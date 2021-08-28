株式会社ガラパゴス/AIR Design for Apps事業部/紹介資料

Successfully reported this slideshow.
会社紹介資料  2021/08 株式会社ガラパゴス AIR Design for Apps事業部  
2 AGENDA  会社概要  AIR Design for Apps事業部   アプリ受託開発の今   サービス開発の業務   01 02 03 04 働く環境  今後の展開  制度、文化  採用の流れ  05 06 07 08
3 会社概要  01
4 会社概要・沿革  会社名  株式会社ガラパゴス　 Galapagos inc.  所在地  東京都 千代田区神田神保町2-14 SP神保町ビル8F   設立  2009年3月  経営陣  中平健太　代表取締役  島田剛介　取締役  細羽啓司...
5 今ある常識を  プロセスとテクノロジーで解き明かし  産業構造を根底から変え  人がヒトらしくある世界を  P H I L O S O P H Y  企業理念・フィロソフィー  5
6 創業メンバー/取締役  細羽 啓司  Keithi Hosoba  取締役 CTO  中平 健太  Kenta Nakahira  代表取締役社長   島田 剛介  Gosuke Shimada  取締役 新規事業担当   2009年3月 ...
7 執行役員/GM  岡崎 克紀   Katsunori Okazaki  執行役員 CS担当  多様な経営ボードメンバーがジョインし組織を拡大中です。   岡田 圭介  Keisuke Okada  GM コーポレート担当   平井 謙治朗 ...
8 社外取締役/顧問/サポーター  海野 慧  Satoshi Umino   社外監査役    遠藤 功  Isao Endo  顧問  中嶋 淳  Jun Nakajima   社外取締役  各分野のプロフェッショナルの知恵をお借りしながら...
9 AIR Design for Apps事業部  02
10 クライアントとサービスを育てる  事業概要  M I S S I O N  「言われたものを作るだけ」では本当に価値のあるサービスは生み出せない。   作っている時も、作った後も、常にサービスのことを考えて   改善を繰り返すことがサービ...
11 VALUE  V A L U E   - 行 動 指 針 -  携わる全てのサービスを   自らのサービスだと考えます。   頼まれたこと・与えられたことを   ただやるのはなく自らの意思で、   サービスをより良いものにするための   ...
12 全ての工程を提供  企画  要件定義  仕様策定  プロトタイピング   設計・開発・検証  デザイン  設計  開発  検証  不具合解消  データ収集/分析   UI/UX改善  機能拡張  企画・仕様策定  保守・改善   GROW...
13 ワンストップ開発  ワンストップ開発をするために、 4つの職種を全て内製しています。   特にテスター内製は珍しい！  ワンストップ開発で  コミュニケーションコストは下がり、  クオリティが上がります。  E N G I N E E R...
14 歴史  受託開始  01 2 0 1 2 ドキュメント強化  02 ワンストップ開発  03 上流工程も担当  04 UXD導入  05 準委任契約も導入  06 プロジェクトの多様化   07 08 パッケージ化  09 画面仕様書、検...
15 業績  3期連続で増収！2021年からは パッケージ化による拡大 を目指します。  2018期 2019期 2020期 2021期 2022期 2023期
16 その他制作実績：https://www.glpgs.com/work/  実績  10年以上、多くの大手様と長期開発を継続 しています。  スマートフォンアプリの他、  タブレット、ウェアラブル端末、IoT、 SDK開発なども  実績多数...
17 ユーザーボイス  株式会社ベイクルーズ   EC統括デジタル   マーケティング Div   UI/UX Section  玉川　寛一 様  導入のきっかけ  当時弊社で開発を依頼していた会社が受託開発を辞めることとなり、移行先の検討をし...
18 アプリ受託開発の今  03
19 需要はとても多い  アプリ受託開発は今でもお問い合わせがとても多いです。   しかし、需要に対して 供給が足りていない 状況です。  2019/9 〜 2020/9の問い合わせ実績     新規開発  45件    費用感・実現姓  76...
20 既存プロジェクトは拡大傾向   クライアントA  - アプリ経由の売上好調、リソース増員   クライアントB  - 来期も同量のリソースを確保   コロナの影響  ありません！需要は相変わらず多いです。   コロナ禍で更にオンライン化や ...
21 リソース状況  需要に対して供給が追いつかず人員不足... ユニット拡大に向けて、 あなたが必要です！   2020 2021 2022 2023 3 ユニット  4 ユニット  6 ユニット  8 ユニット  目標ユニット数 
22 サービス開発の業務  04
23 プロジェクトの流れ  要件定義  仕様策定  デザイン  設計  開発  検証  リリース  営業  企画  初期開発  D E S I G N E R E N G I N E E R T E S T E R D I R E C T O ...
24 プロジェクトの流れ  継続開発  ユニットで開発。継続してフィードバックループを回します。  仕様策定  デザイン  設計  開発  検証  リリース  現場検証  機能拡張 1 D E S I G N E R E N G I N E E...
25 ディレクターの概要  このポジションのポイント   専門的な技術や知識より、オーナーシップを持ってクライアントのサービスを育ててください。    このポジションの魅力   ・各業界のトップ企業を相手にデジタル戦略を一緒に考えていくことが出...
26 ディレクターボイス  入社のきっかけ   学生時代から中平社長と知り合いだったこともあり、大学の友人をガラパゴスへ紹介したり、当時の私の勤務先と仕事上でやりとりがあったりと何かと 接点がある関係性でした。 2013年に、営業兼ディレクター...
27 デザイナーの概要  このポジションのポイント   Webサイトのデザインと、スマートフォンアプリのデザインは全く性質が異なります。Webでは1ページで表現していくところ を、スマートフォンアプリでは動的なデザインを取り込みながら数ページで...
