổ sung vào công thức chế biến sản phẩm bánh mỳ nhằm tạo sản phẩm mới có màu sắc hấp dẫn, tăng hàm lượng chất xơ, chống lão hóa, giảm huyết áp và ngăn ngừa ung thư… Ý nghĩa khoa học Từ kết quả nghiên cứu của đề tài, góp phần tạo cơ sở khoa học cho các nghiên cứu về bảo quản các loại bột khác. Cung cấp các thông số kỹ thuật, cơ sở khoa học để hoàn thiện quy trình sản xuất sản phẩm bánh mỳ từ bột khoai lang tím. Đưa ra công thức phối trộn bột khoai lang tím bổ sung với bột mì phù hợp. Là cơ sở khoa học cho các đề tài nghiên cứu khác về bánh mì hoặc các loại bánh khác từ bột khoai lang tím. Ý nghĩa thực tế - Tận dụng nguồn nguyên liệu khoai lang dồi dào từ khu vực đồng bằng Sông Cửu Long. - Tạo ra sản phẩm mới đáp ứng nhu cầu người tiêu dùng. - Hướng tới tạo ra sản phẩm tốt cho sức khỏe, phòng chống ung thư.
  15. 15. 3 Nội dung nghiên cứu - Tổng quan nguyên liệu. - Tiến hành thí nghiệm. - Đo các chỉ tiêu hóa lý, vi sinh. - Xây dựng quy trình, bố trí các thí nghiệm xác định được các thông số thích hợp cho các công đoạn trong quy trình. - Sản xuất sản phẩm, đánh giá chất lượng sản phẩm. - Xử lý số liệu - So sánh với sản phẩm đã có trên thị trường. - Tính sơ bộ ước lượng giá thành sản phẩm. - Kết luận, kiến nghị.
  16. 16. 4 CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN 1.1 Khoai lang 1.1.1 Nguồn gốc và phân bố Khoai lang (Ipomea Batatas) thuộc chi Ipomoea, họ Convolvulaceae có mặt ở Trung Mỹ vào những năm 2600 đến 1000 trước Công Nguyên. Ở Việt Nam, khoai lang là cây lương thực truyền thống đứng thứ ba sau lúa, ngô và đứng thứ hai về giá trị kinh tế sau khoai tây. Khoai lang đượcc trồng ở khắp mọi nơi trên cả nước từ Đồng bằng đến Miền núi, Duyên hải Miền Trung và vùng Đồng bằng Sông Cửu Long. Hình 1.1 Khoai lang tím Khoai lang tím là loại khoai được nghiên cứu đưa vào sản xuất bởi Viện nghiên cứu nông nghiệp quốc gia Nhật Bản có tên là Okinawan. Đây là chất màu tím ổn định vì nó có sản lượng lớn với hàm lượng anthocyanin cao. Giống khoai lang tim Nhật có đặc điểm: Dạng hình bò lan rộng; thân to mập, ít phân cành và có màu tím. Lá hình tim, màu xanh; ngọn và lá non màu
  17. 17. 5 xanh vàng. Dạng củ thuôn dài, nhẵn; vỏ củ màu tím, ruột màu tím đậm. Hàm lượng chất khô 27-33%. Độ đường và chất lượng cao phù hợp ăn tươi (luộc, nướng), chế biến và xuất khẩu. Khả năng sinh trưởng phát triển mạnh. Thời gian sinh trưởng phát triển khoảng 120 ngày. 1.1.2 Cấu tạo Khoai lang là một loại rễ củ, rễ bên đã biến đổi, phình to ra với chức năng của một cơ quan lưu trữ các chất dinh dưỡng. Vì thế, về nguồn gốc nó khác với thân củ, nhưng chức năng và bề ngoài thì tương tự và gần giống với thân củ. Các rễ phình to làm cơ quan lưu trữ khác với củ thật sự, nó có các cấu trúc tế bào bên trong và bên ngoài của các rễ điển hình. Các củ thật sự có cấu trúc tế bào của thân, còn trong rễ củ thì không có các đốt và gióng hoặc các lá suy thoái. Một đầu gọi là đầu gần có các mô đỉnh đầu sinh ra các chồi để sau này phát triển thành thân và lá. Đầu kia gọi là đầu xa, thông thường sinh ra các rễ không bị biến đổi. Trong các củ thật sự, trật tự là ngược lại với đầu xa sinh ra thân cây. Về mặt thời gian, các rễ củ là hai năm. Trong năm đầu tiên cây mẹ sinh ra các rễ củ và về mùa thu cây chết đi. Năm sau các rễ củ sinh ra cây mới và bị tiêu hao trong quá trình tạo thành bộ rễ mới cùng thân cây và ra hoa. Các mô còn lại chết đi trong khi cây sinh ra rễ củ mới cho năm kế tiếp sau đó. Cấu tạo khoai lang gồm 3 phần: Vỏ ngoài, vỏ cùi và thịt củ. Vỏ ngoài: Mỏng, chiếm 1% trọng lượng củ, gồm những tế bào có chứa sắc tố, cấu tạo chủ yếu là cellulose và hemicellulose. Cấu tạo từ polipectin chứa nhiều vitamin và khoáng chất. Tác dụng: làm giảm các tác động từ bên ngoài, hạn chế sự bay hơi nước của khoai lang trong quá trình bảo quản.
  18. 18. 6 Vỏ cùi: Chiếm 5 - 12%, gồm những tế bào chứa tinh bột, nguyên sinh chất và dịch thể. Hàm lượng tinh bột ở vỏ cùi ít hơn ở thịt củ. Thịt củ: Gồm các tế bào nhu mô có chứa: Tinh bột, hợp chất chứa nitơ. 1.1.3 Tình hình sản xuất, tiêu thụ Bảng 1.1 Sản lượng khoai sản xuất ở Việt Nam qua các năm Năm 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 Sản lượng (Nghìn tấn) 1.318,5 1.362,1 1.427,3 1.358,1 1.401,0 1.450,00 Chỉ số phát triển 108,85 103,31 104,79 95,15 103,16 103,50 ( Nguồn : Tổng cục thống kê) Bảng 1.2 Diện tích và sản lượng khoai lang tím Nhật của 4 vùng sinh thái và cả nước Chỉ tiêu Vùng Năm 2009 Năm 2010 Năm 2011 Diện tích (ha) Sản lượng (nghìn tấn) Diện tích (ha) Sản lượng (nghìn tấn) Diện tích (ha) Sản lượng (nghìn tấn) Cả nước 146,6 1.211,3 150,8 1.318,5 148,5 1.390,6
  19. 19. 7 Đồng bằng sông Hồng 22,8 195,1 27,0 247,0 26,1 241,9 Trung du và miền núi phía Bắc 38,1 239,1 38,9 256,3 37,7 251,0 Bắc Trung Bộ và Duyên hải miền Trung 55,4 330,7 53,9 340,6 49,6 313,8 Đồng bằng sông Cửu Long 14,2 279,4 14,9 307,1 18,7 410,5 ( Nguồn: Tổng cục thống kê) Việt Nam, Indonesia, Ấn Độ cùng một số quốc gia châu Á là các quốc gia trồng nhiều khoai lang tím. Bắc và Nam Mỹ, quê hương của khoai lang tím nhưng hiện nay chỉ chiếm không quá 3% sản lượng thế giới. Châu Âu cũng có khoai lang nhưng sản lượng không cao. California là tiểu bang của Hoa kỳ đứng đầu về sản xuất khoai lang, hiện nay cung cấp 40% sản lượng khoai của quốc gia này. Ở khu vực Đông Nam Hoa Kỳ, tiêu thụ bình quân trên đầu người tại chỉ khoảng 1.5-2 kg mỗi năm, trong thập niên 1920 là 13 kg. Đối với người Việt Nam, khoai lang là loại thực phẩm phổ biến. Đứng đầu là khu vực đồng bằng Sông Cửu Long, năm 2014 diện tích trồng khoai lang khoảng 7800, năng suất 257.000 tấn. Người nông dân không nắm được yêu cầu của thị trường tiêu thụ và thiếu thông tin về giá cả nên nhiều khi bị thương nhân ép giá.
  20. 20. 8 Trong 11 tháng năm 2015, giá khoai lang có sự biến động rất mạnh. Cụ thể: Giá khoai lang xuất khẩu bình thường ở mức 130.000 - 150.000/tạ (1 tạ = 60kg), tháng 7-8/2015 chỉ còn 80.000 - 100.000 đồng/tạ nhưng không ai mua khiến hàng loạt hộ trồng khoai ở các tỉnh lỗ nặng, không muốn thu hoạch khoai hoặc tiếp tục trồng khoai vụ mới nữa [2] . Hiện nay, khoai lang tím được sử dụng chủ yếu dưới dạng nấu chín, chiên, làm bánh và đa số người tiêu dùng chưa có thói quen sử dụng khoai lang tím trong khẩu phần ăn hằng ngày vì người tiêu dùng chưa biết đươc giá trị dinh dưỡng của khoai lang tím. Mặc khác, thị trường tiêu thụ khoai lang của Việt Nam chủ yếu là xuất Trung Quốc, thường xuất khẩu dưới dạng khoai tươi nên giá trị không cao. Do đó, việc nghiên cứu đề tài này góp phần khẳng định giá trị dinh dưỡng từ khoai lang tím và là nguồn cung cấp anthocyanin dồi dào, nhằm mở ra hướng nghiên cứu ứng dụng mới để tăng giá trị của khoai lang tím. 1.1.4 Thành phần hóa học Khoai lang tím là loại củ không có lõi. Cuống củ nối với thân cây có hệ xơ chạy dọc theo củ, có khi kéo dài đến hết củ tạo thành rễ đuôi củ. Củ khoai lang có vỏ mỏng, chứa chủ yếu là cellulose, có các chất sắc tố. Thịt củ nằm trong củ chứa các tế bào nhu mô. Trong các tế bào này chủ yếu là tinh bột, ngoài ra còn một số chất khác: hợp chất chứa nitơ, các nguyên tố vi lượng... Lợi thế của các cây có củ là cung cấp nguồn năng lượng dưới dạng tinh bột và đường với giá rẻ nhất. Mặc dù trên cùng đơn vị trọng lượng, khoai lang chỉ cung cấp số năng lượng chỉ bằng 1/3 so lúa gạo và lúa mỳ do có chứa hàm lượng nước cao hơn. Tuy nhiên về mặt năng suất khoai lang lại cho năng suất cao hơn lúa do năng suất cao nên tính trên đơn vị diện tích và thời gian, khoai lang cho năng suất chất bột đường cao gấp 1,5 lần và cho giá triệu thu nhập gấp 1,7 lần so với lúa.
