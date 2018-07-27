Successfully reported this slideshow.
Book details Author : Charles J Shields Pages : 64 pages Publisher : Mason Crest Publishers 2015-11-19 Language : English ...
Description this book Argentina, located in the southern part of South America, is the world s eighth-largest country. It ...
and expand their viewpoints through our content rich non-fiction books. Key Icons are as follows: Words to Understand are ...
Argentina, located in the southern part of South America, is the world s eighth-largest country. It is home to some of the world s tallest mountains, along with tumbling waterfalls, enormous grassland plains, and wide deserts. In the first half of the 20th century, Argentina was one of the most prosperous countries in the Southern Hemisphere. However, in recent decades Argentina s economy has been troubled by inflation and debt, and this has resulted in significant social and political unrest. When the government defaulted on its foreign debt in the summer of 2014, many experts feared that the Argentine economy would collapse again, as it did from 19982002. This would have a devastating impact on South Americas economic prospects for the future. There s a lot to discover about Argentina! Each title in this series contains color photos, maps, a chronology of events related to the country, recipes, list of festivals, ideas for projects and reports, and back matter including: an index, further reading lists for books and internet resources, and a series glossary. Mason Crests editorial team has placed Key Icons to Look for throughout the books in this series in an effort to encourage library readers to build knowledge, gain awareness, explore possibilities and expand their viewpoints through our content rich non-fiction books. Key Icons are as follows: Words to Understand are shown at the front of each chapter with definitions. These words are then used in the prose throughout that chapter, and are emboldened, so that the reader is able to reference back to the definitions- building their vocabulary and enhancing their reading comprehension. Sidebars are highlighted graphics with content rich material within that allows readers to build knowledge and broaden
  2. 2. Book details Author : Charles J Shields Pages : 64 pages Publisher : Mason Crest Publishers 2015-11-19 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1422232948 ISBN-13 : 9781422232941
  3. 3. Description this book Argentina, located in the southern part of South America, is the world s eighth-largest country. It is home to some of the world s tallest mountains, along with tumbling waterfalls, enormous grassland plains, and wide deserts. In the first half of the 20th century, Argentina was one of the most prosperous countries in the Southern Hemisphere. However, in recent decades Argentina s economy has been troubled by inflation and debt, and this has resulted in significant social and political unrest. When the government defaulted on its foreign debt in the summer of 2014, many experts feared that the Argentine economy would collapse again, as it did from 19982002. This would have a devastating impact on South Americas economic prospects for the future. There s a lot to discover about Argentina! Each title in this series contains color photos, maps, a chronology of events related to the country, recipes, list of festivals, ideas for projects and reports, and back matter including: an index, further reading lists for books and internet resources, and a series glossary. Mason Crests editorial team has placed Key Icons to Look for throughout the books in this series in an effort to encourage library readers to build knowledge, gain awareness, explore possibilities
  4. 4. and expand their viewpoints through our content rich non-fiction books. Key Icons are as follows: Words to Understand are shown at the front of each chapter with definitions. These words are then used in the prose throughout that chapter, and are emboldened, so that the reader is able to reference back to the definitions- building their vocabulary and enhancing their reading comprehension. Argentina, located in the southern part of South America, is the world s eighth-largest country. It is home to some of the world s tallest mountains, along with tumbling waterfalls, enormous grassland plains, and wide deserts. In the first half of the 20th century, Argentina was one of the most prosperous countries in the Southern Hemisphere. However, in recent decades Argentina s economy has been troubled by inflation and debt, and this has resulted in significant social and political unrest. When the government defaulted on its foreign debt in the summer of 2014, many experts feared that the Argentine economy would collapse again, as it did from 19982002. This would have a devastating impact on South Americas economic prospects for the future. There s a lot to discover about Argentina! Each title in this series contains color photos, maps, a chronology of events related to the country, recipes, list of festivals, ideas for projects and reports, and back matter including: an index, further reading lists for books and internet resources, and a series glossary. Mason Crests editorial team has placed Key Icons to Look for throughout the books in this series in an effort to encourage library readers to build knowledge, gain awareness, explore possibilities and expand their viewpoints through our content rich non-fiction books. Key Icons are as follows: Words to Understand are shown at the front of each chapter with definitions. These words are then used in the prose throughout that chapter, and are emboldened, so that the reader is able to reference back to the definitions- building their vocabulary and enhancing their reading comprehension. Sidebars are highlighted graphics with content rich material within that allows readers to build knowledge and broaden