28 入社のきっかけ   新卒で組み込み系ソフトウェアベンダーに入社し、企画営業として3年経験、その後デザイナーへキャリアチェンジ。約3年にわたり、受託・社内製品の UI/UX・社内のDTP・プレス用図版・LPサイトなどあらゆるデザイン制作に携...
29 エンジニアの概要  歓迎するスキル・経験   ・スマートフォンアプリ開発経験  ・コンシューマー向けWebサービスの開発・運用経験  ・プロジェクトマネジメント経験  ・開発チームのリーダー経験がある  ・DL10万人以上のアプリ運用に少...
30 エンジニアボイス  入社のきっかけ   前職はVRソフトウェアの会社で7年程勤めていました。より汎用性のあるエンジニアリングスキルを身に着けたいという思いと労働環境の改善という観 点で転職活動を行う中、ガラパゴスと縁があり入社することにな...
31 テスターの概要  このポジションのポイント   ディレクター・デザイナー・エンジニア・テスターが1つのユニットとしてプロジェクトを進めています！すべての役割を内製し ていますので、気軽にコミュニケーションを取ることができ、スムーズに品質改...
32 テスターボイス  入社のきっかけ   大学卒業後、2016年4月に新卒でガラパゴスに入社しました。就職活動中に偶然ガラパゴスのテスター募集情報を目にし、業務内容に興味を持ち応募 しました。大学では文芸サークルに所属し、文章の校正などをして...
33 働く環境  05
34 客先常駐の  プロジェクトは  受けていません！   一般的な受託イメージとの違い  仕様が降りてきて開発するだけ？   企画フェーズから介入や発言   どんどんしてください！   炎上、デスマーチ…   炎上撲滅28ヶ月継続！   現実...
35 豊富なドキュメント  アプリ開発には欠かせないドキュメント群を豊富に準備しています。   ドキュメントは社内でも社外でもプロジェクトに関わる人全員の共通言語になるので、しっかり整理しています。  コンセプトデザイン提案書   CMS仕様書...
36 使用ツール  開発  プロジェクト管理   デザイン  コミュニケーション   CI  日々の仕事  検証  無駄を無くした仕事環境を追求するため、最新のツール群を使用しています。  
37 今後の展開  06
38 AIR Designとは  P H I L O S O P H Y   今ある常識をプロセスとテクノロジーで解き明かし   産業構造を根底から変え人がヒトらしくある世界を   未だにアナログなデジタルモノづくりを  データとプロセスとAI...
39 AIR Designシリーズとは  今後、ガラパゴスの商品ブランドを 「AIR Design」シリーズに統一します。  アプリ開発とデザイン制作は 「AIR Design for 〜」として広く展開していきます。   AIR Design...
40 AIR Design for Apps とは  ベストプラクティスを解析した新たな開発プロセス   受託開発の負の構造を変える  多数の実績と蓄積したノウハウ＝ベストプラクティスを解析して新たに提案する開発プロセス  機能カタログ  スコ...
41 制度、文化  07
42 基本情報  完全週休２日制 （土・日・祝）  年次有給休暇（法定通り付与）   夏期休暇  年末年始休暇  特別休暇（慶弔休暇、介護休暇、子の看護休暇など）   産前産後休暇  育児休暇  フレックスタイム制 （コアタイム13~16時） ...
43 フレックスタイム制、リモートワークに関するFAQ  Q：どのようなルール？   A：コアタイムは13:00〜16:00です。   始業、終業時刻は自身で決めることができます。   1日の勤務時間ノルマは無く、月間の総労働時間が所定時間  ...
44 その他福利厚生  働く環境  - PC貸与（スペックは応相談）   - 社員紹介制度（規定に応じ最大20万円支給）   - WFA手当（リモートワーク環境を整える目的で社員に一律１万円 支給）  - 出張後のコロナウィルス感染拡大防止補助...
45       月の平均残業時間  　（サービス開発事業部:過去3ヶ月で集計）     3.67時間    全職種での集計結果のため、職種/役職/時期によって 増減することがありますが、 openworkの調査レート によ る業種・職種別残業...
46 採用の流れ  08
47 採用までの流れ(中途採用)  ※選考フローは、変更となる可能性がございます。   ※現在、面接は全てオンラインでの実施となります。（ご希望に応じ対面での実施も可）       採用までの流れ  書類選考 応募書類から選考 １次選考  各職...
