Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Frida Kalho Memorias de Quito Kony 2012 Historia de la cámara fotográfica Colegio El Sauce
Directorio de Empresas ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
índice 5 Índice Directorio de Empresas Carta del Editor Biografías: Frida Kalho Clásicos Cine Documental: Memorias de Quit...
Colegio El Sauce: Somos diferentes18 El colegio El Sauce fue fundado por Margarita Speck de Mena, con la intención de crea...
4 Aleph es un espacio de libertad de expresión que propone crear una voz para nuestro colegio, donde todos tenemos la opor...
Frida Kahlo Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Calderón nació en Coyoacán, México, el 6 de Julio de 1907. Originalmente no pla...
autorretratos, Frida contestaba: "Porque estoy sola tan a menudo, porque soy la persona que conozco mejor". En 1953 Frida ...
7Clásicos Clásicos QUINO, Joaquín Salvador Lavado, nace, hijo de inmigrantes españoles, andaluces, en la ciudad de Mendoza...
Cine8 Después de haber intentado suicidarse, Cahit, un turco-alemán de cuarenta años, alcohólico y toxicómano, ha sido ing...
9Cine La película relata las peripecias del desaprensivo aventurero irlandés Barry Lyndon, concretamente su ascensión y ca...
Documental10 La falta de conocimiento sobre nuestra historia debería llevarnos como jóvenes, a una búsqueda de nuestra ver...
11Documental KONY 2012 make him visible Por: Sofía Ferro Kony 2012 es el nombre del documental que refleja la vida de los ...
1. Para tratar las migrañas. Doctores han tratado y reportado más de 300.000 casos en California con marihuana medicinal. ...
13Fotografía HISTORIA de La cámara oscura la cámara La cámara fotográfica es un elemento que usamos diariamente. ¿Cuáles f...
Fotografía 1. Mantén fija la cámara: Si mueves la cámara al disparar, las fotos saldrán borrosas. Sujétala firmemente con ...
15Galería JUAN PEDRO ARRELLANO RAFAELA DARQUEA FRANCISCA DE LA CERDA DANIELA DE LA CERDA GABRIELA CHEMALI JUAN SEBASTIAN R...
Galería16 " ¿Qué es el arte?, sino una manera de ver " Thomas Berguer "El arte es un tipo de conocimiento superior a la ex...
17Galería - El Sauce Escribe EL SAUCE “Dibujar es como hacer un gesto expresivo con la ventaja de la permanencia.” Henri M...
19Encuestas ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
asisingenieria@ecoventura.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aleph2012

36 views

Published on

Revista Aleph del Colegio Sauce. Año 2012

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aleph2012

  1. 1. Frida Kalho Memorias de Quito Kony 2012 Historia de la cámara fotográfica Colegio El Sauce
  2. 2. Directorio de Empresas ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
  3. 3. índice 5 Índice Directorio de Empresas Carta del Editor Biografías: Frida Kalho Clásicos Cine Documental: Memorias de Quito Documental: Kony 2012 Salud Fotografía: Historia de la cámara fotográfica Fotografía: “Viejos” Galería El Sauce Escribe ¡Somos diferentes! Encuestas Página No. 2 4 5 7 8 10 11 12 13 14 15 17 18 19 ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
  4. 4. Colegio El Sauce: Somos diferentes18 El colegio El Sauce fue fundado por Margarita Speck de Mena, con la intención de crear un espacio educativo orientado hacia el desarrollo personal autentico, dentro de un modelo de convivencia armónico, basado en el respeto, aprecio, autonomía y responsabilidad. ¡Somos diferentes! Entre cuatro hectáreas, sonidos de pájaros y vividos colores de flores y jardines, las casitas de cada grado en la primaria, albergan decenas de materiales didácticos, mapas, dominós, dados de sonido, materiales Montessori y juegos matemáticos donde nuestros alumnos visiblemente abiertos a aprender, descubren manipulando, tocando y preguntando. ¡Eso es lo que nos hace diferentes! Abrazos a sus profesores y profesoras quienes saben sus nombres, sus gustos, sus