Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AERODYNAMICAL VENTURI EFFECT OF THE PREVENTION OF PANDEMIC STATE OF COVID-19 Mihai Petrov Republic of Bulgaria, city Burga...
where instead the epithelium is stratified squamous.[10] It also functions as a barrier to potential pathogens and foreign...
Fig. 4 Pitot tube 2.2 The methodological conception of the Pitot-Venturi tube as the conception of the application to the ...
2211 VSVS where S1, S2 are the cross-sections of the pipe, and V1, V2 - the respective speeds of the flowing of fluid. The...
Taxonomy of Viruses. Oxford: Elsevier. pp. 806–28. doi:10.1016/B978-0-12-384684-6.00068- 9. ISBN 978-0-12-384684-6. S2CID ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aerodynamical Ventury effect for the prevention of the pandemy-Covid-19

29 views

Published on

The pandemic situation of the coronavirus in the world makes different scientific organizations to self organize for the fight and prevention of this infection by suggestions of various means and finally just vaccines. This paper suggest one eventually method of the application that is based on the aerodynamical effect of the flowing of fluids through the pipes. The pressure differences of the fluids through the pipe of changeable cross-sections is a possible application to prevent the pandemic virus infection. The laws of Bernoulli and the Venturi effect of the Pitot pipe serve as a prerequisite of the eventual elaboration of such modified pipe with the endotracheal tube to remove the beams of viruses from bronchial and pulmonary tracts of the lung with the supplemental application of ultraviolet or Roentgen beam.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aerodynamical Ventury effect for the prevention of the pandemy-Covid-19