48 エントリーを  お待ちしています！ 
  • Be the first to like this

株式会社ガラパゴス/AIR Design for Apps事業部/紹介資料

  1. 1. 会社紹介資料  2021/08 株式会社ガラパゴス AIR Design for Apps事業部  
  2. 2. 2 AGENDA  会社概要  AIR Design for Apps事業部   アプリ受託開発の今   サービス開発の業務   01 02 03 04 働く環境  今後の展開  制度、文化  採用の流れ  05 06 07 08
  3. 3. 3 会社概要  01
  4. 4. 4 会社概要・沿革  会社名  株式会社ガラパゴス　 Galapagos inc.  所在地  東京都 千代田区神田神保町2-14 SP神保町ビル8F   設立  2009年3月  経営陣  中平健太　代表取締役  島田剛介　取締役  細羽啓司　取締役    内藤太郎　執行役員  岡崎克紀　執行役員  従業員数    97名  (正社員69名、アルバイト28名)　　+業務委託16名 （2021年8月現在）   事業内容  ・スマートフォンアプリサービス開発・運営   ・AIを用いたマーケティングクリエイティブ制作サービス   沿革  2009年3月　ガラパゴス創業、WEBサイト受託制作事業   2010年3月　スマホアプリ受託開発事業開始   2015年12月 デザインAIの研究開発開始   2018年8月　ロゴAIのβ版リリース   2019年9月　AIR Designを正式リリース(AIR LP)   2020年4月　プレシリーズAとして2.2億円の資金調達   2020年6月　AIR Banner正式リリース   2020年8月　AIR Ad Movie正式リリース   4
  5. 5. 5 今ある常識を  プロセスとテクノロジーで解き明かし  産業構造を根底から変え  人がヒトらしくある世界を  P H I L O S O P H Y  企業理念・フィロソフィー  5
  6. 6. 6 創業メンバー/取締役  細羽 啓司  Keithi Hosoba  取締役 CTO  中平 健太  Kenta Nakahira  代表取締役社長   島田 剛介  Gosuke Shimada  取締役 新規事業担当   2009年3月 製造業コンサルファームの”インクス”の同期3名で創業しました。  
  7. 7. 7 執行役員/GM  岡崎 克紀   Katsunori Okazaki  執行役員 CS担当  多様な経営ボードメンバーがジョインし組織を拡大中です。   岡田 圭介  Keisuke Okada  GM コーポレート担当   平井 謙治朗  Kenjiro Hirai  GM サービス開発事業部   内藤 太郎  Taro Naito  執行役員 営業担当  
  8. 8. 8 社外取締役/顧問/サポーター  海野 慧  Satoshi Umino   社外監査役    遠藤 功  Isao Endo  顧問  中嶋 淳  Jun Nakajima   社外取締役  各分野のプロフェッショナルの知恵をお借りしながら成長しています。   前会長  株式会社良品計画　社外取締役   ＳＯＭＰＯホールディングス株式会社   社外取締役  守屋 実  Minoru Moriya   社外取締役  創業副社長 創業期参画  取締役  子会社元社長   中尾隆一郎  Ryuichiro Nakao   サポーター  事業開発  リクルートテクノロジーズ   元代表取締役社長   森 暁彦  Aki Mori  顧問  財務/資金調達  元CFO  社外取締役
  9. 9. 9 AIR Design for Apps事業部  02
  10. 10. 10 クライアントとサービスを育てる  事業概要  M I S S I O N  「言われたものを作るだけ」では本当に価値のあるサービスは生み出せない。   作っている時も、作った後も、常にサービスのことを考えて   改善を繰り返すことがサービスの価値を高めることに繋がります。   また、お客様自身でサービスの改善を行えるように、   知識の共有や継続可能な仕組み作りをすることも   サービスが育ち続けるための大切な役割だと考えています。   AIR Design for Apps事業部はアプリを作ってサービスを育てる事業部です。 
  11. 11. 11 VALUE  V A L U E   - 行 動 指 針 -  携わる全てのサービスを   自らのサービスだと考えます。   頼まれたこと・与えられたことを   ただやるのはなく自らの意思で、   サービスをより良いものにするための   行動をとります。   達成すべきゴールから逆算して   今何をすべきかを考えます。   視野を広く持ち   本質的な課題を見極め   課題解決のための最善の行動を   とります。  関わりあう人と真摯に、   誠実に向き合います。   そうして築き上げられた   信頼関係のもとで個の力を結集し   皆で一丸となって   サービスの成長・発展を目指します。   自ら生み、育てる  本質を捉える  共にすすむ  Take Ownership Capture the Essence Advance Together
  12. 12. 12 全ての工程を提供  企画  要件定義  仕様策定  プロトタイピング   設計・開発・検証  デザイン  設計  開発  検証  不具合解消  データ収集/分析   UI/UX改善  機能拡張  企画・仕様策定  保守・改善   GROW 考えて  T H I N K 企画から仕様策定・デザイン・開発・検証・運用まで アプリ開発に関わる 全ての工程でサービスを提供しています。   創って  C R E A T E 育てる  G R O W
  13. 13. 13 ワンストップ開発  ワンストップ開発をするために、 4つの職種を全て内製しています。   特にテスター内製は珍しい！  ワンストップ開発で  コミュニケーションコストは下がり、  クオリティが上がります。  E N G I N E E R D I R E C T O R D E S I G N E R T E S T E R O N E T E A M
