ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC NÔNG LÂM TRẦN VIỆT CHUNG Tên đề tài: NGHIÊN CỨU KHẢ NĂNG SINH TRƯỞNG, PHÁT TRIỂN CỦA MỘ...
ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC NÔNG LÂM TRẦN VIỆT CHUNG Tên đề tài: NGHIÊN CỨU KHẢ NĂNG SINH TRƯỞNG, PHÁT TRIỂN CỦA MỘ...
i LỜI CẢM ƠN Thực tập tốt nghiệp là quá trình rất quan trọng giúp cho mỗi sinh viên hoàn thiện kiến thức, học hỏi kinh ngh...
ii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 2.1. Tình hình sản xuất ngô trên thế giới giai đoạn 2005 - 2017 ............ 5 Bảng 2.2. Tình hì...
iii DANH MỤC HÌNH Hình 4.1. Chiều cao cây và chiều cao đóng bắp của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên .........
iv DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT CIMMYT : Trung tâm cải tạo giống ngô và lúa mỳ Quốc tế CSDTL(LAI) : Chỉ số diện tích lá CV% :...
v MỤC LỤC LỜI CẢM ƠN ................................................................................................... 2...
vi 3.5. Quy trình trồng trọt áp dụng trong thí nghiệm.........................................25 3.6. Phương pháp xử lý số...
1 Phần 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1.1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Cây ngô (Zea mays L.) thuộc chi Maydeae, họ hòa thảo Graminae, có nguồn gốc...
2 trong những đóng góp quan trọng làm tăng năng suất và sản lượng lương thực trên cả nước. Thái Nguyên là tỉnh thuộc vùng ...
3 - Đánh giá khả năng chống chịu của các tổ hợp lai thí nghiệm như: chống chịu sâu bệnh, chống đổ gãy… - Theo dõi các yếu ...
4 Phần 2 TỔNG QUAN TÀI LIỆU 2.1. Cơ sở khoa học của đề tài Năng suất ngô được cải thiện đáng kể nếu sử dụng giống phù hợp ...
5 lượng dự trữ của năm chiếm 13-17% tổng lượng cung ngô hàng năm. Lượng ngô sử dụng cho chăn nuôi chiếm 60-70% tổng lượng ...
6 là 714,19 đã tăng lên là 1134,7 (năm 2017). Đặc biệt, cùng với những thành tựu mới trong chọn tạo giống ngô lai bằng phư...
7 năng suất trên đơn vị diện tích bằng cách khai thác tiềm năng năng suất của giống với điều kiện thâm canh tối ưu nhất. B...
8 Tình, 1997)[12]. Ngô là một trong những cây màu chính, thích ứng rộng chịu thâm canh, đứng đầu về năng suất, vì vậy cây ...
9 1099,2 nghìn ha (năm 2017), năng suất cũng tăng từ 36,0 tạ/ha (năm 2005) lên 46,48 tạ/ha (năm 2017), vì vậy sản lượng nă...
10 Các vùng khác ở khu vực phía Nam có điều kiện đất đai bằng phẳng và màu mỡ hơn, thuận lợi cho việc cơ giới hóa và áp dụ...
11 Trên thế giới ngô biến đổi gen (Bt) được đưa vào canh tác đại trà từ năm 1996 mang lại lợi ích ổn định, đã đóng góp một...
12 Các mức độ chuyển gen của giống DKC6575 không đổi cho thấy lượng nước không ảnh hưởng đến sự thể hiện gen của giống này...
13 vực nghiên cứu ngô, đặt nền tảng cho mọi hoạt động nghiên cứu và chuyển giao tiến bộ sản xuất ngô ở Việt Nam. Đến năm 1...
14 Đông 2011) và 49,5 - 69,2 tạ/ha (vụ Xuân 2012). Giống SSC131 đạt năng suất cao nhất (62,9 tạ/ha) trong vụ Thu Đông 2011...
15 NK4300 được chọn làm đối chứng, kết quả cho thấy: Năng suất thực thu của các giống thí nghiệm đạt 62,46-83,89 tạ/ha (vụ...
16 toàn (RBCD) với 3 lần nhắc lại. Kết quả cho thấy: Các tổ hợp ngô lai thí nghiệm đều thuộc nhóm có thời gian sinh trưởng...
17 Bảng 2.6. Tình hình sản xuất ngô tại Thái Nguyên giai đoạn 2005 - 2017 Chỉ tiêu Năm Diện tích (nghìn ha) Năng suất (tạ/...
18 LVN164. Các giống ngô do Việt Nam chọn tạo đang trồng ở Thái Nguyên chiếm 25,2% diện tích, trong đó nhóm giống ngô lai ...
19 Phần 3 NỘI DUNG VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU 3.1. Vật liệu nghiên cứu Vật liệu nghiên cứu gồm 10 tổ hợp ngô lai do Viện ng...
20 - Thời gian nghiên cứu: Vụ Xuân năm 2018 - Thời gian gieo hạt: 27/02/2018 - Thời gian thu hoạch:22/06/2018 3.3. Nội dun...
21 - Công thức 1: CNC292 Công thức 6: CNC9943 - Công thức 2: CNC532 Công thức 7: VS7295 - Công thức 3: CNC1570 Công thức 8...
22 Diện tích lá (m2 ) = Chiều dài x chiều rộng x 0,75 CSDTL (m2 lá/m2 đất) = DTL/Cây x số cây/m2 - Tốc độ tăng trưởng của ...
23 + Điểm 3: 15-<25% số cây bị sâu. + Điểm 4: 25-<35% số cây bị sâu. + Điểm 5: 35-<50% số cây bị sâu. - Bệnh gỉ sắt (%): Đ...
24 - Số hàng/bắp: Một hàng được tính khi > 5 hạt. Chỉ đếm bắp thứ nhất của cây mẫu. - Hạt/hàng: Được đếm trên hàng hạt có ...
25 Mô tươi: khối lượng bắp của 2 hàng M10 bắp:: khối lượng 10 bắp Sô: diện tích ô thu hoạch (7m2 ) 3.5. Quy trình trồng tr...
26 + Tưới nước: Đảm bảo đủ độ ẩm cho ngô, đặc biệt vào các thời kỳ trước và sau trỗ cờ 10 - 15 ngày. * Thu hoạch: Khi thân...
27 Phần 4 KẾT QUẢ VÀ THẢO LUẬN 4.1. Nghiên cứu tình hình sinh trưởng, phát triển của các THL thí nghiệm Cây ngô từ khi gie...
28 Thời gian gieo đến tung phấn của các THL, giống thí nghiệm biến động từ 63-66 ngày. THL CNC352, CNC1570, VS7295, CNC882...
29 Bảng 4.1. Các giai đoạn sinh trưởng, phát triển của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên Đơn vị: ngày Giống/...
30 giống ngô lai. Sự đồng đều giúp cho quần thể ngô quang hợp tốt, phát huy tiềm năng năng suất đồng thời giúp tăng mật độ...
31 4.2.2. Chiều cao đóng bắp Chiều cao đóng bắp liên quan đến khả năng chống đổ, chống chịu sâu bệnh, khả năng thụ tinh nê...
32 4.2.3. Số lá trên cây Lá là cơ quan thực hiện nhiệm vụ quang hợp, trao đổi khí, hô hấp và dự trữ chất dinh dưỡng. Số lá...
33 vận chuyển và tích lũy vật chất khô vào bắp càng nhiều làm cho bắp to, hạt chắc, năng suất cao. Qua bảng số liệu 4.3 ch...
34 Tốc độ tăng trưởng của các THL thí nghiệm thay đổi ở các giai đoạn sinh trưởng. Tốc độ tăng trưởng của các tổ hợp lai t...
35 Giai đoạn 60 ngày sau trồng Tốc độ tăng trưởng chiều cao cây của các THL tham gia thí nghiệm bắt đầu giảm so với 50 ngà...
36 Sâu đục thân là loại sâu phá hoại ngô làm cho năng suất giảm mạnh. Khi còn non sâu cắn rách lá tạo thành một đường thẳn...
37 Bảng 4.6. Trạng thái cây và độ bao bắp của các THL thí nghiệm vu ̣Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên THL, giống Trạng thái cây (...
38 4.6. Các yếu tố cấu thành năng suất của các THL thí nghiệm Năng suất là một chỉ tiêu quan trọng được cấu thành bởi nhiề...
39 Bảng 4.7. Các yếu tố cấu thành năng suất của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên Tổ hợp lai Số bắp/cây (bắp...
40 tham gia thí nghiệm dao động từ 33,60-36,90 hạt. THL CNC292, CNC352, có số hạt/hàng đạt 36,90 và 36,13 hạt nhiều hơn gi...
41 4.7.2. Năng suất thực thu (NSTT) Năng suất thực thu là mục đích cuối cùng mà các nhà chọn giống và người sản xuất hướng...
42 Hình 4.2. NSLT và NSTT của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên
43 Phần 5 KẾT LUẬN VÀ ĐỀ NGHỊ 5.1. Kết luận Từ kết quả nghiên cứu quá trình sinh trưởng phát triển của các THL ngô thí ngh...
44 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO I. Tài liệu tiếng Việt 1. Ag Biotech Việt Nam (2013), “Các nhà khoa học thực hiện kỹ thuật Multigen ...
45 mới chọn tạo tại Thái Nguyên”, Tạp chí Khoa học và Công nghệ Đại học Thái Nguyên, Tập 111(11)/2013.Tr.19-27. 11.Nguyễn ...
PHỤ LỤC PHỤ LỤC 1: MỘT SỐ HÌNH ẢNH CỦA THÍ NGHIỆM Thời kỳ cây con Thời kỳ vun-chăm sóc Thời kỳ trổ cờ-tung phấn-phun râu T...
