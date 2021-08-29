Successfully reported this slideshow.
BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP NGHIÊN CỨU KHẢ NĂNG THAY THẾ BỘT MÌ BẰNG
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan: 1. Những...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy LỜI CẢM ƠN Đồ án này đƣợc hoàn thành nh...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN .....................
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy 3.3.4 Kết quả đánh giá cảm quan...........
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy DANH MỤC BẢNG 1.1 Thành phần hóa học củ...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy DANH MỤC HÌNH 1.1Chuối già ...............
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy MỞ ĐẦU Đặt vấn đề Bánh cookies đƣợc biế...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy lƣợng có thể tồn tại đƣợc hay không và ...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy CHƢƠNG 1 : TỔNG QUAN 1.1 Sản phẩm bánh ...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy các nhà máy sản xuất bánh quy, đã gây r...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Bánh quy bây giờ là gì? Chúng có thể là...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy 1.1.3 Tình hình sản xuất và tiêu thụ bá...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Ngành bánh kẹo Việt Nam hiện có khoảng ...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy mại, chuối chín là từ thƣờng đƣợc dùng ...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Tinh bột là nguồn quan trọng nhất của c...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy (4) RS4, tinh bột đã đƣợc biến đổi hóa ...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Tại Việt Nam, theo thống kê chƣa đầy đủ...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy mức 0,10, 20, 30, 40 và 50% bằng các mứ...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Bột mì : Bột mì đƣợc làm từ hạt lúa mì ...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy - Hạt loại lớn A có dạng hình bầu dục v...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Chất béo này giúp cho khung gluten đàn ...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Bảng 1.2 : Chỉ tiêu của bột mì STT Tên ...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Bảng1.3: Chỉ tiêu chất lượng của đường ...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Là loại sản phẩm thu đƣợc từ váng sữa, ...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Bảng1.5: Chỉ tiêu chất lượng của trứng ...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy 1.5 Quy trình chế biến bánh quy truyền ...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Nhào trộn đƣợc xem là một khâu rất quan...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Định hình Bột sau khi đƣợc trộn sẽ đem ...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Sự thay đổi độ ẩm trải qua 3 giai đoạn:...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Biến đổi cảm quan: quá trình nƣớng làm ...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy CHƢƠNG 2 : NGUYÊN LIỆU VÀ BỐ TRÍ THÍ NG...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy 2.2.2.1 Quy trình thu nhận bột chuối xa...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy nƣớc và sấy trong tủ sấy liên tục ở nhi...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy 2.3 Phƣơng pháp bố trí thí nghiệm 2.3.1...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy 2.3.2 quy trình chế biến bánh quy dự ki...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Bánh quy đƣợc chuẩn bị với công thức ch...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Phần trăm trứng 10% Phần trăm bột nở 0,...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Nhằm xác định chế độ nƣớng cho sản phẩm...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Thực hiện đánh giá cảm quan bằng phƣơng...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy 2.4 Các phƣơng pháp nghiên cứu. 2.4.1 X...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy 2.4.4 Xác định lực phá vỡ Đo lực phá vỡ...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy CHƢƠNG 3: KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU 3.1 Một số...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Sử dụng chuối tiêu xanh Laba (Việt Nam)...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Có thể vì loại chuối sử dụng trong nghi...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy – Theo authoritynutrition ). Tinh bột t...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy giống nhau nhƣng đỉnh của mỗi đƣờng đều...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy muốn ăn bánh quy đƣợc cắn, đƣợc tác dụn...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy vì trong quá trình nhào trộn các protei...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy cao nhất. Kết quả này có thể chứng minh...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy 3.3.1 Thay đổi màu sắc sản phẩm Hình 3....
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Xu hƣớng màu sắc ở mức nhiệt độ 30o C t...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Ngoài những tác nhân là đƣờng bổ sung, ...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy ra khi bề mặt bánh bích quy đã khô. Màu...
ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Có lẽ ở 120o C trong 8 phút nhiệt độ tr...
Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy

  1. 1. BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP NGHIÊN CỨU KHẢ NĂNG THAY THẾ BỘT MÌ BẰNG BỘT CHUỐI XANH ĐỂ CHẾ BIẾN BÁNH QUY Ngành: CÔNG NGHỆ THỰC PHẨM Chuyên ngành: CÔNG NGHỆ THỰC PHẨM Giảng viên hƣớng dẫn : TS. NGUYỄN LỆ HÀ Sinh viên thực hiện : NGUYỄN THỊ BÍCH MSSV: 1311110185 Lớp: 13DTP08 TP. Hồ Chí Minh - 2017
  2. 2. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan: 1. Những nội dung trong đồ án này là do tôi thực hiện dưới sự hướng dẫn trực tiếp của Ts.Nguyễn Lệ Hà 2. Các kết quả phân tích trong đề tài này là kết quả thu được từ quá trình thực nghiệm, khách quan, không sao chép từ bất kỳ nguồn tài liệu nào. 3. Những thông tin trích dẫn, bảng biểu số liệu tham khảo phục vụ cho việc nghiên cứu đều được ghi rõ nguồn trong phần tài liệu tham khảo. Nếu phát hiện có bất kỳ sự gian lận nào tôi xin hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm về nội dung đồ án của mình. Trường Đại học Công nghệ TP.HCM không liên quan đến những vi phạm tác quyền, bản quyền do tôi gây ra trong quá trình thực hiện (nếu có). TP. Hồ Chí Minh, ngày 9 tháng 8 năm 2015 Sinh viên thực hiện NGUYỄN THỊ BÍCH
  3. 3. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy LỜI CẢM ƠN Đồ án này đƣợc hoàn thành nhờ sự giúp đỡ tận tình của nhà trƣờng, thầy cô giáo trong Khoa và bạn bè. Tôi xin chân thành cám ơn các tập thể và cá nhân đã giúp đỡ tôi trong quá trình thực hiện đồ án tốt nghiệp. Tôi xin chân thành bày tỏ lòng biết ơn đến ban giám hiệu trƣờng Đại học Công nghệ Tp.HCM, quý thầy cô trong Khoa Công nghệ sinh học – Thực phẩm - Môi trƣờng, đã tạo điều kiện học tập, tận tình giảng dạy, truyền đạt những kiến thức quý báu cho tôi trong suốt thời gian theo học tại trƣờng. Đặc biệt tôi xin gửi lời cảm ơn chân thành đến giáo viên hƣớng dẫn của tôi TS. Nguyễn Lệ Hà giảng viên trƣởng khoa Khoa Công nghệ Sinh học – Thực phẩm – Môi trƣờng – Trƣờng Đại học Công nghệ Tp.HCM ngƣời đã tận tình hƣớng dẫn, chỉ bảo và động viên tôi trong suốt quá trình làm đồ án. Cuối cùng, tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn gia đình và bạn bè đã luôn tạo điều kiện, quan tâm, giúp đỡ, động viên trong suốt quá trình học tập và hoàn thành đồ án tốt nghiệp. Mặc dù đã cố gắng để thực hiện đề tài một cách hoàn chỉnh nhất, song sẽ không tránh khỏi những thiếu sót, vì vậy tôi rất mong đƣợc sự góp ý của quý thầy cô để đồ án đƣợc hoàn chỉnh hơn. Xin gửi đến thầy cô, gia đình và bạn bè lời chúc sức khỏe và hạnh phúc.
  4. 4. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN ....................................................................................................... i LỜI CẢM ƠN ............................................................................................................ ii MỤC LỤC................................................................................................................. iii DANH MỤC BẢNG...................................................................................................v MỞ ĐẦU.....................................................................................................................1 Đặt vấn đề................................................................................................................1 Mục tiêu nghiên cứu................................................................................................2 Nội dung nghiên cứu ...............................................................................................2 CHƢƠNG 1 : TỔNG QUAN......................................................................................3 1.1 Sản phẩm bánh quy...............................................................................................3 1.1.1 Giới thiệu về bánh quy................................................................................3 1.1.3 Tình hình sản xuất và tiêu thụ bánh kẹo trong và ngoài nƣớc. ......................6 1.2 Nguyên liệu chuối xanh.....................................................................................7 1.2.1 Nguồn gốc và phân bố....................................................................................7 CHƢƠNG 2 : NGUYÊN LIỆU VÀ BỐ TRÍ THÍ NGHIỆM...................................25 2.1 Thời gian địa điểm bố trí thí nghiệm...............................................................25 2.2 Nguyên liệu, phụ gia và thiết bị sử dụng trong nghiên cứu. ..........................25 2.2.1 Thiết bị......................................................................................................25 2.2.2 Nguyên liệu...............................................................................................25 2.3 Phƣơng pháp bố trí thí nghiệm ....................................................................28 2.3.4 Khảo sát khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh trong chế biến bánh quy.....................................................................................................30 CHƢƠNG 3: KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU.................................................................36 3.1 Một số thông số cơ bản của nguyên liệu........................................................36 3.3.1 Xác định chuối xanh nguyên liệu sử dụng trong thu nhận bột chuối.......36 3.2 Khảo sát khả năng thay thế bột chuối..............................................................39 3.2.1 Cấu trúc của bánh .....................................................................................39 3.2.2 kết quả đánh giá cảm quan........................................................................41 3.3.2 Ảnh hƣởng của nhiệt độ và thời gian nƣớng tới độ nở của bánh ............47 3.3.3 Thay đổi độ ẩm .........................................................................................49
  5. 5. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy 3.3.4 Kết quả đánh giá cảm quan.......................................................................50 3.4 Kết quả đánh giá ngƣời tiêu dùng giữa các sản phẩm bên ngoài và sản phẩm của quá trình nghiên cứu .............................................................................52 3.5 Đánh giá chất lƣợng sản phẩm .......................................................................53 3.6 Đề xuất quy trình chế biến bánh quy thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh .......................................................................................................................54 CHƢƠNG 5 : KẾT LUẬN VÀ KIẾN NGHỊ...........................................................57 5.1 Kết luận ...........................................................................................................57 5.2 Kiến nghị .........................................................................................................58 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO.........................................................................................59
  6. 6. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy DANH MỤC BẢNG 1.1 Thành phần hóa học của bột mì .........................................................................13 1.2 Chỉ tiêu của bột mì .............................................................................................16 1.3 Chỉ tiêu của ........................................................................................................17 1.4Chỉ tiêu của bơ. ...................................................................................................18 1.5Chất lƣợng trứng. ................................................................................................19 3.1 so sánh thành phần hóa học cơ bản của chuối. ..................................................36 3.2 Kết quả so hàng thị hiếu ....................................................................................41 3.3 Đề xuất quy trình................................................................................................54
  7. 7. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy DANH MỤC HÌNH 1.1Chuối già ..............................................................................................................8 3.2 Ảnh hƣởng tỉ lệ bột chuối lên lực páh vỡ...........................................................40 3.3 Ảnh hƣởng chế độ nƣớng lên màu bánh quy.....................................................44 3.4 Chế độ nƣớng ảnh hƣởng lên màu sắc bánh ......................................................45 3.5 Ảnh hƣờng chế độ nƣớng lên độ nở của bánh ...................................................47 3.6 Thay đổi độ ẩm qua chế độ nƣớng.....................................................................49 3.7 Ảnh hƣởng chế độ nƣớng lên cảm quan.. ..........................................................53
  8. 8. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy MỞ ĐẦU Đặt vấn đề Bánh cookies đƣợc biết đến đầu tiên vào thế kỉ thứ 7 tại Ba Tƣ và sau đó lan sang châu Âu, vào thế kỉ 14 cookies đã phổ biến khắp châu Âu. Theo thời gian bánh cookies cũng đã trở thành một loại bánh đƣợc ƣa thích ở thị trƣờng Việt Nam, nhƣng chúng cũng không phải là lựa chọn của những ngƣời thừa cân, muốn ăn kiêng vì cookies chứa một nguồn năng lƣợng lớn. Nguyên lệu làm bánh cookies chủ yếu là bột mì có chứa gluten, điều này là một thử thách lớn đối với những ngƣời dị ứng gluten hoặc mắc bệnh celiac – một bênh rất nguy hiểm đối với đƣờng ruột nếu ăn gluten. Vậy chúng ta nên tạo ra một loại bánh quy thấp gluten để giúp những bệnh nhân mắc bệnh celiac vẫn có thể ăn bánh quy thoải mái mà không lo lắng về gluten. Có thể thấy ở Việt Nam chúng ta chủ yếu phải nhập khẩu bột mì từ nƣớc ngoài với chi phí khá cao, trong khi nƣớc ta là một nƣớc nông nghiệp có rất nhiều các loại nông sản có tiềm năng có thể thay thế một phần bột mì vừa giảm chi phí nhập khẩu, giảm hàm lƣợng gluten mà có thể làm tăng giá trị dinh dƣỡng, thay đổi hƣơng vị bánh quy truyền thống, tạo ra sản phẩm mới. Và một thực tế là chúng ta có nguồn nông sản dồi giào nhƣng số lƣợng đƣợc nhập khẩu ra nƣớc ngoài và bán với giá cao thí rất ít do không đủ tiêu chuẩn, vì thế mà ngƣời dân sẽ bán với giá rẻ hoặc sẽ để nông sản hƣ hỏng hay chế biến một cách qua loa sẽ không giữ đƣợc nhiều các giá trị dinh dƣỡng, điều đó thể hiện rất rõ ở trái chuối. Ngƣời ta nhận thấy rằng sử dụng bột chuối xanh giúp tăng cƣờng xơ ăn kiêng, khoáng chất cần thiết và polyphenol tăng khả năng chống oxi hóa chống lại các bệnh ung thƣ, viêm khớp dạng thấp, tim mạch.. (Chong & NoorAziah, 2010; Ovando-Martinez và cộng sự, 2009) chuối chín là nguồn năng lƣợng lớn và cung cấp các vitamin cho cơ thể chúng cũng không chứ gluten. Vậy giải pháp để giúp nguồn chuối trong nƣớc tiêu thụ hết chúng ta nên chế biến chuối xanh thành bột và bổ sung vào các loại thực phẩm trƣớc khi chuối chín sẽ rất khó bảo quản lâu. Việc kết hợp một thành phần thực phẩm vào một hệ thống thực phẩm để nâng cao một số thuộc tính chất lƣợng là khá phổ biến hiện nay. Một số thuộc tính chât
  9. 9. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy lƣợng có thể tồn tại đƣợc hay không và việc liệu các hợp chất nhạy cảm với nhiệt hoặc các hợp chất dinh dƣỡng có thể tồn tại trong quá trình chế biến và bảo quản đƣợc hay không cũng là một vấn đề quan trọng cần đƣợc xem xet. Chính vì vậy mục đích nghiên cứu của đề tài Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh trong chế biến bánh quy là để đánh giá việc thay thế bột chuối xanh thay cho bột mì làm bánh quy, và muốn thiết lập công thức cho bánh quy bột chuối xanh. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu Tạo ra đƣợc loại bánh quy có mức thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối cao giúp đa dạng sản phẩm bánh quy và có lợi sức khỏe cho ngƣời sử dụng. Thiết lập đƣợc quy trình và công thức phối trộn cho sản phẩm bánh quy đƣợc chấp nhận nhất. Nội dung nghiên cứu Xác định thành phần hóa học của nguyên liệu bột chuối xanh, sản phẩm bánh quy thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh. Xác định công thức phối trộn, tỉ lệ bột, phụ gia Xác định nhiệt độ nƣớng, thời gian nƣớng phù hợp với sản phẩm Đành giá cảm quan sản phẩm bánh quy thay thế bột chuối xanh, chọn ra sản phẩm đƣợc ngƣời tiêu dùng chấp nhận nhiều nhất.