  14. 14. 14 歴史  受託開始  01 2 0 1 2 ドキュメント強化  02 ワンストップ開発  03 上流工程も担当  04 UXD導入  05 準委任契約も導入  06 プロジェクトの多様化   07 08 パッケージ化  09 画面仕様書、検証項目書などガラ パゴス独自のフォーマットを作成。   テスト部門を正式に設置。   4職種からなる制作チームにより、 全工程を内製。   設計・開発・検証だけでなく、企画 や要件定義のフェーズから参入。   ユーザーインタビューやカスタ マージャーニーマップ、エキス パートレビューなどをプロセスに 導入。  ウォーターフォールだけでなくア ジャイルも導入。   都度ショットから継続改善へ変 化。  プロトタイプや研究開発、実証実 験、企画やコンセプトデザインの み切り出しなどプロジェクトが多様 化。  ユニット制を推進  組織構造を職種ベースから制作 ユニットベースに移行。   プロジェクトを厳選して各ユニット が担当プロジェクトに注力できる ようにし、長期的な改善を安定 化。  AIR Design for Apps始動。   ユニット数拡大を目指す。   2010年に受託開発を開始し、 プロセスや組織も進化 しています。  2 0 1 0 2 0 1 3 2 0 1 4 2 0 1 5 2 0 1 8 2 0 1 6 2 0 1 9 2 0 2 1
  15. 15. 15 業績  3期連続で増収！2021年からは パッケージ化による拡大 を目指します。  2018期 2019期 2020期 2021期 2022期 2023期
  16. 16. 16 その他制作実績：https://www.glpgs.com/work/  実績  10年以上、多くの大手様と長期開発を継続 しています。  スマートフォンアプリの他、  タブレット、ウェアラブル端末、IoT、 SDK開発なども  実績多数です。  16
  17. 17. 17 ユーザーボイス  株式会社ベイクルーズ   EC統括デジタル   マーケティング Div   UI/UX Section  玉川　寛一 様  導入のきっかけ  当時弊社で開発を依頼していた会社が受託開発を辞めることとなり、移行先の検討をしていく中でガラパゴスの存在を知りまし た。  開発チーム(ディレクター・デザイナー・エンジニア・テスター)全てが社内に常駐・内製化されていて、一環してお任せできる点が非 常に魅力的でした。また、仕様書の重要度を認識されしっかり作りこんでくださる姿勢や、担当の方の実直で正直なお人柄が決 めてとなりお願いすることになりました。     良いと思うところ  こちらから様々な要望をお伝えする中、ガラパゴスの開発チームの皆さんはその要望に真摯に向き合い、徹底的に掘り下げ検討 してくださいます。   「ここまではできます」「ここから先はこういう理由で難しいです」という率直な意見をきっぱり言っていただける点が本当にありがた く、そういったコミュニケーションが安心感や信頼感に繋がっています。   また、こちらが理解できるまで丁寧に正確に説明をしてくださるので、ネイティブアプリに対する知識を深めることができています。 得られた知見は弊社内にも是非展開していきたいと思っています。   1つのプロダクトを共に作っていく「対等なパートナー」として、とてもいい関係性が築けているなと感じています。     今後期待すること  1年以上にわたりお付き合いをさせていただく中で、開発チームの皆さんに対し大きな信頼を寄せています。今後はある程度裁量 を持っていただき、開発をどんどん前に進めていっていただけるとさらに嬉しいです！   1つのプロダクトを共に作っていく「対等なパートナー」として、   とてもいい関係性が築けていると感じています。  
  18. 18. 18 アプリ受託開発の今  03
  19. 19. 19 需要はとても多い  アプリ受託開発は今でもお問い合わせがとても多いです。   しかし、需要に対して 供給が足りていない 状況です。  2019/9 〜 2020/9の問い合わせ実績     新規開発  45件    費用感・実現姓  76件  リニューアル  10 件  引継ぎ  7 件  企画・  プロトタイプ  7 件  リソース  調達  3 件  コンペ  参加  2 件  協業  2 件 
  20. 20. 20 既存プロジェクトは拡大傾向   クライアントA  - アプリ経由の売上好調、リソース増員   クライアントB  - 来期も同量のリソースを確保   コロナの影響  ありません！需要は相変わらず多いです。   コロナ禍で更にオンライン化や  DX（デジタルトランスフォーメーション）が進んでいる！  新規問い合わせ件数はコロナ以降でやや減少   - 2019/1〜2020/1 166件   - 2020/1〜2021/1 132件     しかし、今まで少なかった業種から 需要増  - フィットネス  - VOD  - スマートライフ  - 美容  - 個人指導塾　etc...  20
  21. 21. 21 リソース状況  需要に対して供給が追いつかず人員不足... ユニット拡大に向けて、 あなたが必要です！   2020 2021 2022 2023 3 ユニット  4 ユニット  6 ユニット  8 ユニット  目標ユニット数 
  22. 22. 22 サービス開発の業務  04
  23. 23. 23 プロジェクトの流れ  要件定義  仕様策定  デザイン  設計  開発  検証  リリース  営業  企画  初期開発  D E S I G N E R E N G I N E E R T E S T E R D I R E C T O R ウォーターフォールorアジャイルで開発。各職種が上流工程から参加します。   
  24. 24. 24 プロジェクトの流れ  継続開発  ユニットで開発。継続してフィードバックループを回します。  仕様策定  デザイン  設計  開発  検証  リリース  現場検証  機能拡張 1 D E S I G N E R E N G I N E E R T E S T E R D I R E C T O R 仕様策定  デザイン  設計  開発  検証  リリース  現場検証  機能拡張 2 D E S I G N E R E N G I N E E R T E S T E R D I R E C T O R 仕様策定  デザイン  設計  開発  検証  リリース  現場検証  機能拡張 3 D E S I G N E R E N G I N E E R T E S T E R D I R E C T O R
