While visiting Vancouver, Meg Harris comes across the crime scene of a murdered Haida carver. The young man proves to be the adopted nephew of the estranged sister of Meg s husband, Eric Odjik. The unexpected encounter with his sister forces Eric to confront his painful past and eventually sends Meg and Eric up the coast to Haida Gwaii in search of the boy s family and his killer. As the search progresses, a totem pole carver sets out to carve the ancient story of a long ago chief s treasure and how it incited betrayal and shame. It reaches its nasty tentacles into the present and embroils Meg and Eric in a modern-day story of clan rivalry and betrayal.