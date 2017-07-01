ENSAYO ¿QUE ES BLOG Y PARA QUE SIRVE? GALVIS CARRILLO ALUMNO FRANCISCO DANILO BOLAÑO PROFESOR INSTITUTO TECNICO DE SISTEMA...
ENSAYO SOBRE BLOG Y SU IMPORTANCIA Los blogers es un medio comunicativo del cual muchas personas podemos acceder a diferen...
a mano el código HTML y frecuentemente subir las nuevas publicaciones, el usuario puede publicar a su bitácora en línea, q...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ensyo de que es un blog y para que sirve

29 views

Published on

ensyo de que es un blog y para que sirve

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

ensyo de que es un blog y para que sirve

  1. 1. ENSAYO ¿QUE ES BLOG Y PARA QUE SIRVE? GALVIS CARRILLO ALUMNO FRANCISCO DANILO BOLAÑO PROFESOR INSTITUTO TECNICO DE SISTEMA DE COLOMBIA (INTESCOL) BARRANCAS, LA GUAJIRA 2017
  2. 2. ENSAYO SOBRE BLOG Y SU IMPORTANCIA Los blogers es un medio comunicativo del cual muchas personas podemos acceder a diferentes temas de los cuales sus autores exponen, para que sus lectores den su opinión y al mismo tiempo absorbe información de la red. Por ello tiene la oportunidad de protagonizar la información haciéndola suya y compartiéndola con los demás, también se ha vuelto un medio de comercialización donde las empresas ofrecen sus productos por eso proviene de una palabra que se llama bitácora que es un diario donde su autor expone su vida. Por eso creo que los blog es un movimiento que define, en sí mismo un periodismo, mejor comunicativo, de más alcance (a largo plazo) que se ha logrado a través de los medios de comunicación. Los blogs supondrán una revolución mucho más importante en la manipulación mediática. Además por eso unos de los beneficios que acompañan al internet es la posibilidad de hacer negocios virtuales y vivir de ellos ya que podemos obtener ganancias para nuestros beneficios. Con todo esto los blogers tienen una capacidad de incrementar la transparencia y verdadera libertad de expresión de cada persona. Comenzar hacer un blog y mantenerlo es gratuito, gracias a la visión anticipativa de algunas empresas, Como Google, ha sabido ver en este movimiento un anticipo del futuro de Internet. Si se toma en consideración que hay varios servicios en línea que permiten montar y mantener un blog sin costo alguno. Además podemos colocar anuncios y cobrar por ellos no solo eso sí que hay muchas cosas mas como las siguientes; servir para publicar el diario de un estudiante, la comunicación corporativa de una empresa o la evolución de un experimento científico. Pero solo por colocarlos no es todo si no la cantidad de visitantes que se hagan a diario hará la diferencia. Los blog han tenido un alto nivel de capacidad popularidad, con una cantidad de lectores comparables con algunas revistas, donde se pueden lograr contratos con diferentes empresarios o personas algunas. También podemos utilizar un blog para nuestra economía, como ahorrar dinero, eliminar deudas, invertir en un negocio y para los descuentos, ofertas. Por eso hoy en día los blog tiene mucho peso mediático y comercial, lo saben muy bien aquel que se dedica al mundo de ellos, por eso en el momento, los expertos continúan analizando las estadísticas ligadas a los blogs, como por ejemplo, los diarios on line que son más enlazados por los blogers. Sin embargo, la sencillez de los blogs no debe confundirse con limitación. Hay periodistas que han empezado con un blog y a los pocos meses disponían de un diario digital propio. Los blogs alojados en Blogger generalmente están alojados en los servidores de Google dentro del dominio blogspot.com, Más específicamente, en vez de escribir
  3. 3. a mano el código HTML y frecuentemente subir las nuevas publicaciones, el usuario puede publicar a su bitácora en línea, que se actualiza dinámicamente, llenando un formulario en el sitio web de Blogger. Esto puede ser realizado por cualquier navegador web actualizado y los resultados se reflejan inmediatamente.

×