  21. 21. 9 Bảng 1.3 Thành phần hóa học của khoai lang tím nguyên liệu (tính cho 100g nguyên liệu tươi) Sản phẩm Thành phần Củ tươi Đơn vị Nước 67,86 g Protein 0,311 g Glucid Tổng 28,5 g Đường 4 g Tinh bột 24,5 g Lipit 0,26 g Xơ 1,3 g Kim loại nặng Zn 0,863 mg Pb 0,048 mg Cu 0,142 mg Các thành phần khác 0,979 g Vitamin A 0,3 mg B1 0,05 mg B2 0,05 mg
  22. 22. 10 PP 0,6 mg C 23 mg Tổng 100 g Ngoài các thành phần hóa học trên, trong khoai lang tím còn chứa một thành phần hóa học quan trọng tạo nên giá trị về dinh dưỡng cho củ khoai lang tím là chất màu anthocyanin. Theo nghiên cứu của TS Hoàng Thị Kim Cúc về “Anthocyanin và nguyên liệu chứa anthocyanin” (2008) cho thấy hàm lượng anthocyanin trong khoai lang tím tương đối cao 0,06g tính cho 100g nguyên liệu tươi. Anthocyanin là hợp chất gồm có gốc aglycon có màu (được gọi là anthocyanidin hay anthocyanidol) kết hợp với các glucoside có gốc đường glucose, galactose… Anthocyanin hòa tan trong nước còn anthocyanidin thì không tan trong nước. Anthocyanin tham gia vào việc tạo nên đa sắc màu cho hoa quả. Đồng thời cùng với chất tạo màu khác như clorophin, carotenoid để tạo cho hoa quả có cường độ màu khác nhau tùy thuộc vào hàm lượng và số đồng phân của chúng. Anthocyanin phân bố rộng rãi trong tự nhiên, có mặt trong 27 họ thực vật, thường tạo ra các màu đỏ, tím, xanh thẫm ở nhiều loại rau, hoa, quả như hoa dâm bụt, rễ củ cải đỏ, lá tía tô, dâu tây và bắp cải tím. Anthocyanin tích lũy chủ yếu ở trong tế bào biểu bì và hạ biểu bì thực vật, tập trung trong không bào hoặc các túi gọi là anthocyanoplast. Nhìn chung, hàm lượng anthocyanin trong phần lớn rau quả dao động từ 0,1 đến 1,11% hàm lượng chất khô. Thực vật chứa anthocyanin cũng đồng thời chứa flavonoid. Trong rau quả hàm lượng anthocyanin liên quan
  23. 23. 11 đến độ đậm của màu sắc quả, quả càng đậm thì hàm lượng anthocyanin càng cao. Anthocyanin trong thực vật không phải là một chất thuần nhất mà là một hỗn hợp. Tỷ lệ giữa các anthocyanin trong một loại rau quả phụ thuộc vào loài, giống cây. Anthocyanin tinh khiết ở dạng tinh thể hoặc vô định hình là hợp chất khá phân cực nên tan tốt trong dung môi phân cực. Màu sắc của anthocyanin luôn thay đổi phụ thuộc vào pH, các chất màu có mặt và nhiều yếu tố khác, tuy nhiên màu sắc của anthocyanin thay đổi mạnh nhất phụ thuộc vào pH môi trường. Hình 1.2 Cấu trúc của anthocyanin Thông thường khi pH < 7 các anthocyanin có màu đỏ, khi pH > 7 thì có màu xanh. Ở pH = 1 các anthocyanin thường ở dạng muối oxonium màu cam đến đỏ, ở pH = 4  5 chúng có thể chuyển về dạng bazơ cacbinol hay bazơ chalcon không màu, ở pH = 7  8 lại về dạng bazơ quinoidal anhydro màu xanh. Anthocyanin có bước sóng hấp thụ trong miền nhìn thấy, khả năng hấp thụ cực đại tại bước sóng 510540nm. Độ hấp thụ là yếu tố liên quan mật thiết đến màu sắc của các anthocyanin chúng phụ thuộc vào pH của dung dịch, nồng độ anthocyanin. Thường pH thuộc vùng acid mạnh có độ hấp thụ lớn, nồng độ anthocyanin càng lớn độ hấp thụ càng mạnh.
  24. 24. 12 Ngoài tác dụng là chất màu thiên nhiên được sử dụng khá an toàn trong thực phẩm, tạo ra nhiều màu sắc hấp dẫn cho mỗi sản phẩm, anthocyanin còn là hợp chất có nhiều hoạt tính sinh học quí như : khả năng chống oxy hóa cao nên được sử dụng để chống lão hóa, hoặc chống oxy hóa các sản phẩm thực phẩm, hạn chế sự suy giảm sức đề kháng; có tác dụng làm bền thành mạch, chống viêm, hạn chế sự phát triển của các tế bào ung thư; tác dụng chống các tia phóng xạ. Những đặc tính quí báu của anthocyanin mà các chất màu hóa học, các chất màu khác hình thành trong quá trình gia công kỹ thuật không có được đã mở ra một hướng nghiên cứu ứng dụng hợp chất màu anthocyanin lấy từ thiên nhiên vào trong đời sống hàng ngày, đặc biệt trong công nghệ chế biến thực phẩm. Khi đun nóng lâu dài, màu của anthocyanin có thể bị phá hủy và mất màu. Anthocyanin bị phân hủy chậm ở nhiệt độ thường và diễn ra nhanh hơn ở nhiệt độ cao. Anthocyanin dễ bị oxy hóa trong môi trường giàu oxy, sinh ra các sản phẩm không màu hoặc màu nâu. Nhiều enzyme nội sinh trong tế bào có khả năng thủy phân hay oxy hóa làm mất màu của anthocyanin. Chúng được gọi là anthocyanase, bao gồm glycosidase và phenol oxidase. Anthocyanin không bền khi tiếp xúc với tia tử ngoại, ánh sáng nhìn thấy và các nguồn khúc xạ. SO2 và H2O2 dễ dàng oxy hóa và làm nhạt màu của trong bảo quản trái cây. 1.1.5 Tác dụng của nguyên liệu đến sức khỏe Đặc tính quí báu của anthocyanin là khả năng chống oxy hóa cao nên được sử dụng để chống lão hóa, hoặc chống oxy hóa các sản phẩm thực phẩm, chống viêm, chống các tia phóng xạ. Hạn chế sự suy giảm chất đề kháng, sự phát triển
  25. 25. 13 của tế bào ung thư, tăng cường khả năng giải độc gan, điều hòa cholesterol trong máu, tránh nguy cơ tắc nghẽn và xơ vữa động mạch, điều hòa huyết áp, làm giảm vết xuất huyết nhỏ của bệnh nhân tiểu đường. Nhà khoa học Jairam KP Vanamala đã nghiên cứu và đưa ra kết luận rằng: “Khi vi khuẩn ăn các chất tinh bột có trong khoai lang tím, chúng có thể tự chuyển đổi thành một loại axit béo có lợi, chẳng hạn như axit butyric – loại axit có thể điều tiết chức năng miễn dịch của đường ruột, giúp ức chế chứng viêm mãn tính và khiến các tế bào ung thư tự hủy diệt”. Khoai lang tím, có phần “thịt” màu tím mờ đến tím sẫm, rất giàu protein, 18 loại axit amin tốt cho tiêu hóa, 8 loại vitamin A, B, C.... và phốt pho, sắt cùng với hơn 10 loại hóa chất tự nhiên khác. Được biết, các nhà khoa học đã tiến hành kết hợp các chiết xấu lấy từ củ khoai lang tím nướng chín lên các tế bào ung thư, và thấy rằng các tế bào ung thư bị ức chế phát triển. Khoai lang tím là thực phẩm giàu dưỡng chất như axit amin, các loại vitamin A, B, C và E, canxi, kẽm, sắt… nên được coi là thực phẩm chứa ít năng lượng, nhanh no và ngon miệng hơn. Chính vì vậy, khoai lang tím là lựa chọn hàng đầu cho những người muốn giảm cân. Ngoài ra, nếu so với cơm gạo và những loại củ khác thì khoai lang tím chỉ có mức năng lượng bằng 1/3. Do vậy, thực phẩm này không gây béo phì, giúp giảm cân dễ dàng hơn. Trong một số quốc gia khu vực nhiệt đới, đây là loại lương thực chủ yếu. Cùng với tinh bột, củ khoai lang cũng chứa nhiều xơ tiêu hóa, vitamin B6, vitamin C. Tất cả các giống đều cho củ có vị ngọt, dù nhiều hay ít. Mặc dù có vị ngọt, nhưng khoai lang trên thực tế là thức ăn tốt cho những người mắc bệnh đái tháo đường do các nghiên cứu sơ bộ trên động vật cho thấy nó hỗ trợ cho sự ổn định nồng độ đường trong máu và làm giảm sức kháng insulin.
