Advantages of running OpenShift on Power/OpenPOWER systems

Pack-em or stack-em: Advantages of running OpenShift on Power — Mithun HR Software Engineer - Cognitive Systems Krishna Ha...
Agenda IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation 2 IBM and Red Hat Partnership Overview of Red Hat OpenShift Us...
3 Together, IBM and Red Hat will support our clients with forward-thinking, flexible, cloud-ready infrastructure solutions...
Overview of Red Hat OpenShift
5 IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
6 Meet The POWER9 family Big Data Workloads Enterprise AI Workloads LC922 AC922 Mission Critical Workloads S922/S914/S924 ...
7 ppc64le for Data intensive workloads IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
8 Objective • Develop Proof Point for Price/Perf per core Advantage • Identify Workload • Choose CPU Intensive Workload • ...
9 The Workload (idea from MongoDB Manual è https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/tutorial/geospatial-tutorial/) Collection #1 - ...
10 Components POWER9 x86_64 Hypervisor PowerVM KVM OpenShift Container Platform v3.11.104 v3.11.104 OS RHEL 7.6 (Maipo) RH...
11 IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
12 IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
13 MongoDB workload on IBM Power 3.2X greater containers per core than tested Intel Xeon SP Gold 6150 servers (Skylake) IB...
14 A container is the smallest compute unit CONTAINER IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
15 image name labels cpu memory Storage replicas POD CONTAINER POD CONTAINER POD CONTAINER DEPLOYMENT pods configuration i...
16 TRAIN MORE. BUILD MORE. KNOW MORE. Industry leading innovations • Large Model Support • Distributed Deep Learning • Coh...
17 IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
18 Summary Get more work done -- Perf/Core is high Fastest memory lives on cores -- P9 runs more containers More data than...
Demo 19IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation https://github.com/krishvoor/cloud_interop https://developer.i...
20
Advantages of running OpenShift on Power/OpenPOWER systems

In this presentation , presenter talked about the (container density, pod scaling) tests we performed with OpenShift Container Platform (OCP) and compared different architectures. You will ascertain the effectiveness of using IBM Power Systems with OpenShift Container Platform which can host most containers or pods without performance degradation compared to other platforms. A "DevOps" scenario with a workload similar to a MEAN stack (Mongo, Express, Angular, and Node) is selected. The workload was purposeful to further demonstrate the price-performance advantage of using OpenShift with Power Platform.

