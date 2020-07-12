Successfully reported this slideshow.
Combining Evidence for Cross-language Information Retrieval Petra Galuscakova petra@umd.edu University of Maryland, College Park
Cross-language Information Retrieval (CLIR)
Cross-language Information Retrieval (CLIR) What are the possible side effects of Plaquenil? Plaquenil side effects … trou...
- Swahili - Tagalog - Somali - Lithuanian - Bulgarian - Pashto Machine Translation for English Retrieval of Information in...
Outline 1. How to build a CLIR system? 2. How to combine multiple systems? 3. How to pick out systems for the combination?
CLIR Pipeline 13 Recording Speech Recognition Speech processing
Translation Plaquenil side effects Plaquenil Effets secondaires … troubles de l'accommodation, maladie de la rétine, régre...
Translation Approaches ● Neural Machine Translation v1 trained using Marian ● Neural Machine Translation v2 trained withou...
CLIR Pipeline 25 Recording Speech Recognition Speech processing
Collection Processing ● Character normalization ○ Tokenization (e.g. aren’t → aren ‘ t) ○ Lowercasing (e.g. New York →new ...
CLIR Pipeline 30 Recording Speech Recognition Speech processing side effects ≠ “side effects”
Matcher ● Indri Language Model: ● Hidden Markov Model: ● Probabilistic Term Occurrence:
CLIR Pipeline 34 Recording Speech Recognition Speech processing 572 experiments available on the Development set
Outline 1. How to build a CLIR system? 2. How to combine multiple systems? 3. How to pick out systems for the combination?
Systems Combination Approaches S1 S2 S3 A 0.8 C -0.9 A 45 B 0.75 D -0.5 D 42 C 0.32 - E 30 ... ... 2 W = 35 W = 22 W = 15
Score Normalization Ranks Scores Borda Counts Reciprocal Ranks Sum-To-One Min-Max Score = N - rank + 1 Where (N is number ...
Combination/Normalization MAP scores for LT [Q2/EVAL, text only], 10,203 documents, 1,000 queries
System Combination (WeightCombMNZ + Sum-To-One Norm) October 2019 evaluation [Q2/EVAL] 10,203 documents, 1,000 queries
Outline 1. How to build a CLIR system? 2. How to combine multiple systems? 3. How to pick out systems for the combination?
System Selection ● How to pick a system combination that will work well on evaluation set? ● How to do so efficiently? ○ T...
Manual System Selection 572 systems of LT on Development set Pre-selection of 15 systems All 6-way combinations System Sel...
Clustering 572 systems of LT on Development set ● Correctly retrieved Query/Document relevance pairs ● Jaccard coefficient...
Clustering 572 systems of LT on Development set ● Correctly retrieved Query/Document relevance pairs ● Jaccard coefficient...
Systems Selection MAP scores for LT [Q2/EVAL, text] 10,203 documents, 1,000 queries
Random Selection MAP scores for LT [Q2/EVAL, text], WeightCombMNZ with STO normalization, 10,203 documents, 1,000 queries
Takeaways ● System combination achieves 40% improvement comparing with a single best system ● Selecting systems for a comb...
Other Research Directions https://www.dropbox.com/s/vkxl9awdep80sq5/shamus.mp4?dl=0
Visual Features ● Similar setting: - Feature Signatures ● Concept detection and visual object similarity ● Same faces
Video Retrieval Results C - Context M - Metadata V - Visual Features MediaEval 2014 Search and Hyperlinking 4,000 hours of...
Combining Evidence for Cross-language Information Retrieval

System combination has been extensively studied in monolingual information retrieval, but the problem is understudied in cross-language retrieval in which queries are expressed in one language, but documents are written in another. One notable characteristic of cross-language retrieval, however, is the potential for a greater diversity of system design, since translation and retrieval components both exhibit substantial design spaces. Due to the large diversity of the systems in cross-language retrieval, the potential range of combinations is orders of magnitude larger than in monolingual applications.

I show that evidence combination works well in cross-language retrieval, achieving improvements of 40% relative to the best single system. The best results are obtained using post-retrieval evidence combination, which is able to incorporate many diverse high-quality systems. Because hundreds of different systems can be built, the effectiveness of alternative approaches for managing the complexity is also explored. Both system clustering and expert judgment regarding diversity can help to limit the combinatorial growth of time complexity arising when selections among large numbers of systems need to be made.