  26. 26. 14 1.2 Bánh mì 1.2.1.Nguồn gốc Bánh mì đầu tiên được làm từ ngũ cốc và hạt giống thu hoạch từ tự nhiên mà có. Người ta phát hiện ra rằng các loại ngũ cốc này có thể tạo thành khối khi trộn với “bột” và nước. Nó được đúc thành bánh, phơi nắng cho khô hoặc nướng trong than. Khoảng 1000 trước Công nguyên, quá trình lên men đã được phát hiện. Người ta tin rằng một số bột bánh mì để lâu bên ngoài thì sẽ có các bào tử nấm men tự nhiên, gây ra quá trình lên men. Điều này làm cho bột nở ra, có bong bóng khí. Sau đó kĩ thuật làm bánh mì ngày càng phát triển về kĩ thuật, nên nó nhanh chóng lây lan sang các nước có chung biên giới Địa Trung Hải. Và như vậy những cải tiến làm bánh mì bắt đầu … 1.2.2.Phân loại Hiện nay, trên thị trường có rất nhiều loại bánh mì và được phân loại theo 2 nhóm cơ bản: Phân loại theo màu sắc: - Bánh mì trắng: làm từ lúa mì vàng và bột mì thông thường. - Bánh mì đen: làm từ hạt của lúa mạch đen. - Phân loại theo thành phần nguyên liệu: - Bánh mì phổ thông. - Bánh mì có nhân - Bánh mì nhanh
  27. 27. 15 Và để dễ dàng phân biệt giữa các loại bánh mì, người ta phân biệt theo 3 nhóm chính: - Nhóm bánh mì gầy (Lean Yeast Dough): bao gồm các loại bánh mì trong thành phần chứa rất ít hoặc không có các chất béo như dầu ăn, bơ, trứng, ít đường và ít sữa. - Nhóm bánh mì béo (Rich Yeast Dough): bao gồm các loại bánh mà trong thành phần có nhiều chất béo, nhiều đường, sữa, trứng. - Nhóm bánh mì “ngàn lớp” (Rolled – in Yeast Dough): là loại bánh mà phần vỏ gồm nhiều lớp bột xen giữa với các lớp bơ, khi nướng lớp bột sẽ tách ra, tạo thành “ngàn” lớp cho vỏ bánh. Hình 1.3: Nhóm bánh mì gầy Hình 1.4: Nhóm bánh mì béo
  28. 28. 16 Riêng với nhóm bánh mì nhanh (Quick bread), với một số loại bánh quen thuộc như là Muffins, Scones, Pop overs… thì không được xếp vào đây do bánh mì nhanh dựa chủ yếu vào bột nở hoặc muối nở để giúp bánh nở, còn các loại bánh trong 3 nhóm bánh mì kể trên thì dùng men (yeast) là chính. So với làm bánh bông lan hay Gateau (mà tên gọi chung là Cake – để phân biệt với Bread), thì làm bánh mì cũng không có nhiều phương pháp (trộn bột) bằng. Về cơ bản chỉ có 2 phương pháp (trộn bột) là: • Straight Dough Method: Cho tất cả nguyên liệu vào cùng một lúc và nhào trộn • Sponge Method: các nguyên liệu được chia làm 2 phần, một phần bột được nhào trộn với 1 phần chất lỏng trước, ủ, sau đó mới trộn nốt phần nguyên liệu còn lại. 1.2.3.Giá trị dinh dưỡng của bánh mì - Năng lượng: Bánh mì có giá trị gluxit cao và luôn giữ vị trí số một trong bảng xếp hạng những loại thực phẩm đáp ứng nhu cầu năng lượng cho cơ thể. Chủ yếu là gluxit có trong bánh mì cung cấp năng lượng cho cơ thể. Loại bánh Baguette này mang lại cho chúng ta 255 kcal trên 100 gram. - Protein: Bánh mì chứa 8% protein và do đó nó góp phần vào việc bảo đảm các nhu cầu protein trong cơ thể. Ngũ cốc có chứa trung bình trên 10% năng Hình 1.5: Nhóm bánh mì ngàn lớp
  29. 29. 17 lượng dưới hình thức là protein (biết rằng các protein thực vật thúc đẩy quá trình hấp thu canxi trong hệ xương tốt hơn là protein động vật). Tuy nhiên, bánh mì không chứa lysine, một acid amin thiết yếu cho con người. Do đó, cần kết hợp kèm trong bữa ăn bánh mì song song với các chế phẩm từ sữa. - Chất béo: Bánh mì là món ăn ít lipit, nghĩa là ít chất béo. Thật vậy, trong hạt lúa mì chỉ chứa 2-4% chất béo nằm chủ yếu ở mầm hạt. Tuy nhiên, phần lớn các mầm hạt đã được loại bỏ trong quá trình chế biến bột. Bánh mì do đó có giá trị dinh dưỡng phù hợp để khắc phục sự mất cân bằng trong chế độ ăn uống thường có nhiều chất béo của chúng ta. - Gluxit: Gluxit phức hợp từ tinh bột bánh mì, thành phần chính của hạt nhân trong hạt lúa mì và ngũ cốc nói chung. Trong bột mì thường được sử dụng để làm bánh mì chiếm khoảng 65 đến 70% tinh bột. Giá trị dinh dưỡng của tinh bột có thể khác nhau tùy theo loại bánh. Bột còn chứa nhiều gluxit khác với số lượng không đáng kể như : fructose, maltose và đường sucrose … Một số lợi ích từ bánh mì + Giúp làn da đẹp: Làn da chúng ta rất cần protein – chất cần thiết giữ cho da chúng ta khỏe mạnh. Chất dinh dưỡng này thường có trong bít tết, cá và đồ nướng nhưng có một điều ngạc nhiên là nó cũng có trong bánh mì. Vì vậy mà bốn lát bánh mì mỗi ngày có thể cung cấp 1/4 lượng protein cho phụ nữ và 1/5 cho nam giới. + Giúp xương chắc khỏe: Bốn lát bánh mì trắng mỗi ngày cung cấp cho chúng ta 164mg canxi (giống như 100g sữa chua) trong khẩu phần 800mg canxi mỗi ngày mà chúng ta cần nạp vào cơ thể. Các bạn nữ ở độ tuổi 10 đến 15 thường chỉ ăn khoảng 300mg canxi mỗi ngày, đây là vấn đề rất nghiêm trọng đối với sự phát triển của xương và nguy cơ gãy xương là rất cao. Vì vậy mà ăn bánh mì vào mỗi bữa sáng hay bữa trưa giúp tăng đáng kể các chất giúp xương chắc khỏe.
  30. 30. 18 + Giúp não hoạt động tốt nhất: Chất sắt giúp chúng ta tràn đầy sinh lực và giúp não bộ làm việc chính xác và tự tin. Hiện nay rất nhiều phụ nữ ở Anh ăn quá ít chất sắt vì thế mà họ luôn cảm thấy mệt mỏi, kiệt sức, hay gắt gỏng trong khi làm việc. Từ năm 1953 chất sắt đã được thêm vào bột bánh mì. Theo một nghiên cứu thì một lát bánh mì trắng cung cấp 0.6mg trong tổng số 15mg phụ nữ cần mỗi ngày. Vì vậy bốn lát bánh mì mỗi ngày sẽ giúp bạn tăng lượng sắt và nó thật hữu ích nếu bạn muốn tránh ăn thịt bò và dầu cá. + Giúp cải thiện tâm trạng: Chúng ta cần chất folate và axit folic để giúp các dây thần kinh khỏe mạnh. Phụ nữ trong độ tuổi sinh đẻ nên có khoảng 400 microgam những chất đó hằng ngày, bốn lát bánh mì sẽ cung cấp 1/4 nhu cầu cho họ. + Giúp giảm béo: Nếu bạn đang trong chế độ ăn kiêng thì một trong những loại thực phẩm đầu tiên bạn nên nghĩ đến đó là bánh mì. Một lát bánh mì trắng chỉ chứa khoảng 77 calo ít hơn 6 calo so với một chiếc bánh quy và tương đương với lượng bơ mà bạn dùng kèm với lát bánh mì đó. Vì vậy bánh mì có thể giúp bạn tránh béo phì nếu có chế độ ăn hợp lý. + Tốt cho tiêu hóa: Bánh mì cung cấp cho con người chất xơ, nó rất tốt cho tiêu hóa. Hai lát bánh mì nâu được ăn vào bữa trưa sẽ cung cấp 1/3 nhu cầu chất xơ hàng ngày của bạn. Chính vì những lý do trên mà chúng ta nên có cái nhìn đúng đắn về bánh mì và có chế độ ăn hợp lý để nhận được hết lợi ích từ bánh mì. 1.2.4. Nguyên liệu 1.2.4.1.Bột mì Phân loại bột mì
  31. 31. 19 ❖ Dựa vào màu sắc: • Bột mì trắng được sản xuất từ lúa mì trắng. • Bột mì đen được sản xuất từ lúa mì đen. ❖ Dựa vào hàm lượng gluten có trong bột mì: Bột mì thường: hay còn gọi là bột mì đa dụng, bột mì số 8 (8% protein), (Plain flour, all-purpose flour). Đây là loại bột phổ biến nhất và thường được sử dụng nhiều khi làm bánh ngọt tại gia đình. Loại bột này không chứa bột nổi. Loại bột này có ứng dụng rộng rãi trong nhiều công thức bánh ngọt để tạo sự tiện lợi cho người làm bánh. Còn với các cửa hàng bánh chuyên nghiệp thì bột mì đa dụng thường không được dùng mà những người thợ làm bánh nhất định sẽ lựa chọn những loại bột chuyên dụng cho từng loại bánh, phụ thuộc vào yêu cầu hàm lượng gluten của bánh. Loại bột này rất phù hợp với những bánh làm tại gia đình như: cookies, bánh mì, muffins, pancakes và waffles. •Cake flour: Loại bột này có hàm lượng gluten rất thấp, bột rất nhẹ và mịn, màu trắng tinh. Cake flour được sử dụng để làm các loại bánh có kết cấu bông xốp, mềm, nhẹ. •Bread flour (bột bánh mì) hay còn gọi là bột mì số 11 (11% protein). Loại bột có hàm lượng gluten cao dùng để làm bánh mì. Gluten sẽ tương tác với men nở để phát triển tạo nên kết cấu dai và chắc cho bánh mì. "Họ hàng" với loại bột bánh mì này còn có loại High-gluten flour, loại bột chuyên dụng để làm các loại bánh mì vỏ cứng, giòn, ví dụ như đế bánh pizza hoặc bagel. •Self-rising flour: Loại bột đã trộn sẵn baking powder (bột nổi ) và đôi khi cả muối. Bột này có ưu điểm là baking powder được trộn rất đều với bột mì, tuy nhiên ứng dụng của nó lại hạn chế hơn vì 2 lý do: Một là mỗi loại bánh khác nhau có yêu cầu lượng baking powder khác nhau, hai là baking powder sẽ giảm tác dụng theo thời gian, vì thế có thể gây ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng bánh. Loại bột này phù hợp với những bánh như: cookies, cake.