  25. 25. 25 ディレクターの概要  このポジションのポイント   専門的な技術や知識より、オーナーシップを持ってクライアントのサービスを育ててください。    このポジションの魅力   ・各業界のトップ企業を相手にデジタル戦略を一緒に考えていくことが出来ます。  ・最先端のアプリ制作にチャレンジできます。      歓迎する人物像   ・ものづくりが好きな方  ・オーナーシップを持って物事を推し進めることが出来る方  ・スマートフォンアプリのディレクションの実務経験がある方  ・スマートフォンアプリなどの最新技術に関心がある方  ・新しい技術や知識を身につける意欲のある方    入社後の流れ   入社後は現場の先輩ディレクターと一緒に仕事をしながら、徐々にディレクションの仕事を身につけていただきます。3ヶ 月後には一通りの仕事を覚えることができると思います。      業務内容  企画、プロジェクト管理、進捗管理、改善提案など、受託開発におけるスマートフォンアプリのディレクション業務全般を行 います。    【具体的には】  開発するスマートフォンアプリの一例  ・大手飲食チェーンの会員向けアプリ  ・国内最大手のランニングアプリ  ・業界最大手ファッションECアプリ  ・誰もが知っている求人アプリ    などの大型プロジェクトを手がけています。    【仕事の流れ】  ▼企画フェーズ  クライアントから「どんなアプリを作りたいか」を抽出し、機能一覧や見積もり、スケジュールなど必要なドキュメントをを作 成していきます。開発するアプリの詳細まで決まっている場合もありますが、そのまま作るとほとんど失敗か炎上するの で、ガラパゴスのノウハウを活かしたプロセスで安心のアプリ開発をサポートします。    ▼仕様策定フェーズ  機能一覧をベースにアプリ画面仕様書を作成していきます。画面仕様書の作成や管理はディレクターの仕事になります が、オリジナルのフォーマットがあり作成研修も行いますので安心してください。エンジニアやデザイナーなど他職種とも連 携しながら仕様策定を進めていきます。    ▼開発フェーズ  PM（プロジェクトマネジメント）ツールを利用し、社内向けには進捗管理や制作指揮を行います。クライアント向けには進捗 報告や納品など行いながら、次期開発の相談や企画を並行して進めます。    D I R E C T O R
  26. 26. 26 ディレクターボイス  入社のきっかけ   学生時代から中平社長と知り合いだったこともあり、大学の友人をガラパゴスへ紹介したり、当時の私の勤務先と仕事上でやりとりがあったりと何かと 接点がある関係性でした。 2013年に、営業兼ディレクターとして働かないかとお誘いを受け入社を決めました。 当時は、IT関連のスキルを身に着けたいという思いや、会社が将来的に上場を目指しているという点、そして何より働き方の自由度が高い点が決め手 となりました。     ガラパゴスの良いところ   ・フレックスタイム制度 …コアタイムが 13-16時のため、朝が非常に弱い私にとって午後出社でも OKな点が非常にありがたいと感じています。 ・優秀なメンバー達 …情報を正しく整理・分析し、合理的な判断ができるメンバーが多いので、コミュニケーションにストレスを感じません。 ・大手優良クライアントとの取引多数 …アプリ開発市場が高需要という背景もありますが、大手の優良クライアントとお取引させていただいている点も働 きやすさややりがいに繋がっていると思います。     仕事のやりがい   入社当時は、 IT・アプリの知識や経験を積みあげていくことがモチベーションとなっていましたが、現在はクライアントから発注を依頼される瞬間や、「 Iさ んに担当して欲しいです」と仰っていただけることが何より嬉しいですね！ また、担当が一貫してクライアントと関わっていくことができるため、信頼関係を構築していく過程も大事にしています。関わっているプロジェクト内では 一番の古株となっていることも多く、過去の経緯を把握していることやサービスへの深い理解が信頼感を得られるポイントにもなっているのではと感じ ています。    こんな人と働きたい   裁量が大きい環境なので、自分で判断し行動できる人にとってはストレスが溜まらない環境だと思います。入社間もないメンバーであっても、様々な提 案をすることができますし、それに対してきちんと納得感のある説明ができればどんどんチャレンジさせてもらえます。チャレンジ精神旺盛な方、是非ガ ラパゴスで貴方の力を試してみませんか？ ご応募お待ちしております。   2013年入社   ディレクター   K・I さん 
  27. 27. 27 デザイナーの概要  このポジションのポイント   Webサイトのデザインと、スマートフォンアプリのデザインは全く性質が異なります。Webでは1ページで表現していくところ を、スマートフォンアプリでは動的なデザインを取り込みながら数ページで表現します。その操作性の違いを踏まえ、誰も が直感的に使えるデザインを制作していくことが重要です。いつもユーザーがアプリを使う場面を想像し、ユーザーにアプ リを使い続けてもらえるかどうかという原点に立ち返ってデザインを行なっていきます。顧客のニーズに応えること、ユー ザーの体験をデザインすること、そして細部へのこだわりが、アプリの人気を左右します。    このポジションの魅力   ・国内業界大手アプリを手がけられます。  ・仕様策定の段階からデザインレビューまで一貫してプロジェクトに参画できるためアプリの品質ならびにサー  　ビスの成長に直接関わることができます。  ・プロトタイプ制作の他、プロジェクトによってはユーザーインタビューやユーザーテストなどのUXDプロセ  　スを導入することでユーザー要件を取り入れたデザイン制作ができます。      歓迎する人物像   ・最新のデザイントレンドなどのキャッチアップを欠かさず行っている方  ・ユーザー視点をもち、ユーザビリティの高い提案の出来る方    入社後の流れ   スマートフォンアプリデザイン経験をお持ちの方には、即戦力として活躍していただきます。入社後は現場の先輩デザイ ナーと一緒に仕事をしながら、徐々にスマホアプリデザインの仕事を身につけて頂きます。  業務内容  受託開発におけるスマートフォンアプリのUIデザイン業務を行います。  プロジェクトチームは社内のディレクター・UIデザイナー・エンジニア・テストエンジニアから構成され、提案から開発、テスト までをワンストップで請け負っています。  その中でUIデザイナーには、UI 設計、ビジュアルデザイン、インタラクションデザインなど、ユーザーが触れる部分の制作 を担当しています。    