Published in: Science
Combining Evidence for Cross-language Information Retrieval

  1. 1. Combining Evidence for Cross-language Information Retrieval Petra Galuscakova petra@umd.edu University of Maryland, College Park 03/31/2020
  2. 2. Cross-language Information Retrieval (CLIR)
  3. 3. Cross-language Information Retrieval (CLIR) What are the possible side effects of Plaquenil?
  4. 4. Cross-language Information Retrieval (CLIR) What are the possible side effects of Plaquenil? Plaquenil side effects
  5. 5. Cross-language Information Retrieval (CLIR) What are the possible side effects of Plaquenil? Plaquenil side effects
  6. 6. Cross-language Information Retrieval (CLIR) What are the possible side effects of Plaquenil? Plaquenil side effects
  7. 7. Cross-language Information Retrieval (CLIR) What are the possible side effects of Plaquenil? Plaquenil side effects … troubles de l'accommodation, maladie de la rétine, régressant à l'arrêt du traitement....
  8. 8. Cross-language Information Retrieval (CLIR) What are the possible side effects of Plaquenil? Plaquenil side effects … troubles de l'accommodation, maladie de la rétine, régressant à l'arrêt du traitement.... … accommodation disorders, retinal disease, regressing when treatment is stopped...
  9. 9. - Swahili - Tagalog - Somali - Lithuanian - Bulgarian - Pashto Machine Translation for English Retrieval of Information in Any Language (MATERIAL) Demo
  10. 10. - Swahili - Tagalog - Somali - Lithuanian - Bulgarian - Pashto Machine Translation for English Retrieval of Information in Any Language (MATERIAL) Demo
  11. 11. Outline 1. How to build a CLIR system? 2. How to combine multiple systems? 3. How to pick out systems for the combination?
  12. 12. Outline 1. How to build a CLIR system? 2. How to combine multiple systems? 3. How to pick out systems for the combination?
  13. 13. CLIR Pipeline 13 Recording Speech Recognition Speech processing
  14. 14. CLIR Pipeline 14 Recording Speech Recognition Speech processing
  15. 15. Translation Plaquenil side effects
  16. 16. Translation Plaquenil side effects Plaquenil Effets secondaires
  17. 17. Translation Plaquenil side effects Plaquenil Effets secondaires Query Translation
  18. 18. Translation Plaquenil side effects Plaquenil Effets secondaires … troubles de l'accommodation, maladie de la rétine, régressant à l'arrêt du traitement.... Query Translation
  19. 19. Translation Plaquenil side effects Plaquenil Effets secondaires … troubles de l'accommodation, maladie de la rétine, régressant à l'arrêt du traitement.... … accommodation disorders, retinal disease, regressing when treatment is stopped... Query Translation
  20. 20. Translation Plaquenil side effects Plaquenil Effets secondaires … troubles de l'accommodation, maladie de la rétine, régressant à l'arrêt du traitement.... … accommodation disorders, retinal disease, regressing when treatment is stopped... Query Translation Document Translation
  21. 21. Translation Approaches ● Neural Machine Translation v1 trained using Marian ● Neural Machine Translation v2 trained without punctuation and casing using Marian ● Neural Machine Translation v3 trained using Sockeye ● Statistical Machine Translation trained using Moses ● Probabilistic Structured Queries (PSQ) which uses trained translation probabilities ● 1-best and N-best versions of the systems ● Trained using different data
  22. 22. Translation Approaches ● Neural Machine Translation v1 trained using Marian ● Neural Machine Translation v2 trained without punctuation and casing using Marian ● Neural Machine Translation v3 trained using Sockeye ● Statistical Machine Translation trained using Moses ● Probabilistic Structured Queries (PSQ) which uses trained translation probabilities ● 1-best and N-best versions of the systems ● Trained using different data
  23. 23. Translation Approaches ● Neural Machine Translation v1 trained using Marian ● Neural Machine Translation v2 trained without punctuation and casing using Marian ● Neural Machine Translation v3 trained using Sockeye ● Statistical Machine Translation trained using Moses ● Probabilistic Structured Queries (PSQ) which uses trained translation probabilities ● 1-best and N-best versions of the systems ● Trained using different data P (das Haus | house) = 0.5 P (der Haushalt | house) = 0.3 P (das Parlament | house) = 0.2
  24. 24. Translation Approaches ● Neural Machine Translation v1 trained using Marian ● Neural Machine Translation v2 trained without punctuation and casing using Marian ● Neural Machine Translation v3 trained using Sockeye ● Statistical Machine Translation trained using Moses ● Probabilistic Structured Queries (PSQ) which uses trained translation probabilities ● 1-best and N-best versions of the systems ● Trained using different data P (das Haus | house) = 0.5 P (der Haushalt | house) = 0.3 P (das Parlament | house) = 0.2
  25. 25. CLIR Pipeline 25 Recording Speech Recognition Speech processing
  26. 26. CLIR Pipeline 26 Recording Speech Recognition Speech processing
