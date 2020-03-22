Successfully reported this slideshow.
the importance of information systems in an organization Ganda Ferry Ferdian 20190700007 INFORMATION SYSTEM UNIVERSITAS BU...
Information system is a combination of technology and information that makes it easy for people to receive information fro...
I chose the information system because the information system trains me to be better at communicating with the organizatio...
References Laudon, K. C., & Laudon, J. P. (2010). Management Information System.11th Edition. New Jersey: Pearson Prentice...
Tugas inggris

Ganda Ferry Ferdian - 20190700007
Universitas Buddhi Dharma - Tanggerang

Published in: Education
Tugas inggris

  1. 1. the importance of information systems in an organization Ganda Ferry Ferdian 20190700007 INFORMATION SYSTEM UNIVERSITAS BUDDHI DHARMA 2020
  2. 2. Information system is a combination of technology and information that makes it easy for people to receive information from various sources According to Laudon, Kenneth, Jane (2007:42) Information system is a system within an organization that meets the needs of daily transaction processing, supports operations, is managerial and strategic activities of an organization and provides certain external parties with the necessary reports. According to Laudon and Laudon (2010:46) information system is a set interrelated components that collect (or take), process, store and distribute information to support decision making and control in an organization. According to O’Brien and James A any organized combination of people, hardware, software, communications, networks, and data resources that collects, transforms, and disseminates information in an organization I am interest to study information system….
  3. 3. I chose the information system because the information system trains me to be better at communicating with the organization, making decisions on things and being more careful in doing an analysis and making the organization I run better Information systems are any organized combination of people, hardware, software, communication networks, data sources and organized policies and procedures that store, retrieve, change, and separate information in an organization. (James ,O’Brien, Gorge M. Marakas (2008)
  4. 4. References Laudon, K. C., & Laudon, J. P. (2010). Management Information System.11th Edition. New Jersey: Pearson Prentice Hall. Laudon, Kenneth C.; G Laudon, Jane P. (2007:42) Management Information System. Palgrave, Basingstoke. O’Brien, James A. (2003). Introduction to Information System: Essentials for the E- business Enterprise. (11th edition). McGraw Hill Inc, New York.