Để xem full tài liệu Xin vui long liên hệ page để được hỗ trợ
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free

  1. 1. ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC NÔNG LÂM TRẦN VIỆT CHUNG Tên đề tài: NGHIÊN CỨU KHẢ NĂNG SINH TRƯỞNG, PHÁT TRIỂN CỦA MỘT SỐ TỔ HỢP NGÔ LAI VỤ XUÂN 2018 TẠI THÁI NGUYÊN KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐẠI HỌC Hệ đào tạo : Chính quy Chuyên ngành : Trồng Trọt Khoa : Nông học Khóa học : 2015 - 2019 Thái Nguyên - năm 2019
  2. 2. ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC NÔNG LÂM TRẦN VIỆT CHUNG Tên đề tài: NGHIÊN CỨU KHẢ NĂNG SINH TRƯỞNG, PHÁT TRIỂN CỦA MỘT SỐ TỔ HỢP NGÔ LAI VỤ XUÂN 2018 TẠI THÁI NGUYÊN KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐẠI HỌC Hệ đào tạo : Chính quy Chuyên ngành : Trồng Trọt Lớp : K47 - TT - N01 Khoa : Nông học Khóa học : 2015 - 2019 Giáo viên hướng dẫn: TS. Phan Thị Vân Thái Nguyên - năm 2019
  3. 3. i LỜI CẢM ƠN Thực tập tốt nghiệp là quá trình rất quan trọng giúp cho mỗi sinh viên hoàn thiện kiến thức, học hỏi kinh nghiệm, phương pháp làm việc, trau dồi thêm kiến thức và kỹ năng thực tế vào trong công việc nhằm đáp ứng được yêu cầu của thực tiễn, nhu cầu nhân lực ngày càng cao của xã hội. Xuất phát từ nguyện vọng của bản thân và được sự nhất trí của Ban chủ nhiệm khoa Nông học-Trường Đại học Nông Lâm Thái Nguyên, tôi tiến hành nghiên cứu đề tài: "Nghiên cứu khả năng sinh trưởng, phát triển của một số tổ hợp ngô lai vụ Xuân năm 2018 tại Thái Nguyên", sau một thời gian làm việc nghiêm túc và hiệu quả cho đến nay khóa luận của tôi đã hoàn thành. Để đạt được kết quả như ngày hôm nay tôi xin bày tỏ lòng biết ơn sâu sắc đến các thầy, cô giáo đã tận tình giảng dạy và giúp đỡ tôi trong suốt quá trình học tập, đặc biệt là sự chỉ bảo nhiệt tình của cô giáo TS. Phan Thị Vân, người trực tiếp hướng dẫn tôi hoàn thành khóa luận này. Đồng thời tôi cũng xin chân thành cảm ơn đến gia đình và bạn bè, những người luôn hỗ trợ, giúp đỡ và ủng hộ tôi trong suốt quá trình thực hiện đề tài. Do thời gian có hạn, kinh nghiệm và trình độ chuyên môn còn nhiều hạn chế nên đề tài của tôi không tránh khỏi những thiếu sót. Tôi kính mong nhận được sự đóng góp ý kiến của các thầy cô giáo và các bạn sinh viên để đề tài của tôi có thể được hoàn thiện hơn. Tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn! Thái Nguyên, tháng 5 năm 2019 Sinh viên Trần Việt Chung
  4. 4. ii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 2.1. Tình hình sản xuất ngô trên thế giới giai đoạn 2005 - 2017 ............ 5 Bảng 2.2. Tình hình sản xuất ngô của một số châu lục năm 2017 ................... 6 Bảng 2.3. Tình hình sản xuất ngô của một số nước trên thế giới năm 2017 .... 7 Bảng 2.4. Tình sản xuất ngô của Việt Nam giai đoạn 2005 - 2017.................. 8 Bảng 2.5. Diện tích, năng suất và sản lượng ngô ở các vùng trồng ngô chính của Việt Nam năm 2017.................................................................................... 9 Bảng 2.6. Tình hình sản xuất ngô tại Thái Nguyên giai đoạn 2005 - 2017....17 Bảng 3.1. Nguồn gốc vật liệu thí nghiệm .......................................................19 Bảng 4.1. Các giai đoạn sinh trưởng, phát triển của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên............................................................................29 Bảng 4.2. Chiều cao cây và chiều cao đóng bắp của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên ............................................................................30 Bảng 4.3. Số lá trên cây và chỉ số diện tích lá của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên ............................................................................32 Bảng 4.4. Tốc độ tăng trưởng chiều cao cây của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên......................................................................................33 Bảng 4.5. Đánh giá mức độ nhiễm sâu đục thân và khả năng chống đổ của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên............................................35 Bảng 4.6. Trạng thái cây và độ bao bắp của các THL thí nghiệm vu ̣Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên......................................................................................37 Bảng 4.7. Các yếu tố cấu thành năng suất của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên......................................................................................39 Bảng 4.8. Năng suất lý thuyết và năng suất thực thu của các THL................41 vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên.......................................................................41
  5. 5. iii DANH MỤC HÌNH Hình 4.1. Chiều cao cây và chiều cao đóng bắp của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên ............................................................................31 Hình 4.2. NSLT và NSTT của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên ............................................................................................................42
  6. 6. iv DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT CIMMYT : Trung tâm cải tạo giống ngô và lúa mỳ Quốc tế CSDTL(LAI) : Chỉ số diện tích lá CV% : Hệ số biến động Đ/c : Đối chứng FAO : Tổ chức Lương thực và Nông nghiệp Liên hiệp quốc G- FR : Thời gian gieo đến phun râu G- TF : Thời gian gieo đến tung phấn G-TC : Thời gian gieo đến ISAAA : Tổ chức Quốc tế về Tiếp thu các Ứng dụng Công nghệ Sinh học trong Nông nghiệp LSD : Sai khác nhỏ nhất có ý nghĩa NSLT : Năng suất lý thuyết NSTT : Năng suất thực thu THL : Tổ hợp lai TPTD : Thụ phấn tự do
  7. 7. v MỤC LỤC LỜI CẢM ƠN ................................................................................................... 2 DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG................................................................................ii DANH MỤC HÌNH .........................................................................................iii DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT ..............................................................iv MỤC LỤC......................................................................................................... v Phần 1: MỞ ĐẦU............................................................................................ 1 1.1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài ............................................................................. 1 1.2. Mục đích, yêu cầu của đề tài...................................................................... 2 1.2.1. Mục đích.................................................................................................. 2 1.2.2. Yêu cầu.................................................................................................... 2 1.3. Ý nghĩa khoa học và thực tiễn của đề tài ................................................... 3 1.3.1. Ý nghĩa khoa học .................................................................................... 3 1.3.2. Ý nghĩa trong học tập.............................................................................. 3 Phần 2: TỔNG QUAN TÀI LIỆU................................................................. 4 2.1. Cơ sở khoa học của đề tài .......................................................................... 4 2.2.Tình hình sản xuất ngô trên thế giới và Việt Nam...................................... 4 2.2.1. Tình hình sản xuất ngô trên thế giới ....................................................... 4 2.2.2. Tình hình sản xuất ngô tại Việt Nam...................................................... 7 2.3.Tình hình nghiên cứu, chọn tạo giống ngô trên thế giới và Việt Nam .....10 2.3.1. Tình hình nghiên cứu, chọn tạo giống ngô trên thế giới.......................10 2.3.2. Tình hình nghiên cứu, chọn tạo giống ngô tại Việt Nam......................12 2.4. Tình hình sản xuất ngô tại Thái Nguyên..................................................16 Phần 3: NỘI DUNG VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU .....................19 3.1. Vật liệu nghiên cứu ..................................................................................19 3.2. Địa điểm và thời gian tiến hành thí nghiệm.............................................19 3.3. Nội dung nghiên cứu................................................................................20 3.4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu..........................................................................20 3.4.1. Phương pháp bố trí thí nghiệm..............................................................20 3.4.2. Các chỉ tiêu nghiên cứu và phương pháp theo dõi................................21
  8. 8. vi 3.5. Quy trình trồng trọt áp dụng trong thí nghiệm.........................................25 3.6. Phương pháp xử lý số liệu........................................................................26 Phần 4 KẾT QUẢ VÀ THẢO LUẬN..........................................................27 4.1. Nghiên cứu tình hình sinh trưởng, phát triển của các THL thí nghiệm...27 4.1.1. Giai đoạn từ gieo đến trỗ cờ..................................................................27 4.1.2. Giai đoạn từ gieo đến tung phấn ...........................................................27 4.1.3. Giai đoạn từ gieo đến phun râu.............................................................28 4.1.4. Khoảng cách tung phấn - phun râu (ASI).............................................28 4.1.5. Giai đoạn từ gieo đến chín sinh lý (thời gian sinh trưởng)...................29 4.2. Nghiên cứu đặc điểm hình thái của các THL thí nghiệm ........................29 4.2.1. Chiều cao cây ........................................................................................30 4.2.2. Chiều cao đóng bắp...............................................................................31 4.2.3. Số lá trên cây.........................................................................................32 4.2.4. Chỉ số diện tích lá (LAI) .......................................................................32 4.3. Tốc độ tăng trưởng chiều cao cây của các THL thí nghiệm....................33 4.4. Đánh giá mức độ nhiễm sâu bệnh hại và khả năng chống đổ của các THL thí nghiệm........................................................................................................35 4.4.1. Đánh giá mức độ nhiễm sâu bệnh hại...................................................35 4.4.2. Khả năng chống đổ................................................................................36 4.5. Trạng thái cây, độ bao bắp của các THL thí nghiệm...............................36 4.6. Các yếu tố cấu thành năng suất của các THL thí nghiệm........................38 4.7. Năng suất của các THL tham gia thí nghiệm...........................................40 4.7.1. Năng suất lý thuyết (NSLT)..................................................................40 4.7.2. Năng suất thực thu (NSTT)...................................................................41 Phần 5: KẾT LUẬN VÀ ĐỀ NGHỊ.............................................................43 5.1. Kết luận ....................................................................................................43 5.2. Đề nghị.....................................................................................................43 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO ............................................................................44 PHỤ LỤC
  9. 9. 1 Phần 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1.1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Cây ngô (Zea mays L.) thuộc chi Maydeae, họ hòa thảo Graminae, có nguồn gốc từ Trung Mỹ, là một trong 3 cây lương thực quan trọng trong nền kinh tế thế giới. Mặc dù chỉ có 17% tổng sản lượng ngô được sử dụng làm lương thực, nhưng ngô là nguồn lương thực chính góp phần nuôi sống 1/3 dân số thế giới, đảm bảo an ninh lương thực quốc gia. Ngô là nguồn thức ăn cho chăn nuôi, khoảng 70% chất tinh trong thức ăn chăn nuôi là từ ngô (Ngô Hữu Tình, 2003)[13]. Ngoài ra ngô còn cung cấp nguyên liệu cho ngành công nghiệp thực phẩm - dược phẩm và công nghiệp nhẹ. Hạt ngô giàu chất xơ, nhiều vitamin, khoáng chất và chất chống oxy hóa. Trong công nghiệp ngô được chuyển hóa thành chất dẻo hay vải sợi, xăng sinh học, rượu, cồn. Sử dụng trong chế biến thực phẩm thực phẩm: canh ngô, cháo ngô. Đây là một lý do quan trọng để phát triển và mở rộng diện tích trồng ngô. Trên thế giới, ngô xếp thứ ba về diện tích và thứ nhất về năng suất. Trong những năm gần đây diện tích, năng suất và sản lượng ngô trên thế giới liên tục tăng, năm 1980 diện tích trồng ngô chỉ khoảng 125,8 triệu ha với năng suất 31,5 tạ/ha đạt tổng sản lượng là 396,96 triệu tấn, đến 2018 diện tích ngô tăng lên đáng kể đạt 197,1 triệu ha, năng suất 57,5 tạ/ha và sản lượng đạt 1134,7 triệu tấn (FAO,2019)[21]. Ở Việt Nam, năm 2017, diện tích ngô của cả nước đã đạt 1099,2 nghìn ha, trong đó diện tích ngô lai đã chiếm khoảng 95%, sản lượng ngô đạt 5109,3 nghìn tấn, năng suất 46,4 tạ/ha (Tổng Cục Thống kê, 2019)[13]. Ngô đã được đánh giá là một trong những cây lương thực quan trọng trong cơ cấu cây trồng của Việt Nam, đặc biệt ở các tỉnh Trung du và miền núi trong đó có Thái Nguyên. Việc khai thác tiềm năng năng suất của cây ngô thông qua ưu thế lai và đưa nhanh các giống ngô lai vào sản xuất trên quy mô rộng lớn là một
  10. 10. 2 trong những đóng góp quan trọng làm tăng năng suất và sản lượng lương thực trên cả nước. Thái Nguyên là tỉnh thuộc vùng Trung du và miền núi phía Bắc, có điều kiện đất đai, khí hậu cận nhiệt đới ẩm tiêu biểu đại diện cho vùng. Đây cũng là nơi có hoạt động sản xuất nông nghiệp phát triển trong đó ngô được xem là một trong những cây trồng chính góp phần thúc đẩy sản xuất và nâng cao đời sống cho người dân. Tuy nhiên, sản xuất ngô của tỉnh còn chưa thật ổn định năng suất trung bình còn thấp so với khu vực khác, giá thành ngô còn thấp, nhu cầu ngô cho thức ăn chăn nuôi vẫn chưa được đáp ứng đủ. Để góp phần giảm hạn chế trên cần xác định giống ngô lai mới có năng suất cao, thích nghi tốt với điều kiện sinh thái của từng vùng để có những hướng cụ thể từ khi chọn vật liệu lai tạo giống đến sử dụng các biện pháp canh tác phù hợp phát huy tối đa tiềm năng của từng giống, tại mỗi vùng sinh thái. Vì vậy phát triển các giống có khả năng chống chịu tốt, cho năng suất cao sẽ góp phần cải thiện năng suất và nâng cao sản lượng ngô của tỉnh. Xuất phát từ những yêu cầu và cơ sở thực tiễn nêu trên tôi tiến hành nghiên cứu đề tài: “Nghiên cứu khả năng sinh trưởng, phát triển của một số tổ hợp ngô lai vụ Xuân năm 2018 tại Thái Nguyên”. 1.2. Mục đích, yêu cầu của đề tài 1.2.1. Mục đích Xác định được tổ hợp ngô lai có khả năng sinh trưởng, phát triển tốt phù hợp với điều kiện vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên. 1.2.2. Yêu cầu - Theo dõi thời gian sinh trưởng của các tổ hợp ngô lai trong điều kiện vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên. - Nghiên cứu một số đặc điểm hình thái và sinh lý của các tổ hợp ngô lai trong thí nghiệm.
  11. 11. 3 - Đánh giá khả năng chống chịu của các tổ hợp lai thí nghiệm như: chống chịu sâu bệnh, chống đổ gãy… - Theo dõi các yếu tố cấu thành năng suất và năng suất của tổ hợp ngô lai trong thí nghiệm. - Sơ bộ kết luận về năng suất và khả năng chống chịu của các THL thí nghiệm 1.3. Ý nghĩa khoa học và thực tiễn của đề tài 1.3.1. Ý nghĩa khoa học - Kết quả nghiên cứu của đề tài là cơ sở khoa học để xác định được tổ hợp ngô lai có khả năng sinh trưởng, phát triển tốt phù hợp với điều kiện sinh thái vụ Xuân của Tỉnh Thái Nguyên. - Kết quả nghiên cứu của đề tài là cơ sở khoa học cho nhà nghiên cứu, sinh viên, cán bộ nông nghiệp tại Tỉnh Thái Nguyên truy cứu và tham khảo. 1.3.2. Ý nghĩa trong học tập - Giúp sinh viên rèn luyện kỹ năng bố trí thí nghiệm trên đồng ruộng và kỹ thuật trồng và chăm sóc ngô, biết được phương pháp thu thập số liệu, xử lí số liệu, và cách viết một báo cáo tốt nghiệp. - Góp phần vào công tác chọn tạo giống ngô lai mới có khả năng sinh trưởng, phát triển tốt phục vụ cho sản xuất ở địa phương.
