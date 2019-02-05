Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
free romantic audiobooks : SEAL's Honor | Romance Listen to SEAL's Honor and free romantic audiobooks new releases on your...
free romantic audiobooks : SEAL's Honor | Romance The last thing Blue Hendricks needs six months into his uneasy reentry i...
free romantic audiobooks : SEAL's Honor | Romance Written By: Megan Crane. Narrated By: Rachel Dulude Publisher: Tantor Me...
free romantic audiobooks : SEAL's Honor | Romance Download Full Version SEAL's Honor Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

free romantic audiobooks : SEAL's Honor | Romance

10 views

Published on

Listen to SEAL's Honor and free romantic audiobooks new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any free romantic audiobooks FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

free romantic audiobooks : SEAL's Honor | Romance

  1. 1. free romantic audiobooks : SEAL's Honor | Romance Listen to SEAL's Honor and free romantic audiobooks new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any free romantic audiobooks FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. free romantic audiobooks : SEAL's Honor | Romance The last thing Blue Hendricks needs six months into his uneasy reentry into civilian life is trouble in the form of his old friend's kid sister, all grown up and smack in the middle of a dangerous murder investigation. But he didn't become a SEAL to turn his back on the hard stuff, and he can't bring himself to ignore Everly's call for help-no matter how much he knows he's not fit to be around the soft, vibrant woman she's become. Not after the things he's done. ​ Everly Campbell is desperate. When her roommate is murdered and the body vanishes, Everly fears she might be next. With no one to believe her, Everly runs to a remote Alaskan town to find a man she only vaguely remembers and his crew of ex-military brothers who could be her only hope. Blue wants to keep things all business but Everly isn't a little girl anymore and the commanding former SEAL is more temptation than she can resist. ​ As the men on Everly's trail draw closer, Blue will do anything to protect the woman he's starting to think of as his . . .
  3. 3. free romantic audiobooks : SEAL's Honor | Romance Written By: Megan Crane. Narrated By: Rachel Dulude Publisher: Tantor Media Date: November 2018 Duration: 8 hours 43 minutes
  4. 4. free romantic audiobooks : SEAL's Honor | Romance Download Full Version SEAL's Honor Audio OR Listen now

×