  10. 10. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy CHƢƠNG 1 : TỔNG QUAN 1.1 Sản phẩm bánh quy 1.1.1 Giới thiệu về bánh quy Bánh quy là thức ăn ƣa thích đƣợc tiêu thụ rộng rãi chủ yếu do hƣơng vị dễ chịu, sẵn sàng để ăn mọi nơi, chi phí không cao, tiện lợi và thời gian lƣu trữ lâu (Sudha, Vetrimani, & Leelavathi, 2007) và chúng có thể bổ sung một lƣợng đáng kể các thành phần khác. Tuy nhiên, trong kỷ nguyên ngày càng phổ biến của các thực phẩm chức năng, nhu cầu mới đã đƣợc đặt cho các loại khác nhau của đồ ăn nhẹ bao gồm bánh bích quy duy trì dinh dƣỡng truyền thống và bổ sung các thành phần có lợi cho sức khỏe (AparicioSangulian Et al, 2007). Một xu hƣớng mới là ngƣời tiêu dùng đang đòi hỏi các loại thực phẩm hiển thị hai đặc tính chính: đầu tiên là dinh dƣỡng truyền thống các khía cạnh của thực phẩm, thứ hai là những lợi ích về sức khoẻ bổ sung từ việc ăn uống thƣờng xuyên (Aparicio-Sanguilá và cộng sự 2007). Bánh quy làm là một lĩnh vực đáng kể của ngành công nghiệp thực phẩm. Nó đƣợc thiết lập rất tốt trong tất cả các nƣớc công nghiệp hóa và đang phát triển nhanh chóng ở các khu vực đang phát triển trên thế giới. Sự thu hút lớn nhất của bánh quy là rất nhiều loại có thể trở thành những thức ăn tiện dụng bổ dƣỡng với thời gian bảo quản dài. Những bất lợi chính đối với một số các quốc gia là bánh quy vì chúng ta biết rằng chúng dựa vào bột mì cho sản xuất của họ và ngũ cốc này có thể không có sẵn giá rẻ. Sản xuất bánh quy đã đƣợc cơ giới hóa rộng rãi và hiện đang bƣớc vào lĩnh vực tự động hóa. Sự phát triển của nó từ nghề thủ công đến khoa học vẫn chƣa hoàn thiện. Sự hiểu biết về các quy trình và kinh nghiệm vẫn rất quan trọng. Tuy nhiên, trong suốt thập kỷ qua ngành công nghiệp đã chứng kiến sự ngƣng hoạt động từ các công ty cũ của hầu hết các thợ thủ công. Cuộc sống hiện đại, nơi những ngƣời có học vấn có xu hƣớng chuyển công việc trong quá trình nghề nghiệp, kết hợp với việc giảm mạnh số nhân viên trong
  11. 11. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy các nhà máy sản xuất bánh quy, đã gây ra một vấn đề trong việc đào tạo, năng lực kỹ thuật và kinh nghiệm vững chắc của nhiều đội ngũ nhân viên. Bây giờ rất khó để học hỏi từ từ và chắc chắn các thủ thuật của những thợ lành nghề vì việc đƣợc làm gần những ngƣời có khả năng không dễ dàng. Mặc dù cơ giới hóa đã giúp cho chúng ta có thể giảm chi phí lao động và để loại bỏ nhiều công việc khó khăn và lặp đi lặp lại. Ở các nƣớc đang phát triển có một mong muốn dễ hiểu là đầu tƣ vào máy móc hiệu quả tốt để làm bánh quy trong các nhà máy mới của họ. Có một mong muốn chung là sao chép các loại bánh quy nổi tiếng của châu Âu mặc dù thực tế là các nguyên liệu địa phƣơng của họ có thể phù hợp hơn với các sản phẩm khác. Các vấn đề về hiểu biết kỹ thuật trong các nhà máy đang đƣợc chú trọng rất cao.Phù hợp với các ngành công nghiệp khác trên thế giới đang có nhu cầu rất lớn với bánh quy Sản xuất để nâng cao hiệu quả sản xuất, giảm lãng phí và tiết kiệm năng lƣợng. Sự hiểu biết không đầy đủ về các quy trình và chức năng của nguyên liệu bị cản trở cả nhà khai thác và quản lý trong nỗ lực vận hành nhà máy của họ một cách suôn sẻ. 1.1.2 Lịch sử về bánh quy Ngƣời ta cho rằng cách duy nhất để hiểu đƣợc hiện tại là hiểu đƣợc quá khứ. Vì thế chúng ta hãy tóm tắt lịch sử ban đầu của việc sản xuất biscuit. Nó có lẽ thích hợp hơn nếu tác giả là một ngƣời Anh nên là ngƣời viết về ngành bánh quy. Bởi vì nó bắt đầu ở Anh và nhiều loại bánh quy đã đƣợc phát triển lần đầu tiên và sản xuất ở Anh vẫn đƣợc sản xuất và đƣợc hƣởng trên toàn thế giới. Từ bánh quy xuất phát từ panis biscoctus là Latin chỉ bánh mì đƣợc làm chín hai lần và dùng để chỉ các bánh mì đã đƣợc làm cho ngƣời đánh cá (bánh cá) từ lâu cho tuổi trung niên. Các miếng bột đã đƣợc nƣớng và sau đó đƣợc sấy khô trong lò nƣớng khác, nhiệt độ thấp hơn. Chúng không mấy hấp dẫn khi đƣợc làm từ bột và nƣớc.
  12. 12. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Bánh quy bây giờ là gì? Chúng có thể là thực phẩm chính, đồ ăn nhẹ, quà tặng sang trọng, sản phẩm của chế độ ăn kiêng , thức ăn cho trẻ sơ sinh, thức ăn cho chó và mèo, và bổ sung sôcôla và kem, vv,.. Tất cả chúng đều đƣợc làm bằng bột (thƣờng là bột mì) và tất cả đều có độ ẩm thấp và do đó sẽ kéo dài tuổi thọ nếu đƣợc bảo vệ khỏi độ ẩm và oxy trong khí quyển. Đây là những thực phẩm "sản xuất" thuận tiện. Từ 'bánh quy' là một thuật ngữ bao hàm ở Anh và một số nƣớc khác. Nó bao gồm các mặt hàng còn đƣợc gọi là bánh quy giòn (một thuật ngữ có nguồn gốc từ Mỹ chỉ loại bánh mỏng, ít ngọt,Sản phẩm có tiếng ồn khi nứt vỡ), bánh quy ngọt hoặc nửa ngọt, Cookies (tên là bắt nguồn từ Koekje của Hà Lan có nghĩa là một chiếc bánh nhỏ) Và bánh nƣớng đƣợc nƣớng giữa các tấm nóng từ một chất lỏng batter. Ỏ Bắc Mỹ, nơi mà từ 'bánh quy' có thể bị nhầm lẫn với sodaraised nhỏ bánh mì hoặc muffins. Ở các quốc gia khác thuật ngữ cookie đƣợc sử dụng chủ yếu cho dây chuyền sản xuất các sản phẩm có hình dạng khá thô mà thƣờng chứa các phần lớn các thành phần khác nhau nhƣ hạt và sô cô la. Do đó, ngƣời Anh có khuynh hƣớng sử dụng thuật ngữ bánh bích quy cho mọi thứ và ngƣời Mỹ không sử dụng từ bánh quy cho bất kỳ mục nào trong số này. Về mặt kỹ thuật sự khác biệt giữa bánh mì và bánh quy là mức độ làm giàu với chất bé, đƣờng và độ ẩm. Giữa bánh và bánh quy sự khác biệt là tính nhất quán của bột và độ ẩm. Nói chung, bánh quy có thể đƣợc nƣớng trên một bề mặt phẳng nhƣng bánh nƣớng phải đƣợc nƣớng trong bình chứa vì bột mềm hơn. Bánh quy là một phần rất quan trọng trong ngành công nghiệp thực phẩm ở hầu hết các quốc gia trên thế giới. Cuộc cách mạng công nghiệp liên quan đến việc thiết kế và xây dựng máy móc và thiết bị. Từ biscuit trong tiếng Anh chắc chắn là cũ, tiến sĩ Samuel Johnson trong từ điển, xuất bản năm 1755, đƣa ra một định nghĩa là "một loại bánh mì khô cứng”, đƣợc thực hiện để đƣợc đƣa lên biển.
  13. 13. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy 1.1.3 Tình hình sản xuất và tiêu thụ bánh kẹo trong và ngoài nƣớc. Những năm qua, ngành bánh kẹo Việt Nam có tốc độ tăng trƣởng cao và ổn định, với sản lƣợng hàng năm trên 150 ngàn tấn, doanh thu năm 2014 đạt 27 ngàn tỉ đồng (BĐ 1). Mức tăng trƣởng doanh thu hàng năm toàn ngành bình quân trong giai đoạn 2010 – 2014 đạt 10%, trong khi con số này trong giai đoạn 2006 – 2010 là 35%, dự báo từ 2015 – 2019 mức tăng trƣởng khoảng 8-9%. Giai đoạn 2010 đến 2013 tăng trƣởng bình quân hàng năm các loại bánh quy, cookies và crackers là 9,2% (BĐ 4), các loại bánh snacks là 9,5% (BĐ 5). Dù giá trị thị trƣờng không bằng các loại bánh, nhƣng kẹo có mức tăng trƣởng cao nhất trong giai đoạn này, đạt bình quân 12,6% (BĐ 6). Các sản phẩm bánh kẹo vô cùng phong phú và mỗi nhà sản xuất lại có những dòng sản phẩm đặc trƣng, tạo ƣu thế riêng trên thị trƣờng. Dù dƣới bất kỳ dạng thức nào, thành phần nguyên liệu trong các sản phẩm bánh kẹo chủ yếu vẫn là đƣờng và bột mì, chiếm đến 35-40%. Với việc Việt Nam hầu nhƣ phải nhập toàn bộ bột mì và một phần đƣờng, trong bối cảnh giá đƣờng thế giới liên tục giảm trong những năm vừa qua (nhất là những tháng đầu năm 2015) và giá lúa mì cũng đƣợc dự báo sẽ tiếp tục giảm mạnh trong thời gian tới, sẽ khá thuận lợi cho ngành bánh kẹo. Kim ngạch xuất khẩu bánh kẹo và các sản phẩm ngũ cốc của Việt Nam đạt 453,6 triệu USD vào năm 2014, số xuất khẩu tăng đều mỗi năm nhờ các doanh nghiệp không ngừng nâng cao chất lƣợng và mở rộng thị trƣờng. Hiện thị trƣờng xuất khẩu bánh kẹo Việt chủ yếu là Campuchia và Trung Quốc (Bảng 2). Khoảng 70% sản lƣợng bánh kẹo sản xuất trong nƣớc đƣợc tiêu thụ ở thị trƣờng nội địa. Tiềm năng thị trƣờng bánh kẹo ở Việt Nam còn rất lớn, bởi mức tiêu thụ bánh kẹo trên đầu ngƣời hiện chỉ khoảng 2 kg, thấp hơn mức trung bình của thế giới (2,8 kg/ngƣời/năm); dân số đông và khá trẻ. Kim ngạch xuất khẩu bánh kẹo và các sản phẩm ngũ cốc của Việt Nam đạt 453,6 triệu USD vào năm 2014, số xuất khẩu tăng đều mỗi năm nhờ các doanh nghiệp không ngừng nâng cao chất lƣợng và mở rộng thị trƣờng. Hiện thị trƣờng xuất khẩu bánh kẹo Việt chủ yếu là Campuchia và Trung Quốc (Bảng 2).
