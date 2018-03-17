Successfully reported this slideshow.
Er. Shankar Gangaju DHOD, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering Background: Wireless communication has s...
5G Technology stands for 5th Generation Mobile technology. 5G mobile technology has changed the means to use cell phones w...
Migrating Challenges towards 5G 5G networks should have should capabilities to encapsulate all the contemporary issues rel...
5 g networks

Breif in 5G networks

Published in: Engineering
5 g networks

  1. 1. Er. Shankar Gangaju DHOD, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering Background: Wireless communication has started in early 1970s. In next four decades, a mobile wireless technology has evolved from 1G to 5G. From 1G to 2.5G and from 3G to 5G this world of telecommunication has seen a number of improvements along with improve performance with every passing day. This fast revolution in mobile computing changes our day to day life that is way we work, interact, learn etc. Currently, there is a dramatic change of the mobile communication landscape. Today’s most of the applications are data hungry which requires more bandwidth and some emergency conditions requires M2M connectivity with large number of connected devices with extreme low latency. Although 4G can fulfill many of these requirements but there are significant limitations of limits in network capacity and latency limit (>20ms) lying in the applied methods and system structure. Figure 1: The road to 5G Networks
  2. 2. 5G Technology stands for 5th Generation Mobile technology. 5G mobile technology has changed the means to use cell phones within very high bandwidth. User never experienced ever before such a high value technology. Nowadays mobile users have much awareness of the cell phone (mobile) technology. The 5G technologies include all type of advanced features which makes 5G mobile technology most powerful and in huge demand in near future. In 5G transmission techniques are further advancing with increased in signal processing capabilities and availability of modern components like amplifier, mixers etc. which allows cost efficient use on higher frequency bands (>10GHz). In consequence, many research activities have been started in Europe, North America and Asia on next generation mobile communication system. So far, the meaning of 5G is not fully defined and target is around 2020. Fifth generation researches are being made on development of World Wide Wireless Web (WWWW), Dynamic Adhoc wireless networks (DAWN) and Real Wireless World. Fifth generation focus on VOIP-enabled devices that user will experience a high level of call volume and data transmission. Fifth generation technology will fulfill all the requirements of customers who always want advanced features in cellular phones. The main features in 5G mobile network is that user can simultaneously connect to the multiple wireless technologies and can switch between them. This forthcoming mobile technology will support IPV6 and flat IP. 5G Networks Technical Objectives: Technically after the implementation of 5G networks we can expect high connectivity up to 1Tbps, extraordinary data capabilities & connectivity, zero-distance connectivity between peoples and more dialing speed. Figure 2: Objectives of 5G
  3. 3. Migrating Challenges towards 5G 5G networks should have should capabilities to encapsulate all the contemporary issues related to fast changing technology, limited scarce resources and demand. Some of them are listed below:  1000 times higher wireless area capacity and more varied service capabilities.  Saving up to 90% of energy per service.  “Zero perceived” downtime for service provision.  Very dense deployments of wireless communication.  Enabling advanced user controlled privacy.  Flexible backhaul solutions.  Versatile ubiquitous radio access infrastructure.  Addressing management complexity/heterogeneity.  Increase user perceived QoS.  Integration of wireless/optical network. Conclusion: Although there are already some 5G-relevant documents defining the technical specifications, the research on 5G is still at its initial stage. Looking into the future development of computer, network and communication technologies, 5G is expected to be the future architecture of wireless networks aiming to build a virtual, configurable and intelligent mobile communication system. 5G technology is the upcoming technology with very high bandwidth and higher data transfer rate. Many big countries are investing huge amount of money on this project as it was having high demand in the future. Thusly, it will satisfy the growing solicitation of rising big-data, cloud, machine-to-machine and diverse applications. References: 1. Ms.Reshma S. Sapakal & Ms. Sonali S. Kadam, “5G Mobile Technology”, “International Journel of Advanced Research in Computer Engineering & Technology, Volume 2, Issue 2, Feburary 2013. 2. Osseiran, Boccardi, Braun, Kusume, Marsch, Maternia, Queseth, Schellmann and Schotten, "Scenarios for 5G mobile and wireless communications: the vision of the METIS project". IEEE Communications Magazine. 52 (5): 26–35. ISSN 0163-6804 3. "What is 5g, 5g visions,". GSM History: History of GSM, Mobile Networks, Vintage Mobiles. GSMHistory.com.

