Week commencing 30-03 Y9 Drama Welcome • This week we are going to focus on the 12 mark Director question. • The extract f...
Example 2 - Exam Question (b) (ii) EXTRACT PAGES: 82-83 Proctor is challenging the courts findings As a Director, discuss ...
Proctor’s ‘Challenging nature’ • Why does he do this? • What could he have done sooner? • Why didn’t he do this? • What is...
Planning for the 12 mark question • Remember this question asks about the extract and the .play as a whole. VOCAL PHYSICAL...
Planning for the 12 mark question • Remember this question asks about the extract and the .play as a whole. VOCAL PHYSICAL...
Planning for the 12 mark question • Remember this question asks about the extract and the .play as a whole. VOCAL PHYSICAL...
Once you have planned what to write, have a go at the question. Use the exam timings – this 12 mark question should take y...
How do I check my progress? • As last week, in your next lesson you will find a model answer I will have written. • You ca...
Welcome to Lesson 2 • Now that you have done your preparation in the form of the table in the previous lesson, we shall lo...
Emailing staff • If you don’t already know, this is really easy. • You MUST use your student email. • This is the year whi...
The 12 mark Director Question • There are 12 marks available, so you are looking to create 2 examples for each of the area...
Worked example – I need to ensure that my ideas are consistent with the way in which the question has indicated Proctor to...
Now your turn • Your task now therefore is to complete your own answer to this question, based on the extract given in thi...
GCSE Drama 12 mark Director question Act III
GCSE Drama 12 mark Director question Act III
  1. 1. Week commencing 30-03 Y9 Drama Welcome • This week we are going to focus on the 12 mark Director question. • The extract from The Crucible we are focussing on is P82-83 • There will be tasks to try to do and then to attempt the question under timed conditions. You will need: • Your exercise book • Pen and ruler • A copy of the text if you have one, otherwise you can read the extract in the following pages of this presentation. • Digital Theatre Plus
  2. 2. Example 2 - Exam Question (b) (ii) EXTRACT PAGES: 82-83 Proctor is challenging the courts findings As a Director, discuss how the performer playing this role might demonstrate his feelings to the audience in this extract and the complete play. You must consider: •Voice •Physicality •Stage directions and stage space (12 marks) • Answering the question • Worth 12 marks, so spend 15 minutes on this question. • Voice- delivery of specific lines, tone, pitch, pace and pause • Physicality – levels, gestures, facial expressions, body language, posture, subtext • Stage directions and stage space – consider the physical stage space and any restrictions, levels and proxemics This is an example of a 12 mark question. Note that you are answering as a Director, which will change your responses slightly. Note also you are told which character, some information about their characteristics, and the three main areas to focus on.
  3. 3. Proctor’s ‘Challenging nature’ • Why does he do this? • What could he have done sooner? • Why didn’t he do this? • What is he risking by doing this? • How might a performer show inner conflict through their performance skills? • EXTRACT FOCUS – 82-83 • Firstly read the extract which follows and make notes on the questions opposite. • You might wish to talk the last one through with members of your family to get more than your own opinion.
  4. 4. Planning for the 12 mark question • Remember this question asks about the extract and the .play as a whole. VOCAL PHYSICAL STAGE SPACE WHAT HOW WHY Aim to complete all areas of the table. You know lots of vocal and physical skills, so it’s a case of selecting ones which would best fit the question. Use the text extract for the stage directions too Draw out the table to plan how to answer this question. Pay attention to the stage directions Miller includes – they can be very helpful to Directors. Include some examples about Proctor from other parts of the play too.
  5. 5. Planning for the 12 mark question • Remember this question asks about the extract and the .play as a whole. VOCAL PHYSICAL STAGE SPACE WHA Hesitations and pauses HOW Where indicated in the text ‘ Why I – I would free my wife sir’ WHY He knows his own motives, which is to save his wife’s life without needing to confess his own sins, but suspects others might think he is there to overthrow the court
  6. 6. Planning for the 12 mark question • Remember this question asks about the extract and the .play as a whole. VOCAL PHYSICAL STAGE SPACE WHA Hesitations and pauses HOW Where indicated in the text ‘ Why I – I would free my wife sir’ WHY He knows his own motives, which is to save his wife’s life without needing to confess his own sins, but suspects others might think he is there to overthrow the court
  7. 7. Once you have planned what to write, have a go at the question. Use the exam timings – this 12 mark question should take you 20 minutes EXTRACT PAGES: 82-83 Proctor has come to challenge the court’s findings. As a Director, discuss how the performer playing this role might demonstrate his feelings to the audience in this extract and the complete play. You must consider: •Voice •Physicality •Stage directions and stage space (12 marks)
  8. 8. How do I check my progress? • As last week, in your next lesson you will find a model answer I will have written. • You can then check your own work accordingly and know how you have achieved. • You need to email me your responses as a word document saved with your name in the title, which I can then mark and return to you. • THANK YOU for bearing with this situation, everyone at the school is behind you and supporting you.