  14. 14. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Ngành bánh kẹo Việt Nam hiện có khoảng 30 doanh nghiệp sản xuất quy mô công nghiệp, khoảng 1.000 cơ sở sản xuất nhỏ và một số công ty nhập khẩu bánh kẹo từ nƣớc ngoài. Chiếm lĩnh thị trƣờng là các doanh nghiệp lớn, theo doanh thu năm 2014, Tập đoàn Kinh Đô dẫn đầu, chiếm 19% thị phần (BĐ 11). Kinh Đô và Bibica những năm qua có doanh thu và lợi nhuận tƣơng đối khả quan (BĐ 12 và BĐ 13, Bảng 3). Tuy nhiên, hiện Lotte (Hàn Quốc) đã sở hữu trên 44% cổ phần Bibica và chiếc ghế Chủ tịch HĐQT công ty do ngƣời Hàn nắm giữ; trong năm 2015, “đại gia” ngành bánh kẹo Việt - Kinh Đô, đã bán 80% cổ phần mảng bánh kẹo cho Tập đoàn Mondelez International (Mỹ). Có thể nói ngành bánh kẹo trong nƣớc gần nhƣ không còn một tên tuổi lớn nào của ngƣời Việt!. Bất chấp các biến động trên thị trƣờng, tiềm năng phát triển ngành bánh kẹo Việt Nam rất lớn. Theo Quy hoạch phát triển ngành kỹ nghệ thực phẩm Việt Nam đến năm 2020, tầm nhìn đến năm 2030 tại Quyết định số 202/QĐ-BCT của Bộ Công Thƣơng, cơ cấu các nhóm sản phẩm kỹ nghệ thực phẩm theo hƣớng tăng tỷ trọng các nhóm sản phẩm bánh kẹo (BĐ 14). Cụ thể, đến năm 2020, ngành sản xuất bánh kẹo phấn đấu đạt sản lƣợng 2.200 ngàn tấn; xem xét đầu tƣ mới các nhà máy sản xuất bánh, kẹo cao cấp tại khu vực phía Bắc (Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng), khu vực miền Trung (Quy Nhơn, Bình Định), khu vực phía Nam (Đồng Nai, Cần Thơ và Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh). Thị trƣờng bánh kẹo toàn cầu đã lớn và sẽ tiếp tục phát triển, ngành bánh kẹo là mảnh đất màu mỡ cho các doanh nghiệp. 1.2 Nguyên liệu chuối xanh 1.2.1 Nguồn gốc và phân bố Nguồn gốc: Chuối có tên khoa học là Musa paradisiaca L, thuộc họ Musacese, gồm rất nhiều giống chuối ƣớc tính có khoảng 300 giống chuối đƣợc trồng trên thế giới. Chuối là cây trồng nhiệt đới yêu cầu ánh sáng mạnh và nhiệt độ cao để hoàn thành các giai đoạn sinh trƣởng và phát triển. Ngày nay, chuối đƣợc trồng khắp vùng nhiệt đới, chuối đƣợc trồng ở ít nhất 107 quốc gia. Trong thƣơng
  15. 15. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy mại, chuối chín là từ thƣờng đƣợc dùng để chỉ các loại quả mềm và ngọt. Chuối xanh là từ thƣờng dùng để chỉ quả chắc hơn, chƣa chín. Chuối có thể đƣợc cắt mỏng, sau đó đem chiên hay nƣớng để ăn giống nhƣ khoai tây, chuối khô thì đƣợc nghiền thành bột chuối. Hình 1.1 Chuối già Phân bố: Cây chuối có nguồn gốc ở Đông Nam Á, trong đó có Việt Nam. Chuối đƣợc trồng chủ yếu ở các nƣớc nhiệt đới, nhiều nhất là ở châu Á và Trung Mỹ, trong đó đáng kể là Philippines, Malaysia, Trung Quốc, Việt Nam, Panama…Ở Việt Nam chuối đƣợc trồng nhiều nhất ở các tỉnh phía Nam Một số giống chuối có ở Việt Nam nhƣ: già lùn, già (tiêu) hƣơng, già (tiêu) cuối, cau mẳn, cau quảng, cau tây (bom), chuối ngự (dong), chuối xiêm đen, chuối Ximon. 1.2.2 Giá trị dinh dƣỡng của chuối Chuối là một trong những loại quả phổ biến nhất trên thế giới, quan trọng thứ tƣ sau lúa, lúa mì và ngô, có chứa một lƣợng đáng kể vitamin B và C, cũng nhƣ khoáng chất nhƣ kali và canxi. Trong giai đoạn xanh của nó, nó có hàm lƣợng tinh bột cao, chủ yếu ở dạng tinh bột kháng loại 2 (Cano và cộng sự,1997; Gutierrez và cộng sự, 2008).và là nguồn cung cấp carbohydrate chính cho hàng triệu ngƣời ở Châu Phi, Caribbeans, Mỹ Latinh,Châu Á và Thái Bình Dƣơng.
  16. 16. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Tinh bột là nguồn quan trọng nhất của carbohydrate trong thực phẩm, chiếm 80-90% tất cả các polysaccharides trong chế độ ăn kiêng, và nó có thể đƣợc phân loại là dễ tiêu hóa (khi dễ bị tác động của amylase) hoặc kháng cự (khi kháng amylase). Bột chuối chƣa chín (UBF) cho thấy một lƣợng chất xơ tổng số (DF) (56.24g / 100g), tinh bột kháng (RS) (48.99 g / 100g) thu hút nhiều sự chú ý vì những lợi ích về sức khoẻ của nó (Langkild và cộng sự, 2002,Fasolin và cộng sự, 2007). Chuối thƣờng đƣợc ăn hoặc bổ sung vào thực phẩm hoặc nhƣ một bữa ăn đầy đủ, chúng thƣờng đƣợc tiêu thụ tƣơi ở giai đoạn chín hoàn toàn là những giống phổ biến nhất. Tại Nigeria,bột chuối chƣa chín thƣờng đƣợc sử dụng cho chuẩn bị các món ăn bổ sung truyền thống phổ biến đƣợc gọi là"Oto mboro" cho trẻ sơ sinh do các nhóm sắc tộc Efik và Ibibio. Một số loại kháng tinh bột (RS1, RS2 và RS3) đƣợc vi sinh vật ở ruột già lên men sản xuất ra các axit béo chuỗi ngắn, tăng khối lƣợng vi khuẩn nên rất có lợi ích cho sức khỏe con ngƣời. Trong nhiều cách khác nhau, kháng tinh bột có tác dụng sinh lý tƣơng tự nhƣ chất xơ, hoạt động nhƣ một thuốc nhuận tràng nhẹ, do đó dùng nhiều kháng tinh bột có thể dẫn đến đầy hơi. Khái niệm về kháng tinh bột xuất phát từ những nghiên cứu thập niên 1970, theo đó các nhà nghiên cứu chia ra 3 loại tinh bột: tinh bột tiêu hóa nhanh, tinh bột tiêu hóa chậm và kháng tinh bột. Các Ủy ban châu Âu (Commission of the European Communities) hỗ trợ nghiên cứu và định danh là kháng tinh bột và chia kháng tinh bột ra 4 loại: (1) RS1, kháng tinh bột không thể tiêu hóa, tìm thấy trong hạt hoặc các loại đậu và ngũ cốc chƣa qua chế biến; (2) RS2, kháng tinh bột không thể tiếp cận với các enzym tiêu hóa do cấu trúc tinh bộ nhƣ tinh bột ngô có amylose cao; (3) RS3, kháng tinh bột đƣợc hình thành khi thực phẩm có tinh bột nấu chín khiến tinh bột hòa tan trở nên ít hòa tan nhƣ mì ống và
  17. 17. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy (4) RS4, tinh bột đã đƣợc biến đổi hóa học để không bị tiêu hóa. Điều cần lƣu ý, trong quá trình chế biến thức ăn có thể ảnh hƣởng đến hàm lƣợng kháng tinh bột của thực phẩm. Nói chung, quá trình chế biến thƣờng làm giảm hàm lƣợng kháng tinh bột, ví dụ lúa mì nguyên hạt chứa 14% kháng tinh bột trong khi bột mì xay chỉ còn 2%, kháng tinh bột trong cơm thƣờng thấp hơn trong gạo. Tuy nhiên, cũng có cách chế biến lại làm tăng hàm lƣợng kháng tinh bột kháng, ví dụ tinh bột đƣợc hồ hóa và trở nên dễ tiêu hóa hơn, nhƣng hồ tinh bột đông lạnh có thể tạo thành các kháng tinh bột kháng lại enzym tiêu hóa (RS3 hoặc kháng tinh bột kháng ngƣợc), salad khoai tây hoặc khoai tây luộc qua đêm có hàm lƣợng kháng tinh bột cao hơn khoai tây thƣờng. Chuối xanh là nguồn kháng tinh bột quý Thành phần chính của chuối xanh là tinh bột, 70-80% tinh bột theo trọng lƣợng khô. Trong quá trình chín, tinh bột đƣợc chuyển đổi thành các loại đƣờng sucrose, fructose và glucose chiếm đến 16% trọng lƣợng tƣơi. Chuối xanh có chỉ số đƣờng huyết GI thấp so với chuối chín, dƣới 40, do hàm lƣợng cao về tinh bột và chất xơ, giúp giảm thiểu sự gia tăng lƣợng đƣờng trong máu. Đặc biệt, tinh bột trong chuối xanh có tỷ lệ rất cao kháng tinh bột, cao nhất trong các loại trái cây. Chuối xanh hay chuối chƣa chín cũng là một nguồn các chất xơ khác, nhƣ pectin. Ngoài ra, chuối xanh cũng giúp hấp thụ chất dinh dƣỡng, đặc biệt là canxi, đƣợc tốt hơn. Theo TS.BS Trần Bá Thoại 1.2.3 Xuất khẩu chuối tại Việt Nam Theo Tổ chức Lƣơng thực và Nông nghiệp Liên Hiệp Quốc (FAO), hơn 10 năm qua, giá chuối xuất khẩu thế giới liên tục tăng, từ chỗ bình quân 125 USD/tấn năm 2006 lên mức 275 USD/tấn năm 2012 và tăng tiếp khoảng 20% giá trong năm hai năm 2013 – 2014.