sueños y también sus debilidades. Al crecer esos mismos niños llenaran las aulas de preguntas, de sugerencias y reflexiones. El material concreto con el que aprendieron habrá cambiado para sumergirse en un mundo de ideas y pensamientos donde les permitimos SER, en donde nos permitimos SER. Largas horas de reunión para comprender comportamientos, para interiorizar responsabilidades, para recrear actitudes. ¡Eso nos hace diferentes! Nuestra propuesta no ha cambiado a lo largo de los años, pues aun mantenemos la necesidad de mantener una practica educativa centrada en las necesidades del alumno/a, lo que impulsa a nuestro personal a generar destrezas personales y profesionales que estimulen la creatividad y la curiosidad de nuestros alumnos y alumnas, en un ambiente flexible, afectivo, alegre y de confianza. Quizás no sea fácil sostener una actitud autentica y de aceptación incondicional por cada uno de nuestros alumnos y alumnas. Sin embargo, no por difícil hemos cambiado el rumbo. “Nadie es mejor ni peor… todos somos diferentes”, lo creemos, lo vivimos en cada relación, y lo soñamos para el futuro de cada uno de nuestros estudiantes, pues sabemos que la libertad de pensamiento dependerá de la capacidad de la aceptación de las diferencias. Queremos que desde pequeños nuestros alumnos y alumnas aprendan la importancia de respetar hasta el mas pequeños de los insectos, el reciclar de cuidar las flores de sus jardines, de entender la riqueza de las diferencias raciales, sociales y culturales; de comprender el mundo desde la pregunta y no rígidas respuestas; de potenciar sus talentos personales sin competir con sus amigos y amigas sino colaborar y trabajar en equipo. Queremos que el colegio sea un enorme laboratorio en donde los estudiantes pueden descubrir que aprender no tiene que ser únicamente intelectual, que lo deben sentir, lo deben integrar en sus vidas y mirar mas allá de las teorías inmutables y dogmáticas, y proponer sin temor a equivocarse las mas atrevidas de las ideas . ¡Eso nos hace diferentes! ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
  5. 5. 4 Aleph es un espacio de libertad de expresión que propone crear una voz para nuestro colegio, donde todos tenemos la oportunidad de exponer nuestros pensamientos, nuestra creatividad y ser escuchados. Fue un placer para mí ser la editora este año, agradezco la colaboración de los alumnos del Sauce que con su participación fueron los creadores de esta revista y a nuestros auspi- ciantes por impulsar la cultura. Espero que disfruten de su revista. Sofía Ferro 4 Carta del Editor ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
  6. 6. Frida Kahlo Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Calderón nació en Coyoacán, México, el 6 de Julio de 1907. Originalmente no planeaba el convertirse en una artista. Sobrevivió a la enfermedad de polio por lo cual empezó un programa de pre-medicina en la ciudad de México. A la edad de 18 sufrió graves heridas en un accidente de autobús. Pasó alrededor de un año en la cama, recuperándose de roturas en su columna vertebral, hombros y costillas, una pelvis astillada y daños en el pie. Sufrió más de 30 operaciones a lo largo de su vida y durante su convalecencia empezó a pintar. Sus pinturas, principalmente autorretratos y naturalezas muertas, eran deliberadamente ingenuas llenas de colores y formas inspiradas en arte folklórico mexicano. Cuando tenía 22 años, se casó con el muralista mexicano Diego Rivera, 20 años mayor que ella. Era una relación tormentosa y apasionada sobrevivió infidelidades, la presión de sus carreras, el divorcio, una segunda boda, los asuntos amorosos lésbicos de Frida, su mala salud y su incapacidad de tener hijos "sufrí dos graves accidentes en mi vida…. uno en el cual un tranvía me arrolló y el segundo fue Diego" (Frida Kahlo). El accidente de tranvía la dejó inválida físicamente y Rivera la dejó inválida emocionalmente. Durante su vida, Frida creaba en relación con las experiencias de su vida, dolor físico, emocional y su turbulenta relación con Diego. Ella pintó 143 pinturas, 55 de las cuales son autorretratos. Cuando le preguntaban porque pintaba tantos 5Biografías ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
