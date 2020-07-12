Combining Evidence for Cross-language Information Retrieval

System combination has been extensively studied in monolingual information retrieval, but the problem is understudied in cross-language retrieval in which queries are expressed in one language, but documents are written in another. One notable characteristic of cross-language retrieval, however, is the potential for a greater diversity of system design, since translation and retrieval components both exhibit substantial design spaces. Due to the large diversity of the systems in cross-language retrieval, the potential range of combinations is orders of magnitude larger than in monolingual applications.



I show that evidence combination works well in cross-language retrieval, achieving improvements of 40% relative to the best single system. The best results are obtained using post-retrieval evidence combination, which is able to incorporate many diverse high-quality systems. Because hundreds of different systems can be built, the effectiveness of alternative approaches for managing the complexity is also explored. Both system clustering and expert judgment regarding diversity can help to limit the combinatorial growth of time complexity arising when selections among large numbers of systems need to be made.