  18. 18. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Tại Việt Nam, theo thống kê chƣa đầy đủ, từ 2010 đến nay, diện tích chuối theo đà tăng giá xuất khẩu cũng liên tục tăng, từ khoảng hơn 100 nghìn ha năm 2010 lên ổn định ở mức 125 nghìn ha từ năm 2012 trở lại đây, trong đó nhiều nhất là ĐBSCL và vùng Đồng bằng sông Hồng. So với một cƣờng quốc xuất khẩu chuối nhƣ Philippines, tổng diện tích chuối của Việt Nam không thua kém quá nhiều, nhƣng lƣợng chuối xuất khẩu của Việt Nam (theo thống kê của FAO đến năm 2011) chỉ khoảng 40 nghìn tấn (trên tổng sản lƣợng hơn 1,4 triệu tấn/năm), trong đó chủ yếu là sang Trung Quốc. Nghịch cảnh là chuối trong nƣớc thừa mứa, nhƣng doanh nghiệp lại không thể kiếm đâu ra hàng để xuất khẩu, nguyên do chất lƣợng chƣa đảm bảo. Năm 2014, một đơn hàng 2.000 tấn từ các nhà nhập khẩu thị trƣờng Dubai (Ả Rập thống nhất) chào mời các nhà xuất khẩu của Việt Nam, nhƣng không doanh nghiệp nào đủ khả năng cung cấ Trong khi đó, yêu cầu kiểm soát chất lƣợng của nhà nhập khẩu rất nghiêm ngặt khiến doanh nghiệp xuất khẩu nào cũng sợ dính chuyện kiểm tra chất lƣợng. Việc trồng nhỏ lẻ, rải rác khắp nơi cũng khiến việc thu mua, sơ chế, bảo quản, đóng gói rất khó, chi phí quá lớn.. Trong khi thị trƣờng xuất khẩu chuối của Việt Nam có quá nhiều rào cản, khó khăn mà sản lƣợng chuối vô cùng dồi dào, ngoài việc cố gắng khăc phục chất lƣợng chuối thì việc tự tạo ra các sản phẩm chế biến từ chuối cũng là một cách để tiêu thụ một sản lƣợng lớn chuối trong nƣớc. 1.3 Một số nghiên cứu đã thực hiện: 1.3.1 Nghiên cứu ngoài nƣớc Một nghên cứu về khả năng thay thế bột chuối xanh bằng bột đậu nành để làm bánh (Physico-Chemical Properties and Anti-nutrient Contents of Unripe Banana and African Yam Bean Flour Blends ) đã đƣợc nghiên cứu và đƣợc đăng trên International Journal of Nutrition and Food Sciences. Nghiên cứu này đã đƣợc thực hiện để xác định ảnh hƣởng của việc thay thế bột chuối chƣa chín (Musa spp.) ở các
  19. 19. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy mức 0,10, 20, 30, 40 và 50% bằng các mức độ khác nhau của bột đậu tƣơng châu Phi (Sphenostylis stenocarpa) trên thành phần, khoáng chất, chất chống oxy hóa và chức năng của hỗn hợp bột. Nghiên cứu đã cho thấy khi thay thế bột chuối bằng bột đậu tƣơng thì hàm lƣợng protein tăng đáng kể giúp cải thiện tình trạng suy dinh dƣỡng vì bột chuối xanh giàu cacbonhydrat nhƣng hàm lƣợng protein thấp, hàm lƣợng béo và tro cũng cao. Ngƣời tiêu dùng cho rằng mức thay thế 50% bột chuối xanh bằng bột đậu tƣơng là có thể chấp nhận nhất. Cũng vậy một nghiên cứu về sự thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để làm bánh ( Using Goroho Banana Flour as a Substitute in Making Cookies Rolls (Tineke Langi and Teltje Koapaha)) cũng cho kết quả mức thay thế 50% bột chuối xanh ngƣời tiêu dùng sẽ chấp nhận nhiều nhất. Nghiên cứu này cũng cho rằng nhiệt độ nƣớng ảnh hƣởng lớn tới màu sắc và cấu trúc bánh quy, nhƣng mùi vị bánh quy ít bị thay đổi khi thay đổi tỉ lệ bột chuối thay thế. Nghiên cứu thay thế bột mì bằng một thành giàu tinh bột kháng (Performance of a resistant starch rich ingredient in the baking and eating quality of short-dough biscuits Laura Laguna, Ana Salvador, Teresa Sanz, Susana M. Fiszman*) cũng cho rằng sự thay thế có làm thay đổi màu sắc, sự thay thế tăng làm giảm màu sắc của sản phẩm mà vị hầu nhƣ không bị thay đổi, cấu trúc bánh cứng hơn khi sự thay thế thành phần tinh bột kháng cao. Sự chấp nhận cảm quan của bánh quy thay thế 20% và 40% thành phần giàu tinh bột kháng là không khác biệt nhiều, tuy nhiên mức thay thế 60% đã làm giảm đáng kể ý định tiêu dùng của ngƣời tiêu dùng. 1.3.2 Nghiên cứu trong nƣớc: Một số nghiên cứu về sự thay thế nguyên liệu đã đƣợc thực hiện trong nƣớc với các đề tài nhƣ: Nghiên cứu sản xuất bánh cookies trà xanh, nghiên cứu một số sản phẩm từ khoai mỡ, ảnh hƣởng tỉ lệ bột khoai lang tím so với bột mì bổ sung vào khối bột nhào đều đã cho thấy lợi ích của việc thay thế nguyên liệu là làm tăng giá trị dinh dƣỡng của các sản phẩm, đa dạng dòng sản phẩm, cải tiến các sản phẩm cũ. Và góp phần vào xu hƣớng chế biến các sản phẩm thay thế nguyên liệu. 1.4 Nguyên liệu chính sử dụng trong chế biến bánh quy
  20. 20. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Bột mì : Bột mì đƣợc làm từ hạt lúa mì bằng cách loại lớp vỏ ngoài và phôi, sau đó nghiền tinh, bột có màu trắng. Bột mì có giá trị sử dụng cao là do đặc điểm về thành phần hóa học của bột mì khác với các loại bột khác. Bảng 1.1 : Thành phần hóa học của một số loại bột mì Loại bột mì Protei n(%) Chất béo (%) Gluxi d (%) Tro (%) Từ nguyên hạt lúa mì 13,4 1,83 71,2 1,57 Sử dụng trong công nghệ sản xuất bánh mì 12,2 1,69 73,7 0,48 Sử dụng trong công nghệ sản xuất bánh ngọt 8,2 0.86 78,5 0,39 Trong thành phần bột mì, glucid (carbohydrat tổng) chiếm hàm lƣợng lớn nhất. Chúng bao gồm những hợp phần sau: Glucid: Là thành phần chủ yếu của bột mì chiếm khoảng 70-90% khối lƣợng chất khô. Glucid là thành phần quan trọng nhất của bột mì, có ảnh hƣởng lớn đến chất lƣợng của bột nhào sau này. Bao gồm đƣờng đơn, đƣờng đôi (0,6-1,8%), dextrin(1-5%), tinh bột (80%), pentozan(1,2-3,5%), cellulose(0,1-2,3%), hemicelluloses(2-8%). Tinh bột lúa mì có cấu trúc dạng hạt tròn với kích thƣớc hạt từ 5-50µm. Tinh bột bao gồm hai cấu tử là amylase và amylopectin. Amylase: Trong tinh bột lúa mì, amylase có khối lƣơng phân tử khoảng 35 x 104 đvC. Các gốc glucose trong sợi amylase chủ yếu liên kết với nhau qua liên kết α-1,4 glycozide tạo thành mạch thẳng. Amylopectin: Trong tinh bột lúa mì, amilopectin có khối lƣợng phân tử khoảng 90.106 đvc, cấu tạo có mạch nhánh và mạch thẳng kết hợp với nhau do các α-gluco liên kết nhau bằng liên kết α-1,4 glycozide tạo các đoạn mạch thẳng, còn liên kết α-1,6 glycozide tạo nhánh. Trong tinh bột lúa mì gồm 2 loại hạt:
  21. 21. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy - Hạt loại lớn A có dạng hình bầu dục với đƣờng kính lớn hơn 15-35µm, chiếm 10% về số lƣợng. - Hạt loại nhỏ B có dạng hình cầu với đƣờng kính từ 4-10µm, chiếm 90% tổng số hạt tinh bột. Protein Thành phần quan trọng nhất trong bột mì là protein, tùy thuộc giống, điều kiện trồng trọt, thu hoạch mà hàm lƣợng protein trong bột mì chiếm 8-25% chất khô. Protein của nội nhũ chia làm hai nhóm chính: nhóm tan trong nƣớc gồm albumin, globulin và nhóm không tan trong nƣớc bao gồm prolamin và glutelin. Albumin và globulin là những protein của màng tế bào hạt và tế bào chất, chúng tham gia vào cấu trúc khối bột nhào nhƣng không tham gia vào cấu trúc của gluten. Prolamin và glutelin, còn gọi chung là gluten, chiếm 70-80% hàm lƣợng protein của bột mì, là protein dự trữ cho sự phát triển của hạt sau này. Đặc biệt khi chúng hút một lƣợng nƣớc nhất định sẽ trƣơng lên và có tính dẻo tính đàn hồi. Gluten có màu sáng xám, đàn hồi, độ đứt giãn cao. Chính nhờ gluten mà từ bột mì có thể chế biến ra rất nhiều loại bánh nhƣ bánh mì, các loại bánh xốp, mì sợi… Protein bột mì có tính chất công nghệ sau: - Là chất tạo hình, tạo bộ khung, hình dáng, trạng thái, cùng với độ cứng, độ đặc, độ dai và độ đàn hồi cho các sản phẩm thực phẩm. - Tạo màu sắc cho thực phẩm. - Tạo bột nhão (paste) có tính cố kết, dẻo và giữ khí để cuối cùng khi gia nhiệt thì hình thành một cấu trúc xốp. Lipid Lipid chiếm khoảng 2-3% bột mì với thành phần gồm: - Chất béo trung tính - Các phosphatide, sterine - Các sắc tố và các vitamin tan trong béo.
  22. 22. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Chất béo này giúp cho khung gluten đàn hồi hơn. Trong quá trình bảo quản, các lipid có thể bị thủy phân tạo ra các acid béo làm tăng độ chua của bột. Mặt khác, các acid béo cũng có thể bị oxy hóa làm bột có mùi khó chịu. Các vitamin, khoáng chất - Các vitamin trong lúa mì gồm có vitamin A, vitamin nhóm B (B1, B2, B6), H, E,… - Trong đó vitamin B1, PP, E chiếm nhiều nhất. - Chất khoáng có trong hạt lúa mì có vào khoảng từ 1,5 - 2,6%. - Chúng đƣợc phân bố không đồng đều trong các phần hạt. Vỏ và phôi hạt chứa nhiều chất khoáng hơn cả và nhiều nhất là P, Ca và K. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến khả năng hút nước của bột: - Độ ẩm: bột càng ẩm thì lƣợng nƣớc thêm vào càng ít để làm bột nhào. - Hàm lƣợng protein: càng nhiều protein thì càng cần nhiều nƣớc. - Lƣợng tinh bột bị thƣơng tổn: các hạt tinh bột bị thƣơng tổn trong quá trình nghiền có khả năng hút nƣớc nhiều hơn các hạt còn nguyên vẹn. - Kích thƣớc hạt: bột mì hạt mịn hút nƣớc nhiều hơn loại bột mì hạt khô. Chỉ tiêu chất lượng của bột mì.
  23. 23. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Bảng 1.2 : Chỉ tiêu của bột mì STT Tên chỉ tiêu Yêu cầu 1 Màu sắc Trắng ngà hay trắng đặc trƣng của bột mì tự nhiên 2 Mùi Mùi tự nhiên của bột mì,không có mùi lạ 3 Vị Không chua đắng hay vị lạ 4 Tạp chất vô cơ Không có sạn 5 Sâu mọt Không có 6 Độ ẩm, % <= 15,5 7 Độ acid, ºT (theo KOH) <= 50 8 Protein, % >= 7 9 Hàm lƣợng tro, % 0,4 - 0,75 10 Gluten ƣớt, % 23-36 11 Cỡ hạt Hơn 98% lọt qua rây 212ppm 12 Tạp chất Fe, mg/kg 2-3 Nguồn: TCVN 1874:1995 Đƣờng Saccharose (C12H22O11) là thành phần chiếm tỷ lệ lớn nhất trong đƣờng kính. Ngoài ra, trong đƣờng kính còn có một số thành phần khác: glucose, fructose, chất màu, chất khoáng, nƣớc và tạp chất khác. Saccharose là loại disaccharide cấu tạo từ glucose và fructose, dễ tan trong nƣớc và có ý nghĩa rất quan trọng đối với dinh dƣỡng của ngƣời. Chúng rất dễ bị thủy phân thành glucose và fructose dƣới tác dụng của acid hoặc enzyme invertase. Hàm lƣợng saccharose càng lớn càng chứng tỏ đƣờng kính có chất lƣợng càng cao và càng tinh khiết.
  24. 24. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Bảng1.3: Chỉ tiêu chất lượng của đường Chỉ tiêu Hạng A Hạng B Cảm quan Trạng thái Tinh thể màu trắng, kích thƣớc tƣơng đối đồng đều, khô, không bị vón cục Mùi, vị Tinh thể đƣờng hoặc dung dịch đƣờng có vị ngọt, không có mùi lạ. Màu sắc Tinh thể màu trắng, pha trong nƣớc cất cho dung dịch trong suốt Tinh thể màu trắng ngà đến trắng, pha trong nƣớc cất cho dung dịch tƣơng đối trong. Hóa học Độ Pol (ºZ) Hàm lƣợng đƣờng khử Tro dẫn điện,% Độ màu đơn vị ICUMSA Tạp chất không tan trong nƣớc(mmg/) > 99,7 < 0,1 < 0,07 < 160 < 60 > 99.5 < 0.15 < 0.1 < 200 < 90 Bao bì Bao bì propylene (PP), đóng gói kín. Nguồn: TCVN 6959:2001 Bơ thực vật Trong sản xuất bánh, bơ ngoài tác dụng làm bột nhào mềm, dẻo, tơi, tăng giá trị dinh dƣỡng, tạo mùi vị cho bánh, còn giúp cho sản phẩm tăng độ xốp đồng thời không bị khô trong quá trình bảo quản.
  25. 25. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Là loại sản phẩm thu đƣợc từ váng sữa, thành phần bao gồm: chất béo, vitamin A, D, E, K, muối… Bơ giúp cải thiện mùi vị, tăng chất lƣợng dinh dƣỡng. Dùng trong sản xuất biscuit có 2 loại: bơ lạt và bơ mặn. Bơ mặn có hàm lƣợng muối 1,5% dễ bảo quản hơn. Bơ chứa 80% là chất béo, trong đó 90% là acid không bay hơi ( acid, oleic, linoleic..) và 10% là acid béo bay hơi. Bảng1.4: Chỉ tiêu chất lượng của bơ Chỉ tiêu Bơ Cảm quan Màu sắc Mùi vị Trạng thái Tạp chất Vàng đặc trƣng Mùi vị đặc trƣng Mềm, đồng nhất Không có tạp chất Hóa học Độ ẩm Hàm lƣơng lipid , % Chỉ số AV Hàm lƣợng chất khô không béo, % 8-16 > 80 < 0,3 < 2 Vi sinh Số vi khuẩn hiếu khí Max 104 cfu/g Nguồn: TVCVN 7400:2004 Trứng gà Trứng thƣờng đƣợc sử dụng trong bánh quy là trứng gà. - Lòng đỏ có hàm lƣợng protein và chất béo cao, có các vitamin A, B2, B1, D. - Trứng cho vào bánh ngoài tác dụng làm tăng giá trị dinh dƣỡng và mùi vị thơm ngon cho bánh còn có tác dụng làm cho bánh thêm xốp, giòn, màu sắc đẹp mắt.
