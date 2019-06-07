Novel prize in physics by garima

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TOPIC- NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS 2016 By Garima Tandon
Nobel prize in Physics 2016 On ‘‘Theoretical discoveries of topological phase transition and topological phases of matter”
NOBEL LAUREATES
•Born on 1934 in Bearsden,UK •Ph.D. in 1958 from Cornell University,Ithaca,U.S.A. •Professor at University of Washington,S...
•Born on 1951 in London,U.K. •Ph.D.-1978 from Cambridge University,U.K. •Eugene Higgins Professor of Physics at Princeton ...
•Born on 1942 in Aberdeen,U.K. •Ph.D. in 1969 from Oxford University •Professor of Physics at Brown University,Providence,...
Necessity of this invention (Necessity is the mother of invention) History
Unusual phase Unusual phase Usual phases of matter
EXPERIMENT OF KLITZING An ultrathin piece of Si Supercooled Ran an electric current Exposed to high magnetic field Si beco...
Criticism by other mathematicians • The atom had no room to move which is a requirement for phase transition and in turn f...
EXPLANATION BY NOBEL DISCOVERY KT Transition – •Rather than move up and down silicon atoms in the sheet were swirling like...
ANSWERED BY TOPOLOGY •Topology is a branch of mathematics that describes properties that change step- wise •Topology descr...
Similarly Electrical Conductance found in the Quantum Hall Effect changes in steps that are exact multiples of an integer
BENEFITS OF THIS NOBEL DISCOVERY •Explain strange phenomena in unusual phases of matter •Created new perspectives on the d...
THANK YOU !!
  1. 1. TOPIC- NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS 2016 By Garima Tandon
  2. 2. Nobel prize in Physics 2016 On ‘‘Theoretical discoveries of topological phase transition and topological phases of matter”
  3. 3. NOBEL LAUREATES
  4. 4. •Born on 1934 in Bearsden,UK •Ph.D. in 1958 from Cornell University,Ithaca,U.S.A. •Professor at University of Washington,Seattle,WA,U.S.A.
  5. 5. •Born on 1951 in London,U.K. •Ph.D.-1978 from Cambridge University,U.K. •Eugene Higgins Professor of Physics at Princeton University,NJ,U.S.A.
  6. 6. •Born on 1942 in Aberdeen,U.K. •Ph.D. in 1969 from Oxford University •Professor of Physics at Brown University,Providence,RI,U.S.A.
  7. 7. Necessity of this invention (Necessity is the mother of invention) History
  8. 8. Unusual phase Unusual phase Usual phases of matter
  9. 9. EXPERIMENT OF KLITZING An ultrathin piece of Si Supercooled Ran an electric current Exposed to high magnetic field Si become conductor and Electric field increase as multiples of integers(Quantum Hall Effect)
  10. 10. Criticism by other mathematicians • The atom had no room to move which is a requirement for phase transition and in turn form conductance • Thermal fluctuation distroy all order in matter
  11. 11. EXPLANATION BY NOBEL DISCOVERY KT Transition – •Rather than move up and down silicon atoms in the sheet were swirling like a vortex •At low temperature vortices form pair and when temperature rises they move away but order not distroy
  12. 12. ANSWERED BY TOPOLOGY •Topology is a branch of mathematics that describes properties that change step- wise •Topology describes the properties that remain entact when an object is stretched ,twisted or deformed,but not if it is torn apart
  13. 13. Similarly Electrical Conductance found in the Quantum Hall Effect changes in steps that are exact multiples of an integer
  14. 14. BENEFITS OF THIS NOBEL DISCOVERY •Explain strange phenomena in unusual phases of matter •Created new perspectives on the development of innovative materials
  15. 15. THANK YOU !!

