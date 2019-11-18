Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
E-book Emotional Intensity in Gifted Students: Helping Kids Cope with Explosive Feelings Paperback KWH
q q q q q q Ebook Detail: Author : Christine Fonseca Pages : 225 pages Publisher : Prufrock Press Language : eng ISBN-10 :...
Step - By Step to Download or Read Online : Step - By Step To Download/Read online E-book Emotional Intensity in Gifted St...
Helping Kids Cope with Explosive Feelings Paperback : 1. Click Download or Read Online Button 2. Sign Up to Access E-book ...
children. Emotional Intensity in Gifted Students: Helping Kids Cope With Explosive Feelings provides a much-needed resourc...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

E-book Emotional Intensity in Gifted Students: Helping Kids Cope with Explosive Feelings Paperback

3 views

Published on

Read/Download | E-book Emotional Intensity in Gifted Students: Helping Kids Cope with Explosive Feelings Paperback | PDF Ebook Books Free Mobi ePub File

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

E-book Emotional Intensity in Gifted Students: Helping Kids Cope with Explosive Feelings Paperback

  1. 1. E-book Emotional Intensity in Gifted Students: Helping Kids Cope with Explosive Feelings Paperback KWH
  2. 2. q q q q q q Ebook Detail: Author : Christine Fonseca Pages : 225 pages Publisher : Prufrock Press Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1618214578 ISBN-13 : 9781618214577
  3. 3. Step - By Step to Download or Read Online : Step - By Step To Download/Read online E-book Emotional Intensity in Gifted Students:
  4. 4. Helping Kids Cope with Explosive Feelings Paperback : 1. Click Download or Read Online Button 2. Sign Up to Access E-book Emotional Intensity in Gifted Students: Helping Kids Cope with Explosive Feelings Paperback 3. Download/Read online as Many Book as You Like 4. Happy Reading OR READ ONLINE E-book Emotional Intensity in Gifted Students: Helping Kids Cope with Explosive Feelings Paperback Ebook Description Teaching children how to manage their intense emotions is one of the most difficult aspects of parenting or educating gifted
  5. 5. children. Emotional Intensity in Gifted Students: Helping Kids Cope With Explosive Feelings provides a much-needed resource for parents and educators for understanding of why gifted children are so extreme in their behavior and how to manage the highs and lows that accompany emotional intensity. Presented in an easy-to-read, conversational style, this revised and updated second edition contains additional chapters addressing temperament and personality development, as well as expanded role-plays and strategies designed to show parents and teachers how to interact and guide gifted children in a way that teaches them how to recognize, monitor, and adjust their behavior. Updated resources and worksheets make this practical resource a must-read for anyone wishing to make a positive and lasting impact on the lives of gifted children.

×