  26. 26. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Bảng1.5: Chỉ tiêu chất lượng của trứng Chỉ tiêu Cảm quan Trạng thái Vỏ sạch, rắn, đồng đều, không bị dập nát. Màu sắc Lòng trắng đồng đều, trong, lòng đỏ đồng đều không vỡ. Mùi vị Không có mùi lạ, mùi ôi. Tạp chất Vỏ không dính phân, đất cát, không vỡ… Lòng đỏ Khi xoay không lệch tâm quả trứng. Lòng trắng Trong, đặc sền sệt. Nguồn: TCVN 1858-86 Backing powder Khi bổ sung chất tạo nở vào bột nhào trong quá trình nƣớng thuốc nở sẽ phân hủy tạo khí giúp bánh nở xốp, tăng giá trị cảm quan cho sản phẩm.
  27. 27. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy 1.5 Quy trình chế biến bánh quy truyền thống Sơ đồ 1.1: Quy trình chế biến bánh quy truyền thống Thuyết minh quy trình Nhào trộn Bột Trứng gà Đƣờng xay Bơ thực vật Chuẩn bị nhũ tƣơng Rây Nhào trộn Nặn tạo hình Nƣớng Làm nguội Bao gói Sản phẩm Bao bì
  28. 28. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Nhào trộn đƣợc xem là một khâu rất quan trọng vì nó quyết định đến tính chất của sản phẩm, tạo ảnh hƣởng đến các khâu tiếp theo của quá trình sản xuất. Trứng rửa sạch, đập bỏ vỏ, cho trứng vào tô, đánh nổi trứng gà bằng máy đánh trứng. Sau đó, cho đƣờng vào để đánh tan. Tiếp tục cho bơ vào đánh trộn để tạo thành một dịch nhũ tƣơng. Sau đó cho tất cả nguyên liệu còn lại vào tiếp tục nhào trộn từ 3 – 5 phút. Quá trình trộn bột là quá trình cơ lý, do vậy biến đổi về vật lý sẽ là chủ yếu, ngoài ra còn có các biến đổi về hóa học, hóa sinh, hóa lý, cảm quan. Biến đổi vật lý Về hình thức: từ một hỗn hợp các vật liệu rời ban đầu tạo thành 1 khối đồng nhất không tách rời, dẻo đàn hồi. Ngoài ra còn có sự hấp phụ các hợp chất mùi, vị từ các nguyên liệu phụ nhƣ trứng, hƣơng…và các phụ gia vào trong khối bột. Lúc đầu, khi mới nhào bột tƣơng đối dính do lƣợng nƣớc tự do nhiều, khi các nguyên liệu liên kết chặt chẽ với nhau thì độ dính giảm, đồng thời thể tích của khối bột cũng giảm. Nhƣng sau một thời gian nhào, nên thể tích khối bột tăng tạo độ xốp cho khối bột. Biến đổi hóa lý Quá trình hydrat hóa protein bột mỳ tạo mạng gluten, sự hòa tan của nguyên liệu đƣờng, sự trƣơng nở của hạt tinh bột lúa mỳ do hút nƣớc, các thành phần rời rạc liên kết với nhau tạo khối đồng nhất, khối lƣợng riêng tăng, độ nhớt tăng. Biến đổi hóa học Không đáng kể do nhiệt độ nhào trộn không cao, các phản ứng xảy ra do bổ sung Banking Soda, tăng thể tích và độ xốp cho bánh. Tạo nên những liên kết hóa học mới do quá trình hình thành mạng lƣới gluten các gliadin, glutenin sẽ liên kết với nhau bằng liên kết hydro, bằng cầu disulfua và bằng tƣơng tác ƣa béo..
  29. 29. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Định hình Bột sau khi đƣợc trộn sẽ đem đi tạo hình thành bánh quy có kích thƣớc và hình dáng theo yêu cầu. Bột nhào đƣợc nặn tạo hình trên một cái khay, trên khay có đặt sẵn lớp giấy đã phết dầu, giúp cho bánh không bị dính trong quá trình nƣớng. Nƣớng: Nƣớng bánh là giai đoạn phức tạp và cũng là khâu quan trọng nhất của kỹ thuật sản xuất bánh. Nƣớng bánh có mục đích chế biến, giúp làm chín bánh, giúp bánh có màu sắc đẹp, hƣơng vị thơm ngon. Ngoài ra khi nƣớng bánh, độ ẩm của bánh giảm xuống thuận lợi cho quá trình bảo quản. Nƣớng bánh bằng lò nƣớng điện. Nƣớng đến chín vàng đều là đƣợc. Nhiệt độ nƣớng 150 - 180o C, khoảng 20-30 phút.. Trong quá trình nƣớng bánh thì sẽ xảy ra một số biến đổi về vật lý, hóa lý, cảm quan, biến đổi protein và tinh bột. Biến đổi vật lý Sự thay đổi nhiệt độ: - Giai đoạn đầu: Chênh lệch nhiệt độ ở lớp ngoài cùng và ở trung tâm miệng bánh, do nhiệt độ lớp ngoài tăng nhanh trong khi nhiệt độ ở trung tâm bánh tăng chậm. - Giai đoạn giữa: Sự chênh lệch nhiệt độ tiến đến giá trị không đổi do nhiệt độ ở trung tâm bánh tăng dần. - Giai đoạn cuối: Nhiệt độ ở lớp ngoài tăng do quá trình bốc hơi kết thúc, nhiệt độ ở trung tâm bánh tiến đến không đổi. Khối lƣợng miếng bánh giảm do mất nƣớc. Thể tích khối bánh tăng do sự giải phóng khí CO2 của bột nở khi gặp nhiệt độ cao, ngoài ra còn có sự thoát ra của không khí và hơi nƣớc cũng làm thể tích bánh tăng lên. Biến đổi hóa lý
  30. 30. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Sự thay đổi độ ẩm trải qua 3 giai đoạn: - Giai đoạn 1: Khi mới cho bánh sống vào lò, nhiệt độ miếng bánh còn thấp nên hơi nƣớc ngƣng tụ trên bề mặt có sự di chuyển ẩm từ ngoài vào trung tâm bánh. - Giai đoạn 2: Nhiệt độ lớp ngoài cũng của miếng bánh tăng lên trên 100o C, sự bốc hơi xảy ra mãnh liệt làm hàm ẩm trong bánh giảm với tốc độ không đổi. Hiện tƣợng bốc hơi nƣớc càng lúc càng tiến sâu vào lớp trong do nhiệt độ lớp trong cũng tăng cao. Ở giai đoạn này, hƣớng chuyển ẩm chủ yếu từ trong ra ngoài. - Giai đoạn 3: Chuyển dịch ẩm từ trong ra ngoài với tốc độ mất ẩm giảm hẳn. Do lƣợng ẩm tự do đã bay hơi gần hết, còn lại ẩm liên kết khó bay hơi hơn. Biến đổi của protein và tinh bột Ở nhiệt độ cao protein bị biến tính, giải phóng lƣợng nƣớc đã hút. Tinh bột cũng bị hồ hóa nhƣng không hoàn toàn. Protein bị mất nƣớc và tinh bột bị hồ hóa tạo thành bộ khung xốp trên đó chất béo đƣợc hấp thụ ở dạng màng mỏng. Biến đổi trạng thái Có sự biến đổi cấu trúc mao-xốp và sự tạo thành vỏ. Ở nhiệt độ khoảng 50-70 ºC, protein bị mất nƣớc và tinh bột bị hồ hóa tạo thành khung xốp. Khi cƣờng độ bay hơi ẩm trên bề mặt xảy ra mạnh mẽ và tinh bột ở lớp ngoài đã bị hồ hóa phần nào, sự chuyển ẩm đến bề mặt sẽ không đủ bù đắp lƣợng ẩm mất đi, bề mặt sẽ khô dần và tạo thành lớp vỏ cứng. Biến đổi hóa học, hóa sinh Phản ứng Maillard giữa đƣờng khử và acid amin tạo màu sắc đẹp cho vỏ bánh. Phản ứng caramel hóa. Phản ứng thủy phân tinh bột, protein. Phản ứng phân hủy của bột nở tạo CO2. Biến đổi sinh học: vi sinh vật bị ức chế, tiêu diệt.
  31. 31. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Biến đổi cảm quan: quá trình nƣớng làm chín sản phẩm, tạo màu sắc, mùi vị thơm ngon cho sản phẩm. Làm nguội Sau khi ra khỏi lò nƣớng, nhiệt độ của bánh còn cao, bánh đang mềm, phải làm nguội sơ bộ đến nhiệt độ 70ºC, tách ra khỏi khay và làm nguội ngoài không khí đến 45o C. Tác nhân làm nguội là không khí. Bánh có cấu trúc xốp mao quản, do đó chúng nhanh hút ẩm của không khí xung quanh nên cần chuyển nhanh vào bao gói. Bánh sau khi ra khỏi lò nƣớng, lấy ra khỏi khay và làm nguội ngoài không khí đến 45o C.
  32. 32. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy CHƢƠNG 2 : NGUYÊN LIỆU VÀ BỐ TRÍ THÍ NGHIỆM 2.1 Thời gian địa điểm bố trí thí nghiệm Thí nghiệm đƣợc thực hiện vào khoảng đầu tháng 3 dự kiến kết thúc vào tháng 6 năm 2017. Địa điểm thực hiện tại phòng thực hành A 07.14 trƣờng đại học Công Nghệ TP.HCM. 2.2 Nguyên liệu, phụ gia và thiết bị sử dụng trong nghiên cứu. 2.2.1 Thiết bị Thiết bị sử dụng trong quy trình thu nhận bột chuối xanh và chế biến bánh quy thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh gồm có: Dao, thớt, chậu, tủ sấy, máy đánh trứng, lò nƣớng,... 2.2.2 Nguyên liệu Chuối xanh Sử dụng giống chuối Lapa quả chuối xanh, còn tƣơi, thịt quả cứng, đƣờng kích khoảng 2- 3 cm, dài 15 – 20 cm Bột mì Sử dụng loại bột mì số 8 có bao bì màu trắng, trên bao bì góc trái có ghi số 8 Đƣờng Sử dụng đƣờng saccharose màu trắng của công ty đƣờng Biên Hòa, hạt đƣờng nhỏ, không có tạp chất, bao gói kín hoặc sử dụng đƣờng xay. Bơ thực vật Sử dụng bơ Tƣờng An hộp màu vàng, bơ có vị hơi mặn, múi thơm trạng thái đồng nhất, bao gói kín, không chứa tạp chất Backing powder Bột có màu trắng, mịn mua tại cửa hàng nguyên liệu làm bánh Nhất Hƣơng Trứng gà - Sử dụng trứng gà Ba Huân loại trứng mới cách ngày sản xuất 2 ngày. - Khối lƣợng khoảng 52 g( 1 trứng )2.3 Phƣơng pháp bố trí thí nghiệm
  33. 33. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy 2.2.2.1 Quy trình thu nhận bột chuối xanh Sơ đồ 2.1: Quy trình chế biến bột chuối xanh Xử lý chuối Chuối xanh sau khi mua về lột hết phần vỏ cắt đầu, sau khi gọt vỏ chuối sẽ bị hóa nâu do phản ứng oxi hóa các polyphenol do đó phải xắt lát mỏng 3mm và ngâm trong dung dịch axid citric 0,3% trong 30 phút tỉ lệ chuối nƣớc tƣơng đƣơng 2kg chuối cả vỏ trên 1l nƣớc axit citric , sau đó rửa lại nƣớc sạch và vớt ra khay để ráo Chuối Gọt vỏ Cắt nhỏ Ngâm Sấy Xay Rây Sản phẩm
  34. 34. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy nƣớc và sấy trong tủ sấy liên tục ở nhiệt độ 65 – 70o C trong 18- 25 giờ sấy đến độ ẩn ≤ 13%. Xay bột chuối bằng máy xay sinh tố với tốc độ chậm ở mức 2 hoặc 3 trong 5 - 7 phút xay và ngừng máy liên tục khoảng 5 – 7 giây ngƣng 1 lần để máy không bị nóng tránh hƣ máy. Rây bằng rây có kích thƣớc lỗ 0.5mm bột có kích thƣớc nhỏ hơn 0,5mm sẽ lọt qua lỗ và bột nguyên liệu có kích thƣớc hạt bột sẽ nhỏ hơn 0,5mm. Sau khi sấy bột chuối có độ ẩm nhỏ hơn 13%, bảo quản trong hộp nhựa đậy kín nắp.
