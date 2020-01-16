Healing with Iodine: Your Missing Link to Better Health TOP RATED#1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
It is estimated that 90 percent of our population is iodine deficient, and odds are most of us wouldn't think twice about it. What you don't know is that this deficiency can directly result in some terrible health problems--from cancer to heart failure to a host of other dreaded diseases. And what's even worse is that while this deficiency makes most of us highly susceptible to each of these problems, few medical professional ever bother to see if iodine deficiency is the underlying cause of these problems. What should be a red flag for diagnosing a disease may simply go undetected--and untreated. Now, bestselling health author, Dr. Mark Sircus, has written Healing With Iodine, a clear guide to understanding and recognizing this missing link to better health.Healing With Iodine is divided into three parts. Part 1 explains what iodine is, how it works in our body to maintain maximum health, and why most of us don't get enough iodine in our diet. Part 2 looks at the many current uses iodine plays in today's treatments. It also offers guidelines for finding the right iodine, and how it should be used. Part 3 looks at some of our most common health problems, including thyroid disorders, heart disease, and cancer as well as cognitive issues. It also explains how each is related to iodine deficiency, and what can be done to avoid these issues.Dr. Sircus points out that there is a growing movement in the health community to use iodine as a treatment offer, however for too many of us continue to be unaware of just how crucial iodine can to supporting our daily metabolism. Here is, in fact, a red flag that offers the type of information that we should all be aware of. And for many, it may be just the thing that helps us avoid or overcome some of these common disorders.

Published in: Lifestyle
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Mark Sircusq Pages : 176 pagesq Publisher : Square One Publishersq Language :q ISBN-10 : 0757004679q ISBN-13 : 9780757004674q