  7. 7. autorretratos, Frida contestaba: "Porque estoy sola tan a menudo, porque soy la persona que conozco mejor". En 1953 Frida exhibió en solitario por primera vez en México Cuando se inauguró su exposición, la salud de Frida era tan mala que su medico le dijo que no se levantara de la cama. Frida insistió en asistir a la inauguración y al puro estilo de Frida, así lo hizo. Llego en una ambulancia y su cama en la parte trasera de un camión. La colocaron en su cama y cuatro hombres la cargaron y llevaron hacia los huéspedes que esperaban. Ambos, Frida y Diego eran muy activos en el Partido Comunista en México. A principios de Julio de 1954, Frida hizo su última aparición pública, cuando participó en una manifestación comunista. Poco después, el 13 de Julio de 1954, a la edad de 47 años, Frida falleció. La columna rota, 1944 Frida Kahlo, 1932Frida Kahlo, RAÍCES, 1943 Biografías6 ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
  8. 8. 7Clásicos Clásicos QUINO, Joaquín Salvador Lavado, nace, hijo de inmigrantes españoles, andaluces, en la ciudad de Mendoza (Argentina) el 17 de julio aunque en los registros oficiales conste nacido el 17 de agosto. En 1964, nace Mafalda su personaje más representativo y se empieza a publicar regularmente en la revista Leoplán. ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
  9. 9. Cine8 Después de haber intentado suicidarse, Cahit, un turco-alemán de cuarenta años, alcohólico y toxicómano, ha sido ingresado en la planta de psiquiatría pero no consigue acostumbrarse a dormir sin drogas ni alcohol. A Sibel, una guapa chica turca de 20 años que ha nacido en Hamburgo, le gusta demasiado la vida para ser una buena musulmana. También ella intentó suicidarse para huir de la cárcel de rejas humanas que su familia, muy creyente y respetuosa de las tradiciones había levantado a su alrededor. Una vez frustrado su suicidio, sólo ve una posibilidad para liberarse de su familia: casarse con Cahit. La frenética historia de 5 jóvenes británicos y su relación con la droga, el sexo y la violencia. Tras el éxito de crítica y público de "Tumba abierta", Boyle engrandece aun más su legión de fans. Una cinta muy original que, considerada además su poca "corrección político-social", obtuvo un sorprendente éxito de taquilla. En 1973, Javier (Carlos Areces), hijo de un payaso reclutado por la milicia durante la Guerra Civil busca trabajo como payaso triste en un circo. Allí coincidirá con un estrambótico elenco de personajes marginales: un hombre bala, un domador de elefantes, una mal venida pareja de amaestradores de perros y Sergio (Antonio de la Torre), otro payaso. Ambos lucharán por el amor de Natalia, la trapecista. Cine ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
  10. 10. 9Cine La película relata las peripecias del desaprensivo aventurero irlandés Barry Lyndon, concretamente su ascensión y caída en la sociedad inglesa. La historia comienza en Irlanda en el siglo XVIII. El joven Redmond Barry se enamora de su provocadora prima Nora Brady y se bate en duelo por su amor. Aparentemente mata al prometido de su prima, el capitán inglés Quinn. Barry huye y se enrola en el ejército inglés. Pasado un tiempo descubre que el duelo fue amañado por su propia familia, que el capitán inglés está vivo y se casó con Nora. Óscar y su hermana Linda viven desde hace poco en Tokio. Él sobrevive traficando con drogas y ella trabaja como stripper en un club nocturno. Durante un forcejeo con la policía, Óscar cae herido tras un disparo. Aunque esté agonizando, su espíritu, fiel a la