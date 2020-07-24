The pandemic situation of the coronavirus in the world makes different scientific organizations to self organize for the fight and prevention of this infection by suggestions of various means and finally just vaccines. This paper suggest one eventually method of the application that is based on the aerodynamical effect of the flowing of fluids through the pipes. The pressure differences of the fluids through the pipe of changeable cross-sections is a possible application to prevent the pandemic virus infection. The laws of Bernoulli and the Venturi effect of the Pitot pipe serve as a prerequisite of the eventual elaboration of such modified pipe with the endotracheal tube to remove the beams of viruses from bronchial and pulmonary tracts of the lung with the supplemental application of ultraviolet or Roentgen beam.