  35. 35. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy 2.3 Phƣơng pháp bố trí thí nghiệm 2.3.1 Bố trí thí nghiệm tổng quát Sơ đồ 2.2: Bố trí thí nghiệm tổng quát của nghiên cứu NỘI DUNG NGHIÊN CỨU Phân tích thành phần nguyên liệu Xác định quy trình chế biến Đánh giá cảm quan Đánh giá chất lƣợng sản phẩm Xác định công thức phối trộn Xác định chế độ nƣớng Bột chuối xanh: Đƣờng, tinh bột, độ ẩm Mẫu nghiên cứu và 4 mẫu ngoài thị trƣờng Thành phần hóa học: Đƣờng protein lipid Bột chuối, bột mì 120o C trong 8, 10,12 14 phút 130o C trong 8, 10,12 14 phút Lựa chọn thông số quy trình
  36. 36. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy 2.3.2 quy trình chế biến bánh quy dự kiến Để thực hiện chế biến bánh quy thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh ta thực hiện quy trình sau đây. Sơ đồ 2.3: Quy trình chế biến bánh quy dự kiến Bột Trứng gà Đƣờng xay Bơ thực vật Chuẩn bị nhũ tƣơng Bột mì Bột chuối Rây Nhào trộn Nặn tạo hình Nƣớng Làm nguội Bao gói Sản phẩm Bao bì
  37. 37. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Bánh quy đƣợc chuẩn bị với công thức chế biến nhƣ sau: Bột mì 40% Bột chuối 30% Đƣờng 20% Trừng 12% Magarin 20% Backing powder 0,6% Tiến hành cân nguyên liệu, sẽ cân bột chuối, bột mì, bột nở và để chung một một chén, đƣờng và bơ cân để chung một chén, trứng cân riêng. Đầu tiên sẽ dùng máy đánh trứng đánh đều bơ và đƣờng trong 1 phút tiếp theo cho trứng vào đánh đều trong 30 giây cho hỗn hợp trộn đều với nhau, sau đó rây một nửa hỗn hợp bột đã cân vào hỗn hợp trứng, bơ đƣờng trộn đều, cho tiếp tục nửa còn lại vào trộn đều khoảng 1 phút. Cho hỗn hợp bột vào đầu bắt bánh chọn mặt hình hoa liền, chỉnh lò nƣớng ở nhiệt độ 150o C nƣớng bánh trong 15 phút. Sau khi nƣớng lấy bánh ra khỏi lò làm nguội ở nhiệt độ phòng trong 15 – 20 phút sau đó gói kín bằng túi nhựa và bảo quản. 2.3.3 Xác định thành phần hóa học cơ bản của nguyên liệu Xác định các thành phần cơ bản của nguyên liệu bột chuối xanh nhƣ: đƣờng, tinh bột, độ ẩm 2.3.4 Khảo sát khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh trong chế biến bánh quy Với mong muốn tìm ra mức thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối cho sản phẩm bánh quy đáp ứng thị h, tiến hành khảo sát với các mức thay thế bột chuối tăng dần 50%, 60%, 70%, 80%, 90% tƣơng đƣơng bột mì giảm dần từ 50%, 40%, 30%, 20%, 10%. Các yếu tố cố định trong quá trình khảo sát Phần trăm bột tổng 40% Phần trăm đƣờng 12%
  38. 38. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Phần trăm trứng 10% Phần trăm bột nở 0,6% Phần trăm bơ 20% Chế độ nƣớng đƣợc cố định ở 130o C trong 12 phút Kích thƣớc bánh đều nhau, hình tròn dày 3 – 4 mm, đƣờng kính 4-5cm. 60 Bằng nhiệt độ phòng Sơ đồ 2.4:Khảo sát tỉ lệ bột chuối xanh thay thế 2.3.5 Xác định nhiệt độ và thời gian nƣớng Trứng Đƣờng xay Bơ Rây Bột mì % Bột chuối % Chuẩn bị nhũ tƣơng Nhào trộn Nặn tạo hình Nƣớng Làm nguội – sản phẩm Sấy 10p,100o C Đo cấu trúc sản phẩm Đánh giá cảm quan 50 50 40 30 70 80 20 10 90
  39. 39. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Nhằm xác định chế độ nƣớng cho sản phẩm đƣợc ngƣời tiêu dùng yêu thích nhất về màu sắc, cấu trúc bánh, tiến hành bố trí thí ngiệm xác định chế độ nƣớng. Với công thức phối trộn đƣợc cố định ở thí nghiệm 1, hai mức nhiệt độ đƣợc chọn khảo sát là 120o C trong 8,10,12,14 phút và 130o C trong thời gian tƣơng tự. 120 130 Sơ đồ 2.5: Khảo sát các chế độ nƣớng bánh quy thay thế bột chuối xanh 2.3.6. Đánh giá thị hiếu ngƣời tiêu dùng Bột Trứng Đƣờng xay Bơ Chuẩn bị nhũ tƣơng Bột mì 40% Bột chuối 60% Rây Nhào trộn Nặn tạo hình Làm nguội – sản phẩm Sấy Đo màu Đo thể tích Đo độ ẩm Đánh giá cảm quan 8 10 12 14
  40. 40. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Thực hiện đánh giá cảm quan bằng phƣơng pháp so hàng thị hiếu với hội đồng đánh giá cảm quan gồm 60 ngƣời, độ tuổi từ 18 – 25 bao gồm cả sinh viên và những ngƣời đã đi làm để đánh giá mức độ ƣa thích của sản phẩm nghiên cứu so với sản phẩm bánh quy: Malkist, Danisa, Cosy, Quaure đang đƣợc tiêu thụ trên thị trƣờng. Các bƣớc thực hiện theo phụ lục 1 2.3.7 Đánh giá chất lƣợng sản phẩm Chọn tỉ lệ bột theo kết quả thí nghiệm 1 và nƣớng bánh theo chế độ nƣớng ở thí nghiệm 2 đánh giá các thành phần cơ bản của bánh quy thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh. Sơ đồ 2.6: Đánh gí chất lƣợng sản phẩm Bột mì Bột chuối Bột nở Nhũ tƣơng Nhào trộn Tạo hình Nƣớng Sấy Bao gói-sp Đƣờng bơ Trứng Xác định thành phần hóa học
  41. 41. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy 2.4 Các phƣơng pháp nghiên cứu. 2.4.1 Xác định độ chín của chuối xanh sử dụng làm nguyên liệu trong chế biến bánh quy bổ sung bột chuối xanh Chuối sử dụng trong nghiên cứu là giống chuối Lapa Việt Nam, để xác định độ chín của chuối tiến hành đo tổng chất khô hòa tan (o Brix) bằng cách: Loại bỏ hết phần vỏ xanh của chuối lấy phần thịt quả ở đầu, giữa và cuống mỗi phần khoảng 2g, nghiền nhuyễn trong cối sứ sau đó vắt lấy dịch bằng vải lọc, tiến hành đo trên máy đo o Brix 0 – 30. Mỗi lần đo lập lại 3 lần, tiến hành đo 3 trái ở 3 vị trí trên 1 nải. Độ cứng của chuối đƣợc đo bằng máy đo cấu trúc với đƣờng kính đầu dò 6mm tốc độ đâm xuyên 5mm/s và đâm xuyên 10mm mẫu. Chuối xanh sau khi lột vỏ cắt lát dày 10mm ở giữa trái chuối, đo tại 3 điểm trái phải giữa, mỗi lần lặp lại 3 lần. 2.4.2 Phân tích thành phần hóa học Đo độ ẩm bằng phƣơng pháp sấy đến khối lƣợng không đổi. (Phụ lục). Xác định hàm lƣợng protein bằng phƣơng pháp Ref AOAC 991.20 Xác định lipid bằng phƣơng pháp Ref AOAC 996.06 Xác định hàm lƣợng đƣờng khử đƣờng tổng bằng phƣơng pháp DNS. (Phụ lục) Xác định hàm lƣợng tinh bột tổng bằng phƣơng pháp hóa học ( sử dụng HCl ) 2.4.3 Xác định thể tích bánh bằng hạt kê tiến hành trong ống đong Chọn ống đong có kích thƣớc chứa vừa chiếc bánh ( thí nghiệm này dùng ống 500ml ), xác định số lƣợng bánh cần đo, tiến hành định mức một lƣợng hạt kê ban đầu trong ống đong ở mức 400ml, sau đó đổ hạt kê ra giữ lại một lƣợng nhỏ, bỏ 1 bánh vào thêm hạt kê phủ lấp bánh, không để có khe hở giữa bánh và hạt kê, tiếp tục cho bánh và hạt kê đến hết theo trình tự 1 lớp hạt kê một cái bánh đảm bảo hạt kê sẽ phủ lấp các chỗ trống trong bình định mức, ghi lại mức thay đổi thể tích giữa các lần đo, mỗi mẫu tiến hành đo 3 lần và nghi nhận kết quả.
  42. 42. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy 2.4.4 Xác định lực phá vỡ Đo lực phá vỡ của bánh quy bằng máy đo cơ lý với đầu dò hình trụ đƣờng kính 4,5mm, tốc độ đâm xuyên 2mm/s đân xuyên 20% mẫu, đo lực phá vỡ tại tâm sản phẩm, ngay khi sản phẩm vừa vỡ sẽ gạt sản phẩm ra không để ảnh hƣởng tới kết quả. 2.4.5 Phân tích màu Đo màu bằng máy đo màu Milorta, màu sắc của bánh quy đƣợc xác định với hệ màu L*, a*, b*. Đo đƣợc từ sản phẩm. 2.4.6 Phân tích cảm quan Phân tích sự ƣa thích về màu mùi, cấu trúc sản phẩm bằng phép thử cho điểm với thang điểm 9, hội đồng gồm 18 ngƣời và có đƣa ra ý kiến về sự đánh giá của từng ngƣời Sử dụng phƣơng pháp so hàng thị hiếu với số ngƣời thử là 60 ngƣời đánh giá mức độ ƣa thích của ngƣời tiêu dùng về tổng thể của bánh quy thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh với một số loại bánh quy đang bán trên thị trƣờng. 2.4.7 Phƣơng pháp xử lý số liệu Các thí nghiệm đƣợc thực hiện song song mỗi lần lặp lại 3 lần. Kết quả đƣợc thể hiện dƣới giá trị trung bình ± độ lệch chuẩn, đồ thị đƣợc vẽ bằng excel. Các kết quả cảm quan đƣợc xử lí bằng cách tính Ftest với độ tin cậy 95% và phân tích LSD để kiểm định sự sai khác giữa hai giá trị trung bình.
  43. 43. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy CHƢƠNG 3: KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU 3.1 Một số thông số cơ bản của nguyên liệu 3.3.1 Xác định chuối xanh nguyên liệu sử dụng trong thu nhận bột chuối Bảng 3.1 Kết quả xác định độ Brix và độ cứng của chuối xanh Thông số Chuối xanh Lapa Chuối xanh Brazil Mức độ I Mức độ II Lực đâm xuyên ( N ) 13,2 26 ± 6 14 ± 2 Độ Brix 5,167 ± 0,12 5 ± 2 7 ± 1 Trong bảng 3.1 là kết quả xác định một số thông số cơ bản của nguyên liệu sử dụng trong nghiên cứu, trong đó lực đâm xuyên qua lát ( 10mm) chuối là 13,2N/ lát, tổng chất khô hòa tan (o Brix ) đạt 5,176 ± 0,12. Nếu so với độ chín I của chuối xanh Brazil thì độ cứng này đang thấp hơn rất nhiều nhƣng so với độ chín II thì giá trị này đang thuộc độ chín II, tổng chất khô hòa tan của chuối xanh nguyên liệu so với mức độ chín I của chuối xanh Brazil thì cao hơn và đang thuộc mức độ chín II so với mức chín II của chuối xanh Brazil. Nhƣ vậy trong nghiên cứu này chuối xanh đƣợc lựa chọn làm nguyên liệu là chuối xanh đang có mức độ chín II là mức độ hơi chín nhƣng chƣa chín quá khi mà nếm thử thì chuối có vị hơi ngọt, nhƣng không quá ngọt và thịt chuối vẫn còn khá cứng. Sử dụng chuối ở mức độ chín này sẽ cho sản phẩm có vị ngọt tự nhiên từ nguyên liệu giúp giảm đƣợc lƣợng đƣờng bổ sung, hơn nữa nếu chuối còn quá xanh sẽ cho sản phẩm có vị chát và ảnh hƣởng tời cảm quan của sản phẩm, vì vậy lựa chọn chuối có độ chín II sẽ cho sản phẩm tốt hơn. Tuy nhiên ở mức độ chín này một phần tinh bột đã chuyển hóa thành đƣờng làm giảm hàm lƣợng tinh bột kháng tiêu hóa nhƣng lƣợng tinh bột còn lại vẫn rất đảm bảo chất lƣợng của sản
  44. 44. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Sử dụng chuối tiêu xanh Laba (Việt Nam) có độ chín ở mức II làm chuối nguyên liệu chế biến bột chuối xanh bổ sung vào thành phần nguyên liệu chế biến bánh quy thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh sẽ không tạo vị chát tăng độ ngọt và đảm bảo chất lƣợng sản phẩm. Có nhiều phƣơng pháp để xác định độ chín của chuối có thể dùng phƣơng pháp đo quang (Scientia Horticulturae 212 (2016) 171–182 ) đo axit, nồng độ chất khô hòa tan, độ cứng. Một nghiên cứu đã cho thấy tổng chất khô hòa tan tăng thì độ cứng sẽ giảm. Chuối Lapa là giống có thể đã chín cả khi vỏ còn xanh và các giá trị PH, axit thay đổi không ổn định nên chất khô hòa tan và độ cứng là hai giá trị tin cậy để xác định độ chín của chuối. 3.1.2 Thành phần nguyên liệu cơ bản của bột chuối xanh Trong bảng thành phần thực phẩm Việt Nam do viện dinh dƣỡng thuộc bộ y tế ban hành năm 2007 tổng lƣợng đƣờng có trong thành phần chuối xanh là 1,95g trên 100g ăn đƣợc. Bảng:3.2 So sánh một số thành phần cơ bản của bột chuối xanh nguyên liệu Thông số Bột chuối Lapa nguyên liệu Bột green banana flour Đƣờng 3,145 < 1 Tinh bột 57,24 75,5 Độ ẩm 8,9 ≤13 Theo kết quả phân tích một số thành phần hóa học cơ bản của bột chuối xanh nguyên liệu đƣợc tổng hợp ở bảng 3.2 cho thấy hàm lƣợng đƣờng có trong bột chuối lên tới 3,145%. Kết quả này đang cao hơn rất nhiều so với sản phẩm bột chuối xanh bán trên thị trƣờng là bột green banana flour có hàm lƣợng đƣờng < 1%.