  32. 32. 20 •Pastry flour: Cũng là một loại bột có hàm lượng gluten thấp, nhưng vẫn cao hơn cake flour. Bột có màu trắng kem, thích hợp để làm vỏ bánh pie, cookies, bánh quy và muffins. Glucid - Glucid ảnh hưởng tới chất lượng bánh. Đường cần thiết cho quá trình lên men ở giai đoạn đầu khi mà bản thân amilase của nấm men chưa kịp thuỷ phân tinh bột thành đường maltose. - Tinh bột khi nướng bánh bị hồ hoá một phần và hút nước, lượng nước này do protein bị biến tính ở nhiệt độ cao sinh ra, vì vậy ruột bánh khô và đàn hồi. - Dextrin và pentozan có ảnh hưởng xấu tới chất lượng bánh vì dextrin không hút nước nên nếu nhiều dextrin ruột bánh ướt và ít đàn hồi, còn pentozan dễ keo hoá làm tăng độ nhớt và độ dính của bột nhào. - Cellulose và hemicellulose cơ thể người không tiêu hoá được nên trong bột càng ít càng tốt, hàm lượng hai chất này trong bột mì hảo hạng và loại I ít hơn trong loại II và loại thô. Protid - Cấu trúc phân tử protid có ảnh hưởng tới chất lượng gluten, chất lượng của gluten ảnh hưởng quyết định tới chất lượng của bánh. Nếu tỷ lệ mối liên kết disulfua trội hơn nghĩa là protid có cấu trúc bậc ba và bậc bốn nhiều hơn thì gluten của bột chặt hơn, sức căng lớn hơn, chất lượng bánh tốt hơn - Protid của bột mì chủ yếu là dạng đơn giản: protein. Protein của bột mì gồm cả bốn nhóm: albumin, globulin, gliadin, glutenin. Nhưng hai nhóm sau là chủ yếu, chiếm tới 70 – 80%. Chính hai nhóm này khi nhào với nước tạo thành mạng phân bố đều trong khối bột nhào. Mạng này vừa dai vừa đàn hồi, có tác dụng giữ khí khi khối bột nhào nở và được gọi là gluten. - Hàm lượng gluten ướt trong bột mì khoảng 15 – 35% tuỳ thuộc vào hàm lượng protein của bột. Chất lượng của gluten được đánh giá bằng các chỉ số
  33. 33. 21 vật lý như: màu sắc, độ đàn hồi, độ dai và độ dãn. Bột có gluten chất lượng cao thì đàn hồi tốt, độ dai cao và độ dãn trung bình, bánh sẽ nở và ngon. - Trường hợp gluten yếu nghĩa là độ dãn lớn, độ dai thấp, ít đàn hồi thì bột nhào dính, bánh ít nở và bị bè ra. - Để tăng chất lượng gluten khi nhào bột có thể bổ sung các chất oxi hoá: acid ascorbic, kali bromat, peoxit…., ngược lại những chất khử sẽ làm giảm chất lượng gluten. Lipid Trong đó ¾ là chất béo trung tính, còn lại là phosphatid, sterin, sắc tố và sinh tố tan trong chất béo. Trong bảo quản, chất béo dễ bị phân huỷ, giải phóng acid béo tự do, ảnh hưởng tới độ acid và vị của bột, đồng thời cũng ảnh hưởng tới gluten. Trong bột mì có khoảng 0,4 – 0,7 % phosphatit thuộc nhóm lecithin. Lecithin là chất béo háo nước, có hoạt tính bề mặt cao, nhũ hoá tốt nên có tác dụng làm tăng chất lượng bánh. Hệ Enzyme Enzyme trong bột có đầy đủ các hệ trong hạt mì, tuy nhiên trong sản xuất cần đặc biệt lưu ý protease và amilase. Protease phân giải protein cấu trúc bậc ba, do đó gluten bị vụn nát làm giảm chất lượng bột nhào. Protease bột mì có hoạt độ mạnh ở 45 – 470 C và pH = 4,5 – 5,6. Khi bổ sung chất khử thì hoạt độ của protease tăng nhưng với chất oxy hoá và muối ăn thì bị kìm hãm. Amylase thuỷ phân tinh bột giúp cho bột nhào lên men nhanh và tăng chất lượng bánh vì lượng đường trong bột không đủ cho quá trình lên men. Tác dụng tích cực này chỉ đối với amylase vì nó thuỷ phân tinh bột thành maltose, còn - amylase thuỷ phân tinh bột thành dextrin mà dextrin thì liên kết với nước kém làm cho ruột bánh bị ướt, do đó làm giảm chất lượng bánh.
  34. 34. 22 Bột có các tính chất sau: - Khả năng tạo khí - Khả năng giữ khí - Khả năng giữ hình dạng - Khả năng hút nước - Độ thô - Màu sắc và khả năng sẫm màu trong quá trình sản xuất Đặc tính của bột đối với bánh mì còn phụ thuộc vào tính chất sinh hoá của tinh bột, protein và hoạt tính của men trong bột. Muốn xác định đúng tính chất của bột, cần phân tích bột trong phòng thí nghiệm và đem nướng thử bánh. Có như vậy mới đánh giá được đúng chất lượng của bột mì sản xuất bánh mì. • Khả năng tạo khí: thể hiện ở lượng khí CO2 do bột bạt thải ra. Lượng khí CO2 được xác định như sau: Nhào 100g bột, độ ẩm 14% với 60ml nước và 3g men ép để trong 6h ở nhiệt độ 300 C. Bột loại thượng hạng và loại I có chất lượng bình thường sẽ thải ra 1300 – 1600ml khí CO2. Khả năng tạo khí của bột còn phụ thuộc vào hàm lượng đường của bột, hoạt tính của enzyme amylase và tinh bột. • Khả năng giữ khí: thể hiện ở luợng khí trong bột đạt được sản xuất từ loại bột đó, và lượng CO2 thải ra trong quá trình ủ bột. Khả năng giữ khí của bột còn phụ thuộc vào tính chất lý hoá của bột bạt, phụ thuộc vào số lượng, chất lượng gluten. Tóm lại là phụ thuộc vào trạng thái protein và hoạt tính của protease. Nếu bột bạt làm từ loại bột có khả năng giữ khí kém thì hình dạng bánh sẽ xấu (khả năng tạo hình kém). • Khả năng hút nước: Là lượng nước có thể hấp phụ tính theo phần trăm trong bột bạt. Khả năng này phụ thuộc vào tính hút nước của protein và độ mịn của bột. Bột càng mịn thì khả năng giữ nước càng thấp. Theo số liệu của
  35. 35. 23 Plotnhicop và Coletxnicop, khả năng hút nước trung bình của các loại bột như sau: o Loại hảo hạng: 50% o Loại I :52% o Loại II :56% o Loại thô :60% • Độ thô: bột càng mịn thì quá trình lên men phân huỷ tinh bột và protein càng dễ dàng, do đó khả năng tạo khí cao hơn khả năng giữ khí. Đối với ngành sản xuất bánh kẹo không cần khả năng giữ khí cao, nên dùng loại bột xay nhỏ thì thích hợp hơn. Đối với ngành sản xuất mì sợi nên dùng loại bột xay thô. Còn đối với ngành sản xuất bánh mì thì nên dùng loại bột xay có độ thô trung bình. • Bột có sức nở tốt: Nếu bột tốt thì độ đàn hồi của gluten tốt, bánh nở đều, xốp và giữ được tính chất hoá lý lâu dài. Bột tốt còn có khả năng tạo hình và hút nước cao. Nếu bột kém thì tính chất của gluten không bền, dễ bị phân huỷ. Hoạt tính của protease mạnh, dùng loại bột kém đó để nhào bột thì dễ bị chảy xệ xuống, nghĩa là khả năng tạo hình, tạo khí và hút nước kém. • Màu sắc và khả năng sẫm màu của bột: thể hiện ở ruột bánh, hiện tượng đó là do lượng acid amin tyrodin bị tách ra tyrodinaza tạo thành màu nâu sẫm của chất melanin, mặc dù bột vốn có màu trắng gọi là hiện tượng chuyển màu. 1.2.4.2.Nấm men Giới thiệu chung về nấm men trong sản xuất bánh mì Tên gọi: Saccharomyces là một chi nấm men được sử dụng rộng rãi trong ngành thực phẩm như làm bánh mì, sản xuất cồn. Saccharomyces có nghĩa là nấm đường và là loại vi sinh vật duy nhất đuợc sản xuất với quy mô rất lớn trên thế giới
  36. 36. 24 Phân loại: Giống [Chi] Saccharomyces có khoảng 40 loài (van der Walt, 1970) và các loài trong giống này được biết nhiều do chúng được ứng dụng trong làm nổi bánh, bia, rượu,… chúng hiện diện nhiều trong sản phẩm có đường, đất, trái cây chín, phấn hoa,… Một số loài đại diện: • Saccharomyces bayanus • Saccharomyces boulardii • Saccharomyces bulderi • Saccharomyces cariocanus • Saccharomyces cariocus • Saccharomyces cerevisiae • Saccharomyces chevalieri • Saccharomyces dairenensis • Saccharomyces ellipsoideus • Saccharomyces martiniae • Saccharomyces monacensis • Saccharomyces norbensis • Saccharomyces paradoxus • Saccharomyces pastorianus • Saccharomyces spencerorum • Saccharomyces turicensis • Saccharomyces unisporus • Saccharomyces uvarum • Saccharomyces zonatus
  37. 37. 25 Trong đó, loại được con người sử dụng phổ biến nhất là Saccharomyces cerevisiae, nó được dùng để sản xuất rượu vang, bánh mì và bia từ hàng nghìn năm trước. Đặc điểm hình thái và kích thước: Nấm men saccharomyces có hình bầu dục, gần tròn, kích thước khoảng 6 - 8 µm x 5 – 6µm. - Nấm men Saccharomyces cerevisiae có hình cầu hay hình trứng, có kích thước nhỏ, từ Nấm men nổi (ale): Tế bào nấm men mẹ và con sau khi nảy chồi thường dính lại với nhau tạo thành chuỗi tế bào nấm men. Hình dạng chủ yếu là hình cầu hoặc ovan với kích thước 7-10 micromet. Sự khác nhau giữa nấm men nổi và nấm men chìm: Là khả năng lên men các loại đường trisaccarit, ví dụ raffinoza. Trong nấm men chìm có enzym có thể sử dụng hoàn toàn đường raffinoza trong khi đó nấm men nổi chỉ sử dụng được 1/3 đường sacaroza. Saccharomyces là loại nấm men thuộc nhóm cơ thể đơn bào, gồm có nấm men chìm và nấm men nổi: - Nấm men chìm (lager): hầu hết các tế bào khi quan sát thì nảy chồi đứng riêng lẻ hoặc cặp đôi. Hình dạng chủ yếu là hình cầu. Ngoài ra chúng còn khác nhau về khả năng hô hấp, khả năng trao đổi chất khi lên men và khả năng hình thành bào tử. Quá trình trao đổi chất của nấm men chìm chủ yếu xảy ra trong quá trình lên men, còn của nấm men nổi xảy ra mạnh trong quá trình hô hấp, vì vậy sinh khối nấm men nổi thu được nhiều hơn nấm men chìm. - Nấm men chìm có nồng độ enzym thấp hơn nấm men nổi. Khả năng tạo bào tử của nấm men chìm lâu hơn và hạn chế hơn nấm men nổi. Thành phần cấu tạo: Nấm men Saccharomyces thuộc họ Saccharomycetaceae, ngành Ascomycota và thuộc giới nấm.
