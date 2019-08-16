Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Instituto Experimental Gral. Carlos Manuel Arana Osorio NOMBRE: GARCÍA LÓPEZ ESTRELLA ARELI GRADO:2DO BÁSICO SECCIÓN :”H” AREA: APRENDIZAJES Y LA COMUNICACIÓN CATEDRÁTICA :ELIDA ELIZABETH HUPANA TEMA: COMO CREAR TARJETAS DE PRESENTACIÓN
  2. 2. Diseña tarjetas de presentación originales OBTÉN EL DISEÑO QUE QUIERES EN POCOS PASOS. COMIENZA CON UNA PLANTILLA, AGREGA TU INFORMACIÓN Y LISTO: ¡UNA TARJETA PROFESIONAL EN CUESTIÓN DE MINUTOS! NO IMPORTA SI NO SABES DISEÑAR: CON NUESTRAS SENCILLAS HERRAMIENTAS, TODOS PUEDEN CREAR TARJETAS DE PRESENTACIÓN INCREÍBLES. POR ESO, HAY MILLONES DE PERSONAS EN EL MUNDO QUE USAN CANVA PARA DISEÑAR TARJETAS DE PRESENTACIÓN DE CALIDAD PROFESIONAL. TE OFRECEMOS CIENTOS DE PLANTILLAS CREADAS POR DISEÑADORES PROFESIONALES, CON UNA GRAN VARIEDAD DE ESTILOS. NO IMPORTA CUÁL SEA TU TRABAJO O QUÉ ESTILO QUIERAS PARA TU DISEÑO, CANVA TIENE LA PLANTILLA DE TARJETA DE PRESENTACIÓN JUSTA PARA TI. ¿SE TE OCURRIÓ UNA IDEA MUY ESPECÍFICA PARA TU DISEÑO? TAMBIÉN PUEDES DISEÑAR TU TARJETA DESDE CERO.
  3. 3. Cómo crear una tarjeta de presentación en minutos ABRE CANVA Y SELECCIONA EL TIPO DE DISEÑO “TARJETA DE PRESENTACIÓN”. ELIGE ENTRE CIENTOS DE DISEÑOS PROFESIONALES. SUBE TUS PROPIAS IMÁGENES O ELIGE ENTRE MÁS DE 1 MILLÓN DE IMÁGENES DE ARCHIVO. ARREGLA TUS IMÁGENES, AÑADE FANTÁSTICOS FILTROS Y EDITA EL TEXTO. GUARDA Y COMPARTE.
  4. 4. Diseña una tarjeta de presentación con la identidad de tu marca.  Diseña una tarjeta de presentación con la identidad de tu marca  Sabemos lo importante que es la imagen de tu marca. Por eso, con Canva es muy fácil diseñar una tarjeta de presentación que la respete. Puedes subir tu logo, usar tu paleta de colores y elegir tipografías complementarias para mostrar la identidad de tu marca.  Puedes obtener el diseño que quieres sin tener que buscar a un diseñador y gastar una fortuna. Con Canva, cualquiera puede diseñar y completamente gratis. Tenemos una gran biblioteca de imágenes, íconos e ilustraciones gratis.  Y también nos encargamos del diseño terminado. Nuestro servicio de impresión te ofrece acabados increíbles a un precio accesible. También puedes imprimir tu tarjeta de presentación donde prefieras.  La idea de una tarjeta de presentación es que la gente se acuerde de ti. Con tu tarjeta de presentación hecha en Canva, todos te recordarán por tu capacidad de innovación y por tu originalidad.