promesa de no abandonar a su hermana, rechaza abandonar el mundo de los vivos. Su espíritu vaga ahora por la ciudad y sus visiones son cada vez más caóticas. Nos ofrece un denso delirio lleno de misticismo. En la precaria cotidianeidad del Ecuador, un adolescente incursiona en hurtos callejeros junto a un grupo de amigos. Pero sus planes se ven trastocados por la llegada de su primo Ángel, un ex - convicto en problemas. Ratas, ratones, rateros muestra el mundo de los pequeños delincuentes en Ecuador. Un relato sobre la pérdida de la inocencia a través de la historia de un joven que pierde las pocas cosas que tenían sentido en su vida. “El cine fue oficialmente inaugurado como espectáculo en París, el 28 de diciembre de 1895. Desde entonces ha experimentado una serie de cambios en varios sentidos. Por un lado, la tecnología del cine ha evolucionado mucho, desde el primitivo cinematógrafo mudo de los hermanos Lumière, hasta el cine digital del siglo XXI.” HISTORIA DEL CINE. WIKIPEDIA CURIOSIDADES ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
  11. 11. Documental10 La falta de conocimiento sobre nuestra historia debería llevarnos como jóvenes, a una búsqueda de nuestra verdadera identidad para conocernos mejor y valorarnos. En el documental “Memorias de Quito” el realizador reflexiona sobre el antecedente étnico de la ciudad de Quito. Por medio de imágenes de archivo, fotografías antiguas y testimonios recientes, el documental habla sobre el mestizaje y la representación de los indígenas en la cultura visual ecuatoriana, revelando al espectador una realidad acerca de nuestra capital. En la búsqueda del origen de una fotografía se despliegan asociaciones que confrontan al presente con el pasado, al mestizo con el indígena, revelando datos de nuestra identidad. El quiteño, indígena, mestizo, todos tenemos un mismo origen, aunque muchos avergonzados de nuestras raíces han intentado cambiar una cultura que ha sido maltratada y que sin embargo posee todavía mucha riqueza cultural y rasgos únicos. Tomar costumbres ajenas para tapar nuestra identidad e historia, burlarse, reírse o simplemente criticar a la sociedad de Quito es desvalorizarse a uno mismo. Nuestros antepasados crearon lo que hoy conocemos como discriminación y racismo; una realidad que se vive día a día en la ciudad de Quito. Tan solo el hecho de creer que existe superioridad sobre otra cultura, etnia, color de piel distinta a la tuya demuestra nuestra negación propia. En los álbumes y registros fotográficos de Quito es notable una sociedad burguesa y de raza blanca; en fotos de las calles y plazas del centro histórico es notable un efecto de borrado intencional que pretende eliminar las imágenes de indígenas. Según los editores de las fotografías los indígenas dañaban el paisaje. Esto nos demuestra que Quito ha pretendido esconderse detrás de un disfraz, convirtiéndose en una sociedad excluyente y racista. El elemento principal de este documental es la fotografía de una mujer indígena que se caracteriza por tener enanismo, se encuentra parada sobre un banco desnuda, en período de gestación y mirando resignada a la cámara. No hay datos sobre la fecha en que fue tomada la fotografía ni la identidad de esta mujer, Esta foto tan impactante nos lleva a preguntarnos: ¿Quién es esta mujer? ¿Quién y con que derecho expone la foto?, ¿Con que intención hizo esta foto? , ¿Tal vez un doctor analizando un fenómeno? Esta foto es la consecuencia de lo desconocido, de lo olvidado, de ese lado de la historia que nadie se ha interesado en contar pero que a pesar de no verla es una realidad que existe y el resultado de una cultura a la que hemos preferido borrar. MEMORIAS DE QUITOPor: Penélope Wirsing ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
