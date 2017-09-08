Macroeconomics Lecture 1 Introduction
Dr. Gale L. Pooley, Ph.D. Email: gpooley@byuh.edu Phone: 675-3208 Office: HGB 226 Section 1: Tuesday and Thursday 12:00pm
Angus Maddison
20161 AD $2 $100 $30 World 15x Northern Europe North America 50x 1820
1820 2016 Change Population 1 billion 7.5 billion 7.5 x Life Expectancy 26 years 72 years 46 + Income Per Capita Per Day $
88% to 2% in 32 years
Astonishing! extremely surprising or impressive; amazing.
How did this happen?
Observe
Think
?
Observe Why Test Think
The Economic Way of Thinking Think Like an Economist
Course Textbook Economics Today - The Macro View 18th Ed. Roger Miller, Pearson. MyEconLab Course ID: pooleyxxxx
Digital-Free Zone No Laptops or Cell Phones
Points Exams 75% Homework 10% In-Class 10% Video 5% Total 100%
Grading Scale
For the earth is full, and there is enough and to spare; yea, I prepared all things, and have given unto the children of m
“The pursuit, discovery, and application of truth are what we are on this earth to discover.”
"For a poor person everything is terrible. . . . we are afraid of everything; we depend on everyone. No one needs us. We a
All human beings—male and female—are created in the image of God. Each is a beloved spirit son or daughter of heavenly par...
Scarcity Choices
Make Better Choices
Time Commitment Class 3 Hours Homework 6 Hours Total 9 Hours
Think like an Economist
Words Numbers Illustrations
Economist’s Dictionary
Who should make your choices?
What do you want to be?
Get the most out of life
Rational Incentives Margin
Where is the iPhone made?
ARM Holdings Wolfson Marvel Skyworks CSR Linear Technologies NXP National Semiconductor Sharp Samsung Toshiba Infineon Bro
Made on Earth
Design Manufacturing Parts Assembly Packaging Shipping Marketing
What would you have to be paid to never use the Internet again? Then you must be a millionaire
Only possible because millions of people have learned to cooperate with each other To serve one another
The most creative-destructive device ever invented
What is worth the most?
  1. 1. Macroeconomics Lecture 1 Introduction
  2. 2. Dr. Gale L. Pooley, Ph.D. Email: gpooley@byuh.edu Phone: 675-3208 Office: HGB 226 Section 1: Tuesday and Thursday 12:00pm to 1:15pm HGB 133 Section 2: Tuesday and Thursday 1:30pm to 2:45pm HGB 133 Office Hours: Tuesday and Thursday 3:00pm to 4:30pm or by appointment
  3. 3. Angus Maddison
  4. 4. 20161 AD $2 $100 $30 World 15x Northern Europe North America 50x 1820
  5. 5. 1820 2016 Change Population 1 billion 7.5 billion 7.5 x Life Expectancy 26 years 72 years 46 + Income Per Capita Per Day $2 $30 15 x
  6. 6. 88% to 2% in 32 years
  7. 7. Astonishing! extremely surprising or impressive; amazing.
  8. 8. How did this happen?
  9. 9. Observe
  10. 10. Think
  11. 11. ?
  12. 12. Observe Why Test Think
  13. 13. The Economic Way of Thinking Think Like an Economist
  14. 14. Course Textbook Economics Today - The Macro View 18th Ed. Roger Miller, Pearson. MyEconLab Course ID: pooleyxxxx
  15. 15. Digital-Free Zone No Laptops or Cell Phones
  16. 16. Points Exams 75% Homework 10% In-Class 10% Video 5% Total 100%
  17. 17. Grading Scale
  18. 18. For the earth is full, and there is enough and to spare; yea, I prepared all things, and have given unto the children of men to be agents unto themselves. Doctrine and Covenants 104:17 Year: 1834
  19. 19. “The pursuit, discovery, and application of truth are what we are on this earth to discover.”
  20. 20. "For a poor person everything is terrible. . . . we are afraid of everything; we depend on everyone. No one needs us. We are like garbage that everyone wants to get rid of” Blind woman from Tiraspol, Moldova 1997 (cited in Narayan, 2000, p. 65).
  21. 21. All human beings—male and female—are created in the image of God. Each is a beloved spirit son or daughter of heavenly parents, and, as such, each has a divine nature and destiny.
  22. 22. Scarcity Choices
  23. 23. Make Better Choices
  24. 24. Time Commitment Class 3 Hours Homework 6 Hours Total 9 Hours
  25. 25. Think like an Economist
  26. 26. Words Numbers Illustrations
  27. 27. Economist’s Dictionary
  28. 28. Who should make your choices?
  29. 29. What do you want to be?
  30. 30. Get the most out of life
  31. 31. Rational Incentives Margin
  32. 32. Where is the iPhone made?
  33. 33. ARM Holdings Wolfson Marvel Skyworks CSR Linear Technologies NXP National Semiconductor Sharp Samsung Toshiba Infineon Broadcom Numonyx Micron Dialog Semiconductor Texas Instruments STMicroelectronics Silicon Storage RF Microdevices Cirrus Logic U.S. U.K. Germany Korea Japan Taiwan China
  34. 34. Made on Earth
  35. 35. Design Manufacturing Parts Assembly Packaging Shipping Marketing
  36. 36. What would you have to be paid to never use the Internet again? Then you must be a millionaire
  37. 37. Only possible because millions of people have learned to cooperate with each other To serve one another
  38. 38. The most creative-destructive device ever invented
  39. 39. What is worth the most?

