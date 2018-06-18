Newsletter abril 2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. G A L O A R T I S E 6 G Newsletter T E M A S N E S T A E D I Ç Ã O Férias da Páscoa e Escolhas Portas Abertas Rua Padre Eduardo nº 1115 4755-160 - Cristelo - Barcelos ou através do site http://cidgaloartispe.wixsite.com/galoartise6g V I S I T E - N O S E M : 0 7 Abril 2018
  2. 2. G A L O A R T I S E 6 G P I S C I N A S E C I N E M A Duas das atividades realizadas foram as piscinas e o cinema. Duarante 2 semanas, 2 vezes por semana, os nossos jovens tiveram a possibilidade de frequentar as piscinas de Esposende. Noutro dia, fomos todos ao cinema em Barcelos ver um filme de animação, é de salientar que esta é uma das atividades favoritas dos nossos jovens.  F É R I A S D A P Á S C O A Estas férias da Páscoa foram recheadas de atividades, foram duas semanas preenchidas como poderemos ver mais à frente. G A L O A R T I S E 6 G
  3. 3. G A L O A R T I S E 6 G V I S I T A A V E I R O Durante este dia as nossas crianças tiveram oportunidade de conhecerem melhor a cidade de Aveiro. Passearam de comboio e de moliceiro. De tarde assistiram a um workshop sobre a confeção de ovos moles, e ficaram a conhecer a história destes e como fabricá-los.   C A S A D A C I Ê N C I A D E B R A G A Outra das atividades foi a visita à Casa da Ciência de Braga, em que as nossas crianças e jovens foram divididos em dois grupos, o primeiro constituído pelo 1º ciclo e o segundo pelo 2º e 3º ciclo. Depois de formados os grupos deu-se início às atividades. O 1º ciclo assistiu a uma Oficina de Sabonetes Aromáticos e o 2º ciclo esteve presente no planetário e assistiram a uma apresentação sobre o sistema solar. Depois os grupos trocaram, o 1º ciclo foi para o planetário e os jovens do 2o ciclo assistiram à oficina de Circuitos elétricos. G A L O A R T I S E 6 G
  4. 4. G A L O A R T I S E 6 G A L E G R I A A equipa técnica e os jogadores falaram sobre as dificuldades da profissão de jogador, bem como a disciplina que é necessária para singrar neste "mundo" que é o futebol. Desta forma queríamos que os nossos jovens ficassem a saber que, seja qual for a profissão, até mesmo as mais mediáticas, é necessário muito trabalho e dedicação. De seguida, os jogadores deram autógrafos para gáudio das nossas crianças. G I L V I C E N T E No dia 4 de abril ocorreu a visita da equipa técnica e dos jogadores do Gil Vicente ao nosso projeto, Galoartis. G A L O A R T I S E 6 G
  5. 5. G A L O A R T I S E 6 G E X P O S I Ç Ã O E N T R E E S C O L H A S A exposição “Entre Escolhas” foi uma iniciativa que realizamos no âmbito do Escolhas Portas Abertas. A exposição tinha a perspetiva de expor sonhos, expetativas e oportunidades passadas ou futuras, numa lógica de partilha geracional.   E S C O L H A S P O R T A S A B E R T A S O Barcelos Popular publicitou uma notícia sobre o nosso projeto, fazendo referencia aos objetivos de intervenção e às atividades que realizamos. Focou a necessidade de haver uma nova geração no concelho.