【具体的には】  開発するスマートフォンアプリの一例  ・大手飲食チェーンの会員向けアプリ  ・国内最大手のランニングアプリ  ・業界最大手ファッションECアプリ  ・誰もが知っている求人アプリ    などの大型プロジェクトを手がけています。    【仕事の流れ】  ▼クライアントとの打ち合わせ・企画  クライアントと、「次にどんなアプリを作るか」について打ち合わせを行ないます。企画段階からスタートし、クライアントと一 緒に考え、形にしていきます。  ※デザインに専念したい方の場合、企画はディレクターが主に行ないます。    ▼プロトタイプの作成  ディレクターやエンジニアと方向性を話し合い、プロトタイプの制作を行ないます。プロトタイプは社内メンバーやクライアン トと何度かレビューしながらブラッシュアップしていきます。プロジェクトによってはユーザーインタビューやユーザーテスト を実施して要件を固めていきます。仕様が固まり次第全画面のUIおよびグラフィックを制作していきます。UIの配色、 Loading中の画像やロゴ、アイコンのイラストなどにより、アプリの操作性やエンターテイメント性は大きく変わるもの。ま た、iPhoneとAndroidの表現性の違いもデザインに響いてきます。それぞれのOSに適したデザインセンスを追求していきま す。  D E S I G N E R
  28. 28. 28 入社のきっかけ   新卒で組み込み系ソフトウェアベンダーに入社し、企画営業として3年経験、その後デザイナーへキャリアチェンジ。約3年にわたり、受託・社内製品の UI/UX・社内のDTP・プレス用図版・LPサイトなどあらゆるデザイン制作に携わりました。よりユーザーに近いところ・上流工程を経験したいという思い と、労働環境を見直したいという思いから転職活動を開始。これまでの経験を活かせそうな点（前職と近しい仕事の進め方）や、自由な働き方が実現で きる点（フレックスで残業も少ない）、上流工程が経験できそうという点でガラパゴスへの入社を決めました。     ガラパゴスの良いところ   ・バランスの取れた働き方…本当に残業がなく、想像以上に自由で効率的な働き方が出来ています。   ・メンバー同士の距離感…近すぎず遠すぎず…いい意味でクールな感じが心地良いです。   ・GMの存在感…物事の本質を見極めて判断していく姿勢やリーダーシップを心から尊敬しています。 GMに対する信頼感が事業部メンバーの一体感 にも繋がっていると感じます。     仕事のやりがい   現在、全てのアプリのUI/UXデザインを担当しています。仕事をする上で常に意識していることは「ロジカルさ」。物事には必ず理由があり、デザインを 作る上でも理由は絶対必要だと考えています。特に、UI/UXに関してはユーザー視点が求められ、ユーザーの本能的な行動をいかに言語化するかが 大事なポイントであり、人間の行動原理的に紐づくロジックを徹底的に解き明かしていくことを大切にしています。同時にデザイナーとしての美術的観 点も持ち合わせる必要があるため、双方のバランスを考えながら最適化することにやりがいを感じています。     こんな人と働きたい   事業部としてはまだまだ少人数の組織なので、裁量権を持ちつつも自分のスタイルで働くことができています。基本的には自己完結できるメンバーが 多く、自分で考えて動ける人が仕事しやすい職場風土だと思います。一方で、今後組織として成長していくため、新メンバーを迎え入れる体制も整えて いきたいと思っています。組織と共に成長していきたいという方からのご応募お待ちしています。   デザイナーボイス  2017年入社   UI/UXデザイナー   Y・H さん 
  29. 29. 29 エンジニアの概要  歓迎するスキル・経験   ・スマートフォンアプリ開発経験  ・コンシューマー向けWebサービスの開発・運用経験  ・プロジェクトマネジメント経験  ・開発チームのリーダー経験がある  ・DL10万人以上のアプリ運用に少しでも携わったことがある （大歓迎！）    歓迎する人物像   ・スマートフォンアプリのサーバーサイド開発に興味をお持ちの方  ・プログラミングだけでなく、企画やディレクションにも関心のある方  ・最先端の技術を学び続けることに意欲がある方  ・自律的に行動できる方    業務内容  ディレクター/デザイナーによるワイヤーフレーム、画面デザインを基にiOS、Androidのアプリケーションの設計・開発を行 います。  UI/UXを意識した実装や、各種アニメーションおよび通信処理、DB処理、内部ロジックなど幅広い部分の実装を担当しま す。    【具体的には】  開発するスマートフォンアプリの一例  ・大手飲食チェーンの会員向けアプリ  ・国内最大手のランニングアプリ  ・業界最大手ファッションECアプリ  ・誰もが知っている求人アプリ    などの大型プロジェクトを手がけています。    【仕事の流れ】  ▼クライアントへのヒアリング、要件定義  ディレクター、営業と同行し打ち合わせに参加します  ▼開発～納品  主に要件定義から設計までの上流工程を行い、実装はチームで実施します。    【このポジションのポイント】  100万ダウンロード、時には1000万ダウンロードを超す大規模アプリも手がける中で、「いかに低コストで、効率的に、高ス ペックなシステムを作れるか」が腕の見せ所です。常に最新の技術をキャッチアップしながら、最善の提案を行っていま す。    【このポジションの魅力】  ・多くのエンドユーザーに注目されている大型コンテンツを手がけることができます。  ・時にはアプリの企画をゼロから立て、クライアントに提案することもあります。  ・ディープラーニングを活用したサービスも、現在検討中です。    E N G I N E E R