  38. 38. 26 Nấm men Saccharomyces gồm những thành phần chủ yếu sau: - Vách tế bào - Màng tế bào chất: Nằm sát vách tế bào, có cấu tạo chủ yếu là lipoprotein, giữ vai trò điều hòa vận chuyển các chất dinh dưỡng cho tế bào. - Tế bào chất: gồm có mạng lưới nội chất là vị trí của nhiều hệ thống enzyme khác nhau, đảm bảo sự vận chuyển vật chất cho tế bào và các cấu tử khác nhau như bộ máy Golgi, lysosom, không bào, chứa các sản phẩm bị phân cắt, hay chất độc lạ có thể có hại cho tế bào. Năng lượng cung cấp cho tế bào qua những phản ứng xảy ra trong ty thể cũng nằm trong tế bào chất. Trong tế bào chất có nhân chứa thông tin di truyền cho tế bào và các thành phần liên quan trong quá trình sinh tổng hợp và sinh sản của tế bào. Nhân nấm men có phần trên là trung thể (centrosome) và centrochrometin và phần đáy của nhân có thêm không bào (vacuole), bên trong chứa 6 cặp nhiễm sắc thể (NST) và bên ngoài màng nhân có nhiều ti thể bám quanh. Ngoài ra còn có hạt glycogen, hạt mỡ dự trữ chất dinh dưỡng cho tế bào. Thành phần hóa học Thành phần hoá học của tế bào nấm men Saccharomyces khác nhau tuỳ thuộc vào điều kiện môi trường nuôi cấy, thành phần các chất dinh dưỡng trong môi trường nuôi cấy và tình trạng sinh lý của tế bào. - Nấm men ép có chứa 70-75% nước, 25-30% còn lại là chất khô. - Nước: Bao gồm phần nước nằm bên ngoài tế bào và phần nước nằm trong tế bào. Lượng nước khác nhau tuỳ thuộc vào chủng nấm men, kỹ thuật nuôi và phương pháp thu tế bào. Ví dụ: Khi nuôi trong môi trường NaCl thì lượng nước trong tế bào giảm. - Thành phần chất khô của tế bào nấm men bao gồm protein và các chất có Nitơ khác chiếm 50%, chất béo 1,6%, hydrat cacbon 33,2%, mô tế bào 7,6%, tro
  39. 39. 27 7,6%. Thành phần của những chất này không cố định, nó có thể thay đổi trong quá trình nuôi cấy cũng như quá trình lên men. - Hydrat cacbon gồm: polysaccharic, glycogen, trehalose (12 -12,5%), mannan (18,7-24,9%), glucan (9,47-10,96%) và chitin. Những nghiên cứu động học về sự biến đổi hydrat cacbon trong quá trình bảo quản nấm men cho thấy là glucan, mannan và dạng glycogen tan trong kiềm và axit clohydric là yếu tố cấu trúc của tế bào, trong khi trehalose và glycogen tan trong axit acetic, là chất tạo năng lượng chính cho tế bào. Hàm lượng trehalose trong nấm men có liên quan đến tính bền vững của nó: Lượng trehalose càng cao nấm men càng bền. - Chất mỡ của nấm men là mỡ trung tính glycerol, photpho lipit, sterol tự do và nhiều sterol, este. - Tro chiếm 6,5-12% lượng chất khô trong nấm men và dao động tùy theo môi trường nuôi cấy. Dinh dưỡng và con đường chuyển đổi vật chất trong tế bào nấm men Hiện nay người ta nhận thấy quá trình dinh dưỡng của nấm men gồm 2 giai đoạn: - Chất dinh dưỡng qua màng tế bào chất vào tế bào. - Chuỗi các phản ứng hóa học, biến đổi chất dinh dưỡng để tổng hợp chất liệu cho tế bào. Môi trường dinh dưỡng chứa những thành phần có áp suất thẩm thấu khác nhau. Các chất không điện tích như đường saccharose, rượu axit hữu cơ, amino axit xâm nhập qua màng tế bào bằng cách khuếch tán hay vận chuyển thụ động, do sự khác nhau về nồng độ các chất này giữa tế bào và môi trường. Các chất điện tích trong dung dịch như muối KCl, Magie, canxi và các kim loại khác có thể vào tế bào thụ động theo thang nồng độ hay vận động ngược lại thang nồng độ (vận chuyển hoạt động). Ngoài nguồn hydratcacbon và nguồn nitơ hoặc vô cơ hoặc hữu cơ, nấm men còn sử dụng các nguyên tố vi lượng như K, Na, Ca, Mg có vai trò quan trọng
  40. 40. 28 trong dinh dưỡng nấm men. Riêng Natri có ý nghĩa quan trọng trong sự tăng trưởng của tế bào nấm men. Ion Natri là thành phần duy nhất di chuyển vào tế bào bằng cả 2 cơ chế: Thụ động và hoạt động và khi nó thâm nhập vào tế bào nấm men, mang theo cả saccharose, amino axit, ngay cả khi không có sự chênh lệch nồng độ các chất này giữa tế bào và môi trường. Kết quả thí nghiệm cho thấy: Khi thêm NaCl vào môi trường từ 1-1,5%, dẫn đến quá trình tổng hợp hoạt động tăng, gia tăng hoạt tính sinh sản của nấm men và hiệu suất thành phẩm cao hơn, phẩm chất thành phẩm được cải tiến, đồng thời hạn chế sự phát triển của nấm men lạ. Bảng 1.4: Ảnh Hưởng Trên Thành Phẩm Men Bánh Mì Phương pháp nuôi Thành phần trong tế bào Chất lượng nấm men Chất khô Độ ẩm Hoạt lực làm cô bột Tính nhạy cảm thẩm thấu (phút) Không thêm NaCl 34,7 65,3 60-70 5-20 Có thêm NaCl 40,0 60,0 45-55 0-6 Chất dinh dưỡng sau khi vào tế bào nấm men sẽ được biến đổi theo một trong hai con đường sau, tùy điều kiện môi trường và phương pháp nuôi cấy: Trong đó con đường chủ yếu tạo cồn. Theo quan điểm năng lượng, quá trình này ít kinh tế hơn vì còn nhiều năng lượng trong rượu, trong khi còn đường tạo ra các thành phần chủ yếu của tế bào. Từ những thành phần này khối lượng tế bào gia tăng đến một giới hạn nhất định, sau đó tế bào bắt đầu nảy chồi. Vách tế bào mềm đi, chất nguyên sinh của tế bào chui qua vách này, và bắt đầu hình thành vách cho túi sinh chất con. Chồi tăng dần kích thước cho đến khi tách khỏi tế bào mẹ. Tùy chủng và điều kiện nuôi, quá trình này thường mất từ 1-1,5 giờ. Cho đến
  41. 41. 29 nay chưa rõ là có bao nhiêu tế bào con có thể được sinh ra từ tế bào mẹ. Theo dữ kiện của A.Kyker mỗi tế bào nấm men có khả năng tạo được trung bình 25- 40 tế bào mới. Nấm men bánh mì Nấm men được dùng để sản xuất bánh mì thuộc giống Saccharomyces, loài cerevisae, lớp Ascomycetes, ngành nấm. Nấm men Saccharomyces cerevisae có khả năng sử dụng glucose, galactose, saccharose, maltose như nguồn carbon, sử dụng acid amin, muối ammonium như nguồn nito. Chức năng chính của nấm men là sinh khí CO2 làm tăng thể tích khối bột nhào. Ngoài ra, các sản phẩm của quá trình lên men được tích lũy trong khối bột sẽ tạo nên các hương vị đặc trưng cho bánh mì thành phẩm.  Phân loại nấm men dùng trong sản xuất bánh mì Theo đặc tính sử dụng - Men lạt: Men dùng cho sản xuất bánh mì lạt (hàm lượng đường thấp). Những chủng men này chỉ sống và phát triển trong môi trường có nồng độ đường thấp (nhỏ hơn 20%). Hình 1.6: Nấm men bánh mì
  42. 42. 30 - Men ngọt: Men dùng cho sản xuất bánh mì ngọt (hàm lượng đường cao). Những chủng men này chỉ sống và phát triển tốt trong môi trường có nồng độ đường cao ( cao hơn 20%). Theo dạng thu nhận Trong sản xuất bánh mì hiện nay ở các nước châu Âu, người ta sử dụng 3 dạng nấm men để làm nở bánh: - Dạng Nấm men lỏng - Dạng Nấm men nhão (paste) - Dạng Nấm men khô ❖ Nấm men dạng lỏng: Nấm men lỏng có ưu điểm là dễ sử dụng và hoạt lực làm nở bánh cao. Tuy nhiên, nấm men lỏng cũng có nhược điểm rất lớn là khó bảo quản: thời gian sử dụng chỉ nằm trong giới hạn 24 giờ sau khi sản xuất. Chính vì thế, việc sử dụng và sản xuất nấm men dạng lỏng thường được tổ chức như một phân xưởng riêng trong cơ sở sản xuất bánh mì mang tính chất tự cung tự cấp mà không mang tính thương phẩm bán trên thị trường. Nấm men lỏng là một sản phẩm thu nhận được ngay sau khi lên men hiếu khí kết thúc. Người ta thu nhận dịch lên men có chứa sinh khối nấm men đang phát triển này để sản xuất bánh mì. Khi sử dụng dịch nấm men này làm bánh mì, người ta thường phải sử dụng với khối lượng lớn (thường từ 1-10% so với khối lượng bột mì đem sử dụng). Khi sử dụng nấm men lỏng cần lưu ý đến chất lượng dịch nấm men. Trong trường hợp dịch nấm men này bị nhiễm VSV lạ sẽ gây ra quá nhiều quá trình lên men khác nhau khi ta tiến hành ủ bột mì. Mặt khác, ta sử dụng toàn bộ dịch sau khi lên men cũng có nghĩa sử dụng cả sản phẩm trao đổi chất của quá trình lên men này. Như thế nếu dịch lên men bị lẫn quá nhiều các sản phẩm khác nhau từ quá trình lên men thu sinh khối sẽ làm giảm chất lượng cảm quan của bánh mì.