  12. 12. 4 Phần 2 TỔNG QUAN TÀI LIỆU 2.1. Cơ sở khoa học của đề tài Năng suất ngô được cải thiện đáng kể nếu sử dụng giống phù hợp với điều kiện sinh thái của vùng và áp dụng các biện pháp kỹ thuật hợp lý. Khả năng thích ứng của giống với các điều kiện sinh thái rất khác nhau. Vì vậy, muốn phát huy hiệu quả tối đa của giống, cần tiến hành nghiên cứu và đánh giá tiềm năng năng suất và khả năng thích nghi của giống trước khi đưa ra sản xuất đại trà, từ đó tìm ra những giống thích hợp nhất đối với từng vùng sinh thái. Quá trình chọn tạo giống phải thực hiện qua nhiều giai đoạn. Trong đó đánh giá tổ hợp lai là giai đoạn rất quan trọng giúp các nhà khoa học chọn được các dòng ưu tú làm vật liệu tạo giống và các tổ hợp ngô lai tốt phát triển giống phục vụ sản xuất. Trong quá trình đánh giá tổ hợp lai, để có kết quả chính xác phải thực hiện lặp lại ở nhiều vụ và các vùng sinh thái để loại bỏ các tổ hợp lai có các yếu điểm về các đặc tính nông sinh học như: Thời gian sinh trưởng quá dài, cây quá cao, chống đổ kém, dễ nhiễm sâu bệnh và có sức sống kém, năng suất thấp... .Từ những cơ sở khoa học trên, chúng tôi đã tiến hành thực hiện đề tài này. 2.2.Tình hình sản xuất ngô trên thế giới và Việt Nam 2.2.1. Tình hình sản xuất ngô trên thế giới Ngô là cây trồng có khả năng thích nghi rộng nên phân bố khắp nơi trên thế giới, trải rộng hơn 90 vĩ tuyến: từ dưới 400 N (lục địa châu Úc, Nam châu Phi, Chi Lê,…) lên gần đến 550 B (bờ biển Ban Tích,trung lưu sông Vônga,…), từ độ cao 1-2 mét đến gần 4.000m so với mặt nước biển (Nguyễn Đức Lương và cs, 2000)[11]. Hiện nay, nhu cầu sử dụng ngô trên thế giới ngày càng gia tăng. Từ niên vụ 2001/2002 đến 2013/2014, mức tăng bình quân là 3,6%/năm (tương đương mức tăng lượng cung). Lượng cầu chiếm từ 83 - 87% tổng lượng cung,
  13. 13. 5 lượng dự trữ của năm chiếm 13-17% tổng lượng cung ngô hàng năm. Lượng ngô sử dụng cho chăn nuôi chiếm 60-70% tổng lượng tiêu thụ ngô của năm (Hồ Cao Việt và cs, 2014)[19]. Nhờ những tiến bộ trong nghiên cứu và sản xuất mà diện tích, năng suất, sản lượng ngô trên thế giới tăng lên liên tục từ đầu thế kỷ 20 đến nay, nhất là trong hơn 40 năm gần đây. Bảng 2.1. Tình hình sản xuất ngô trên thế giới giai đoạn 2005 - 2017 Năm Diện tích (triệu ha) Năng suất (tạ/ha) Sản lượng (triệu tấn) 2005 148,2 48,1 714,19 2006 148,3 47,7 707,93 2007 158,6 49,9 792,7 2008 163,1 50,8 829,2 2009 158,8 51,5 820,07 2010 164,02 51,9 851,6 2011 171,2 51,7 886,6 2012 179,7 48,6 875,03 2013 186,9 54,3 1016,2 2014 185,9 55,9 1039,2 2015 190,4 55,2 1052,09 2016 195,3 56,3 1100,2 2017 197,1 57,5 1134,7 Nguồn: Số liệu thống kê của FAO 2019[21] Qua bảng số liệu thống kê của FAO (2019) cho thấy diện tích, năng suất và sản lượng ngô tăng đều từ năm 2005 đến năm 2017. Tổng diện tích trồng ngô năm 2005 là 148,2 triệu ha tăng lên 197,1 triệu ha (năm 2017), năng suất năm 2004 là 48,1 tạ/ha tăng lên 57,5 tạ/ha (năm 2017) và sản lượng năm 2005
  14. 14. 6 là 714,19 đã tăng lên là 1134,7 (năm 2017). Đặc biệt, cùng với những thành tựu mới trong chọn tạo giống ngô lai bằng phương pháp truyền thống việc ứng dụng công nghệ cao trong canh tác cây ngô đã góp phần đưa sản lượng ngô thế giới ngày càng tăng lên. Tuy nhiên do sự khác nhau về trình độ khoa học kỹ thuật, điều kiện tự nhiên, khí hậu và tập quán canh tác nên diện tích, năng suất và sản lượng có sự khác biệt rất lớn giữa các vùng, các Châu lục. Bảng 2.2. Tình hình sản xuất ngô của một số châu lục năm 2017 Khu vực Diện tích (triệu ha) Năng suất (tạ/ha) Sản lượng (triệu tấn) Châu Mỹ 71,59 80,68 577,64 Châu Á 67,36 53,71 361,84 Châu Phi 40,60 20,72 84,15 Châu Âu 17,53 62,99 110,47 Nguồn: Số liệu thống kê của FAO, 2019[21] Châu Mỹ dẫn đầu về diện tích (71,59 triệu ha) và sản lượng (577,64 triệu tấn). Châu Á, năng suất chỉ đứng thứ 3 (hơn Châu Phi) nhưng diện tích trồng ngô lớn thứ 2 đạt 67,36 triệu ha. Diện tích trồng ngô của Châu Phi đạt 40,60 triệu ha nhưng trình độ canh tác còn lạc hậu nên năng suất ngô chỉ đạt 20,72 tạ/ha, chỉ bằng 23,78% năng suất so với Châu Mỹ. Xu hướng phát triển sản xuất ngô trên thế giới có nhiều thay đổi, trước đây sản lượng ngô tập trung chủ yếu ở Mỹ (chiếm 50% sản lượng ngô của thế giới) nhưng khoảng 20 năm trở lại đây diện tích và sản lượng ngô tăng đáng kể ở các khu vực khác nhau, tốc độ tăng trưởng cao được đánh dấu ở các nước khu vực Châu Á đặc biệt là Trung Quốc, Ấn Độ. Nguyên nhân là do nhu cầu sử dụng ngô ở các nước đang phát triển ngày càng tăng, vì vậy để đáp ứng nhu cầu của xã hội cần phải tăng sản lượng ngô theo hướng nâng cao
  15. 15. 7 năng suất trên đơn vị diện tích bằng cách khai thác tiềm năng năng suất của giống với điều kiện thâm canh tối ưu nhất. Bảng 2.3. Tình hình sản xuất ngô của một số nước trên thế giới năm 2017 Nước Diện tích (triệu ha) Năng suất (tạ/ha) Sản lượng (triệu tấn) Mỹ 33,5 110,8 371,0 Trung Quốc 42,4 61,1 259,2 Brazil 17,4 56,2 97,7 Mexicô 7,3 37,9 27,7 Indonesia 5,4 52,0 28,0 Nguồn: Số liệu thống kê của FAO, 2019[21] Trên thế giới, Mỹ là cường quốc đứng đầu trong sản xuất ngô. Năm 2017, năng suất đạt 110,8 tạ/ha gấp gần 2 lần trung bình năng suất ngô thế giới dẫn đến sản lượng ngô cao nhất thế giới đạt 371,0 triệu tấn. Có được điều đó là do Mỹ áp dụng công nghệ sinh học để cải thiện năng suất cũng như tăng khả năng chống chịu của các giống ngô. Trung Quốc cũng là quốc gia sản xuất ngô lớn đang không ngừng phát triển về diện tích. Năm 2017, Trung Quốc là nước có diện tích đứng đầu thế giới (42,4 triệu ha) tuy nhiên do năng suất thấp hơn Mỹ (đạt 61,1 tạ/ha) nên sản lượng ngô của Trung Quốc đứng thứ hai trên thế giới sau Mỹ. Hiện nay, Mỹ và Trung Quốc là hai quốc gia có diện tích trồng ngô lớn nhất và cao gấp nhiều lần so với các quốc gia khác trên thế giới. Các nước khác như Đức, Hy Lạp, Israel,... mặc dù năng suất ngô cao nhưng sản lượng vẫn còn thấp do diện tích trồng ngô chưa được mở rộng. 2.2.2. Tình hình sản xuất ngô tại Việt Nam Cây ngô được đưa vào Việt Nam cách đây khoảng 300 năm (Ngô Hữu
  16. 16. 8 Tình, 1997)[12]. Ngô là một trong những cây màu chính, thích ứng rộng chịu thâm canh, đứng đầu về năng suất, vì vậy cây ngô được trồng nhiều vụ trong năm và được trồng hầu hết các vùng trong cả nước. Từ sau những năm 90 với việc sử dụng các giống ngô lai vào sản xuất đồng thời áp dụng các tiến bộ của khoa học kỹ thuật nên sản xuất ngô ở nước ta đã có chuyển biến rõ rệt. Việt Nam có tốc độ phát triển ngô rất nhanh chóng trong lịch sử ngô lai thế giới. Đây là bước tiến vượt bậc so với một số nước trong vùng đã được CIMMYT đánh giá cao. Bảng 2.4. Tình sản xuất ngô của Việt Nam giai đoạn 2005 - 2017 Năm Diện tích (1000 ha) Năng suất (tạ/ha) Sản lượng (1000 tấn) 2005 1052,6 36,0 3787,1 2006 1033,1 37,3 3854,6 2007 1096,1 39,3 4303,2 2008 1140,2 40,1 4573,1 2009 1089,2 40,1 4471,7 2010 1125,7 41,1 4625,7 2011 1121,3 43,1 4835,6 2012 1156,3 43,0 4973,6 2013 1172,5 44,3 5193,5 2014 1178,6 44,1 5191,7 2015 1179,3 44,8 5281,0 2016 1152,0 45,5 5244,0 2017 1099,2 46,48 5109,7 Nguồn: Số liệu thống kê của FAO, 2019[21] Diện tích, năng suất, sản lượng ngô ở nước ta liên tục tăng với tốc độ cao trong 12 năm trở lại đây. Diện tích tăng từ 1052,6 nghìn ha (năm 2005) lên
  17. 17. 9 1099,2 nghìn ha (năm 2017), năng suất cũng tăng từ 36,0 tạ/ha (năm 2005) lên 46,48 tạ/ha (năm 2017), vì vậy sản lượng năm 2017 tăng gấp 1,35 lần so với năm 2005. Kết quả đạt được là do các nhà khoa học đã đưa nhanh tiến bộ kỹ thuật vào sản xuất, đặc biệt việc thay thế các giống ngô thụ phấn tự do bằng các giống ngô lai có tiềm năng năng suất cao. Hiện nay sản xuất ngô ở nước ta đã có sự phát triển nhưng vẫn còn thấp hơn so với sự phát triển chung của thế giới. Trong nước sự phát triển sản xuất ngô cũng có sự chênh lệch đáng kể giữa các vùng miền. Bảng 2.5. Diện tích, năng suất và sản lượng ngô ở các vùng trồng ngô chính của Việt Nam năm 2017 Vùng Diện tích (nghìn ha) Năng suất (tạ/ha) Sản lượng (nghìn tấn) Đồng bằng sông Hồng 87,5 49,1 429,5 Trung du và miền núi phía Bắc 490,1 38,7 1.896,2 Bắc Trung Bộ và Duyên hải Nam Trung Bộ 200,0 45,6 911,3 Tây Nguyên 216,4 57,2 1.237,9 Đông Nam Bộ 70,8 64,5 456,7 Đồng Bằng sông Cửu Long 35,1 57,1 200,3 Nguồn: Tổng cục thống kê, 2019[15] Số liệu của Tổng cục Thống kê cho thấy: Vùng Trung du và miền núi phía Bắc có diện tích trồng ngô lớn nhất cả nước với 490,1 nghìn ha chiếm 44,6% diện tích trồng ngô của cả nước, nhưng đây cũng là vùng có năng suất ngô thấp nhất, năng suất ngô năm 2017 đạt 38,7 tạ/ha bằng 82,3% năng suất ngô trung bình của cả nước, do ngô chủ yếu được trồng trên các nương rẫy có độ dốc lớn, điều kiện canh tác còn gặp nhiều trở ngại.
  18. 18. 10 Các vùng khác ở khu vực phía Nam có điều kiện đất đai bằng phẳng và màu mỡ hơn, thuận lợi cho việc cơ giới hóa và áp dụng tiến bộ kỹ thuật vào sản xuất nên có năng suất cao hơn năng suất trung bình của cả nước. Vùng có năng suất cao nhất năm 2017 là Đông Nam Bộ. Năm 2017, năng suất ngô ở vùng này là 64,5 tạ/ha. Đồng bằng Sông Cửu Long là vùng có diện tích trồng ngô thấp nhất cả nước nhưng năng suất chỉ sau vùng Đông Nam Bộ, đạt 57,1 tạ/ha (năm 2017). Từ những kết quả trên cho thấy năng suất ngô ở nước ta còn thấp hơn nhiều so với năng suất ngô trên toàn thế giới, do đó nghiên cứu giống ngô có năng suất cao phù hợp với điều kiện của nước ta là việc rất cần thiết. 2.3.Tình hình nghiên cứu, chọn tạo giống ngô trên thế giới và Việt Nam 2.3.1. Tình hình nghiên cứu, chọn tạo giống ngô trên thế giới Nửa cuối thế kỷ 19, các phương pháp cải tạo giống ngô đã mang tính chất khoa học chứ không trông chờ vào sự may rủi. Công trình cải tạo giống ngô đã được Beal thực hiện vào năm 1877, ông đã thấy sự khác biệt về năng suất giống lai so với giống bố mẹ. Năng suất của con lai vượt năng suất của giống bố mẹ khoảng 25% (Ngô Hữu Tình, 2009)[14]. Vào những năm 60 của thế kỷ 20, các nhà khoa học nghiên cứu ngô trên thế giới đã phát triển được nhiều dòng thuần ưu tú, tạo cơ hội cho việc sử dụng giống lai đơn (lai đơn đồng đều hơn và cho năng suất cao hơn lai kép) vào sản xuất thay thế cho các giống ngô lai kép. Chỉ trong vòng 10 năm ngô lai kép đã bị thay thế gần như hoàn toàn bởi các giống lai đơn và lai đơn cải tiến. Công nghệ sinh học hiện đại được áp dụng vào công tác chọn giống ngô nên các giống ngô mới ngày càng được trồng rộng rãi và phổ biến. Năm 2017,đã có 67 quốc gia đã sử dụng cây trồng công nghệ sinh học với 189,8 triệu ha. Trong đó, diện tích ngô đạt 32% ngô tổng diện tích trồng cây công nghệ sinh học (ISAAA, 2018) [24].