  30. 30. 30 エンジニアボイス  入社のきっかけ   前職はVRソフトウェアの会社で7年程勤めていました。より汎用性のあるエンジニアリングスキルを身に着けたいという思いと労働環境の改善という観 点で転職活動を行う中、ガラパゴスと縁があり入社することになりました。   決め手は、選考時の社内メンバーの印象が良かったこと、働きやすい環境が整っていると感じたこと、そして未経験からSwiftを学ばせてもらえることで した。現在も当時感じた印象のままで、いい環境で楽しく仕事が出来ています。     ガラパゴスの良いところ   ライフとワークのバランスが保てる環境が良いと感じています。過去には、休みを全然取らないメンバーに対して有給取得プロジェクトが立ち上がったり するなど、会社全体で働き方に対する意識が高いですね。     仕事のやりがい   ものづくりに携わって、それがどんどん出来上がっていく過程が好きです。新しいことにチャレンジできる機会も多く、同じようなアプリでも違う手法で検 討したり、自由な発想で開発に取り組めることはとても良いですね。   また、率先してクライアントとの打ち合わせに参加させてもらっているのですが、そこでクライアントのニーズ・課題の本質を掴み、「私たちには何ができ るのか・どういうことが出来ればいいのか」を様々な視点から考えることが大切だと思っているので、クライアントの想像を超えた視点で最新の技術や 開発手法など提案をすることが、大きなやりがいになっています。     こんな人と働きたい   チームとして働く上で、自分の役割を把握しそれを実行することが求められますので、責任感を持って自分の仕事に向き合える方がマッチすると思いま す。  また、一緒に働く中で、自分がわかることは教える、わからないことは素直に聞けるという関係性はとても大切だと感じます。お互いに学び、共に成長し ていける方、是非一緒に働きましょう！   2016年入社   iOSエンジニア   Y・C さん 
  31. 31. 31 テスターの概要  このポジションのポイント   ディレクター・デザイナー・エンジニア・テスターが1つのユニットとしてプロジェクトを進めています！すべての役割を内製し ていますので、気軽にコミュニケーションを取ることができ、スムーズに品質改善を進めることができます。    このポジションの魅力   ・多くのエンドユーザーに注目されている大型コンテンツを手がけることができます。  ・新しいツールの導入やテストプロセスの改善など、チームの成長や改善に直接関わることができます。    歓迎する人物像   ・役割にとらわれず、サービスを良くするために主体的に取り組める方  ・常に改善の意識を持って、行動できる方  ・細部にまで気を配りつつも全体のバランスを常に意識できる方      入社後の流れ   試用期間中に研修としてまずは弊社アプリを触っていただく期間を設けています。その後、スキルに合わせて、順次プロ ジェクトに参加していただく流れとなります。プロジェクトには他のテストメンバーも一緒に参加していますので、わからない ことはすぐに聞くことができる環境です。    業務内容  弊社ディレクターによる仕様書を基にテスト設計、テスト管理、テスト実施等、担当プロジェクトのテストに関する一連の業 務を行います。また、テストプロセスの改善や保守に関わる業務も行っています。    【具体的には】  開発するスマートフォンアプリの一例  ・大手飲食チェーンの会員向けアプリ  ・国内最大手のランニングアプリ  ・業界最大手ファッションECアプリ  ・誰もが知っている求人アプリ    などの大型プロジェクトを手がけています。    【仕事の流れ】  ▼見積り〜テスト設計  ディレクターから共有された要件や仕様書からテスト工数の見積りやテスト設計をします。作成したテストケースはテス ターおよびエンジニアのレビューを通り、プロジェクトメンバー内で実施内容を把握します。    ▼テスト準備  検証端末の選定やテストデータの準備等を主にテスト実施メンバーで進めます。    ▼テスト実施およびテスト管理  主担当の管理のもと、ディレクター・エンジニア・デザイナーと連携をしながら、実施メンバーでテストを実施します。        T E S T E R
  32. 32. 32 テスターボイス  入社のきっかけ   大学卒業後、2016年4月に新卒でガラパゴスに入社しました。就職活動中に偶然ガラパゴスのテスター募集情報を目にし、業務内容に興味を持ち応募 しました。大学では文芸サークルに所属し、文章の校正などをしていたので、テスターの仕事にも活かせることがあるのではないかと思い入社を決めま した。    ガラパゴスの良いところ   入社当時から現在まで変わらず、働きやすく居心地が良いと感じています。特に、フレックスなので時間の自由度が高いところが気に入っています。現 在はリモート勤務なので、通勤時間も減りさらに時間にゆとりが生まれました。   また、テスト業務が内製出来ていることで、開発の際のコミュニケーションコストがかからず、スムーズなやりとりが実現できている点も魅力だと思いま す。    仕事のやりがい   元々の性格が、物事を表面的に判断せず「本当にそうなのか」とまず疑うタイプなので、そういう観点はテスターの業務とマッチしてると感じることが多 いです。一つ一つを丁寧に確認し、疑問に向き合い続けていくことが、全体の完成度に繋がっていくという感覚を大切にしています。   業務の特性上、非常に細かい地道な作業をこなすことが求められるため、1つのプロジェクトのテストが全て終了したタイミングはやはり大きな達成感が ありますね！     こんな人と働きたい   事業部のメンバーはみんな個性的かつ自走できる人たちが集まっていると思います。誰かに頼り切りでなく、自分のやるべきことはしっかり取り組むと いう意識が強いメンバーばかりです。かと言って、方向性がバラバラなわけではなく、目指しているところは一緒だと感じられる組織です。理にかなって いることであれば大体受け入れてもらえ、裁量を持たせてもらえる風土がありますので、そういった環境で働きたいという方は是非ご応募お待ちしてい ます！  2016年入社   テスター  C・H さん 
  33. 33. 33 働く環境  05
  34. 34. 34 客先常駐の  プロジェクトは  受けていません！   一般的な受託イメージとの違い  仕様が降りてきて開発するだけ？   企画フェーズから介入や発言   どんどんしてください！   炎上、デスマーチ…   炎上撲滅28ヶ月継続！   現実的なスケジュールしか   引きません！  客先常駐がありそう…   34
  35. 35. 35 豊富なドキュメント  アプリ開発には欠かせないドキュメント群を豊富に準備しています。   ドキュメントは社内でも社外でもプロジェクトに関わる人全員の共通言語になるので、しっかり整理しています。  コンセプトデザイン提案書   CMS仕様書   工程管理書   画面仕様書   検証項目書   デザイン指示書  
  36. 36. 36 使用ツール  開発  プロジェクト管理   デザイン  コミュニケーション   CI  日々の仕事  検証  無駄を無くした仕事環境を追求するため、最新のツール群を使用しています。  
  37. 37. 37 今後の展開  06