  43. 43. 31 Hiện nay nhiều cơ sở sản xuất bánh mì của các nước châu Âu và châu Mỹ không sử dụng nấm men lỏng mà sử dụng nấm men dạng paste và dạng khô. ❖ Nấm men dạng nhão (còn gọi là nấm men dạng paste) Nấm men paste là khối nấm men thu được sau khi ly tâm nấm men lỏng. Nấm men paste thường có độ ẩm 70-75%w. Nấm men paste thường có hoạt lực làm nở bánh kém hơn nấm men lỏng do quá trình ly tâm và thời gian kéo dài, nhiều tế bào nấm men bị chết. Nếu được bảo quản ở 4-70 C, ta có thể sử dụng nấm men paste trong khoảng 10 ngày. Như vậy, nếu chuyển nấm men lỏng sang nấm men paste ta kéo dài được thời gian sử dụng và thuận lợi trong vận chuyển. Ở nhiều nước, các cơ sở sản xuất bánh mì cũng sử dụng nấm men paste. Ở việt Nam, các cơ sở sản xuất bánh mì cũng thường sử dụng nấm men paste. Liều lượng sử dụng nấm men paste khoảng 1-5% tùy theo chất lượng nấm men. ❖ Nấm men khô Nấm men khô được sản xuất từ nấm men paste. Người ta sấy nấm men paste ở nhiệt độ < 400 C hoặc sử dụng phương pháp sấy thăng hoa. Nấm men khô thường có lực nở không cao nhưng có ưu điểm rất lớn là thời gian sử dụng rất lâu và dễ dàng vận chuyển  Yêu cầu chất lượng nấm men bánh mì Nấm men saccharomyces cereviae dùng cho sản xuất bánh mì phải đảm bảo những yêu cầu sau: - Chỉ tiêu cảm quan của men ép là màu vàng sẫm, mặt ngoài không có chấm đen, không có mùi mốc, mùi lạ, đặc chắc, dễ bẻ, không dính tay. Chỉ tiêu cảm quan của men khô là dạng hạt nhỏ hay sợi ngắn, màu vàng sáng, có mùi thơm đặc trưng của nấm men. - Tế bào nấm men có kích thước lớn, có khả năng phát triển mạnh và chịu được nhiệt độ cao.
  44. 44. 32 - Hoạt lực maltase <70 phút (giá trị biểu diễn theo thời gian cần thiết để giải phóng ra được 10ml CO2 khi lên men 20ml dung dịch 5% maltose với hàm lượng nấm men 2.5%). - Hoạt lực làm dậy bột: hoạt lực làm dậy bột biểu thị thời gian 5g nấm men ép làm nở khối bột 280g thêm chiều cao 1,5cm trong khuôn chuyên dùng để xác định hoạt lực nở bột. Khuôn có hình dạng thang, kích thước đáy là 12,6 X 8.5 cm, kích thước miệng khuôn là 14,3 X 9,2 cm và chiều cao 8,5 cm. Hoạt lực làm dậy bột không quá 45 phút. - Độ bền của nấm men: độ bền của nấm men là sự thay đổi thời gian làm nở bột của nấm men lúc ban đầu và sau một thời gian bảo quản nhất định. Nếu độ bền của nấm men cao thì sau 72 giờ bảo quản ở nhiệt độ 0-40 C, sự thay đổi thời gian làm nở bánh không được quá 5 phút. Vai trò của nấm men trong quy trình sản xuất Trong quy trình sản xuất bánh mì, giai đoạn lên men bột mì đóng vai trò quyết định đến chất lượng bánh mì. - Nấm men chuyển hóa đường có trong bột mì thành cồn và CO2 theo phương trình: C6 H12O6 2C2H5OH + 2CO2 - Chính CO2 là tác nhân làm bánh mì nở. CO2 tạo thành được giữ lại trong các mạng gluten trong bột mì, là loại protein đặc biệt, chúng có tính chất đàn hồi và tạo mạng. Các protein khác không có tính chất này. - Khi nướng bánh mì ở nhiệt độ cao, CO2 tăng thể tích, mạng gluten căng -> túi chứa CO2. Khi nhiệt độ cao hơn, CO2 thoát khỏi túi chứa đó -> những lỗ xốp trong bánh, làm bánh có độ xốp. - Khả năng lên men càng mạnh -> độ xốp của bánh càng nhiều -> bánh càng nở -> thể tích bánh càng tăng.
  45. 45. 33 - Song song với quá trình lên men, bao giờ cũng xảy ra quá trình lên men acid sinh ra các sản phẩm như acid axetic, acid lactic, gây độ acid cho bột. - Trong suốt quá trình lên men bột nhào và lên men kết thúc, luôn xảy ra những phản ứng sinh hóa sinh ra các sản phẩm như: rượu, acid, este, andehyd, ceton, furfurol… nhằm tích tụ hương thơm và mùi vị đặc trưng cho bánh mì. - Đặc biệt khi nướng bánh, gần 70 chất gây hương vị được tạo thành và có xảy ra phản ứng maillard sinh ra melanoidin (là các polyme không no hòa tan được trong nước, sau đó là các polyme không no và không hòa tan trong nước, nhưng đều có màu đậm và gọi chung là melanoidin). Nấm men cũng giúp chuyển hóa những chất có cấu chúc phức tạp trong bột mì thành những chất đơn giản giúp cho hệ tiêu hóa của người sử dụng. 1.2.4.3.Sữa và các sản phẩm của sữa: ➢ Sữa bò: Phụ thuộc vào tính chất thành phần và gồm mấy loại sau: - Sữa tươi nguyên chất: không có tạp chất - Sữa tươi: đã khử tạp chất và làm lạnh - Sữa chai: đem đóng chai - Sữa hộp: đem hấp, khi hấp đã được thanh trùng ❖ Các chỉ tiêu cảm quan: - Sữa là dịch lỏng đồng nhất, không có cặn, có mùi vị của sữa - Màu sắc của sữa nguyên chất: màu trắng ngà, sữa nguyên chất không có mỡ, màu trắng xanh. ❖ Các chỉ tiêu hoá lý: - Thành phần mỡ trong sữa nguyên chất (tính theo g/100ml) không dưới 32g - Phần khô kkông mỡ của sữa nguyên chất và sữa nguyên chất không mỡ không dưới 8%
  46. 46. 34 - Độ acid của sữa nguyên chất: Sữa hấp đóng chai không quá 21 độ, sữa tươi đóng chai không quá 22 độ. ➢ Sữa đặc nguyên chất có đường: Sữa đặc nguyên chất chế biến từ sữa tươi, sữa hấp nguyên chất bằng cách cô đặc sau đó cho đường và đóng hộp. ❖ Các chỉ tiêu cảm quan: - Độ đặc: nhiệt độ từ 15 – 200C sữa có độ đặc bình thường, khi nếm không thấy có cặn đường. Khi đóng hộp cho phép ở dưới đáy hộp có cặn đường lactose, nhưng không đáng kể. - Màu trắng ngà hoặc trắng xanh là một khối đồng nhất vị ngọt, không có mùi vị lạ khác và đã được thanh trùng ❖ Các chỉ tiêu hoá lý: - Độ ẩm không quá 26,5%. - Đường saccharose không dưới 43,5%. - Tổng số các chất khô của sữa không dưới 28,5%, trong đó, lipid không dưới 8,5%. - Độ acid không quá 18%. - Thành phần kim loại: thiếc không quá 100mg/kg, đồng không quá 50 mg/kg, chì không cho phép. - Lượng vi sinh vật không quá 50000 trong 1g, vi sinh vật gây bệnh không cho phép. ➢ Sữa đặc vô trùng đóng hộp: Được chế biến từ sữa tươi nguyên chất bằng cách cô đặc, thanh trùng và đóng hộp ❖ Các chỉ tiêu cảm quan: - Độ đặc: ở nhiệt độ 200 C sữa đồng nhất, quánh, không có cặn và vón cục, dưới đáy hộp có cặn nhưng không đáng kể.
  47. 47. 35 - Sữa loại I có độ quánh cao hơn, có thể có sạn nhỏ nhưng dễ hoà tan trong nước. - Màu trắng ngà, sữa loại I cho phép có màu xám hoặc nâu xám. - Sữa nước mùi vị thơm ngon, vị ngọt, hơi mặn. Sữa loại I cho phép có các vị sau: hơi chua, hơi khét, vị béo bùi, nói chung các vị không cố định. ❖ Các chỉ tiêu hoá lý: - Các chất khô không dưới 25,5% - Lipid không dưới 7,8%. ➢ Sữa khô nguyên chất: Chế biến từ sữa hấp nguyên chất bằng phương pháp sấy khô Có 2 loại: loại thượng hạng và loại I ❖ Các chỉ tiêu cảm quan: - Độ đặc: bột khô mịn. - Màu sắc: màu kem trắng, một khối đồng nhất - Mùi vị: mang mùi vị của sữa hấp sấy, không có mùi vị lạ khác ❖ Các chỉ tiêu hoá lý: - Độ ẩm: không quá 7% - Lipid: không dưới 25% - Độ acid của sữa khử có 12% chất khô: không quá 20 – 22% - Thành phần kim loại: thiếc không quá 100mg/kg, đồng không quá 8 mg/kg, chì không cho phép. ➢ Sữa khô có đường: Chế biến từ sữa tươi hấp bằng phương pháp sấy khô và cho đường. ❖ Các chỉ tiêu cảm quan: - Vị ngọt: sữa loại I hơi có vị béo bùi - Độ đặc: dạng bột, có sạn đường, đối với sữa loại I cho phép có hạt bột nhỏ
  48. 48. 36 - Màu kem trắng, đôi chỗ có những hạt màu vàng, sữa loại I cho phép đôi chỗ có những hạt màu vàng sẫm. ❖ Các chỉ tiêu hoá lý: - Độ ẩm: không quá 7%. - Lipid: không dưới 23,5%. - Đường saccharose: không quá 18% - Độ acid của sữa khử khô có đường không quá 22. - Muối tính theo thành phần kim loại: thiếc không quá 100mg/kg, đồng không quá 8 mg/kg, chì không cho phép. 1.2.4.4.Đường Trong sản xuất bánh, đường được dùng chủ yếu là đường saccharose. Thành phần hóa học: Saccharose là thành phần chiếm tỉ lệ lớn nhất trong đường. Ngoài ra, trong đường còn có một số thành phần khác: Glucose, fructose, chất màu, chất khoáng, nước và các tạp chất khác. Saccharose (còn gọi là sucrose) là tinh thể không màu, không mùi, có vị ngọt, tan nhiều trong nước, nhất là nước nóng, nóng chảy ở 1850 C, tỷ trọng: 1,5879g/cm3 . Trong môi trường axit và nhiệt độ cao rất dễ bị thủy phân cho ra glucose và fructose (hiện tượng nghịch đảo đường). Thông thường ít hút ẩm nhưng khi đun nóng ở nhiệt độ cao (khoảng 1300 C) thì lại có khả năng hút ẩm mạnh và đến 1600 C thì cho phản ứng Caramel hóa. Độ ngọt trong dung dịch phụ thuộc vào sự có mặt của các chất khác và điều kiện môi trường như độ pH, độ nhớt, hàm lượng NaCl,... Vai trò chính của đường là tạo vị ngọt. Ngoài việc tạo vị ngọt, đường còn góp phần tạo cấu trúc, màu sắc, hương vị thơm ngon cho sản phẩm bánh nướng. Đường làm mềm bột nhào, giúp bột mì hút nước trưng nở.