  1. 1. Pack-em or stack-em: Advantages of running OpenShift on Power — Mithun HR Software Engineer - Cognitive Systems Krishna Harsha Voora Software Engineer - Cognitive Systems
  2. 2. Agenda IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation 2 IBM and Red Hat Partnership Overview of Red Hat OpenShift Use Cases for OpenShift Meet The POWER9 Family Objective The Workload Demo
  3. 3. 3 Together, IBM and Red Hat will support our clients with forward-thinking, flexible, cloud-ready infrastructure solutions – optimized for Power Systems. IBM and Red Hat – Partners for 20 Years For over 20 years, IBM and Red Hat have collaborated with the Open Source community to drive innovation and power businesses around the world. IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
  4. 4. 4 Overview of Red Hat OpenShift IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
  5. 5. 5 IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
  6. 6. 6 Meet The POWER9 family Big Data Workloads Enterprise AI Workloads LC922 AC922 Mission Critical Workloads S922/S914/S924 H922/H924/L922 Power Enterprise SystemsPower Scale-Out Systems IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation E950 E980
  7. 7. 7 ppc64le for Data intensive workloads IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
  8. 8. 8 Objective • Develop Proof Point for Price/Perf per core Advantage • Identify Workload • Choose CPU Intensive Workload • Geospatial Workload from MongoDB • Based on MEAN Stack • Define SLAs • Identify Container Density Testing • Pack as many containers per host as possible • Work through Price/Perf per core IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
  9. 9. 9 The Workload (idea from MongoDB Manual è https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/tutorial/geospatial-tutorial/) Collection #1 - Neighborhoods • 195 rows • 4 Megabytes raw • Each row has an array of geospatial points that outline the neighborhood Collection #2 - Restaurants • 23,359 rows (restaurant listings) • Each row has the location- single geospatial coordinate (Lat/Long) and the establishment’s name • 3.2 Megabytes raw Each MicroService (Node.Js Application, Express, Mongoose) call runs 1 Query (Jmeter Script v4) • Get 10 neighborhoods (MongoDB picks 10 and returns them) • Get My Neighborhood (fixed location) • GetNeighborhoods (pass in location coordinates) • GetRestaurants located in a Donut shape around me (max & min range) • GetRestaurants in range Each “Jmeter user” calls all 5 micro services per loop. 4 users, 10 loops = 200 transactions Short runs are about 8 mins long – 675,000 transactions Long runs are about 30 mins long – 2,700,000 transactions IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
  10. 10. 10 Components POWER9 x86_64 Hypervisor PowerVM KVM OpenShift Container Platform v3.11.104 v3.11.104 OS RHEL 7.6 (Maipo) RHEL 7.6 (Maipo) Kernel 3.10.0-957.12.1.el7.ppc64le 3.10.0-957.12.2.el7.x86_64 Container OS CentOS Linux 7(Core) CentOS Linux 7(Core) Container OS Kernel 3.10.0-957.12.1.el7.ppc64le 3.10.0-957.12.2.el7.x86_64 MongDB Enterprise 4.0.2-1.e17.ppc64le 4.0.2-1.e17.x86_64 Node.js v8.14.1-linux-ppc64le v8.14.1-linux-x64 The Software Stack IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
  11. 11. 11 IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
  12. 12. 12 IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
  13. 13. 13 MongoDB workload on IBM Power 3.2X greater containers per core than tested Intel Xeon SP Gold 6150 servers (Skylake) IBM Power L922 (20-core, 256GB, 2 LPARs) 174 containers Intel Xeon SP based 2-socket server (36-core, 256GB, 2 VMs) 98 containers Server price 2,3,4 -3-year warranty $28,821 $28,805 Geospatial workload Total Transactions per Second - With 2 VM’s 2542 tps 2290 tps Containers/core 8.7 2.7 3.2 X Greater containers/core 1. Based on IBM internal testing running MongoDB’s Geospatial queries at 700 users, each running 1000 transactions using jmeter v4. Each container uses MongoDB 4.0.2 & Node.js v8.14.1 (REST APIs) with socket bound containers. Testing added containers to each server until servers reached response time limit of 99% of transactions completing in under 1 second. Results valid as of 7/17/19. Conducted under laboratory condition with speculative execution controls to mitigate user-to-kernel and user- to-user side-channel attacks on both systems, Individual result can vary based on workload size, use of storage subsystems & other conditions. Details about MongoDB workload: https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/tutorial/geospatialtutorial/ 2. 3.2X greater containers/core is based on 174 containers/20 cores for Power L922 and 98 containers/36 cores for Intel Xeon. – (2,531/20)/(2,290/36) = 3.2 3. IBM Power L922 (2x10-core/typical 2.9 GHz/256 GB memory) 2x 388 GB SSD, 2x 10 Gb two-port network, RHEL 7.6 with PowerVM (2 partitions@10-cores each), 4. Competitive stack: 2-socket Intel Xeon Skylake Gold 6150 (2x18-core/ 2.7 GHz/256 GB memory), 2 x 480 GB SSD, 3 x 10 Gb two-port network, RHEL 7.6, KVM (2 VMs@18-cores each) 5. Pricing is based on Power L922 https://www.ibm.com/it-infrastructure/power/scale-out, and publicly available x86 pricing https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/120490/intel-xeon-gold-6150-processor-24-75m-cache-2-70-ghz.html IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
  14. 14. 14 A container is the smallest compute unit CONTAINER IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
  15. 15. 15 image name labels cpu memory Storage replicas POD CONTAINER POD CONTAINER POD CONTAINER DEPLOYMENT pods configuration is defined in a deployment IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
  16. 16. 16 TRAIN MORE. BUILD MORE. KNOW MORE. Industry leading innovations • Large Model Support • Distributed Deep Learning • Coherence • NVLink 2.0 3.7x 2.3x 3.8x IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
  17. 17. 17 IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
  18. 18. 18 Summary Get more work done -- Perf/Core is high Fastest memory lives on cores -- P9 runs more containers More data than ever lives -- Higher throughput means more containers Faster innovation and value -- $/Container pp64le vs Intel. IBM PowerVM: https://www.ibm.com/in-en/marketplace/ibm-powervm Red Hat OpenShift on PowerVM: http://www-01.ibm.com/common/ssi/ShowDoc.wss?docURL=/common/ssi/rep_sm/p/877/ENUS5639- OCP/index.html&lang=en&request_locale=en IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation
  19. 19. Demo 19IBM ISV Team/ June 26, 2020 / © 2020 IBM Corporation https://github.com/krishvoor/cloud_interop https://developer.ibm.com/tutorials/mongodb-nodejs-on-openshift/
  20