  45. 45. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Có thể vì loại chuối sử dụng trong nghiên cứu là chuối có độ chín ở mức độ II do đó một phần tinh bột đã chuyển hóa thành đƣờng làm tăng hàm lƣợng đƣờng tự do trong chuối. Điều này cũng có lợi đối với sản phẩm bởi vì sẽ tiết kiệm đƣợc một lƣợng đƣờng bổ sung từ bên ngoài vào sản phẩm tiết kiệm chi phí. Trong nghiên cứu này hàm lƣợng tinh bột trong bột chuối xanh xác định đƣợc ở mức 57,24%, so với sản phẩm bột green banana flour đang bán trên thị trƣờng thì nhỏ hơn đáng kể. So sánh hai thành phần tinh bột và đƣờng của chuối dùng làm nguyên liệu và sản phẩm bột chuối bán trên thị trƣờng cho thấy hàm lƣợng tinh bột thì khá là thấp hơn và hàm lƣợng đƣờng cao hơn nhiều là bởi vì một phần tinh bột đã chuyển thành đƣờng hòa tan giúp tăng vị ngọt tự nhiên và giảm vị chát. Kết quả này cũng có thể bị ảnh hƣởng bởi vùng miền, khí hậu hoặc giống chuối khác nhau. Cùng một giống chuối nhƣng đƣợc trồng ở hai vùng khác nhau, có thổ nhƣỡng đất khác nhau, nguồn dinh dƣỡng khác nhau nhƣ vậy thành phần dinh dƣỡng có trong quả chuối cũng sẽ không giống nhau, điều này càng đúng khi các giống chuối khác nhau trồng ở những vùng khác nhau. Độ ẩm của cả hai bột chuối sử dụng trong nghiên cứu và bột chuối đang bán trên thị trƣờng đều ≤ 13 đáp ứng đƣợc điều kiện bảo quản lâu dài. Bột chuối thu đƣợc từ chuối chƣa chín (Musa acuminata, var. Nanicão) trong điều kiện sấy cụ thể đã đƣợc đánh giá về thành phần hóa học và giá trị dinh dƣỡng của nó. Kết quả đƣợc thể hiện bằng trọng lƣợng khô (dw). Bột chuối chƣa chín (UBF) cho thấy một lƣợng đƣờng tổng số là 1.81g/100g Trong bột chuối xanh một thành phần chiếm đại đa số là tinh bột, trong một nghiên cứu năm 2009 cũng đã kết luận: Chuối xanh cũng là nguồn cung cấp carbohydrate tuyệt vời cũng nhƣ các hợp chất hoạt tính sinh học quan trọng (Ovando-Martinez, Sieniaago-Ayerdi, Agama-Acevedo, Goñi, & Bello-Pérez, 2009). Bột chuối xanh GBF chứa đến 61.3 - 76.5 g / 100 g tinh bột khô. Đa số tinh bột trong chuối là tinh bột phản tính hay tinh bột kháng loại tinh bột này sẽ không đƣợc tiêu hóa ở ruột non, vì vậy nó đƣợc coi là xơ (Viện Y học ứng dụng Việt Nam
  46. 46. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy – Theo authoritynutrition ). Tinh bột trong chuối xanh có hàm lƣợng kháng tinh bột cao nhất trong các loại trái cây 3.2 Khảo sát khả năng thay thế bột chuối Bánh quy sử dụng bột chuối xanh thay thế một phần bột mì đƣợc chế biến theo quy trình ở hình với lƣợng bột chuối sử dụng thay thế bột mì từ 50 % - 90% . sản phẩm bánh sau khi nƣớng và làm nguội tới nhiệt độ phòng đƣợc đánh giá tính chất qua các chỉ số: cấu trúc và cảm quan 3.2.1 Cấu trúc của bánh Hình 3.1: Kết quả đo cấu trúc mẫu bổ sung 50% 60% 90% bột chuối xanh Đỉnh cao nhất của mỗi đƣờng trên biểu đồ thể hiện giá trị của lực phá vỡ mỗi mẫu, các đƣờng trên biểu đồ không chồng lên nhau thể hiện các mẫu không bị vỡ -2 -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 Compressive load (N) Time (sec) Specimen 1 to 3 Specimen Name banh quy banh quy banh quy -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 Compressive load (N) Time (sec) Specimen 1 to 3 Specimen Name banh quy banh quy banh quy -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 Compressive load (N) Time (sec) Specimen 1 to 3 Specimen Name banh quy banh quy banh quy
  47. 47. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy giống nhau nhƣng đỉnh của mỗi đƣờng đều cao gần bằng nhau cho thấy các mẫu bị phá vỡ bới các lực gần nhƣ nhau Hình 3.2: Ảnh hƣởng của tỉ lệ bột chuối thay thế lên lực phá vỡ sản phẩm Kết quả của lực phá vỡ các mẫu ở hình 3.4 cho thấy tỉ lệ bột chuối thay thế càng cao lực phá vỡ càng có xu hƣớng giảm. Mức thay thế 50% có lực phá vỡ cao nhất, 90% bột chuối tốn lực thấp nhất để phá vỡ mẫu. Với các tỉ lệ thay thế 50, 60, 70% bột chuối lực phá vỡ thay đổi không đáng kể, sự thay đổi giảm xuống rõ rệt nhận thấy ở các mức thay thế 80% và 90% bột chuối xanh. Tuy nhiên các mức thay đổi không cách quá xa nhau điều này thể hiện trên đƣờng biểu diễn của biểu đồ. Tỉ lệ bột chuối thay thế tăng lên từ 50% – 90% tƣơng đƣơng với tỉ lệ bột mì sẽ giảm qua từng mẫu từ 50% - 10%, thành phần protein có trong bột mì sẽ tạo gluten trong quá trình nhào trộn, tạo khung vững chắc tạo cho cấu trúc bánh trở nên chắc và dai, ngƣợc lại thành phần protein của bột chuối xanh không có khả năng tạo gluten vì vậy mẫu đƣợc thay thế bột chuối nhiều sẽ chứa ít khung gluten làm cho cấu trúc của bánh sẽ không có cảm giác cứng khi cắn bằng những mẫu có mức thay thế bột chuối ít hơn. Tuy nhiên về mặt cảm quan ngƣời tiêu dùng vẫn mong 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% lực phá vỡ lực phá vỡ
  48. 48. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy muốn ăn bánh quy đƣợc cắn, đƣợc tác dụng lực để cảm nhận bánh quy có cả độ dòn chứ không mong muốn một sản phẩm quá mếm và có cảm giác bở. Lực phá vỡ là một yếu tố quan trọng trong đánh giá cảm quan bánh quy, kết luận rằng độ cứng của bánh giảm đáng kể với sự gia tăng bột chuối xanh đã đƣợc đƣa ra trong một nghiên cứu bổ sung bột chuối xanh trong snack (LWT - Food Science and Technology 47 (2012) 175-182 ). Hình 3.3 thể hiện giá trị trung bình của các lần tác dụng lực đâm xuyên tác dụng lên bánh ở các tỉ lệ bột khác nhau. 3.2.2 kết quả đánh giá cảm quan Sau khi tiến hành chạy cảm quan phép thử so hàng thị hiếu, ta đƣợc bảng số liệu trật tự xếp hạng ngƣời thử. (Phụ lục 2, Mục 2.2) Tổng hợp kết quả sau khi phân tích đƣợc trình bày ở bảng 4.2 Bảng 3.3 Kết quả so hàng thị hiếu của 5 sản phẩm bánh quy tƣơng ứng 5 tỉ lệ bột chuối bổ sung. Mẫu thử Tổng hạng Mức ý nghĩa(1) A (50% bột chuối) 205 AB B (60% bột chuối) 227 A C (70% bột chuối) 176 B D (80% bột chuối) 151 C E (90% bột chuối) 141 C Những mẫu có cùng kí tự là không khác nhau tại mức ý nghĩa α Đánh giá sự yêu thích về tổng thể của ngƣời tiêu dùng đối với các mẫu bánh quy bổ sung bột chuối với các tỉ lệ khác nhau cho thấy tổng hạng của mẫu B ( 60% bột chuối ) là cao nhất và mẫu A ( 50% bột chuối ) là mẫu có tổng hạng cao thiếp theo và ở mức ý nghĩa 5% hai mẫu này không có sự khác biệt về mức độ ƣa thích. Dựa vào hai kết quả này cho thấy xu hƣớng tăng bột chuối thì ngƣời tiêu dùng sẽ chọn nhiều hơn. Có lẽ tăng tỉ lệ bột chuối thì cấu trúc bánh sẽ giòn và mềm hơn bởi
  49. 49. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy vì trong quá trình nhào trộn các protein bột mì sẽ tạo nên mạng gluten giúp bánh giữ khí và nở tốt nhƣng sẽ làm cho bánh có cảm giác cứng, protein của bột chuối không có khả năng tạo mạng gluten do đó bánh sẽ không có cảm giác cứng. Hơn nữa khi tăng tỉ lệ bột chuối sẽ làm tăng mùi thơm cho bánh điều này cũng làm tăng giá trị cảm quan cho sản phẩm. Tuy nhiên cách giải thích ở trên dƣờng nhƣ chỉ đúng với hai mẫu A và B, các mẫu C ( 70% bột chuối ),D ( 80% bột chuối ) và E ( 90% bột chuối ) kết quả cho thấy ngƣợc lại càng tăng tỉ lệ bột chuối sự ƣa thích về tổng thể của ngƣời tiêu dùng càng giảm. Với mức ý nghĩa 5% không có sự khác biệt giữa hai mầu D và E, có sự khác biệt giữa các mẫu C và D, C và E, mẫu C đƣợc chấp nhận cao hơn so với hai mẫu D,E nhƣng không có sự khác biệt giữa mẫu A và C. Có lẽ ở mức thay thế 70% bột chuối thì ngƣời tiêu dùng có thể chấp nhận nhƣng với mức thay thế lên tới 80% hoặc 90% thì ngƣời tiêu dùng giảm sự ƣa thích xuống. Có thể bởi vì hàm lƣợng bột chuối nhiều nhƣng protein chuối không tạo đƣợc gluten làm cho cấu trúc bánh không đƣợc tốt, bánh nở kém và mềm, không có cảm giác giòn nên ngƣời tiêu dùng không thích. Hơn nữa khi xử lý chuối bằng acit citric mặc dù đã rửa bằng nƣớc nhƣng vẫn không hết một phần acit dính trên bề mặt chuối và thêm các acit tự do có trong bột chuối tạo nên hậu vị chua chua làm giảm tính cảm quan của sản phẩm mặc dù càng nhiều chuối càng tăng mùi thơm. Cũng nhƣ khi tăng bột chuối có thể nhận thấy màu của sản phẩm sẽ có xu hƣớng đậm lên, không sáng, không tƣơi nhƣ những loại bánh quy thông thƣờng, điều này cũng góp phần tạo cảm giác làm giảm đi sự hấp dẫn. Trong một nghiên cứu của việc thay thế bột mì bằng thành phần chứa tinh bột kháng cao ( LWT - Food Science and Technology 44 (2011) 737 - 746 ) với mức thay thế 60% thì sự chấp nhận giảm xuống so với hai mức 20% và 40%. Một nghiên cứu khác về sự thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối goroho (International Conference on Food, Agriculture and Biology (FAB-2014) June 11-12, 2014 Kuala Lumpur ) đã đƣa ra kết luận ở mức thay thế 50% bột chuối xanh bánh quy sẽ đạt mức chấp nhận
  50. 50. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy cao nhất. Kết quả này có thể chứng minh cho việc thay thế các thành phần khác nhau thể hiện sự chấp nhận khác nhau, hoặc hai thí nghiệm đƣợc thực hiện tại hai vị trí địa lý khác nhau và thị hiếu ở mỗi vùng là khác nhau dẫn đến các kết quả là không giống nhau. Tuy nhiên trong nghiên cứu này không có sự khác biệt giữa hai mẫu A và B nhƣng với mong muốn đƣa ra sản phẩm có mức thay thế cao nhất do đó mức thay thế đƣợc chọn trong phép thử cảm quan này là mẫu B ( 60% bột chuối). Hơn nữa kết quả khảo sát cấu trúc bánh quy thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để làm bánh cũng đƣa ra lực phá vỡ của mẫu thay thế 50% và 60% tƣơng đối cao hơn các mức thay thế nhiều bột chuối hơn khác, và sự chênh lệch lực phá vỡ giữa hai tỉ lệ thay thế này là không đáng kể. Vẫn mong muốn mức thay thế cao nhƣng ngƣời tiêu dùng cũng mong đợi khi ăn bánh quy sẽ có cảm giác đƣợc cắn và đƣợc nhai, không phải cảm giác chỉ cần cho bánh quy vào miệng là sẽ tan ngay. Vì vậy kết hợp cả đánh giá cảm quan và cấu trúc, tỉ lệ thay thế 60% bột chuối xanh là tỉ lệ đƣợc chọn trong nghiên cứu này. 3.3 Khảo sát chế độ nƣớng bánh Sau khi xác định đƣợc tỉ lệ bột chuối thay thế bột mì là 60% sẽ cho sản phẩm tốt nhất, sau khi nƣớng bánh ở các chế độ nƣớng khác nhau sẽ đánh giá về các chỉ tiêu màu sắc, độ ẩm, lực đâm xuyên và cảm quan về sản phẩm.