  49. 49. 37 Đường là nguồn cung cấp nguyên liệu cho phản ứng maillard, phản ứng caramel. Ngoài ra đường có ảnh hưởng đến độ dai của bột nhào và quá trình lên men của bột nhào. Đường nhiều làm cho bột nhào bị chảy và làm giảm chất lượng nước liên kết trong bột nhào. Nếu cho một lượng đường nhỏ vào bột nhào thì tốc độ của quá trình lên men sẽ tăng nhưng quá trình lên men và ủ bột nhào sẽ bị ức chế nếu sử dụng đường quá nhiều. Đường cũng ảnh hưởng đến màu sắc của vỏ bánh. Trong quá trình nướng bánh ở nhiệt độ cao đường bị chuyển hoá thành các hợp chất màu làm cho màu sắc của vỏ bánh đẹp hơn (Vũ Trường Sơn, Nhan Minh Trí, 2000). 1.2.4.5.Bơ Bơ là một sản phẩm được làm từ sữa hoặc kem hoặc có thể kết hợp cả hai, có thể có muối hoặc chất phụ gia có màu, là chất béo động vật, là sản phẩm của quá trình hydro hoá chất béo, thành phần gồm: hơn 80% là chất béo của sữa, 16% nước, 2.5% muối, 1.5% sữa dạng rắn. Bơ dễ hư hỏng nhưng lại có hương vị thơm ngon nên thường được ưu tiên trong bánh nướng. Bơ có xu hướng lan rộng và phân lớp dễ dàng, đồng nhất hơn so với margarin. Bơ cứng và giòn khi lạnh, rất mềm ở nhiệt độ phòng. Bảng 1.5: Chỉ tiêu chất lượng của bơ theo TCVN 7400: 2004 Chỉ tiêu (TCVN 7400:2004) Cảm quan Màu sắc Mùi vị Trạng thái Tạp chất Vàng đặc trưng Mùi vị đặc trưng Mềm, đồng nhất Không có tạp chất Hóa học Độ ẩm(%) Hàm lượng lipid ≤ 16 ≤ 80
  50. 50. 38 1.2.4.6.Muối Tuỳ theo phương pháp sản xuất và khai thác, muối ăn có mấy dạng sau: + Muối mỏ + Muối biển + Muối kết tủa + Muối ăn (muối phơi) Muối chia ra làm 4 loại: muối tinh, muối thượng hạng, loại I và loại II. ❖ Các chỉ tiêu cảm quan của muối ăn: • Muối tinh có màu trắng, còn các loại muối khác màu xám nhạt, vàng nhạt, hồng nhạt. • Muối không có mùi, không lẫn với những tạp chất bẩn khi nhìn bằng mắt thường. Pha 5% muối trong dung dịch, có vị mặn, không có các vị lạ khác. • Thử bằng rượu quỳ, muối có phản ứng trung tính. Muối là những tinh thể nhỏ có các dạng sau đây: muối cục, muối mảnh, muối hạt. •Các chỉ tiêu lý, hoá của muối ăn: Chỉ số AV Chỉ số PV ≤ 0,3 ≤ 2 Vi sinh Số vi khuẩn hiếu khí Coliorm ≤ 104 CFU/g ≤ 10 VK/g sản phẩm
  51. 51. 39 Chỉ tiêu Muối tinh khiết Muối thượng hạng Loại I Loại II +Độ ẩm (tính theo %) không quá: - Muối mỏ. - Muối biển và muối kết tủa. - Muối ăn +Natri clorua (tính theo % chất khô) không dưới +Các chất không hoà tan trong nước (tính theo % chất khô) không quá +Tạp chất hoá học (% chất khô) không quá: - Ca - Mg - Fe2O3 - Na2SO4 3,5 0,5 99,2 0.03 0.005 0.2 3,5 0,8 4,0 4,0 98,0 0,05 0.6 0.1 _ 0.5 3,5 0,8 6,0 6,0 97,5 0,2 0.8 0.1 _ 0.5 3,5 0,8 5,0 6,0 96,5 0,9 0.8 0.25 _ 0.5 Bảng 1.6: Chỉ tiêu lý hóa của muối ăn
  52. 52. 40 1.3.Quy trình chế biến bánh mì khoai lang tím Bột mì 13 Sữa, đường, bơ, men, muối Phối trộn Tạo hình Ủ (Lên men kết thúc) Nướng bánh Nhào trộn Bánh mì Hấp (4 phút) Sấy (13%,271 phút) Xay Rây Khoai lang tím Bột khoai lang tím Ủ sơ bộ Vê bột Chia bột Hình 1.7: Quy trình chế biến bánh mì bổ sung bột khoai lang tím.
  53. 53. 41 Quy trình sản xuất bột khoai lang tím Nguyên liệu: Khoai lang tím. Khoai lang tím được chọn phải đồng đều, đạt độ già yêu cầu, không sâu, kích thước vừa phải (dài 15cm, đường kính 4cm). Xử lý: Hấp Trong khoai lang tím có nhiều enzyme nội sinh làm mất màu nên việc xử lý nguyên liệu sẽ vô hoạt enzyme oxy hóa, tăng hiệu quả cho quá trình sấy và giảm tổn thất hàm lượng màu anthocyanin cho sản phẩm. Khoai nguyên liệu được ngâm rửa sơ, tiến hành bỏ vỏ và cắt lát thành các miếng có độ dày 0,5cm. Miếng khoai sau cắt được cho ngay vào nồi hấp. Dưới tác dụng nhiệt độ làm trạng thái keo biến đổi, mô thực vật mềm ra, không khí thoát ra, tế bào trương nở, chất nguyên sinh đông tụ tách ra màng tế bào, bảo vệ anthocyanin nằm trong cấu trúc tinh bột. Nguyên liệu sau khi hấp phải đảm bảo yêu cầu không tổn thất nhiều chất màu, không bị oxy hóa, không bị vỡ vụn. Thời gian hấp để hạn chế tổn thất anthocyanin trong khoai lang tím là 4 phút. Sấy: Để bảo quản nguyên liệu được lâu và phù hợp với quy trình sản xuất nên cần phải giảm độ ẩm của khoai lang xuống còn 13% bằng phương pháp sấy khô. Khoai lang tím sau khi cho vào tủ sấy sẽ được cấp nhiệt để làm bay hơi ẩm và hơi ẩm đã thoát ra khỏi nguyên liệu được vận chuyển ra môi trường.
  54. 54. 42 Khoai lang tím sau khi hấp và cho vào tủ sấy và điều chỉnh nhiệt độ và thời gian thích hợp. Nhiệt độ sấy hạn chế tổn thất anthocyanin ít nhất là 400 C và thời gian sấy khoai để đạt độ ẩm 13% là 271 phút. Khối lượng và thể tích của khoai lang tím sau sấy giảm đi đáng kể do nguyên liệu thoát ẩm. Trong khoai lang tím có rất nhiều vitamin, dưới tác dụng của nhiệt độ vitamin bị phá hủy một phần. Màu sắc của khoai lang tím bị biến đổi do phản ứng hóa sinh tạo ra melanoidin, enzyme oxy hóa làm biến màu nguyên liệu. Khoai lang sau sấy không được biến màu quá nhiều, độ ẩm đạt yêu cầu. Xay: Để tạo ra được sản phẩm bột phù hợp phối trộn với bột mì trong quy trình sản xuất bánh mì, khoai lang tím sau sấy phải được xay nhỏ. Dùng máy nghiền bột thủ công để nghiền khoai lang tím thành bột mịn như bột mì. Rây: Để làm cho bột khoai lang tím có kích thước đồng đều, thuận tiện cho quá trình phối trộn với các nguyên liệu khác, dùng rây thủ công để rây bột. Bột có kích thước đồng đều, không bị sạn hay tạp chất.