  12. 12. 11Documental KONY 2012 make him visible Por: Sofía Ferro Kony 2012 es el nombre del documental que refleja la vida de los niños soldado en Uganda difundido por la ONG Invisible Children y que en tan sólo unos días alcanzo más de 55 millones de reproducciones en YouTube. Se han llegado a crear campañas a través de las redes sociales y es un fenómeno mundial, sin embargo existen otras interpretaciones acera de este documental que se ha disfrazado de una causa noble. El video sugiere que de no ser “por nosotros” (el público que comparte el video y apoya la causa) y por la petición enviada por la ONG, el gobierno de Barack Obama jamás habría enviado tropas a Uganda apoyando una causa humanitaria en la que no están en juego los intereses estadounidenses. Sin embargo Estados Unidos ha participado en operaciones militares en la zona en varias ocasiones; todas fracasaron y generaron terribles repercusiones en las comunidades locales por las retaliaciones del LRA. En febrero del año pasado, el periódico sudafricano Mail & Guardián publicó un reportaje sobre las enormes reservas petroleras encontradas en el noroeste de Uganda cerca de Gulu, ésta fue una pista acerca de las verdaderas intenciones de la casa blanca sobre Uganda, que suponen el control de esta zona petrolera como verdadero objetivo. El video es poderoso y persuasivo, logrando exponer a Joseph Kony y sus atrocidades; el mensaje es superficial y simplemente convierte a Kony en una celebridad del terrorismo mundial; es una herramienta mediática que engañó al mundo y enmascaro los verdaderos intereses y el abuso de poder. La campaña detengan a Kony es altamente irresponsable ya que apoyarla significaría promover la intervención militar estadounidense en Uganda sin tener en cuenta sus consecuencias. Enormes cantidades de personas atraves de la redes sociales e internet se dejaron llevar sin cuestionarse siquiera y sin tener una previa información acerca de la realidad que vive Uganda la información que recibimos a diario debe ser cuestionada los medios pueden convertirse en una herramienta de manipulación. ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
  13. 13. 1. Para tratar las migrañas. Doctores han tratado y reportado más de 300.000 casos en California con marihuana medicinal. El 25% de las mujeres y el 8% de los hombres han sufrido migrañas alguna vez en su vida. 2. Retrasa el crecimiento tumoral. La Asociación contra el Cáncer ha encontrado que retrasa los tumores en pulmones, pechos y cerebro considerablemente. 3. Atenúa síntomas de enfermedades crónicas. Sirve como tratamiento contra el intestino irritado o síndrome de Por: Penélope Wirsing Salud12 10 Beneficios de la Crohn, puede ser útil contra las nauseas, dolor abdominal y diarrea. El THC se comercializa bajo la marca de Marinol desde 1989 4. Previene el Alzheimer. 5. Trata el glaucoma. Ayuda a bajar la presión intraocular. 6. Previene dolores. Es relajante muscular y tiene propiedades antiespasmódicas. 7. Ayuda en los trastornos ADD y ADHD. Es la perfecta alternativa al Ritalin para tratar desordenes sin los negativos efectos de los fármacos ADHD afecta al 4,1% de los adultos entre los 18 y 44 años. 8. Puede tratar la arteriosclerosis múltiple. Para los efectos neurológicos y espasmos musculares causados por la enfermedad. 9. Ayuda con el síndrome pre menstrual. Alivia los dolores. El 75% de las mujeres lo padecen. 10. Ayuda a calmar con OCD y Tourrette. Como en el caso de la arteriosclerosis. Recuerda: Toda sustancia lleva inherente un riesgo para la salud humana si se consume en dosis excesivas, incluso la marihuana. No existe ninguna sustancia inocua en el mundo que no provoque daños en cantidades excesivas. ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