  19. 19. 11 Trên thế giới ngô biến đổi gen (Bt) được đưa vào canh tác đại trà từ năm 1996 mang lại lợi ích ổn định, đã đóng góp một sản lượng ngô đáng kể làm lương thực, nhiên liệu sinh học và thức ăn gia súc ở Mỹ. Năm 2016, diện tích trồng ngô chuyển gen trên thế giới đã đạt 48,1 triệu ha (chiếm 26% diện tích cây biến đổi gen trên thế giới). Diện tích ngô biến đổi gen được trồng nhiều nhất tại Mỹ, năm 2016 đạt 35,1 triệu ha (ISAAA, 2017)[23]. Graham Brookes (2011)[22], cho rằng nếu không sử dụng giống ngô biến đổi gen thì diện tích trồng ngô thế giới phải tăng thêm 5,63 triệu ha mới đáp ứng được nhu cầu của xã hội. Công nghệ sinh học cũng được ứng dụng rộng rãi để cải thiện chất lượng ngô. Lili Jiang và các cộng sự thuộc ĐH Northeast Normal, Trung Quốc nghiên cứu nhằm cải tiến hàm lượng tinh bột và thành phần tinh bột của ngô thông qua cách tiếp cận multigene engineering để tập trung vào các tính trạng phức tạp. Kết quả cho thấy cây ngô thể hiện được cả sáu gen và chỉ thị phân tử chọn lọc (selectable marker) gia tăng có ý nghĩa (3-8%) trong hàm lượng tinh bột nội nhũ và tăng 38-44% các thành phần có trong hàm lượng amylose, điều này đã phản ánh cấu trúc tinh bột được cải tiến rõ rệt trong các hạt ngô (Ag biotech Việt Nam, 2013)[1]. Các nhà nghiên cứu thuộc Đại học Parma và Sapienza, Rome, Italia, đã thực hiện một nghiên cứu so sánh về phản ứng và sự thể hiện của gen trong giống ngô GM, DKC6575, với dòng đồng đẳng gen không GM của nó là Tietar trong các điều kiện khô hạn.Kết quả cho thấy trong giai đoạn đầu của khô hạn, các thông số quang hợp của cả hai giống đều bị ảnh hưởng. Tuy nhiên, giống DKC6575 tỏ ra mẫn cảm nhiều hơn giống Tietar. Sự biểu hiện của gen profiling trong điều kiện khô hạn cho thấy hàm lượng nước xác định cách điều tiết theo kiểu up hoặc down của gen với mức độ điều tiết cao hơn của gen phản ứng với stress ở giống ngô Tietar so với giống DKC6575. Điều này cho thấy được hiệu quả của cả hai giống trong điều kiện stress khô hạn.
  20. 20. 12 Các mức độ chuyển gen của giống DKC6575 không đổi cho thấy lượng nước không ảnh hưởng đến sự thể hiện gen của giống này (Ag biotech Việt Nam, 2015)[3]. Các nhà nghiên cứu của Đại học Bang Michigan đã kết hợp gen HVA1 (Hordeum vulgare) từ lúa mạch và gen mtlD của vi khuẩn mã hóa mannitol-1- phosphate dehydrogenase tạo ra tính chống chịu stress phi sinh học ở cây ngô. Sự biểu hiện ổn định các gen chuyển này được quan sát trong bốn thế hệ liên tục. Các cây chuyển gen có hàm lượng nước tương đối (RWC) và sức sống của cây mạnh mẽ hơn so với cây được chuyển nạp đơn gen và kiểm soát cây trong điều kiện khô hạn, với nồng độ mặn khác nhau. Cây ngô chuyển gen theo kỹ thuật pyramiding thể hiện sức sống tốt hơn, khối lượng chất khô của rễ, thân cao hơn cây chuyển nạp đơn gen và cây không chuyển gen. Dựa trên những kết quả này, có thể thấy sự biểu hiện đồng thời (coexpression) của hai gen chịu căng thẳng phi sinh học tỏ ra có hiệu quả ở cây ngô (Ag biotech Việt Nam, 2013)[2]. Những nghiên cứu phát triển ngô trên thế giới được thực hiện theo nhiều hướng khác nhau để cải thiện về năng suất và chất lượng, nhưng hiện nay công tác nghiên cứu và chọn tạo giống ngô lai trên thế giới vẫn đang rất được chú ý phát triển để tạo ra những giống ngô mới có những đặc điểm mong muốn đáp ứng nhu cầu ngày càng cao của con người. 2.3.2. Tình hình nghiên cứu, chọn tạo giống ngô tại Việt Nam Ở Việt Nam ngô là cây trồng nhập nội nên nguồn gen hạn hẹp, công tác nghiên cứu về ngô của nước ta cũng chậm hơn nhiều so với các nước trên thế giới. Giai đoạn 1955 - 1970 các nhà khoa học cũng đã điều tra về thành phần loài và giống ngô địa phương. Các chuyên gia Việt Nam trong một thời gian dài đã nỗ lực thu thập nguồn vật liệu khởi đầu trong nước, hợp tác với trung tâm cải tạo ngô và lúa mỳ quốc tế (CIMMYT) trong việc thu thập đánh giá, phân loại nguồn nguyên liệu cũng như đào tạo cán bộ chuyên môn trong lĩnh
  21. 21. 13 vực nghiên cứu ngô, đặt nền tảng cho mọi hoạt động nghiên cứu và chuyển giao tiến bộ sản xuất ngô ở Việt Nam. Đến năm 1973, Trạm nghiên cứu ngô Sông Bôi được thành lập. Ngay sau khi thành lập, Trại đã tiến hành công tác thu thập nguồn vật liệu ngô địa phương và nhập nội. Cùng với việc duy trì đánh giá vật liệu, chọn tạo dòng thuần và giống lai, Trại còn khảo nghiệm các giống ngô nhập nội từ Hungary và đã xác định được giống lai đơn MVSC 660 cho năng suất cao, phù hợp với điều kiện gieo trồng ở miền Bắc Việt Nam (Ngô Hữu Tình, 2009) [14]. Quá trình nghiên cứu chọn tạo giống ngô ở Việt Nam thực sự phát triển từ sau năm 1990. Để chuyển đổi từ giống ngô thụ phấn tự do sang ngô lai, năm 1992-1994, Viện nghiên cứu ngô đã lai tạo ra các giống ngô lai không quy ước là: LS-5, LS-6, LS-7, LS-8. Đây là những giống ngô lai có thời gian sinh trưởng khác nhau giúp cho quá trình sử dụng được linh hoạt tùy thuộc vào cơ cấu mùa vụ ở mỗi vùng, năng suất đạt 3-7 tấn/ha (Trần Hồng Uy, 1997)[20]. Từ năm 1994 đến nay, Viện nghiên cứu ngô đã lai tạo được nhiều giống ngô lai có tiềm năng năng suất cao (10-12 tấn/ha), có thời gian sinh trưởng khác nhau phục vụ cho các vùng và mùa vụ trong cả nước. Trong đó lai tạo giống có thời gian sinh trưởng ngắn là những kết quả có ý nghĩa lớn đối với cuộc cách mạng mùa vụ của nước ta. Từ các nguồn gen đang lưu giữ và nhập nội, các nhà khoa học nghiên cứu ngô ở Việt Nam đã tạo ra rất nhiều các giống ngô lai mới. Các giống ngô lai mới được khảo nghiệm ở nhiều vùng sinh thái khác nhau trong cả nước để chọn giống phù hợp với điều kiện sinh thái của mỗi vùng. Để chọn được giống phù hợp với điều kiện canh tác của tỉnh Tuyên Quang, vụ Thu Đông 2011 và vụ Xuân 2012, các nhà khoa học đã khảo nghiệm một số giống ngô lai mới với giống đối chứng là C919. Kết quả cho thấy năng suất thực thu của các giống thí nghiệm đạt 47,0 - 61,9 tạ/ha (vụ Thu
  22. 22. 14 Đông 2011) và 49,5 - 69,2 tạ/ha (vụ Xuân 2012). Giống SSC131 đạt năng suất cao nhất (62,9 tạ/ha) trong vụ Thu Đông 2011, 69,2 tạ/ha trong vụ Xuân 2012 cao hơn giống đối chứng chắc chắn ở mức tin cậy 95% (Trần Văn Điền, Ngô Thế Tuyến Dũng, 2014)[7]. Hiện nay, sản xuất ngô đang phải đối mặt với rất nhiều khó khăn do sự thay đổi của điều kiện khí hậu, chính vì vậy việc nghiên cứu chọn tạo các giống ngô có khả năng chống chịu tốt là hướng quan tâm hàng đầu của các nhà chọn tạo giống. Năm 2010, giống ngô lai đơn LVN885 đã được công nhận giống mới có khả năng chống đổ tốt, chín sớm, chịu bệnh khô vằn và đốm lá khá, chịu hạn, rét tốt, tiềm năng năng suất 80-100 tạ/ha (Viện Nghiên cứu ngô, 2012)[18]. Để đáp ứng nhu cầu tăng vụ, chuyển đổi cơ cấu cây trồng và hạn chế thiệt hại do thiên tai, Viện nghiên cứu ngô đã tiến hành khảo nghiệm tập đoàn giống ngô và xác định được giống VS36 có đặc tính nông học tốt như: chín sớm, chịu hạn, thích hợp việc trồng dày, có khả năng thích ứng rộng, năng suất cao, ổn định, chống chịu sâu bệnh khá (Viện Khoa học Nông nghiệp Việt Nam, 2014)[17]. Từ năm 2010-2017 đã có nhiều giống do Việt Nam sản xuất đã được nhà nước công nhận như: LVN 885 (2010), VS 71 (2014), HN 90 (2015), LVN 61 (2015), HN 68 (2015), VS 36 (2015), PSC 102 (2016), PSC 747 (2016), VN 5885 (2017),... Thái Nguyên là một tỉnh có điều kiện kiện khí hậu đại diện cho vùng Đông Bắc, chính vì vậy được lựa chọn là điểm khảo nghiệm giống ngô mới cho vùng. Các tổ hợp ngô lai mới sau khi tạo ra được tiến hành khảo nghiệm ở Thái Nguyên để chọn được giống phù hợp với điều kiện sinh thái của tỉnh và là cơ sở chọn giống cho các tỉnh có điều kiện khí hậu tương đồng. Vụ Đông 2012 và Xuân 2013 tại Thái Nguyên, Vi Hữu Cầu, Phan Thị Vân (2013)[5] đã tiến hành khảo nghiệm 8 giống ngô lai có triển vọng, giống
  23. 23. 15 NK4300 được chọn làm đối chứng, kết quả cho thấy: Năng suất thực thu của các giống thí nghiệm đạt 62,46-83,89 tạ/ha (vụ Đông 2012) và 58,20-74,62 (vụ Xuân 2013). Giống KK11-19 năng suất thực thu đạt 74,62-83,89 tạ/ha, cao hơn giống đối chứng chắc chắn ở mức tin cậy 95% ở cả hai vụ nghiên cứu. Trần Trung Kiên và cs, (2013)[10] đã tiến hành khảo nghiệm 6 giống ngô lai mới do Viện Nghiên cứu ngô chọn tạo và giống đối chứng LVN4 trong vụ Xuân 2012 và 2013 tại Thái Nguyên. Kết quả cho thấy: Các giống ngô lai tham gia thí nghiệm có năng suất thực thu ở vụ Xuân 2012 đạt từ 49,87-65,71 tạ/ha; vụ Xuân 2013 biến động từ 64,57-79,30 tạ/ha. Các giống có năng suất thực thu tương đương đối chứng ở mức độ tin cậy 95%. Giống SB12-6 là giống đạt năng suất thực thu cao và ổn định ở cả 2 vụ. Cùng với các giống chọn tạo trong nước, các giống ngô nhập nội cũng được khảo nghiệm để lựa chọn giống tốt cho sản xuất ngô của tỉnh. Vụ Xuân 2014, tại huyện Võ Nhai, Công ty Monsanto cũng đã thử nghiệm giống ngô lai DK8868. Giống DK8868 có ưu điểm là khả năng chống hạn, chống đổ rất tốt, năng suất trung bình đạt 78 tạ/ha (Dương Trung Kiên, 2014)[9]. Võ Nhai là huyện có diện tích trồng ngô rất lớn nhưng điều kiện canh tác khó khăn nên đòi hỏi phải có những giống có khả năng thích ứng tốt. Vì vậy, vụ Xuân 2013, Trung tâm giống cây trồng Thái Nguyên đã xây dựng mô hình trình diễn giống ngô lai VS36 tại xã Tràng Xá, huyện Võ Nhai. Kết quả cho thấy, giống ngô lai VS36 có khả năng chống đổ tốt. Năng suất trung bình của VS36 đạt trên 80 tạ/ha, cao hơn năng suất ngô bình quân của huyện Võ Nhai vụ xuân 2013 (Trần Thị Giang Hảo, 2014)[8]. Trong hai vụ Xuân và Đông 2016 tại các tỉnh Thanh Hóa, Hòa Bình, Thái Bình, Vĩnh Phúc và Thái Nguyên các nhà khoa học đã tiến hành đánh giá khả năng sinh trưởng, phát triển, tính ổn định và thích nghi của một số tổ hợp ngô lai mới. Các thí nghiệm được bố trí theo kiểu khối ngẫu nhiên hoàn
  24. 24. 16 toàn (RBCD) với 3 lần nhắc lại. Kết quả cho thấy: Các tổ hợp ngô lai thí nghiệm đều thuộc nhóm có thời gian sinh trưởng trung ngày (115-124 ngày ở vụ xuân và 109-113 ngày ở vụ đông), phù hợp với điều kiện sinh thái và tập quán canh tác của người dân. Tổ hợp lai KN46 có năng suất thực thu 72,00 tạ/ha đạt cao trong vụ xuân 2016, tổ hợp lai KN88 đạt 86,65 tạ/ha, 20 KN15 - 83,18 tạ/ha, KN11-82,83 tạ/ha, KN14 - 79,17 tạ/ha và KN46-74,17 tạ/ha đạt cao trong vụ Đông 2016, cao hơn đối chứng CP333 ở mức tin cậy P < 0,05. Phân tích ANOVA năng suất của 9 tổ hợp lai và 1 đối chứng qua 5 môi trường cho thấy sự khác biệt về năng suất các giống có ý nghĩa thống kê ở mức P < 0,05, nhưng mức độ ổn định về năng suất, cũng như khả năng thích nghi biểu hiện rất khác nhau. Hai tổ hợp lai KN92 và KN46 thích nghi cao nhất trong tất cả các môi trường khảo nghiệm, thể hiện ở chỉ số ổn định S2 di tiến đến giá trị 0, chỉ số thích nghi bi xung quanh giá trị 1. Ở vụ Xuân, THL KN15 có nhiều ưu việt, nhất là tại các tỉnh Thanh Hóa, Vĩnh Phúc, Thái Nguyên. Còn vụ Đông, hai THL KN88 và KN11 thể hiện là giống lai triển vọng cho vùng (Kiều Xuân Đàm và cs, 2017)[6]. 2.4. Tình hình sản xuất ngô tại Thái Nguyên Thái Nguyên là một tỉnh nằm ở khu vực Trung du miền núi phía Bắc, có diện tích tự nhiên 3.562.82km2 , dân số 1.127.430 người. Thái Nguyên có địa hình đồi núi phức tạp, diện tích canh tác nhỏ hẹp, đất bạc màu, điều kiện tưới tiêu còn nhiều khó khăn. Ở Thái Nguyên ngô lai đã chiếm gần 98% trong diện tích trồng ngô của tỉnh. Phát triển ngô lai là kết quả nỗ lực của Đảng bộ chính quyền và nhân dân địa phương, sự tham gia tích cực của các nhà khoa học.
