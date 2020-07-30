Successfully reported this slideshow.
POWERPC ASSEMBLY LANGUAGE VINOD BUSSA
REGISTER USAGE CONVENTION General Purpose Registers •GPR0. Volatile register used in function prologs •GPR1 Stack Pointer ...
REGISTER USAGE CONVENTION (CONTD..) Special Purpose Registers •LR. Link Register Volatile •CTR Loop counter Register Volat...
SAMPLE ASSEMBLY PROGRAM 1 loop: lbz r4, 0(r3) cmpwi r4, 0 beq done addi r4, r4, 0x20 stb r4, 0(r3) addi r3, r3, 1 b loop d...
SAMPLE ASSEMBLY PROGRAM 2 li r4, 100 mtctr r4 loop: lwzu r5, 4(r6) add r7, r7, r5 bdnz loop
SAMPLE ASSEMBLY PROGRAM 2 li r4, 100 mtctr r4 subi. r5,r5,8 line_loop: lfd f0,0(r6) addi r6,r6,8 stfdu f0,8(r5) bdnz line_...
THANK YOU
This presentation covers PowerPc assembly language introduction such as PowerPC application binary interface and example of PowerPc assembly programs