  9. 9. Welcome to Lesson 2 • Now that you have done your preparation in the form of the table in the previous lesson, we shall look firstly at a model answer and where the marks are given. • Then you will do your own, using the timings recommended by the exam board. • You can email me your work as a word file. This means I can mark it and email it back to you with my comments and marks. I actually prefer this to marking books! • I will update my records with your marks so that your progress is still kept up to date. • How to email?
  10. 10. Emailing staff • If you don’t already know, this is really easy. • You MUST use your student email. • This is the year which you started, which for Y10 was 2016,and then your name and then @students.stratfordschool.co.uk • Example Joe Bloggs is in Y10 and his email address is • 16jbloggs@students.stratfordschool.co.uk • A couple of students have been in touch already using their student email, so it definitely works! • On with the worked example…
  11. 11. The 12 mark Director Question • There are 12 marks available, so you are looking to create 2 examples for each of the areas mentioned – voice/physicality/stage space • As a starter, you could create revision cards on these topics. On one side write the key word e.g. VOCAL SKILLS and on the reverse write as many ways in which a performer can use their voice to create meaning. Proctor has come to challenge the court findings. As a Director, discuss how the performer playing this role might demonstrate his feelings to the audience in this extract and the complete play. You must consider: •Voice •Physicality •Stage directions and stage space (12 marks)
  12. 12. Worked example – I need to ensure that my ideas are consistent with the way in which the question has indicated Proctor to feel at this point – ‘challenging the authority of the court’ Refer to points in the extract AND write like the Director. You also need to refer to other points in the play where he might act like this. Brief intro The extract takes place in the court where Proctor has brought Mary to provide new evidence, challenging the courts findings so far. Voice Vocally the performer should speak with a firm and determined tone. He should sound keen to express his feelings and not easily put off by their authority. This is similar to Act I where he directly challenges Parris. Proctor knows the truth that the girls are lying. Voice However when Danforth asks him ‘there lurks nowhere in your heart…a desire to undermine the court?’ his pace could hesitate as the stage directions indicate; he falters at this, wondering what Danforth can mean, this should appear as if he hasn’t anticipated his question and his task may be more difficult than he thought. Physical Proctor would use nods and shakes of his head when replying to Danforth to add certainty to his responses, therefore I would ask the performer to deliberate with these actions on ‘no sir’ and ‘I am sir’ when Danforth questions him on P82 Physical Later when Parris interrupts John asking ‘Do you read the Gospel’ I would ask the performer to keep their eye contact on Danforth, to whom they are in the middle of responding to. By not looking at Parris when answering him this would reveal Proctor’s lack of respect for him and his anger at being interrupted by him. Space During this extract Proctor must spend most of his time attempting to reach the centre stage area occupied by Danforth. He is unable to do this due to Danforth’ s authority of the room, which is in contrast to his dominance of his own house in Act II. Space Throughout I would also ask that Proctor offer physical protection to Mary, in the form of shielding her with his own body by placing himself between Danforth and her. He would step aside and bring her forward with his hands on ‘ this one will swear she lied to you’
  13. 13. Now your turn • Your task now therefore is to complete your own answer to this question, based on the extract given in this presentation. • Try to avoid using the model answer – but in truth I would rather you practiced copying that out than do nothing at all. • Remember refer to the extract AND other points in the play. • At this time it is better that 95% of you do 50% of the work, than 50% of you do 95% of the work. Deadline information • All submissions must be made via email by Monday 6th April. • I will then return them to you ASAP by email using your student email. • Do not use personal email addresses when contacting staff. • Further information can be found via the school website. • Please continue to engage with the blog and use the comments if anything is unclear, or email me. • Looking forward to reading your responses.