  25. 25. 17 Bảng 2.6. Tình hình sản xuất ngô tại Thái Nguyên giai đoạn 2005 - 2017 Chỉ tiêu Năm Diện tích (nghìn ha) Năng suất (tạ/ha) Sản lượng (nghìn tấn) 2005 15,9 34,7 55,1 2006 15,3 35,2 53,9 2007 17,8 42,0 74,8 2008 20,6 41,1 84,6 2009 17,4 39,1 68,0 2010 17,9 42,0 75,2 2011 18,6 43,2 80,4 2012 17,9 42,7 76,4 2013 19,0 42,9 81,6 2014 19,5 40,6 79,2 2015 21,0 41,9 88,0 2016 20,1 42,9 86,3 2017 17,8 44,4 79,1 Nguồn: Tổng cục thống kê, năm 2019[15] Bảng 2.6 cho thấy sản xuất ngô ở Thái Nguyên đạt được nhiều tiến bộ đáng kể trong 12 năm qua. So với năm 2005, năm 2017, diện tích trồng ngô tăng 1,9 nghìn ha, năng suất tăng 9,7 tạ/ha, sản lượng tăng 24 nghìn tấn, điều này chứng tỏ cây ngô ở Thái Nguyên đã được chú trọng phát triển. Sản xuất ngô ở Thái Nguyên có sự thay đổi đáng kể là do áp dụng các tiến bộ kỹ thuật mới vào sản xuất như: Sử dụng các giống mới, kỹ thuật canh tác, phòng trừ sâu bệnh hại...đặc biệt là mở rộng diện tích sản xuất ngô lai. Trong những năm gần đây Thái Nguyên đã sử dụng các giống ngô lai năng suất cao vào sản xuất như: NK4300, NK7328, NK66, HN888, LVN99,
  26. 26. 18 LVN164. Các giống ngô do Việt Nam chọn tạo đang trồng ở Thái Nguyên chiếm 25,2% diện tích, trong đó nhóm giống ngô lai chiếm 14,2% còn lại là các giống ngô nếp. Do đó việc chọn tạo phát triển các giống ngô lai mới là nhiệm vụ quan trọng để cải thiện năng suất, sản lượng ngô của tỉnh, để lựa chọn bổ sung vào cơ cấu giống ngô và áp dụng trong sản xuất
  27. 27. 19 Phần 3 NỘI DUNG VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU 3.1. Vật liệu nghiên cứu Vật liệu nghiên cứu gồm 10 tổ hợp ngô lai do Viện nghiên cứu lai tạo và 01 giống làm đối chứng. Bảng 3.1. Nguồn gốc vật liệu thí nghiệm TT Ký hiệu THL Nguồn gốc 1 CNC292 Viện nghiên cứu ngô 2 CNC532 Viện nghiên cứu ngô 3 CNC1570 Viện nghiên cứu ngô 4 CNC1618 Viện nghiên cứu ngô 5 CNC9943 Viện nghiên cứu ngô 6 VS7295 Viện nghiên cứu ngô 7 VS7295 Viện nghiên cứu ngô 8 VN378 Viện nghiên cứu ngô 9 CNC8824 Viện nghiên cứu ngô 10 LVN399 Viện nghiên cứu ngô 11 NK4300 (Đ/C) Công ty Syngenta Việt Nam Giống đối chứng NK4300: là giống có khả năng kháng sâu đục thân tốt nên tỷ lệ đổ gãy ít. Bắp to đều, số lượng hạt nhiều, năng suất trung bình đạt 10,16 tấn/ha. 3.2. Địa điểm và thời gian tiến hành thí nghiệm - Nghiên cứu được tiến hành tại phường Quang Vinh, thành phố Thái Nguyên. - Đặc điểm đất trồng: Đất cát pha, chuyên trồng màu - Loại cây trồng trước: Cây ngô
  28. 28. 20 - Thời gian nghiên cứu: Vụ Xuân năm 2018 - Thời gian gieo hạt: 27/02/2018 - Thời gian thu hoạch:22/06/2018 3.3. Nội dung nghiên cứu - Nghiên cứu tình hình sinh trưởng, phát triển của các THL tham gia thí nghiệm. - Nghiên cứu đặc điểm hình thái sinh lí của các THL tham gia thí nghiệm. - Nghiên cứu mức độ nhiễm sâu bệnh hại và khả năng chống đổ của các THL tham gia thí nghiệm. - Nghiên cứu các yếu tố cấu thành năng suất và năng suất của các THL thí nghiệm 3.4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu 3.4.1. Phương pháp bố trí thí nghiệm - Thí nghiệm được bố trí theo kiểu khối ngẫu nhiên hoàn chỉnh (RCBD Randomized complete Block Design) gồm 11 công thức với 3 lần nhắc lại. - Số ô thí nghiệm: 3 x 11= 33 (ô). - Diện tích ô thí nghiệm: 5 m x 1,4 m = 7 m2 . - Giữa các lần nhắc lại cách nhau 1 m. Dải bảo vệ Dả i bả o vệ NL1 1 7 2 9 4 6 5 10 3 8 11 Dả i bả o vệ NL2 4 10 11 2 5 3 8 6 1 7 9 NL3 8 3 7 6 10 9 1 4 11 5 2 Dải bảo vệ Sơ đồ bố trí thí nghiệm Ghi chú:
  29. 29. 21 - Công thức 1: CNC292 Công thức 6: CNC9943 - Công thức 2: CNC532 Công thức 7: VS7295 - Công thức 3: CNC1570 Công thức 8: VN378 - Công thức 4: CNC1618 Công thức 9: CNC8824 - Công thức 5: CNC5023 Công thức 10: LVN399 Công thức 11: NK4300(Đ/C) 3.4.2. Các chỉ tiêu nghiên cứu và phương pháp theo dõi Các chỉ tiêu nghiên cứu được tiến hành theo hướng dẫn Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật Quốc gia về khảo nghiệm giá trị canh tác và sử dụng của giống ngô (QCVN 01-56- 2011) của Bộ Nông nghiệp và Phát triển Nông thôn[4]. * Chỉ tiêu sinh trưởng, phát triển - Ngày trỗ cờ: Được tính từ khi gieo đến khi có trên 50% số cây trong công thức đó xuất hiện nhánh cuối cùng của bông cờ. - Ngày tung phấn: Được tính từ khi gieo đến khi trên 50% số cây trong công thức có hoa nở ở 1/3 trục chính. - Ngày phun râu: Được tính từ khi gieo đến khi trên 50% số cây trong công thức có râu dài 2-3 cm ngoài lá bi. - Ngày chín sinh lý: Được tính từ khi gieo đến khi có trên 75% số cây trong công thức thí nghiệm có chấm đen ở chân hạt. * Chỉ tiêu về hình thái - Chiều cao cây (cm): Được đo thời kỳ chín sữa, đo từ mặt đất đến điểm phân nhánh bông cờ đầu tiên. - Chiều cao đóng bắp (cm): Được đo thời kỳ chín sữa, đo từ mặt đất đến đốt mang bắp trên cùng. - Số lá: Đếm tổng số lá trên cây, đánh dấu trên lá thứ 3, thứ 5, thứ 10. - Chỉ số diện tích lá: Theo dõi 5 cây/ô với 3 lần nhắc lại, đo ở thời kỳ chín sữa. Chiều dài từ gốc lá đến đỉnh lá, chiều rộng ở phần rộng nhất của phiến lá. Đo tất cả các lá còn xanh trên cây sau đó áp dụng công thức:
  30. 30. 22 Diện tích lá (m2 ) = Chiều dài x chiều rộng x 0,75 CSDTL (m2 lá/m2 đất) = DTL/Cây x số cây/m2 - Tốc độ tăng trưởng của cây + Tiến hành đo chiều cao cây sau trồng 20 ngày, đo 5 lần, khoảng cách giữa các lần đo là 10 ngày. + Cách đo: Đo từ mặt đất đến mút lá (đo 10 cây/ô). Tốc độ tăng trưởng sau trồng 20 ngày = h1: Chiều cao cây sau trồng 20 ngày t1: Thời gian gieo đến đo lần 1 (20 ngày) Tốc độ tăng trưởng sau trồng 30 ngày = h2: Chiều cao cây sau trồng 30 ngày t1: Thời gian gieo đến đo lần 2 (30 ngày) Tốc độ tăng trưởng sau trồng 40, 50, 60 ngày tính tương tự như sau trồng 30 ngày. * Khả năng chống chịu sâu bệnh - Sâu đục thân (Chilo partellus): Đánh giá vào giai đoạn chín sáp trên toàn bộ số cây ở 2 hàng giữa của ô, thực hiện ở ba lần nhắc lại. + Điểm 1: < 5% số cây bị sâu. + Điểm 2: 5-<15% số cây bị sâu + Điểm 3: 15-<25% số cây bị sâu. + Điểm 4: 25-<35% số cây bị sâu. + Điểm 5: 35-<50% số cây bị sâu. - Sâu cắn râu: Đánh giá vào giai đoạn phun râu trên toàn bộ số cây ở 2 hàng giữa của ô, thực hiện ở ba lần nhắc lại. + Điểm 1: < 5% số cây bị sâu. + Điểm 2: 5-<15% số cây bị sâu
  31. 31. 23 + Điểm 3: 15-<25% số cây bị sâu. + Điểm 4: 25-<35% số cây bị sâu. + Điểm 5: 35-<50% số cây bị sâu. - Bệnh gỉ sắt (%): Đánh giá vào giai đoạn trỗ cờ trên toàn bộ số cây ở 2 hàng giữa của ô, thực hiện ở ba lần nhắc lại. Xác định tỷ lệ cây bị bệnh trên tổng số cây theo dõi. * Khả năng chống đổ - Rễ chân kiềng: thực hiện vào giai đoạn chín sáp, đếm các rễ phía trên mặt đất của 10 cây theo dõi ở 2 hàng giữa của mỗi ô. - Đường kính gốc: Tiến hành vào giai đoạn chín sáp, đo ở lóng sát mặt đất của 10 cây theo dõi ở 2 hàng giữa của mỗi ô. - Đổ rễ (%): Đếm các cây bị nghiêng một góc bằng hoặc lớn hơn 30 độ so với chiều thẳng đứng của cây và tính tỷ lệ cây bị đổ. - Gãy thân: Đánh giá sau các đợt gió, bão trên toàn bộ số cây ở 2 hàng giữa của ô, thực hiện ở ba lần nhắc lại. Đếm các cây bị gãy ở đoạn thân phía dưới bắp và chia thành các điểm sau: + Điểm 1: <5 % cây gãy + Điểm 2: 5-15% cây gãy + Điểm 3: 15-30% cây gãy + Điểm 4: 30-50% cây gãy + Điểm 5: >50% cây gãy. * Chỉ tiêu về các yếu tố cấu thành năng suất - Chiều dài bắp (cm): Đo từ đáy bắp đến mút bắp, đo trên bắp thứ nhất của 10 cây mẫu. - Đường kính bắp (cm): Đo ở giữa bắp, đo trên bắp thứ nhất của 10 cây mẫu. - Số bắp/cây: Tổng số bắp hữu hiệu/tổng số cây hữu hiệu trên ô. Đếm số bắp và số cây trong ô lúc thu hoạch.