  14. 14. 13Fotografía HISTORIA de La cámara oscura la cámara La cámara fotográfica es un elemento que usamos diariamente. ¿Cuáles fueron sus inicios? ¿Cómo llegaron a inventar cámaras tan modernas como las que tenemos hoy? El primer fotógrafo fue Joseph-Nicéphore Niépce en 1826, utilizando una cámara hecha de madera. A pesar de que esto es considerado como el origen de la cámara fotográfica, la invención de ésta pudo haber ocurrido antes. La primera cámara, que fue lo suficientemente pequeña para considerase portátil, fue construida por Johann Zahn en 1865, aunque pasaron 90 años para que la tecnología se percatara de sus posibilidades. Sin embargo, la cámara fotográfica ha evolucionado a través de los años, sus orígenes pueden ser encontrados hace mucho tiempo. La cámara oscura original era una habitación cuya única fuente de luz era un orificio muy pequeño en una de las paredes. La luz que penetraba en ella por aquel orificio proyectaba una imagen del exterior en la pared opuesta; la imagen resultaba invertida y borrosa. Leonardo Da Vinci definió una cámara oscura. Decía que si se coloca una hoja de papel en blanco verticalmente en una habitación oscura, el observador verá proyectada en ella los objetos del exterior, con sus formas y colores. "parecerá como si estuvieran pintados en el papel”. Luego se descubrió que la luz causaba un ennegrecimiento. Los científicos británicos Thomas Wedgwood y Sir Humphry Davy comenzaron sus experimentos para obtener imágenes fotográficas. Estas fotos no eran permanentes ya que después de exponerlas a la luz, toda la superficie del papel se ennegrecía. Además de estos hubo muchos descubrimientos posteriores que finalizaron en las actuales cámaras fotográficas, mecánicas, automáticas, rápidas, muy precisas, con fotos a color. Es mucha la variedad que existe en estos días. Uno puede optar entre muchas opciones de cámaras, pero siempre va a importar el precio. Aunque, el precio a veces se puede pasar de alto dependiendo para qué va a ser utilizado. Generalmente, los no profesionales se preocupan de que sea una cámara buena y que tenga muchas funciones. Pero los profesionales exigen más que eso debido a que esa es su profesión. Hacia finales del siglo pasado, con la novedad de la fotografía, aparecieron cámaras muy especiales tales como sombreros-cámara, relojes-cámara e incluso pistolas-cámara. A partir de 1936 comenzaron a aparecer cámaras más parecidas a las actuales. Actualmente los únicos modelos que sobreviven son de extraordinaria calidad y los usan, en mayor parte, los profesionales. Las cámaras de la actualidad incorporan los mejores adelantos tecnológicos para nuestra comodidad. Por: Gabriela Chemali ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
  15. 15. Fotografía 1. Mantén fija la cámara: Si mueves la cámara al disparar, las fotos saldrán borrosas. Sujétala firmemente con ambas manos, los brazos pegados al pecho y dispara suavemente; así tendrás fotos de buena definición. Si quieres mejores resultados, te recomendamos usar un trípode que sostenga la cámara y un control disparador que evite moverla al disparar. 2. Experimenta con la luz: La luz es un elemento muy importante, le puedes sacar provecho porque provoca efectos mágicos sobre la naturaleza, es preferible tomar una foto en la tarde cuando se pone el sol y en la mañana muy temprano, no es recomendable hacerlo a medio día porque la luz del sol es muy intensa. 3. Evita el zoom: para tener una mejor resolución es preciso estar cerca de tu objetivo, te recomendamos acercarte lo más posible y tratar de no usar zoom. 4. Mantén las proporciones: Una técnica que usan los fotógrafos para lograr grandes imágenes es la llamada “regla de los tercios”, la cual consiste en dividir visualmente la foto en tres partes, tanto horizontal como verticalmente, y luego situar al sujeto sobre una de las intersecciones. Sigue esta regla y las imágenes serán más interesantes. 5. Usa fondos adecuados: Te recomendamos que cuando veas la foto en la pantalla de la cámara, te fijes en el conjunto de elementos alrededor del sujeto principal, ya que puede haber objetos que distraigan o hagan lucir mal al sujeto. Busca fondos lisos que hagan mejor contraste con el sujeto que estás fotografiando. 14 “Es muy fácil encontrarlos, ellos están pero pretendemos creer que no existen y los dejamos ver pasar el tiempo en soledad sin embargo traen consigo historias que deben ser escuchadas.” Por: Lali Luna ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