  27. 27. Collection Processing ● Character normalization ○ Tokenization (e.g. aren’t → aren ‘ t) ○ Lowercasing (e.g. New York →new york) ○ Punctuation removal (e.g. ex–prime minister →ex prime minister) ○ Diacritics removal (e.g. Galuščáková →Galuscakova) ○ Remove non-alphabetic characters (e.g. abc@gmail.com -> abc gmail com) ● Stemming (e.g. feeding cats → feed cat) ○ Applied during retrieval ○ Applied before MT training
  28. 28. CLIR Pipeline 28 Recording Speech Recognition Speech processing
  29. 29. CLIR Pipeline 29 Recording Speech Recognition Speech processing
  30. 30. CLIR Pipeline 30 Recording Speech Recognition Speech processing side effects ≠ “side effects”
  31. 31. CLIR Pipeline 31 Recording Speech Recognition Speech processing
  32. 32. Matcher ● Indri Language Model: ● Hidden Markov Model: ● Probabilistic Term Occurrence:
  33. 33. CLIR Pipeline 33 Recording Speech Recognition Speech processing
  34. 34. CLIR Pipeline 34 Recording Speech Recognition Speech processing 572 experiments available on the Development set
  35. 35. Outline 1. How to build a CLIR system? 2. How to combine multiple systems? 3. How to pick out systems for the combination?
  36. 36. Normalization and System Combination IR System 1 IR System 2 IR System 3 System CombinationQueryY IR System 4 Document List Y QueryZ QueryX Document List X Document List Z Score Normalization
  37. 37. Systems Combination Approaches S1 S2 S3 A 0.8 C -0.9 A 45 B 0.75 D -0.5 D 42 C 0.32 - E 30 ... ...
  38. 38. Systems Combination Approaches S1 S2 S3 A 0.8 C -0.9 A 45 B 0.75 D -0.5 D 42 C 0.32 - E 30 ... ...
  39. 39. Systems Combination Approaches S1 S2 S3 A 0.8 C -0.9 A 45 B 0.75 D -0.5 D 42 C 0.32 - E 30 ... ... 2
  40. 40. Systems Combination Approaches S1 S2 S3 A 0.8 C -0.9 A 45 B 0.75 D -0.5 D 42 C 0.32 - E 30 ... ...
  41. 41. Systems Combination Approaches S1 S2 S3 A 0.8 C -0.9 A 45 B 0.75 D -0.5 D 42 C 0.32 - E 30 ... ... 2
  42. 42. Systems Combination Approaches S1 S2 S3 A 0.8 C -0.9 A 45 B 0.75 D -0.5 D 42 C 0.32 - E 30 ... ... 2 W = 35 W = 22 W = 15
  43. 43. Normalization and System Combination IR System 1 IR System 2 IR System 3 System CombinationQueryY IR System 4 Document List Y QueryZ QueryX Document List X Document List Z Score Normalization
  44. 44. Score Normalization Ranks Scores Borda Counts Reciprocal Ranks Sum-To-One Min-Max Score = N - rank + 1 Where (N is number of returned documents) Score = 1 / rank
  45. 45. Combination/Normalization MAP scores for LT [Q2/EVAL, text only], 10,203 documents, 1,000 queries
  46. 46. System Combination (WeightCombMNZ + Sum-To-One Norm) October 2019 evaluation [Q2/EVAL] 10,203 documents, 1,000 queries
  47. 47. Outline 1. How to build a CLIR system? 2. How to combine multiple systems? 3. How to pick out systems for the combination?
  48. 48. System Selection ● How to pick a system combination that will work well on evaluation set? ● How to do so efficiently? ○ Thousands of possible setups ○ ~500 systems available on the Development set ○ 1020 ways to select 10 systems for combination ○ Need to reduce number of required experiments
  49. 49. Manual System Selection
  50. 50. Manual System Selection
  51. 51. Manual System Selection 572 systems of LT on Development set Pre-selection of 15 systems All 6-way combinations System Selection
  52. 52. Human Clusters System Selection 572 systems of LT on Development set Pre-selection of 15 systems All 6-way combinations System Selection Manual Best
  53. 53. Clustering 572 systems of LT on Development set ● Correctly retrieved Query/Document relevance pairs ● Jaccard coefficient ● Spectral clustering
  54. 54. Clustering 572 systems of LT on Development set ● Correctly retrieved Query/Document relevance pairs ● Jaccard coefficient ● Spectral clustering https://towardsdatascience.com/unsupervised-machine-learning-spectral-clustering-algorit hm-implemented-from-scratch-in-python-205c87271045
  55. 55. Systems Selection MAP scores for LT [Q2/EVAL, text] 10,203 documents, 1,000 queries
  56. 56. Systems Selection MAP scores for LT [Q2/EVAL, text] 10,203 documents, 1,000 queries
  57. 57. Systems Selection MAP scores for LT [Q2/EVAL, text] 10,203 documents, 1,000 queries
  58. 58. Systems Selection MAP scores for LT [Q2/EVAL, text] 10,203 documents, 1,000 queries
  59. 59. Random Selection MAP scores for LT [Q2/EVAL, text], WeightCombMNZ with STO normalization, 10,203 documents, 1,000 queries
  60. 60. Takeaways ● System combination achieves 40% improvement comparing with a single best system ● Selecting systems for a combination is crucial for effectiveness and perfomance ● Human-aided and manual methods work best ○ But fully automatic clustering-based method is robust
  61. 61. Other Research Directions https://www.dropbox.com/s/vkxl9awdep80sq5/shamus.mp4?dl=0
  62. 62. Visual Features ● Similar setting: - Feature Signatures ● Concept detection and visual object similarity ● Same faces
  63. 63. Video Retrieval Results C - Context M - Metadata V - Visual Features MediaEval 2014 Search and Hyperlinking 4,000 hours of BBC broadcast MAP-tol
  64. 64. Video Retrieval Results C - Context M - Metadata V - Visual Features MediaEval 2014 Search and Hyperlinking 4,000 hours of BBC broadcast MAP-tol

×