  32. 32. 24 - Số hàng/bắp: Một hàng được tính khi > 5 hạt. Chỉ đếm bắp thứ nhất của cây mẫu. - Hạt/hàng: Được đếm trên hàng hạt có chiều dài trung bình trên bắp. Chỉ đếm bắp thứ nhất của cây mẫu. - Khối lượng 1000 hạt (g): Đếm 2 mẫu, mỗi mẫu 500 hạt sau đó cân khối lượng của 2 mẫu, nếu khối lượng của mẫu nặng trừ đi khối lượng của mẫu nhẹ <5% so với khối lượng trung bình của 2 mẫu thì khối lượng 1000 hạt bằng tổng khối lượng của 2 mẫu. - Khối lượng 1000 hạt ở độ ẩm bảo quản (14%). M1000 (14%)= Mhạt tươi x (100 - A0 ) 100 - 14 - Độ ẩm hạt khi thu hoạch (A0 ) được đo bằng máy đo độ ẩm Kett 400 của Nhật Bản. -Tỷ lệ hạt/bắp khi thu hoạch (%): Mỗi công thức lấy 10 bắp, cân khối lượng của 10 bắp sau đó tẽ hạt, cân khối lượng hạt . - Năng suất lý thuyết: NSLT (tạ/ha)= Cây/m2 x bắp/cây x hàng/bắp x số hạt/hàng x M1000 10.000 - Năng suất thực thu: NSTT (tạ/ha)= Tỉ lệ hạt/bắp x Mô tươi x (100 - A0 )x 100 Sô x (100 - 14) Tỉ lệ hạt/bắp(%) = Mhạt 10 bắp x 100 M10 bắp A0 : Ẩm độ khi thu hoạch 14%: là ẩm độ khi bảo quản M1000: khối lượng 1000 hạt ở ẩm độ 14%
  33. 33. 25 Mô tươi: khối lượng bắp của 2 hàng M10 bắp:: khối lượng 10 bắp Sô: diện tích ô thu hoạch (7m2 ) 3.5. Quy trình trồng trọt áp dụng trong thí nghiệm Áp dụng theo quy trình kỹ thuật canh tác ngô của Bộ NN&PTNT [4]. * Làm đất: Làm đất tơi, xốp, bằng phẳng, sạch cỏ dại, đảm bảo độ ẩm đất lúc gieo khoảng 75-80% độ ẩm tối đa đồng ruộng. * Mật độ trồng: 5,7 vạn cây/ha. Khoảng cách: 70cm x 25cm x 1cây * Phân bón: + Phân vi sinh Sông Gianh: 2 tấn/ha + Phân vô cơ: 150N : 90P2O5: 90K2O/ha Tương đương với lượng phân: Đạm urê: 326,09 kg/ha Supe lân: 545,45 kg/ha Kaliclorua: 180 kg/ ha + Phương pháp bón: + Bón lót 100% phân vi sinh và 100% phân lân supe + Bón thúc: Lần 1: Bón với lượng là 1/2 N+1/2 K2O, khi cây có 3 - 5 lá, kết hợp xới xáo lần 1 cho ngô. Lần 2: Bón với lượng là 1/2 N+1/2 K2O và bón khi cây có 7 - 9 lá, kết hợp vun cao thành luống. * Chăm sóc: + Theo dõi, phòng trừ sâu bệnh, tiến hành diệt trừ khi sâu bệnh phát triển rộ trên đồng ruộng. + Khi ngô có 3 - 5 lá: Tiến hành tỉa định cây kết hợp với xới phá váng, nhổ cỏ đồng thời bón thúc lần 1. + Khi ngô 7 - 9 lá: Bón thúc lần 2 kết hợp vun cao gốc chống đổ.
  34. 34. 26 + Tưới nước: Đảm bảo đủ độ ẩm cho ngô, đặc biệt vào các thời kỳ trước và sau trỗ cờ 10 - 15 ngày. * Thu hoạch: Khi thân lá và lá bị chuyển sang màu vàng, chân hạt hình thành sẹo đen. 3.6. Phương pháp xử lý số liệu - Số liệu về các đặc điểm hình thái, năng suất được xử lý thống kê theo phần mềm IRRISTAT 4.0. - Các số liệu chiều cao cây, chiều cao đóng bắp, số lá/cây, chỉ tiêu sâu bệnh… được tính toán trên bảng tính Excel 2010.
  35. 35. 27 Phần 4 KẾT QUẢ VÀ THẢO LUẬN 4.1. Nghiên cứu tình hình sinh trưởng, phát triển của các THL thí nghiệm Cây ngô từ khi gieo đến khi thu hoạch phải trải qua các giai đoạn sinh trưởng khác nhau. Thời gian sinh trưởng (TGST) được chia làm 2 thời kỳ chính: sinh trưởng sinh dưỡng và sinh trưởng sinh thực. + Thời kỳ sinh trưởng sinh dưỡng: tính từ khi hạt nảy mầm bao gồm việc hình thành các cơ quan sinh dưỡng và phân hóa cấu trúc hoa. Thời kỳ này kết thúc khi ngô trỗ cờ. + Thời kỳ sinh trưởng sinh thực: bắt đầu từ khi hoa cái phun râu, thụ tinh của các hoa cái đến lúc thu hoạch ngô. Quá trình theo dõi thời gian trỗ cờ, tung phấn, phun râu, thời gian chín của THL giúp bố trí cơ cấu mùa vụ hợp lý, tác động các biện pháp cần thiết nhằm thu hiệu quả cao trong sản xuất. 4.1.1. Giai đoạn từ gieo đến trỗ cờ Qua bảng 4.1 cho thấy, các THL, giống thí nghiệm có thời gian từ gieo đến trỗ cờ dao động từ 62-65 ngày. THL CNC1570, CNC8824 có thời gian từ khi gieo đến trỗ cờ dài nhất 65 ngày, dài hơn so với giống đối chứng 2 ngày. THL VN378, CNC5023, CNC9943, LVN399, CNC5023, CNC1618 thời gian từ khi gieo đến trỗ cờ bằng giống đối chứng (63 ngày). THL CNC292 có thời gian từ gieo đến trỗ cờ ngắn nhất (62 ngày). 4.1.2. Giai đoạn từ gieo đến tung phấn Cây ngô thường tung phấn vào buổi sáng muộn hoặc đầu buổi chiều. Khi được tung ra khỏi bao hạt phấn rất mẫn cảm với điều kiện ngoại cảnh, nếu không gặp điều kiện thuận lợi dễ bị chết. Nhiệt độ thích hợp cho thụ phấn thụ tinh từ 20-220 C, ẩm độ thích hợp là 80%, vì vậy cần bố trí mùa vụ sao cho thích hợp.
  36. 36. 28 Thời gian gieo đến tung phấn của các THL, giống thí nghiệm biến động từ 63-66 ngày. THL CNC352, CNC1570, VS7295, CNC8824 có thời gian từ khi gieo đến tung phấn dài nhất 64 - 66 ngày, dài hơn giống đối chứng 1-3 ngày. THL CNC292, CNC1618, CNC5023, CNC9943, VN378, LVN399 có thời gian từ khi gieo đến tung phấn bằng giống đối chứng (63 ngày). 4.1.3. Giai đoạn từ gieo đến phun râu Khi bắt đầu phun râu, ngô chuyển sang giai đoạn sinh trưởng sinh thực gắn với quá trình hình thành và phát triển hạt. Râu ngô nhận hạt phấn để thụ tinh hình thành hạt. Số noãn được thụ tinh được xác định ở thời kỳ này. Những noãn không được thụ tinh sẽ bị thoái hóa gây nên hiện tượng ngô đuôi chuột. Thời gian gieo đến phun râu của các THL biến động từ 63-67 ngày. THL CNC1570 thời gian từ gieo đến phun râu muộn hơn giống đối chứng 1 ngày. THL VS7295, CNC8824 có thời gian từ gieo đến phun râu sớm là 66 ngày bằng giống đối chứng. Các THL còn lại có thời gian từ gieo đến phun râu sớm hơn giống đối chứng 1-3 ngày. 4.1.4. Khoảng cách tung phấn - phun râu (ASI) Giai đoạn tung phấn phun râu diễn ra trong khoảng thời gian ngắn nhưng tác động rất lớn đến năng suất. THL nào có thời gian chênh lệch tung phấn - phun râu càng ngắn thì quá trình thụ phấn, thụ tinh càng nhanh và tập trung. Khoảng cách tung phấn phun râu có ý nghĩa quyết định lớn đến số hạt/bắp. Các THL, giống trong thí nghiệm có thời gian chênh lệch giữa tung phấn và phun râu dao động khoảng 1-3 ngày. Trong đó THL CNC352, CNC9943, CNC8842 có thời gian tung phấn trùng với phun râu. Sau quá trình thụ phấn thụ tinh hạt ngô hình thành và phát triển, vật chất hữu cơ được tích lũy dần trong hạt. Hạt ngô trải qua các giai đoạn chín sữa, chín sáp, hình thành răng ngựa và chín sinh lý.
  37. 37. 29 Bảng 4.1. Các giai đoạn sinh trưởng, phát triển của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên Đơn vị: ngày Giống/THL G-TC G-TP G-PR TP-PR G-CSL CNC292 62 63 64 1 110 CNC352 64 64 64 0 113 CNC1570 65 65 67 2 110 CNC1618 63 63 65 3 111 CNC5023 63 63 65 2 110 CNC9943 63 63 63 0 110 VS7295 64 65 66 1 111 VN378 63 63 64 1 109 CNC8824 65 66 66 0 110 LVN399 63 63 64 1 109 NK4300 (Đ/C) 63 63 66 3 111 4.1.5. Giai đoạn từ gieo đến chín sinh lý (thời gian sinh trưởng) Thời gian từ gieo đến chín sinh lý của các THL, giống thí nghiệm dao động từ 109-113 ngày. THL CNC352 có thời gian từ khi gieo đến chín sinh lý dài nhất (113 ngày) dài hơn giống đối chứng 2 ngày. THL CNC1618, VS7295 có thời gian từ khi gieo đến chín sinh lý bằng giống đối chứng (111 ngày). Các THL còn lại có thời gian từ khi gieo đến chín sinh lý sớm hơn giống đối chứng 1-2 ngày. Các THL thí nghiệm đều thuộc nhóm có thời gian sinh trưởng trung bình, phù hợp với vụ Xuân tại Thái Nguyên. 4.2. Nghiên cứu đặc điểm hình thái của các THL thí nghiệm Các đặc điểm hình thái như chiều cao cây, chiều cao đóng bắp, số lá trên cây.... là những chỉ tiêu quan trọng trong công tác chọn giống vì liên quan mật thiết đến khả năng chống đổ, khả năng thụ tinh, khả năng quang hợp và tạo ra năng suất. Sự đồng đều về chiều cao cây và chiều cao đóng bắp là một trong các chỉ tiêu hình thái khi chọn tạo giống mới đặc biệt đối với các
  38. 38. 30 giống ngô lai. Sự đồng đều giúp cho quần thể ngô quang hợp tốt, phát huy tiềm năng năng suất đồng thời giúp tăng mật độ, dễ chăm sóc, thu hoạch, ứng dụng cơ giới hóa vào sản xuất. 4.2.1. Chiều cao cây Chiều cao cây là một chỉ tiêu quan trọng phản ánh quá trình sinh trưởng tốt hay xấu của các THL. Chiều cao cây phụ thuộc vào nhiều yếu tố như: giống, điều kiện khí hậu, kỹ thuật gieo trồng… Chiều cao cây được tính từ mặt đất đến điểm phân nhánh bông cờ đầu tiên. Qua bảng 4.2 cho thấy chiều cao của các THL, giống thí nghiệm biến động trong khoảng 192,53-215,07 cm. Các THL thí nghiệm có chiều cao cây sai khác không có ý nghĩa với giống đối chứng (P>0,05). Bảng 4.2. Chiều cao cây và chiều cao đóng bắp của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên Giống/THL Chiều cao cây (cm) Chiều cao đóng bắp (cm) Tỉ lệ chiều cao đóng bắp/ cao thân (%) CNC292 206,87 106,67 51,5 CNC352 205,60 102,53 49,9 CNC1570 192,53 99,43 51,6 CNC1618 202,10 99,60 49,3 CNC5023 203,97 109,17 53,4 CNC9943 205,43 104,30 50,8 VS7295 211,13 114,03 54,0 VN378 213,80 109,23 51,0 CNC8824 210,27 104,60 49,7 LVN399 204,93 109,40 53,5 NK4300 (Đ/C) 215,07 105,83 49,2 P >0,05 >0,05 CV (%) 3,7 6,9 LSD05 - -
  39. 39. 31 4.2.2. Chiều cao đóng bắp Chiều cao đóng bắp liên quan đến khả năng chống đổ, chống chịu sâu bệnh, khả năng thụ tinh nên ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến năng suất ngô. Bắp đóng quá cao thường làm cây dễ đổ, gãy còn bắp đóng quá thấp lại khó thụ tinh. Vì vậy, giống ngô bắp đóng quá cao hoặc quá thấp đều không có lợi. Theo nghiên cứu thì chiều cao đóng bắp tối ưu bằng 1/2 chiều cao cây. Qua quá trình theo dõi chiều cao đóng bắp của các THL, giống thí nghiệm dao động từ 99,43-114,03 cm. Các THL thí nghiệm có chiều cao đóng bắp sai khác không có ý nghĩa so với giống đối chứng (P>0,05). Hình 4.1. Chiều cao cây và chiều cao đóng bắp của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên Tỷ lệ chiều cao đóng bắp/chiều cao cây của các THL, giống thí nghiệm bằng 49,2-54,0%. THL VS7295 có chiều cao đóng bắp tương đối cao bằng 54,0% chiều cao thân. Các THL còn lại có chiều cao đóng bắp xấp xỉ 1/2 chiều cao thân, đây là độ cao đóng bắp thích hợp để hài hòa giữa khả năng thụ phấn, thụ tinh và khả năng chống đổ.