  38. 38. 38 AIR Designとは  P H I L O S O P H Y   今ある常識をプロセスとテクノロジーで解き明かし   産業構造を根底から変え人がヒトらしくある世界を   未だにアナログなデジタルモノづくりを  データとプロセスとAIで”製造業化”し  再現性のある成果を顧客に提供する  38
  39. 39. 39 AIR Designシリーズとは  今後、ガラパゴスの商品ブランドを 「AIR Design」シリーズに統一します。  アプリ開発とデザイン制作は 「AIR Design for 〜」として広く展開していきます。   AIR Design for Marketing事業部  ＋  for Marketing  AIR Design for Apps事業部  アプリ開発  LP制作  バナー制作  動画広告制作  FM, DM, チラシ   営業資料etc...   データサイエンス & プロセステクノロジー   & AIテクノロジー  & モデル構築  for Apps  ＋ 
  40. 40. 40 AIR Design for Apps とは  ベストプラクティスを解析した新たな開発プロセス   受託開発の負の構造を変える  多数の実績と蓄積したノウハウ＝ベストプラクティスを解析して新たに提案する開発プロセス  機能カタログ  スコアリング機能リスト   PMアシスト  ロールマネジメント  段階式発注  サブスク型運用  サブスクモデルの拡大再生産で安定の売上を目指す  企画フェーズから導入、リスクを排除して安心のアプリ開発をサポートするパッケージ  企画  開発  リリース  思い 目標 概要 特徴 明確な判断基準  確実な承認  堅実なPM  高精度見積  継続リリース  for Apps 
  41. 41. 41 制度、文化  07
  42. 42. 42 基本情報  完全週休２日制 （土・日・祝）  年次有給休暇（法定通り付与）   夏期休暇  年末年始休暇  特別休暇（慶弔休暇、介護休暇、子の看護休暇など）   産前産後休暇  育児休暇  フレックスタイム制 （コアタイム13~16時）   リモートワーク推奨中   社会保険完備  通勤交通費支給   昇給・賞与あり（各年2回）  42 ※雇用形態が、アルバイト /業務委託の場合は、該当しない項目があります。 　別途ご確認ください。
  43. 43. 43 フレックスタイム制、リモートワークに関するFAQ  Q：どのようなルール？   A：コアタイムは13:00〜16:00です。   始業、終業時刻は自身で決めることができます。   1日の勤務時間ノルマは無く、月間の総労働時間が所定時間   （8時間x営業日）に到達していればOKです。     Q：会議は？   A：全社や事業部などの全体会議は極力コアタイム内に開催されるよう調整されてい ます。チームミーティングは、チームメンバーの都合に合わせて開催できるよう、 チーム内で相談して決められています。     Q：実際の運用はどんな感じ？   A：個人のスタイルに完全に委ねているので、   ・7時頃から始業する人   ・13時ギリギリから始業する人   ・毎日きっちり8時間ずつ勤務する人   ・完全にフレキシブルな人（3時間しか勤務しない日もあれば10時間以上勤務す る日もある、など）   など様々です。業務に支障が出ない範囲で存分に制度が活用できます。   Q：どのようなルール？   A：フルリモートOKで、必要に応じて出社可能です。   （※コロナ禍における働き方に関して、随時議論が行われています。コロナ後も リモートは継続となる見込みです。）     Q：業務に支障はない？   A：業務の性質上、特に支障はありません。     Q：業務のコミュニケーションは？   A：Slackがメインです。ミーティング等ではGoogleMeetやZoomなどのWeb会議ツール を利用します。     Q：メンバー間のコミュニケーションは？   A：Slackに業務と関連しない各種チャンネル（時事ネタ共有、趣味、雑談、酒、ぼやき など）があり、皆さんフランクに会話しています。   フレックスタイム制の働き方   リモートワークの働き方  
  44. 44. 44 その他福利厚生  働く環境  - PC貸与（スペックは応相談）   - 社員紹介制度（規定に応じ最大20万円支給）   - WFA手当（リモートワーク環境を整える目的で社員に一律１万円 支給）  - 出張後のコロナウィルス感染拡大防止補助 （自主隔離期間の宿 泊費補助）  スキルアップ  - 書籍購入補助  - 社内勉強会の定期開催   - 社外イベント/勉強会参加費サポート （上長の承認が得られたも のに限る）  ヘルスケア  - 定期健康診断実施  - インフルエンザ予防接種補助   - 産業医面談  コミュニケーション   - メンバーとのランチ補助 （月１回）  - 上長との定期 1on1 実施   - オンライン交流会（忘年会など）  その他  - ガラパゴス賞（Valueを体現しているメンバーを表彰）  
  45. 45. 45       月の平均残業時間  　（サービス開発事業部:過去3ヶ月で集計）     3.67時間    全職種での集計結果のため、職種/役職/時期によって 増減することがありますが、 openworkの調査レート によ る業種・職種別残業時間の平均(47.19時間)と比較する と非常に少ない環境にあると言えます。         有給消化率  　（サービス開発事業部:2020年データ概算）     73.08%    有給消化については年間5日間取得義務に加え、休み を取りたい、もっと働きたいなどの好みで増減している 印象です。有給奨励日などを設定し、計画的に取得で きるよう働きかけも行っています。   申請のあった分はほぼ100％取得できています。   就業環境データ 
  46. 46. 46 採用の流れ  08
  47. 47. 47 採用までの流れ(中途採用)  ※選考フローは、変更となる可能性がございます。   ※現在、面接は全てオンラインでの実施となります。（ご希望に応じ対面での実施も可）       採用までの流れ  書類選考 応募書類から選考 １次選考  各職種のリーダー・  マネージャーとの面接   ２次選考〜  最終面接  内定・入社  ・技術テスト（職種により）   ・役員との面接  ※スキップする可能性あり   代表との面接  ガラパゴスへ  ようこそ！ 
  48. 48. 48 エントリーを  お待ちしています！ 

