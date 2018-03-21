-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Read now : https://sikasikgetnow.blogspot.com/?book=0838885519
PDF ##Audiobook## Primary Phonics: Set 2 TXT,PDF,EPUB FUll Online
Storybooks 2 includes 10 decodable storybooks that feature the concepts introduced in Workbook 2 and only contain previously taught phonetic concepts. Each book is 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 inches and has approximately 16 pages. All books feature engaging black and white illustrations; lively contemporary themes; and inside covers which clearly list phonetic concepts and sight words. Titles in Set 2 include: Mac Gets Well, The Big Game, The Joke, The Cake, The Bee, The Goat, Sail, The Seal, Hide and Seek, and The Fire.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment