Apr. 11, 2022
How much does it cost to make an app like 99Acres.pdf

Apr. 11, 2022
Software

At this point, you must be interested to know if 99 acres app development cost will cost you? But unfortunately, there is no specific answer to this question, because multiple factors affect the price.

At this point, you must be interested to know if 99 acres app development cost will cost you? But unfortunately, there is no specific answer to this question, because multiple factors affect the price.

Software

How much does it cost to make an app like 99Acres.pdf

  1. 1. Today we live in this age, which is highly dependent on the latest technologies, smartphones, and the internet. In general, we are talking about the old days when people wanted to buy or sell their property. They had to rely on real estate agents to help prospective customers visit their properties. So now we will discuss 99acreas.com and its development cost. But over the past few years, it has been recognized as one of the most influential and innovative applications in real estate and has qualified as one of the most admired real estate apps. These are the last days when people who want to buy or sell their property have to follow traditional yet complex procedures. Real estate apps became the industry's buzzword as a result of digitization and the COVID-19 outbreak. It has successfully replaced all of those real estate agents and made the whole process of buying or selling property online very fast, transparent, and convenient. In this article we have provided all the details you need to know about real estate app development like 99acres, considering the rapid evolution of mobile-based applications and the growing demand for apps like 99acres.
  2. 2. Overview of 99 acres: Launched in 2005, 99acres is recognized as one of the most popular real estate applications. This property portal is proud to have a list of nine lakh properties for rent and sale spread across 600 cities in India. 99acres deals with every aspect of the home buyer needs and seller needs in the real estate industry. 99acres is an online forum where brokers/agents and sellers of houses, flats, apartments, and construction plots can exchange information about real estate assets in an efficient, quick, and cost-effective manner. At 99acres, sellers or builders can advertise the property, but interested buyers can search for the property, browse listings and update themselves on price trends, new building projects, and other important highlights in the real estate sector. Benefits of building a real estate mobile app like 99 Acres: Maintaining a real estate business is always a high task as there are many things to manage. But real estate app development is the right solution to all those problems. All you need to do is hire a mobile app developer to get these benefits listed below: 1. Brand identity: The largest perk of developing an excellent real estate application helps to increase brand visibility among visitors, agents, and property buyers. 2. Improves communication: The app enhances successful conversions, offering a wide selection of property listings and excellent means of communication support.
  3. 3. 3. Simplify the buying and selling process: A well-planned real estate application makes the whole buying and selling process much easier and faster for sellers and buyers. Mobile app development company in spain, in particular, can customize advanced search filters, call settings, pricing, asset location, and other key functions to suit customer needs. 4. Customer Support: Customers will always appreciate 24 * 7 customer support in apps such as real estate to get all the information they need regarding agent contact details, property location, property area, and more. Implementing a chatbot in the real estate app can help you provide customers with seamless customer support. Features of 99acres app : 1. Using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm: In this modern age, Artificial Intelligence has become a big thing in detecting customer behavior and providing an excellent customer experience. Using AI-based tools in real-estate applications is a worthwhile decision. It allows you to store user preferences, and alerts in the personalized app and send target notifications to increase your conversion rate. Leading real-estate application-99acres is also using the same technology to double customer demand for its listings. To add this feature to your app, it is advisable to hire an iPhone application development companies usa that specializes in customizing the app with AI. 2. Easy login or sign up: This is an important feature of your app, so make sure you have integrated multiple login procedures to make it easier for users to access the app. This means you can add ease of access to the login page by using a phone number, email address, social media account, Google Accounts, and more to ensure stress-free login and increase user retention rates. Also, to make your app more reliable and trustworthy, utilize a two-way authentication approach that involves sending a verification code to the user's mobile device.
  4. 4. 3. Database: Everything related to app success or core performance depends on integrating the database into your real estate mobile app development process. The more comprehensive and up-to-date it is, the better the chance of keeping your users interested in the app. 4. Search and Filters: This is one of the important features of your app. Once the user app hits the home screen, property identification and filtration is the first thing they do in your app. You can hire a Mobile apps developers NYC to customize this feature and add shortlisting features or filters to the platform. This brings your end-users into a much larger comfort zone regarding the reliability of your platform. 5. Geographical location/map: In order for your app to work properly, it is important to have proper map integration to help customers find the property in the preferred location. This is the only way to ensure that property buyers get to the right place at the right time. To make your app work smoothly, You could also want to consider including an intelligent map tool in the app, which will allow you to quickly locate locations that are close to schools, banks, hospitals,, and other important locations. 6. Property Photos: The real estate app or property listing app is incomplete without posting high-resolution images of the properties. Make sure sellers or property owners are using minimalist Photoshop images of the interior and exterior of a home or commercial space. 7. Sending a message in the app: In order to communicate instantly with agents, agencies, and home buyers, it is essential to have messaging features in the app. They can not only text and email each other, but also send files
  5. 5. and attachments. Additionally, you can ask your Mobile app development company turkey to implement voice and video calling as well as add multiple communication modes. 8. Rating and Review: Add the option to submit reviews or ratings to the app so that other users can increase their trust in the app. If you choose to hire an app developer, make sure you allow your experts to use these technologies to create the powerful back-end of your app and make it run on multiple platforms. How much does it cost to make an app like 99Acres : At this point, you must be interested to know if 99 acres app development cost will cost you? But unfortunately, there is no specific answer to this question, because multiple factors affect the price. Product complexity, number of features and functionality, size of your development cost, the platform you choose to launch your app, technologies you use for app development, UI / UX design, and more are some of the factors that affect the cost. Are considered to be some common cost-influencing factors. It is therefore always recommended that consulting with the list of mobile app development companies NYC be a great start to assessing accurate project expectations. Conclusion: The real estate market is booming without any downturn. With the real estate mobile app, Agencies can use the real estate mobile app to sell, lease, or rent residential or commercial properties online. So if you are a real estate company and finally decide to create a real estate mobile app, you need to hire the best mobile app development company in USA to fuel the growth of your online business. It promotes your brand, helps agencies to communicate directly with potential customers, increases market reach, increases retention rate, and more. Author Bio: Hello every one, im Gangadhar Chemudu. I’m a passionate content writer and SEO Executive working in FuGenX Technologies. FuGenX is one of the top best android apps development
  6. 6. company usa, India, and UAE. I am curious about the latest technological developments. For topics related to mobile app development, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, IOS, and technology, contact me on LinkedIn. Read also: retail app like walmart development cost

