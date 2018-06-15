Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lecture 15 Economic Development
Exam 2 Review
Peter Collier
Great Books Ask a Question Answer a Question
Question Answer 1: Facts & Logic = Evidence Answer 2: Facts & Logic = Evidence Answer 3: Facts & Logic = Evidence
Theory vs. Empirical Evidence See what you want to see Conﬁrmation Bias
Four Traps Four Instruments
Four Traps Conﬂict Trap Natural Resource Trap Landlocked with Bad Neighbors Bad Governance in a Small Country
Four Instruments Aid Military Laws and Charters Trade
Conﬂict Trap Civil War - Prolonged Coup d’état - Swift
Civil War Deﬁnition 1,000 combat deaths At least 5% on each side Development in reverse
Why use criteria devised by another researcher? Results cannot be contaminated by the temptation to bend deﬁnitions to the...
Civil War Low Income - Poverty Slow Growth - Hopelessness 1% offsets 1% Cause and Effect Independent factor
Civil War Poverty Hopelessness Natural Resources
Commodity Exports International Companies Resource Concessions Rebel Funding Oil and Diamonds
Repression and Civil War No relationship Income Inequality and Civil War No relationship Colonialism and Civil War No rela...
The really disadvantaged are in no position to rebel No relationship
Ethnic Strife? No relationship Somalia Too diverse for any one group Dislike is not war
Geography Population around edges Terrain Hide
Length of Civil War Lower income last longer Exports become more valuable Angola - oil and diamonds
Length of Civil War Between nations - 6 months Civil Wars - 60+ months Civil wars cause more civil wars
Costs of Civil War Reduce growth by 2.3% a year Most die from disease Refugees bring diseases Pick up diseases as they esc...
Recruiting The prospect of death is not so much worse than the prospect of poverty
Recruiting Natural resource riches over social justice
Recruiting young uneducated no dependents
Recruiting no relationship between social amenities and political violence
Recruiting More oil well less violence Payoff protection money Grievance has become greed
Costs 95 percent of hard drugs come from conﬂict countries Conﬂict creates area outside control of recognized government
Costs AIDS - African Civil Wars Conﬂict creates area outside control of recognized government
Civil War Costs $64 Billion Two a year - Over $100 billion Global aid budget is $50 billion Cost of Intervention
The AK-47 Index
After Effects Homicide Rate Increases 50% chance of relapse in ten years Half of Civil Wars are relapses
Coup d’état Blow to the State More frequent than Civil Wars instability economic hits
Coup d’état low income low growth nature resources not so much coups cause coups use existing army against government
Coup d’état Africa does not have more coups because it is Africa. Africa has more coups because it is poor.
Coup d’état Army versus Government Democratic rights do not reduce risks of civil wars and coups Economies are stuck
×