  40. 40. 32 4.2.3. Số lá trên cây Lá là cơ quan thực hiện nhiệm vụ quang hợp, trao đổi khí, hô hấp và dự trữ chất dinh dưỡng. Số lá của cây ngô phụ thuộc chủ yếu vào giống. Những giống có thời gian sinh trưởng dài thường có số lá trên cây nhiều hơn những giống có thời gian sinh trưởng ngắn. Tổng số lá của cây ngô được tính từ lá thật đầu tiên đến lá cuối cùng. Bảng 4.3. Số lá trên cây và chỉ số diện tích lá của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên THL Số lá (lá) CSDTL (m2 lá/m2 đất) CNC292 18,2 3,36 CNC352 19,2 3,16 CNC1570 18,8 3,44 CNC1618 18,8 3,80 CNC5023 19,3 3,49 CNC9943 18,7 3,50 VS7295 20,2 4,29 VN378 18,6 3,58 CNC8824 19,0 3,48 LVN399 18,9 3,23 NK4300 (Đ/C) 18,0 3,80 P >0,05 <0,05 CV% 4,0 7,4 LSD05 - 0,45 Kết quả theo dõi số lá của các THL, giống thí nghiệm ở bảng 4.3 cho thấy: Số lá/cây của các THL, giống thí nghiệm dao động từ 18,0-20,2 lá. Các THL thí nghiệm còn lại có số lá trên cây sai khác không có ý nghĩa so với giống đối chứng (P >0,05). 4.2.4. Chỉ số diện tích lá (LAI) Chỉ số diện tích lá (LAI) ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến khả năng quang hợp của lá và năng suất cây ngô. LAI càng lớn thì khả năng quang hợp càng mạnh,
  41. 41. 33 vận chuyển và tích lũy vật chất khô vào bắp càng nhiều làm cho bắp to, hạt chắc, năng suất cao. Qua bảng số liệu 4.3 cho thấy chỉ số diện tích lá của các THL biến động từ 3,16-4,29 m2 lá/m2 đất. THL CNC352, LVN399 chỉ số diện tích lá đạt 3,16 và 3,23m2 lá/m2 đất nhỏ hơn giống đối chứng, THL VS7295 chỉ số diện tích lá đạt 4,29m2 lá/m2 đất lớn hơn giống đối chứng chắc chắn ở mức tin cậy 95%. Các THL còn lại có chỉ số diện tích lá tương đương với giống đối chứng. 4.3. Tốc độ tăng trưởng chiều cao cây của các THL thí nghiệm Sự tăng trưởng chiều cao cây khác nhau giữa các THL và khác nhau giữa các giai đoạn sinh trưởng phát triển. Thông qua nghiên cứu tốc độ tăng trưởng có thể đánh giá được các đặc trưng đặc tính của giống, đồng thời là cơ sở cho việc tác động các biện pháp kỹ thuật thích hợp giúp cây ngô sinh trưởng phát triển tốt. Bảng 4.4. Tốc độ tăng trưởng chiều cao cây của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên Đơn vị: Cm/ngày THL/giống Thời gian từ gieo đến sau trồng …… ngày 20 30 40 50 60 CNC292 1,74 2,34 5,04 5,54 4,97 CNC532 1,70 2,31 4,41 5,36 4,97 CNC1570 1,82 2,11 4,47 5,82 4,76 CNC1618 1,82 2,33 4,38 5,36 5,09 CNC5023 1,75 1,97 5,07 5,34 4,30 CNC9943 1,90 2,21 4,70 5,22 4,65 VS7295 1,71 2,23 4,90 5,93 5,06 VN378 1,81 2,71 5,40 5,61 4,97 CNC8824 1,87 2,65 4,74 5,61 5,51 LVN399 1,79 2,35 4,64 5,65 5,26 NK4300(Đ/C) 1,50 1,99 4,55 4,34 5,55 P >0,05 >0,05 >0,05 <0,05 >0,05 CV% 9,9 21,0 14,7 7,9 13,7 LSD05 - - - 0,73 -
  42. 42. 34 Tốc độ tăng trưởng của các THL thí nghiệm thay đổi ở các giai đoạn sinh trưởng. Tốc độ tăng trưởng của các tổ hợp lai thí nghiệm tăng từ khi mọc và đạt cao nhất vào giai đoạn 50 ngày sau trồng. Sau đó tốc độ tăng trưởng chiều cao cây của các THL giảm dần. Giai đoạn 20 ngày sau trồng Giai đoạn này bộ rễ phát triển mạnh, trên các rễ đốt đã hình thành lông hút và bắt đầu hoạt động. Trên mặt đất thân, lá phát triển chậm, lóng thân bắt đầu phân hóa. Tốc độ tăng trưởng chiều cao cây của các THL, giống thí nghiệm tăng chậm dao động trong khoảng 1,50-1,90 cm/ngày. Tốc độ tăng trưởng chiều cao của các THL thí nghiệm sai khác không có ý nghĩa so với giống đối chứng (P>0,05). Giai đoạn 30 ngày sau trồng Cây ngô sinh trưởng nhanh, đồng thời bộ rễ phát triển mạnh, ăn sâu lan rộng. Tốc độ tăng trưởng chiều cao cây của các THL, giống thí nghiệm biến động trong khoảng 1,97-2,71cm/ngày. Tuy nhiên tốc độ tăng trưởng của các THL tham gia thí nghiệm sai khác không có ý nghĩa so với giống đối chứng (P>0,05). Giai đoạn 40 ngày sau trồng Đây là giai đoạn vươn cao của cây ngô, các bộ phận trên mặt đất phát triển mạnh, các lóng thân phân hóa mạnh so với 30 ngày. Tốc độ tăng trưởng chiều cao cây của các THL, giống thí nghiệm tăng nhanh dao động trong khoảng 4,38-5,40cm/ngày. Tuy nhiên tốc độ tăng trưởng của các THL tham gia thí nghiệm sai khác không có ý nghĩa so với giống đối chứng (P>0,05). Giai đoạn 50 ngày sau trồng Giai đoạn này bộ rễ đã phát triển hoàn thiện, rễ chân kiềng ăn sâu giúp cây đứng vững và tăng khả năng chống đổ. Tốc độ tăng trưởng của các THL, giống thí nghiệm dao động từ 4,34-5,93cm/ngày. Các THL thí nghiệm đều có tốc độ tăng trưởng chiều cao cây cao hơn giống đối chứng ở mức độ tin cây 95%.
  43. 43. 35 Giai đoạn 60 ngày sau trồng Tốc độ tăng trưởng chiều cao cây của các THL tham gia thí nghiệm bắt đầu giảm so với 50 ngày sau trồng, chiều cao cây đi vào ổn định để cây tập trung dinh dưỡng để nuôi bông cờ và bắp. Tốc độ tăng trưởng của các THL biến động từ 4,30-5,55 cm/ngày. Riêng giống đối chứng, chiều cao cây vẫn tiếp tục tăng. Tốc độ tăng trưởng của các THL tham gia thí nghiệm sai khác không có ý nghĩa so với giống đối chứng (P>0,05). 4.4. Đánh giá mức độ nhiễm sâu bệnh hại và khả năng chống đổ của các THL thí nghiệm 4.4.1. Đánh giá mức độ nhiễm sâu bệnh hại Khả năng chống chịu điều kiện ngoại cảnh bất lợi và chống chịu sâu bệnh là một chỉ tiêu quan trọng không thể thiếu trong công tác chọn tạo giống ngô, nó biểu hiện sự thích nghi của giống với điều kiện môi trường, điều kiện sinh thái của vùng. Khả năng chống chịu với điều kiện ngoại cảnh bất lợi và chống chịu sâu bệnh phụ thuộc nhiều vào giống, kỹ thuật canh tác và thời tiết khí hậu. Bảng 4.5. Đánh giá mức độ nhiễm sâu đục thân và khả năng chống đổ của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên THL/giống Sâu đục thân (điểm) Gãy thân (điểm) CNC292 1 1 CNC352 2 1 CNC1570 1 1 CNC1618 1 1 CNC5023 1 1 CNC9943 1 1 VS7295 1 1 VN378 1 1 CNC8824 1 1 LVN399 1 1 NK4300 (Đ/C) 2 1
  44. 44. 36 Sâu đục thân là loại sâu phá hoại ngô làm cho năng suất giảm mạnh. Khi còn non sâu cắn rách lá tạo thành một đường thẳng trên lá. Sâu 3 tuổi đục vào thân và bắp. Sâu phát triển mạnh nhất vào hai giai đoạn khi ngô 5-6 lá và lúc ngô trỗ cờ. Sâu có thể phát sinh rộng, có thể 3-4 lỗ đục trên thân dẫn đến cây phát triển kém, năng suất giảm, gặp mưa to gió lớn dễ đổ gãy. Bắp ngô giảm quá trình tích lũy vật chất nuôi hạt, bắp nhỏ, hạt lép. Qua theo dõi thí nghiệm cho thấy: các THL, giống thí nghiệm bị nhiễm sâu đục thân ở mức độ nhẹ, đánh giá điểm 1-2. THL CNC352 mức độ nhiễm sâu đục thân đánh giá điểm 2 tương đương so với công thức đối chứng. Các THL còn lại trong thí nghiệm mức độ nhiễm sâu đục thân đánh giá điểm 1 tốt hơn so với công thức đối chứng. 4.4.2. Khả năng chống đổ Ngô là cây trồng thuộc họ hòa thảo nhưng có sinh khối rất lớn. Hàng năm nước ta có rất nhiều đợt bão, khi gặp gió bão nguy cơ bị gãy đổ rất cao. Mưa bão và hạn hán xuất hiện nhiều trong năm ở các vùng khác nhau, chính vì vậy lựa chọn được các giống có khả năng chống đổ tốt luôn được các nhà chọn tạo giống quan tâm. Kết quả theo dõi khả năng chống đổ của các THL, giống thí nghiệm cho thấy các THL, giống thí nghiệm có khả năng chống đổ tốt, tỷ lệ gãy thân nhỏ hơn 5% nên đánh giá điểm 1. 4.5. Trạng thái cây, độ bao bắp của các THL thí nghiệm Trạng thái cây là chỉ tiêu quan trọng đánh giá độ đồng đều, tính ổn định của giống. Độ bao bắp liên quan đến quá trình bảo quản sản phẩm sau thu hoạch.
  45. 45. 37 Bảng 4.6. Trạng thái cây và độ bao bắp của các THL thí nghiệm vu ̣Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên THL, giống Trạng thái cây (điểm) Độ bao bắp (điểm) CNC292 1 2 CNC532 1 2 CNC1570 2 2 CNC1618 2 1 CNC5023 3 2 CNC9943 1 2 VS7295 3 2 VN378 1 1 CNC8824 2 2 LVN399 2 2 NK4300 (Đ/C) 2 2 - Trạng thái cây: đánh giá bằng phương pháp cảm quan dựa vào độ đồng đều của cây, mức độ thiệt hại của sâu bệnh, đổ gãy. Thời điểm đánh giá là 2 tuần trước khi thu hoạch. Trạng thái cây của các THL, giống thí nghiệm được đánh giá điểm 1 - 3. THL CNC292; CNC352; CNC9943; VN378 có trạng thái cây được đánh giá ở thang điểm 1 tốt hơn so với công thức đối chứng. THL CNC5023, VS7295 trạng thái cây đánh giá điểm 3 kém hơn giống đối chứng. Các THL còn lại trạng thái cây đánh giá điểm 2 bằng giống đối chứng. - Độ bao bắp: là đặc trưng của từng THL. Lá bi có tác dụng ngăn cách hạt ngô với môi trường tác nhân gây hại bên ngoài như mưa, gió, sâu, bệnh… độ bao bắp là tính trạng do đơn gen quy định nên ít ảnh hưởng bởi điều kiện môi trường. Kết quả ở bảng 4.6 cho thấy THL VN378 và CNC1618 có độ bao bắp tốt đánh giá điểm 1. Các THL còn lại có độ bao bắp đánh giá thang điểm 2 tương đương so với giống đối chứng.
  46. 46. 38 4.6. Các yếu tố cấu thành năng suất của các THL thí nghiệm Năng suất là một chỉ tiêu quan trọng được cấu thành bởi nhiều yếu tố như: số bắp/cây, số hàng hạt/bắp, số hạt/hàng, chiều dài bắp, đường kính bắp, M1000 hạt, số bắp/cây…sự thay đổi của các yếu tố này đều ảnh hưởng đến năng suất. Các yếu tố cấu thành năng suất có thể ảnh hưởng bởi di truyền cũng như nhiều các yếu tố khác như: điều kiện canh tác, ngoại cảnh. - Số bắp/cây Số bắp/cây được quyết định bởi yếu tố di truyền, ngoài ra còn phụ thuộc vào kỹ thuật canh tác. Các nghiên cứu cho thấy đối với ngô lấy hạt số bắp yêu cầu là 1-2 bắp (thường là 1 bắp) để cây tập trung dinh dưỡng nuôi bắp. Số bắp trên cây của các THL dao động từ 0,89 - 1,02 bắp/cây. Kết quả xử lí thống kê cho thấy các THL tham gia thí nghiệm có số bắp trên cây sai khác không có ý nghĩa so với giống đối chứng (P>0,05). - Chiều dài bắp Chiều dài bắp phụ thuộc vào đặc tính di truyền, điều kiện ngoại cảnh, kỹ thuật chăm sóc. Các THL có chiều dài bắp đạt trung bình từ 16,01-17,69 cm. THL CNC292, VS7295 có chiều dài bắp đạt 16,38 và 16,40 cm tương đương với giống đối chứng. Các THL còn lại có chiều dài bắp dài hơn giống đối chứng ở mức độ tin cậy 95%. - Đường kính bắp Đây là một trong những yếu tố quyết định số hạt trên bắp, đường kính bắp phụ thuộc vào giống và điều kiện canh tác. Đường kính bắp của các THL thí nghiệm dao động trong khoảng 4,71-5,20 cm. THL CNC1570; CNC1618; VS7295 có đường kính bắp đạt 5,09- 5,20 cm lớn hơn so với giống đối chứng. THL LVN399 đường kính bắp đạt 4,71 cm nhỏ hơn giống đối chứng. Các THL còn lại trong thí nghiệm có đường kính bắp tương đương so với giống đối chứng ở mức tin cậy 95%.
