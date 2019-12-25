Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Big Country, Vol. 3 Audiobook free download | Big Country, Vol. 3 Audiobook online Big Country, Vol. 3 Audiobook free down...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Big Country, Vol. 3 Audiobook free download | Big Country, Vol. 3 Audiobook online Louis L'Amour said that the West was no...
Big Country, Vol. 3 Audiobook free download | Big Country, Vol. 3 Audiobook online Written By: Louis L'amour. Narrated By:...
Big Country, Vol. 3 Audiobook free download | Big Country, Vol. 3 Audiobook online Download Full Version Big Country, Vol....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Big Country... Vol. 3 Audiobook free download | Big Country... Vol. 3 Audiobook online

3 views

Published on

Big Country... Vol. 3 Audiobook Free
Big Country... Vol. 3 Audiobook Online
Big Country... Vol. 3 Audiobook Download

Published in: Mobile
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Big Country... Vol. 3 Audiobook free download | Big Country... Vol. 3 Audiobook online

  1. 1. Big Country, Vol. 3 Audiobook free download | Big Country, Vol. 3 Audiobook online Big Country, Vol. 3 Audiobook free download | Big Country, Vol. 3 Audiobook online
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. Big Country, Vol. 3 Audiobook free download | Big Country, Vol. 3 Audiobook online Louis L'Amour said that the West was no place for the frightened or the mean. It was a "big country needing big men and women to live in it." This volume presents five more of L'Amour's fine short stories about the West, restored according to how they first appeared in their initial publication in magazines. ​ "Riding for the Brand" Jed Asbury was stripped naked by Indians and forced to run the gauntlet. He ran it better than they had expected and escaped with only a few minor wounds. Still on the dodge, Jed encounters a covered wagon in which the horses and humans have been killed, the wagon and its contents left to stand. He is able to outfit himself from clothes and guns he finds in the wagon, and in the process he learns what the intentions were of those who had driven the wagon-and the possible reason they were killed. Jed decides to push forward and accomplish precisely what they had intended to do. ​ "Four Card Draw" Allen Ring drew four cards in a poker game with Ben Taylor, and he won a small ranch. The ranch cabin sits on a low ledge of grass backed up against a cliff of red rock, with a spring not more than fifty feet away. The ranch is all he had ever hoped to have. Only it isn't going to be that simple. Ross Bilton, the town marshal, shows up with two deputies and tells Allen that, whether he has a deed or not, no one is allowed to live on the ranch. A killing had taken place there years before and remains unsolved. But that's not enough to persuade Allen to leave. ​ "His Brother's Debt" Rock Casady is considered a coward. When gunman Ben Kerr issued a challenge, Casady fled rather than stick around to fight. He rode on to new range and got himself a job. He did well at it, but everyone noticed that he avoided going to town, and he avoided people. That was before Sue Landon, niece of the ranch's owner, asked Rock to accompany her to town to make some
  4. 4. Big Country, Vol. 3 Audiobook free download | Big Country, Vol. 3 Audiobook online Written By: Louis L'amour. Narrated By: Tom Weiner Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: April 2010 Duration: 3 hours 33 minutes
  5. 5. Big Country, Vol. 3 Audiobook free download | Big Country, Vol. 3 Audiobook online Download Full Version Big Country, Vol. 3 Audio OR Get now

×