Advantages of running OpenShift on Power/OpenPOWER systems

Pack-em or stack-em: Advantages of running OpenShift on Power



In this presentation , presenter talked about the (container density, pod scaling) tests we performed with OpenShift Container Platform (OCP) and compared different architectures. You will ascertain the effectiveness of using IBM Power Systems with OpenShift Container Platform which can host most containers or pods without performance degradation compared to other platforms. A "DevOps" scenario with a workload similar to a MEAN stack (Mongo, Express, Angular, and Node) is selected. The workload was purposeful to further demonstrate the price-performance advantage of using OpenShift with Power Platform.