  51. 51. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy 3.3.1 Thay đổi màu sắc sản phẩm Hình 3.3: Ảnh hƣởng của chế độ nƣớng lên màu sản phẩm Hình 3.1 cho thấy các kết quả kiểm tra màu sắc giữa các mẫu bánh đƣợc nƣớng ở nhiệt độ 120o C nhƣng thay đổi thời gian có sự khác nhau tƣơng đối rõ. Các giá trị L*, a*, b* thể hiện màu sắc của bánh thành phẩm trong không gian màu Lab. Các giá trị này thay đổi không đồng nhất với nhau theo từng giá trị của từng chế độ nƣớng. Trong đó, giá trị L* biểu thị độ sáng của sản phẩm có giá trị từ 0 – 100 trong không gian màu. L* giảm từ 59,20 – 44, 28 cho thấy độ sáng của sản phẩm giảm đáng kể khi thời gian nƣớng tăng từ 8 phut đến 14 phút. Điều này chứng tỏ thời gian nƣớng càng tăng cao càng làm cho màu của sản phẩm tối đi. Giá trị a* thể hiện màu từ xanh lá (-) đến đỏ (+), khi giá trị này càng lớn (+) thì màu sắc sản phẩm càng có xu hƣớng đỏ dần. Giá trị a* tăng dần từ 10,44 – 15,05, cho thấy khi tăng nhiệt độ nƣớng thì màu sắc sản phẩm có xu hƣớng mang sắc đỏ là nhiều và sự thay đổi này có thể nhận thấy rõ ràng qua từng nhịêt độ nƣớng. Giá trị b* biểu thị màu sắc từ xanh dƣơng (-) tới vàng (+), theo sự thể hiện trên hình 3.1 giá trị b* cũng tăng dần theo nhiệt độ. Nhìn chung càng tăng nhiệt độ màu của sản phẩm càng trở nên tối, có xu hƣớng đỏ lên và vàng lên. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 8 phút 10 phút 12 phút 14 phút thời gian nướng 120 độ C L* a* b* 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 8 phút 10 phút 12 phút 14 phút thời gian nướng 130 độ C L* a* b*
  52. 52. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Xu hƣớng màu sắc ở mức nhiệt độ 30o C thay đổi giống với xu hƣớng thay đổi ở nhiệt độ 120oC qua từng thời gian, cùng một nhiệt độ càng tăng thời gian nƣớng, sản phẩm sẽ có xu hƣớng giảm độ sáng và tăng độ vàng, đỏ. Tuy nhiên so sánh giữa hai nhiệt độ nƣớng ở cũng một thời gian sẽ thấy giá trị L* ở nhiệt độ 120o C cao hơn 130o C và sự thay đổi theo thời gian không rõ ràng nhƣ ở 130o C. Cho thấy độ sáng của sản phẩm giảm đi khi tăng thời gian nƣớng. Giá trị a* thể hiện ở nhiệt độ 120o C thấp hơn 130o C và ở 130o C trong 14 phút giá trị này tăng lên rõ rệt. Nhìn chung các thay đổi về màu sắc ở nhệt độ nƣớng 120o C không thay đổi nhiều bằng 130o C. Đặc biệt ở 130oC trong 14 phút có thể thấy ba giá trị màu tƣơng đƣơng nhau cho thấy bánh có màu tối, đỏ và vàng nhiều nhất. Do đó có thể nhận xét nhiệt độ càng cao và thời gian nƣớng càng lâu bánh sẽ càng tối màu và các màu đỏ, vàng sẽ xuất hiện nhiều hơn. Đối với bánh quy bổ sung bột chuối xanh thì ngoài đƣờng bổ sung vào để tạo vị, trong bột chuối còn chứa một lƣợng đƣờng đáng kể và trong quá trình xử lý chuối xanh có công đoạn ngâm chuối trong acit citric do vậy sau khi rửa lại bằng nƣớc thì một phần acit vẫn còn dính trong chuối. Trong một môi trƣờng nhiệt độ cao, PH thấp, chứa nhiều đƣờng, đây là một nguyên nhân thúc đẩy các phản ứng tạo màu nhanh hơn. Chính vì thế việc lựa chọn nhiệt độ sử dụng trong quá trình nƣớng loại bánh quy này phải thấp hơn các loại bánh quy bình thƣờng. Hình 3.4: Chế độ nƣớng ảnh hƣởng tới màu sắc bánh quy
  53. 53. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Ngoài những tác nhân là đƣờng bổ sung, axit bổ sung những thay đổi về màu sắc sản phẩm còn đƣợc cho là do một số lƣợng lớn các hợp chất phenol bị oxi hóa trong bột chuối, làm cho bột chuối có màu tối cũng nhƣ trong quá trình nƣớng cũng làm giảm độ sáng của sản phẩm. Trong bột chuối có chứa một phần axit hữu, các acit amin tự do là những thành phần khi gặp nhiệt độ cao sẽ giúp các phản ứng màu diễn ra mạnh mẽ, là lí do ở các chế độ nƣớng có nhiệt độ càng tăng thì màu sản phẩm càng có xu hƣớng đỏ và tối đi. Điều này cũng có vẻ đúng khi sử dụng cùng một nhiệt độ nhƣng tăng thời gian nƣớng. Vì khi tăng thời gian nƣớng thì sản phẩm đƣợc tiếp xúc với nhiệt lâu hơn, số lƣợng phản ứng màu sẽ tăng lên là nguyên nhân cho thấy sự thay đổi màu. Có một số thay đổi về mặt hóa học và vật lý góp phần vào sự thay đổi màu của bề mặt bánh quy. Sau khi độ ẩm giảm xuống chủ yếu là do sự bốc hơi nƣớc từ các miếng bột, nhiệt độ bề mặt bánh tăng nhanh và màu sắc sẽ thay đổi từ khoảng 150 ° C ( đối với bánh quy truyền thống). Có ba quy trình đóng góp vào sự hóa nâu của bánh quy. Caramelisation là phản ứng nâu nonenzymatic, trong đó là do sự phân hủy đƣờng ở nhiệt độ cao. Các caramelisation của các loại đƣờng khác nhau xảy ra ở nhiệt độ khác nhau: Fructose ở 110 ° C, glucose 160 ° C và sucrose ở 160 ° C. Caramelisation là kết quả cho sự phát triển của cả màu sắc và hƣơng vị Một quá trình nâu thứ hai: dextrinisation là phá vỡ các phân tử tinh bột bằng cách nung nóng. Điều này tạo ra pyrodextrins có màu nâu và có hƣơng vị đặc biệt, phản ứng của các dextrin xảy ra ở 100-200 ° C. Quá trình nâu thứ ba đƣợc gọi là phản ứng Maillard, đây là một quá trình hóa học phức tạp trong đó nhiều hợp chất đƣợc hình thành ở nhiệt độ cao do phản ứng của các loại đƣờng và axit amin, các quá trình nâu này đòi hỏi nhiệt độ cao và xảy
  54. 54. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy ra khi bề mặt bánh bích quy đã khô. Màu sẽ xuất hiện trong giai đoạn cuối của quá trình nƣớng (Biscuit Baking Technology). 3.3.2 Ảnh hƣởng của nhiệt độ và thời gian nƣớng tới độ nở của bánh Giai đoạn đầu tiên của quá trình nƣớng khi nhiệt độ không quá cao, độ ẩm tƣơng đối của môi trƣờng buồng nƣớng cao ở giai đoạn này là môi trƣờng tốt cho các quá trình hóa lý. Sự tạo thành lớp vỏ đàn hồi trên bề mặt bánh sẽ tạo điều kiện tăng thể tích bánh từ từ tạo nên cơ cấu xốp, giúp tăng thể tích của bánh. Hình 3.5 : Ảnh hƣởng thời gian và nhiệt độ lên độ nở của bánh Khi nhiệt độ lên tới 80 – 90o C thì NaHCO3 phân hủy tạo nên các lỗ khí, nhiệt độ tiếp tục tăng lên các lỗ khí do thuốc nở phân hủy ra cũng nhƣ khí bị nhốt trong quá trình nhào trộn nở ra làm thể tích bánh tăng lên. Theo kết quả của bảng trên dễ dàng nhận thấy thể tích của bánh nƣớng ở nhiệt độ 120o C đang có độ nở tốt hơn chế độ nƣớng 130o C, và sự thay đổi thể tích thể hiện rõ hơn qua từng thời gian nƣớng, đặc biệt ở chế độ nƣớng 120o C khi tăng thời gian nƣớng từ 8 phút lên 10 phút thể tích bánh tăng lên một cách đáng kể, tuy nhiên bánh dƣờng nhƣ không có sự thay đổi thể tích khi thời gian nƣớng đạt 12 phút trở lên ở cả hai nhiệt độ nƣớng. Cũng có thể nhận thấy sự tăng thể tích của bánh nƣờng ở nhiệt độ 130oC không đáng kể qua từng lần tăng thời gian. 49 49.5 50 50.5 51 51.5 8 phút 10 phút 12 phút 14 phút thể tích bánh 120 độ C 130 độ C
  55. 55. ĐATN: Nghiên cứu khả năng thay thế bột mì bằng bột chuối xanh để chế biến bánh quy Có lẽ ở 120o C trong 8 phút nhiệt độ trong lò mới bắt đầu cung cấp đều vào cho tâm bánh, các bọt khí, thuốc nở mới hoạt động mọi thứ vẫn đang diễn ra nhƣng quá trình nƣớng đã kết thúc làm cho bánh không có khả năng nở nữa. Kéo dài thời gian lên 10 phút có vẻ bánh vẫn đang tiếp tục nở và chƣa đạt tới mức tối đa, các protein bị biến tính, tinh bột hồ hóa tạo nên bộ khung khá vững chắc. Thời gian lên tới 12 phút thì lớp vỏ cứng đã đƣợc hình thành, sự thoát khí thoát hơi ẩm không có khả năng tăng thể tích bánh đồng nghĩa với việc kích thƣớc của bánh sẽ không tăng thêm nữa và chỉ các phản ứng màu diễn ra mạnh mẽ hơn. Đây cũng chính là nguyên nhân lý giải cho việc thể tích bánh ở 120oC trong 12 phút bằng thể tích bánh nƣớng cùng nhiệt độ mà thời gian tăng lên 14 phút. Tăng nhiệt độ lên 130o C nƣớng trong 8 phút ở thời gian này lớp vỏ bánh chƣa hình thành, trên bề mặt bánh chỉ tạo thành lớp màng đàn hồi để các bóng khí trong bánh dễ dàng phồng lên. Nhiệt độ này cao hơn 120o C quá trình truyền nhiệt nhanh hơn nên thể tích bánh sẽ tăng nhanh hơn đây có thể là nguyên nhân dẫn đến thể tích bánh nƣớng trong 8 phút ở 130o C có thể tích lớn hơn bánh nƣớng ở 120o C trong cùng thời gian. Nhƣng sự thay đổi đáng kể về thể tích bánh ở nhiệt độ 120o C khi kéo thời gian lên 10 phút là do bề mặt bánh vẫn chƣa hình thành lớp vỏ cứng và các biến đổi hóa lý bên trong bánh đã diễn ra mạnh mẽ, khi tăng thời gian lên 12 phút thì kích thƣớc bánh không thể tăng lên nữa vì lớp vỏ bánh đã hình thành và bộ khung do protein và tinh bột cấu tạo nên đã chắc hơn. Ngƣợc với sự thay đổi mạnh về thể tích ở 120oC thì ở 130oC vì nhiệt độ cao hơn nên các biến đổi hóa lý sẽ diễn ra nhanh lớp vỏ bánh sẽ bay hơi nƣớc nhanh và sớm hình thành vỏ cứng dẫn đến thể tích bánh sẽ nhanh tăng nhƣng tăng không hiệu quả cho thấy sự thay đổi thể tích qua từng lần tăng thời gian không đáng kể và thể tích không đạt bằng 120o C. Một kết quả đã đƣợc báo cáo cho bánh rán và bột bánh mì kết hợp chuối ( LWT - Food Science and Technology 47 (2012) 175-182 ) khi tăng tỉ lệ bột chuối sẽ làm giảm độ nở của bánh. Qua khảo sát đã cho kết quả với chế độ nƣớng ở 120o C trong 12 phút là chế độ nƣớng cho thể tích bánh tốt nhất.