  1. 1. AERODYNAMICAL VENTURI EFFECT OF THE PREVENTION OF PANDEMIC STATE OF COVID-19 Mihai Petrov Republic of Bulgaria, city Burgas, 8, Al. Bogoridi str. , pharmacy Galantus master-pharmacist, physicist Abstract The pandemic situation of the coronavirus in the world makes different scientific organizations to self organize for the fight and prevention of this infection by suggestions of various means and finally just vaccines. This paper suggest one eventually method of the application that is based on the aerodynamical effect of the flowing of fluids through the pipes. The pressure differences of the fluids through the pipe of changeable cross-sections is a possible application to prevent the pandemic virus infection. The laws of Bernoulli and the Venturi effect of the Pitot pipe serve as a prerequisite of the eventual elaboration of such modified pipe with the endotracheal tube to remove the beams of viruses from bronchial and pulmonary tracts of the lung with the supplemental application of ultraviolet or Roentgen beam. Keywords: pandemic, coronavirus, Bernoulli law, Pitot, Venturi. 1. Introduction. The aim of the study Coronaviruses are a group of related RNA viruses that cause diseases in mammals and birds. In humans, these viruses cause respiratory tract infections that can range from mild to lethal. Mild illnesses include some cases of the common cold (which is also caused by other viruses, predominantly rhinoviruses), while more lethal varieties can cause SARS, MERS, and COVID-19. Symptoms in other species vary: in chickens, they cause an upper respiratory tract disease, while in cows and pigs they cause diarrhoea. There are as yet no vaccines or antiviral drugs to prevent or treat human coronavirus infections. Coronaviruses are large, roughly spherical, particles with bulbous surface projections.[1] The average diameter of the virus particles is around 125 nm (0.125 μm). The diameter of the envelope is 85 nm and the spikes are 20 nm long. The envelope of the virus in electron micrographs appears as a distinct pair of electron-dense shells (shells that are relatively opaque to the electron beam used to scan the virus particle).[2][3] (Fig.1) Fig. 1 Cross-sectional model of a coronavirus Infected carriers are able to shed viruses into the environment. The interaction of the coronavirus spike protein with its complementary cell receptor is central in determining the tissue tropism, infectivity, and species range of the released virus.[4], [5] Coronaviruses mainly target epithelial cells.[6] They are transmitted from one host to another host, depending on the coronavirus species, by either an aerosol, or oral route.[7] Respiratory epithelium, or airway epithelium,[8] is a type of ciliated columnar epithelium found lining most of the respiratory tract as respiratory mucosa,[9] where it serves to moisten and protect the airways. It is not present in the vocal cords of the larynx, or the oropharynx and laryngopharynx,
  2. 2. where instead the epithelium is stratified squamous.[10] It also functions as a barrier to potential pathogens and foreign particles, preventing infection and tissue injury by the secretion of mucus and the action of mucociliary clearance. (Fig.2) Fig. 2. Respiratory epithelium So, the human coronaviruses infect the epithelial cells of the respiratory tract, while the animal coronaviruses generally infect the epithelial cells of the digestive tract. [6] The aim is to remove the viruses from the bronchial and pulmonary tract by a specifical physical phenomenon of aerodynamics and the laws of Bernoulli of the movement of fluids through the pipes. 2. Means and methods of the suggested conception 2.1 The basic description of Venturi effect The Venturi effect is the reduction in fluid pressure that results when a fluid flows through a constricted section of a pipe (Fig.3). The Venturi effect is named after its discoverer, Giovanni Battista Venturi . [10] Fig.3 The scheme of demonstration of Venturi effect on the pipe of changeable cross-setion The static pressure in the first measuring tube (1) is higher than at the second (2), and the fluid speed at "1" is lower than at "2", because the cross-sectional area at "1" is greater than at "2". A flow of air through a Pitot tube Venturi meter, showing the columns connected in a manometer and partially filled with water. (Fig. 4) The meter is "read" as a differential pressure head in cm or inches of water.
  3. 3. Fig. 4 Pitot tube 2.2 The methodological conception of the Pitot-Venturi tube as the conception of the application to the respiratory tract The well known endotracheal tube that is largely applied in medicine is a flexible plastic tube that is placed through the mouth into the trachea (windpipe) to help a patient breathe. The aim of this described conception here is to apply somehow the Pitot tube and the aerodynamical laws to the prevention of the pandemic state of COVID-19. Aerodynamics, from Greek ἀήρ aero (air) + δυναμική (dynamics), is the study of motion of air, particularly as interaction with a solid object, such as an airplane wing. It is a sub-field of fluid dynamics and gas dynamics, and many aspects of aerodynamics theory are common to these fields. The term aerodynamics is often used synonymously with gas dynamics, the difference being that "gas dynamics" applies to the study of the motion of all gases, and is not limited to air. The modified Pitot tube as the potentially application in medicine for the prevention of the pandemic state COVID-19 can be represented as in (Fig.5): Fig. 5 The modified Pitot-Venturi pipe as the conception of the application to the respiratory tract According to the law of continuity of the flows of fluids through the pipes, the speed of the flowing is higher through the smaller cross-sections of the pipes. The respective expression of the law of continuity is:
  4. 4. 2211 VSVS where S1, S2 are the cross-sections of the pipe, and V1, V2 - the respective speeds of the flowing of fluid. The state of the movement of the fluid is also described by the equation of Bernoulli: 22 2 2 2 2 1 1 V P V P where ρ is the density of fluid and P1 , P2 are the values of the static pressures of the fluid at the respective positions 1 and 2 of the pipe. As the value of the speed of the flowing of the fluid is higher then the static pressure is smaller. (V2>V1; P2<P1). Namely, this relations of the pressures and the speeds can be as a prerequisite of the application of the such modified Pitot pipe applied for the prevention of the pandemic state. The smaller pressure P2 at the region 2 of the pipe makes the eventually motion of the viruses particles from the bronchial and pulmonary channels of the lung through the connected endotracheal tube. As the fluid the ozone or oxygen can be applied. The ozone has the potential effect of the "destruction" of the viruses particles. Supplementaly to the beam of ozone also the beam of ultraviolet or Roentgen can be used that are transmitted through the pipe with the aim of the totally destruction of the viruses particles. Conclusions The actual critical situation of the world with the pandemic states organize the scientifical communities and individuals to suggest both vaccines and the various technical means of the preventions of infections. The suggested conception of the modified Pitot-Venturi pipe can be as a good mean to prevent this infection. References [1]. Goldsmith CS, Tatti KM, Ksiazek TG, Rollin PE, Comer JA, Lee WW, et al. (February 2004). "Ultrastructural characterization of SARS coronavirus". Emerging Infectious Diseases. 10 (2): 320–26. doi:10.3201/eid1002.030913. PMC 3322934. PMID 15030705. Virions acquired an envelope by budding into the cisternae and formed mostly spherical, sometimes pleomorphic, particles that averaged 78 nm in diameter (Figure 1A). [2]. Neuman BW, Adair BD, Yoshioka C, Quispe JD, Orca G, Kuhn P, et al. (August 2006). "Supramolecular architecture of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus revealed by electron cryomicroscopy". Journal of Virology. 80 (16): 7918–28. doi:10.1128/JVI.00645- 06. PMC 1563832. PMID 16873249. Particle diameters ranged from 50 to 150 nm, excluding the spikes, with mean particle diameters of 82 to 94 nm; Also See Figure 1 for double shell. [3]. Fehr AR, Perlman S (2015). "Coronaviruses: an overview of their replication and pathogenesis". In Maier HJ, Bickerton E, Britton P (eds.). Coronaviruses. Methods in Molecular Biology. 1282. Springer. pp. 1–23. doi:10.1007/978-1-4939-2438-7_1. ISBN 978-1-4939-2438- 7. PMC 4369385. PMID 25720466. See section: Virion Structure. [4]. Masters PS (2006-01-01). "The molecular biology of coronaviruses". Advances in Virus Research. Academic Press. 66: 193–292. doi:10.1016/S0065-3527(06)66005-3. ISBN 978- 0120398690. PMC 7112330. PMID 16877062. Nevertheless, the interaction between S protein and receptor remains the principal, if not sole, determinant of coronavirus host species range and tissue tropism. [5]. Cui J, Li F, Shi ZL (March 2019). "Origin and evolution of pathogenic coronaviruses". Nature Reviews. Microbiology. 17 (3): 181–92. doi:10.1038/s41579-018-0118- 9. PMC 7097006. PMID 30531947. Different SARS-CoV strains isolated from several hosts vary in their binding affinities for human ACE2 and consequently in their infectivity of human cells 76, 78 (Fig. 6b) [6]. Groot RJ, Baker SC, Baric R, Enjuanes L, Gorbalenya AE, Holmes KV, Perlman S, Poon L, Rottier PJ, Talbot PJ, Woo PC, Ziebuhr J (2011). "FamilyCoronaviridae". In King AM, Lefkowitz E, Adams MJ, Carstens EB, International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses, International Union of Microbiological Societies. Virology Division (eds.). Ninth Report of the International Committee on
  5. 5. Taxonomy of Viruses. Oxford: Elsevier. pp. 806–28. doi:10.1016/B978-0-12-384684-6.00068- 9. ISBN 978-0-12-384684-6. S2CID 212719285. [7]. Decaro N (2011). Tidona C, Darai G (eds.). Alphacoronavirus. The Springer Index of Viruses. Springer. pp. 371–383. doi:10.1007/978-0-387-95919-1_56. ISBN 978-0-387-95919- 1. PMC 7176201. [8] Crystal, R (September 2008). "Airway epithelial cells: current concepts and challenges". Proc Am Thorac Soc. 15 (7): 772–777. doi:10.1513/pats.200805- 041HR. PMC 5820806. PMID 18757316. [9] "Respiratory mucosa". meshb.nlm.nih.gov. Retrieved 26 July 2019. [10] Saladin, K (2012). Anatomy & physiology : the unity of form and function (6th ed.). McGraw- Hill. pp. 857–859. ISBN 9780073378251. [10] https://www.goengineer.com/glossary/venturi-effect/

×