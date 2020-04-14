Successfully reported this slideshow.
Consumer Protection Act
  2. 2. WHY DO WE NEED CONSUMER PROTECTION • Because consumers are exploited as many of them are illiterate, ignorant and unaware. • As consumers we feel cheated or are taken for granted. False or misleading advertisements, bargaining efforts, and gifts, etc. ultimately make us victims of seller’s market.
  3. 3. Factors Leading To Consumer Exploitation • Deceptive and misleading advertisements • False warranties or guarantees • Non Availability of goods • Adulteration • Hoarding • Black marketing
  4. 4. The Situation is Changing Now • In many ways Consumers are getting aware of the need to get proper value of their money. • All over the World there has been growing movements for protection of consumer interests. • The governments are also responding positively and is educating the consumers in various ways like by celebrating ‘World Consumer Rights day’ on 15th March & ‘National Consumers Rights Day’ on 24th December every Year. • In 1986, the consumer protection act was enacted in India. It extends to the whole of India except the State of Jammu and Kashmir. • This Act is applied to all goods and services. Aimed at providing simple, quick, and cheaper protection of consumers interest.
  5. 5. OBJECTIVES OF THE ACT • Better protection of interests of consumers. • Protection of the rights of the consumers (a) The right to be protected against marketing of goods which are hazardous to life and property; (b) the right to be informed about the quality, quantity, potency, purity, standard and price of goods to protect the consumer against unfair trade practices; c) The right to be assured, wherever possible, access to an authority of goods at competitive prices (d) The right to be heard and to be assured that consumers interests will receive due consideration at appropriate forums; (e) The right to seek redressal against unfair trade practices or unscrupulous exploitation of consumers (f) Right to consumer education. • Protection by the Consumer Protection Council. • Quasi-judicial machinery for speedy redressal of consumer disputes.
  6. 6. Salient Features of the Act • Effective safeguards • Three tier grievance redressal machinery • Simple & inexpensive redressal • Wide Scope • Time bound redressal • Public Interest Litigation • Provisions of the act are compensatory in nature. • Related With Consumers- It empowers consumers seeking discontinuance of trader’s malpractices, defective goods, services deficiencies or withdrawal of hazardous goods from the market.
  7. 7. ConsumerProtection CouncilsUndertheAct
  8. 8. District Forum • The district forum is set up by the state government in each district of a state. • The person heading a district forum must be qualified to be a district judge with 2 other members with eminence in that field of education one of whom shall be a woman. • The district forum has the jurisdiction to entertain complaints concerning goods, services and compensation claimed below 20 lakhs. • No case exceeding 20 lakhs can be dealt by the district forum.
  9. 9. State Commission • The state commission is set up by the state government in each state and headed by a sitting or a retired judge of a high court, with again 2 members one being a woman, unlike the district forum. • The state commission can handle complaints whose value exceeds 20 lakhs but is below 1 crore, moreover cases from the district forum can be taken to the state commission if they haven’t been settled at first attempt.
  10. 10. National Commission • The national commission in its own right is set up by the central government and headed by a sitting or a retired judge of a supreme court along with 4 other members one being a woman. • This court is eligible to handle complaints of value in excess of 1 crore and also hears appeals in orders against the state commission. • The consumer to whom the goods are sold or delivered, or agreed to be sold or delivered , or the service has been provided, or agreed to be provided’ • Any recognized consumer association, regardless of whether the consumer is a member of such an association or not. • The state or central govt. either its individual capacity or as a representative of the interest of the consumer in general
  11. 11. Suggestions • Purchase products only after their complete scrutiny • Check on weighing and measuring instruments • Avoid buying fruits and vegetables from unhygienic place • Check print of MRP and quantity on the product • Check the expiry date of the product, particularly that of the eatables etc.

