20190718 GaiaKitchen 採用広報で採用が変わったお話

ADMIN 藤堂 採用広報で  採用が変わったお話 
藤堂和幸  Gaiax ADMIN  人事・採用 
新卒採用市場は  超売り手市場  2009  0.4倍  2014  1.0倍  2019  1.6倍  ＜有効求人倍率＞
〜730万円  〜1000万円  500万円〜  400万円〜  〜1000万円  ＜新卒給与＞
ガイアックス  採用支援会社  紹介フィー  2015年  84万円  2019年  142万円  ×1.7 
ガイアックス  新卒1人あたり  採用コスト  2015年  130万円  2019年  216万円  ×1.6 
ところが 
2019年  216万円  2020年  87万円  ガイアックス  新卒1人あたり  採用コスト  -60% 
採用広報で  採用が変わったお話 
その他  交通費  など  人材紹介  費用  イベント  参加費用  その他  イベント参加費用  人材紹介費用  人材紹介  費用  イベント  参加費用 と が激減 2020年  87万円  2019年  216万円 
説明の前に  採用のフロー 
HPから  直接応募  新卒採用の入口  ※最初に出会う場所  採用  イベント  セミナー  採用支援  会社から の紹介  ※他にも社員の紹介、インターン経由などあるが全体の数%
旧：新卒採用の入口  ※最初に出会う場所  HPから  直接応募  採用  イベント  セミナー  採用支援  会社から の紹介  志望度 低 低 中   母集団 極小 大 小    クオリティ 低 中 高 
選考フローでやること  ①  志望度  を  上げる  ②  見極め  ③  クロー ジング 
選考フローでやること  ①  志望度  を  上げる  ②  見極め  ③  クロー ジング  志望度を上げないと  進んでくれない！  注力 
ガイアックスって  何やってる会社なんですか？ 
そこからかよ・・・ 
一次面接で  会社説明と  志望度上げと  見極めをしよう 
無理・・・ 
増える  面接回数 
上がらない  志望度 
増える  選考辞退 
増える  採用イベント  ※年間40〜60回 
疲弊する  採用担当 
これを毎年  ゼロからやってました 
＼お前バカなの？ｗｗｗ／ 
り、理由があるんです 
従来  HPからの直接応募は  ほぼゼロ    HPからの直接応募からの内定者  ゼロ 
そこに力を注ごうとは  とても思えなかった 
＜従来の方針＞  イベントや紹介で  直接話して志望度を上げ  志望度が高い母集団を  形成しよう 
ただ…
疲れた  　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　あと正直飽きた 
ガイアックスに来たいと  思っていない人に  時間を使うことはやめだ！ 
思い切って  2020年採用から  採用広報寄りにシフト 
Blogでの  自社発信 
メディア  での露出 
メッセージが  伝わる  記事広告 
ん？ 
メッセージが  伝わる  記事広告 
その他  交通費  など  人材紹介  費用  イベント  参加費用  その他  イベント参加費用  人材紹介費用  2020年  87万円  2019年  216万円  広告…？
その他  交通費  など  人材紹介  費用  イベント  参加費用  その他  イベント参加費用  人材紹介費用  2020年  87万円 167万円  2019年  216万円  広報費用  80万円 
ら、来年も  使えるんです！    実際、去年や一昨年の記事を見て  来てくれる人は多いです 
その他  交通費  など  人材紹介  費用  イベント  参加費用  その他  イベント参加費用  人材紹介費用  2020年  87万円 167万円  次年度以降  意味のない費用  広報費用  80万円  2019年  216万円  次年...
大きな変化が 
効果①  初期フェーズでの  志望度爆上がり 
新：新卒採用の入口  ※最初に出会う場所  HPから  直接応募  採用  イベント  セミナー  採用支援  会社から の紹介  志望度 高 低 中    母集団 大 大 小      クオリティ 中 中 中 
直接応募が全体の80%  個人SNS経由の応募多数  イベント参加　70％減  セミナー開催　85％減 
効果②  見極め効果の高い  ハードな選考が可能に 
ハードな選考は志望度が高くな いと受けてくれない 
エンジニアでは2週間以上の  インターンが必須に    ビジネス職もほぼ全員が選考中 に2週間以上インターンを経験 
効果③  選考辞退が激減し  効率の良い終盤戦に 
  辞退を見込んで多めに候補者を 確保しなくて良い    見極めやクロージングに時間と お金を使うようになった 
選考フローでやること  ①  志望度  を  上げる  ②  見極め  ③  クロー ジング  志望度を上げないと  進んでくれない！  注力 
選考フローでやること  ①  志望度  を  上げる  ②  見極め  ③  クロー ジング  注力  注力 
採用担当が  やるべき仕事に  近づいた 
きっかけは  通年採用 
就活時期がどんどん  不明瞭化    守られない経団連就活ルール  早期入社  ギャップイヤー  在学中起業  グローバル採用  秋卒業  ： 
HP、Blogや記事、動画など    常時目に触れる  コンテンツの  重要性がアップ 
なぜ  パフォーマンスが  上がったのか？ 
理由① 
説明しなくても伝わる    説明したことがここにある 
理由②  様々な発信・記事によって  刺さるポイントが激増 
広島からリモートワーク：SOC中村さん 
介護しながら働く：DCD高野さん 
Gxは概念：ADM 流さん 
ロングホリデー：SOC肘井さん 
KPIではなく信頼関係で事業運営：管さん 
ダブル正社員：簑口さん 
Blockchain：DEV アラムさん 
ADDress・他拠点生活：佐別当さん 
複業でシューケアセット：SOC 小東さん 
シェアリングエコノミー：アンジュさん 
シェアグリ・農業：井出さん 
Okuly：山口さん 
すべて  「これを見て選考を　　　　  受けようと思いました」    という声を頂いた方々です 
どれかが刺されば  志望してくれます 
志望度の源泉です  本当に  ありがとうございます 
  ？？「うちの部署はぜんぜん違うよ」    ？？「ブランディングと実態が乖離してたら 意味なくない？」 
  ？？「うちの部署はぜんぜん違うよ」    ？？「ブランディングと実態が乖離してたら 意味なくない？」  意味あります！ 
志望度高い状態で  ブランディングのギャップを  埋めに行ったほうが100倍楽    刺さらなければ  意味がない   
とはいえ大きな課題は 
シェアエコや働き方以外  における  ブランディング 
自由はパフォーマンスを  出すための手段  自由はクライアントへの  価値提供の手段    というメッセージを合わせて伝え ていくこと 
広報活動に力を入れてきた  各部署の皆さん  BPOの皆さん  ありがとうございました       
さいごに  みなさんにお願い 
自分の仕事が楽しい  という個人発信が  もっともパワフル 
写真、だいじ！ 
できれば蓄積して検索されやすい  Blogに投稿してください😝 
@frecce 