  47. 47. 39 Bảng 4.7. Các yếu tố cấu thành năng suất của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên Tổ hợp lai Số bắp/cây (bắp) Chiều dài bắp (cm) Đường kính bắp (cm) Hàng/ Bắp (hàng) Hạt/ Hàng (hạt) M 1000 (gam) CNC292 1,02 16,38 5,08 14,00 36,90 355,02 CNC352 0,97 16,91 4,96 13,20 36,13 379,56 CNC1570 0,98 17,04 5,09 15,80 34,80 352,47 CNC1618 0,89 17,59 5,20 15,67 33,60 364,14 CNC5023 0,95 16,74 4,88 13,40 34,53 344,23 CNC9943 0,97 17,18 4,93 13,93 35,83 372,21 VS7295 0,96 16,40 5,10 12,93 33,77 423,86 VN378 0,98 17,58 4,96 13,13 35,50 375,21 CNC8824 0,99 16,85 5,05 15,27 34,60 357,82 LVN399 0,92 17,69 4,71 14,20 34,63 324,25 NK4300 (Đ/C) 0,93 16,01 4,92 14,27 34,87 323,05 P >0,05 <0,05 <0,05 <0,05 <0,05 <0,05 CV% 5,0 2,6 1,9 3,7 2,0 7,9 LSD05 - 0,74 0,16 0,90 1,20 48,38 - Số hàng hạt /bắp Đây là yếu tố đặc trưng của giống. Qua số liệu bảng 4.7 cho thấy: Các THL tham gia thí nghiệm có số hàng hạt/bắp từ 12,93-15,80 hàng. THL CNC352, VS7295, VN378 có số hàng hạt/bắp ít hơn giống đối chứng. Các THL CNC1570, CNC1618, CNC8824 có số hàng hạt/bắp đạt 15,80 hàng, 15,67 và 15,27 hàng nhiều hơn giống đối chứng. Các THL còn lại có số hàng hạt/bắp tương đương so với giống đối chứng ở mức độ tin cậy 95%. - Số hạt/hàng Số hạt/hàng phụ thuộc vào đặc tính di truyền của giống ngoài ra còn phụ thuộc rất nhiều vào quá trình thụ phấn thụ tinh. Số hạt/hàng của các THL
  48. 48. 40 tham gia thí nghiệm dao động từ 33,60-36,90 hạt. THL CNC292, CNC352, có số hạt/hàng đạt 36,90 và 36,13 hạt nhiều hơn giống đối chứng. THL CNC1618 có số hạt trên hàng là 33,6 hạt ít hơn giống đối chứng. Các THL còn lại có số hạt/hàng 33,77-34,80 hạt tương đương so với giống đối chứng ở mức độ tin cậy 95%. - Khối lượng 1000 hạt (M1000) Khối lượng 1000 hạt là do đặc tính di truyền của giống quy định nhưng phụ thuộc vào nhiều yếu tố ngoại cảnh như: khí hậu, thời tiết, đất đai, kỹ thuật canh tác...Khối lượng 1000 hạt có mối tương quan thuận với năng suất, khối lượng 1000 hạt cao thì có khả năng cho năng suất cao. Qua kết quả nghiên cứu cho thấy khối lượng 1000 hạt của các THL thí nghiệm biến động từ 323,05-423,86 gam. THL CNC352, CNC9943, VS7295, VN378 có khối lượng 1000 hạt đạt 372,21 – 423,86 gam lớn hơn giống đối chứng, các THL còn lại có khối lượng 1000 hạt tương đương với giống đối chứng (P<0,05). 4.7. Năng suất của các THL tham gia thí nghiệm Năng suất là chỉ tiêu quan trọng nhất, quyết định giống tốt hay xấu. Mục đích hàng đầu của các nhà chọn giống hiện nay vẫn là chọn được giống có năng suất cao, nhằm đáp ứng nhu cầu ngô ngày một tăng. 4.7.1. Năng suất lý thuyết (NSLT) NSLTcho biết tiềm năng năng suất của các giống trong những điều kiện trồng trọt nhất định. Các yếu tố cấu thành NSLT là số bắp/cây, số hàng/bắp, số hạt/hàng, M1000 hạt. Các yếu tố đó tỷ lệ thuận với NSLT, do đó để tạo ra giống có năng suất cao thì cần chú ý tác động tới các yếu tố này. Qua bảng số liệu 4.8 cho thấy năng suất lý thuyết của các THL, giống thí nghiệm biến động từ 83,29-107,60 tạ/ha. Các THL tham gia thí nghiệm có năng suất lý thuyết sai khác không có ý nghĩa so với giống đối chứng (P>0,05).
  49. 49. 41 4.7.2. Năng suất thực thu (NSTT) Năng suất thực thu là mục đích cuối cùng mà các nhà chọn giống và người sản xuất hướng tới, NSTT là chỉ tiêu tổng hợp các yếu tố, phản ánh chính xác nhất về đặc tính di truyền, tình hình sinh trưởng, phát triển của giống trong điều kiện trồng trọt và sinh thái nhất định. Giống có tiềm năng năng suất cao chỉ có thể phát huy tiềm năng đó khi nuôi dưỡng trong điều kiện thích hợp. Năng suất thực thu của các THL trong thí nghiệm dao động từ 67,58- 90,50 tạ/ha. THL CNC292, CNC352, CNC9943, VN378 năng suất thực thu đạt 88,59 - 90,50 tạ/ha cao hơn giống đối chứng chắc chắn ở mức tin cậy 95%. Các THL còn lại có năng suất thực thu tương đương với giống đối chứng. Bảng 4.8. Năng suất lý thuyết và năng suất thực thu của các THL vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên Đơn vị: tạ/ha THL/giống NSLT NSTT CNC292 107,60 88,59 CNC352 99,59 90,48 CNC1570 107,37 89,71 CNC1618 97,06 82,00 CNC5023 86,22 67,58 CNC9943 102,43 90,31 VS7295 101,26 82,39 VN378 97,58 90,50 CNC8824 106,18 85,58 LVN399 83,29 73,02 NK4300 (Đ/C) 89,08 75,50 P >0,05 <0,05 CV% 10,7 8,0 LSD05 - 11,3
  50. 50. 42 Hình 4.2. NSLT và NSTT của các THL thí nghiệm vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên
  51. 51. 43 Phần 5 KẾT LUẬN VÀ ĐỀ NGHỊ 5.1. Kết luận Từ kết quả nghiên cứu quá trình sinh trưởng phát triển của các THL ngô thí nghiệm vụ Xuân năm 2018 chúng tôi rút ra kết luận như sau: - Các THL tham gia thí nghiệm đều có khả năng sinh trưởng, phát triển tốt, trỗ cờ, tung phấn, phun râu trong điều kiện thuận lợi ở vụ Xuân 2018 tại Thái Nguyên. Các THL thí nghiệm đều thuộc nhóm thời gian sinh trưởng trung bình phù hợp với vụ Xuân tại Thái Nguyên. - Đánh giá tình hình nhiễm sâu bệnh hại và điều kiện ngoại cảnh, chống đổ tốt đánh giá điểm 1 và nhiễm sâu đục thân đánh giá điểm 1-2. - Trong các THL thí nghiệm có 4 THL là CNC292, CNC352, CNC9943, VN378 năng suất thực thu đạt 88,59 - 90,50 tạ/ha cao hơn giống đối chứng chắc chắn ở mức tin cậy 95%. 5.2. Đề nghị Tiếp tục nghiên cứu ở vụ tiếp theo để có kết luận chắc chắn về khả năng sinh trưởng, phát triển và năng suất của các THL thí nghiệm.
  52. 52. 44 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO I. Tài liệu tiếng Việt 1. Ag Biotech Việt Nam (2013), “Các nhà khoa học thực hiện kỹ thuật Multigen cải thiện hàm lượng tinh bột ở ngô” 2. Ag Biotech Việt Nam (2013), “Cấy gen HVA1 và mtlD vào cây ngô để giúp cây khống chế khô hạn và mặn” 3. Ag Biotech Việt Nam (2015), “Phản ứng của ngô GM (DKC6575) trong điều kiện khô hạn” 4. Bộ NN và PTNT (2011), Quy phạm khảo nghiệm giống ngô quốc gia QCVN 01-56-2011. 5. Vi Hữu Cầu, Phan Thị Vân (2013), “Nghiên cứu khả năng sinh trưởng, phát triển và mối tương quan giữa các chỉ tiêu nông học với năng suất của một số giống ngô lai tại Thái Nguyên”, Tạp chí Khoa học và Công nghệ Đại học Thái Nguyên, Tập 107, Số 07, Tr. 103 - 107. 6. Kiều Xuân Đàm, Trần Trung Kiên, Phan Thị Thu Hằng (2017), “Nghiên cứu tính thích nghi và ổn định của các giống ngô lai tại một số tỉnh Đông Nam Bộ và Tây Nguyên”, Tạp chí Khoa học và Công nghệ Đại học Thái Nguyên, Tập 171, Số 11/2017, Tr. 121-128. 7. Trần Văn Điền, Ngô Thế Tuyến Dũng, “ Nghiên cứu khả năng sinh trưởng và phát triển của một số giống ngô lai mới chọn tạo tại tỉnh Tuyên Quang”, Tạp chí Khoa học và Công nghệ Đại học Thái Nguyên, 119(05)/2014 8. Trần Thị Giang Hảo (2013), Ngô lai VS36 đáp ứng yêu cầu của nông dân Võ Nhai, Trung tâm giống cây trồng Thái Nguyên. 9. Dương Trung Kiên (2014), “Triển vọng từ giống ngô lai DK8868”, Trung tâm Khuyến Nông, Thái Nguyên. 10.Trần Trung Kiên, Triệu Kim Huệ, Lê Kiều Oanh, Dương Ngọc Hưng, “Nghiên cứu khả năng sinh trưởng, phát triển của một số giống ngô lai
  53. 53. 45 mới chọn tạo tại Thái Nguyên”, Tạp chí Khoa học và Công nghệ Đại học Thái Nguyên, Tập 111(11)/2013.Tr.19-27. 11.Nguyễn Đức Lương, Dương Văn Sơn, Lương Văn Hinh (2000). Giáo trình cây ngô. NXB Nông nghiệp Hà Nội. 12.Ngô Hữu Tình (1997), Cây ngô, Giáo trình cao học Nông nghiệp, NXB Nông nghiệp, Hà Nội, Tr.92. 13.Ngô Hữu Tình (2003), Cây ngô, NXB Nghệ An. 14.Ngô Hữu Tình (2009), Chọn lọc và lai tạo giống ngô, Nxb Nông nghiệp, Hà Nội. 15.Tổng cục thống kê: Niên giám thống kê 2018. 16.Trạm khí tượng thủy văn tỉnh Thái nguyên 2018. 17.Viện Khoa học Nông nghiệp Việt Nam (2014), Giống ngô lai mới VS36, http://vaas.org.vn, ngày 14/8/2014 18.Viện nghiên cứu ngô (2012), “Giống ngô lai đơn LVN885”, nmri.org.vn 19.Hồ Cao Việt, Lê Văn Gia Nhỏ, Lê Quý Kha (2014), thị trường và lợi thế so sánh sản xuất ngô lai của Đồng bằng Sông Cửu Long. 20.Trần Hồng Uy (1997), Báo cáo kết quả ngô lai ở Việt Nam, Báo cáo của Viện Nghiên cứu Ngô tại hội nghị tổng kết 5 năm phát triển ngô lai (1992- 1996), Hà Nội. II. tài liệu tiếng anh 21.FAO (2019), số liệu thống kê, www.faosat.fao.org. 22.Graham Brookes, 2011), “Global impact of Biotech crop, economic & environmental effects 1996-2009 ", PG Economics UK, 2011. 23.ISAAA (2017), “Tình hình canh tác cây trồng biến đổi gen trên toàn cầu năm 2016”, https://croplifevietnam.org/tieng-viet-tom-tat-bao-cao-cua-isaaa.html 24.ISAAA (2018), “Tình hình thương mại hóa cây trồng BĐG toàn cầu năm 2017”, https://croplifevietnam.org/tieng-viet-tom-tat-bao-cao-cua-isaaa.html
  54. 54. PHỤ LỤC PHỤ LỤC 1: MỘT SỐ HÌNH ẢNH CỦA THÍ NGHIỆM Thời kỳ cây con Thời kỳ vun-chăm sóc Thời kỳ trổ cờ-tung phấn-phun râu Thời kỳ thu hoạch

×