  16. 16. 15Galería JUAN PEDRO ARRELLANO RAFAELA DARQUEA FRANCISCA DE LA CERDA DANIELA DE LA CERDA GABRIELA CHEMALI JUAN SEBASTIAN RAMOS MA. LAURA VILLAGOMEZ NATASHA GONZALES ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
  17. 17. Galería16 " ¿Qué es el arte?, sino una manera de ver " Thomas Berguer "El arte es un tipo de conocimiento superior a la experiencia" Aristóteles ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
  18. 18. 17Galería - El Sauce Escribe EL SAUCE “Dibujar es como hacer un gesto expresivo con la ventaja de la permanencia.” Henri Matisse Sobre el Amor Antes, en las relaciones entre personas y matrimonios no se tomaba en cuenta y no existía ninguna mención al amor como se lo hace en la actualidad. El afecto y sentimientos debían comenzar y desarrollarse a partir de unión establecida entre la pareja, en su lugar había devoción y fuerza moral adquirida a partir de una completa comprensión e la responsabilidad mutua. No existían expectativas falsas, solo compromiso y afán poner parte para el bien de ambos, y algo curioso es que el atractivo físico se veía opacado por las virtudes de cada una de las personas involucradas en la pareja, porque el deseo o atracción física con el pasar del tiempo se iría perdiendo pero quedarían los valores y las virtudes para mantener un vinculo. No se puede retomar viejas prácticas en esta época, pero se puede recordar y aprender. Por: Nicolás German Bloqueos sin Razón debido a Pensamientos Extranjeros Y desde mi ventana miraba la vista, nada más que un día normal, un día antes de dar el examen de filosofía, con un bloqueo en mi cabeza sin encontrar fundamentos ni la más mínima gana de hacerlo. Comienzo a pensar, me he dado cuenta que amo escribir, me gusta la filosofía y que mejor que un ensayo en vez de un examen. Sin embargo, sigue aquel bloqueo, pienso por qué mi cerebro no asimila las cosas cuando alguien me dice que hacer y cómo hacerlo, en especial es el hecho de no encontrar un fin o un propósito a las cosas cotidianas. Y con este trabajo pienso en llenar las expectativas de alguien que no me conoce, ¿con qué fin?, me digo a mi mismo. Sigo pensando, me doy cuenta que el humano o al menos desde mi percepción es un ser completamente desde su parecer e interés. Un trabajo nunca será bien realizado si el que lo realiza es presionado a hacerlo o aunque sea mínimamente influido para hacerlo, pues un trabajo bien realizado es aquel que te llena completamente y es hecho completamente a tu parecer. Las bases de esta teoría se remontan al día a día, al caminar y ver el poco interés de progreso, la falta de dedicación y amor hacia los trabajos y situaciones matutinas. Esto se debe al realizar trabajos para la satisfacción y el beneficio de algunos pocos, pues eso está destruyendo la sociedad, retarda el progreso personal y colectivo, pues cuando uno es privado de su libertad comienza a seguir esquemas dictados por alguien que no tiene la más mínima relación con el individuo, se degrada el desarrollo personal. Un ejemplo de simpatizantes con esta teoría es Albajam, un grupo de jóvenes ingleses que viven en sociedades apartadas, con apneas un mínimo contacto con la civilización para recursos básicos. Estos jóvenes viven con un único fin, hacer música. Se dedican meramente a la creación musical, sin fin económico, político o de llenar expectativas ajenas. (Fragmento) Por: Juan Pedro Arellano ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
  19. 19. 19Encuestas ADEPH - COLEGIO EL SAUCE
  20. 20. asisingenieria@ecoventura.com

×