  55. 55. 43 Quy trình chế biến bánh mì bổ sung bột khoai lang tím: Phối trộn: - Tổng lượng bột 100g ( tỷ lệ bột khoai sẽ được khảo sát sau) - Sữa 60g - Đường 20g - Bơ 16g - Men 3g - Muối 1g Nhào bột: + Mục đích: o Phân bố đều các nguyên liệu thành khối bột nhào đồng nhất. o Tạo thành mạng gluten có tính đàn hồi và nhớt dẻo, có khả năng giữ khí. o Chuẩn bị khối bột cho quá trình tiếp theo. + Những biến đổi xảy ra trong quá trình nhào bột : • Sự tạo thành liên kết giữa nước và tinh bột có trong bột mì : Vai trò chính trong việc tạo ra phân tử bột nhào là gliadins và glutenins. Khi nhào bột mì, nếu đủ lượng nước thì gliadin và glutenins sẽ hấp thụ nước và tương tác với nhau và với các thành phần khác trong khối bột nhào tạo ra những sợi chỉ mỏng và màng dính mỏng các hạt tinh bột thấm nước lại với nhau tạo thành hệ keo. Chính các phần phân tử thấp các gluten dễ dàng chịu tác dụng phân tán của nước và một phần peptit hóa tạo ra kết quả tạo ra áp suất thẩm thấu bên trong gluten, áp suất này làm cho nước khuếch tán vào bên trong gluten, sự khuếch tán đó kèm theo sự tăng thể tích. Tinh bột gồm hai phần : amylose và amylopectin. Amyolse có bên trong hạt tinh bột, khối lượng phân tử thấp còn amylopectin ở vỏ ngoài, có khối lượng phân
  56. 56. 44 tử lớn hơn nhiều. Như vậy tinh bột là một mạng thẩm thấu bên trong có các phần tử thấp hòa tan là amylose, nó gây ra áp suất thẩm thấu dư và sự xâm nhập nước vào trong mạng. Như vậy ở quá trình nhào bột: Các protit của gluten có trong bột mì khoảng 10-20% ở nhiệt độ nhào gần 30o C chúng hấp thụ một lượng nước không lớn do tác dụng tương hỗ giữa nhóm háo nước của protit với nước và khuếch tán một lượng nước lớn vào trong protit nhờ sự có mặt của áp suất thẩm thấu dư trong protit, tinh bột trong bột mì chiếm khoảng 70% cũng ở nhiệt độ nhào này, nó hấp thụ đến 30% nước nhờ hoạt tính của các nhóm háo nước. Trong thời gian này, các hạt keo của gluten tiếp xúc chặt chẽ với nhau tạo nên một mạng lưới protit hay tạo liên kết với các hạt tinh bột trương nở yếu, ngoài ra trong mạng lưới protit còn có các chất không hòa tan khác. • Enzyme : Quá trình này được hình thành với tác dụng của enzyme protease, amylase và lipase. Các enzyme này phá vỡ các liên kết protide làm ảnh hưởng đến tính chất vật lí của khối bột. Các enzyme thủy phân protit ảnh hường nhiều hơn các enzyme thủy phân tinh bột. Trong quá trình nhào nếu có càng nhiều oxy xâm nhập vào khối bột thì càng có ít liên kết protit bị phá hủy. Dưới tác dụng của các enzyme trên có sẵn trong bột mì, các hợp chất protein, tinh bột, lipid sẽ bị thủy phân thành các hợp chất đơn giản hơn. Enzyme thủy phân làm mất cấu trúc bậc ba của phân tử protein, do đó làm giảm khả năng hút nước của protein, ảnh hưởng bất lợi đến tính chất của bột nhào. Các chất khử có khả năng tăng cường hoạt động của protease còn các chất oxy hóa có tác dụng kìm hãm. Trong quá trình nhào do có sự xâm nhập của oxy không khí nên làm giảm đáng kể ảnh hưởng của protease.
  57. 57. 45 Enzyme amylase có ảnh hưởng ở mức độ ít hơn. Còn enzyme lipase thủy phân lipid có tác dụng làm tăng độ axit của khối bột nhào. • Biến đổi sinh học: Trong thời gian đầu của quá trình lên men tạo bột nhào thì lượng khí oxy lẫn trong khối bột còn nhiều, nấm men chủ yếu hô hấp hiếu khí và tăng sinh khối, đồng thời sinh khí cacbonic và nước. Khi lượng oxy giảm đi nấm men sẽ tham gia các quá trình hô hấp yếm khí sinh thêm khí cacbonic, rượu ethanol và các sản phẩm phụ khác. • Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến tính chất bột nhào và chất lượng sản phẩm: Bột mì: Hàm lượng và chất lượng gluten của bột có ảnh hưởng lớn đến tính chất bột nhào và chất lượng sản phẩm Bảng 1.7: Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến tính chất bột nhào và chất lượng sản phẩm. Tính chất bột mì Gluten “mạnh” Gluten “trung bình” Gluten “yếu” Protein (% chất khô) 13,2 11,6 11,8 Gluten ướt (%) 35.1 24,7 34,3 Khả năng hút nước (%) 59,2 54,8 59,8 Độ giãn (mm) 170 92 100
  58. 58. 46 Thể tích bánh nướng (ml) 738 630 510 Độ mịn của bột cũng ảnh hưởng đáng kể đến tính chất bột nhào và chất lượng bánh. Bột càng thô khả năng hút nước càng thấp vì diện tích bề mặt của nó bé nên lượng nước liên kết với bột thấp. Bột càng mịn thì quá trình thủy phân tinh bột và protein càng dễ dàng, do đó khả năng tạo khí cao, tuy nhiên khả năng giữ khí giảm. - Nhiệt độ nhào trộn: Trong thời gian chuẩn bị bột nhào thì lượng gluten ướt và khả năng giữ nước tăng đến giới hạn nhất định theo thời gian và nhiệt độ nhào. Giới hạn này đạt nhanh nhất ở 40o C. Vì ở nhiệt độ này gluten trương nở triệt để nhất. Nhào càng lâu thì khả năng giữ nước của gluten càng giảm, vì protein bị biến tính dưới tác động cơ học. Qua thực nghiệm người ta rút ra rằng trong cùng một thời gian nhào nếu tăng nhiệt độ bột nhào từ 30-40o C thì bề mặt bánh sẽ có hình thức đẹp nhất. - Thời gian nhào và cường độ nhào: Cường độ nhào bột làm tăng quá trình gluten nhưng giảm khả năng giữ khí của gluten. Do đó phải căn cứ vào chất lượng của gluten để khống chế cường độ nhào. Cường độ nhào trộn, tính chất bột nhào và thể tích bánh có liên kết chặt chẽ với nhau. Trong thời gian nhào trộn, các thành phần nguyên liệu được trộn với nước tạo thành khối bột nhào dẻo, đàn hồi. Vì vậy, trong quá trình nhào phải xác định được thời gian dừng để có thể tích bánh lớn nhất.
  59. 59. 47 • Cách nhận biết bột nhào đạt yêu cầu: Lấy một ít bột ra tay, nếu bột nhào đã đạt yêu cầu nó sẽ không bị dính vào các ngón tay, có thể kéo miếng bột thành dạng mỏng, trong. Lên men sơ bộ: + Mục đích: - Tạo khí CO2 làm nở bột, tạo độ xốp cho bánh. - Tạo mùi vị thơm ngon cho bánh mì. - Tăng độ tiêu hóa của bánh mì đối với cơ thể người. Những biến đổi xảy ra trong quá trình lên men: • Quá trình lên men etylic và lên men lactic: + Trong quá trình lên men bột nhào nấm men tiêu thụ các loại đường có trong bột (glucose, fructose, sucrose) để sinh trưởng và phát triển đồng thời tạo CO2 và các sản phẩm phụ. Nấm men sử dụng các loại đường này không đồng thời. Đầu tiên nấm men sẽ phân hủy các đường có trong bột. Sucrose bị chuyển hóa thành glucose và fructose nhờ enzyme invertase. Khi nấm men sử dụng hết glucose và fructose thì mới sử dụng maltose. Như vậy lượng đường trong bột chỉ có tác dụng trong giai đoạn đầu của quá trình lên men bột nhào. Khả năng tạo khí của nấm men chủ yếu phụ thuộc vào nhiệt độ và pH môi trường. Ngoài ra còn phụ thuộc vào nồng độ etylic, áp suất thẩm thấu và lượng nấm men cho vào.
  60. 60. 48 Nhiệt độ thích hợp cho quá trình lên men là 28-32o C. Tốc độ lên men tăng khi nhiệt độ tăng lên. Khi nhiệt độ quá 40o C thì khả năng lên men giảm. pH thích hợp từ 4,5 -6, độ pH tối ưu 5,5. + Quá trình lên men chủ yếu là lên men etylic nhưng thường có kèm theo lên men lactic. Vi khuẩn lactic từ không khí nhiễm vào bột và các nguyên liệu khác. Quá trình lên men lactic có thể do vi khuẩn lactic đồng hình hoặc dị hình. Vi khuẩn đồng hình lên men đường thành axit lactic, còn vi khuẩn dị hình thì ngoài axit lactic còn tạo ra các axit khác như a.acetic, a.fomic… Quá trình này sẽ làm giảm pH của bột nhào. Axit lactic làm cho bánh có mùi vị dễ chịu còn ngược lại a.acetic và một số axit dễ bay hơi khác sẽ làm cho bánh có mùi vị khó chịu. • Trương nở + Cũng ở quá trình này, các chất keo trong bột nhào trương nở mạnh, hợp chất protid cũng trương nở. Sự trương nở protid có thể tiến hành với cường độ khác nhau, tốc độ khác nhau tùy theo lực nở của bột. Bột nhào lực nở lớn thì quá trình trương nở xảy ra chậm, đối với bột nhào lực nở yếu thì protid trương nở nhanh. Chia bột: Sau khi lên men, khí CO2 được sinh ra cần được ép hết đi, phân tán men và nhiệt độ nhiều hơn trong toàn khối bột. Sau đó, tùy theo độ lớn nhỏ mà chiếc bánh muốn tạo ra mà chia bột thành những phần nhất định, thao tác này lên làm nhanh để tránh khối bột có thêm thời gian mà bị lên men quá đà. Vê bột, tạo hình:
  61. 61. 49 Sau khi chia cấu trúc của khối bột nhào bị phá vỡ, phải qua quá trình vê để ổn định lại cấu trúc. Nếu vê tốt bánh sẽ nở đều và giữ được hình dạng theo yêu cầu. Sau khi chia và vê tròn xong, cục bột được để yên khoảng 5 phút, nhằm khôi phục lại khung gluten và tính chất vật lí của bột nhào. Lên men ổn định kết thúc: Đây là khâu quan trọng trong quá trình sản xuất bánh mì. Trong quá trình chia và tạo hình thì một phần lớn lượng khí CO2 trong khối bột nhào thoát ra ngoài. Muốn cho bánh nở, có thể tích, hình dáng cần thiết thì phải để khối bột nhào lên men kết thúc trước khi đưa vào lò nướng. Trong thời gian lên men kết thúc, CO2 tiếp tục được tạo thành và làm cho khối bột nở ra. Nhiệt độ lên men ổn định kết thúc sẽ được khảo sát sau và độ ẩm không khí 75 - 85%. Nếu nhiệt độ thấp thì thời gian lên men sẽ kéo dài và nếu độ ẩm thấp thì vỏ cục bánh sẽ bị khô, khi nướng vỏ bánh bị nứt. Nhưng nếu độ ẩm quá cao thì bánh sẽ bị ướt và dính. Thời gian lên men ổn định kết thúc sẽ được khảo sát sau. Sau các quá trình này, bánh sẽ nở to gần bằng kích thước của sản phẩm sau khi nướng. Nướng bánh: Nướng bánh nhằm mục đích làm cho bánh chín, giúp dễ bảo quản sản phẩm do tiêu diệt được hệ enzyme, vi sinh vật có trong bánh sống.

    Be the first to comment

Để xem full tài liệu Xin vui long liên hệ page để được hỗ trợ : https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01 HOẶC https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace/ https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01 https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01 tai lieu tong hop, thu vien luan van, luan van tong hop, do an chuyen nganh

